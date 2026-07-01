Predicción temprana para la pelea de regreso de Conor McGregor en UFC 329

There’s no UFC card this week, but the promotion will be back in a big way next Saturday with the return of Conor McGregor.

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No hay cartelera de UFC esta semana, pero la promoción regresará a lo grande el próximo sábado con el regreso de Conor McGregor.

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Nearly five years to the day since his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier ended after the first round when he suffered a broken ankle, McGregor is set to enter the cage once again at UFC 330 for a rematch with Max Holloway.

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Casi cinco años después del día en que terminó su pelea de trilogía con Dustin Poirier después del primer asalto cuando sufrió una fractura de tobillo, McGregor está listo para ingresar a la jaula una vez más en UFC 330 para una revancha con Max Holloway.

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McGregor’s road back to the Octagon has been tumultuous, to say the least, and at this stage it’s hard to guess at how “The Notorious” will actually look when he and Holloway run things back nearly 13 years after their first meeting.

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El camino de regreso de McGregor al Octágono ha sido tumultuoso, por decir lo menos, y en esta etapa es difícil adivinar cómo se verá realmente “The Notorious” cuando él y Holloway vuelvan a dirigir las cosas casi 13 años después de su primer encuentro.

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Can Conor McGregor Upset Max Holloway at UFC 329?

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¿Puede Conor McGregor derrotar a Max Holloway en UFC 329?

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Holloway opened as more than a 5-1 favorite on some major sportsbooks, but the betting line for the UFC 329 main event has tightened considerably as some fans have apparently decided to throw their money on the returning McGregor.

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Holloway abrió como favorito 5-1 en algunas casas de apuestas importantes, pero la línea de apuestas para el evento principal de UFC 329 se ha reducido considerablemente ya que algunos fanáticos aparentemente han decidido invertir su dinero en el regreso de McGregor.

Conor McGregor durante UFC 196 en el MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Those that are backing the Irishman to secure his first win since 2020 are presumably expecting him to do so via early knockout, as Holloway is known for his ability to pile up significant strikes and take fights over the longer that they go on.

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Aquellos que respaldan al irlandés para asegurar su primera victoria desde 2020 presumiblemente esperan que lo haga por nocaut temprano, ya que Holloway es conocido por su capacidad para acumular golpes significativos y aguantar peleas a medida que duran.

Max Holloway (guantes rojos) lucha contra Brian Ortega (guantes azules) durante UFC 231 en Scotiabank Arena. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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“Blessed” is also well-known for being one of the most durable fighters in the sport, which doesn’t bode well for those hoping to see McGregor score a signature knockout. That being said, fans did finally see Holloway’s legendary chin crack when he fought Ilia Topuria in 2024, and the Hawaiian will also be trading strikes in a welterweight bout for the first time in his career at UFC 329.

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“Blessed” también es conocido por ser uno de los peleadores más duraderos del deporte, lo que no augura nada bueno para aquellos que esperan ver a McGregor anotar un nocaut característico. Dicho esto, los fanáticos finalmente vieron el legendario crujido de la barbilla de Holloway cuando peleó contra Ilia Topuria en 2024, y el hawaiano también intercambiará golpes en una pelea de peso welter por primera vez en su carrera en UFC 329.

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Don't Expect McGregor vs. Holloway 2 to Go Five Full Rounds

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No espere que McGregor vs. Holloway 2 dure cinco rondas completas

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Despite how of their first meeting ended, a decision-win for McGregor in Las Vegas also looks to be a decidedly unlikely outcome.

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A pesar de cómo terminó su primer encuentro, una victoria por decisión de McGregor en Las Vegas también parece ser un resultado decididamente improbable.

Conor McGregor (izquierda) se enfrenta a Max Holloway durante el pesaje para su pelea de UFC en TD Garden. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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That first bout in 2013 famously saw McGregor employ an uncharacteristically wrestling-heavy style against a 21-year-old Holloway after injuring his knee during the early part of the fight. The only other time “The Notorious” has gone the distance in his entire fighting career was when he took a majority decision over Nate Diaz in their rematch at UFC 202.

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En esa primera pelea en 2013, McGregor empleó un estilo de lucha inusualmente intenso contra Holloway, de 21 años, después de lesionarse la rodilla durante la primera parte de la pelea. La única otra vez que “The Notorious” llegó tan lejos en toda su carrera como luchador fue cuando tomó una decisión mayoritaria sobre Nate Diaz en su revancha en UFC 202.

Conor McGregor (izquierda) contra Nate Diaz durante UFC 196 en el MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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The former two-division UFC champion has also never been known for his cardio. As previously mentioned, things will likely slide even more heavily in Holloway’s favor the longer that this fight goes.

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El ex campeón de dos divisiones de UFC tampoco ha sido conocido por su cardio. Como se mencionó anteriormente, las cosas probablemente se inclinarán aún más a favor de Holloway cuanto más dure esta pelea.

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"Blessed" Will Punish McGregor's Head & Body With Strikes

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“Blessed” castigará con golpes la cabeza y el cuerpo de McGregor

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There’s an argument that it could be considered a sort of victory if a nearly 38-year-old version of McGregor returning from a five-year layoff manages tp goes the distance against Holloway, but the most likely outcome at UFC 329 is that “Blessed” finds a stoppage.

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Existe el argumento de que podría considerarse una especie de victoria si una versión de McGregor de casi 38 años que regresa de un descanso de cinco años logra llegar hasta el final contra Holloway, pero el resultado más probable en UFC 329 es que “Blessed” encuentre un paro.

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Holloway is considered to be one of the best strikers in the UFC, but he's never really been known as a serious one-punch knockout threat like McGregor. He can certainly put your lights out if he connects cleanly enough (as shown against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300) but more often than not he’s happy to just pile up strikes in order to secure a TKO or a lopsided decision victory.

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Holloway es considerado uno de los mejores delanteros de UFC, pero nunca ha sido conocido como una amenaza seria de nocaut con un solo golpe como McGregor. Ciertamente puede apagar tus luces si conecta lo suficientemente limpiamente (como se demostró contra Justin Gaethje en UFC 300), pero la mayoría de las veces está feliz de simplemente acumular golpes para asegurar un nocaut técnico o una victoria por decisión desequilibrada.

Max Holloway celebra después de noquear a Justin Gaethje durante UFC 300 en T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Deportes a través de Reuters Connect

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Provided that McGregor isn’t able to knock Holloway out in the early going, “Blessed” is going to overwhelm the Irishman with strikes for as long as the fight lasts.

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Siempre que McGregor no sea capaz de noquear a Holloway al principio, “Blessed” abrumará al irlandés con golpes mientras dure la pelea.

Max Holloway (guantes azules) lucha contra Justin Gaethje (guantes rojos) durante UFC 300 en T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Deportes a través de Reuters Connect

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His body work will take a toll on the UFC star’s already-suspect gas tank en route to what I expect will be a KO/TKO win for Holloway, but I also wouldn’t be totally shocked if the 34-year-old drops McGregor before jumping in to end things with a submission.

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Su trabajo corporal afectará el ya sospechoso tanque de gasolina de la estrella de UFC en el camino hacia lo que espero sea una victoria por KO/TKO para Holloway, pero tampoco me sorprendería totalmente si el jugador de 34 años derriba a McGregor antes de saltar para terminar las cosas con una sumisión.