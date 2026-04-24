El voleibol de playa de Palm Desert cae en los playoffs de segunda ronda CIF-SS

(función() { intentar { var cs = document.currentScript, p = (document.cookie.split(‘gnt_i=’)[1] || ”) + ‘;’, l = p.substring(p.indexOf(‘~’) – 2, p.indexOf(‘;’)); if (!l) { var n = ventana.rendimiento && rendimiento.getEntriesByType(‘navegación’) || []st = norte[0].serverTiming || ”; if (st.length) { for (const t of st) { if (t.name === ‘gnt_i’) { l = t.description.split(‘*’)[2]; romper; } } } } if (l) { var g = decodeURIComponent(l).split(‘~’); cumplir({ país: g[0]ciudad: g[2]código postal: g[3]estado: g[1]

}); } más { cumplir(); } } captura(e) { cumplir(); } función cumplir(loc) { if(window.ga_privacy) return; loc = loc || {}; var host = ventana.ubicación.nombre de host || ”, ue = host.split(‘.’)[0] === ‘ue’, cco = hp(‘gnt-t-gc’), sco = hp(‘gnt-t-gs’), cc = cco || loc.país || (ue ? ‘ES’ : ‘US’), sc = sco || estado.local || (cc === ‘US’ ? ‘CA’ : ”), t = verdadero, gdprLoc = {‘AT’: t, ‘BE’: t, ‘BG’: t, ‘HR’: t, ‘CY’: t, ‘CZ’: t, ‘DK’: t, ‘EE’: t, ‘EL’: t, ‘EU’: t, ‘FI’: t, ‘FR’: t, ‘DE’: t, ‘GR’: t, ‘HU’: t, ‘IE’: t, ‘IT’: t, ‘LV’: t, ‘LT’: t, ‘LU’: t, ‘MT’: t, ‘NL’: t, ‘PL’: t, ‘PT’: t, ‘RO’: t, ‘SK’: t, ‘SI’: t, ‘ES’: t, ‘SE’: t, ‘NO’: t, ‘LI’: t, ‘IS’: t, ‘AD’: t, ‘AI’: t, ‘AQ’: t, ‘AW’: t, ‘AX’: t, ‘BL’: t, ‘BM’: t, ‘BQ’: t, ‘CH’: t, ‘CW’: t, ‘DG’: t, ‘EA’: t, ‘FK’: t, ‘GB’: t, ‘GF’: t, ‘GG’: t, ‘GI’: t, ‘GL’: t, ‘GP’: t, ‘GS’: t, ‘IC’: t, ‘IO’: t, ‘JE’: t, ‘KY’: t, ‘MC’: t, ‘ME’: t, ‘MS’: t, ‘MF’: t, ‘MQ’: t, ‘NC’: t, ‘PF’: t, ‘PM’: t, ‘PN’: t, ‘RE’: t, ‘SH’: t, ‘SM’: t, ‘SX’: t, ‘TC’: t, ‘TF’: t, ‘UK’: t, ‘VA’: t, ‘VG’: t, ‘WF’: t, ‘YT’: t}, gdpr = !!(eu || gdprLoc[cc]), gppLoc = {‘CA’: ‘usca’, ‘NV’: ‘usca’, ‘UT’: ‘usnat’, ‘CO’: ‘usco’, ‘CT’: ‘usct’, ‘VA’: ‘usva’, ‘FL’: ‘usnat’, ‘MD’: ‘usnat’, ‘MN’: ‘usnat’, ‘MT’: ‘usnat’, ‘OR’: ‘usnat’, ‘TN’: ‘usnat’, ‘TX’: ‘desgastado’, ‘DE’: ‘desgastado’, ‘IA’: ‘desgastado’, ‘NE’: ‘desgastado’, ‘NH’: ‘desgastado’, ‘NJ’: ‘desgastado’, ‘IN’: ‘desgastado’, ‘KY’: ‘desgastado’, ‘RI’: ‘desgastado’}, gpp = !gdpr && gppLoc[sc]; if (gdpr &&!window.__tcfapi) { “use estricto”;function _typeof(t){return(_typeof=”function”==typeof Symbol&&”symbol”==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(t){return typeof t}:function(t){return t&&”function”==typeof Símbolo&&t.constructor===Símbolo&&t!==Símbolo.prototipo?”símbolo”:tipode t})(t)}!function(){var t=función(){var t,e,o=[],n = ventana, r = n; r=e.createElement(“iframe”);r.style.cssText=”display:none”,r.name=”__tcfapiLocator”,e.body.appendChild(r)}else setTimeout(t,5);return!o}(),n.__tcfapi=function(){for(var t=arguments.length,n=new Array(t),r=0;r3&&2===parseInt(n[1],10)&&”booleano”==tipo de n[3]&&(e=n[3],”función”==tipo de n[2]&&norte[2](“establecer”,!0)):”ping”===n[0]?”función”==tipo de n[2]&&norte[2]({gdprApplies:e,cmpLoaded:!1,cmpStatus:”stub”}):o.push(n)},n.addEventListener(“message”,(function(t){var e=”string”==typeof t.data,o={};if(e)try{o=JSON.parse(t.data)}catch(t){}else o=t.data;var n=”objeto”===_typeof(o)&&null!==o?o.__tcfapiCall:null;n&&window.__tcfapi(n.command,n.version,(function(o,r){var a={__tcfapiReturn:{returnValue:o,success:r,callId:n.callId}};t&&t.source&&t.source.postMessage&&t.source.postMessage(e?JSON.stringify(a):a,”*”)}),n.parameter)}),!1))};”undefinido”!=typeof módulo?module.exports=t:t()}(); } if (gpp && !ventana.__gpp) { ventana.__gpp_addFrame=función(e){if(!ventana.frames[e])if(document.body){var p=document.createElement(“iframe”);p.style.cssText=”display:none”,p.name=e,document.body.appendChild(p)}else window.setTimeout(window.__gppaddFrame,10,e)},window.__gpp_stub=function(){var e=argumentos;if(__gpp.queue=__gpp.queue||[],!e.longitud)return __gpp.queue;var p,n=e[0],t=1función OptanonWrapper() { }Saltar al contenido principal