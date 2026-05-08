Los Mavericks continúan con la renovación de la oficina principal y contratan a un experto en draft del equipo de playoffs de la NBA como gerente general

The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of overhauling their front office. They hired Masai Ujiri to be the team president and alternate governor earlier in the week, but the expectation was that he would still look for a general manager to be under him.

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Los Dallas Mavericks están en el proceso de renovar su directiva. Contrataron a Masai Ujiri para que fuera presidente del equipo y gobernador suplente a principios de semana, pero la expectativa era que aún buscaría un gerente general para estar bajo su mando.

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That proved to be correct, as the Mavericks announced on Friday that they have hired Mike Schmitz to be the team's new general manager. Schmitz was the assistant general manager for the Portland Trail Blazers most recently, but has been with the franchise since 2022. Before that, he was a draft analyst for ESPN, working for DraftExpress since 2012, when he graduated from Arizona.

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Eso resultó ser correcto, ya que los Mavericks anunciaron el viernes que contrataron a Mike Schmitz para ser el nuevo gerente general del equipo. Schmitz fue el subdirector general de los Portland Trail Blazers más recientemente, pero ha estado en la franquicia desde 2022. Antes de eso, fue analista de draft para ESPN y trabajó para DraftExpress desde 2012, cuando se graduó de Arizona.

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Schmitz will oversee the "day-to-day management and strategic alignment of the Mavericks’ basketball operations department."

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Schmitz supervisará la “gestión diaria y la alineación estratégica del departamento de operaciones de baloncesto de los Mavericks”.

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There is already a massive emphasis being placed on personnel and the scouting department, as Masai Ujiri thrived in it with the Raptors, getting his start in the NBA in scouting. Schmitz was with DraftExpress for a decade, giving him plenty of scouting experience, as well.

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Ya se está poniendo un gran énfasis en el personal y el departamento de exploración, ya que Masai Ujiri prosperó en él con los Raptors y comenzó en la NBA como exploración. Schmitz estuvo en DraftExpress durante una década, lo que también le brindó mucha experiencia en exploración.

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Schmitz issued a statement via the Mavericks' website. “Joining the Dallas Mavericks is an incredible opportunity,” Schmitz said. “I have tremendous respect for Masai, this ownership group, and the vision they have for the future of this franchise. I’m excited to get to work alongside the talented people already in place and help build a championship-caliber organization.”

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Schmitz emitió un comunicado a través del sitio web de los Mavericks. “Unirse a los Dallas Mavericks es una oportunidad increíble”, dijo Schmitz. “Tengo un enorme respeto por Masai, este grupo propietario y la visión que tienen para el futuro de esta franquicia. Estoy entusiasmado de poder trabajar junto a las personas talentosas que ya están presentes y ayudar a construir una organización con calibre de campeonato”.

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Masai Ujiri also released a statement: “Mike is one of the most respected evaluators and basketball minds in the NBA. He brings intelligence, discipline, humility, and a relentless work ethic to everything he does. Just as importantly, he understands how to build an aligned, collaborative culture across every part of a basketball organization. We are building something special in Dallas, and Mike will be a major part of that vision.”

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Masai Ujiri también emitió un comunicado: “Mike es uno de los evaluadores y mentes del baloncesto más respetados de la NBA. Aporta inteligencia, disciplina, humildad y una ética de trabajo incansable a todo lo que hace. Igual de importante es que entiende cómo construir una cultura colaborativa y alineada en cada parte de una organización de baloncesto. Estamos construyendo algo especial en Dallas y Mike será una parte importante de esa visión”.

Los Dallas Mavericks han contratado a Mike Schmitz como nuevo gerente general de la franquicia bajo la dirección de Masai Ujiri. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) 8 de mayo de 2026

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What Does This Mean For Other Mavericks Executives?

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¿Qué significa esto para otros ejecutivos de los Mavericks?

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Masai Ujiri was expected to meet with current assistant GMs Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley to see what their roles within the organization would be. They took over as co-interim GMs once Nico Harrison was fired, and they performed admirably. However, they may not be getting the promotion they thought they'd get.

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Se esperaba que Masai Ujiri se reuniera con los actuales asistentes generales Matt Riccardi y Michael Finley para ver cuáles serían sus roles dentro de la organización. Asumieron el cargo de gerentes generales cointerinos una vez que despidieron a Nico Harrison y se desempeñaron admirablemente. Sin embargo, es posible que no obtengan la promoción que pensaban que obtendrían.

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Riccardi is still set to represent the Mavericks at the NBA Draft Lottery for the drawing. While franchise icon Rolando Blackman will be the on-stage rep, Riccardi will be in the room where the lottery ping pong balls are drawn from, so he'll know before anyone else does whether the Mavs have won the lottery for a second year in a row. That seems to indicate he could be back in some form.

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Riccardi todavía está listo para representar a los Mavericks en la Lotería del Draft de la NBA para el sorteo. Mientras que el ícono de la franquicia Rolando Blackman será el representante en el escenario, Riccardi estará en la sala donde se extraen las pelotas de ping pong de la lotería, por lo que sabrá antes que nadie si los Mavs han ganado la lotería por segundo año consecutivo. Eso parece indicar que podría regresar de alguna forma.

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What Michael Finley's role will be remains a mystery.

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Cuál será el papel de Michael Finley sigue siendo un misterio.