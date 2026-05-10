Una batalla de posición subestimada para los 49ers este verano

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One of the more interesting questions this offseason is who will return kicks and punts for the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, the 49ers found a gem in Skyy Moore, but Moore is off to the Green Bay Packers, and the team does not have an answer to replace him yet.

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Una de las preguntas más interesantes esta temporada baja es quién devolverá las patadas y los despejes de los 49ers de San Francisco. El año pasado, los 49ers encontraron una joya en Skyy Moore, pero Moore se fue a los Green Bay Packers y el equipo aún no tiene una respuesta para reemplazarlo.

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Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer was asked about who he thinks has an inside track to these spots, and he noted that there are five to seven guys who are in the mix at each one.

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Al coordinador de equipos especiales, Brant Boyer, se le preguntó quién cree que tiene acceso interno a estos lugares, y señaló que hay de cinco a siete muchachos que están en la mezcla en cada uno.

En cada una de esas posiciones en el lugar de regresador de despejes, en el lugar de regresador de patadas, hay cinco o seis, siete muchachos en cada uno de esos lugares que van a luchar por eso y veremos cómo se desarrolla”.

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Boyer also noted that there could be a different kick returner and punt returner because some of the guys have more experience in one area than the other.

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Boyer también notó que podría haber un regresador de patadas y un regresador de patadas diferentes porque algunos de los muchachos tienen más experiencia en un área que en la otra.

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The initial players listed in the conversation were Junior Bergen, Jacob Cowing and Christian Kirk. Boyer himself added Ricky Pearsall and rookie UDFA Will Pauling into the mix. Considering Isaac Guerendo returned some kicks last year and Jordan Watkins had punt return experience in college, they might be the sixth and seventh names in the mix to return kicks this year.

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Los jugadores iniciales que figuraron en la conversación fueron Junior Bergen, Jacob Cowing y Christian Kirk. El propio Boyer agregó a Ricky Pearsall y al novato UDFA Will Pauling a la mezcla. Teniendo en cuenta que Isaac Guerendo devolvió algunas patadas el año pasado y Jordan Watkins tenía experiencia en devolución de patadas en la universidad, podrían ser el sexto y séptimo nombre en la mezcla en devolver patadas este año.

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The interesting note is that plenty of these return men have had punt return experience, but nearly as many are experienced in returning kicks.

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La nota interesante es que muchos de estos regresadores han tenido experiencia en devolución de patadas, pero casi la misma cantidad tiene experiencia en devolver patadas.

Imágenes de Cary Edmondson-Imagn

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Pearsall returned a few punts for the 49ers in 2024, and Watkins tried out punting in the preseason last year. Christian Kirk has returned punts in his NFL career, but not kicks.

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Pearsall devolvió algunos despejes para los 49ers en 2024, y Watkins probó los despejes en la pretemporada del año pasado. Christian Kirk ha devuelto despejes en su carrera en la NFL, pero no patadas.

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Jacob Cowing has returned kicks, but in a very limited manner, and rookie UDFA Pauling might be in the mix, but he was not a return option in college.

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Jacob Cowing ha devuelto patadas, pero de manera muy limitada, y el novato UDFA Pauling podría estar en la mezcla, pero no era una opción de devolución en la universidad.

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This leaves Junior Bergen and Guerendo. Guerendo did return six kicks last year and 12 for his career, but the team has tried to move him away from that role, and they have not trusted him. Bergen is essentially a return specialist who can do both, but he was not able to stay healthy to show it last year.

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Esto deja a Junior Bergen y Guerendo. Guerendo sí devolvió seis patadas el año pasado y 12 en su carrera, pero el equipo ha intentado alejarlo de ese rol y no han confiado en él. Bergen es esencialmente un especialista en devoluciones que puede hacer ambas cosas, pero no pudo mantenerse saludable para demostrarlo el año pasado.

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So, the team has plenty of options to return punts, but their top two options to return kicks are not even guaranteed to make the team. Can one of these other options unseat the current best candidates?

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Entonces, el equipo tiene muchas opciones para devolver patadas, pero sus dos opciones principales para devolver patadas ni siquiera tienen garantía de formar parte del equipo. ¿Puede alguna de estas otras opciones desbancar a los mejores candidatos actuales?