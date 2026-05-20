3 estrellas de la NBA que los Nuggets pueden tachar de su lista de deseos comerciales

The 2026 NBA offseason could be one of the most eventful in recent memory, with a slew of stars potentially on the move. With some of the league's biggest stars seemingly on the trade market this offseason, it is reasonable to assume the Denver Nuggets could get involved.

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La temporada baja de la NBA de 2026 podría ser una de las más agitadas de los últimos tiempos, con una gran cantidad de estrellas potencialmente en movimiento. Con algunas de las estrellas más importantes de la liga aparentemente en el mercado de cambios esta temporada baja, es razonable suponer que los Denver Nuggets podrían involucrarse.

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After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Nuggets should have their eyes set on making a splash this offseason. Of course, they do not need to trade for a star to get back into contention, as they are likely better off by surrounding their All-Star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with more impactful role players. Still, they could get into the market for a star at the right cost.

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Después de una decepcionante eliminación en la primera ronda de los playoffs, los Nuggets deberían tener la vista puesta en causar sensación esta temporada baja. Por supuesto, no necesitan cambiar por una estrella para volver a estar en la contienda, ya que probablemente les irá mejor si rodean a su dúo All-Star de Nikola Jokic y Jamal Murray con jugadores de rol más impactantes. Aun así, podrían entrar al mercado en busca de una estrella al precio adecuado.

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While there are certainly some big-name players the Nuggets could be eyeing this summer, here are three stars they should go ahead and cross off their wish list:

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Si bien ciertamente hay algunos jugadores de renombre que los Nuggets podrían tener en cuenta este verano, aquí hay tres estrellas que deberían seguir adelante y tachar de su lista de deseos:

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Giannis Antetokounmpo

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Giannis Antetokounmpo

29 de noviembre de 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Estados Unidos; El delantero de los Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), reacciona después de anotar el punto número 21.000 de su carrera en el tercer cuarto contra los Brooklyn Nets en el Fiserv Forum. | Imágenes de Benny Sieu-Imagn

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Every team in the league should want a shot at the biggest star on the market. However, the Nuggets would simply be wasting their time.

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Todos los equipos de la liga deberían querer tener una oportunidad con la estrella más grande del mercado. Sin embargo, los Nuggets simplemente estarían perdiendo el tiempo.

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READ: Why Nuggets Had No Path to Giannis Antetokounmpo at Trade Deadline

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LEER: Por qué los Nuggets no tenían camino hacia Giannis Antetokounmpo en la fecha límite de cambios

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Antetokounmpo, a ten-time All-Star, would be an incredible fit alongside Jokic, with five NBA MVP awards combined between the two of them. For the sake of that superpowered duo, the Nuggets would likely consider making a call to the Milwaukee Bucks' front office, but their energy would be better spent elsewhere.

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Antetokounmpo, diez veces All-Star, encajaría perfectamente junto a Jokic, con cinco premios MVP de la NBA combinados entre los dos. Por el bien de ese dúo superpoderoso, los Nuggets probablemente considerarían hacer una llamada a la oficina central de los Milwaukee Bucks, pero sería mejor gastar su energía en otra parte.

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The Bucks will be asking for significant draft capital and starting-caliber players in return. While the Nuggets, in theory, can provide the players that could get this deal done, they do not have the picks. The Nuggets' draft capital is concerningly scarce, and that immediately takes them out of contention for the Milwaukee superstar.

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Los Bucks pedirán a cambio un importante capital de draft y jugadores de calibre inicial. Si bien los Nuggets, en teoría, pueden proporcionar los jugadores que podrían cerrar este trato, no tienen las selecciones. El capital de draft de los Nuggets es preocupantemente escaso, y eso los deja inmediatamente fuera de la contienda por la superestrella de Milwaukee.

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Jaylen Brown

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Jaylen Brown

11 de noviembre de 2025; Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos; El guardia de los Celtics de Boston, Jaylen Brown (7), regatea el balón contra los 76ers de Filadelfia durante el primer cuarto en Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Imágenes de Bill Streicher-Imagn

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There is still doubt that the Boston Celtics will actually part with Brown this offseason, even though there has been some speculation. If they do decide to shop him, there is no doubt that it would take a massive haul to pry the 2024 Finals MVP from Boston.

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Todavía hay dudas de que los Boston Celtics realmente se deshagan de Brown esta temporada baja, aunque ha habido algunas especulaciones. Si deciden comprarlo, no hay duda de que se necesitaría un gran botín para arrebatarle el MVP de las Finales de 2024 a Boston.

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Coming off the best year of his career, Brown's trade value is at an all-time high, but he is also getting paid as such. Brown is on the third-most expensive contract in NBA history, with an average annual salary of $57.1 million. Obviously, that giant contract already makes the Nuggets think twice, but it would still take far too much of a haul to actually acquire him.

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Después del mejor año de su carrera, el valor comercial de Brown está en su punto más alto de todos los tiempos, pero también le pagan como tal. Brown tiene el tercer contrato más caro en la historia de la NBA, con un salario anual promedio de 57,1 millones de dólares. Obviamente, ese contrato gigante ya hace que los Nuggets lo piensen dos veces, pero aun así tomaría demasiado dinero adquirirlo.

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Sure, Brown would be a snug fit in Denver's lineup, especially as an above-average defender, but the Nuggets simply do not have the assets to trade for him.

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Claro, Brown encajaría perfectamente en la alineación de Denver, especialmente como un defensor por encima del promedio, pero los Nuggets simplemente no tienen los activos para negociar por él.

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Jimmy Butler

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Jimmy mayordomo

25 de diciembre de 2025; San Francisco, California, Estados Unidos; El delantero de Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler III (10) durante el cuarto cuarto contra los Dallas Mavericks en Chase Center. | Imágenes de Darren Yamashita-Imagn

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It would not shock anyone if the Golden State Warriors traded Butler this offseason, but there might not be many teams running to acquire him. The 36-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL and is entering the final year of his contract, worth $56.8 million.

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No sorprendería a nadie si los Golden State Warriors cambiaran a Butler esta temporada baja, pero puede que no haya muchos equipos corriendo para adquirirlo. El jugador de 36 años se está recuperando de una rotura del ligamento anterior cruzado y está entrando en el último año de su contrato, valorado en 56,8 millones de dólares.

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While the Nuggets likely have the assets to trade for Butler, he simply would not be worth it. For it to work financially, the Nuggets would either have to include Jamal Murray or package Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson. If it were for a fully healthy Butler, it could be a different story, but there is no reason to risk their future for a half-year rental.

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Si bien los Nuggets probablemente tengan los activos para cambiar por Butler, él simplemente no valdría la pena. Para que funcione financieramente, los Nuggets tendrían que incluir a Jamal Murray o incluir a Aaron Gordon y Cam Johnson. Si fuera por un Butler completamente sano, podría ser una historia diferente, pero no hay razón para arriesgar su futuro por un alquiler de medio año.

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If healthy, Butler would be an ideal fit in Denver's lineup as a two-way force, but the Nuggets should not even consider this idea, especially after the injury-plagued season they just had.

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Si está sano, Butler encajaría idealmente en la alineación de Denver como una fuerza bidireccional, pero los Nuggets ni siquiera deberían considerar esta idea, especialmente después de la temporada plagada de lesiones que acaban de tener.

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