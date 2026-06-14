Trumps Name Was Removed From Kennedy Center, Official Says

Topline President Donald Trump's name was removed from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, according to a filing from a Kennedy Center official, who informed a judge of the removal. Workers build scaffolding and hang flame retardant tarps near the signage for the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” in Washington, DC, early on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Key Facts

A filing from Kennedy Center executive director Chris Matthew Flocka said the organization â€œremoved all physical signage on the Kennedy Center building and grounds, including the front portico, that purports to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump or any other individual besides President Kennedy.” Scaffolding and tarp obscured the view of the building's facade Saturday, meaning the removal of Trump's name will likely not be visible to viewers until the deconstruction is complete. The Kennedy Center's board of trustees, many of whom are Trump allies, unsuccessfully appealed the court order that demanded the president's name be removed from the Kennedy Center's facade. Federal Judge Christopher Cooper set a Friday deadline for the removal, though Trump's name appeared to still be on the building early Saturday morning before the tarp was placed.

One of the Kennedy Center’s facades following the inclusion of Trump’s name. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

A general view shows the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Key Background

Trump added his name to the Kennedy Center in December, changing the signage to â€œThe Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Artsâ€ and targeting the institution's alleged â€œwokeâ€ programming. The center's board, which was installed early last year with Trump allies including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Fox News host Laura Ingraham, unanimously approved the name change. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, filed a lawsuit against the name change and won the challenge in late May, when Cooper ruled the change could not be done without congressional approval. The ruling also temporarily blocked renovations scheduled for the building. Cooper gave a two-week deadline for the name change to take place and said in a filing the Kennedy Center's â€œorganic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board's unilateral say-so.â€

Further Reading

Kennedy Center Board Fights Court Order To Remove Trump's Name (Forbes)