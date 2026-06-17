Argentina 3-0 Algeria: Report, result and goals as Messi makes history with hat-trick at World Cup

Lionel Messi proved that he is still among the greatest players on the planet with a stunning performance in his first appearance at the 2026 World Cup.

On his 200th international appearance, in what is surely his final World Cup, the Argentina captain produced a hat-trick of breathtaking quality to destroy Algeria and draw level with Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

Algeria, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, gave as good a first-half account as they could manage.

But in the end, the class of Messi and the relentless machinery of Lionel Scaloni's defending champions proved too much.

Offside drama gives way to Messi magic

The opening stages offered drama from both ends before a ball had crossed either goalline. On six minutes, Lautaro Martinez swivelled to volley a pass into Messi's path and the captain tucked a finish into the near post â€“ only for the linesman's flag to cut the celebrations dead, with an offside in the build-up.

Two minutes later, Algeria had their own goal chalked off, Chaibi finishing smartly only to be caught marginally offside after a lovely weighted pass from Maza through the lines.

It was Messi, inevitably, who broke the deadlock. On 17 minutes, De Paul split the Algerian defensive line with a perfectly threaded through ball, and Messi needed only a touch to set himself before whipping a venomous left-footed strike into the far corner.

Though goalkeeper Luca Zidane got a hand to it, the sheer power of the shot carried it into the net.

Argentina spent the remainder of the half controlling possession, working 107 passes in the opposition's half compared to Algeria's 41.

Scaloni's side were never going to allow the Fennecs the space to breathe. The half-time whistle came with the champions one goal to the good and the result already feeling inevitable.

Messi makes history â€“ twice

The second half lasted barely 15 minutes before Messi rendered the contest over. Mac Allister's powerful long-range strike was parried by Zidane but spilled into a dangerous area, with Aissa Mandi failing to hold the offside trap.

Messi stepped up to slide a composed finish into the bottom corner. Two goals on his 200th cap, and his 15th World Cup strike â€“ moving him past Kylian Mbappe's record set just hours earlier in New Jersey.

The hat-trick arrived with 14 minutes left, and it was a fitting way to complete the treble. Substitute Nicolas Gonzalez drove into the Algerian half and cut a pass back to the captain, who controlled, shifted onto his left foot, and curled a clinical finish into the back of the net.

It was Messi's first World Cup hat-trick and his 16th World Cup goal, drawing him level with Klose at the summit of football's most celebrated scoring list.

Scaloni immediately withdrew his captain to a standing ovation. Every soul inside Kansas City Stadium was on their feet, making way for Nico Paz, who came on to see out the remaining ten minutes.

A statement made by Argentina

Algeria were not disgraced. Riyad Mahrez came on with half an hour remaining to make his World Cup return as captain, and the former Manchester City and Leicester winger tried to give his side some impetus, curling a free-kick just over the wall late on and linking smartly with his midfielders.

But Algeria could not find a way through an Emiliano Martinez who was barely troubled all evening.

For Argentina, the title defence is underway with maximum points and minimum fuss. For Messi, the record that has haunted him since 2014 is now within touching distance.

He needs just one more goal to stand alone as the greatest World Cup scorer in the history of the game.