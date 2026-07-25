D4vds Recovered Texts With Celeste Rivas Hernandez Reveal Talk of Abortion

D4vd exchanged multiple text messages with Celeste Rivas Hernandez regarding an abortion she allegedly had in January 2024, when she was only 13 years old and the singer was an adult, according to cell phone records shared by prosecutors Friday.Â

The messages were extracted from a phone found in the singer's home along with a trove of alleged child sex abuse material. The singer, born David Anthony Burke, is accused of murdering Rivas on April 23, 2025, after she allegedly threatened to go public with the abuse. (Burke has denied the allegations.)

Testifying as the last witness at a hearing that will determine whether Burke's case proceeds to trial, LAPD Detective Corey Farrell read the text messages aloud from the witness box and described dozens of images depicting Burke's alleged sex abuse of the girl. The photos, depicting multiple sex acts at Burke's residence, were too sensitive to show on the courtroom screen, the prosecutor said.

During a description of one photo allegedly showing penetration, Rivas' mother, Mercedes MartÃ­nez, began to cry. Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman walked over to comfort MartÃ­nez, telling her, â€œI really think this is stuff you don't need to hear. I just think it's too much.â€Â MartÃ­nez then got up and walked out of the courtroom with Jesus Rivas, the teen's father.

Text messages showed that Rivas repeatedly told Burke she feared she was pregnant. The earliest such message presented in court was from late November 2023, around the time prosecutors allege Burke began a sexual relationship with her.

â€œCurrently [manifesting] my period bc I refuse to have kids,â€ Rivas wrote. Burke allegedly replied, â€œdid you miss your date,â€ and urged her to begin tracking her menstrual cycle with an app. â€œI just need to make sure ur on top of ur shit,â€ he allegedly wrote.Â

According to Farrell's testimony, Rivas got an abortion in early January 2024. In the days before the procedure, Rivas allegedly texted Burke, â€œBoth of us aren't able to take care of it.â€ Burke allegedly replied, â€œyou're sm [so much] stronger than me baby lmaoâ€ and â€œI love you.â€Â

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A few moments later, he allegedly wrote, â€œalso my mother told me to ask this questionâ€¦ It is mine right?â€

Rivas replied: â€œOf course it's yours David.â€Â

Burke's messages with Rivas could be sexually explicit and controlling. Hers were at times affectionate, but often distressed. In one exchange on June 11, 2024, Burke allegedly wrote, â€œI can't wait to move in together without the cops bitchin.â€ He promised to take Rivas out every day, and she replied that she missed him deeply. A few hours later, he said he wanted to gather her documents so they could â€œdip out the country n get married in Italy.â€

Soon afterward, Rivas wrote that she feared she might be pregnant again. â€œI don't like this,â€ she said, asking, â€œwhat if the first abortion didn't work.â€

Burke allegedly replied, â€œYou would have a baby bump lmao you have hella periods since then, what you smoking.â€ He added, â€œnah first baby gone.â€

Later that month, on June 19, she texted, â€œI can see u and sleep over, just do not get me pregnant.â€ He purportedly responded, â€œWe've done a good job the past few months baby â€¦ The last and only time u were pregnant was because of a fucked up condom in December.â€

A little more than a week later, Rivas texted Burke on June 27 that she had to run to the bathroom after they last had sex because â€œit hurt.â€ Burke was dismissive in his reply. â€œNuh uh,â€ he texted back. â€œI remember every time you say ow when we fuck. â€¦ Last time u aint say ow once.â€

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In another text exchange on July 10, Rivas asked, â€œDoes anyone know we even had sex?â€ He replied, â€œNope, and I would like to keep it that way before we married.â€ He allegedly added, â€œLet's get married next year and make the baby simplee.â€

By Aug. 30, 2024, Rivas sent a series of distraught texts to Burke, expressing regret over the abortion. â€œRealistically I care about you. I killed my kid for you,â€ she wrote. When she added that she â€œwould have been there for itâ€ had they proceeded with the pregnancy, Burke responded that she would have been acting â€œselfishly.â€

â€œDavid, I'm going to have to lie to people around me, even my kid, for the rest of my life,â€ she texted back. â€œI don't like talking about itÂ because it gets me really upset, but I'd do anything to have it back.â€

Burke's reply to the 13-year-old girl was cold: â€œLet's end that there.â€ He texted, â€œI don't like talking to u when you're upset.â€ When Rivas asked how he felt about the abortion, he replied, â€œI'm saddened by it, I'm even more saddened by the way it was conceived, outside of marriage and outside of the way I had pictured my first child going. â€¦But I don't dwell on it.â€

Other messages shown in court depicted Burke blaming Rivas after they had sex in late December 2024, after the date when prosecutors say the two â€œbroke upâ€

â€œYou asked me if I wanted to have sex, and I folded,â€ he texted on Dec. 20. â€œThen we stopped, and you cried, and I held you.â€

Rivas pushed back. â€œNo I didn't, David,â€ she replied. â€œWe made out and I was gonna go home.â€

About a month before the alleged murder, Burke and Rivas were still in communication, with the alleged sexual abuse ongoing, Farrell testified. On March 14, Rivas texted, â€œWe can be friends but like online. I don't want anything to do with you in person anymore if I'm gonna try and move on.â€

Before Farrell took the stand, the court heard from Dr. Grant Ho, the medical examiner who performed Rivas' autopsy. One of Burke's attorneys, Marilyn Bednarski, offered a glimpse of his possible defense as she questioned Ho about how his office concluded that Rivas died from â€œmultiple penetrating injuriesâ€ inflicted by another person. Over more than an hour, Bednarski suggested that Rivas may have taken some action that set in motion the events leading to her death.

She first asked whether â€œcollateral informationâ€ about a victim's history could help determine a cause of death, such as whether the person had been â€œpotentially suicidal,â€ frequently used drugs, or had a history of violence. Dr. Ho acknowledged such information could â€œpotentiallyâ€ effect a determination. He added that he did not speak with Rivas' family before his office ruled her death a homicide.

The defense lawyer then focused on the two penetrating wounds found on Rivas' body. During his direct testimony, Dr. Ho said the lower wound, in Rivas' abdomen, was about 1.5 inches deep and penetrated her liver. A second wound, on the left side of her chest, was about two inches deep and entered near her lung, damaging the surface of an adjacent rib.

Bednarski asked whether Dr. Ho could determine who had been â€œholding the instrumentâ€ that caused the wounds on which the homicide ruling was based. He said he could not.

â€œSo you can't rule out that she could have been holding the instrument,â€ Bednarski said.

â€œThat is a consideration,â€ Dr. Ho replied, â€œbut we would expect to find hesitation marks,â€ meaning superficial wounds around the deeper injury.

â€œIs it fair to say you don't know the circumstances under which these wounds occurred?â€ Bednarski asked.

â€œCorrect,â€ he said.

Bednarski then questioned what the autopsy could reveal about Rivas' position when she was wounded. She asked whether Dr. Ho could determine if her body was moving toward the instrument at the moment of contact, or at what speed it might have been moving. He said he could not determine either.

Ho's direct testimony was accompanied by a sequence of gruesome photographs from Rivas' autopsy, some of which prompted audible gasps from those gathered in the courtroom. Among the most harrowing was an overhead photograph of Rivas' body pieced back together on a metal table, her face skeletonized. Burke stared quietly at the screen, his elbow resting on the defense table and his chin propped on a closed hand that partly covered his mouth.

Elsewhere in his testimony, Ho touched on several elements of the prosecution's case. Regarding their contention that Burke used a chainsaw to dismember Rivas, Ho said that â€œgoing through bone would require [a] power tool.â€ Of the powerful smell a decomposing body produces, Ho noted the stench was noticeable down the hall from the autopsy room. And of the prosecution's claim that Burke stabbed Rivas to death, the Deputy Medical Examiner said the wound to her lower liver was consistent with being stabbed in the stomach.Â

In their preliminary hearing brief, prosecutors alleged that Burke â€œstood by while [Rivas] bled out.â€ Dr. Ho testified that she could have bled to death within â€œminutes.â€ When Silverman asked if it could've taken hours, Ho replied, â€œPotentially.â€Â

Prosecutors allege Burke killed Rivas inside his Hollywood Hills rental on April 23, 2025 after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship while she was underage. They allege Burke then dismembered her body in the garage, possibly weeks later.

Rivas' severely decomposed remains were found Sept. 8, 2025, divided between two black vinyl and plastic bags in the vehicle's front trunk. Burke has pleaded not guilty to murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. His lawyers say he did not kill Rivas or cause her death.

Earlier this week, the court heard from Los Angeles police criminalist Samantha Tosch, who testified that Burke's DNA was included in a mixture found on an outer trash bag recovered from his garage. An inner bag held stained wipes that tested presumptively positive for blood. DNA on one wipe was three trillion times more likely to have come from Rivas than from an unknown person, Tosch said. Burke's DNA was not detected on the wipe.

Tosch said Rivas' DNA was also found on a rowing machine, a black rubber floor mat, a Tesla charger, and a green tarp in the garage. It was further detected in a rear compartment of Burke's Tesla, separate from the front trunk where her remains were found.

Under cross-examination, Tosch acknowledged that DNA can be transferred without direct contact and that police software only calculated the likelihood of Burke's inclusion in the mixture, though nothing definitive. She nevertheless said it was her professional opinion that his DNA was present on the trash bag.

Another criminalist, Lisa LaHendro, testified that fragments of blue material recovered from Rivas' remains aligned with holes in an inflatable pool found in Burke's garage. Prosecutors allege Burke dismembered Rivas in the pool to collect the blood.

Criminalist Lauren Wallace testified that Bluestar, a chemical used to detect possible blood, produced strong reactions on the rubber mats covering the garage floor and on the bricks beneath them. She said investigators did not collect two chainsaws from the garage or a third electric saw from upstairs because they tested negative for possible blood and were not considered forensically valuable. Prosecutors have said Burke ordered the two chainsaws found in the garage from Amazon shortly after the alleged killing. A detective testified that Burke also bought a 10-inch Makita chainsaw from Home Depot on May 4, 2025, and had it delivered through Uber Postmates. That saw was never recovered.

Detective William Roecker testified that cell-tower records tracking Burke's phone and the modem in his Tesla showed the phone and car traveling together from his home to a remote area of Santa Barbara County three times after the alleged murder. The first trip began around 11:31 p.m. on April 23, about an hour after when prosecutors say Rivas was killed. The phone and Tesla traveled to a â€œpretty desolateâ€ area off Highway 154, near where a transit worker later found Rivas' passport card. The phone and Tesla returned to Burke's home around 7 a.m., Roecker said, and later returned to the area on May 8 and May 31.

Earlier testimony established that investigators found at least 11 air fresheners inside the Tesla, including one beneath a mass of fly larvae near the concealed remains.

Detective Joshua Byers testified that Burke had â€œCelesteâ€ tattooed in red cursive on his left ring finger when he was arrested. Tesla data showed Burke's iPhone disconnecting from the vehicle on July 29, 2025, shortly before a neighbor's camera recorded him walking back toward his home. Police license-plate readers recorded the Tesla in the same parking spot until it was impounded on Sept. 8.

Prosecutors also played body-camera footage showing sheriff's deputies questioning Burke in February 2024, after Rivas was reported missing. Burke said he had met her online, seen her once, and believed she was 18. Prosecutors allege Burke later bought Rivas a secret phone and paid a classmate $1,000 to deliver it after her parents confiscated another device. Investigators also found evidence that Burke bought airline tickets and traveled with her to Texas and London.

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Benjamin Greger, a former financial manager at Burke's management company, testified that he discussed transferring Texas properties from Burke to his mother to protect the assets from a potential civil lawsuit.

If convicted as charged, Burke faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they would seek a death sentence.