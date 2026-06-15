North Korea-China-Russia Grow, South Korea-US Shrink

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ë“œ í‰í™”ë¡ (å¹³å’Œè«–)'ì´ë¼ëŠ” ë§ì´ ìžˆë‹¤. ë¯¸êµ­ì˜ ì–¸ë¡ ì¸ í† ë¨¸ìŠ¤ í”„ë¦¬ë“œë¨¼ì´ ì €ì„œ â€˜ë ‰ì„œìŠ¤ì™€ ì˜¬ë¦¬ë¸Œë‚˜ë¬´'ì—ì„œ ì£¼ìž¥í•œ ì¼ì¢…ì˜ ê°€ì„¤(å‡èªª)ì´ë‹¤. ì¦‰, ë§¥ë„ë‚ ë“œê°€ ìž…ì í•´ ìžˆëŠ” ë‚˜ë¼ë¼ë¦¬ëŠ” ì „ìŸí•˜ì§€ ì•ŠëŠ”ë‹¤ëŠ” ê²ƒì´ë‹¤. ì¤‘ì‚°ì¸µì´ ìƒì„±ë¼ ìžˆê³ ìžë³¸ì£¼ì˜ ì²´ì œê°€ ìš´ìš©ë˜ë©° ì„¸ê³„í™” ë˜ëŠ” ì—¬í–‰ ìžìœ ê°€ ë³´ìž¥ëœ ë‚˜ë¼ë¼ë¦¬ëŠ” ë¹„ë¡ êµ­ê°€ ê°„ ì´ìµ ì¶©ëŒ ìƒíƒœì— ìžˆì–´ë„ ì „ìŸìœ¼ë¡œ ì–»ëŠ” ì´ë“ë³´ë‹¤ ì†í•´ì™€ ë¹„ìš©ì´ í›¨ì”¬ í¬ê¸° ë•Œë¬¸ì´ë‹¤. ì´ ì£¼ìž¥ì´ ì •í™•ížˆ í˜„ì‹¤ê³¼ ë¶€í•©í•˜ëŠ”ì§€ëŠ” í™•ì‹¤ì¹˜ ì•Šë‹¤. ì§€ê¸ˆ ì„¸ê³„ì—ì„œ ì „ìŸ(ë˜ëŠ” ë¬´ë ¥ì‹œìœ„)ì´ ì¼ì–´ë‚˜ê³ ìžˆëŠ” ê³³ì€ ìš°í¬ë¼ì´ë‚˜ì™€ ì´ëž€, ê·¸ë¦¬ê³ ë ˆë°”ë…¼ì´ë‹¤. ëŸ¬ì‹œì•„ì™€ ì´ëž€ì—ëŠ” ë§¥ë„ë‚ ë“œê°€ ì—†ë‹¤. ë ˆë°”ë…¼ì—ëŠ” ìžˆì§€ë§Œ í• ëž„ ì¸ì¦ì„ ë°›ì€ ì œí’ˆë§Œ íŒë§¤í•œë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”X3BZR4VEH5ESVOL4LRENT3BEEY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ì—¬ê¸°ì„œ êµ³ì´ ë§¥ë„ë‚ ë“œ í‰í™”ë¡ ì„ ê±°ë¡ í•˜ëŠ” ê²ƒì€ ê³¼ì—° ì–¸ì ê°€ ë¯¸êµ­ê³¼ ì¤‘êµ­ì´ ëŒ€ë§Œ, ê·¸ë¦¬ê³ ë” ë‚˜ì•„ê°€ í•œë°˜ë„ì—ì„œ ì¶©ëŒí• ê°€ëŠ¥ì„±, ì•„ë‹ˆ ìœ„í—˜ì„±ì´ ìžˆëŠ”ì§€ë¥¼ ì§šì–´ë³´ê³ ì‹¶ì–´ì„œë‹¤. ì¤‘êµ­ì—ëŠ” ë‹¹ì—°ížˆ ë§¥ë„ë‚ ë“œê°€ ìžˆë‹¤. ë³¸ê±°ì§€ì¸ ë¯¸êµ­ ë‹¤ìŒìœ¼ë¡œ ë§Žë‹¤. ë§¥ë„ë‚ ë“œ í‰í™”ë¡ ëŒ€ë¡œë¼ë©´ ì•„ì‹œì•„ì—ì„œ ë¯¸êµ­ê³¼ ì¤‘êµ­ì´ ë¬´ë ¥ìœ¼ë¡œ ì¶©ëŒí• ìœ„í—˜ì„±ì€ ë‚®ë‹¤. ë¯¸êµ­ê³¼ ì¤‘êµ­ì´ ì§ì ‘ì ìœ¼ë¡œ ë¬´ë ¥ ì¶©ëŒí•˜ë©´ ê·¸ê²ƒì€ ê³§ 3ì°¨ ì„¸ê³„ëŒ€ì „ì„ ì˜ë¯¸í•œë‹¤. ì§€ê¸ˆ ë¯¸Â·ì¤‘ì— ì¶•ì ëœ ë¬´ë ¥ì€ 1Â·2ì°¨ ì„¸ê³„ëŒ€ì „ì˜ ê·¸ê²ƒê³¼ëŠ” ë¹„êµê°€ ë˜ì§€ ì•Šì„ ì •ë„ë¡œ ì¸ë¥˜ íŒŒê´´ì ì´ë‹¤. ì „ìŸ ë‚˜ë©´ â€˜ë‚˜ë„ ì£½ì§€ë§Œ ë„ˆë„ ì£½ëŠ”ë‹¤'ë‹¤. “,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”HU2FS3L4EFB5JI4O5XNIJ6AB7E”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”í•˜ì§€ë§Œ êµ­ì§€ì „ ë˜ëŠ” ëŒ€ë¦¬ì „ì€ ìžˆì„ ìˆ˜ ìžˆë‹¤. 2ì°¨ ì„¸ê³„ëŒ€ì „ ì´í›„ 80ë…„ ë™ì•ˆ ì´ì–´ì ¸ ì˜¨ ëƒ‰ì „ ì²´ì œëŠ” ì´ì œ ìˆ˜ëª…ì´ ë‹¤í•˜ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. 2ì°¨ ëŒ€ì „ì˜ ìµœëŒ€ ìŠ¹ìžì¸ ë¯¸êµ­ì˜ ê¸°ëŠ¥ê³¼ ì—­í• ì´ í•œê³„ì— ì˜¤ê³ ê° ë‚˜ë¼ì˜ ì‹¤ë ¥ì´ ì¶•ì ë˜ê³ ìž¬íŽ¸ë˜ë©´ì„œ ì„¸ê³„ì˜ íŒë„ë„ ìž¬íŽ¸ë ì‹œì ì— ì™”ë‹¤. ë˜ ê·¸ë™ì•ˆ ì¶•ì ë¼ ì˜¨ ì „ ì„¸ê³„ì êµ°ì‚¬ê¸°ìˆ ì˜ ë°œì „, ë¬´ê¸°ì˜ ì²¨ë‹¨í™”, ê·¸ë¦¬ê³ ë¬´ì—‡ë³´ë‹¤ êµ°ìˆ˜ì‚°ì—…ì´ ì§€ë‹ˆëŠ” ê³ ìš©ì˜ ë¬¸ì œëŠ” ëŒíŒŒêµ¬ë¥¼ ì°¾ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. íŠ¹ížˆ ì‹ ë¬´ê¸°ì˜ ì¶•ì ê³¼ ìž¬ê³ ëˆ„ì ì€ ë¹„ë“±ì ì— ë‹¬í•˜ê³ ìžˆë‹¤ëŠ” ê²ƒì´ êµ°ì‚¬ ì „ë¬¸ê°€ë“¤ì˜ ì§€ì ì´ë‹¤. ì¦‰ 2ì°¨ ëŒ€ì „ìœ¼ë¡œ ì†Œì§„ëë˜ ì „ ì„¸ê³„ í™”ì•½(ç«è—¥)ì´ ë‹¤ì‹œ ìž¬ê³ ë¡œ ìŒ“ì´ê¸° ì‹œìž‘í–ˆê³ ì„¸ê³„ í‰í™” ë¬´ë“œ ì†ì—ì„œ ì¹¨ì²´í–ˆë˜ êµ°ìˆ˜ì‚°ì—…ì´ ë˜¬ë¦¬ë¥¼ í‹€ë©´ì„œ ì „ ì„¸ê³„ì˜ í™”ì•½ì€ ì§€ê¸ˆ ë¶„ì¶œêµ¬ë¥¼ ì°¾ì•„ ìš©íŠ¸ë¦¼í•˜ê³ ìžˆëŠ” ì‹œì ì´ë‹¤. í•˜ì§€ë§Œ ê·¸ ë¶„í™”êµ¬ëŠ” ê³µë©¸ì„ ë¶ˆëŸ¬ì˜¬ â€˜í° ì „ìŸ' ëŒ€ì‹ , êµ­ì§€ì „ì´ë¼ëŠ” â€˜ìž‘ì€ ì „ìŸ'ìœ¼ë¡œ ë¶„í™”(åˆ†åŒ–)ë ìˆ˜ë°–ì— ì—†ë‹¤. ìš°í¬ë¼ì´ë‚˜ ì „ìŸ, ì´ëž€ ì „ìŸ, ì¤‘ë™ ì „ìŸë“¤ì´ ë°”ë¡œ ìž‘ì€ ì „ìŸì´ë‹¤. ê·¸ë¦¬ê³ ê·¸ ìž‘ì€ ì „ìŸì˜ ì•„ì‹œì•„íŒì´ ëŒ€ë§Œì¼ ìˆ˜ ìžˆê³ í•œë°˜ë„ì¼ ìˆ˜ ìžˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”QWLWMZ6QZZGVJP4UNWXJW76GJA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ê·¸ëŸ°ë° ì´ â€˜ì•„ì‹œì•„íŒ ìž‘ì€ ì „ìŸ'ì˜ êµ­ë©´ì— ë¯¸ë¬˜í•œ ë³€í™”ê°€ ì¼ê¸° ì‹œìž‘í–ˆë‹¤. íŠ¸ëŸ¼í”„ ë¯¸êµ­ ëŒ€í†µë ¹ì˜ ì¤‘êµ­ ë°©ë¬¸ì„ ê¸°í•´ ë¯¸êµ­ì˜ ëŒ€ë§Œ ë°©ì–´ ê³µì•½ì— ì˜¨ë„ ì°¨ê°€ ê°ì§€ë˜ê³ ìžˆëŠ” ê²ƒì´ë‹¤. ì‹œì§„í•‘ì€ ëŒ€ë§Œ íƒˆí™˜ì— ì˜¬ì¸í•˜ê³ ìžˆëŠ” ë°˜ë©´, ë¯¸êµ­ì€ í•œë°œ ë’¤ë¡œ ëº€ ëŠë‚Œì´ë‹¤. ë¬¼ë¡ í•œêµ­ê³¼ ëŒ€ë§Œì€ ê·¸ ë¹„ì¤‘ì´ ë‹¤ë¥´ë‹¤. ë¯¸êµ­ì€ í•œêµ­ê³¼ ë°©ìœ„ì¡°ì•½ì„ ë§ºê³ ìžˆë‹¤. ê·¸ëŸ°ë° í•œêµ­ë³´ë‹¤ ë” ì² í†µê°™ì•„ ë³´ì˜€ë˜ ë‚˜í† (ë¶ëŒ€ì„œì–‘ì¡°ì•½ê¸°êµ¬)ì—ì„œë„ í•œë°œ ë¹¼ê³ ìžˆëŠ” íŠ¸ëŸ¼í”„ê°€ ë™ì•„ì‹œì•„ì˜ â€˜ìž‘ì€ ì „ìŸ'ì—ì„œ ì–¼ë§ˆë‚˜ êµ³ê²Œ ë°©ìœ„ê³µì•½ì„ ì§€í‚¬ì§€ì— ê´€í•œ ë¶ˆì•ˆê°ì´ í•œêµ­ ë‚´ ì—¬ê¸°ì €ê¸°ì„œ ë³´ì´ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. “,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”NNHPA7I25NA7PP4RP75DUHFMII”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ë¯¸êµ­ì˜ ëŒ€ì´ëž€ ì „ìŸë„ í•œë°˜ë„ì— ë§ˆì´ë„ˆìŠ¤ ì˜í–¥ì„ ë¼ì¹ ìˆ˜ ìžˆë‹¤. ë¯¸êµ­ê³¼ ì´ëž€ì€ ì–´ì œ 107ì¼ ë§Œì— ì¢…ì „ì— í•©ì˜í•˜ê³ í˜¸ë¥´ë¬´ì¦ˆ í•´í˜‘ì„ ì—´ê¸°ë¡œ í–ˆë‹¤. í•˜ì§€ë§Œ ì´ê²ƒì€ ë§‰ê°•í•˜ë‹¤ëŠ” ë¯¸êµ­ êµ°ì‚¬ë ¥ì˜ í•œê³„ë¥¼ ë“œëŸ¬ë‚¸ ê²ƒìœ¼ë¡œ íŠ¸ëŸ¼í”„ì˜ êµ´ìš•ì´ë‚˜ ë§ˆì°¬ê°€ì§€ë‹¤. ì´ì œ ë¯¸êµ­ì€ êµ­ì§€ì „ì˜ ë¬¸í„±ì„ ë„˜ë‚˜ë“œëŠ” ê°•ì†Œêµ­ë“¤ì— ë” ì´ìƒ â€˜ë¬´ìž¥ ê²½ì°°'ì´ ì•„ë‹ˆë©°, ì´ê²ƒì€ ë¶í•œì— ìž˜ëª»ëœ ì‹ í˜¸ë¥¼ ë³´ë‚¼ ìˆ˜ë„ ìžˆëŠ” ì—¬ì§€ë¥¼ ë‚¨ê¸°ê²Œ ëë‹¤. ë‚˜í† ì—ì„œ ë¹ ì§€ê³ ì¤‘ë™ì—ì„œë„ ë°€ë¦¬ëŠ” ë¯¸êµ­ì€ ì–´ì©Œë©´ ë¶í•œì— â€˜ì¢…ì´ í˜¸ëž‘ì´'ë¡œ ë¹„ì¹ ìˆ˜ë„ ìžˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”JORC3GIB5FCYVEXDJBBWLCHDK4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ê·¸ë³´ë‹¤ ë” ì‹¬ê°í•œ ë¶ˆì•ˆì€ ë¯¸êµ­ ìª½ì´ ì•„ë‹ˆë¼ ìš°ë¦¬ êµ­ë‚´ì—ì„œ ì¼ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. ì´ìž¬ëª… ì •ë¶€ëŠ” ê¸´ìž¥ ì™„í™”ì™€ í‰í™” ê³µì¡´ì´ë¼ëŠ” ë¯¸ëª… ì•„ëž˜ í•œë¯¸ ì—°í•©êµ°ì‚¬í›ˆë ¨ ì·¨ì†Œ, êµ° ìž‘ì „ í†µì œê¶Œ ì¸ìˆ˜, ë…ìž ë°©ìœ„ì—­ëŸ‰ í™•ëŒ€ ë“± ë¯¸êµ­ê³¼ì˜ í•©ë™ ëŠ¥ë ¥ì—ë„ ì‹¬ê°í•œ ìœ„ì¶•ì„ ì´ˆëž˜í• ìˆ˜ ìžˆëŠ” ëŒ€ë¶ ìœ í™”ì •ì±…ì„ ìŸì•„ë‚´ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. ì´ëŸ° ì´ ì •ë¶€ì˜ ìž¥ë‹¨ì— ë§žì¶˜ ê²ƒì¸ì§€ í—¤ê·¸ì„¸ìŠ¤ ë¯¸ êµ­ë°©ë¶€ ìž¥ê´€ì€ í•œêµ­ì˜ êµ­ë°©ë¹„ ì¦ì•¡ ì•½ì†ì„ ê¸ì •ì ìœ¼ë¡œ í‰ê°€í•˜ë©° í•œë¯¸ êµ°ì‚¬í›ˆë ¨ ì¶•ì†Œì— ë§žìž¥êµ¬ë¥¼ ì³¤ë‹¤. “,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”DVEPM6OYGNG2NII3QJVCQC4LXY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ì´ëŸ° í˜„ì‹¤ì€ ë¶í•œì— ìž˜ëª»ëœ ì‹ í˜¸ë¥¼ ë³´ë‚¼ ìˆ˜ë„ ìžˆë‹¤. íŠ¹ížˆ í•œë¯¸ ê´€ê³„ê°€ í•˜í–¥ ê³¡ì„ ìƒì— ìžˆëŠ” ê²ƒì²˜ëŸ¼ ë³´ì¼ ë•Œ ë¶í•œì€ ì¤‘êµ­Â·ëŸ¬ì‹œì•„ì™€ ê´€ê³„ë¥¼ ëˆë…ížˆ í•˜ë©° ì—°ì¼ ë¯¸ì‚¬ì¼ì„ ì˜ì•„ëŒ€ëŠ” ë“± ê¸°ê³ ë§Œìž¥í•œ ìƒìŠ¹ì„¸ë¥¼ ë³´ì´ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. ì¶©ëŒì€ ì´ëŸ° ë¶ˆê· í˜•í•œ ìƒíƒœì—ì„œ ì¼ì–´ë‚˜ê¸° ë§ˆë ¨ì´ë‹¤. í‰ì–‘ì— ë§¥ë„ë‚ ë“œê°€ ìž…ì í•œë‹¤ë©´ ë˜ 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