Inglaterra contra Ucrania: Clasificatorio de la Copa del Mundo Femenina

Key events

Thank you very much for joining me. Here is Tom Garry's report from Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Georgia Stanway: â€œMixed feelings. We are disappointed with the way game but it is rare you get 15 points and don't get out of the group. We needed a reaction today and I think we got that. We can be disappointed that we did not score more today, we need to be more ruthless. Three-nil was not enough.â€ She does not want reveal her next move after leaving Bayern.

Over in the men's World Cup, why not read Luke Entwistle's interview with Didier Deschamps?

Tom Garry The England players are gathered in a huddle, presumably not surprised to learn that Spain have won 6-1. The Lionesses will be seeded for 18 June's draw for the play-offs, which begin in October. The Ukraine players, meanwhile, are lapping up the applause from their proud fans in the corner. They performed respectably in that second half. England manager Sarina Wiegman talks to her players after the match. Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images Ukraine fans salute their team. Photograph: Steve Taylor/PPAUK/Shutterstock

Full time: England 3-0 Ukraine It was all gloriously straightforward for England as Carter, Stanway and Mead led them to victory. Inevitably they finish second in the group to Spain and will need to go through the playoffs to reach the World Cup.

90 mins: Two minutes added on.

88 mins: Mead goes straight through on goal and takes aim from 18 yards but Boklach is equal to it with a fine save diving to her right. England have had 24 shots with 10 on target. Kendall is cleaned out and Molodiuk is booked.

86 mins: Considering how easy this has all been for England, I would have liked to see a few more risks being taken on the pitch. It feels a very conservative performance overall. Park hears my calls and fires a shot from 25 yards after cutting in from the left but it is straight at the goalkeeper.

84 mins: Kelly keeps slipping on the pitch. I am not sure what boots she selected for tonight.

82 mins: Mead breaks down the left and then sends a pass to Kelly on the right. The attack soon slows down as England look to rebuild but they go backwards. Walsh off, Kendall on.

80 mins: A bit of panto in and around the Ukraine box ends with Russo's pull-back evading everyone. The Arsenal striker has a chance of her own soon after but her shot is a weak one and the goalkeeper drops on the ball. Spain are 5-1 up in Iceland.

Tom Garry 78 mins: More than 30,000 tickets had been issued for this game but the attendance has been confirmed as 26,065, so that's at least 4,000 no-shows. It's becoming a common occurrence for Lionesses games, even those that are sellouts, for thousands not to take up their tickets. 26,065 are at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Photograph: Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA

77 mins: Hlushchenko dribbles into the England box and has the chance to shoot but unselfishly crosses instead and the ball goes just behind her teammate.

76 mins: A smart pass through the Ukraine defence almost reaches Kelly but a last-ditch challenge prevents a chance for the winger. Le Tissier realises the futility of short corners and sends one deep but defeats everyone.

74 mins: Park has looked lively since coming on, eager to beat players one-on-one.

72 mins: I would send on Beever-Jones at this point but that's just me.

70 mins: Hemp drives down the left and her reward is a corner. I think Wiegman needs to ban the short corner because they are utter rubbish as England repeatedly lose the advantage.

68 mins: That is a 40th England goal for Mead, which ain't bad.

GOAL! England 3-0 Ukraine (Mead, 67) Greenwood walks away and Mead bends the ball into the bottom corner, as the goalkeeper barely moves. Beth Mead curls a free-kick into the Ukraine net to extend England's lead. Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images Mead celebrates. Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images

66 mins: Kelly almost has an immediately impact but her cross is deflected away. On the opposite flank, Hemp cuts in and wins a free-kick after being pulled back. Greenwood wanders over to take â€¦ Ukraine’s Viktoriia Radionova (right) gets shirty with England's Lauren Hemp. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images

64 mins: Stanway wins a corner on the right after her cross is diverted behind. Le Tissier is once again given the honours and takes it short to Mead. It isn't the most dynamic corner and the ball ends up back with Hampton. Kelly is on for Charles, which is bold, and Park for Stanway.

62 mins: TWO BALLS ON THE PITCH! WHEN WILL THE MADNESS END?! Kelly and Park are getting ready to enter the fray. Hopefully it will inject some energy into the forward line.

60 mins: Hemp finds space inside the box and has a chance to cross but her effort is too close to the goalkeeper and repelled. Russo is the next to have a chance but her rising drive from 18 yards is straight at the goalkeeper. England’s Alessia Russo thumps a shot at goal. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images

58 mins: Not much in the way of rhythm in this second half performance from England. A few too many disconnects across the pitch.

56 mins: There are still plenty of yellow shirts defending the edge of the Ukraine box, making it very difficult for England to break through. Hemp is the latest to be crowded out.

54 mins: Ukraine reach the England box and Hlushchenko fires wide. At least it was a vague indication of intent.

52 mins: England have a corner on the right. What will Le Tissier do without James to play it short to? Lumps it into the box and finds Charles who flashes a header wide. Ukraine’s keeper Kateryna Boklach dives as the ball which goes wide of the upright. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images Boklach takes a bizarrely long time on the ball and is chased down by Mead but the mistake is not capitalised on.

50 mins: Russo has a snapshot from inside the box but it is blocked. Moments later Greenwood lines up a free-kick from the other side of 30 yards but it is straight at the wall.

48 mins: No surprise but it is all England at the moment. I will predict five second half goals.

46 mins: Some half times changes â€¦ Hlushchenko and Radionova are on for Ukraine. Kohut and Kunina off. Mead and Greenwood enter the pitch for England, Morgan and James off.

Second half Here we go again! Maya Le Tissier, Lauren Hemp and Maya Le Tissier of England walk to the pitch for the second half. Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images

Spain are winning 3-0 in Iceland. No concerns of any shocks tonight.

Tom Garry It's been one-way traffic. If you think this game is one-sided, just wait for October's play-off first round tie against a League C team! The fans at the Hill Dickinson seem to be enjoying it, nonetheless. There are two little pockets of Ukraine fans who are also in good voice, too, as the sun sets to my left over the Mersey.

Tony Mason emails: â€œI must take issue with your statement that the cost of tickets to see England at Wembley was â€œincredibly expensiveâ€. This is a misconception. The cheapest England tickets at Wembley are and have been since the â€œnewâ€ Wembley opened are about the same price as a League 1 fixture. Slightly more than I pay to see Notts County. There are also many of the cheapest tickets so you don't even need to be waiting on a Ticketmaster queue to get them. â€œAlso, although Wembley isn't the best positioned ground in the country it isn't that hard to get to from much of the country. From Nottingham I would get home after an evening kick-off at about 00:30. My mate travels in from Bristol and it is about the same. Granted, we drive but coaches do run from the major cities. â€œHaving said that, it is always nice to see them around the country.â€ I've just put in for the best available ticket for the Czechia game in October and it's Â£120. You can, in fairness, get tickets for Â£35 but I really wouldn't want to travel three hours to then sit at the top in the corner. That's just me.

Half time: England 2-0 Ukraine This has not been much of a contest, well any contest whatsoever. The main surprise is that England have not managed to get more than two but ahead very much out of sight thanks to Carter and Stanway.

45 mins: One minute added on.

44 mins: Hemp receives the ball around 20 yards out, spins a defender and fires a shot but flies over the bar.

43 mins: James curls a free-kick from the edge of the box just over the bar.

41 mins: A band is trying to whip the crowd up with Sweet Caroline, the most overplayed song in history.

39 mins: With confidence renewed, Hemp whips in a cross from the right into a dangerous position but no one is there to get on the end of it.

GOAL! England 2-0 Ukraine (Stanway, 37) The Lionesses needed that. Russo sneaks around the back and slides the ball across to Stanway who slides home at the back post. Georgia Stanway slides in to prod the ball home and double England's lead. Photograph: Paul Currie/Shutterstock Here's a view of Stanway's finish from behind the the goal. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Stanway celebrates. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

36 mins: James loops in a cross from the left which Boklach comes to claim but it takes her two attempts to get the ball under control. England and the atmosphere have gone quite flat.