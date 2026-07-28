Commonwealth Games 2026: athletics, weightlifting and gymnastics on day five – live

Key events

ðŸ¥‡ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ Gold for England in men’s bowls Sam Tolchard (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ ENG) has won the men's bowls gold medal match 2-0 against Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¾MAS). Dzulkeple put up a much stronger fight in the second set, but Tolchard has edged it, to give England back-to-back golds in the bowls, after the women's pairs (pictured below) beat the Malaysian team earlier. The other gold on offer today â€“ in the Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 â€“ went to Scotland. Gold medal winners Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor of England. Photograph: imagecomms/Team England/PA

Athletics: The women have finished their high jump in the Heptathlon after completing the 110m hurdles earlier. Here are the standings after two events: 1. Katherine O'Connor (NIR) â€“ 2047

2. Jade O'Dowda (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ ENG) â€“ 2043

3. Maddie Wilson (ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ NZL) â€“ 1942

4. Niamh Emerson (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ ENG) â€“ 1940

5. Briana Stephenson (ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ NZL) â€“ 1917

6. Anna McCauley (NIR) â€“ 1912 Northern Ireland's Anna McCauley in the women's heptathlon high jump. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Bowls: The men's singles gold medal match is in full swing at the moment. Sam Tolchard (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ ENG) had a dominant first set against Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡¾MAS), taking it 8-0. The second set is closer and having just scored a maximum four, Dzulkeple leads it 6-3 after the fifth end. Also going on in the arena is the battle for the bronze medal, which has just been won by Gary Kelly (NIR â€“ there is no emoji for Northern Ireland). Northern Ireland also took bronze in the women's pairs competition.

Athletics: Here are some words from Peter Bol (ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º AUS), who has progressed in the men's 800m on the track. He qualified fastest, and said â€œI probably looked pretty relaxed out there but it was far from that. Those first rounds are pretty brutal mentally and physically, you're just stressing so much. We need to show it out there but it's probably the hardest round and I'm glad to get that out of the way. I kind of stumbled a little bit at the start, but it's the 800 â€“ you get to make two moves and I made them.â€ Peter Bol of Australia (right). Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Athletics: In the stadium at the moment the women's Heptathlon are doing their high jump discipline, while on the track the heats of the men's 400m are taking place. The 16 fastest times will qualify â€“ which is slightly irritating as a live blogger because it means you can't call the qualifiers out along the way. Kelvin Kiprotich Tonui (ðŸ‡°ðŸ‡ªKEN) has gone fastest so far at 45.69. The third heat of six has just finished.

Lauren Mackie (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ ENG) is going to progress to the semi-finals of the Women's 54kg boxing after defeating Helen Jones (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ WAL). She dominated in the end and it was a unanimous decision.

Martin Belam Good afternoon (or morning or evening). I'm watching Lauren Mackie (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ ENG) and Helen Jones (ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ WAL) in the Women's 54kg boxing which has reached the quarter-final stage. It has been a close round but Mackie has taken it 4-1 according to the judges.

Martin Belam is absolutely primed to take you through the next batch of fun.

Weightlifting: 88kg bronze medallist Angus Doig: â€œI had no intention of getting a medal, I wanted to turn up and do the best I could. It was not in my mind, so I am over the moon. I am so grateful.â€

Swimming: The 18-year-old Filip Nowacki from Jersey continues his fantastic competition with a first place in his 200m breaststroke heat, edging out England's Greg Butler.

Athletics: England's Max Burgin looks very calm and collected in his heat, breezing to victory in a time of 1.46.61 without breaking a sweat. Justin Davies of Wales comes second and Australia's Peyton Craig third.

England win women’s pairs bowls gold Bowls: It was a tight final, which could have gone either way, and the result was not certain until the final roll as England's Sian Honnor and Amy Pharoah held their nerve against a fine Malaysian pair. Sian Honnor and Amy Pharaoh of Team England celebrate victory. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Athletics: The men's 800m heats have begun. The first three guarantee qualifiers are Kenya's Wyclife Kinyamal, England's Ben Pattison and Handal Roban of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The first two will be eyeing up the medals, that's for sure.

Swimming: It is the 50m men's butterfly heats. Joshua Liendo of Canada wins his, seeing off Australia's Cameron McEvoy who comes second.

Check out the medal table.

Swimming: Another impressive swim from 16-year-old Amalie Smith who wins her 200m medley heat comfortably. This comes after taking silver in the 400m event.

Athletics: Amani Kirnon gets a red card for a false start in the 400m. It is a long way from Monserrat to Glasgow to not even get to run. Canada's Lauren Gale finished first, leaving everyone a long way back in the distance.

Athletics: The women's 4x400m heats have started. Twenty-nine athletes have entered and we will only lose five from the opening round of races. Not much jeopardy out there.

Athletics: The women's heptathlon is up and running with the 100m hurdles. It is looking a little wet on the track not that Sienna MacDonald is concerned, who gets the quickest time to earn an early lead. Canada’s Sienna MacDonald and England’s Jade O’Dowda in action during women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Australia are loving life in Scotland, dominating at the top of the medal table.

Weightlifting: England's Chris Russ comes out too late for his lift and does not have time to complete it. How bizarre.

A little run through from yesterday's activities â€¦ Part-time sprinter given time to shine. More bronze for Adam Ramsay-Peaty. All the best photos.

Scotland win bowls tie-break to take gold Bowls: There was a tie-break required in the Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 bowls final after drawing 9-9. It was dramatic stuff but Scotland took the honours thanks to an aggressive final ball from Robert Barr of the host nation, leaving England to accept silver. Robert Barr of Team Scotland bowls during the Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 gold medal match. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images