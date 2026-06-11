Dan Jarvis nombrado nuevo secretario de Defensa mientras Al Carns renuncia al gobierno

Jarvis named new defence secretary Dan Jarvis has been named as the new defence secretary, replacing John Healey.

Key events

12m ago A summary of today’s developments

2h ago Jarvis named new defence secretary

3h ago Carns quits over defence spending plan

5h ago Starmer says defence funding plan â€œwill provide resources our military needs to keep us safeâ€ in letter to Healey

5h ago Government ‘going backwards’ on military spending, says former general who co-wrote its defence review

5h ago Badenoch condemned by Lib Dems after she suggests Tories under her would prop up minority Reform UK government

6h ago Bell hotel in Epping, site of anti-migrant protests, now empty of asylum seekers, council says

6h ago Healey’s resignation – verdict from the commentariat

7h ago Labour’s defence policy ‘mired in unreality’ – thinktanks respond to Healey’s resignation

7h ago Italy’s defence minister tells Healey he agrees with ‘almost everything’ he has said

7h ago Wes Streeting praises Healey, and says ‘every word’ in his call for higher defence spending ‘needs to be heeded’

8h ago Two people arrested and fined after anti-migrant unrest in Greenock, Police Scotland says

9h ago Defence minister Al Carns says defence investment plan ‘not fit for purpose’, as he praises Healey’s ‘serious service’

9h ago Pippa Crerar on what Healey’s resignation means for Starmer

9h ago Unite’s leader Sharon Graham says Healey’s resignation shows work on defence investment plan has been ‘utter chaos’

9h ago Healey’s resignation ‘utterly damning’ for Starmer, says SNP

9h ago Badenoch claims Healey’s resignation shows Starmer’s premiership ‘falling apart’

10h ago Healey says he would have to take decisions that could make UK ‘less safe’ if he accepted PM’s defence plans

10h ago Healey says defence spending only set to rise to 2.68% of GDP by 2030 under proposed defence investment plan

11h ago Healey says spending increase in defence investment plan ‘falls well short of what is required’

11h ago Healey criticises Reeves for being ‘unwilling’ to fund defence by enough, and Starmer for being too weak to over-rule her

11h ago John Healey has resigned as defence secretary over Treasury refusing to give defence investment he says it needs

11h ago Irish and UK governments, and NI’s executive, agree to work together to ‘prevent abuse’ of common travel area

11h ago Burnham says Waspi women should get ‘some recompense’ – but later clarifies he’s not proposing financial compensation

12h ago Scottish councils face Â£500m shortfall in operating costs, spending watchdog says

12h ago Benn says 1,000 people removed from Northern Ireland over past year by immigration enforcement, and more raids planned

13h ago Badenoch apologises for Belfast knife attacker being granted asylum under 2023 Tory government

13h ago Gavin Robinson MP, DUP leader, said borders into the UK need â€œprotectingâ€ more

13h ago Hilary Benn accuses people of inciting disorder in Belfast after second night of unrest

A summary of today’s developments Dan Jarvis has been named as the new defence secretary, replacing John Healey following his shock resignation this afternoon. Healey said the spending increase in defence investment plan â€œfalls well shortâ€ of what is requiredâ€. He also criticised the chancellor Reeves for being unwilling to fund defence by enough, and the prime minister for being too weak to over-rule her. Healey added he was resigning because he did not think defence was getting enough and under these plans, he would have to take decisions that could make Britain â€œless safeâ€.

The armed forces minister, Al Carns, also quit over the government's defence spending plans. He wrote on X: â€œWe owe those who serve the UK the kit to do the job and the loyalty to stand by them when it's done. We are failing on both.â€

Keir Starmer has insisted a key defence funding plan â€œwill provide the resources our military needs to keep us safeâ€ in a letter to John Healey, who the prime minister said he was sorry to see resign as defence secretary. Starmer added: â€œYou are also right that we have to go further. The Defence Investment Plan does just that – delivering an unprecedented increase in defence spending in a sustainable way.â€

General Sir Richard Barrons, one of the three experts who wrote the government's 2025 defence review, has said John Healey's resignation, and the decisions that prompted it, shows the government is â€œgoing backwardsâ€ on defence spending.

All asylum seekers have been vacated from the Bell hotel in Essex, which became a flashpoint for anti-immigration protests last summer, according to local council authorities.

A target of more than half of short urban journeys being walked or cycled within nine years has been announced by the government. The Department for Transport (DfT)'s new cycling and walking investment strategy sets out an ambition for 55% of journeys under five miles to be made on foot or by bike in England's towns and cities by 2035. The current level is 48%, according to the department. A target of 60% of children aged between five and 16 usually travelling to school by walking or cycling by the same year has also been created. The government said it is projected to invest more than Â£4.5 billion in active travel over the next five years. In partnership with DfT agency Active Travel England and local authorities, this will help deliver 5,000 new walking, cycling and wheeling routes, and 10,000 new road crossings connecting homes with schools, high streets and local services, both by 2030.

Luke Pollard has released a statement on social media confirming he is staying as the defence readiness minister. Pollard, MP for for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, wrote on X: â€œJohn Healey is a friend and a mentor. He is one of the most serious and decent public servants I know. â€œI respect his decision to leave the government today, and I'm grateful for all he's done for our nation. â€œThe threats the UK faces are real and they're growing. We need to meet this moment. â€œI'm staying on as a defence minister to play my part in getting this right. â€œI know Dan Jarvis will give his all in the MoD as defence secretary as he did previously in uniform and I look forward to working with him to rearm and rebuild our forces.â€

The US government has backed plans to keep a shipwreck's â€œiconicâ€ masts in the UK. US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens said Washington and London are trying to strike a deal to preserve the masts of the SS Richard Montgomery. About 1,400 tons of explosives are aboard the American Liberty ship, which sank in the Thames Estuary almost 82 years ago and has remained off the coast of Sheerness, Kent, ever since. Its masts are visible above the water line, and the Department for Transport (DfT) earlier this year announced a Â£9.5 million plan to remove them. Labour MP Kevin McKenna previously launched a campaign to keep them in the UK. A DfT spokesperson said: â€œThese masts have been a landmark in the Thames Estuary for over 80 years. â€œWe are exploring options for the future of the masts with the US government, to remove them safely and to ensure the remarkable story lives on.â€

Carns added: â€œFor my own part, I will keep arguing for a politics rooted in resilience, seriousness and national renewal. For a country where working people can once again feel secure about the future. And for the service personnel and veterans this government still has a duty to. â€œThe deal this country makes with the people who serve it, in uniform, in classrooms, on building sites, is broken. I'm going to spend my time on the backbenches trying to fix it. â€œI'll keep fighting for the people I served with. I hope this government will too.â€

In his resignation letter, Al Carns said: â€œToo many working people in this country feel insecure even when they are doing everything right. They work hard, contribute, pay their taxes and still feel one setback away from trouble. Public confidence in our institutions is weakening and politics increasingly looks performative while everyday life gets harder. â€œThe machinery of government itself has been left to decay. Decisions that should take days, take months. Departments fight each other instead of the problem. Officials and ministers who know the truth are not always rewarded for telling it. We are trying to govern a more dangerous world with processes designed for a calmer one, and the gap is now showing in the things that matter most. â€œNational resilience is about more than defence in the narrow sense. A strong country is not simply one with capable armed forces. It is one where working people feel economically secure, public services function, energy is resilient, communities are stable and young people can see a future worth working towards.â€

On Dan Jarvis's appointment, Keir Starmer said: â€œMy first duty is to keep the British people safe, and I will always do what is necessary to protect our national security. â€œI am pleased to appoint Dan Jarvis as defence secretary as we strengthen our armed forces and meet the growing threats facing our country. â€œThis Labour government is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War. â€œIn a dangerous and volatile world, we will give our armed forces the capabilities they need to defend Britain and keep our nation secure.â€

Jarvis named new defence secretary Dan Jarvis has been named as the new defence secretary, replacing John Healey.

In his resignation letter, Al Carns called for a change in government. double quotation mark If my resignation accelerates the transition towards resolution, then the impact will far outweigh the act. We need a new way of governing and we need it now.

Carns quits over defence spending plan The armed forces minister, Al Carns, has quit over the government's defence spending plans. He wrote on X: â€œWe owe those who serve the UK the kit to do the job and the loyalty to stand by them when it's done. We are failing on both.â€

Today's Tif Latest podcast has dropped and is about John Healey resigning as defence secretary. Defence secretary quits with â€˜blistering' swipe at Starmer – The Latest

Sir Rich Knighton, the head of the armed forces, wrote to military personnel on Thursday evening after John Healey's resignation said he looked forward to â€œwelcoming our new defence secretary when they are announcedâ€. The chief of the defence staff also told members of the armed forces â€œto remain apoliticalâ€ and not be drawn into speculation about funding decisions â€œthat are for ministers to makeâ€ in a message sent internally to all members of the armed forces.