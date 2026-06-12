Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, y más: cricket de condado, día uno

Key events

That seemed a very busy day all round. Well done to Liam Livingstone, Saif Zaib, Will Luxton, Jordan Hermann, Nathan McSweeney and Jordan Cox. Thanks for all your messages, see you tomorrow, and have a lovely Friday night â€“ not forgetting to tune into events at Edgbastonâ€¦. going pretty well at the moment. Bye!

Hundreds for McSweeney and Luxton Right, I'd better write this up for the paper. Time for me to leave you all chatting BTL, with Essex 192-3, Somerset 227-4, Sussex 108-1 (bad light), Yorkshire 329-4 (Luxton 149 not out), Durham 221-4, Kent 166-9, Northants 364-5 (McSweeney 117) and Middx 234-7.

A hundred for Jordan Hermann! Hello Keith Ashbury! â€œCricket commentary is doing my head in nowadays. I don't want to listen to commentators having a chat with a coach or whoever during live T20's. It just distracts from the action. â€œAnd I'm currently watching the Notts v Somerset live stream and there's two rambling blokes rabbiting on in the most clichÃ©d manner about how they take their jam and cream on scones.[no jam for me, just lots of cream, ed] â€œHermann surely on the way to a century here.â€ And you're right! South Africa A's centurion getting comfy in his Somerset opener's slot, 105 not out. Somerset 223-4.

Kent's day gets worse as Liam Livingstone takes his first two Lancashire wickets since 2021! Catches by Tom Bailey and Josh Bohannon under the helmet. Ekash Singh (17_) and Bertie Foreman (6) the men out. Kent 140-7.

At Edgbaston, where the women's World Cup springs into life in less than two hours, Raf has been stretching her legs. â€œJust been for a wander round. The Wicked cast have been warming up with a brilliant rendition of Defying Gravity. It's going to be quite a spectacular opening ceremony!â€

Alas no first century for Thomas Rew at Trent Bridge, lbw to Ali for 68, but Hermann, who made 103 and an unbeaten 70 for South Africa A in the first two Tests against England Lions, is still there on 84. Somerset 190-4.

There has been some talk about Bradford's finest, David Hockney, BTL and I really enjoyed this by Jonathan Jones. The comparison to Attenborough in the nation's beating heart is very true.

Um, Kent? From mid-table mediocrity at 111-2 they are now fighting for survival at 116-5 after losing three wickets in three balls. DBD (33) to the last ball of Anderson's over, Dawkins (54) and Benjamin (0) to the first two of Tom Bailey's.

Tea-time-ish scores Division One Grace Road: Leicestershire v Essex 155-2 Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Somerset 167-3 Hove: Sussex 1-0 v Glamorgan 155 Scarborough: Yorkshire 283-3 v Warwickshire Division Two Chester-le-Street: Durham 182-4 v Derbyshire Blackpool: Lancashire v Kent 111-2 Northampton: Northamptonshire 278-3 v Gloucestershire New Road: Worcestershire v Middlesex 190-3

Marcus North has been spotted knocking around at The Riverside, where Shoaib Bashir has just wheeled through his ninth over, Durham 182-4. Will Macpherson has suggested that Stokes might turn out for Durham next week when they take on Northants. Tea at CLS and tea round most of the grounds, scores to follow.

A hundred for Jordan Cox! Phwoar. Cox cuts six over deep backward point to reach 93. So Ben Green turns to Rehan Ahmed for the first time today, and to his sixth ball â€“ in his first CC game of the season â€“ Cox whallops six out of the ground to reach his hundred in 73 balls, 14 fours, two sixes. Essex 155-2. Quite the return: Jordan Cox Photograph: John Mallett/ProSports/Shutterstock

Gosh, Jordan Cox is making the most of his moment in the sun. Now 77 not out off 66 balls, actually make that 81 off 61 balls, as he flourishes Ben Green off the back foot over extra cover for four. Essex 132-2 after a fragile start.

100 for Saif Zaib A first hundred of the season for Zaib, who was in such sublime touch last year, and looks to have recovered some of it here. Now 106 not out, off 117 balls in Northants' 249-3. McSweeney unbeaten on 83, and a generous 13 extras from Gloucestershire's bowlers. Shooting for the stars: Saif Zaib Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

What's happening at Scarborough? The sun is out, and Manav Suthar, who has signed for Warwicks for both these June CC games, is into his seventh over, and has already removed a dancing Sam Whiteman, stumped by Al Davies for 55. Will Luxton is unbeaten on 89. Yorkshire 209-2 – no, 209-3 as Wharton is brilliantly caught by a diving Davies, for 9.

Moustache twirling news from Dhaka, where the Aussies have lost their first ever ODI series to Bangladesh, defeat in the second match leaving them 0-2 down with one match to play. Bangladesh have now won four straight bilateral ODI series, also beating New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies.

Switch to Hove, where a gusty wind is wafting the shirt of Tom Haines, who has just removed Glamorgan's eighth batter, Mason Crane, caught at slip for 17. Hat-trick hero Tom Norton has joined Chris Cooke in the middle. Glamorgan a not very perky 141-8. Ooof, a lucky escape for Norton who edges to slip where the ball just drops short.

And there's 18 year old T Rew's maiden CC fifty, scything Pennington for four with real panache, fifty from 94 balls, with brother James clapping and cheering loudly on the balcony.

Fifty for Hermann! Thomas Rew (43) gets a pep talk from Hermann after he swishes wantonly at Mohammad Ali, dreaming of a cover drive. A few balls later, Ali bellyflops onto the soil in his follow-through. Hermann has pocketed his first fifty for Somerset.

I've hopped over to the Trent Bridge stream. It probably won't be helping James Rew's mood to watch his younger brother Thomas head into the 40s with a flourish. Jordan Hermann, whose deft straight drive accidentally ran out Rew senior, cuts James with gumption to move onto 46. Somerset 118-3.

Northants are galloping along, now in the sunshine at Wantage Road. Saif Zaib is within 20 of his first CC century of the season, McSweeney on 44. Northants 174-3 against Glos.

Sam Northeast, who you feel could have stuffed his pockets at Blackpool, is bowled for 10. Not Anderson this time, but Balderson, with a cracking ball that nips the top of off stump. Kent 24-2.

More intel from Hove â€“ Archer, Atkinson and Robinson are all working with England's old-new chief of fast bowlers, Troy Cooley. On the pitch Glamorgan have moved onto 106-5, with two wickets to Henry Crocombe including Ben Kellaway, for 33.

Play at Grace Road where Essex are having a cold coming â€“ both Dean Elgar and Paul Walter sent on their merry way by Ben Green. Enter Jordan Cox, newly named in the Test team, who immediately sends Green back down the ground for four, a shot that seemed almost innocuous,

More from the Hove nets, Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson are also having a bowl.

Kent's first innings has started in a familiar way, even in the absence of Zak Crawley, as in bright sunshine Finch is caught off, yes, you guessed it, Jimmy Anderson. Kent 13-1.

Jofra latest from James Martin. â€œNow rapid.â€

â€œHi Tanya,â€ hello there Tim Maitland. â€Watching Yorkshire at Scarborough on YouTube from Hong Kong has been a surreal experience this morning (your time. Evening ours.) None more so than when an earnest discussion on the massive size of chip portions was interrupted by an ad for a Cantonese travel agent. â€To be fair both the Yorkshire and Cantonese dialects share a similarity in tone – not dissimilar to chewing broken glass – and dark humour. You can always get a chuckle here responding to enquiries as to how you are with the Cantonese phrase â€œI'm not dead yet. Cheerful folk.â€

Jofra Archer in the nets Ali gets in touch. â€œMy brother James is at Hove and reports that Jofra is bowling in the nets at lunch, ahead of his Test comeback. Started gently but now cranking it up. Be warned, cricketers, CC Live! has spies everywhere.â€

Lunchtime scores Division One Grace Road: Leicestershire v Essex rain, no play yet today Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Somerset 63-3 Hove: Sussex v Glamorgan 91-4 Scarborough: Yorkshire 118-1 v Warwickshire Division Two Chester-le-Street: Durham 75-2 v Derbyshire Blackpool: Lancashire v Kent rain, no play before lunch Northampton: Northamptonshire 125-3 v Gloucestershire New Road: Worcestershire v Middlesex 62-1

Lancashire have won the toss and will bowl And the Blackpool drainage defies the doubters.

Northants are racing along against Gloucestershire, with Zaib, 47 off 44, in sight of a fifty before lunch â€“ when members of the 1976 Gilette Cup winning side will gather together Even stevens at CLS, with Lees and McKinney both out, but Rhodes and Bedingham rebuilding. Just to be confusing both Durham and Derby are fielding a bowler called Potts. Durham 74-2. And Middlesex are crawling along at New Road, 62-1.

In the intriguing game at Hove, Glamorgan were four down for 43, but Ben Kellaway (30) and Sean Dickson (14) are rebuilding. And in the other Division One match, Warwickshire are having a tough morning at Scarborough, where Yorkshire have raced to 102-1, with an unbeaten fifty for Will Luxton.

Time to trip around the grounds: Rotten news for James Rew, who was run out for 10 in the most unlucky circumstances, as Pennington got a finger tip on a straight drive from Hermann. Josh Thomas and Lewis Goldsworthy also out, Somerset 53-3 against Notts.

More on Williamson.

Nice to see two consecutive boundaries from Saif Zaib (14), who after a fabulous 2025 hasn't quite found his mojo this summer. Northants 59-3.

Williamson's retirement comes with NZ due to play two Tests at home against India this autumn followed by a four-Test tour of Australia.

Early lunch at Blackpool Where it is raining again and I can see quite a large puddle forming.

Play due to start at 1.10 at GraceRoad After an early lunch and if it doesn't start raining again.

Kane Williamson retires New Zealand's greatest: Kane Williamson Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters New Zealand's greatest ever batsman has announced his immediate retirement from international cricket, just one Test into a three-Test series of England. â€œI've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time,â€ he said. â€œI've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand. â€œContinuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. â€œI leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. â€œIt's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.â€ Williamson is New Zealand's leading scorer in all forms of cricket, with 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double centuries, though he retired from international T20s last winter. In his 110 Tests, he averages 54.06, with 9,515 runs, all done in the most stylish yet low key style. Williamson also led New Zealand to the â€œbarest of marginsâ€ 2019 World Cup final, the 2021 T20 World Cup final and the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, which New Zealand won. He can now retire to his beloved surf board and coffee. Head coach Rob Walter said Williamson would â€œremain embedded in its DNAâ€. â€œAnyone who's had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person.â€ â€œHis numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it's what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket – that will be his legacy. â€œHis impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA. â€œKane's always put the team first and although we're disappointed to see him go, we're happy to know he's content and at peace with his decision. â€œAn incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport.â€

A handsome pull for four by Harrison off the suntanned Clarke, is followed by an edge just short of the slip cordon. The wobbly camera adds an extra sea-sick action for those yearning for a cross-channel ferry.

Clarke has a second at Northants (Northants 28-2), and Will Williams is making the ball sing too. I can't see the clouds on the livestream but I suspect they are many and nefarious.

There's about to be an inspection at Blackpool with the weather looking a little more perky

Ignore me, they're on at Trent Bridge. Early wickets at Northampton, where New Zealand's Krisitan Clarke, signed on a two-match contract with Glos, has bowled Vasconcelos for 2; and Hove, where Sean Hunt has got rid of Zain ul Hassan.

Delays at Grace Road, Trent Bridge and Blackpool, but all up and running otherwise.

Shoaib Bashir though is playing for Derbyshire up at CLS, and ex Derbyshire bowler Duanne Olivier for Durham, but no sign yet of Ben Stokes.

Kent rest Zak Crawley After a torrid spring with Kent, and losing his England place, Crawley has stepped away from CC cricket for the next two matches, despite the temptations of the Blackpool pitch A Kent statement read: â€œThis period will allow him to recharge so he can fully commit and give his all for the remainder of the season, with his immediate focus shifting to T20 cricket through to the end of the Vitality Blast.â€

Live stream of Robin Smith’s memorial service Those who would like to watch the service at Winchester Cathedral in memory of Smith, forever square cutting fast bowlers with joy and abandon, and who died aged 62 in December, can join the link here at 2pm. RIP The Judge Photograph: Express/Getty Images

And an early email lands from Tim Maitland. â€œI can't shower you with the statistics, because I've got to get one of my dogs to the vet, but before we dive into the rest of the County Championship matches, we need to talk about the Oval. â€If Lord's producing a two-day pitch that got spread over four by the weather is on one end of the scale, then firmly sat right on the outer limit of the opposite end of the spectrum of undesirable is that green sward in SE11. â€Surrey's County Championship challenge is dying on their inability to squeeze more than one victory out of the roads they've been playing on in Kennington (and yes they might have been denied victory against Hampshire by the weather, but then I would counter with Leicestershire 691 all out against THAT Surrey boling line-up). â€Which makes next week's Test match at said venue a perfect case of the immovable object meeting the irresistible force. It's like Godzilla vs King Kong. The Oval's refusal to deliver results except under extreme duress against modern cricket's rebuttal of all we have learned about the longest form of the game.â€ Interesting! I absolutely get your point though actually thought it was quite a spicy pitch last week, it was only Lawrence, who played so outstandingly, who really had the mastery of it. I know Lee Fortis has said how the lack of rain in the south east this spring has made it very difficult this year.

And a naughty-boy alcohol ban lies in wait for the rest. Though I'm slightly surprised that they don't mostly keep off the sauce during a Test series anyway.

The ever humane Emma John throws some persepective on the Ben Stokes saga.

I was going to head to Blackpool to watch Liam Livingstone's first Championship game since 2021 and Joe Moore's CC debut behind the stumps, but I've put it off for an hour or so thanks to an early rain update from Paul Edwards and a sad photograph of the covers from Ken Grime. Both are bravely sitting things out in a soggy tent. So no play there for a while, and probably not till after lunch.

Today’s fixtures Division One Grace Road: Leicestershire v Essex Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Somerset Hove: Sussex v Glamorgan Scarborough: Yorkshire v Warwickshire Division Two Chester-le-Street: Durham v Derbyshire Blackpool: Lancashire v Kent Northampton: Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire New Road: Worcestershire v Middlesex