Royal Ascot 2026: day one horse racing updates – live

Key events

That's all for today. Do join us back here for Royal Ascot Day Two tomorrow when the highlight will be the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

6.10pm COPPER HORSE STAKES result 1 Daiquiri Bay (Rossa Ryan) 6-1

2 Gamrai (Oisin Murphy) 9-2

3 Paddy The Squire (A Mullen) 22-1

4 Aeronautic (John Velazquez)

6.10pm COPPER HORSE STAKES And they're off â€¦ Duraji has gone off fast in the lead â€¦ Valiancy is towards the back â€¦ Sing Us A Song is stalking the leader on the turn for home â€¦ Ernst Blofeld challenges â€¦ Daquiri Bay is coming and gets there and just holds off Gamrai.

6.10pm COPPER HORSE STAKES betting Valiancy – 2/1

Gamrai – 4/1

Sing Us A Song – 5/1

Daiquiri Bay – 8/1

Ernst Blofeld – 12/1

Aeronautic – 14/1

Ascending – 14/1

Duraji – 20/1

20/1 BAR

Betting via Oddschecker

Greg Wood 6.10pm COPPER HORSE STAKES preview A stayers' handicap to close the card, and a warm favourite for the increasingly familiar Wathnan Racing silks in William Haggas's Valiancy. He overcame a 7lb rise in the weights to win on his seasonal debut at Hamilton in mid-May and while he is a further 8lb higher in the weights today he clearly has plenty of scope for further progress. A price around 2-1 is hardly what you are looking for in the getting-out race, though, and many punters will be pondering an each-way alternative. Gamrai, at around 5-1, just about fits into that category although this is his first race beyond 12 furlongs, while Sing Us A Song, who had no luck at all in the run when favourite for the King George V Handicap here last year, is also in the mix, along with Alan King's Daiquiri Bay, who was a place in front of him in that race. Timeform top-rated: Valiancy SELECTION: DAIQUIRI BAY

5.35pm WOLFERTON STAKES result 1 Map Of Stars (James McDonald) 13-2

2 Wimbledon Hawkeye (Cieren Fallon) 12-1

3 Dividend (Rossa Ryan) 33-1

5.35pm WOLFERTON STAKES And they're off â€¦ and in the early stages Galen has the lead â€¦ Wimbledon Hawkeye is well placed â€¦ Persica is last â€¦ Ghostwriter has a good spot â€¦ Map Of Stars come fast and late to beat Wimbledon Hawkeye.

5.35pm WOLFERTON STAKES betting Map Of Stars – 6/1

Nahraan – 6/1

Haatem – 8/1

Ghostwriter – 8/1

Royal Rhyme – 12/1

Enfjaar – 12/1

Kings Gambit – 14/1

Galen – 14/1

Wimbledon Hawkeye – 14/1

Persica – 16/1

16/1 BAR

Betting via Oddschecker

Greg Wood 5.35pm WOLFERTON STAKES preview A wide-open renewal of this Listed contest, which is full of horses that have run well at Group level. Haatem is a familiar name to punters at this meeting, having won here for the last two years in the Jersey Stakes (2024) and then this race 12 months ago. He was nowhere close to his best form when only seventh of nine at Goodwood last month, but ran a similar race in his prep for Royal Ascot last year and has presumably been trained with this race in mind. The market leader at around 6-1 is John & Thady Gosden's Nahraan, with Oisin Murphy booked to ride, who lost his unbeaten record on his fourth and most recent start, in a Group Three at Longchamp in September, but was just one-and-a-quarter lengths behind the subseqeutn Arc winner, Daryz, in that contest and remains a blank canvas as he heads into his four-year-old season. Map Of Stars, fourth home in the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes here last summer, has to be a contender back at this (relatively) modest level, while Ghostwriter, who was sold to Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing operation for a mind-numbing Â£2m before running third in the Group Two Hardwicke here in 2025, should also be bang there if his new trainer, Kevin Phillipart de Foy, has him ready to go after 12 months off. Timeform top-rated: Haatem SELECTION: GHOSTWRITER

5.00 ASCOT STAKES result 1 Kizlyar (J M Sheridan) 25-1

2 Defiantly (James Doyle) 25-1

3 Tim Toe (Ronan Whelan) 8-1

4 Barnso (Rossa Ryan) 40-1

5.00 ASCOT STAKESAnd they're off â€¦ and Lavender Hill Mob has the early lead but there's two and a half miles to go â€¦ Reaching High is close up behind the leader and in a much better position then when an unlucky loser last year â€¦ Defiantly has taken close order â€¦ Ismahane is just behind the leading pair and Tim Toe is making progress â€¦ Reaching High will have no excuses this time as they start to turn for home â€¦ Tim Toe comes up strongly â€¦ Reaching High under pressure and has no chance â€¦ Kizlyar takes the lead and beats Defiantly .. a one-two for the other O'Brien, Joseph â€¦ the son of Aidan! Reaching High, the King and Queen's horse who went off a hot favourite, was last! One is not amused! Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

5.00 ASCOT STAKES betting Reaching High – 2/1

Puturhandstogether – 6/1

Small Fry – 8/1

Galileo Dame – 10/1

Tim Toe – 10/1

Bahadur – 12/1

Bunting – 16/1

Westminster Moon – 18/1

All In You – 18/1

Beylerbeyi – 22/1

22/1 BAR

Betting via Oddschecker

Greg Wood 5.00 ASCOT STAKES preview Reaching High, the first royal runner of the meeting, is also likely to be the shortest-priced horse in the famous scarlet and purple silks this week and there is much more behind his short odds than blind patriotism. This is his first start since the same race 12 months ago, when he also favourite â€“ at 11-4 â€“ and went like a winner for much of the way until running into all sorts of traffic problems in the home straight. He eventually finished ninth, but less than four lengths behind the winner, and a return to Royal Ascot to attempt to set the record straight has presumably been the plan ever since. The fact that he has not run for a year is not really a concern given that he is trained by Willie Mullins, and his handicap mark remains the same too. For me, though, 2-1 is simply too short for a 20-runner Royal Ascot handicap that regularly throws up hard-luck stories and includes plenty of high-class rivals that have also been working towards this for months. Puturhandstogether, one of seven from the Joseph O'Brien stable, ran well behind a winning stablemate in the Chester Cup, and another of his runners, Small Fry, has been well backed this morning, perhaps because Oisin Murphy has been booked to take the reins. Colin Keane is also an eye-catching booking for the stable, though, aboard the mare Galileo Dame, and I fancy she has an each-way squeak having looked sure to appreciate this step up in trip last time. Timeform top-rated: Reaching High SELECTION: GALILEO DAME

Pundit Jim McGrath on Sky Sports Racing says: â€˜Those tactics [by the Aidan O'Brien runners] which allowed Gstaad to sweep through up the rail looked unusual.â€

4.20pm ST JAMES'S PALACE STAKES result 1 Bow Echo ( B Loughnane) 5-6 fav

2 Gstaad (R Moore) 2-1

4.20pm ST JAMES'S PALACE STAKESAnd they're off â€¦ this could be a tactical affair â€¦ in the early stages Puerto Rico has the lead â€¦ Bow Echo pulled hard early and has settled a bit now â€¦ Power Blue is there on the home turn â€¦ Bow Echo travels well â€¦ goes for home â€¦ and just holds on from Gstaad!!

4.20pm ST JAMES'S PALACE STAKES betting Bow Echo – 1/1

Gstaad – 9/4

Talk Of New York – 5/1

Puerto Rico – 16/1

Power Blue – 100/1

Lord Brittain – 250/1

Race odds provided by Oddschecker Racegoers read the day’s racecard ahead of the Coventry Stakes. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

4.20pm ST JAMES'S PALACE STAKES preview The first feature event of the meeting and the first of the week's star turns as Bow Echo, perhaps the most impressive winner of the 2,000 Guineas since the mighty Frankel, attempts to extend his unbeaten career record to five starts and give both George Boughey, his trainer, and Billy Loughnane, his rider, a first Group One winner at the meeting. This will be Bow Echo's first start on a right-handed track but he went around a left-handed bend smoothly enough in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock last year and on form, ratings and timefigures, he is clearly the colt to beat. There are very few straightforward assignments at this meeting, however, and in addition to the one-length Newmarket runner-up, Aidan O'Brien's Gstaad, who has since added the Irish equivalent to his record, Charlie Appleby fields a fascinating late-developer in Talk Of New York. He simply skated up in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last month, posting a very strong time in the process thanks to a fierce early pace, and is definitely no forlorn hope to take the step up to Group One company in his stride. O'Brien's second-string, Puerto Rico, can be given an each-way chance if he improves from his close fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas last time, but the expectation has to be that Bow Echo, the best 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel on the ratings, will get the job done and retain his unbeaten record. Timeform top-rated: Bow Echo SELECTION: BOW ECHO Smoking in the stands is not banned yet! Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

3.40 KING CHARLES III STAKES result 1 Mission Central (R L Moore) 14-1

2 Rayevka (M Barzalona) 7-1

3 Overpass (Joshua Parr) 100-30 fav

3.40 KING CHARLES III STAKESAnd they're off â€¦ this race is only over five furlongs and is going to be over very quickly â€¦ Starlust has the early lead â€¦ with Overpass in second â€¦ Mission Central has come screaming through from the back to get up on the line to beat Rayevka! Another winner for Aidan O'Brien who also had Great Barrier Reef in the previous race.

3.40 KING CHARLES III STAKES betting Overpass – 3/1

Rayevka – 7/1

Night Raider – 7/1

American Affair – 8/1

Asfoora – 10/1

Mission Central – 12/1

Big Mojo – 12/1

Time For Sandals – 14/1

Rumstar – 22/1

Rosy Affair – 25/1

25/1 BAR

Race odds provided by Oddschecker Hope he was on 50-1 winner Ten Bob Tony! Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP

Greg Wood 3.40 KING CHARLES III STAKES preview The biggest field for 20 years goes to post for the first Group One sprint of the meeting, headed by the leading Australian sprinter, Overpass, whose trainer, Bjorn Baker, likes a celebration. His vastly experienced eight-year-old gelding is without a win since November 2024, but he was around two lengths behind fellow-traveller Joliestar â€“ a runner in the Jubilee Stakes on Saturday â€“ in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick in April. His best form â€“ including a close fourth behind the brilliant Ya King Rising in the Everest in October, when he was run out of second only late on â€“ is enough to put him top of the Timeform ratings and he has â€œa lot of frequent-flyer pointsâ€ around Australia, according to his trainer, so will hopefully handle the travel. Rayevka is a fascinating runner for Francis-Henri Graffard, having put up a career-best when dropped back to five furlongs in a Group Three at Longchamp last month. She has solid course form too, having finished third in the Commonwealth Cup last summer and sixth of 19 in the Group One sprint here on Champions Day in October. The domestic speedsters are headed by Night Raider, a convincing winner of the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time. Karl Burke's runner has regularly shown glimpses of blinding speed during his career to date but looks much more consistent this season having been gelded over the winter, and it's interesting too that he won at Haydock despite being unusually slow to stride. Last year's winner, American Affair, was a one-length second there on only his second start since last summer's Group One breakthrough, and is another with obvious claims assuming that run has put him spot on for today. Another previous winner, meanwhile, is the Australian-trained mare Asfoora, who registered a smooth success two years ago. It takes a slight leap of faith to back her after she finished last behind Night Raider in the Temple (see above), but the ground at Haydock was softer than she prefers and her usual blinkers were left off. The blinds are back on today â€“ along with a first-time tongue tie â€“ and she has useful high draw near the stand rail. Timeform top-rated: Overpass SELECTION: ASFOORA King Charles III and Queen Camilla unveil a statue to the horse Enable at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

3.05pm Coventry Stakes result 1 Great Barrier Reef (Wayne Lordan) 6-1

2 Adaay Of Scarlett (Billy Loughnane) 40-1

3 Royal Heritage (James Doyle) 12-1 Great Barrier Reef, ridden by Wayne Lordan, coming home to win the Coventry Stakes. Photograph: John Walton/PA

3.05pm Coventry Stakes And they're off â€¦ this will be fast and furious on quickening ground â€¦ and Bull Shark takes the early lead â€¦ Easy Answer is also prominent â€¦ Night in Vegas challenges â€¦ Great Barrier Reef wins as about ten cross the line with a length between them! That was a race with many in with a chance in the closing stages. Racegoers during day one of Royal Ascot. Photograph: John Walton/PA

3.05 COVENTRY STAKES betting Confucius – 2/1

Rulers Pride – 7/1

Great Barrier Reef – 7/1

Night In Vegas – 8/1

Royal Heritage – 10/1

Siouxperb – 12/1

Cut A Dash – 14/1

Mrair – 20/1

God Given Talent – 28/1

Adaay Of Scarlett – 40

40/1 BAR

Race odds provided by Oddschecker Harriet Phillips and Peter Phillips smile and drink champagne as you expect they would. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Greg Wood 3.05 COVENTRY STAKES preview Aidan O'Brien is looking for a third win in four years â€“ and a record-extending 12th success in all – in one of the juvenile highlights of the meeting, and his two main contenders have flip-flopped in the betting since Ryan Moore's name appeared against Confucius at declaration time on Sunday morning. The general wisdom had been that O'Brien's No.1 would be aboard the unbeaten Great Barrier Reef, a Group Three winner at the Curragh last time, but Wayne Lordan, the latest incumbent of what is surely the finest No.2 role in the game, gets the leg-up on that one while Moore is aboard Confucius, who was beaten first time up but got a maiden win on the board at Naas in May. The 22-runner field has many live alternatives, however, including Cut A Dash, from the Richard Hannon yard, who made a winning debut at York's Dante meeting, and Night In Vegas, trained by Eve Johnston Houghton, who won first time up over this track and trip and then followed up in a three-runner contest at Goodwood. Ruler's Pride, who cost Â£550k at the breeze-up sales in the spring, is another live contender for the Karl Burke stable, and he was backed as though defeat was out of the question for his three-runner debut at Ayr. Royal Heritage posted a good time when winning his only start so far at Hamilton, and Siouxperb (Archie Watson/Hector Crouch) is another once-raced winner to ponder, thanks to a four-length debut success at Yarmouth which was again very much heralded in the market. Timeform top-rated: Great Barrier Reef. SELECTION: CUT A DASH Hats off! Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm) result 1 Ten Bob Tony (K Shoemark) 50-1

2 More Thunder (Tom Marquand) 7-2

3 Opera Ballo (Billy Loughnane) 7-2 Jockey Kieran Shoemark gets a hug after winning on Ten Bob Tony. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm) And they're off â€¦ going down the track in the straight mile and Opera Ballo has the early lead â€¦ Godolphin's First Conquest is right behind â€¦ Notable Speech is in fourth and ready to challenge â€¦ Damysus challenges and here comes Ten Bob Tony and he wins it at the amazing price of 50-1!

2.30 QUEEN ANNE STAKES betting Notable Speech – 9/4

Opera Ballo – 7/2

More Thunder – 4/1

Docklands – 6/1

Damysus – 11/1

Zeus Olympios – 11/1

Ciceros Gift – 50/1

First Conquest – 50/1

Ten Bob Tony – 66/1

Race odds provided by Oddschecker A bottle of champagne is delivered during the racing at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP

Greg Wood 2.30 QUEEN ANNE STAKES preview Charlie Appleby's Notable Speech has been a warm favourite for the meeting's traditional opening event since posting a convincing two-length success in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury with More Thunder next across the line. That was the five-year-old's fifth Group One or Grade One win in all, including the 2,000 Guineas in 2024, but his first in Great Britain since the Sussex Stakes later that year. He was also the beaten 6-4 favourite in the St James's Palace Stakes in 2024, on the round course here, and didn't have much luck in running in this race last year, finishing fourth behind track specialist Docklands having taken a strong hold in the early stages. He did, though, go on to register two Grade One wins in North America, at Woodbine and then the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar. That course form is a slight concern but there is no knocking his consistency overall, as this will be his 14th consecutive start at the highest level and he has won five of the previous 13. Appleby, meanwhile, has not saddled a Group One winner at this meeting since Naval Crown in the Jubilee in 2022, but has a strong hand in this contest as he also saddles the second-favourite, Opera Ballo. He powered three lengths clear of Field Of Gold, last year's St James's Palace winner, in the Bet365 Mile at Sandown in April, with Zeus Olympios, also a major runner today, another three-quarters away in third on his debut at Group One level. Docklands cannot be ruled out either given his exceptional form over track and trip, while More Thunder was tackling a mile for the first time for his current trainer at Newbury, can be expected to improve for the experience and has a hold-up running style that should be suited by Ascot's stiff uphill finish. Timeform top-rated: Notable Speech. SELECTION: MORE THUNDER A racegoer studying the form at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

The going has quickened up and Ascot inform us that it's now Good to Firm all round, with Chris Stickels telling Sky Sports Racing: â€œIt's just dried out a little bit. Good to firm is now the official going description. The breeze is in their faces a bit coming up the straight, that might affect the times a little bit.â€ Here's Frankie! Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Greg Wood 6.10pm COPPER HORSE STAKES preview A stayers' handicap to close the card, and a warm favourite for the increasingly familiar Wathnan Racing silks in William Haggas's Valiancy. He overcame a 7lb rise in the weights to win on his seasonal debut at Hamilton in mid-May and while he is a further 8lb higher in the weights today he clearly has plenty of scope for further progress. A price around 2-1 is hardly what you are looking for in the getting-out race, though, and many punters will be pondering an each-way alternative. Gamrai, at around 5-1, just about fits into that category although this is his first race beyond 12 furlongs, while Sing Us A Song, who had no luck at all in the run when favourite for the King George V Handicap here last year, is also in the mix, along with Alan King's Daiquiri Bay, who was a place in front of him in that race. Timeform top-rated: Valiancy SELECTION: DAIQUIRI BAY A racegoer poses for a photograph during day one of Royal Ascot. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Greg Wood 5.35pm WOLFERTON STAKES preview A wide-open renewal of this Listed contest, which is full of horses that have run well at Group level. Haatem is a familiar name to punters at this meeting, having won here for the last two years in the Jersey Stakes (2024) and then this race 12 months ago. He was nowhere close to his best form when only seventh of nine at Goodwood last month, but ran a similar race in his prep for Royal Ascot last year and has presumably been trained with this race in mind. The market leader at around 6-1 is John & Thady Gosden's Nahraan, with Oisin Murphy booked to ride, who lost his unbeaten record on his fourth and most recent start, in a Group Three at Longchamp in September, but was just one-and-a-quarter lengths behind the subseqeutn Arc winner, Daryz, in that contest and remains a blank canvas as he heads into his four-year-old season. Map Of Stars, fourth home in the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes here last summer, has to be a contender back at this (relatively) modest level, while Ghostwriter, who was sold to Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing operation for a mind-numbing Â£2m before running third in the Group Two Hardwicke here in 2025, should also be bang there if his new trainer, Kevin Phillipart de Foy, has him ready to go after 12 months off. Timeform top-rated: Haatem SELECTION: GHOSTWRITER Nice lawn! Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Greg Wood 5.00 ASCOT STAKES preview Reaching High, the first royal runner of the meeting, is also likely to be the shortest-priced horse in the famous scarlet and purple silks this week and there is much more behind his short odds than blind patriotism. This is his first start since the same race 12 months ago, when he also favourite â€“ at 11-4 â€“ and went like a winner for much of the way until running into all sorts of traffic problems in the home straight. He eventually finished ninth, but less than four lengths behind the winner, and a return to Royal Ascot to attempt to set the record straight has presumably been the plan ever since. The fact that he has not run for a year is not really a concern given that he is trained by Willie Mullins, and his handicap mark remains the same too. For me, though, 2-1 is simply too short for a 20-runner Royal Ascot handicap that regularly throws up hard-luck stories and includes plenty of high-class rivals that have also been working towards this for months. Puturhandstogether, one of seven from the Joseph O'Brien stable, ran well behind a winning stablemate in the Chester Cup, and another of his runners, Small Fry, has been well backed this morning, perhaps because Oisin Murphy has been booked to take the reins. Colin Keane is also an eye-catching booking for the stable, though, aboard the mare Galileo Dame, and I fancy she has an each-way squeak having looked sure to appreciate this step up in trip last time. Timeform top-rated: Reaching High SELECTION: GALILEO DAME Charlotte Hawkins and Mark Heyes will present the fashion on ITV Racing's covergae today. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal Ascot Procession List 1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

The Duke of Wellington

The Duchess of Wellington 2nd Carriage

The Princess Royal

Mr. Peter Phillips

Mrs. Peter Phillips

Sir Ben Elliot 3rd Carriage

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester

Mr. Gus Christie

Ms Danielle de Niese 4th Carriage

Mr. Matt Ramsden

Mrs. Matt Ramsden

Mr. Luke Irwin

Mrs. Luke Irwin Opera singer Danielle de Niese will be in the Royal Procession today. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

We'll very soon get the Royal Procession details with the big talking point earlier this year that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie would not be at Royal Ascot amid the continuing fallout of their father's association with Jeffrey Epstein. That was first reported in the Mail on Sunday in February â€“ then in April, Hello! magazine said they had been invited by the King! Let's see who's right as the week unfolds. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie â€“ will they be at Royal Ascot? Photograph: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Greg Wood 4.20pm ST JAMES'S PALACE STAKES preview The first feature event of the meeting and the first of the week's star turns as Bow Echo, perhaps the most impressive winner of the 2,000 Guineas since the mighty Frankel, attempts to extend his unbeaten career record to five starts and give both George Boughey, his trainer, and Billy Loughnane, his rider, a first Group One winner at the meeting. This will be Bow Echo's first start on a right-handed track but he went around a left-handed bend smoothly enough in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock last year and on form, ratings and timefigures, he is clearly the colt to beat. There are very few straightforward assignments at this meeting, however, and in addition to the one-length Newmarket runner-up, Aidan O'Brien's Gstaad, who has since added the Irish equivalent to his record, Charlie Appleby fields a fascinating late-developer in Talk Of New York. He simply skated up in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last month, posting a very strong time in the process thanks to a fierce early pace, and is definitely no forlorn hope to take the step up to Group One company in his stride. O'Brien's second-string, Puerto Rico, can be given an each-way chance if he improves from his close fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas last time, but the expectation has to be that Bow Echo, the best 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel on the ratings, will get the job done and retain his unbeaten record. Timeform top-rated: Bow Echo SELECTION: BOW ECHO Photo-finish! Photograph: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Oddschecker have provided us with the day's market movers â€¦ Rulers Pride (3.05pm) – 6/1 from 10/1

Tim Toe (5pm) – 10/1 from 20/1

Map Of Stars (5.35pm) 6/1 from 12/1 A Scotland supporter? Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Greg Wood 3.40 KING CHARLES III STAKES preview The biggest field for 20 years goes to post for the first Group One sprint of the meeting, headed by the leading Australian sprinter, Overpass, whose trainer, Bjorn Baker, likes a celebration. His vastly experienced eight-year-old gelding is without a win since November 2024, but he was around two lengths behind fellow-traveller Joliestar â€“ a runner in the Jubilee Stakes on Saturday â€“ in the Group One TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick in April. His best form â€“ including a close fourth behind the brilliant Ya King Rising in the Everest in October, when he was run out of second only late on â€“ is enough to put him top of the Timeform ratings and he has â€œa lot of frequent-flyer pointsâ€ around Australia, according to his trainer, so will hopefully handle the travel. Rayevka is a fascinating runner for Francis-Henri Graffard, having put up a career-best when dropped back to five furlongs in a Group Three at Longchamp last month. She has solid course form too, having finished third in the Commonwealth Cup last summer and sixth of 19 in the Group One sprint here on Champions Day in October. The domestic speedsters are headed by Night Raider, a convincing winner of the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time. Karl Burke's runner has regularly shown glimpses of blinding speed during his career to date but looks much more consistent this season having been gelded over the winter, and it's interesting too that he won at Haydock despite being unusually slow to stride. Last year's winner, American Affair, was a one-length second there on only his second start since last summer's Group One breakthrough, and is another with obvious claims assuming that run has put him spot on for today. Another previous winner, meanwhile, is the Australian-trained mare Asfoora, who registered a smooth success two years ago. It takes a slight leap of faith to back her after she finished last behind Night Raider in the Temple (see above), but the ground at Haydock was softer than she prefers and her usual blinkers were left off. The blinds are back on today â€“ along with a first-time tongue tie â€“ and she has useful high draw near the stand rail. Timeform top-rated: Overpass SELECTION: ASFOORA Ascot's answer to the late David Hockney. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Greg Wood 3.05 COVENTRY STAKES preview Aidan O'Brien is looking for a third win in four years â€“ and a record-extending 12th success in all – in one of the juvenile highlights of the meeting, and his two main contenders have flip-flopped in the betting since Ryan Moore's name appeared against Confucius at declaration time on Sunday morning. The general wisdom had been that O'Brien's No.1 would be aboard the unbeaten Great Barrier Reef, a Group Three winner at the Curragh last time, but Wayne Lordan, the latest incumbent of what is surely the finest No.2 role in the game, gets the leg-up on that one while Moore is aboard Confucius, who was beaten first time up but got a maiden win on the board at Naas in May. The 22-runner field has many live alternatives, however, including Cut A Dash, from the Richard Hannon yard, who made a winning debut at York's Dante meeting, and Night In Vegas, trained by Eve Johnston Houghton, who won first time up over this track and trip and then followed up in a three-runner contest at Goodwood. Ruler's Pride, who cost Â£550k at the breeze-up sales in the spring, is another live contender for the Karl Burke stable, and he was backed as though defeat was out of the question for his three-runner debut at Ayr. Royal Heritage posted a good time when winning his only start so far at Hamilton, and Siouxperb (Archie Watson/Hector Crouch) is another once-raced winner to ponder, thanks to a four-length debut success at Yarmouth which was again very much heralded in the market. Timeform top-rated: Great Barrier Reef. SELECTION: CUT A DASH She's going to need help getting around. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Greg Wood 2.30 QUEEN ANNE STAKES preview Charlie Appleby's Notable Speech has been a warm favourite for the meeting's traditional opening event since posting a convincing two-length success in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury with More Thunder next across the line. That was the five-year-old's fifth Group One or Grade One win in all, including the 2,000 Guineas in 2024, but his first in Great Britain since the Sussex Stakes later that year. He was also the beaten 6-4 favourite in the St James's Palace Stakes in 2024, on the round course here, and didn't have much luck in running in this race last year, finishing fourth behind track specialist Docklands having taken a strong hold in the early stages. He did, though, go on to register two Grade One wins in North America, at Woodbine and then the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar. That course form is a slight concern but there is no knocking his consistency overall, as this will be his 14th consecutive start at the highest level and he has won five of the previous 13. Appleby, meanwhile, has not saddled a Group One winner at this meeting since Naval Crown in the Jubilee in 2022, but has a strong hand in this contest as he also saddles the second-favourite, Opera Ballo. He powered three lengths clear of Field Of Gold, last year's St James's Palace winner, in the Bet365 Mile at Sandown in April, with Zeus Olympios, also a major runner today, another three-quarters away in third on his debut at Group One level. Docklands cannot be ruled out either given his exceptional form over track and trip, while More Thunder was tackling a mile for the first time for his current trainer at Newbury, can be expected to improve for the experience and has a hold-up running style that should be suited by Ascot's stiff uphill finish. Timeform top-rated: Notable Speech. SELECTION: MORE THUNDER Stag do? Photograph: John Walton/PA

Going to start posting race previews â€¦ apparently the long-time favourite in the first race at 2.30pm, Notable Speech, is proving weak in the market.

Good morning and welcome to day one of Royal Ascot. Plenty to look forward to on and off the track â€“ that's the beauty of the meeting plenty happening, not just out on the manicured turf. One thing you won't need to worry about is the weather. It's set to be dry and sunny and getting warmer all week too. The official going for day one ois: Good to Firm, Good in places. The GoingStick readings at 8.30am suggest the clerk of the course Chris Stickels has played a blinder already with no advantage on any part of the straight track: Stands' side: 8.6

Centre: 8.6

Far side: 8.6

Round: 7.6 Flora Gibbs, a fashion and lifestyle writer, attends day one of Royal Ascot . Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images