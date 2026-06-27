Copa Mundial 2026: Inglaterra pasa, Escocia espera y alegría para Cabo Verde

Key events
Summary
Here's what's going on in World Cup-land today â€¦
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Iran's coach, Amir Ghalenoei, has called on Gianni Infantino to â€œstand up toâ€ the US after reiterating his belief that the co-hosts have treated his team â€œvery unfairlyâ€
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Belgium and Egypt sealed qualification from Group G ahead of Iran, who must wait to see if they progress from third place
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Debutants Cape Verde booked their spot in the knockouts with a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia and will face Argentina next.
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Marcelo Bielsa will leave his job as Uruguay coach after they were knocked out following defeat to Spain, saying he â€œhas not left anythingâ€ to football in the country.
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England take on Panama later today without the injured Reece James, who will miss at least two matches with a hamstirng injury.
Iran coach tells Infantino to “stand up to” co-hosts US
Ben Fisher
Iran's head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, has said Fifa's president, Gianni Infantino, must â€œstand upâ€ to the US after reiterating his belief that the co-hosts have treated his team â€œvery unfairlyâ€.
Iran will qualify for the World Cup knockout stage for the first time if results go their way in the next 24 hours, but after a dramatic draw against Egypt in Seattle, in which Shoja Khalilzadeh had a stoppage-time winner ruled offside and Saeid Ezatolah headed against the bar, they were left frustrated with more than just the result.
Infantino visited Iran's dressing room after their Group G opener against New Zealand, telling the squad â€œyou are stronger than everythingâ€, but while Ghalenoei maintains Infantino has tried his utmost to help them, ultimately little has changed since the tournament began. The head coach previously described Iran as the â€œmost oppressedâ€ team at the World Cup.
â€œI know Mr Infantino has tried his best to minimise the problems as much as possible but it was the host that wasn't very good to us,â€ Ghalenoei said in his post-match press conference. â€œI urge Fifa to not let the hosts treat teams and players the same way in the future. I hope Mr Infantino will actually stand up to such behaviour.â€
Transfer news: Fulham have signed teenage forward Jonah Kusi-Asare on a permanent deal after a promising loan spell last season. The 18-year-old Swede made 10 first-team appearances after joining on loan from Bayern Munich in September 2025 and he has now left the Bundesliga champions to sign a five-year contract at Craven Cottage.
Marc GuÃ©hi insists he was fine with being left out of England's opening World Cup clash against Croatia but is ready to help the team secure top spot in Group L. GuÃ©hi was left on the bench as Thomas Tuchel paired John Stones and Ezri Konsa together for the 4-2 win over Croatia in Dallas, but he came into the side for Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Ghana.
The Manchester City defender looks set to keep his spot for the group finale in New Jersey later today and is ready to play any role asked of him by Tuchel.
Asked if it was hard to be left out, he replied: â€œNo, it wasn't difficult. I said before that, to be honest, it didn't really matter who played. As long as the team does well, we're all here for one goal. We all know what that is. So, as long as the team does well, it's the most important thing. But I'm glad to have been given the opportunity last game to help the team, and I'll take whatever role I'm given.â€ PA Media
Continental breakdown: Let's have a look at how each confederation has fared with the group stage coming to a close â€¦
Europe (Uefa)
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Through to last 32 â€“ 11/16 so far (plus maybe Austria, Croatia and Scotland)
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Eliminated â€“ 2/16 so far (Czechia and Turkey)
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Qualification rate â€“ 69-88%
South America (Conmebol)
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Through to last 32 â€“ 5/6 confirmed
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Eliminated â€“ 1/6 (Uruguay)
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Qualification rate â€“ 83%
Africa (Caf)
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Through to last 32 â€“ 6/10 so far (plus maybe Algeria, DR Congo, and Senegal)
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Eliminated â€“ 1/10 so far (Tunisia)
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Qualification rate â€“ 60-90%
Asia (AFC)
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Through to last 32 â€“ 2/9 so far (plus maybe Iran, South Korea and Uzbekistan)
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Eliminated â€“ 4/9 so far (Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
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Qualification rate â€“ 22-55%
Oceania (OFC)
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Eliminated â€“ 1/1 confirmed (New Zealand)
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Qualification rate â€“ 0%
Speaking of GijÃ³n, Algeria are seeking to get one over on Austria for the way they were dumped out of the 1982 World Cup. Austria and West Germany played out a mutually beneficial result at El MolinÃ³n that meant they both progressed at Algeria's expense.
Ironically Algeria and Austria can both qualify for the last 32 if they play out a draw in Group J later.
Maher Mezahi breaks down what this game means:
double quotation markA generational faultline runs through how Algerians are approaching Saturday night's fixture in Kansas City (a 3am BST Sunday kick-off). For supporters old enough to remember 1982, eliminating Austria would carry a satisfaction far beyond three points. For younger fans, the grievance is inherited and less raw.
Rogorn goes in two-footed on the 64-team World Cup naysayers â€¦
Two weeks in GijÃ³n and Oviedo sounds idyllic to me. It's a shame neither are due to host in 2030.
Obviously the best third-place teams is nothing new in tournament football â€“ it's been in place at recent Euros and Afcons. But when the World Cup is this bloated and teams are given such short notice about who they will face in the next round (Paraguay found out just hours ago that they are playing Germany on Monday; as unlikely as it is, Scotland and their fans might have to trek to Mexico City on Tuesday), you'd think Fifa would have a rethink.
That rethink looks inevitable though â€¦ 64 teams for 2030. Anyone in favour?
Thanks Taha. There's lots of Scotland talk BTL â€¦
Time for Billy Munday to hop on. I'll see you all again in a few hours.
In Group K Portugal need a win against Colombia to finish top. Four points is enough to get through as a third-placed team, so DR Congo will advance should they beat Uzbekistan.
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Colombia v Portugal, Miami â€“ 7.30pm local time, Sunday 12.30am BST
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DR Congo v Uzbekistan, Atlanta â€“ same time
Why not warm up for England's World Cup clash with England's Test match? This'll end up as a five-day humdinger.
Elliot Anderson is another off the Wallsend Boys production line.
Who's up today? We go to Group L first, with England and Ghana already through â€“ though Croatia could end up first with a victory and a point for Panama against Thomas Tuchel's side.
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Panama v England, New Jersey â€“ 5pm local time, 10pm BST
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Croatia v Ghana, Philadelphia â€“ same time
double quotation markFollowing the Department of Homeland Security on social media is a bit like wandering through a casino at 4am. Sooner or later, you'll see something that makes you go: How did we get here?
There was one of those moments earlier this month. Days after the US opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 romp over Paraguay, DHS marked the occasion by posting an image of Chris Richards, SergiÃ±o Dest and Folarin Balogun exulting beneath the headline â€œDEFEND THE HOMELANDâ€ and the caption â€œOUR SOILâ€.
The irony of the message â€“ posted on the emancipation holiday Juneteenth, of all days â€“ was unmissable. The same department that turned back a leading referee from Somalia, that has kept Iran's players on a day-to-day visa footing in this tournament, that has in effect tried to sabotage the conditions under which this World Cup takes place, now finds itself reveling in it.
The latest World Cup Daily is up â€“ get it in your ears.
Confirmed last 32 matches so far
Here are the confirmed last-32 clashes. I'm liking the look of Netherlands-Morocco and Brazil-Japan.
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Germany v Paraguay
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France v Sweden
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South Africa v Canada
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Netherlands v Morocco
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US v Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Brazil v Japan
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CÃ´te d'Ivoire v Norway
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Argentina v Cape Verde
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Australia v Egypt
England, as it stands, will face Senegal, who they beat in the last 16 in Qatar.
Our US team were busy with your questions on Thursday.
What are Scotland's chances of qualifying for the next round? Opta's supercomputer reckons they've got a 0.05% shot.
Amid all the joy, there's the treatment of Iran. They were denied permission to stay in Seattle after their draw against Egypt, reports Ben Fisher.
We've got to have another look at Cape Verde's celebrations.
What's that? You want some #OnThisDay #WorldCup #Content? Well, it's been eight years since South Korea knocked out Germany, the defending champions, in the group stage.
Jonathan Wilson was there:
double quotation markThis, then, is how the world ends, not with a bang but with a whimper. There are certain events so apocalyptic that it feels they cannot just happen. They should be signalled beneath thunderous skies as owls catch falcons and horses turn and eat themselves. At the very least there should be a sense of fury, of thwarted effort, of energies exhausted. And yet Germany went out of the World Cup in the first round for the first time in 80 years on a pleasantly sunny afternoon with barely a flicker of resistance. There was no Sturm. There was no Drang.
So who comes in for Reece James, out of England's clash with Panama and the last-32 tie, too? Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Djed Spence and Trevoh Chalobah are all options for Thomas Tuchel to consider.
The views from North America:
Iran have copied Cape Verde with three draws â€¦ but they thought they'd won it against Egypt. Their future at the tournament remains uncertain.
Marcelo Bielsa gives it straight. Uruguay have failed to make it past the group stage for the second World Cup in a row.
double quotation markI have not left anything to Uruguayan football. A coach who has been in a country for three years and not got results cannot say he has made a contribution. Fourth place in the qualifiers has no value and nor does third at the Copa AmÃ©rica and there is no need to even define this performance [at the World Cup]. My time doesn't say anything.
Even if Panama pull off an all-timer of an upset, England are through.
Cape Verde's head coach, Bubista, reflects on his side's achievement.
double quotation markWe have shown that nothing is impossible. We have represented our country but we also represent Africa and small countries around the world.
Preamble
Winning is overrated. Cape Verde have got the love of the neutrals and â€“ crucially â€“ a place in the last 32 by drawing all three of their group games. That's right, the nation with a population of just over 500,000 are through to the knockouts with a second-placed finish, a remarkable feat by the debutants. Up next? Leo Messi and his mates. It's the story of the tournament. We'll talk about that and all of the other results from last night, and look at what's to come. It never stops.