Copa Mundial 2026: Inglaterra pasa, Escocia espera y alegría para Cabo Verde

I'm OK with a 32-team World cup, but here are some reasons in favour of a 64-team World Cup:

-More teams and fans taking part. This is the number 1 reason some people are against the enlargement, but I think it's the number 1 reason to do it. If you support a nation that doesn't qualify all the time, you know how it feels.

-It's never going back down to 32, and no-one likes 48. While 48 (or 24 in the Euros) does produce some drama of its own through the uncertainty of the third-place qualifiers, most people would happily go without it. Plus, there is a simple way to all but guarantee that every match matters in an â€œonly the top 2 go throughâ€ setting.

-The 64-team tournament wouldn't be any longer than it is right now with 48. It would have a few more matches in the group stage, for a total of 128 games, compared to 104 now, and it would mean 6 games a day, but no team would play more than 8 games, all told. In fact, 32 teams would play 3 games only, 16 would play 4, 8 would play 5, 4 would play 6 and only the four semifinalists would play 8 (assuming we keep the third-place match).

-There are at least 64 competitive teams in the world. Just have a look at the top 64 in the FIFA rankings and see who wouldn't belong in the tournament. The very rarefied top few can still outclass most others, but that has always been the case throughout history. Besides, if anyone has been an embarrassment in the 2026 WC it hasn't been Cape Verde or Haiti. Who had Tunisia to concede five in a game and 12 in 3, or Spain to draw a blank against Cape Verde? Quality, you say? Make a list of the worst matches of this tournament (or any other) and then let's see what illustrious names they feature. Decades of watching football has taught us that no-one knows how â€œgoodâ€ or â€œbadâ€ any next game featuring any teams of any â€œqualityâ€ is going to be.

-â€œBloatedâ€? Just pick and choose your games, the same you do during the club season. Some people watch Cambridge United, some people watch Real Oviedo, some people watch Sunderland, some people watch Inter Milan, most people don't watch any of them. And they're fine. The club season is the definition of bloated! And we manage to get through it. I do like watching EVERY game of a World Cup and Euros, and I have done it for decades. But my individual capacity for watching footie should not be the yardstick to measure how many hundreds of players and millions of fans are left out of the party. In fact, you're probably picking and choosing your games already for this very World Cup.

-The next World Cup, 2030, with six hosts already chosen, would be ideal for 64 teams. With 64 teams playing, 16 groups of 4 would be needed, so, say Uruguay gets to host 2 whole groups, Paraguay 2, Argentina 2, Morocco 3, Portugal 3, Spain 4. The South American groups start first, and their advantage of having extra days before the knockout stage starts would be balanced by their need to use that time to fly to Europe/Africa for the remainder of the tournament, from the round of 32 on. This would also remedy the pitiful current decision by FIFA that hosting three matches in Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina counts as CONMEBOL hosting a World Cup. 2034 could be a problem for Saudi Arabia on its own, and this might be why Gianni is still treading gingerly, because the Saudis might not want to have to share their tournament with anyone else if they can't cope with 64.

-After that, most countries would not be able to host a 64 on their own, but co-hosting is well established now, and rotation could get some imagination too. How about a Mediterranean World Cup across Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, hosting two groups each, for example, or a CONCACAF-CONMEBOL effort all the way from Canada to Chile? Other confederations could do this too.

-Carbon footprint, I hear you say? Just stop moving teams around for every game. Spreading the 2021 Euros around the whole continent was a great idea, but UEFA mangled the execution badly by having teams jet to and fro all the time. For every group, find two stadia which are reasonably close to one another (GijÃ³n and Oviedo, for example, at Spain ’82, or Vienna and Budapest in continental terms) and play the whole group phase there only. Teams would be better rested from less travel, fans could plan a whole week-long stay for the duration of the group stages at least, then close un-needed venues gradually to converge on just four or five grounds for the latter stages.