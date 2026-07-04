Paraguay v Francia: Copa del Mundo última 16

Key events

37 min Here's a suggestion â€“ every time the broadcast feed misses an action that warrants anything in any statistical count, Fifa must pay the local organizing committee $1bn.

36 min First save of the game? France take the free kick, it's badly cleared across the goal mouth but headed out. Corner kick, out to KoundÃ© for a long effort that bounces into Gill's arms. For some reason, a Paraguayan player is down, and we don't see what happens next because TV.

35 min Fight! Fight! Fight! It'll be a free kick for France after Cubas grabs MbappÃ© with what appears to be three arms. MbappÃ© gets up, and Cubas starts a shoving match for some reason and is immediately joined by about eight teammates.

34 min Long free kick for Paraguay, easily snared by Maignan, and his attempt to get the ball up the field is rudely interrupted.

33 min Rabiot decides to take France's xG up over 0.1 by launching one from 35 yards out, way high. We have a foul at the other end, which you wouldn't know if you're watching the world broadcast feed that occasionally decides not to show us the live action.

32 min xG so far: 0.05 to 0.03. Sometimes, that stat is deceptive. Sometimes, it's not. Paraguay have defended very effectively so far. The USA scored four against this bunch?

31 min CHANCE for France. Paraguay lose sight of MbappÃ©, who rises for a header but isn't quite up for it.

29 min DembÃ©lÃ© crosses to an unknown target, but it's awkwardly deflected. Barcola grabs AlmirÃ³n's shirt, and the Paraguayan falls with such apparent distress that the referee stops play! Paraguay take the free kick and immediately give it back.

28 min AlmirÃ³n says, â€œI beat you Philadelphia Union players all the timeâ€ and beats the defense down one flank. His cross isn't great, but it leads to a deflected long-range shot and a missed long-range shot. I think the xG on those is more than what Morocco had after scoring three goals. Which is to say about 0.000003.

27 min A touch for France's goalkeeper!

Hydration mail Jan Egil Romestrand: â€œJust catching the pre-match July 4th celebrations. You'd assume that if the French backroom staff have done their homework, Mbappe et al are all sat in the changing room, wearing face masks and listening to Serge Gainsbourg on headsets.â€ Colin Livingstone: â€œHydration breaks come in for a lot of criticism, but the real egregious feature of this World Cup is countdowns to kick-off. Please cease and desist.â€ I'm trying to remember when that started. A couple of Cups ago? KÃ¡ri Tulinius: â€œTraditionally, Paraguay are a dogged, well-managed, clever side who know their own strengths and weaknesses. If you beat them, you are a good team. They are the Mendoza Line of international football.â€ These days, a .200 batting average in the majors is worth the same as winning the Powerball.

23 min Another corner for France, which will probably be our last action before we drink. That just sounds bad, doesn't it? It's sent over the box and bounds out past MbappÃ©. Drink! MbappÃ© reaches for the ball. Photograph: Derik Hamilton/AP

22 min Good Paraguayan pressure to force some awkward touches, but France simply decided to pass it where other players are not. France get the ball, and KonÃ© shoots from 25. It's deflected for a corner. Yes. We have a shot. At last.

21 min Paraguay with non-possession deep in the French half. It's as if they took a couple of rugby kicks down the field for better position.

19 min YELLOW to Barcola, who was late to a challenge with CÃ¡ceres. It sounded like solid contact, and yet the replay shows â€¦ less? Do they have a foley artist on the Paraguayan bench? Bradley Barcola allegedly fouls Juan Jose CÃ¡ceres. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

18 min Cross attempt blocked, and France will have their second corner. They play short, then play it straight to Paraguay's Cubas, the Vancouver Whitecaps man attempting to bring some joy to Canada after a game that I plan to erase from my brain.

17 min Is it worth noting that France have not yet managed a shot and have only one touch in the Paraguayan box? KonÃ© plays long for MbappÃ© to try to change that, but it's too far.

15 min Thought Barcola might shoot from distance, but he cuts it back and sends it down the left for a cross that Gill handles neatly.

13 min Paraguay should consider converting this squad to a track team. I have no idea how they got back so quickly after that free kick, but they did, and they're now clogging things nicely.

12 min KonÃ© fouls Galarza, who seems stunned that France would concede a free kick at midfield. He accepts the French midfielder's hand of apology.

11 min Quick chip over the top for Barcola, and the PSG man times his run so well that I thought he was offside, and replay shows he was about 87 yards to the good. Ball goes too far, though. Ousmane Dembele chips the ball forward towards Barcola. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

10 min Ball goes sailing high. Rabiot falls after the lightest of bumps from CÃ¡ceres, who yells at him to get up. The heat is making people grumpy.

But again â€“ I think I've been banned from the ref forums. I joke. Maybe. A little. They do seem angry with me.

9 min Off-the-ball foul missed? We're seeing another absurdity in which we don't stop play while a player is down. Until about 10 years ago, if a player was down, one team would kick it out and then get a friendly throw-in back in their direction. Then it became the province of the referee to stop play. Now, no one stops plays, and we have injured players down on the field like obstacle-course logs.

6 min When Paraguay do get the ball, they seem insistent on trying to get forward quickly. Maybe they can outrun France in the heat?

5 min Paraguay get the ball and decide to make the most of it, bringing up CÃ¡ceres for a long throw. France are not scared.

4 min AlmirÃ³n is nominally a forward. The Atlanta United favorite is playing defense in his own penalty area.

2 min Guess which team have possession?

Referee is â€‹Ilgiz Tantashev of Uzbekistan. VAR is Juan Lara of Chile. I think I'm banned from the referee forum now after griping about the Cyle Larin yellow card. The teams line up and the scene is set in the heat of Philadelphia.

Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP

Peep! Apologies for not getting to all the email that just came in.

A bit more scouting info France is good. Like, really good. While French players seem to be choosing between Real Madrid and PSG at age 12, some Paraguayans have taken a different route. Orlando Gill Check out the general overview here:

Early email, starting with the â€œbiggest upsetâ€ question Steve Tremlett: â€œMaybe Bulgaria 2 Germany 1 or Romania 3 Argentina 2, both in 1994?â€ What a wild tournament that was. I recall Germany didn't care for the heat. Lars BÃ¸gegaard: â€œI didn't actually witness it myself, but the biggest World Cup upset outside the group stages has to be Brazil-Uruguay 1-2 in 1950 – closely followed by West Germany-Hungary 3-2 in 1954 (which followed a Hungarian 8-3 humbling of the W. Germans in the group stage. In the Euros it has to be a close call between my Denmark XI beating the world champions from Germany I the 1992-final and Greece beating home favourites Portugal in 2004.â€ I often remind myself how old I am by remembering that 1950 is to me as 1980 is to a 26-year-old. Usually in musical terms. To a 20-year-old, early R.E.M. is as old in their minds as my mind would think of â€¦ I don't know, Beethoven? Let's go for a longer walk on Memory Lane: Justin Kavanagh: â€œSo all week long, I've been hearing people comparing this fine French team to the brilliant Brazilians of 1982. That team of Socrates, Zico and co. dazzled their way to a showdown with a misfiring Italian team, who suddenly found formâ€”and a resurrected poacher called Paulo Rossiâ€”and we all know the rest â€¦ â€So who might be France's bogie team? First they'll face the doggedly defensive Paraguay; prevail today and it's Morocco, who looked wobbly in the first half earlier; then, most likely Spain, which could be an all-time classic semi-final; and then, probably, the Argentinians in the final. Again. â€But you know, there is one Italian at this World Cup, who would love an opportunity to outsmart the favorites and send the football world into mourning just like in 1982. Could Carlo Ancelotti somehow contrive to win it all with his unfancied Brazilians? Now that would raise a lot of eyebrows. I wouldn't put it past him.â€ I'm suddenly reminded what life was like before dating apps existed. Rob Vile: â€œI'm just wondering if you feel a special affinity with DesirÃ© DouÃ© given that you both have first and second names which are French adjectives?â€ It's something I try to block out, given that people in my high school figured out that â€œBeauâ€ means â€œbeautifulâ€ and â€œDureâ€ means â€œhard.â€ So that's â€œbeautiful hard.â€ Or â€œpretty hard.â€ So I'd start hearing, â€œWow, that exam was Beau Dure.â€ I miss my parents, but yeah, I wish they'd thought about that a bit. We always played up the Scottish part of our heritage, anyway. Totally different note: Peter Oh: â€œThe capital city of Paraguay is AsunciÃ³n, as in the Assumption. The holy one. Which brings me to my point. Everyone is assuming that France will cakewalk to a win. But as Samuel L. Jackson's character in the 1996 film said, when you make an assumption you make an a** out of you and emotion. The name of the film? The Long Kiss Goodnight.â€

Head to head We've had several first-time matchups in this World Cup, but this is not one of them. France and Paraguay have met five times, twice in the World Cup: 1958 World Cup: France 7-3

1998 World Cup: France 1-0

2008: 0-0

2014: 1-1

2017: France 5-0 Since losing to Argentina in the 1978 group stage, France haven't lost to a South American side in the World Cup aside from one penalty shootout: 1986: 1-1 vs. Brazil (4-3 on PKs)

1998: 1-0 vs. Paraguay

1998: 3-0 vs. Brazil (final)

2002: 0-0 vs. Uruguay

2006: 1-0 vs. Brazil

2010: 0-0 vs. Uruguay

2014: 0-0 vs. Ecuador

2018: 1-0 vs. Peru

2018: 4-3 vs. Argentina

2018: 2-0 vs. Uruguay

2022: 3-3 vs. Argentina (lost 2-4 on PKs) Coming into this tournament, where Paraguay have beaten Turkey and turned aside Germany on penalties, the South Americans' recent record against European sides is: 1998: 0-0 vs. Bulgaria

1998: 0-0 vs. Spain

1998: 0-1 vs. France

2002: 1-3 vs. Spain

2002: 3-1 vs. Slovenia

2002: 0-1 vs. Germany

2006: 0-1 vs. England

2006: 0-1 vs. Sweden

2010: 1-1 vs. Italy

2010: 2-0 vs. Slovakia

2010: 0-1 vs. Spain Michael Olise warms up with Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Could the heat push Philadelphia people to build a domed or retractable-roof stadium? The Stadium Known As Philadelphia Stadium For The Duration Of The World Cup is already 23 years old, so of course, it's time for a new one.

Paul MacInnes With an hour to go until kick-off, temperatures here at the Philadelphia Stadium are nudging 100 degrees Fahrenheit. There are umbrellas up everywhere around pitchside to protect the cameras, but supporters in the stands are having to make do with fanning themselves as they do their best to stay cool in sweltering temperatures. Three sides of the ground, which effectively has no covering, are currently under direct sunlight.

Lineups France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, KoundÃ©; KonÃ©, Rabiot; Barcola, Olise, DembÃ©lÃ©; MbappÃ© Subs: Risser, Samba, Gusto, L. HernÃ¡ndez, T. HernÃ¡ndez, KonatÃ©, Lacroix, KantÃ©, TchouamÃ©ni, ZaÃ¯re-Emery, Akliouche, Cherki, DouÃ©, Mateta, Thuram Paraguay (5-3-2): Gill; Alonso, Alderete, GÃ³mez, VelÃ¡zquez, CÃ¡ceres; Galarza, Cubas, GÃ³mez; Enciso, AlmirÃ³n Subs: FernÃ¡ndez, Olveira, Balbuena, Canale, Maidana, Bobadilla, Ojeda, Romero Gamarra, MaurÃ­cio, Sosa, Arce, Sanabria, Ãvalos, Pitta, Caballero For France, KonÃ© rotates in for TchouamÃ©ni, who was injured in training. For Paraguay, the lineup is pretty close to the 5-3-2 they unveiled in the 0-0 draw with Australia but changed in a few places from the 4-4-2 that shocked Germany. Alderete returns as a third center back, which means there's no place for Bobadilla at center mid. GÃ³mez returns from suspension at right mid, pushing AlmirÃ³n up front and pushing Ãvalos to the bench. Kylian Mbappe during the warm up in Philadelphia. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Preamble What's the biggest upset you can remember from a World Cup knockout round? Not the group stage. The record books are full of teams that lost their first games to an unheralded underdog but went on to reach the final. But the knockout round? Morocco and Croatia have pulled off a few surprises in the last two World Cups. Host nations occasionally pull off a shocker. If Paraguay were to eliminate France today, that might raise the bar. Weather can sometimes be a great equalizer, and it's currently 100 degrees. That's Fahrenheit, or else water would be boiling at midfield. In Celsius, that's 37.7778, but it's July 4, so we're using US degrees. Also, â€œ100â€ has a nicer ring to it than â€œ37.7778.â€ So, ordinarily, you might say France could win this game without breaking a sweat. That seems unlikely today, given the weather if not the opposition.

Didier Deschamps' players have been far and away the best team in the tournament so far. But he says Les Bleus won't be taking Paraguay lightly today. â€œThey are not here by chance. Germany are a top side, and they have that South American DNA, which means they get stuck in,â€ Deschamps said. â€œAnd they have good players too. You can't just qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup like that by chance.â€

The US are now one of only two-co-hosts left in the World Cup after Canada went down to defeat to Morocco, who will face the winners of this game. You can pick over the Canada match report here: