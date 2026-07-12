Copa del Mundo 2026: Inglaterra establece semifinal contra Argentina, Noruega y Suiza furiosos

Key events

Sachin Nakrani A step-by-step guide to Cablegate. Is that a cable I see? Photograph: FOX

I am not saying it is a quiet day, but â€¦ Norwegian Air has honoured its social â media wager with British Airways and changed its â Instagram profile â picture â€‹to BA's logo for a day after England's â 2-1 victory over Norway in their World Cup quarter-final â on Saturday. Ahead of the match, the â€‹two carriers â€Œmade a â€Œlight-hearted bet: The one representing â€Œthe losing country would swap its Instagram profile picture to that of the winner for 24 hours. â€œWhile the tournament is over â€Œfor us, this friendly bet will forever live in â€‹all our hearts,â€ Norwegian wrote under the unfamiliar logo, adding a congratulatory message. â€œWe wish England and â British Airways all the best â€‹in â€‹the semi-final, and â€‹we sincerely hope you'll get â€‹to â€Œbring football â€‹home!â€ Reuters Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

I reckon England may need to keep an eye on this chap on Wednesday â€¦ Lionel Messi

Chris Mercer has got in touch: â€œI wonder how many goals have been scored against England while an England player has been on the floor pleading for a free kick that the referee has already denied? â€œThis stupidity reduces the team to 10 men and distracts the defence from doing their job properly. â€œThe player must always get up and help his team. Let the VAR pick it up if there really was a grievous foul!â€

Jordan Pickford reflected on the â€œgreat honourâ€ of breaking England's record for World Cup goalkeeping appearances but is focusing on ending the tournament in glory. The Everton stopper played his 18th match at the global tournament, going past Peter Shilton in the list, and helped his country to a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in the quarter-final. It was not easy against a side who caused problems throughout and went ahead with a Andreas Schjelderup cross-shot which Pickford should have saved. The keeper said: â€œFirst and foremost it is more about the team like I always talk about. To get to another semi-final, we are at that stage where we need to keep going. We have had a great game tonight, against a tough opponent, a test, and we have come through it. It is a great honour to be in another semi-final. â€œThe record is a great honour for myself and my family, but we are here for a team game. I will reflect on that in years to come. At this moment in time, everyone who knows me, knows it is about getting the job done and focusing on the next game.â€ Jordan Pickford

Stephen emails: â€œRegarding Norway's disallowed goal, wasn't the goal scorer offside anyway? Even if the shove had been considered soft it might have been disallowed regardless.â€ No, he was onside. Stephen adds: â€œAs for England, my thoughts watching it were that Tuchel almost blew it at halftime by putting Bellingham in midfield. It's not that he can't play there, he obviously can, it's that when he plays in the 10, he's more robust in tracking back than Eze is so with Bellingham in midfield and Eze in the 10, the midfield opened right up and played right into Norway's hands. â€œWhat really baffles me though and has done throughout the tournament is Tuchel's refusal to play Mainoo. I have to wonder how he's feeling when Tuchel would rather play a right back in central midfield than pick him. Tuchel said during the week that Mainoo wasn't playing because of experience, as if Mainoo hasn't already played in massive games, including the final of a major international tournament. At this point I'm beginning to think that Tuchel isn't picking him out of spite. Maybe he's bitter about not getting the United job? I don't know.â€ I think Mainoo was the more obvious choice at the break. The most important thing is to have Bellingham high up the pitch and moving him back helps no one.

The Belgium squad have landed back in Brussels after being knocked out by Spain. They were given a water salute by the firefighters at the airport. The Belgium team play receives a â€˜water salute'. Photograph: Emile Windal/Belga/Shutterstock

It was another fine cameo from Big Dan Burn. He came on and gave it everything, winning every header as England held on for the win. He seems the perfect fit for that sort of gig. Dan Burn

David Wall says: â€œI'm baffled by the Norwegian's complaints about their disallowed goal. Haaland very clearly pushes Anderson over onto his back. The fact that the ball wasn't in play is irrelevant unless we think it's okay to go round nobbling the opposition while waiting for a corner to be taken. The rules have been altered recently explicitly to take account of that kind of situation (which is why they still got to re-take the corner rather than it being a free-kick to England). â€œOn the other hand, if the ball really did hit the camera cable before Bellingham's opener then they've got a legitimate complaint about that. But as we know with Fifa, up is down, 2+2=5, etc, etc. I'm sure if we look back at photos in a couple of days all of the cables will have been photo-shopped out.â€ Elliot Anderson (right) complains to the referee after being pushed. Photograph: Chris Carlson/AP

Ben Heywood gets in touch: â€œGood morning! Well, that was quite a night/morning of football, wasn't it? Now we have to have three days of jingoistic Las Malvinas, THAT goal, Hand of God, Michael Owen's goal in 98, Michael Owen's dive in 98, Michael Owen's dive in 02, Bellingham > Messi etc etcâ€¦ â€œI recently rewatched the famous 1986 encounter with a very good Argentinian friend and despite watching it live back in t'day, I couldn't help but re-appraise Maradona's infamous act of chicanery in the light of a dispassionate 40 year interval. By my count, England would have been down to 9 men after half an hour if the game were played today, such was the battering they were giving a remarkably sanguine Maradona, and they would have been down to 8 if – as would have been justified – Terry Fenwick had been sent off twice. Rather puts the â€œcheatingâ€ into perspective. â€œAnyway, my two cents on the VAR is that whilst I still don't like it, it got all the big calls right last night. Kane was not clipped, Anderson was shoved over, Spence was looking for it and Embolo was rightfully booked for a bit of theatrics that would have had Neymar applauding. Better to ask why Sorloth declined a simple pass to give the world's deadliest finisher a 1-on-1, or why Egypt couldn't close out a game they were 2-0 up in with 11 minutes to go. The best way to avoid an injustice is to put the result beyond doubt yourselves. What fun it has been!â€

James Campbell says: â€œHe's every right to step across Bobb: Spence is marginally in front of Bobb, has the ball and, IMHO, intends to go for glory. The step would have given him some more angle and so more target for the shot. Of course he shuts the door on Bobb: what should we expect?â€ I concur.

Alf-Inge Haaland: Norway were ‘robbed’ Alf-Inge Haaland claims Norway were â€œrobbedâ€ in their World Cup quarter-final but hopes England go on to win the tournament after knocking out his homeland. The former Leeds midfielder and father of Manchester City striker Erling said Thomas Tuchel's side were â€œsaved by the refereeâ€ in their 2-1 win in Miami. Norway had a goal by Torbjorn Heggem, which would have put them 2-1 up, ruled out after Erling Haaland pushed over Elliot Anderson at a corner. In response to a post on X by journalist Henry Winter, Haaland senior wrote: â€œSaved by the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today.â€ In an earlier post, referring to Jude Bellingham's match-winning second goal, he wrote: â€œWell done Bellingham and refereeâ€. Haaland senior had earlier been seen on television sticking two fingers up at someone in the crowd after suggesting Djed Spence had dived to win a penalty which was subsequently overturned after a VAR intervention. PA Media Alf-Inge Haaland and John Arne Riise in happier times. Photograph: Ira L Black/Fifa/Getty Images

The two penalty decisions that have gone against England, if you will, in the knockout stages have been bizarre. Harry Kane getting taken out by the DR Congo goalkeeper was an odd decision, while Djed Spence not getting a spot-kick on Saturday was another interpretation of the game from people who clearly have little idea about football. It's all a bit rubbish.

Jon emails in to say: â€œI despise VAR with a passion and would love to see it burned down, but specifically regarding the use of it in this tournament â€“ there is absolutely no point in having a directive to let the game flow and not penalise minor contact/borderline fouls if you're then going to re-referee and penalise them via VAR if they lead to a goal. It's essentially saying that we want the game to flow but only in inconsequential passages. Norway's second goal last night was one example, Egypt's disallowed second the other night a more egregious one. â€œI find myself watching attacks thinking ooh there's no point in them scoring here because there was a minor infraction there that's going to be called back if they do. â€œAlso Fifa have lost all credibility and deserve all the conspiracy theories coming their way.â€ Referee Clement Turpin makes a VAR decision during England v Norway. Photograph: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

My brother has gone into central Manchester this morning, and a lot of the people he is seeing are still out from watching England last night. You have to admire the commitment.

Haaland: â€œJordan, why are you wearing full kit?â€ Erling Haaland and Jordan Henderson have a nice chat. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel says there is â€œnowhere else in the whole wide worldâ€ he would rather be than leading England into a World Cup semi-final against reigning champions Argentina. After finding a way to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo and co-hosts Mexico, Jude Bellingham's brace proved enough to edge past Norway as Saturday's tense quarter-final victory went to extra time. England's reward for the 2-1 victory in the heat and humidity of Miami is a clash with Argentina, who won 3-1 having also needed 120 minutes to overcome 10-man Switzerland in the late kick-off. A blockbuster semi-final now awaits in Atlanta this Wednesday and boss Tuchel again has to quickly reset as his first international tournament heads into the key final days. â€œIt's intense,â€ Sir Gareth Southgate's successor said. â€œI'm enjoying it a lot. I feel very alive in these moments. â€œTo lead a team out on the field and to be there, and preparation is done and then you go out and then the last two three minutes before a match I feel very alive. â€œThis is this is where I want to be. I don't want to be anywhere else in the world in these minutes. And in this very moment, nowhere else in the whole wide world. â€œI enjoy it a lot but having a knockout match every three, four days is, yeah, a new level of demand and a new level of emotional roller coaster. I admit that so I need also a bit of time now. We will give the players (Sunday) full recovery and starts at the latest in the afternoon our preparation for the match with the staff.â€ PA Media Thomas Tuchel has taken England to the semi-finals. Photograph: Javier GarcÃ­a/Shutterstock

Head coach Pape Thiaw dismissed by Senegal Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has been sacked in the wake of his side's last-32 elimination at the World Cup, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) announced on Sunday. â€œFollowing a meeting of the (FSF) executive committee, it was decided to initiate proceedings to relieve national team coach Pape Thiaw, as well as the entire coaching staff, of their duties,â€ the federation said in a statement. It added that FSF president Abdoulaye Fall will hold a press conference on Monday to explain the â€œreasons behind this decisionâ€ and â€œto discuss the futureâ€. Thiaw, 45 and a former Senegal international, took over as national team boss in 2024. But he paid the price for a disappointing World Cup, in which the Lions of Teranga suffered two defeats in the group stage, against France and Norway, before a 5-0 victory over Iraq secured their place in the knockout rounds. AFP Pape Thiaw has been dismissed. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Fifa/Getty Images

This seems like a good time to put all England v Norway-related work in one place, as some in England are probably only just getting up. Match report. Barney Ronay on Jude Bellingham. Jacob Steinberg on the defence. Player ratings. Photo gallery. Bellingham disagreeing with Tuchel. Norwegian anger. World Cup Daily.

Nic Houghton gets in touch to say: â€œHaving spent last night watching the England game atop a German mountain (amazed I could still stream it in HD, although had to pay for the privilege as not on free tv), I'm climbing down from on high and seem to have entered a rather odd new reality. â€œThat point on Bellingham being cocky, and needing to be benched seemed rather odd. Unless I missed something, the interview after the game was handled rather well, that â€œwhateverâ€ was probably less dismissive and far more angled toward the daft/divisive questions asked by ITV. â€œOn another point, I appreciate that Norway must be gutted to go out, they played well and probably should have scored more, but am I wrong in thinking VAR simply creates the same situation we had before it was introduced? I mean, we complained about bias, errors, and crooked referees before VAR. Is this not just the same but with more video and social media? I guess as an England fan, I would say thatâ€¦ â€œThanks for thread and have a lovely Sunday!â€ Jude Bellingham

I'll leave Will Unwin to chew over VAR, refereeing and general controversy with you, as he's taking over now. I'll be back later on. Until then, you're in safe hands.

After cautious praise during the group stage over the lack of VAR micromanagement and generally unfussy refereeing, it certainly feels like tech has come to dominate the conversation again during the knockouts. Theories as to why might range from the increased pressure on officials to football's decision makers being terminally addicted to drama, even when it's drama nobody wants. My sense is that, when it comes to VAR, the vast majority of fans agree less is more, with a growing number leaning towards none at all. The trend for effectively re-refereeing small incidents is especially infuriating: the collective groan when a ref is called over to the monitor to watch, in slow motion, some minor contact is fast becoming the soundtrack to the game. Expect to hear it several times more before the end of the tournament.

Another email has winged its way into my inbox, with the ominous subject line â€œfootball is deadâ€. Ole Kristian Hartvigsen writes: â€œWhat a great invention VAR is for Fifa. They can now nudge every game into their favoured outcome. A disallowed goal here, a red card there and â€“ hey presto â€“ you have dramatic wins for the big boys teeing up a fantastic semi-final with England and Argentina. And the beauty of VAR is that you can always claim that it is technically correct. Because you can always find a way to chalk off a goal â€“ technically â€“ if you want to. Every single goal scored from a corner since the invention of football can technically be disallowed. And of course if you really want to, you can always find a situation leading up to a goal that technically gives you an opportunity to chalk it off (see Egypt's goal against Argentina), or you can decide not to (see Argentina's goal against Egypt). â€œElite football is a game of fine margins. Fifa now has the tool to make sure that those margins always go in the favour of their preferred outcome, which is what gives them the most commercial success. Never again will we see a Greece 2004, or indeed a potential Norway v Switzerland semi-final in a World Cup. Football has died.â€

Bellingham shares mum's advice on discipline Jude Bellingham has revealed his mum's advice helped him walk his suspension tightrope in England's World Cup quarter-final win against Norway. Bellingham would have missed the semi-finals had he picked up a yellow card but, with wise words from his mum, Denise, ringing in his ear, he avoided a booking and reached the amnesty point safely. â€œMy mum's been telling me all week to watch my language, watch my tackles, watch my face, watch my emotions,â€ he said. â€œSo, I think she drilled it into me all week about being careful of that yellow card. â€œAnd to be honest, when you play the right way, and credit to the referee [ClÃ©ment Turpin], he was class, he still let you communicate in a respectful way. A lot of referees don't let you do that. So I think when I get the balance right, and there's a referee who's willing to listen, it makes it a lot easier. â€œAnd in the end, it was just a really well-competed game of football, and luckily I got through it.â€ It was not pretty in sweltering conditions and, for large parts of the match, England did not have control. However, thanks to Bellingham they found a way for a third successive knockout game, which gives the 23-year-old hope going into the semi-final. â€œThe game was split into loads of different kind of facets,â€ he added. â€œYou know, some of it's technical, tactical, and for me, the biggest one is psychological and how you can manage setbacks, how you can manage adversity. And this team showed yet again that they can do it, and that's a really valuable skill and trait to have going into this stage of the tournament.â€ PA

We've got an email! Krishna Moorthy writes: â€œGood morning Will. A bit groggy after the late night. A few remarks to fill the time between now and the next 60 hours (thankfully there is Wimbledon this evening). â€œ1. Norway paid for their profligacy. They should have wrapped up the match by half-time. 2. Embolo was stupid. Everything else is noise. My auto-correct changes Embolo to emboldened which is apt, actually. 3. Tuchel is being honest in his assessment and the cocky Bellingham reply is a preamble to what to expect in the semis. I won't be surprised if Tuchel benches him. 4. With Brazil gone, I have no horses left in the race but would very much love the next best team, Spain, to win but I can't see ANYONE beating the French. 5. The best coda to this GWC would be when MbappÃ© refuses to receive the trophy from Trump. Do that and I will be a lifelong France supporter.â€

Any Argentinian readers still awake out there? Are the celebrations ongoing? Judging by the photos coming in, it's been some night. An Argentina fan sets off a smoke bomb amid celebrations in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Adan GonzÃ¡lez/EPA A fan scales a pedestrian crossing sign for a selfie. Photograph: Tobias Skarlovnik/Getty Images Drummers set the mood after the final whistle. Photograph: TomÃ¡s Cuesta/Getty Images

World Cup Daily has landed, with Max Rushden joined by Barry Glendenning, John Brewin, Lars Sivertsen and Leander Schaerlackens to discuss all of last night's shenanigans. Turn on, tune in, drop out.

Switzerland continue to fume about the use of the â€œmistaken identityâ€ rule to send off Breel Embolo for simulation last night, this after Leandro Paredes had initially been booked for fouling the forward. Murat Yakin, Switzerland's head coach, has found himself in the strange position of having to argue that Paredes should never have been booked in the first place because, had he not been shown a yellow card, VAR could not have intervened to erase it and punish Embolo instead. â€œThere was definitely no reason to award that yellow card [to Paredes], I don't understand it,â€ Yakin said. â€œIt was a harmless situation. I don't understand why the decision was made and our player was sent off. â€œThis rule destroyed our game today. I think it is extremely hurtful. We are not going to go to the semi-finals but I think we deserved to be there. To be eliminated that way hurts a lot, but I can tell you we are very proud of our performance in this tournament.â€ Breel Embolo (right) wells up after being sent off. Photograph: Xinhua/Shutterstock

Pablo Iglesias Maurer was at Kansas City Stadium to watch Argentina triumph, and he has some thoughts, which you can read right here:

Morning (BST)! Was there a football match last night? You'd never know it from the sea of crumpled tinnies, suspect splashes on the pavement and occasional lost soul in an England shirt, dazed and bleary-eyed, still wandering the streets on my commute in. Of course, there wasn't just one match, but two, with Argentina beating Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to set up an epic semi-final against Thomas Tuchel's brave boys. Let's start with the reaction of Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's head coach, who has been very keen to stress that it's going to be a football match, as he aims for a rare double of a World Cup and a World Stating The Obvious award.

Jonathan Howcroft That's enough from me for now. It's over to Will Magee to keep you updated for the next little while.

There will be plenty of coverage of the 1986 quarter-final in the coming days. Take every opportunity you can to enjoy Bryon Butler's commentary of Diego Maradona's solo goal that sealed England's fate in the Azteca.

I'm sure IFAB mean well, but if they could put things back to how they were around 1998 and then all get in the bin, that would be terrific, cheers. Allow content provided by a third party? This article includes content hosted on embed.bsky.app. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as the provider may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

If VAR is supposed to help, why do so many football fans hate it? â€“ video

England's reward for downing Norway isâ€¦ a semi-final date with Argentina. That's right, England v Argentina in a World Cup knockout match in North America. What could possibly go wrong? The defending champions have not been at their best in the knockout stages and they required the good fortune of a VAR intervention to send off Switzerland's Breel Embolo and gift them the upper hand in the Kansas heat. double quotation mark Fifa match officials' novel use of the term â€œmistaken identityâ€ reared its head again in sensational circumstances during Saturday's World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland, leaving Swiss forward Breel Embolo in tears and the European side a man down for a total of 67 minutes against the defending champions. â€œIt's completely not understandable,â€ Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin said afterward. â€œI know that they will protect their referee but this rule destroyed the game today.â€

Norway leave the World Cup with their heads held high. The last of the dark horses won over neutrals with their on-field demeanour and off-field Viking Row. It surely won't be another 28 year wait between finals. Unsurprisingly the heat and humidity of Miami took its toll on the Landslaget with even HyperbotGoalMachine3000 Erling Haaland needing to be substituted before the final whistle.

â€œTo paraphrase Chico Marx to Mrs Teasdale in Duck Soup, who are you gonna believe? Me or your own eyes?â€. Ronnie, I wish all my emails began like this. â€œGiven FIFA's claim that the ball's â€˜heartbeat' did not detect a deviation when the Norwegian keeper's clearance had first hit the Spidercam's wires, should Croatia be even more concerned about their late equaliser against Portugal being stamped out when we couldn't see a deviation but the â€˜heartbeat' had picked up on a mere follicle? How can we trust FIFA technology?â€ Indeed. Although I think the word technology at the end of that sentence might be redundant. Jonathan Wilson filed on this topic just hours ago. double quotation mark Previously, the rant from the Egypt manager, Hossam Hassan, about the need to keep Messi in the tournament could have been dismissed as the bitter rambling of a disappointed man, but then you remember Fifa gerrymandered the qualifying process for the Club World Cup to ensure the presence of Inter Miami and Messi and that Fifa suspended two games of Cristiano Ronaldo's three-game ban for his red card against Ireland in qualifying so he could play in every group-stage game (and then had to declare an amnesty for three other suspended players). Fifa likes famous players to be involved. What if entertainment concerns, the grubby lust for growth, have come to supplant sporting concerns? This is the fire with which Infantino is playing. Sport only means something when it is believable: football without faith is nothing. Marketing can never take priority over sporting concerns. When the perception of integrity has gone, the doubt lingers â€“ as it did for Romanians around the turn of the millennium. And if the doubts linger too long, the sport is dead.

Sidebar, Whatever bears such a striking resemblance to Neil Innes' I'm Free to be an Idiot that the former Monty Python collaborator received a songwriting credit and a share of the royalties in an out of court settlement.

Wonderwall might be the England team's Oasis song of choice, but surely they change it up to this more apposite (and far better imo) number.

Gabriel Clarke was the reporter with the responsibility of getting postmatch quotes from Tuchel and Bellingham in the flash zone â€“ and he did a remarkable job. Tuchel became wide-eyed and animated liked Spud during his job interview in Trainspotting. Bellingham, meanwhile, gave the impression he did not care much for any implied criticism from the German about the team's performance. double quotation mark â€¦ asked to respond to that criticism, Bellingham was clearly not impressed. â€œYeah, well, whatever. Whatever,â€ he said, his body language also telling. â€œIt's difficult out there. It's a tough shift. All the players have put in a tough shift, so my thoughts and appreciation goes to the players who were out there and put in a great shift yet again.â€ Pressed further in another post-match interview, Bellingham said: â€œMaybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Ã˜degaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] SÃ¸rloth. That's not an easy team to play against. So, I think we've tried to create a positive environment. You're not going to win every game, popping the ball and making a thousand passes. Sometimes you have to win dirty, and we've done that again tonight.â€

â€œAt the risk of being the 1,000th to say it â€“ it's the Cable of God,â€ jokes George Peacock. Get those gags in now folks because there will be enough â€œof Godâ€ references over the coming days to last a lifetime.

Norway were aggrieved that England's opening goal was allowed to stand after the ball appeared to strike a cable attached to one of the overhead TV cameras, allowing Elliot Anderson to accept possession unopposed and feed assist-maker Anthony Gordon. â€œI can sit here and cry but I don't want to do that,â€ remarked StÃ¥le Solbakken. â€œWe have done everything we could â€“ the players have been phenomenal throughout the tournament. OK it was bizarre but it's part of football and why it is the best sport in the world because things like that can happen. We have to accept it.â€ Fifa released a statement saying a sensor in the ball showed no evidence it had touched a cable.

Our own Ed Aarons rated Noni Madueke as England's poorest performer. On US TV Zlatan Ibrahimovic kept the internet furnace stoked with a half-time rant that suggested England were effectively playing with 10 men. Thomas Tuchel has clearly done extremely well to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but the number of unused and underperforming members of his squad will make for interesting historical analysis.

There were some handy cameos elsewhere though with Djed Spence making an impact at left back, Morgan Rogers adding much needed energy, and Dan Burn reminding everyone that even in the modern passing and possession era it's perfectly fine to stick on a big fella when you're defending a lead and enjoy watching him head crosses away.

Barney touches on the bewildering omission of Kobbie Mainoo. The Manchester United midfielder has played no part in England's campaign so far despite being a reasonable option off the bench in his team's first five matches and the blindingly obvious one in their sixth. Tuchel went to absurd lengths to avoid playing him against Norway, instead starting a desiccated Declan Rice, replacing him with Eberechi Eze in an advanced role that destabilised the entire structure, followed by a half-fit right fullback Reece James as he played whack-a-mole to problems of his own making. double quotation mark Across those 120 minutes the central midfield duo went from Declan Rice and Anderson to Bellingham and Anderson, to Reece James and Anderson, to Morgan Rogers and Anderson. Not Kobbie Mainoo, notably, who is presumably behind David Beckham, a cone, a giant lizard and the TV camera cable in the running for a spot. Why is Mainoo here? Why is Adam Wharton not here? These are questions deserving of a genuine answer. Kobbie Mainoo, England’s unused midfielder.

Barney Ronay was in Miami to witness the latest instalment of the Jude Bellingham force of will tour. Beneath the deserved adulation for England's two-goal hero there is no shortage of concern for a team that has lost its spark and a coach that no longer seems to know his best XI. double quotation mark At times this felt like the familiar England parade of we are the hollow men, stuffed men, waiting for the game to happen to them, football as a slow suffocation in that thick sweet air. But they also had Jude Bellingham, who seems increasingly to exist as an entirely different category of human in this team, out there playing a parallel tournament, one that has to this point swept the rest of them along in its wake.