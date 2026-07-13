Francia y Alemania convocan a embajadores rusos por presuntos ciberataques mientras Macron recibe a líderes para conversaciones sobre Ucrania

Germany joins France in summoning Russian ambassador over alleged cyber, hybrid attacks Meanwhile, Germany joined France (10:14) in summoning the Russian ambassador to Berlin over what the EU alleges were Russian cyber-attacks against several EU countries and Ukraine (10:38, 10:52). The German foreign ministry said the attacks were unacceptable and would be met with decisive actions, Reuters reported.

Key events

‘Technological humiliation of the Russian empire continues,’ Ukrainian drone chief says, as Sea of Azov shipping is restricted Luke Harding in Kyiv Meanwhile, Russia has been forced to suspend shipping in the Sea of Azov after 90 vessels were targeted by Ukrainian drones in less than a week. Ukrainian UAVs’ hit, what the Ukranian military say, was a Russian tanker during a strike at a location given as sea of Azov. Photograph: Commander of Unmanned Aerial Systems Force/Reuters Ukraine's drone forces chief, Robert Brovdi, said on Sunday that his units had hit 10 tankers and four ferries overnight, as well as a major oil refinery in the city of Syzran. There had been several strikes on electricity substations in occupied Crimea, he added. â€œThe technological humiliation of the [Russian] empire continues. It will fall because of Crimea,â€ Brovdi wrote on social media. He said Moscow's shadow fleet, which transports sanctioned oil products around the world, was â€œnoticeably shrinkingâ€ and could no longer use the Kerch strait, connecting the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov went even further and was quoted as dismissing the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing as â€œa coalition of warmongers.â€ â€œThese are the countries that are undertaking hostile actions against Russia, so we will be watching very closely.â€

Kremlin will ‘closely follow’ Paris meeting, blames Coalition of the Willing for continuing war Responding to the Paris summit on France, the Kremlin said it would â€œclosely followâ€ the discussions today, but criticised the Coalition of the Willing as â€œthe group of countries which want the Ukraine war to continue,â€ Reuters reported.

Germany joins France in summoning Russian ambassador over alleged cyber, hybrid attacks Meanwhile, Germany joined France (10:14) in summoning the Russian ambassador to Berlin over what the EU alleges were Russian cyber-attacks against several EU countries and Ukraine (10:38, 10:52). The German foreign ministry said the attacks were unacceptable and would be met with decisive actions, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian attacks overnight on Ukraine, saying â€œthe Russians have once again 'triumphed' over absolutely civilian targets,â€ as they struck â€œordinary passenger buses in Odesa, ordinary apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, and an ordinary hospital in the Kharkiv region.â€ â€œEvery single day of this war that Russia is waging against life only proves that supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do from every perspective â€“ defence, political, and simply human. And everyone around the world sees it. They see that Ukraine needs more air defence, more protection for people's lives, and that the Russian authorities have gone insane over this war and are completely irrational in refusing to end it. But pressure on Russia must work. New sanctions against the aggressor, new support packages for Ukraine, new projects â€“ like our European anti-ballistic initiative, FREYJA â€“ all of this must work. Thank you to everyone who is helping. In the near future, there will be meetings and negotiations that must strengthen our defences.â€

Later today we will be focusing on the Paris summit on Ukraine, which comes at a â€œpowerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unityâ€, but also of â€œmore favourable developments on the groundâ€ for Kyiv, the Ã‰lysÃ©e said. The leaders of the Coalition of the Willing â€“ led by Macron and Starmer â€“ are set to focus on cooperation on air and missile defence with Ukraine, including licensed weapons production in the country. Ukraine's Zelenskyy and other leaders are expected to stay in Paris for tomorrow's Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Ã‰lysÃ©es, which Macron's office said will highlight France's ongoing support for France, AFP reported.

EU's Kaja Kallas said earlier that the foreign ministers meeting in Brussels were hoping to get a deal on as many as 250 listings, on top of the 21st sanctions package. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. Photograph: Marius Burgelman/AP â€œThis is the biggest number of listings we have done so far. It's also reaction to the attacks that Russia has had on the [Ukrainian] civilians recently,â€ she said. â€œThere are different people, individuals that have been engaging in in different activities. So it's a vast list I hope that we get to adopt today. When it comes to the 21st package, there are still some open questions, but we are working towards agreement,â€ she added.

UK sanctions 24 individuals, entities for Russia’s destructive hybrid operations; attributes last year’s attack on Poland’s energy grid to Russia The UK has also updated its sanctions, listing 24 individuals and entities behind â€œthe destructive and hybrid operationsâ€ in Europe, including an attempt to disrupt Poland's electricity grid last year (Europe Live, January). â€œToday's action targets 24 individuals and entities behind the destructive cyber and hybrid operations including cybercriminals involved in proxy networks linked to the Russian Intelligence Services (RIS). This includes sanctioning GRU senior leadership figures Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin and Ivan Kasyanenko for their role in directing GRU cyber and hybrid threat operations. GRU Unit 29155 cyber division worked with cybercriminals, including the company IMPULS, to recruit hackers and cyber specialists from universities and academies across Russia. In addition, the UK together with EU member states is today attributing the attack on Poland's energy grid to Russia's FSB Centre 16. This reckless attack failed but could have caused 500,000 citizens to lose electricity in the depths of winter. It is another example of the Russian state's irresponsible attempts to sow chaos across Europe. As Russia struggles to sustain its ailing war effort in Ukraine, the Russian Intelligence Service agencies have tasked cybercriminals to collect intelligence to support Russia's military and foreign policy objectives, threatening security across Europe. This is another example of Russia using its criminal networks to do its dirty work.â€

EU sanctions nine people, four entities over Russian cyber espionage, sabotage And just like that, the EU has just issued new sanctions over â€œRussia's malicious cyber ecosystem targeting the EU, its member states and international partners.â€ â€œThese activities have included infiltration of governmental networks and sabotage of critical infrastructure. Among others, France, Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania and Finland have been targeted. In France, the 16th Centre has conducted cyber espionage against strategic governmental entities since 2010 and defence industry in 2025. In Germany, it has targeted governmental entities. Recently in Poland, the 16th Centre has carried out disruptive sabotage operations against critical infrastructure, including combined heating and power plants.â€ Nine people and four entities got sanctioned, the EU said, including GRU intelligence officers, cybercriminals and â€œprivate companies that contribute to Russia's efforts to destabilise the EU.â€ â€œWe strongly condemn Russia's behaviour and misuse of this cyber ecosystem, targeting public services and critical infrastructure, causing disruptions and financial losses.â€