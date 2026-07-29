Fifa sets 19 September deadline to claim initial $20m as World Cup row boils over

Uefa is not the only organisation unhappy with the situation.

Concacaf, which covers North and Central America and hosted this year’s World Cup, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process.

“We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.

“As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, Fifa, the confederations and every member association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport.”

The French Football Federation said: “It obviously raises many questions, particularly â€Œsince we, the member federations, were not involved and we lack the specific information needed to weigh in on matters that are clearly fundamental to the future of football.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas accused Infantino of trying to buy votes before the next Fifa Congress in March.

“It doesn’t seem like a reform. It seems like an electoral campaign financed with the future of football,” Tebas said.

“Development cannot be used to buy votes or silences. The competitions and commercial rights of Fifa are not the personal patrimony of Infantino.

“Whoever mixes politics, discipline, money and power without transparency cannot lead anything.

“Infantino is not the solution to Fifa’s governance. He is the problem.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said: “While the AFC recognises the importance of exploring innovative approaches that can strengthen the future of global football, initiatives of this scale and consequence must be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation.”

Hans-Joachim Watzke, vice-president of the German Football Association (DFB) and president of Borussia Dortmund, told Kicker magazine that Fifa’s plans are an “absolute attack on football”.

He said: “A line has been crossed here. If European football stands united against these plans, that carries a great deal of weight.”

Infantino’s predecessor Sepp Blatter said: “The close relationship between the Fifa president and the US president has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No-one has the right to sell our game.”

European Football Clubs (EFC), an organisation representing more than 850 clubs, said it would have been “appropriate” for Fifa to consult them on “a proposal of such magnitude”.

It added: “We urge for calm and thorough consultation on all topics affecting the football ecosystem, together with more rigorous and transparent governance processes put in place to protect the game for the long term.”

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it has “not yet received any substantial details from Fifa concerning the reported proposals” and that it “is concerned that such matters have become public prior to being shared with Fifa’s member associations”.

However, there was support for the plan from a Uefa member in the shape of Czech Republic FA president David Trunda.

He told Sky News he could “see the pragmatic benefits for Czech football”.

“Of course we need more details but my personal point of view is that I can see the positive impact of Fifa’s intentions,” he said.

Global players’ union Fifpro called on Fifa to “reconsider its proposal without further delay”.

It said it had “noted with deep concern the proposal to transform the World Cup and other Fifa competitions into investable assets for private capital”.

It said such a move “would fundamentally and irreversibly reshape the incentives underpinning the competitions” and that it was “particularly troubling that a project of this magnitude has been developed largely behind closed doors” when it had “potentially far-reaching implications for player welfare, the international match calendar and the future governance of the game”.