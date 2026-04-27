White House correspondents dinner shooting live updates: Suspect described himself as friendly federal assassin in letter, sources say

President Trump spoke to senior CBS correspondent Norah O'Donnell about the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton, saying he â€œwasn't worriedâ€ about injures when gunshots rang out.

â€œI wasn’t worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world,â€ Trump told â€œ60 Minutesâ€ in an interview on Sunday.

He also said he wasn’t sure if he was the alleged attacker's target, but â€œit sounds it to me.â€

â€œI read a manifesto. He says he’s radicalized,” Trump went on. “He was a Christian, a believer, and then he became an anti-Christian. And he had a lot of change. He’s been going through a lot based on what he wrote. His brother complained about him, and I think we reported him to the police … his family was very concerned. He was, probably a pretty sick guy.”

The president then recounted his memory of the incident, saying he knew something was wrong by the first lady's facial expression.

After being ushered off the stage, Trump said he was brought to a room, where he urged Secret Service agents to let the dinner continue.

â€œAnd then I got up and we went to a hold room for a while, and I tried to get them to continue the event, if possible,â€ Trump said.

â€œYou wanted to go back in?â€ O'Donnell asked.

â€œI did, I really did,â€ Trump remarked.

-ABC News’ Nicholas Kerr and Meghan Mistry