Tilly Corteen-Coleman, una joven lanzadora de 18 años sin experiencia en el equipo, es la inclusión más destacada en el equipo de 15 jugadoras de Inglaterra para la Copa del Mundo de T20 Femenino, que comienza en Edgbaston el 12 de junio.

Corteen-Coleman saltó a la fama a los 16 años, cuando tomó cuatro wickets en cuatro bolas para South East Stars en la Copa Charlotte Edwards en 2024. Desde entonces, se ha destacado en el Hundred para Southern Brave, y recientemente fue mencionada por Edwards, la entrenadora principal de Inglaterra, en el podcast Powerplay de ESPNcricinfo después de impresionar en un viaje interno de 30 jugadoras a Sudáfrica el mes pasado.

Es una de las tres jugadoras en el equipo que participarán en su primer T20 World Cup, con las lanzadoras rápidas Issy Wong y Lauren Filer también incluidas. Sin embargo, en su mayor parte, Inglaterra ha mantenido a sus intérpretes probados y fiables para su primer torneo de la ICC en casa desde que ganaron la Copa del Mundo de 50 overs en 2017.

Nat Sciver-Brunt capitaneará el equipo en su séptimo T20 World Cup, mientras que la jugadora de Surrey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, que ha estado en buena forma durante el invierno después de cumplir 35 años, participará en su octava campaña. Una omisión notable es la bateadora de 19 años Davina Perrin, la estrella emergente del Hundred del año pasado, que se perdió la selección en esta ocasión.

“Wong’s selection marks another step in her international resurgence after she broke back into the T20I ranks last summer having missed the World Cup in 2024 and endured a difficult run of form through 2023.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn was not considered for selection in a spin-heavy line-up containing three left-armers and off-spinner Dean as she continues her recovery from a broken finger.

Sciver-Brunt said: “It is a huge honour to be leading England into a T20 World Cup at home in front of family and friends and all our passionate supporters.

“We have all been looking forward to this summer and this tournament for some time now and the naming of the squad means it is almost here and we can’t wait to get out onto the field and give it everything to win this World Cup again.

“I know how much winning in 2009 meant to the players and to Charlotte Edwards as captain, and being in the team under Heather Knight’s leadership for the 2017 ODI World Cup win was incredibly special.

“Now the aim is to do something similar with this fantastic group of players who I know are putting their heart and soul into achieving our goal, and that hard work will continue right throughout the summer as we start with games against New Zealand and India before that tournament begins.”

The World Cup squad will also contest three T20Is against New Zealand and three against India leading into the tournament. Before that, England play New Zealand in three ODIs from May 10, for which they have also named a squad of 18, including Corteen-Coleman and with maiden call-ups for Kira Chathli and Jodi Grewcock. Tammy Beaumont, the veteran opener, has been omitted.

Sophia Dunkley and Dean will miss the ODI series to manage their workloads, as will Wyatt-Hodge due to the the imminent arrival of her first baby.

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Grewcock, who bowls legspin and bats left-handed, was another player who impressed Edwards in South Africa.

Asked if there were any lesser-known names banging the door down for selection during that training camp, Edwards told Powerplay: “Tilly Corteen-Coleman played in every game as an 18 year old, which I guess is exciting for her to mix around the England group. Davina Perrin. She’s very exciting. Jodi Grewcock. In particular, they’ve been around the squad a lot this winter, so players we’ve really identified from county cricket and players we see for the future.”