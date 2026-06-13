El portero argentino Emiliano Martínez completa su entrenamiento antes del partido inaugural del Mundial

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i=_(this),n=t.mode,o=”show”===n,s=2*(t.times||5)+(o||”hide”===n?1:0),r=t.duration/s,a=0,c=1,n=i.queue().length;for(!o&&i.is(“:visible”)||(i.css(“opacity”,0).show(),a=1);c = 1){retorno (o-1) <= 0? t : (o-1);}else{return t;}}else{if(o < t) {return (o+1);}else{return 1;}}}función upi_log_io(io, p, j) {j_d = {'cmt_wnd':0};if(typeof j=="object"){j_d=jQuery.extend(j_d,j)}jQuery.ajax({type: 'POST', caché: falso,url: '/cuentas/logio',datos: p,tipo de datos: 'json',éxito: función(d) {if(io == 'i') {var msg = d.msg? d.msg: 'no se puede iniciar sesión';jQuery('.dialog').html(msg);if(d.loggedin) {if(d.hdr) {jQuery('#account_hc').html(d.hdr);}if(j_d.redir) {window.location = '/accounts';} else {upi_ol.close();}}}else{if(d.hdr) {jQuery('#account_hc').html(d.hdr);}}}});}var upi_ol = {go: function(url, op) {upi_ol.ol_shown = 1;var cont_div = jQuery('#upi_ol_div').find('.content');jQuery('#upi_ol_div').css({ancho: '200px', alto: '40px'});cont_div.css({ancho: '200px', alto: '40px'});cont_div.empty().html('