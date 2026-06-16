Comienza el FIFA Fan Fest cuando Argentina se enfrenta a Argelia

${n}`), (t.onload = () => e(t.contentWindow.render)), document.body.appendChild(t); })), mi[n]
); }; })(); }, 3005: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { $T: () => a, Ni: () => i, OA: () => o, RO: () => s, fR: () => r }); constante i = 1, r = 2, o = 1, s = 500; función a(e) { return (e ?? []).reduce((e, t) => { let { evento: n, método: i, url: r } = t; const o = (e[n] = mi[n] ?? {}); regresar (o[i] = o[i] ?? []).push(r), mi; }, {}); } }, 5023: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { AU: () => m, Ic: () => v, kQ: () => y, on: () => h }); var i = n(1069), r = n(8969), o = n(6853), s = n(3272); const a = ‘eventoHistoryTTL’; sea d = nulo; const c = (0, oH)({ monótono: !0, ttl: () => d }); s.$W.getConfig(a, e => { const t = d; (e = e?.[a]), (d = ‘número’ == tipo de e ? 1e3 * e : nulo), t !== d && c.refresh(); }); let l = Array.prototype.slice, u = Array.prototype.push, f = Object.values(r.qY); const g = r.cA, p = (función() { let e = {}, t = {}; function n(e) { return f.includes(e); } return ( (t.has = n), (t.on = function(t, r, o) { if (n(t)) { let n = e[t] || { eso: [] }; ¿o? ((norte[o] = norte[o] || { eso: [] }), norte[o].que.push(r)) : n.que.push(r), (e[t] = norte); } else i.vV( ‘Nombre de evento incorrecto: ‘ + t + ‘ Nombres de evento válidos :’ + f ); }), (t.emit = function(t) { !(function(t, n) { i.OG(‘Emitiendo evento para: ‘ + t); sea r = n[0] || {}, o = r[g[t]], s = mi[t] || { eso: [] }; var a = Objeto.claves(s); sea d = []; c.add({ eventType: t, args: r, id: o, elapsedTime: iV() }), o && a.includes(o) && u.apply(d, s[o].que),
u.apply(d, s.que),
(d || []).forEach(function(e) { if (e) try { e.apply(null, n); } catch (e) { i.vV( ‘Error al ejecutar el controlador:’, ‘events.js’, e, t ); } }); })(t, l.call(argumentos, 1)); }), (t.off = función(t, n, r) { sea o = e[t]; i.Estoy (o) || (yo.estoy(o.que) && yo.estoy(o[r])) || (r && (i.Estoy(o[r]) || Yo soy (o[r].que))) || (r? (o[r].eso || []).forEach(función(e) { sea t = o[r].qué; mi === n && t.splice(t.indexOf(e), 1); }) : (qué || []).forEach(function(e) { let t = o.que; e === n && t.splice(t.indexOf(e), 1); }), (e[t] = o)); }), (t.get = function() { return e; }), (t.addEvents = function(e) { f = f.concat(e); }), (t.getEvents = function() { return c.toArray().map(e => Object.assign({}, e)); }), t); })(); i.cD(p.emit.bind(p)); const { encendido: h, apagado: m, obtener: b, getEvents: y, emitir: v, addEvents: E, tiene: A } = p; }, 687: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { w: () => I }); var i = n(9214), r = n(7934), o = n(5973), s = n(1069), a = n(3172), d = n(3272), c = n(5555); constante l = [
‘architecture’,
‘bitness’,
‘model’,
‘platformVersion’,
‘fullVersionList’
]tu = [‘brands’, ‘mobile’, ‘platform’]f = (función() { let e = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: ventana.navigator?.userAgentData; const t = e && u.some(t => vacío 0!== e[t]) ? Object.freeze(p(1, e)): nulo; función de retorno() { retorno t; }; })(), g = (función() { let e = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: ventana.navigator?.userAgentData; const t = {}, n = nuevo WeakMap(); función de retorno() { let i = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
:l; if (!n.has(i)) { const e = Array.from(i); e.sort(), n.set(i, e.join(‘|’)); } const r = n.get(i); si (!t.hasOwnProperty(r)) intente { t[r] = e .getHighEntropyValues(i) .then(e => (0, s.Im)(e) ? null : Object.freeze(p(2, e)) ) .catch(() => null); } atrapar (e) { t[r] = c.U9.resolve(nulo); } devolver t[r]; }; })(); función p(e, t) { función n(e, t) { const n = { marca: e }; return ( (0, s.O8)(t) && !(0, s.xQ)(t) && (n.version = t.split(‘.’)), n ); } const i = { fuente: e }; return ( t.platform && (i.platform = n(t.platform, t.platformVersion)), (t.fullVersionList || t.brands) && (i.browsers = (t.fullVersionList || t.brands).map(e => { let { brand: t, version: i } = e; return n(t, i); })), void 0 !== t.mobile && (i.móvil = t.móvil? 1: 0),
[‘model’, ‘bitness’, ‘architecture’].forEach(e => { const n = t[e]; (0, s.O8)(n) && (yo[e] = norte); }), i ); } var h = n(3858), m = n(5139), b = n(3441), y = n(6811), v = n(5569), E = n(8944); const A = { getRefererInfo: r.EN, findRootDomain: oS, getWindowTop: s.mb, getWindowSelf: s.l4, getHighEntropySUA: g, getLowEntropySUA: f, getDocument: s.YE }, w = (0, h.i8)(‘FPD’),(‘FPD’, i.inc’, es decir, e => { const t = [
e,
C().catch(() => null),
c.U9.resolve(
‘cookieDeprecationLabel’ in navigator &&
(0, m.io)(y.Ue, (0, b.s)(v.tp, ‘cdep’)) &&
navigator.cookieDeprecationLabel.getValue()
).catch(() => null)
]; return c.U9.all(t).entonces(e => { let [t, n, i] = y; const r = A.getRefererInfo(); if ( (Object.entries(O).forEach(e => { dejar [n, i] = mi; constante o = i(t, r); o && Objeto.claves(o).longitud > 0 && (t[n] = (0, s.D9)({}, o, t[n])); }), n && (0, aJ)( t, ‘device.sua’, Object.assign({}, n, t.device.sua) ), i) ) { const e = { cdep: i }; (0, aJ)(t, ‘dispositivo.ext’, Object.assign({}, e, t.dispositivo.ext)); } const o = A.getDocument().documentElement.lang; o && (0, aJ)(t, ‘sitio.ext.data.documentLang’, o), (t = w(t)); para (sea e de h.Dy) if ((0, hO$)(t, e)) { t[e] = (0, s.D9)({}, R(t, r), t[e]); romper; } devolver t; }); }); función T(e) { intentar { return e(A.getWindowTop()); } captura (t) { retorno e(A.getWindowSelf()); } } función C() { const e = d.$W.getConfig(‘firstPartyData.uaHints’); devolver Array.isArray(e) && 0!== e.length? A.getHighEntropySUA(e): c.U9.resolve(A.getLowEntropySUA()); } función B(e) { return (0, s.SH)(e, Object.keys(e)); } const O = { sitio(e, t) { if (!h.Dy.filter(e => ‘sitio’ !== e).some(hO$.bind(null, e))) return B({ página: t.page, ref: t.ref }); }, dispositivo: () => T(e => { const t = (0, s.Ot)().screen.width, n = (0, s.Ot)().screen.height, { ancho: i, alto: r } = (0, EM)(), o = { w: t, h: n, dnt: (0, s.l9)() ? 1 : 0, ua: e.navigator.userAgent, idioma: e.navigator.language.split(‘-‘).shift(), text: { vpw: i, vph: r } }; return ( e.navigator?.webdriver && (0, aJ)(o, ‘ext.webdriver’, !0), o }), regs() { const e = {}; T(e => e.navigator.globalPrivacyControl) && (0, aJ)(e, ‘ext.gpc’, ‘1’); const t = d.$W.getConfig(‘coppa’); return ‘booleano’ == tipo de t && (e.coppa = t? 1: 0), e; } }; función R(e, t) { const n = (0, r.gR)(t.page, { noLeadingWww: !0 }), i = T(e => e.document.querySelector(“meta[name=’keywords’]”) )?.content?.replace?.(/s/g, ”); return B({ dominio: n, palabras clave: i, editor: B({ dominio: A.findRootDomain(n) }) }); } }, 3858: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { Dy: () => r, O$: () => s, i8: () => o }); var i = n(1069); [‘dooh’, ‘app’, ‘site’]; function o(e) { return function(t) { return ( r.reduce( (n, r) => ( s(t, r) && (null != n ? ((0, i.JE)( `${e} especifica tanto ‘${n}’ como ‘${r}’; eliminando este último.` ), elimina t[r]) : (n = r)), n ), nulo ), t ); }; } función s(e, t) { devolver nulo!= e[t] && Claves.objeto(e[t]).longitud > 0; } }, 5973: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { S: () => o }); var i = n(1069); const r = (0, n(2938).CK)(‘fpdEnrichment’), o = (0, i.Bj)(function() { let e = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: ventana.ubicación.host; si (!r.cookiesAreEnabled()) devuelve e; const t = e.split(‘.’); si (2 === t.length) devuelve e; sea n, o, s = -2; const a = `_rdc${Date.now()}`, d = ‘escribible’; hacer { n = t.slice(s).join(‘.’); let e = nueva Fecha((0, i.vE)() + 1e4).toUTCString(); r.setCookie(a, d, e, ‘Lax’, n, void 0); r.getCookie(a, vacío 0) === d? ((o = !1), r.setCookie( a, ”, ‘Jueves, 01 de enero de 1970 00:00:01 GMT’, void 0, n, void 0 )): ((s += -1), (o = Math.abs(s) { nd(t, { A_: () => s, Gc: () => d, Y6: () => g, Yn: () => c, bz: () => f, u2: () => p, xG: () => u }); var i = n(8128), r = nn(i), o = n(5555); let s = r()({ listo: r().SYNC | r().ASYNC | r().QUEUE }); const a = (0, o.v6)(); s.ready = (() => { const e = s.ready; return function() { intentar { return e.apply(s, argumentos); } finalmente { a.resolve(); } }; })(); const d = a.promesa, c = s.get; constante l = {}; función u(e, t) { let { postInstallAllowed: n = !1 } = argumentos.length > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: {}; s( ‘async’, función(i) { i.forEach(e => t(…e)), n && (l[e] =t); }, mi )([]); } función f(e) { for ( var t = argumentos.length, n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0), i = 1; i { t.push(n), e(t); }); } función g(e, t) { retorno ( Object.defineProperties( t, Object.fromEntries(
[‘before’, ‘after’, ‘getHooks’, ‘removeAll’].mapa(t => [
t,
{ get: () => e[t] } ]) ) ), t ); } función p(e) { return g(e, function() { for ( var t = argumentos.length, n = new Array(t), i = 0; i { nd(t, { D4: () => o, GE: () => a, G_: () => r, LM: () => s, s6: () => i }); const i = ‘nativo’, r = ‘vídeo’, o = ‘banner’, s = ‘adpod’, a = [i, r, o]; }, 2449: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { Bm: () => y, IX: () => C, Nh: () => l, Zj: () => A, gs: () => E, l6: () => p, mT: () => c, nk: () => m, vO: () => v, yl: () => B }); var i = n(1069), r = n(6881), o = n(8969), s = n(9075), a = n(6031), d = n(3005); constante c = []l = Objeto.keys(o.x5).map(e => o.x5[e]), u = { imagen: { ortb: { ver: ‘1.2’, activos: [
{
required: 1,
id: 1,
img: { type: 3, wmin: 100, hmin: 100 }
},
{ required: 1, id: 2, title: { len: 140 } },
{ required: 1, id: 3, data: { type: 1 } },
{ required: 0, id: 4, data: { type: 2 } },
{
required: 0,
id: 5,
img: { type: 1, wmin: 20, hmin: 20 }
}
]
}, imagen: {requerido: !0 }, título: {requerido: !0 }, patrocinado por: {requerido: !0 }, clickUrl: {requerido: !0 }, cuerpo: {requerido: !1 }, icono: {requerido: !1 } } }, f = k(o.h0), g = k(o.jO); función p(e) { return e.native && ‘objeto’ == tipo de e.native; } función h(e) { if ( (e && e.type && (función(e) { if (!e || !Object.keys(u).includes(e)) return (0, i.vV)(`${e} NativeParam no es compatible`), !1; return !0; })(e.type) && (e = u[e.type]), !e || !e.ortb || b(e.ortb)) ) devolver e; } función m(e) { e.forEach(e => { const t = e.nativeParams || e?.mediaTypes?.native; t && (e.nativeParams = h(t)), e.nativeParams && (e.nativeOrtbRequest = e.nativeParams.ortb || (función(e) { if (!e && !(0, i.Qd)(e)) return void (0, i.vV)( ‘El objeto de activos nativos está vacío o no es un objeto: ‘, e ); const t = { ver: ‘1.2’, activos: [] }; for (let n in e) { if (o._B.includes(n)) continuar; if (!o.x5.hasOwnProperty(n)) { (0, i.vV)( `Código de activo nativo no reconocido: ${n}. El activo será ignorado.` ); continuar; } if (‘privacyLink’ === n) { t.privacy = 1; continuar; } constante r = mi[n]; sea s = 0; r.requerido && (0, i.Lm)(r.requerido) && (s = Número(r.requerido)); const a = {id: t.assets.length, requerido: s}; if (n en o.h0) (a.data = { tipo: o.jO[o.h0[n]]}), r.len && (a.data.len = r.len); else if (‘icon’ === n || ‘imagen’ === n) { if (((a.img = { tipo: ‘icon’ === n ? o.oA.ICON : o.oA.MAIN }), r.aspect_ratios) ) if ((0, i.cy)(r.aspect_ratios)) if (r.aspect_ratios.length) { const { min_width: e, altura_mín: t } = r.aspect_ratios[0]; (0, i.Fq)(e) && (0, i.Fq)(t)? ((a.img.wmin = e), (a.img.hmin = t)): (0, i.vV)( ‘image.aspect_ratios min_width o min_height no son válidos: ‘, e, t); const n = r.aspect_ratios .filter( e => e.ratio_width && e.ratio_height ) .map( e => `${e.ratio_width}:${e.ratio_height}` ); n.length > 0 && (a.img.ext = {aspectratios: n}); } else (0, i.vV)( “se pasó image.aspect_ratios, pero está vacío:”, r.aspect_ratios); else (0, i.vV)( “se pasó imagen.aspect_ratios, pero no es una matriz:”, r.aspect_ratios); r.tamaños && (2 === r.tamaños.longitud && (0, i.Fq)(r.tamaños[0]) && (0, i.Fq)(r.tamaños[1]) ? ((a.img.w = r.tallas[0]), (a.img.h = r.tamaños[1]), eliminar a.img.hmin, eliminar a.img.wmin): (0, i.vV)( ‘se pasó image.sizes, pero su valor no es una matriz de números enteros:’, r.sizes )); } más ‘título’ === n? (a.title = { len: r.len || 140 }): ‘ext’ === n && ((a.ext = r), eliminar a.required); t.activos.push(a); } devolver t; })(e.nativeParams)); }); } función b(e) { const t = e.activos; if (!Array.isArray(t) || 0 === t.length) return ( (0, i.vV)( “los activos en mediaTypes.native.ortb no son una matriz o están vacíos. Activos: “, t), !1); const n = t.map(e => e.id); devolver t.length!== nuevo Set(n).size || n.some(e => e !== parseInt(e, 10))? ((0, i.vV)( “cada objeto activo debe tener la propiedad ‘id’, debe ser único y debe ser un número entero”), !1): e.hasOwnProperty(‘eventtrackers’) && !Array.isArray(e.eventtrackers)? ((0, i.vV)( ‘ortb.eventtrackers no es una matriz. Eventtrackers: ‘, e.eventtrackers ), !1) : t.every(e => (función(e) { if (!(0, i.Qd)(e)) return ( (0, i.vV)( ‘el activo debe ser un objeto. Activo proporcionado: ‘, e ), !1 ); if (e.img) { if (!(0, i.Et)(e.img.w) && !(0, i.Et)(e.img.wmin)) return ( (0, i.vV)( “para el activo img debe haber propiedad ‘w’ o ‘wmin'”), !1 ); “para el activo img debe haber la propiedad ‘h’ o ‘hmin'”), !1); } else if (e.title) { if (!(0, i.Et)(e.title.len)) return ( (0, i.vV)( “para el activo de título debe haber la propiedad ‘len’ definida”), !1 } else if (e.data) { if (!(0, i.Et)(e.data.type)) return ( (0, i.vV)( “para la propiedad ‘tipo’ de activo de datos debe ser un número”), !1 ); else if ( e.video && !( Array.isArray(e.video.mimes) && Array.isArray(e.video.protocols) && (0, i.Et)(e.video.minduration) && (0, i.Et)(e.video.maxduration) ) ) return ( (0, i.vV)(‘el recurso de video no está configurado correctamente’), !1 !0; } función y(e) { let { índice: t = rnindex } = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; const n = t.getAdUnit(e); si (!n) devuelve !1; let o = n.nativeOrtbRequest; return (function(e, t) { if (!e?.link?.url) return ( (0, i.vV)( “la respuesta nativa no tiene propiedad ‘enlace’. Respuesta Ortb: “, e ), !1 ); let n = t.assets.filter(e => 1 === e.required).map(e => e.id), r = e.assets.map(e => e.id); const o = n.every(e => r.includes(e)); o || (0, i.vV)( `no recibió una oferta con todos los activos requeridos. Identificadores requeridos: ${n}, pero recibió identificadores en respuesta: ${r}` })(e.native?.ortb || S(e.native, o), o); } función v(e, t) { const n = t.native.ortb || R(t.nativo); return ( ‘hacer clic’ === e.action ? (función(e) { let t = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: nulo, { fetchURL: n = iz$ } = argumentos.length > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: {}; if (t) { const i = (e.activos || []) .filter(e => e.link) .reduce((e, t) => ((e[t.id] = t.link), e), {}), r = e.link?.clicktrackers || []; sea o = i[t]s = r; o && (s = o.clicktrackers || []), s.forEach(e => n(e)); } más (e.link?.clicktrackers || []).forEach(e => n(e)); })(n, e?.assetId): (función(e) { let { runMarkup: t = e => (0, i.ro)(e), fetchURL: n = iz$ } = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}, { [d.Ni]: r = [], [d.fR]: o = [] } = (0, d.$T)(e.eventtrackers || [])[d.OA] || {}; e.imptrackers && (r = r.concat(e.imptrackers)); r.forEach(e => n(e)), (o = o.map(e => “)), e.jstracker && (o = o.concat([e.jstracker])); o.longitud && t(o.join(‘n’)); })(n), e.acción); } función E(e, t) { const n = t?.nativeOrtbRequest, i = e.native?.ortb; if (n && i) { const t = (función(e, t) { const n = {}, i = t?.activos || []; (n.clickUrl = e.link?.url), (n.privacyLink = e.privacy); para (const t de e?.activos || []) { const e = i.find(e => t.id === e.id); t.título? (n.título = t.título.texto): t.img? (norte[e?.img?.type === o.oA.MAIN ? ‘image’ : ‘icon’] = {url: t.img.url, ancho: t.img.w, alto: t.img.h }): t.data && (n[f[g[e?.data?.type]]]= t.datos.valor); } n.impressionTrackers = []; sea r = []; e.imptrackers && n.impressionTrackers.push(…e.imptrackers); para (const t de e?.eventtrackers || []) t.event === d.OA && t.method === d.Ni && n.impressionTrackers.push(t.url), t.event === d.OA && t.method === d.fR && r.push(t.url); (r = r.map(e => “)), e?.jstracker && r.push(e.jstracker); r.length && (n.javascriptTrackers = r.join(‘n’)); devolver n; })(en); Objeto.assign(e.nativo, t); }
[‘rendererUrl’, ‘adTemplate’].forEach(n => { const i = t?.nativeParams?.[n]; i && (e.nativo[n] = O(yo)); }); } función A(e) { let { índice: t = rnindex } = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}, norte = {}; const i = t.getAdUnit(e), s = null == i?.nativeParams?.ortb && !1 !== i?.nativeParams?.sendTargetingKeys, a = (function(e) { const t = {}; e?.nativeParams?.ext && Object.keys(e.nativeParams.ext).forEach(e => { t[e] = `hb_native_${e}`; }); retorno {…o.x5, …t}; })(i), d = { …e.nativo, …e.nativo.ext }; retorno (eliminar d.ext, Object.keys(d).forEach(t => { const r = a[t]; sea o = O(e.nativo[t]) || O(e?.nativo?.ext?.[t]); if (‘adTemplate’ === t || !r || !o) retorno; sea d = i?.nativeParams?.[t]?.enviarId; if ((‘boolean’ != tipo de d && (d = i?.nativeParams?.ext?.[t]?.sendId), d) ) { o = `${r}:${e.adId}`; } sea c = i?.nativeParams?.[t]?.sendTargetingKeys; ‘booleano’ != tipo de c && (c = i?.nativeParams?.ext?.[t]?.sendTargetingKeys); (‘booleano’ == tipo de c ? c : s) && (n[r] =o); }), norte); } función w(e, t) { let n = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2] && argumentos[2]yo = []; retorno (Object.entries(e) .filter(e => { let [i, r] = mi; return ( r && ((!1 === n && ‘ext’ === i) || null == t || t.includes(i)) ); }) .forEach(e => { dejar [r, s] = mi; !1 === n && ‘ext’ === r ? i.push(…w(s, t, !0)) : (n || o.x5.hasOwnProperty(r)) && i.push({ clave: r, valor: O(s) }); }), i ); } función I(e, t, n) { let { índice: d = rnindex } = argumentos.longitud > 3 && void 0 !== argumentos[3]
? argumentos[3]
: {}; const c = { mensaje: ‘assetResponse’, adId: e.adId }; sea l = (0, s.vd)(t).nativo; return ( l ? ((c.native = Object.assign({}, l)), (c.renderer = (0, a.kj)(t)), (c.rendererVersion = a.xh), null != n && (l.assets = l.assets.filter(e => { let { key: t } = e; return n.includes(t); }))) : (l = (function(e, t, n) { const r = { …(0, i.SH)(e.nativo, [‘rendererUrl’, ‘adTemplate’]), activos: w(e.native, n), NativeKeys: o.x5 }; return (e.native.ortb? (r.ortb = e.native.ortb): t.mediaTypes?.native?.ortb && (r.ortb = S(e.native, t.nativeOrtbRequest)), r); })(t, d.getAdUnit(t), n)), Object.assign(c, l)); } const T = Object.fromEntries( Object.entries(o.x5).map(e => { let [t, n] = mi; devolver [n, t]; }) ); función C(e, t) { const n = e.assets.map(e => T[e]); devolver I(e, t, n); } función B(e, t) { return I(e, t, nulo); } función O(e) { return e?.url || mi; } función R(e) { const t = { enlace: {}, rastreadores de eventos: [] }; retorno (Object.entries(e).forEach(e => { let [n, i] = mi; cambiar (n) { case ‘clickUrl’: t.link.url = i; romper; caso ‘clickTrackers’: t.link.clicktrackers = Array.isArray(i)? i : [i]; romper; caso ‘impressionTrackers’: (Array.isArray(i) ? i : [i]).forEach(e => { t.eventtrackers.push({ evento: d.OA, método: d.Ni, url: e }); }); romper; caso ‘javascriptTrackers’: t.jstracker = Array.isArray(i)? yo.unirme(”) : yo; romper; caso ‘privacyLink’: t.privacy = i; } }), t ); } función S(e, t) { const n = { …R(e), activos: [] }; función r(e, r) { sea o = t.activos.find(e); nulo! = o && ((o = (0, i.Go)(o)), r(o), n.assets.push(o)); } retorno ( Object.keys(e) .filter(t => !!e[t]) .forEach(t => { const n = O(e[t]); cambiar (t) { case ‘título’: r( e => null != e.título, e => { e.título = { texto: n }; } ); romper; caso ‘imagen’: caso ‘icono’: const e = ‘imagen’ === t? o.oA.PRINCIPAL: o.oA.ICONO; r(t => null != t.img && t.img.type === e, e => { e.img = { url: n }; } ); romper; predeterminado: t en o.h0 && r( e => null != e.data && e.data.type === o.jO[o.h0[t]], e => { e.data = { valor: n }; } ); } }), norte); } función k(e) { var t = {}; para (var n en e) t[e[n]]= norte; devolver t; } }, 1e3: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { Cf: () => a, S3: () => r, Tb: () => o, WR: () => s, e4: () => c, pS: () => u, qN: () => d, yB: () => f, zt: () => i }); constante yo = [‘request’, ‘imp’, ‘bidResponse’, ‘response’],
[r, o, s, a] = yo,
[d, c] = [‘default’, ‘pbs’]l = nuevo Conjunto(i); const { registrarOrtbProcessor: u, getProcessors: f } = (función() { const e = {}; return { registrarOrtbProcessor(t) { let { tipo: n, nombre: r, fn: o, prioridad: s = 0, dialectos: a = [d]
} = t; if (!l.has(n)) throw new Error( `El tipo de procesador ORTB debe ser uno de: ${i.join(‘, ‘)}` ); a.forEach(t => { e.hasOwnProperty(t) || (e[t] = {}), mi[t].hasOwnProperty(n) || (mi[t][n] = {}), (mi[t][n][r] = {prioridad: s, fn: o }); }); }, obtenerProcesadores: t => e[t] || {} }; })(); }, 8934: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { gH: () => se }); var i = n(7873), r = n(1069), o = n(433), s = n(3172), a = n(2449), d = n(8969), c = n(9075), l = n(6031); const { SOLICITUD: u, RESPUESTA: f, NATIVO: g, EVENTO: p } = d.nl, h = {
[u]: function(e, t, n) { (0, c.bw)({ renderFn(t) { e( Object.assign( { mensaje: f, renderer: (0, l.kj)(n), rendererVersion: l.xh }, t ) ); }, resizeFn: b(t.adId, n), opciones: t.options, adId: t.adId, bidResponse: n }); },
[p]: function(e, t, n) { if (null == n) return void (0, r.vV)( `No se puede encontrar el anuncio ‘${t.adId}’ para la solicitud de evento de origen x`); if (n.status !== d.tl.RENDERED) return void (0, r.JE)( `Se recibió una solicitud de evento de origen x sin la solicitud de procesamiento correspondiente para el anuncio ‘${n.adId}’`); devolver (0, c.Uc)(t, n); } }; función m() { window.addEventListener( ‘mensaje’, función(e) { !(función(e) { var t = e.message ? ‘mensaje’ : ‘datos’, n = {}; intente { n = JSON.parse(e[t]); } captura (e) { retorno; } if (n && n.adId && n.message && h.hasOwnProperty(n.message)) (0, c.$A)(n.adId, n.message === d.nl.REQUEST).then(t => { var i, o; h[n.message]( ((i = n.adId), (o = (function(e) { return null == e.origin && 0 === e.ports.length ? function() { const e = ‘No se puede publicar un mensaje en un marco con origen nulo. Actualice las creatividades para usar MessageChannel, consulte https://github.com/prebid/Prebid.js/issues/7870’; throw ((0, r.vV)(e), new Error(e)); }: e.ports.length > 0 función(t) { e.ports[0].postMessage(JSON.stringify(t)); } : función(t) { e.source.postMessage( JSON.stringify(t), e.origin ); }; })(e)), función(e) { for ( var t = argumentos.length, n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0), r = 1; r t.getTargeting(n).includes(e)) ); return t ? t.getSlotElementId() : null; } función u(e) { let t = window.apntag.getTag(e);
[‘div’, ‘iframe’].forEach(e => { let t = d(e + ‘:no([style*=”display: none”])’); if (t) { let e = t.estilo; (e.ancho = a(o)), (e.alto = a(s)); } else (0, r.vV)( `No se puede ubicar el elemento de página coincidente para adUnitCode ${i}. No se puede cambiar el tamaño a las dimensiones del anuncio. Revise la configuración.` ); }); })({ …t, ancho: n, alto: i, adId: e }); }; } Objeto.asignar(h, {
[g]: function(e, t, n) { if (null == n) return void (0, r.vV)( `No se puede encontrar el anuncio para la solicitud de evento de origen x: ‘${t.adId}’`); switch (t.action) { case ‘assetRequest’: (0, c.Hh)(n, () => e((0, a.IX)(t, n))); romper; caso ‘allAssetRequest’: (0, c.Hh)(n, () => e((0, a.yl)(t, n))); romper; predeterminado: (0, c.vW)(t, n, { resizeFn: b(t.adId, n) }), (0, c.Pk)(n); } } }); var y = n(8230), v = n(3272), E = n(6881), A = n(7779), w = n(9214), I = n(3597), T = n(1580), C = n(5555), B = n(5569); const O = ‘__tlpbjs_debugging__’; función R() { return (0, im)().installedModules.includes(‘depuración’); } función S(e) { return new C.U9(t => { (0, TR)(e, B.tp, ‘depuración’, t); }); } función k() { let { ya instalado: e = R, script: t = S } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, n = nulo; return function() { return ( null == n && (n = new C.U9((n, o) => { setTimeout(() => { if (e()) n(); else { const e = ‘https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prebid.js@9.50.0/dist/debugging-standalone.js’; (0, r.OG)( `Módulo de depuración no instalado, cargándolo desde “${e}”…` ), ((0, im)()._installDebugging = !0), t(e) .then(() => { (0, im)()._installDebugging({ DEBUG_KEY: O, gancho: w.A_, config: v.$W, createBid: IO, registrador: (0, r.h0)(‘DEBUG:’) }); }) .then(n, o); } }); }; } const U = (función() { let { cargar: e = k(), gancho: t = (0, w.Yn)(‘requestBids’) } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, n = nulo, i = !1; función r(e) { for ( var t = argumentos.longitud, i = nueva matriz(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0), r = 1; r e.apply(this, i)); } función o() { t.getHooks({ gancho: r }).remove(), (i = !1); } return { habilitar: función() { i || ((n = e()), t.antes(r, 99), (i = !0)); }, desactivar: o, restablecer: función() { (n = nulo), o(); } }; })(); U.reinicio; v.$W.getConfig(‘depuración’, función(e) { let { depuración: t } = e; t?.enabled ? U.enable() : U.disable(); }); var D = n(2938), _ = n(1445), $ = n(5023), j = n(6894), x = n(687), q = n(6916), N = n(2713), W = n(3895); constante P = nuevo mapa ([
[
‘format’,
e =>
Array.isArray(e) &&
e.length > 0 &&
e.every(e => ‘object’ == typeof e)
],
[‘w’, r.Fq],
[‘h’, r.Fq],
[‘btype’, r.Uu],
[‘battr’, r.Uu],
[‘pos’, r.Fq],
[
‘mimes’,
e =>
Array.isArray(e) &&
e.length > 0 &&
e.every(e => ‘string’ == typeof e)
],
[‘topframe’, e => [1, 0].incluye(e)],
[‘expdir’, r.Uu],
[‘api’, r.Uu],
[‘id’, r.O8],
[‘vcm’, e => [1, 0].incluye(e)]]); var V = n(1371); función M(e, t) { función de retorno() { if (document.prerendering && e()) { const e = this, n = Array.from(argumentos); return new Promise(i => { document.addEventListener( ‘prerenderingchange’, () => { (0, r.fH)( ‘Las subastas se suspendieron mientras la página se estaba prerenderizando’ ), i(t.apply(e, n)); }, { once: !0 } ); }); } return Promise.resolve(t.apply(this, argumentos)); }; } var G = n(7377); const F = (0, im)(), { triggerUserSyncs: H } = y.zt, { ADD_AD_UNITS: L, REQUEST_BIDS: z, SET_TARGETING: J } = d.qY, Q = { bidWon: function(e) { if ( !En .getBidsRequested() .map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.adUnitCode)) .reduce(r.Bq) .filter(r.hj) .includes(e) ) return void (0, r.vV)( ‘La ubicación “‘ + e + ‘” no está definida.’ ); devolver !0; } }; función K(e, t) { sea n = []; return ( (0, r.cy)(e) && (t ? e.length === t : e.length > 0) && (e.every(e => (0, r.Uu)(e, 2))? (n = e): (0, r.Uu)(e, 2) && n.push(e)), n ); } función Y(e, t) { const n = (0, oA)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}`), i = (0, oA)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}`); si (!n && !i) regresa; constante a = { [V.G_]: W.Zy, [V.D4]: PAG }[t]; a &&
[…a].forEach(n => { dejar [i, a] = norte; const d = (0, oA)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`), c = (0, oA)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}.${i}`); (nulo == d && nulo == c) || (null == d ? (0, sJ)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`, c) : null == c ? (0, sJ)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}.${i}`, d) : ((0, r.JE)( `adUnit ${e.code}: especifica ortb2Imp.${t}.${i} en conflicto y mediaTypes.${t}.${i}, este último será ignorado`, e ), (0, sJ)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`, c))); }); } función X(e) { const t = (0, r.Go)(e), n = t.mediaTypes.banner, i = null == n.sizes ? nulo: K(n.tamaños), o = e.ortb2Imp?.banner?.format ?? n?.formato; deja a; if (null != o) { (0, sJ)(t, ‘ortb2Imp.banner.format’, o), (n.format = o); try { a = o .filter(t => { let { w: n, h: i, wratio: o, hratio: s } = t; return null != (n ?? i) && null != (o ?? s) ? ((0, r.JE)( ‘El formato del banner del bloque de anuncios especifica tanto w/h como wratio/hratio’, e ), !1) : (null != n && null != i) || (null != o && null != s }) .map(e => { let { w: t, h: n, wratio: i, hratio: r } = e; return [t ?? i, n ?? r]; }); } catch (t) { (0, r.vV)( `Definición de formato no válida en el bloque de anuncios ${e.code}`, o ); } nulo == un || nulo == yo || (0, r.bD)(i, a) || (0, r.JE)( `El bloque de anuncios ${e.code} tiene tamaños y definiciones de formato contradictorios`, e ); } constante d = a ?? i ?? []c = e.ortb2Imp?.banner?.expdir ?? n.expdir; return ( null != c && ((n.expdir = c), (0, sJ)(t, ‘ortb2Imp.banner.expdir’, c)), d.length > 0 ? ((n.sizes = d), (t.sizes = d)): ((0, r.vV)( ‘Se detectó un objeto mediaTypes.banner sin un campo de tamaños adecuado. Asegúrese de que los tamaños se enumeren como: [[300, 250]…]. Eliminando el objeto mediaTypes.banner no válido de la solicitud.’ ), eliminar t.mediaTypes.banner), Y(t, ‘banner’), t ); } función Z(e) { const t = (0, r.Go)(e), n = t.mediaTypes.video; if (n.playerSize) { let e = ‘número’ == tipo de n.playerSize[0] ? 2: 1; const i = K(n.playerSize, e); i.longitud > 0? (2 === e && (0, r.fH)( “Transformando video.playerSize de [640,480] a [[640,480]]por lo que está en el formato adecuado.” ), (n.playerSize = i), (t.sizes = i)): ((0, r.vV)( ‘Se detectó una configuración incorrecta de mediaTypes.video.playerSize. Especifique solo un conjunto de dimensiones en un formato como: [[640, 480]]. Eliminando la propiedad mediaTypes.video.playerSize no válida de la solicitud.’ ), eliminar t.mediaTypes.video.playerSize); } return (0, W.aP)(t), Y(t, ‘vídeo’), t; } function ee(e) { function t(t) { return ( (0, r.vV)( `Error en adUnit “${e.code}”: ${t}. Eliminando solicitud nativa del bloque de anuncios`, e ), eliminar i.mediaTypes.native, i ); } función n(e) { para (const t de [‘sendTargetingKeys’, ‘types’]) if (o.hasOwnProperty(t)) { const n = e(t); si (n) devuelve n; } } const i = (0, r.Go)(e), o = i.mediaTypes.native; if (o.ortb) { if ( o.ortb.assets?.some( e => !(0, r.Et)(e.id) || e.id t(`las solicitudes nativas ORTB no pueden especificar “${e}”`))) return i; const e = Objeto.claves(d.x5).filtro(e => d.x5[e].includes(‘hb_native_’) ), s = Object.keys(o).filter(t => e.includes(t)); s.length > 0 && ((0, r.vV)( `cuando se usa el formato OpenRTB nativo, no se pueden usar propiedades nativas heredadas. Eliminando claves ${s} de la solicitud.` ), s.forEach(e => eliminar i.mediaTypes.native[e])); } else n( e => `mediaTypes.native.${e} está en desuso, considere usar ORTB nativo en su lugar`); return ( o.image && o.image.sizes && !Array.isArray(o.image.sizes) && ((0, r.vV)( ‘Utilice una matriz de tamaños para el campo nativo.image.sizes. Eliminando la propiedad mediaTypes.native.image.sizes no válida de la solicitud.’ ), elimine i.mediaTypes.native.image.sizes), o.image && o.image.aspect_ratios && !Array.isArray(o.image.aspect_ratios) && ((0, r.vV)( ‘Utilice una variedad de tamaños para el campo nativo.image.aspect_ratios. Eliminando la propiedad mediaTypes.native.image.aspect_ratios no válida de la solicitud.’ ), elimine i.mediaTypes.native.image.aspect_ratios), o.icon && o.icon.sizes && !Array.isArray(o.icon.sizes) && ((0, r.vV)( ‘Utilice una variedad de tamaños para el campo nativo.icon.sizes. Eliminando la propiedad mediaTypes.native.icon.sizes no válida de la solicitud.’ ), elimine i.mediaTypes.native.icon.sizes), i ); } función te(e, t) { sea n = e?.mediaTypes?.[t]?.pos; if (!(0, r.Et)(n) || isNaN(n) || !isFinite(n)) { let n = `El valor de la propiedad ‘pos’ en el bloque de anuncios ${e.code} debe ser de tipo: Número`; (0, r.JE)(n), eliminar e.mediaTypes[t].pos; } devolver mi; } función ne(e) { const t = t => `adUnit.code ‘${e.code}’ ${t}`, n = e.mediaTypes, i = e.bids; devolver nulo == i || (0, r.cy)(i)? nulo == i && nulo == e.ortb2Imp? ((0, r.vV)( t( “no tiene ‘adUnit.bids’ ni ‘adUnit.ortb2Imp’. Eliminando adUnit de la subasta”) ), null): n && 0 !== Object.keys(n).length ? (null == e.ortb2Imp || (null != i && 0 !== i.length) || ((e.bids = [{ bidder: null }]), (0, r.OG)( t( “define ‘adUnit.ortb2Imp’ sin ‘adUnit.bids’; solo será visto por adaptadores S2S” )), e) : ((0, r.vV)( t( “no define un objeto ‘mediaTypes’. Este es un campo obligatorio para la subasta, por lo que este adUnit se ha eliminado.” ) ), null) : ((0, r.vV)( t( “define ‘adUnit.bids’ que no es una matriz. Eliminando adUnit de la subasta” ) ), null); } !(function() { let e = null; try { e = window.sessionStorage; } catch (e) {} if (null !== e) { let t = U, n = null; try { n = e.getItem(O); } catch (e) {} null !== n && t.enable(); } })(), (F.bidderSettings = F.bidderSettings || {}), (F.libLoaded = !0), (F.version = ‘v9.50.0’), (0, r.fH)(‘Prebid.js v9.50.0 cargado’), (F.installedModules = F.installedModules || []), (F.unidadesad = F.unidades || []), (F.triggerUserSyncs = H); const es decir = { validarAdUnit: ne, validarBannerMediaType: X, validarTamaños: K }; Object.assign(es decir, {validarNativeMediaType: ee}), Object.assign(es decir, {validarVideoMediaType: Z}); const re = (0, w.A_)( ‘sincronización’, función (e) { const t = []; return ( e.forEach(e => { if (null == (e = ne(e))) return; const n = e.mediaTypes; let i, r, o; n.banner && ((i = X(e)), n.banner.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (i = te(i, ‘banner’))), n.video && ((r = Z(i || e)), n.video.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (r = te(r, ‘video’))), n.native && (o = ee(r || i || e)); const s = Object.assign({}, i, r, o); }, ‘checkAdUnitSetup’); función oe(e) { const t = En[e]().filter(e => EngetAdUnitCodes().includes(e.adUnitCode) ), n = EngetLastAuctionId(); return t .map(e => e.adUnitCode) .filter(r.hj) .map(e => t.filter(t => t.auctionId === n && t.adUnitCode === e) ) .filter(e => e && e[0] && e[0].adUnitCode) .map(e => ({ [e[0].adUnitCode]: { ofertas: e } })) .reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(e, t), {}); } (F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr = function(e) { if (((0, r.fH)( ‘Invocando tlpbjs.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr’, argumentos ), e) ) { var t = F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCode(e); return (0, r.$D)(t); } (0, r.OG)( ‘Necesita llamar a getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr con adunitCode’ }), (F.getHighestUnusedBidResponseForAdUnitCode = function(e) { if (e) { const t = EngetAllBidsForAdUnitCode(e).filter(A.Yl); return t.length ? t.reduce(N.Vk): {}; } (0, r.OG)( ‘Necesita llamar a getHighestUnusedBidResponseForAdUnitCode con adunitCode’ }), (F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCode = function(e) { return F.getAdserverTargeting(e)[e]; }), (F.getAdserverTargeting = function(e) { return ( (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.getAdserverTargeting’, argumentos), A.iS.getAllTargeting(e) ); }), (F.getConsentMetadata = function() { return ( (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.getConsentMetadata’), q.SL.getConsentMeta() }), (F.getNoBids = function() { return ( (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.getNoBids’, argumentos), oe(‘getNoBids’) ); }), (F.getNoBidsForAdUnitCode = function(e) { return { ofertas: EngetNoBids().filter(t => t.adUnitCode === e) }; }), (F.getBidResponses = function() { return ( (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.getBidResponses’, argumentos), oe(‘getBidsReceived’) ); }), (F.getBidResponsesForAdUnitCode = function(e) { return { ofertas: EngetBidsReceived().filter(t => t.adUnitCode === e) }; }), (F.setTargetingForGPTAsync = function(e, t) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.setTargetingForGPTAsync’, argumentos), (0, r.II)() ? A.iS.setTargetingForGPT(e, t): (0, r.vV)(‘window.googletag no está definido en página’); }), (F.setTargetingForAst = function(e) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.setTargetingForAn’, argumentos), A.iS.isApntagDefined() ? (A.iS.setTargetingForAst(e), $.Ic(J, A.iS.getAllTargeting())) : (0, r.vV)(‘window.apntag no está definido en la página’); }), (F.renderAd = (0, w.A_)(‘async’, function(e, t, n) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.renderAd’, argumentos), (0, r.OG)(‘Llamar a renderAd con adId:’ + t), (0, c.BS)(e, t, n); })), (F.removeAdUnit = function(e) { if (((0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.removeAdUnit’, argumentos), !e)) return void (F.adUnits = []); sea t; (t = (0, r.cy)(e) ? e : [e]), t.forEach(e => { for (sea t = F.adUnits.length – 1; t >= 0; t–) F.adUnits[t].code === e && F.adUnits.splice(t, 1); }); }), (F.requestBids = (function() { const e = (0, w.A_)( ‘async’, function() { let { bidsBackHandler: e, timeout: t, adUnits: n, adUnitCodes: i, etiquetas: o, subastaId: s, ttlBuffer: a, ortb2: d, métricas: c, aplazar: l } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; $.Ic(z); constante u = t || v.$W.getConfig(‘bidderTimeout’); (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.requestBids’, argumentos), null == i || Array.isArray(i) || (yo = [i]), i && i.longitud ? (n = n.filter(e => i.includes(e.code))) : (i = n && n.map(e => e.code)), (i = i.filter(r.hj)); const f = { global: (0, r.D9)( {}, v.$W.getAnyConfig(‘ortb2’) || {}, d || {} ), postor: Object.fromEntries( Object.entries(v.$W.getBidderConfig()) .map(e => { let [t, n] = mi; devolver [t, (0, r.Go)(n.ortb2)]; }) .filter(e => { dejar [t, n] = mi; devolver nulo! = n; }) ) }; return (0, xw)(C.U9.resolve(f.global)).then( t => ( (f.global = t), se({ bidsBackHandler: e, timeout: u, adUnits: n, adUnitCodes: i, etiquetas: o, subastaId: s, ttlBuffer: a, ortb2Fragments: f, métricas: c, aplazar: l }) ) ); }, ‘solicitarOfertas’); return (0, w.Y6)( e, M( () => !v.$W.getConfig(‘allowPrerendering’), function() { let t = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, n = t.adUnits || Unidades de anuncios F.; return ( (t.adUnits = (0, r.cy)(n) ? n.slice() : [n]), (t.metrics = (0, j.K7)()), t.metrics.checkpoint(‘requestBids’), (t.defer = (0, C.v6)({ promesaFactory: e => new Promise(e) })), e.call(this, t), t.defer.promise ); } ) ); })()); const se = (0, w.A_)( ‘async’, function() { let { bidsBackHandler: e, timeout: t, adUnits: n, ttlBuffer: i, adUnitCodes: o, etiquetas: a, subastaId: d, ortb2Fragments: c, métricas: l, aplazar: u } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; const f = (0, _.pX)(v.$W.getConfig(‘s2sConfig’) || []); función g(t, n, i) { if (‘función’ == tipo de e) intenta { e(t, n, i); } catch (e) { (0, r.vV)(‘Error al ejecutar bidsBackHandler’, null, e); } u.resolve({ ofertas: t, timedOut: n, subastaId: i }); } !(función(e) { e.forEach(e => (0, W.V0)(e)); })(n), (n = (0, j.BO)(l).measureTime(‘requestBids.validate’, () => re(n) )); constante p = {}; if ( (n.forEach(e => { const t = Object.keys(e.mediaTypes || { banner: ‘banner’ }), n = e.bids.map(e => e.bidder), o = _.Ay.bidderRegistry, s = n.filter(e => !f.has(e)); e.adUnitId = (0, r.lk)(); const a = e.ortb2Imp?.ext?.tid; a && (p.hasOwnProperty(e.code) ? (0, r.JE)( `Se proporcionaron varios ortb2Imp.ext.tid distintos para bloques de anuncios gemelos ‘${e.code}’` ): (p[e.code] = a)), nulo == i || e.hasOwnProperty(‘ttlBuffer’) || (e.ttlBuffer = i), s.forEach(n => { const i = o[n]s = i && i.getSpec && i.getSpec(), a = (s && s.supportedMediaTypes) || [‘banner’]; t.algunos(e => a.incluye(e)) || ((0, r.JE)((0, r.bz)(e, n)), (e.bids = e.bids.filter(e => e.bidder !== n))); }); }), n && 0 !== n.length) ) { n.forEach(e => { const t = e.ortb2Imp?.ext?.tid || p[e.code] || (0, r.lk)(); p.hasOwnProperty(e.código) || (pag[e.code] = t), (e.transactionId = t), (0, sJ)(e, ‘ortb2Imp.ext.tid’, t); }); const e = EncreateAuction({ adUnits: n, adUnitCodes: o, devolución de llamada: g, cbTimeout: t, etiquetas: a, subastaId: d, ortb2Fragments: c, métricas: l }); sea i = n.longitud; i > 15 && (0, r.fH)( `La subasta actual ${e.getAuctionId()} contiene ${i} adUnits.`, n ), o.forEach(t => A.iS.setLatestAuctionForAdUnit(t, e.getAuctionId()) ), e.callBids(); } else (0, r.OG)(‘No hay adUnits configurados. No se solicitaron ofertas.’), g(); }, ‘iniciarSubasta’); F.requestBids.before(function(e, t) { function n(e) { for (var t; (t = e.shift()); ) t(); } n(D.s0), n(ae), e.call(this, t); }, 49), (F.addAdUnits = function(e) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.addAdUnits’, argumentos), F.adUnits.push.apply(F.adUnits, (0, r.cy)(e) ? e : [e]), $.Ic(L); }), (F.onEvent = function(e, t, n) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.onEvent’, argumentos), (0, r.fp)(t) ? !n || Q[e].call(nulo, n)? $.on(e, t, n) : (0, r.vV)( ‘La identificación proporcionada no es válida para el evento “‘ + e + ‘” y no se configuró ningún controlador.’ ): (0, r.vV)( ‘El controlador de eventos proporcionado no es una función y no se configuró en el evento “‘ + e + ‘”.’ ); }), (F.offEvent = function(e, t, n) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.offEvent’, argumentos), (n && !Q[e].call(nulo, n)) || $.AU(e, t, n); }), (F.getEvents = function() { return (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.getEvents’), $.kQ(); }), (F.registerBidAdapter = function(e, t, n) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.registerBidAdapter’, argumentos); try { const i = n ? (0, G.xb)(n): e(); _.Ay.registerBidAdapter(i, t); catch (e) { (0, r.vV)(‘Error al registrar el adaptador del postor: ‘ + e.message } }), (F.registerAnalyticsAdapter = function(e) { (0, r.fH)( ‘Invocando tlpbjs.registerAnalyticsAdapter’, argumentos ); intente { _.Ay.registerAnalyticsAdapter(e); } catch (e) { (0, r.vV)( ‘Error al registrar el adaptador de análisis: ‘ + e.message } }), (F.createBid = function(e) { return ( (0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.createBid’, argumentos), (0, IO)(e) ); }); ae constante = []de = (0, w.A_)( ‘async’, function(e) { e && !(0, r.Im)(e) ? ((0, r.fH)(‘Invocando tlpbjs.enableAnalytics para: ‘, e), _.Ay.enableAnalytics(e)): (0, r.vV)( ‘tlpbjs.enableAnalytics debe llamarse con la opción {}’ ); }, ‘habilitarAnalyticsCb’); función ce(e) { if (‘función’ == tipo de e) intente { e.call(); } catch (e) { (0, r.vV)(‘Error al procesar el comando:’, e.message, e.stack); } else (0, r.vV)( ‘Los comandos escritos en tlpbjs.cmd.push deben estar incluidos en una función’); } function le(e) { e.forEach(function(e) { if (void 0 === e.Call) try { e.call(), (e.Call = !0); } catch (e) { (0, r.vV)(‘Error al procesar el comando:’, ‘prebid.js’, e); } }); } (F.enableAnalytics = function(e) { ae.push(de.bind(this, e)); }), (F.aliasBidder = function(e, t, n) { (0, r.fH)(‘Invocar tlpbjs.aliasBidder’, argumentos), e && t ? _.Ay.aliasBidAdapter(e, t, n) : (0, r.vV)( ‘bidderCode y alias deben pasarse como argumentos’, ‘tlpbjs.aliasBidder’ }), (F.aliasRegistry = _.Ay.aliasRegistry), v.$W.getConfig(‘aliasRegistry’, e => { ‘private’ === e.aliasRegistry && eliminar F.aliasRegistry; }), (F.getAllWinningBids = function() { return EngetAllWinningBids(); }), (F.getAllPrebidWinningBids = function() { return ( (0, r.JE)( ‘getAllPrebidWinningBids puede eliminarse o cambiarse de nombre en una versión futura. Esta función devuelve ofertas que han ganado en prebid y han tenido la orientación establecida pero que no han ganado (¿todavía?) en el servidor de anuncios. Excluye las ofertas que se han presentado.’ ), En .getBidsReceived() .filter(e => e.status === d.tl.BID_TARGETING_SET) }), (F.getHighestCpmBids = function(e) { return A.iS.getWinningBids(e); }), (F.clearAllAuctions = function() { EnclearAllAuctions(); }), (F.markWinningBidAsUsed = function(e) { let t, { adId: n, adUnitCode: i, análisis: o = !1, eventos: s = !1 } = e; i && null == n ? (t = A.iS.getWinningBids(i)) : n ? (t = EngetBidsReceived().filter(e => e.adId === n)) : (0, r.JE)( ‘Uso inadecuado de markWinningBidAsUsed. Necesita un adUnitCode o un adId para funcionar.’ ), t.length > 0 && (o || s ? (0, c.n6)(t[0]): EnaddWinningBid(t[0]), (0, c.qn)(t[0])); }), (F.getConfig = v.$W.getAnyConfig), (F.readConfig = v.$W.readAnyConfig), (F.mergeConfig = v.$W.mergeConfig), (F.mergeBidderConfig = v.$W.mergeBidderConfig), (F.setConfig = v.$W.setConfig), (F.setBidderConfig = v.$W.setBidderConfig), F.que.push(() => m()), (F.processQueue = M( () => (0, im)().delayPrerendering, function() { (F.que.push = F.cmd.push = ce), (0, c.XO()), w.A_.ready(), le(F.que), le(F.cmd); } )), (F.triggerBilling = e => { let { adId: t, adUnitCode: n } = e; En .getAllWinningBids() .filter( e => e.adId === t || (null == t && e.adUnitCode === n) ) .forEach(e => { _.Ay.triggerBilling(e), (0, c.vB)(e); } }); }, 7873: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { E: () => s, m: () => o }); const i = ventana, r = (i.tlpbjs = i.tlpbjs || {}); función o() { retorno r; } función s(e) { r.installedModules.push(e); } (r.cmd = r.cmd || []),
(r.que = r.que || []), i === ventana && ((i._pbjsGlobals = i._pbjsGlobals || []), i._pbjsGlobals.push(‘tlpbjs’)); }, 7934: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { EN: () => d, gR: () => s }); var i = n(3272), r = n(1069); función o(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: ventana; si (!e) devuelve e; si (/w+:///.exec(e)) devuelve e; sea n = t.ubicación.protocol; intente { n = t.top.location.protocol; } captura (e) {} retorno /^///.exec(e)? norte + mi : `${n}//${e}`; } función s(e) { let { noLeadingWww: t = !1, noPort: n = !1 } = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; prueba {e = nueva URL(o(e)); } captura (e) { retorno; } return ((e = n? e.hostname: e.host), t && e.startsWith(‘www.’) && (e = e.substring(4)), e); } función a(e) { intentar { const t = e.querySelector(“enlace[rel=’canonical’]”); if (null! == t) return t.href; } catch (e) {} return null; } const d = (function(e) { let t, n, i, r = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: ventana; devolver r.arriba !== r ? e : función() { const o = a(r.documento), s = r.ubicación.href; return ( (t === o && s === n) || ((t = o), (n = s), (i = e())), i); }; })( ((c = ventana), función() { const e = []t = (function(e) { try { if (!e.location.ancestorOrigins) return; return e.location.ancestorOrigins; } catch (e) {} })(c), n = i.$W.getConfig(‘maxNestedIframes’); sean d, l, u, f, g = !1, p = 0, h = !1, m = !1, b = !1; hacer { const n = d, i = m; sea o, s = !1, f = nulo; (m = !1), (d = d ? d.padre : c); prueba { o = d.ubicación.href || nulo; } captura (e) { s = !0; } si (s) si (i) { const e = n.context; intente { (f = e.sourceUrl), (l = f), (b = !0), (h = !0), d === c.top && (g = !0), e.canonicalUrl && (u = e.canonicalUrl); } catch (e) {} } else { (0, r.JE)( ‘Intentando acceder al iframe entre dominios. Continuando sin referencia ni ubicación’); intente {const e = n.document.referrer; e && ((f = e), d === c.top && (g = !0)); } captura (e) {} !f && t && t[p – 1] && ((f = t[p – 1]), d === c.top && (b = !0)), f && !h && (l = f); } else { if (o && ((f = o), (l = f), (h = !1), d === c.top)) { g = !0; const e = a(d.documento); e && (u = e); } d.context && d.context.sourceUrl && (m = !0); } e.push(f), p++; } mientras (d !== c.top && p -1 && -1 === E.indexOf(‘?’) && (E = `${E}${y.substring(y.indexOf(‘?’))}`), { alcanzadoTop: g, isAmp: h, numIframes: p – 1, pila: e, topmostLocation: l || null, ubicación: y, canonicalUrl: v, página: E, dominio: s(E) || nulo, ref: f || nulo, heredado: {alcanzadoTop: g, isAmp: h, numIframes: p – 1, pila: e, referente: l || canonicalUrl: v } } }) ); var c; }, 2938: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { CK: () => b, X0: () => g, qk: () => f, s0: () => p, vM: () => m }); var i = n(1069), r = n(2693), o = n(5569), s = n(5139), a = n(2604), d = n(6811), c = n(3272), l = n(1445), u = n(3441); const f = ‘html5’, g = ‘cookie’; sea p = []; función h() { let { nombre del módulo: e, tipo de módulo: t } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0!== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, { isAllowed: n = s.io } = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; función r(i, r) { sea s = e; const f = c.$W.getCurrentBidder(); f && t === o.tW && l.Ay.aliasRegistry[f] === e && (s = f); return i({ válido: n(d.Ue, (0, us)(t, s, { [a.Zw]: r })) }); } función h(e, t, n) { if (!n || ‘función’ != tipo de n) return r(e, t); p.push(function() { sea i = r(e, t); n(i); }); } función m(e) { const t = e.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + e.substring(1), n = () => ventana[e]r = función(t) { return h( function(t) { if (t && t.valid) try { return !!n(); } catch (t) { (0, i.vV)(`${e} api deshabilitada`); } return !1; }, f, t ); }; devolver {
[`has${t}`]:r,
[`${e}IsEnabled`]: e => h( function(e) { if (e && e.valid) try { return ( n().setItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’, ‘1’), ‘1’ === n().getItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’) ); } catch (e) { } finalmente { try { n().removeItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’); } catch (e) {} } return !1; },f,e),
[`setDataIn${t}`]: (e, t, i) => h( function(i) { i && i.valid && r() && n().setItem(e, t); }, f, i),
[`getDataFrom${t}`]: (e, t) => h( function(t) { return t && t.valid && r() ? n().getItem(e) : nulo; }, f, t ),
[`removeDataFrom${t}`]: (e, t) => h( function(t) { t && t.valid && r() && n().removeItem(e); }, f, t ) }; } return { setCookie: function(e, t, n, i, r, o) { return h( function(o) { if (o && o.valid) { const o = r && ” !== r ? ` ;domain=${encodeURIComponent(r)}` : ”, s = n && ” !== n ? ` ;expires=${n}` : ”, a = null != i && ‘ninguno’ == i.toLowerCase() ? ‘; Seguro’ : ”; document.cookie = `${e}=${encodeURIComponent( t )}${s}; g, o ); }, getCookie: función(e, t) { return h( función(t) { if (t && t.valid) { let t = window.document.cookie.match( ‘(^|;)\s*’ + e + ‘\s*=\s*([^;]*)\s*(;|$)’ ); volver t ? decodificarURIComponente(t[2]) : nulo; } devolver nulo; }, g, t ); }, cookiesAreEnabled: función(e) { return h( function(e) { return !(!e || !e.valid) && (0, i.GE)(); }, g, e ); }, …m(‘Almacenamiento local’), …m(‘Almacenamiento de sesión’), buscarCookies similares: función(e, t) { return h( función(t) { if (t && t.valid) { const t = []; if ((0, i.N9)()) { const n = document.cookie.split(‘;’); para (; n.longitud; ) { const i = n.pop(); sea r = i.indexOf(‘=’); r=r= 0 && t.push(decodeURIComponent(i.slice(r + 1))); } } devolver t; } }, g, t ); } }; } función m() { let { tipo de módulo: e, nombre de módulo: t, código de oferta: n } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; function i() { throw new Error( ‘Invocación no válida para getStorageManager: debe establecerse bidderCode o moduleType + moduleName’); } return ( n ? (((e && e !== o.tW) || t) && i(), (e = o.tW), (t = n)) : (t && e) || i(), h({ moduleType: e, moduleName: t }) ); } función b(e) { return h({ nombre del módulo: e, tipo de módulo: o.tp }); } (0, s.qB)(d.Ue, ‘configuración de acceso al dispositivo’, función() { if (!(0, i.N9)()) return { permitir: !1 }; }), (0, s.qB)(d.Ue, ‘bidderSettings.*.storageAllowed’, función(e) { let t = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: ru; si (y[a.Dk] !== o.tW) retorno; sea n = t.get(e[a.q7]’almacenamiento permitido’); si (n && !0 !== n) { const t = e[a.Zw]; n = Array.isArray(n)? n.algunos(e => e === t) : n === t; } más n = !!n; volver n? anular 0: {permitir: n}; }); }, 7779: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { Yl: () => w, iS: () => B, uW: () => A }); var i = n(6881), r = n(7863), o = n(2693), s = n(3272), a = n(8969), d = n(5023), c = n(9214), l = n(1371), u = n(2449), f = n(1069), g = n(433), p = norte(2713), h = []; const m = 20, b = ‘targetingControls.allowTargetingKeys’, y = ‘targetingControls.addTargetingKeys’, v = `Sólo se puede configurar uno de “${b}” o “${y}”, E = Object.keys(a.xS).map(e => a.xS[e]); let A = { isActualBid: e => e.getStatusCode() === a.XQ.GOOD, isBidNotExpired: e => e.responseTimestamp + 1e3 * (0, r.cT)(e) > (0, f.vE)(), isUnusedBid: e => e && ((e.status &&![a.tl.RENDERED].incluye(e.status)) || !e.estado) }; función w(e) { return !Object.values(A).some(t => !t(e)); } const I = (0, c.A_)(‘sync’, function(e, t) { let n = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: 0, i = argumentos.longitud > 3 && void 0 !== argumentos[3] && argumentos[3]r = argumentos.longitud > 4 && void 0 !== argumentos[4]
? argumentos[4]
: f.Q0; si (!i) { const i = []o = s.$W.getConfig(‘sendBidsControl.dealPrioritization’); sea a = (0, f.$z)(e, ‘adUnitCode’); retorno (Object.keys(a).forEach(e => { let s = []d = (0, f.$z)(a[e]’Código de oferta’); Objeto.keys(d).forEach(e => { s.push(d[e].reducir(t)); }), norte ? ((s = o ? s.sort(T(!0)) : s.sort((e, t) => t.cpm – e.cpm)), i.push(…s.slice(0, n))) : ((s = s.sort(r)), i.push(…s)); }), i ); } devolver e; }); función T() { let e = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0] && argumentos[0]; función de retorno (t, n) { retorno vacío 0! == t.adserverTargeting.hb_deal && vacío 0 === n.adserverTargeting.hb_deal? -1: nulo 0 === t.adserverTargeting.hb_deal && nulo 0!== n.adserverTargeting.hb_deal? 1: y? n.cpm – t.cpm : n.adserverTargeting.hb_pb – t.adserverTargeting.hb_pb; }; } función C(e, t) { return (argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: () => window.googletag.pubads().getSlots())().reduce( (e, n) => { const i = (0, f.fp)(t) && t(n); return ( Object.keys(e) .filter((0, f.fp)(i) ? i : (0, f.iC)(n)) .forEach(t => e[t].push(n)), e); }, Objeto.fromEntries(e.map(e => [e, []])) ); } const B = (función(e) { let t = {}, n = {}; function i(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1] && argumentos[1]n = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2] && argumentos[2]; const i = E.concat(u.Nh), r = s.$W.getConfig( ‘targetingControls.allowSendAllBidsTargetingKeys’ ), o = r? r.map(e => a.xS[e]) : i; return e.reduce((e, r) => { if (t || (n && r.dealId)) { const t = (function(e, t) { return t.reduce( (t, n) => ( e.adserverTargeting[n] && t.push({
[`${n}_${e.bidderCode}`.substring(0, 20)]: [
e.adserverTargeting[n]
]}), t ),
[]
); })( r, i.filter( e => void 0 !== r.adserverTargeting[e] && (n || -1 !== o.indexOf(e)) ) ); t && e.push({ [r.adUnitCode]: t }); } devolver e; }, []); } función r(t) { return ‘cadena’ == tipo de t? [t]
: (0, f.cy)(t)? t : e.getAdUnitCodes() || []; } función A() { let t = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: p.Bq, i = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: void 0, r = e.getBidsReceived().reduce((e, t) => { const i = s.$W.getConfig(‘useBidCache’), r = s.$W.getConfig(‘bidCacheFilterFunction’), o = n[t.adUnitCode] === t.auctionId, a = !(i && !o && ‘función’ == tipo de r) || !!r(t); return ( (i || o) && a && (0, gA)(t, ‘video.context’) !== l.LM && w(t) && ((t.latestTargetedAuctionId = n[t.adUnitCode]), e.push(t)), e ); }, []); devolver I(r, t, anular 0, anular 0, anular 0, i); } función B(e, n) { sea i = t.getWinningBids(n, e), r = O(); retorno ( (i = i.map(e => ({
[e.adUnitCode]: Object.keys(e.adserverTargeting) .filter( t => void 0 === e.sendStandardTargeting || e.sendStandardTargeting || -1 === r.indexOf(t) ) .reduce((t, n) => { const i = [e.adserverTargeting[n]], r = { [n.substring(0, m)]: i }; if (n === a.xS.DEAL) { const o = `${n}_${e.bidderCode}`.substring(0, m), s = { [o]: i }; devolver […t, r, s]; } devolver […t, r]; }, []) }))), i ); } función O() { return e .getStandardBidderAdServerTargeting() .map(e => e.key) .concat(E) .filter(f.hj); } retorno ( (t.setLatestAuctionForAdUnit = función (e, t) { norte[e] =t; }), (t.resetPresetTargeting = function(e, t) { if ((0, f.II)()) { const n = r(e); Object.values(C(n, t)).forEach(e => { e.forEach(e => { !(function(e) { h.forEach(t => { e.getTargeting(t) && e.clearTargeting(t); }); })(e); } }); } }), (t.resetPresetTargetingAST = function(e) { r(e).forEach(function(e) { const t = window.apntag.getTag(e); if (t && t.keywords) { const n = Object.keys(t.keywords), i = {}; n.forEach(e => { h.incluye(e.toLowerCase()) ||[e] = t.palabras clave[e]); }), ventana.apntag.modifyTag(e, {palabras clave: i}); } }); }), (t.getAllTargeting = function(t, n, d) { let c = argumentos.length > 3 && void 0 !== argumentos[3]
? argumentos[3]
: p.Vk, l = argumentos.longitud > 4 && void 0 !== argumentos[4]
? argumentos[4]
: f.Q0; re ||= A(c, l); const g = r(t), E = s.$W.getConfig(‘enableSendAllBids’), w = s.$W.getConfig(‘sendBidsControl.bidLimit’), C = (E && (n || w)) || 0, { customKeysByUnit: R, filteredBids: S } = (función(e, t) { const n = []i = {}, r = s.$W.getConfig( ‘targetingControls.alwaysIncludeDeals’ ); return ( t.forEach(t => { const s = e.includes(t.adUnitCode), a = !0 === ouget(t.bidderCode, ‘allowZeroCpmBids’) ? t.cpm >= 0 : t.cpm > 0, d = r && t.dealId; s && (d || a) && (n.push(t), Object.keys(t.adserverTargeting) .filter( (function() { let e = O(); e = e.concat(u.Nh); return function(t) { return -1 === e.indexOf(t); }; })() ) .forEach(e => { const n = e.substring(0, m), r = i[t.adUnitCode] || {}, o = [t.adserverTargeting[e]]; r[n]
? (r[n] =r[n].concat(o).filtro(f.hj)): (r[n] = o), (yo[t.adUnitCode] =r); })); }), { ofertas filtradas: n, customKeysByUnit: i } ); })(g,d); let k = (function(t, n, r) { const o = !1 !== s.$W.getConfig( ‘targetingControls.allBidsCustomTargeting’ ), d = B(t, r) .concat( (function(e) { const t = s.$W.getConfig( ‘targetingControls.alwaysIncludeDeals’ ); return i(e, s.$W.getConfig(‘enableSendAllBids’), t); })(t) ) .concat( (función(t) { función n(e) { return e?.[a.iD.ADSERVER_TARGETING]; } función i(e) { const t = n(e); return Object.keys(t).map(function(e) { return ( (0, f.O8)(t[e]) && (t[e] =t[e].split(‘,’).map(e => e.trim())), (0, f.cy)(t[e]) || (t[e] = [t[e]]), { [e]:t[e] } ); }); } return e .getAdUnits() .filter(e => t.includes(e.code) && n(e)) .reduce((e, t) => { const n = i(t); return n && e.push({ [t.code]: norte }), e; }, []); })(r) ); o && d.push( …(función(e, t) { return e.reduce((e, n) => { const i = Object.assign({}, n), r = t[i.adUnitCode]o = []; retorno ( r && Objeto.keys(r).forEach(e => { e && r[e] && o.push({ [e]:r[e] }); }), e.push({ [i.adUnitCode]: o }), y ); }, []); })(t, n) ); retorno ( d.forEach(e => { !(función(e) { Objeto.keys(e).forEach(t => { e[t].forEach(e => { const t = Object.keys(e); -1 === h.indexOf(t[0]) && (h = t.concat(h)); }); }); })(mi); }), d ); })(I(S, c, C, vacío 0, l), R, g); const U = Objeto.keys(Object.assign({}, a.Zh, a.x5)); let D = s.$W.getConfig(b); const _ = s.$W.getConfig(y); si (nulo! = _ && nulo! = D) arroja un nuevo error (v); (D = null != _ ? U.concat(_) : D || U), Array.isArray(D) && D.length > 0 && (k = (function(e, t) { const n = Object.assign({}, a.xS, a.x5), i = Object.keys(n), r = {}; (0, f.fH)( `allowTargetingKeys – claves permitidas [ ${t
.map(e => n[e]) .join(‘, ‘)} ]` ), e.map(e => { const o = Object.keys(e)[0]s = mi[o].filtro(e => { const o = Objeto.claves(e)[0]s = 0 === i.filtro(e => 0 === o.indexOf(n[e])) .longitud || t.find(e => { const t = n[e]; devolver 0 === o.indexOf(t); }); regresar (r)[o] = !s), s; }); mi[o] =s; }); const o = Objeto.claves(r).filtro(e => r[e]); return ( (0, f.fH)( `allowTargetingKeys – claves eliminadas [ ${o.join(
‘, ‘
)} ]` ), e.filtro(e => e[Object.keys(e)[0]].longitud > 0) ); })(k, D)), (k = (función(e) { sea t = e.map(e => ({
[Object.keys(e)[0]]: y[Object.keys(e)[0]].map(e => ({
[Object.keys(e)[0]]: y[Object.keys(e)[0]].join(‘,’) })) .reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(t, e), {}) })); retorno ( (t = t.reduce(función(e, t) { var n = Objeto.claves(t)[0]; regresar (e[n] = Objeto.asignar({}, e[n]t[n])), mi; }, {})), t ); })(k)); const $ = s.$W.getConfig( ‘targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars’ ); return ( $ && ((0, f.fH)( `Se detectó que ‘targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars’ estaba activo para esta subasta; establecido con un límite de ${$} caracteres. Ejecutando comprobaciones en las claves de la subasta…` ), (k = (function(e, t) { let n = (0, f.Go)(e), i = Object.keys(n) .map(e => ({ adUnitCode: e, adserverTargeting: n[e]
})) .sort(T()); return i.reduce(function(e, i, r, o) { let s = ((a = i.adserverTargeting), Object.keys(a).reduce(function(e, t) { return ( e + `${t}%3d${encodeURIComponent(a[t])}%26` ); }, ”)); var a; r + 1 === o.longitud && (s = s.slice(0, -3)); sea d = i.adUnitCode, c = s.length; return ( c { k[e] || (k[e] = {}); }), k); }), s.$W.getConfig(‘targetingControls’, function(e) { null != (0, gA)(e, b) && null != (0, gA)(e, y) && (0, f.vV)(v); }), (t.setTargetingForGPT = (0, c.A_)( ‘sync’, function(n, i) { let r = t.getAllTargeting(n), o = Objeto.fromEntries(h.map(e => [e, null])); Object.entries(C(Object.keys(r), i)).forEach(e => { let [t, n] = mi; n.length > 1 && (0, f.JE)( `Se encontraron varios espacios coincidentes: ${t}. La orientación se establecerá en todos los espacios coincidentes, lo que puede dar lugar a impresiones duplicadas si se solicita más de una a GAM. Para resolver esto, asegúrese de que los argumentos para setTargetingForGPTAsync se resuelvan en un único espacio al hacer coincidir explícitamente el slotElementID deseado.` ), n.forEach(e => { Object.keys(r[t]).forEach(e => { sea n = r[t][e]; ‘cadena’ == tipo de n && -1 !== n.indexOf(‘,’) && (n = n.split(‘,’)), (r[t][e] = norte); }), (0, f.OG)( `Intentando establecer el mapa de orientación para el espacio: ${e.getSlotElementId()} con mapa de orientación:`, r[t]
), e.updateTargetingFromMap( Object.assign({}, o, r[t]) ); }); }), Objeto.claves(r).forEach(t => { Objeto.claves(r[t]).forEach(n => { ‘hb_adid’ === n && e.setStatusForBids(r[t][n]a.tl.BID_TARGETING_SET); }); }), t.targetingDone(r), d.Ic(a.qY.SET_TARGETING, r); }, ‘setTargetingForGPT’ )), (t.targetingDone = (0, c.A_)( ‘sync’, function(e) { return e; }, ‘targetingDone’ )), (t.getWinningBids = function(e, t) { let n = arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: p.Vk, i = argumentos.longitud > 3 && void 0 !== argumentos[3]
? argumentos[3]
: f.Q0; constante s = t || A(n, i), a = r(e); return s .filter(e => a.includes(e.adUnitCode)) .filter(e => !0 === ouget(e.bidderCode, ‘allowZeroCpmBids’) ? e.cpm >= 0 : e.cpm > 0 ) .map(e => e.adUnitCode) .filter(f.hj) .map(e => s .filter(t => (t.adUnitCode === e ? t : null)) .reduce(p.Vk) ); }), (t.setTargetingForAst = function(e) { let n = t.getAllTargeting(e); try { t.resetPresetTargetingAST(e); } catch (e) { (0, f.vV)(‘no se puede restablecer la orientación para AST’ + e); } Object.keys(n).forEach(e => Object.keys(n[e]).forEach(t => { if (((0, f.OG)( `Intentando establecer la orientación para targetId: ${e} clave: ${t} valor: ${n[e][t]}` ), (0, f.O8)(n[e][t]) || (0, f.cy)(n[e][t])) ) { sea i = {}, r = /pt[0-9]/; t.búsqueda(r) { nd(t, { qh: () => u, zt: () => g }); var i = n(1069), r = n(3272), o = n(2938), s = n(5139), a = n(6811), d = n(2604), c = n(5569), l = n(3441); const u = { syncEnabled: !0, filterSettings: { imagen: { postores: ‘*’, filtro: ‘incluir’ } }, syncsPerBidder: 5, syncDelay: 3e3, subastaDelay: 500 }; r.$W.setDefaults({ userSync: (0, i.Go)(u) }); const f = (0, o.CK)(‘usersync’); const g = (función(e) { let t = {}, n = { imagen: []marco flotante: [] }, o = nuevo conjunto(), s = {}, u = {imagen: !0, iframe: !1 }, f = e.config; function g() { if (f.syncEnabled && e.browserSupportsCookies) { intentar { !(function() { if (!u.iframe) return; p(n.iframe, e => { let [t, r] = mi; (0, i.OG)(`Invocando sincronización de usuario de iframe para el postor: ${t}`), (0, i.SG)(r), (function(e, t) { e.image = e.image.filter(e => e[0] !==t); })(norte, t); }); })(), (función() { si (!u.image) regresa; p(n.image, e => { let [t, n] = mi; (0, i.OG)( `Invocando sincronización de usuario de píxeles de imagen para el postor: ${t}` ), (0, iz$)(n); }); })(); } catch (e) { return (0, i.vV)(‘Error al activar sincronizaciones de usuario’, e); } norte = { imagen: []marco flotante: [] }; } } función p(e, t) { (0, i.k4)(e).forEach(t); } función h(e, t) { let n = f.filterSettings; if ( (función(e, t) { if (e.all && e[t]) return ( (0, i.JE)( `Se detectó presencia de “filterSettings.all” y “filterSettings.${t}” en la configuración de userSync. No se pueden mezclar “todos” con las configuraciones “iframe/image”; son mutuamente excluyentes.` ), !1 ); sea n = e.all? e.todos: e[t]r = e.todos ? ‘todos’ :t; si (!n) devuelve !1; let o = n.filtro, s = n.postores; if (o && ‘include’ !== o && ‘exclude’ !== o) return ( (0, i.JE)( `UserSync “filterSettings.${r}.filter” la configuración ‘${o}’ no es una opción válida; use ‘include’ o ‘exclude’.` ), !1 ); if ( ‘*’ !== s && !( Array.isArray(s) && s.length > 0 && s.every(e => (0, i.O8)(e) && ‘*’ !== e) ) ) return ( (0, i.JE)( `Se detectó una configuración no válida en userSync “filterSettings.${r}.bidders”; utilice ‘*’ (para representar todos postores) o una serie de postores.` ), !1 ); devolver !0; })(n, mi) ) { tu[e] = !0; sea i = n.todos? n.todos: n[e]r = ‘*’ === i.postores ? [t] : i.oferentes; const o = { incluir: (e, t) => !e.includes(t), excluir: (e, t) => e.includes(t) }; regresar o[i.filter || ‘include’](r,t); } regresar!u[e]; } return ( r.$W.getConfig(‘userSync’, e => { if (e.userSync) { let t = e.userSync.filterSettings; (0, i.Qd)(t) && (t.image || t.all || (e.userSync.filterSettings.image = { postores: ‘*’, filtro: ‘incluir’ })); } f = Object.assign(f, e.userSync); }), e.regRule(a.Ml, ‘userSync config’, e => { if (!f.syncEnabled) return { permitir: !1, motivo: ‘las sincronizaciones están deshabilitadas’ }; if (e[d.Dk] === c.tW) { const n = e[d.bt]yo = mi[d.iK]; if (!t.canBidderRegisterSync(n, i)) return { permitir: !1, motivo: `${n} las sincronizaciones no están habilitadas para ${i}` }; } }), (t.registerSync = (t, r, u) => o.has(r)? (0, i.OG)( `sincronizaciones ya activadas para “${r}”, ignorando la llamada de RegisterSync`): f.syncEnabled && (0, i.cy)(n[t]) ? r? 0 !== f.syncsPerBidder && Número(s)[r]) >= f.syncsPerBidder ? (0, i.JE)(`Se excedió el número de sincronizaciones de usuarios para “${r}”`): void ( e.isAllowed( a.Ml, (0, ls)(c.tW, r, { [d.bt]:t, [d.e3]: u }) ) && (n[t].empujar([r, u]), (s = (función(e, t) { devolver e[t] ? (mi[t] += 1) : (mi[t] = 1), mi; })(s, r))) ) : (0, i.JE)(‘Se requiere postor para registrar la sincronización’): (0, i.JE)(`Tipo de sincronización de usuario “${t}” no admitido`)), (t.bidderDone = o.add.bind(o)), (t.syncUsers = function() { let e = arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: 0; si (e) devuelve setTimeout(g, Número(e)); gramo(); }), (t.triggerUserSyncs = () => { f.enableOverride && t.syncUsers(); }), (t.canBidderRegisterSync = (e, t) => !f.filterSettings || !h(e, t)), t ); })( Object.defineProperties( { config: r.$W.getConfig(‘userSync’), isAllowed: s.io, regRule: s.qB }, { browserSupportsCookies: { get: function() { return !(0, i.Vt)() && f.cookiesAreEnabled(); } } } ) ); }, 1069: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { $D: () => U, $z: () => Ue, Bg: () => Ke, Bj: () => Qe, Bk: () => ge, Bq: () => él, CA: () => K, D4: () => yo, D9: () => Le, Dl: () => Ge, El: () => Ye, Et: () => ne, Ez: () => Y, Fq: () => Nosotros, GE: () => Se, Go: () => nosotros, II: () => ye, Im: () => oe, JE: () => F, Lm: () => re, N9: () => Re, O8: () => ee, OG: () => M, Ot: () => T, PB: () => Je, Q0: () => Ee, Qd: () => ie, SB: () => $e, SG: () => ue, SH: () => De, Tz: () => fe, U6: () => ke, Up: () => Pe, Uu: () => Ve, V: () => Oe, Vt: () => Te, YE: () => P, ZA: () => be, ZK: () => Ze, _s: () => ae, al: () => Ie, bD: () => He, bL: () => k, bz: () => Ne, c$: () => Fe, cD: () => w, cf: () => j, cy: () => te, dp: () => J, fH: () => G, fp: () => Z, gM: () => Ce, h0: () => L, hj: () => pe, hw: () => Q, iC: () => qe, k4: () => Ae, kK: () => _, l4: () => N, l9: () => je, lk: () => S, mM: () => C, mb: () => q, nT: () => Xe, ro: () => le, s0: () => R, t1: () => ve, vE: () => Be, vV: () => H, wD: () => _e, xQ: () => se, y$: () => D, z$: () => ce }); var i = n(3272), r = n(5751), o = n(8969), s = n(5555), a = n(7873), d = ‘Cadena’, c = ‘Función’, l = ‘Número’, u = ‘Objeto’, f = ‘Booleano’, g = Object.prototype.toString; let p, h, m = booleano(window.console), b = booleano(m && window.console.log), y = booleano(m && window.console.info), v = booleano(m && window.console.warn), E = booleano(m && window.console.error); constante A = (0, soy)(); función w(mi) { p = mi; } función I() { nulo != p && p(…argumentos); } const T = (función() { let e; return () => ( (!h || !e || Date.now() – e > 20) && (C.resetWinDimensions(), (e = Date.now())), h ); })(); const C = { checkCookieSupport: Sí, createTrackPixelIframeHtml: function(e) { let t = !(arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]) || argumentos[1]n = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: ”; si (! e) regresa ”; t &&(e = codificarURI(e)); n &&(n = `sandbox=”${n}”`); devolver “; }, getWindowSelf: N, getWindowTop: q, canAccessWindowTop: V, getWindowLocation: W, insertUserSyncIframe: ue, insertElement: ae, isFn: Z, triggerPixel: ce, logError: H, logWarn: F, logMessage: M, logInfo: G, parseQS: Me, formatQS: function (e) { return Object. teclas ( e ) . mapa (t => Matriz. isArray (e)[t]) ? mi[t].map(e => `${t}[]=${e}`).join(‘&’): `${t}=${e[t]}` ) .join(‘&’); }, deepEqual: Él, resetWinDimensions: function() { const e = V() ? C.getWindowTop() : C.getWindowSelf(); h = { pantalla: { ancho: e.pantalla?.ancho, alto: e.pantalla?.altura, disponibleAncho: e.pantalla?.availWidth, disponibleAltura: e.pantalla?.availHeight, colorDepth: e.pantalla?.colorDepth }, altura interior: e.alturainterior, ancho interior: e.anchointerior, ancho exterior: e.anchoexterior, altura exterior: e.outerHeight, visualViewport: { altura: e.visualViewport?.height, ancho: e.visualViewport?.width }, documento: { documentElement: { clientWidth: e.document?.documentElement?.clientWidth, clientHeight: e.document?.documentElement?.clientHeight, scrollTop: e.document?.documentElement?.scrollTop, scrollLeft: e.document?.documentElement?.scrollLeft }, cuerpo: { scrollTop: document.body?.scrollTop, scrollLeft: document.body?.scrollLeft, clientWidth: document.body?.clientWidth, clientHeight: document.body?.clientHeight } } }; } }; var B, O = ((B = 0), función() { return ++B; }); función R() { retorno ( O() + Math.random() .toString(16) .substr(2) ); } función S(e) { devolver e ? ( e ^ ((ventana && ventana.crypto && ventana.crypto.getRandomValues ? crypto.getRandomValues(nuevo Uint8Array(1))[0] % 16 : 16 * Math.random()) >> (e / 4)) ).toString(16) : ([1e7] + -1e3 + -4e3 + -8e3 + -1e11).reemplazar(/[018]/g, S); } función k(e) { sea t = ”; para (var n en e) e.hasOwnProperty(n) && (t += n + ‘=’ + encodeURIComponent(e[n]) + ‘&’); retorno (t = t.replace(/&$/, ”)), t; } función U(e) { return e && Object.getOwnPropertyNames(e).length > 0 ? Objeto.keys(e) .map(t => `${t}=${encodeURIComponent(e[t])}`) .join(‘&’): ”; } función D(e) { return ‘cadena’ == tipo de e? e .split(/s*,s*/) .map(e => e.match(/^(d+)x(d+)$/i)) .filter(e => e) .map(e => { let [t, n, i] = mi; devolver [parseInt(n, 10), parseInt(i, 10)]; }): Array.isArray(e)? x(e)? [e]
: e.filtro(x) : []; } función _(e) { return D(e).map($); } función $(e) { devolver e[0] + ‘x’ + mi[1]; } función j(e) { retorno { w: e[0]él[1] }; } función x(e) { retorno altura(e) && 2 === e.longitud && !isNaN(e[0]) && !esNaN(e[1]); } función q() { return ventana.top; } función N() { return ventana.self; } función W() { return ventana.ubicación; } función P() { devolver documento; } función V() { intentar { if (C.getWindowTop().location.href) return!0; } captura (e) { retorno !1; } } función M() { J() && b && console.log.apply(console, z(argumentos, ‘MENSAJE:’)); } función G() { J() && y && console.info.apply(console, z(argumentos, ‘INFO:’)); } función F() { J() && v && console.warn.apply(console, z(argumentos, ‘ADVERTENCIA:’)), I(o.qY.AUCTION_DEBUG, { tipo: ‘ADVERTENCIA’, argumentos }); } función H() { J() && E && console.error.apply(console, z(argumentos, ‘ERROR:’)), I(o.qY.AUCTION_DEBUG, { tipo: ‘ERROR’, argumentos }); } función L(e) { función t(t) { función de retorno() { para ( var n = argumentos.longitud, i = nueva matriz (n), r = 0; r { const e = { borde: ‘0px’, hspace: ‘0’, vspace: ‘0’, marginWidth: ‘0’, marginHeight: ‘0’, desplazamiento: ‘no’, frameBorder: ‘0’, enabletransparency: ‘true’ }; función de retorno (t, n) { let i = argumentos.length > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: {}; const r = t.createElement(‘iframe’); retorno (Object.assign(r, Object.assign({}, e, n)), Object.assign(r.style, i), r); }; })(); función K() { return Q( documento, { id: R(), ancho: 0, alto: 0, src: ‘about:blank’ }, { display: ‘none’, alto: ‘0px’, ancho: ‘0px’, borde: ‘0px’ }); } función Y(e) { devolverme(W().buscar)[e] || ”; } función X(e, t) { return g.call(e) === ‘[object ‘ + t + ‘]’; } función Z(e) { return X(e, c); } función ee(e) { return X(e, d); } const te = Array.isArray.bind(Array); función ne(e) { return X(e, l); } función es decir (e) { return X(e, u); } función re(e) { return X(e, f); } función oe(e) { return ( !e || (te(e) || ee(e) ? !(e.length > 0) : Object.keys(e).length { const r = function() { e.removeEventListener(‘cargar’, r), e.removeEventListener(‘error’, r), nulo!= n && window.clearTimeout(n), i(); }; e.addEventListener(‘cargar’, r), e.addEventListener(‘error’, r), nulo!= t && (n = ventana.setTimeout(r, t)); } función ce(e, t, n) { const i = nueva Imagen(); t && C.isFn(t) && de(i, n).entonces(t), (i.src = e); } función le(e) { if (!e) retorno; constante t = K(); varn; C.insertElement(t, documento, ‘cuerpo’), (n = t.contentWindow.document).open(), n.write(e), n.close(); } función ue(e, t, n) { let i = C.createTrackPixelIframeHtml( e, !1, ‘permitir scripts permitir-mismo-origen’), r = document.createElement(‘div’); r.innerHTML = i; let o = r.firstChild; t && C.isFn(t) && de(o, n).luego(t), C.insertElement(o, documento, ‘html’, !0); } función fe(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: codificarURI; si (!e) devuelve ”; sea n = ‘
‘; devolver (n += ‘
‘), norte; } función ge(e) { return Array.from(e.matchAll(/$({[^}]+})/g)) .map(e => e[1]) .reduce( (e, t) => e.replace(‘$’ + encodeURIComponent(t), ‘$’ + t), encodeURI(e) ); } función pe(e, t, n) { return n.indexOf(e) === t; } función él(e, t) { return e.concat(t); } function me(e, t) { if (e) return t .flatMap(e => e.bids) .find(t => [‘bidId’, ‘adId’, ‘bid_id’].algunos(n => t[n] === mi)); } función be() { return (argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: A.adUnits ) .map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.bidders).reduce(él, [])) .reducir(él, []) .filter(e => void 0 !== e) .filter(pe); } función ye() { if ( window.googletag && Z(window.googletag.pubads) && Z(window.googletag.pubads().getSlots) ) return !0; } función ve() { if (window.apntag && Z(window.apntag.getTag)) return !0; } const Ee = (e, t) => t.cpm – e.cpm; función Ae(e) { let t = e.length; para (; t > 0; ) { sea n = Math.floor(Math.random() * t); t–; sea i = e[t]; (mi[t] = mi[n]), (mi[n] =yo); } devolver e; } función nosotros(e) { return (0, rQ)(e) || {}; } función Es decir() { intentar { return C.getWindowSelf() !== C.getWindowTop(); } captura (e) { retorno !0; } } función Te() { return /^((?!chrome|android|crios|fxios).)*safari/i.test( navigator.userAgent ); } función Ce(e, t) { si (e) return Object.entries(t).reduce((e, t) => { let [n, i] =t; return e.replace( new RegExp(‘\$\{‘ + n + ‘\}’, ‘g’), i || ” ); }, mi); } función Be() { return nueva Fecha().getTime(); } función Oe() { return ( (ventana.rendimiento && ventana.rendimiento.ahora && ventana.rendimiento.ahora()) || 0 ); } función Re() { return !1 !== i.$W.getConfig(‘deviceAccess’); } función Se() { if (window.navigator.cookieEnabled || document.cookie.length) return !0; } function ke(e, t) { if (t e[t]) .reduce((t, n) => Objeto.asignar(t, { [n]: mi[n] }), {}); } función _e(e) { const t = [‘banner’, ‘native’, ‘video’]norte = [‘instream’, ‘outstream’, ‘adpod’]; return ( !!Object.keys(e).every(e => t.includes(e)) && (!e.video || !e.video.context || n.includes(e.video.context)) ); } función $e(e, t, n) { return e .filter(e => e.code === t) .flatMap(e => e.bids) .filter(e => e.bidder === n) .map(e => e.params || {}); } función je() { return ( ‘1’ === navigator.doNotTrack || ‘1’ === ventana.doNotTrack || ‘1’ === navigator.msDoNotTrack || ‘sí’ === navigator.doNotTrack ); } const xe = (e, t) => e.getAdUnitPath() === t || e.getSlotElementId() === t; función qe(e) { return t => xe(e, t); } función Ne(e, t) { const n = Object.keys(e.mediaTypes || { banner: ‘banner’ }).join( ‘, ‘ ); return `n ${e.code} es un bloque de anuncios ${n}n que contiene postores que no admiten ${n}: ${t}.n Este postor no obtendrá demanda.n `; } const Nosotros = Número.isInteger.bind(Número); function Pe(e, t) { return ‘objeto’ != tipo de e ? {} : t.reduce((n, i, r) => { if (‘función’ == tipo de i) return n; let o = i, s = i.match(/^(.+?)sass(.+?)$/i); s && ((i = s[1]), (o = s[2])); sea a = e[i]; retorno (‘función’ == tipo de t[r + 1] &&(a=t[r + 1](a, n)), anular 0 !== a && (n[o] = a), n); }, {}); } function Ve(e, t) { return te(e) && (!t || e.length === t) && e.every(e => We(e)); } función Yo(e) { return e ? e .replace(/^?/, ”) .split(‘&’) .reduce((e, t) => { let [n, i] = t.split(‘=’); devolver ( /[]$/.prueba(n)? ((n = n.reemplazar(‘[]’, ”)), (e[n] = mi[n] || []), mi[n].push(i)): (e[n] = yo || ”), mi); }, {}) : {}; } function Ge(e, t) { let n = document.createElement(‘a’); t && ‘noDecodeWholeURL’ en t && t.noDecodeWholeURL? (n.href = e) : (n.href = decodeURIComponent(e)); let i = t && ‘decodeSearchAsString’ in t && t.decodeSearchAsString; return { href: n.href, protocolo: (n.protocol || ”).replace(/:$/, ”), nombre de host: n.hostname, puerto: +n.port, nombre de ruta: n.pathname.replace(/^(?!/)/, ‘/’), buscar: i ? n.search: C.parseQS(n.search || ”), hash: (n.hash || ”).replace(/^#/, ”), host: n.host || ventana.ubicación.host }; } función Fe(e) { return ( (e.protocol || ‘http’) + ‘://’ + (e.host || e.hostname + (e.port ? `:${e.port}` : ”)) + (e.pathname || ”) + (e.search? `?${C.formatQS(e.search || ”)}` : ”) + (e.hash? `#${e.hash}` : ”) ); } función He(e, t) { let { checkTypes: n = !1 } = argumentos.length > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: {}; si (e === t) devuelve !0; if (‘objeto’!= tipo de e || nulo === e || ‘objeto’!= tipo de t || nulo === t) return !1; const i = Array.isArray(e), r = Array.isArray(t); if (i && r) { if (e.length!== t.length) return!1; for (let i = 0; i < e.length; i++) if (!He(e[i]t[i]{ checkTypes: n })) return !1; devolver !0; } si (i || r) devuelve !1; if (n && e.constructor!== t.constructor) return!1; const o = Objeto.claves(e), s = Objeto.claves(t); if (o.length!== s.length) return!1; for (const i of o) { if (!Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t, i)) return !1; si (!él(e[i]t[i]{ checkTypes: n })) return !1; } devolver !0; } función Le(e) { for ( sea t = 0; t < (argumentos.longitud <= 1 ? 0 : argumentos.longitud – 1); t++ ) { const n = t + 1 < 1 || argumentos.longitud <= t + 1? vacío 0: argumentos[t + 1]; es decir (n) && ze(e, n); } devolver mi; } función ze(e, t) { if (!ie(e) || !ie(t)) return; const n = Objeto.claves(t); for (sea i = 0; i { mi[r].algunos(e => Él(e, t)) || mi[r].push(t); }) : (mi[r] = […o]): (y[r] =o); } } función Je(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: 0, n = función(e, t) { if (Z(Math.imul)) return Math.imul(e, t); var n = (4194303 & e) * (t |= 0); return ( 4290772992 & e && (n += ((4290772992 & e) * t) | 0), 0 | n ); }, i = 3735928559 ^ t, r = 1103547991 ^ t; para (sea t, o = 0; o >> 16), 2246822507) ^ n(r ^ (r >>> 13), 3266489909)), (r = n(r ^ (r >>> 16), 2246822507) ^ n(i ^ (i >>> 13), 3266489909)), (4294967296 * (2097151 & r) + (i >>> 0)).toString() ); } función Qe(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: función(e) { return e; }; const n = nuevo Mapa(), i = función() { const i = t.apply(esto, argumentos); return ( n.has(i) || n.set(i, e.apply(this, argumentos)), n.get(i) ); }; retorno (i.clear = n.clear.bind(n)), i; } función Ke(e, t) { Object.entries(t).forEach(t => { let [n, i] =t; devolver e.setAttribute(n, i); }); } función Ye(e, t) { let n = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: e => e, i = 0, r = e.longitud && e.longitud – 1; constante o = n(t); para (; r – i > 1; ) { const t = i + Math.round((r – i) / 2); o > n(mi[t]) ? (yo = t) : (r = t); } para (; e.longitud > i && o > n(e[i]); ) yo ++; devolver yo; } const Xe = (función() { let e; return function() { if (void 0 !== e) return e; try { void 0 === window.CompressionStream ? (e = !1): (nueva ventana.CompressionStream(‘gzip’), (e = !0)); } catch (t) { e = !1; } return e; }; })(); función asíncrona Ze(e) { ‘cadena’! = tipo de e && (e = JSON.stringify(e)); const t = nuevo TextEncoder().encode(e), n = nuevo Blob([t]) .stream() .pipeThrough(nueva ventana.CompressionStream(‘gzip’)), i = esperar nueva respuesta(n).blob(), r = esperar i.arrayBuffer(); devolver nuevo Uint8Array(r); } }, 2621: (e, t, n) => { función i(e) { return ( !e?.gdprApplies || !0 === e?.vendorData?.propósito?.consentimiento?.[1]
); } nd(t, { C: () => i }); }, 6894: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { Ak: () => m, BO: () => g, K7: () => p }); var i = n(3272); const r = ‘métricas de rendimiento’, o = ventana.rendimiento && ventana.rendimiento.ahora? () => ventana.rendimiento.now() : () => Fecha.now(), s = nuevo WeakMap(); función a() { let { ahora: e = o, mkNode: t = l, mkTimer: n = c, mkRenamer: i = e => e, nodos: r = s } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; función de retorno() { retorno (función o(s) { let a = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: e => ({ paraCada(t) { t(e); } }); a = yo(a); const d = ((c = ‘marcas de tiempo’), función(e) { return s.dfWalk({ visita(t, n) { const i = n[c]; si (i.hasOwnProperty(e)) devuelve yo[e]; } }); }); var c; función l(e, t) { const n = a(e); s.dfWalk({ seguir: (e, t) => t.propagate && (!e || !e.stopPropagation), visita(e, i) { n.forEach(n => { null == e ? (i.metrics[n] = t): (i.grupos.hasOwnProperty(n) || (i.grupos[n] = []), i.grupos[n].push(t)); }); } }); } función u(t) { return n(e, e => l(t, e)); } función f() { let e = {}; return ( s.dfWalk({ visita(t, n) { e = Object.assign( {}, !t || t.includeGroups ? n.groups : null, n.metrics, e ); } }), e ); } const g = { startTiming: u, medidaTime: function(e, t) { return u(e).stopAfter(t)(); }, medidaHookTime: función(e, t, n) { const i = u(e); return n( (function(e) { const t = i.stopBefore(e); return ( (t.bail = e.bail && i.stopBefore(e.bail)), (t.stopTiming = i), (t.untimed = e), t ); })(t) ); }, punto de control: función (t) { s.timestamps[t] = mi(); }, timeSince: function(t, n) { const i = d(t), r = null != i ? mi() – yo : nulo; devolver nulo! = n && l(n, r), r; }, timeBetween: function(e, t, n) { const i = d(e), r = d(t), o = null != i && null != r ? r-i: nulo; devolver nulo! = n && l(n, o), o; }, setMetric: l, getMetrics: f, fork: function() { let { propagate: e = !0, stopPropagation: n = !1, includeGroups: i = !1 } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; retorno o(t([
[
s,
{
propagate: e,
stopPropagation: n,
includeGroups: i
}
]
]), a ); }, unirse: función(e) { let { propagar: t = !0, stopPropagation: n = !1, includeGroups: i = !1 } = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; const o = r.get(e); nulo! = o && o.addParent(s, { propagate: t, stopPropagation: n, includeGroups: i }); }, newMetrics: function() { return o(s.newSibling(), a); }, cambiar nombre con: función(e) { return o(s, e); }, toJSON: () => f() }; devolver r.set(g, s), g; })(t([])); }; } función d(e, t, n) { función de retorno() { t && t(); intente {return e.apply(esto, argumentos); } finalmente { n && n(); } }; } función c(e, t) { const n = e(); sea i = !1; función r() { yo || (t(e() – n), (i = !0)); } return ( (r.stopBefore = e => d(e, r)), (r.stopAfter = e => d(e, null, r)), r ); } función l(e) { return { métricas: {}, marcas de tiempo: {}, grupos: {}, addParent(t, n) { e.push([t, n]); }, newSibling: () => l(e.slice()), dfWalk() { let t, { visit: n, follow: i = () => !0, visitó: r = new Set(), inEdge: o } = arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; if (!r.has(this)) { if ((r.add(this), (t = n(o, this)), null != t)) return t; para (constante [s, a] de e) if ( i(o, a) && ((t = s.dfWalk({ visitar: n, seguir: i, visitar: r, inEdge: a })), null != t) ) return t; } } }; } const u = (() => { const e = function() {}, t = () => ({}), n = { forEach: e }, i = () => null; (i.stopBefore = e => e), (i.stopAfter = e => e); const r = Object.defineProperties( { dfWalk: e, newSibling: () => r, addParent: e }, Objeto.deEntries(
[‘metrics’, ‘timestamps’, ‘groups’].mapa(e => [e, { get: t }]) ) ); return a({ ahora: () => 0, mkNode: () => r, mkRenamer: () => () => n, mkTimer: () => i, nodos: { get: e, set: e } })(); })(); sea f = !0; función g(e) { return (f && e) || tú; } i.$W.getConfig(r, e => { f = !!e[r]; }); const p = (() => { const e = a(); función de retorno() { retorno f ? e() : u; }; })(); función h(e, t) { función de retorno (n, i) { función de retorno (r) { para ( var o = argumentos.longitud, s = nueva matriz (o > 1? o – 1: 0), a = 1; a e.metrics); h(‘addBidResponse.’, (e, t) => t.metrics); }, 5555: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { U9: () => s, cb: () => a, v6: () => d }); var i = n(43), r = n(7873); const o = (0, rm)().setTimeout ?? iw, s = (0, rm)().¿Promesa?? yo; función a() { let e = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: 0; devolver nuevo s(t => { o(t, e); }); } función d() { let e, t, { promesaFactory: n = e => nuevo s(e) } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; función i(e) { return t => e(t); } return { promesa: n((n, i) => { (e = n), (t = i); }), resolver: i(e), rechazar: i(t) }; } }, 2713: (e, t, n) => { función i(e, t) { retorno e === t ? 0: mi 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: mi => mi; devolver (t, n) => i(e(t), e(n)); } función o() { let e = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: i; devolver (t, n) => -e(t, n) || 0; } función s() { for ( var e = argumentos.longitud, t = nueva matriz(e), n = 0; n 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: i; devolver (t, n) => (e(n, t) 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: i ) ); } nd(t, { Bp: () => a, Bq: () => f, NV: () => r, Vk: () => u }); const c = r(e => e.cpm), l = r(e => e.responseTimestamp), u = d(s(c, o(r(e => e.timeToRespond)))), f = d(s(c, o(l))); d(s(c, l)); }, 6853: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { H: () => l }); var i = n(5555), r = n(1069); sea o = nulo, s = 0, a = []; función d() { documento.oculto? (o = Date.now()) : ((s += Date.now() – (o ?? 0)), (o = null), a.forEach(e => { let { callback: t, startTime: n, setTimerId: i } = e; return i(c(t, s – n)()); }), (a = [])); } función c(e, t) { const n = s; let i = setTimeout(() => { s === n && null == o ? e() : null != o ? a.push({ devolución de llamada: e, startTime: n, setTimerId(e) { i = e; } }): (i = c(e, s – n)()); }, t); retorno () => yo; } función l() { let { startTime: e = r.vE, ttl: t = () => nulo, monótono: n = !1, slack: o = 5e3 } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; const s = nuevo mapa(), a = []re = []l = norte ? e => d.push(e) : e => d.splice( (0, r.El)(d, e, e => e.expiry), 0, e ); deja tu, f; function g() { if ((f && clearTimeout(f), d.length > 0)) { const e = (0, r.vE)(); (u = Matemáticas.max(e, d[0].expiry + o)), (f = c(() => { const e = (0, r.vE)(); let t = 0; for (const n of d) { if (n.expiry > e) break; a.forEach(e => { try { e(n.item); } catch (e) { (0, r.vV)(e); } }), s.delete(n.item), t++; } d.splice(0, t), (f = nulo), g() }, u – e)); } más f = nulo; } función p(n) { const r = {}, s = h; deja a; constante [d, c] = Object.entries({ inicio: e, delta: t }).map(e => { let t,
[d, c] = mi; función de retorno() { const e = (t = {}); i.U9.resolve(c(n)).entonces(n => { e === t && ((r[d] = n), s === h && null != r.start && null != r.delta && ((a = r.start + r.delta), l(p), (null == f || u > a + o) && g())); }); }; }), p = { elemento: n, actualizar: c, obtener caducidad() { devolver a; } }; devolver d(), c(), p; } sea h = {}; devolver {
[Symbol.iterator]: () => s.keys(), add(e) { !s.has(e) && s.set(e, p(e)); }, borrar() { (d.length = 0), g(), s.clear(), (h = {}); }, toArray: () => Array.from(s.keys()), actualizar() { (d.length = 0), g(); for (const e de s.values()) e.refresh(); }, onExpiry: e => ( a.push(e), () => { const t = a.indexOf(e); t >= 0 && a.splice(t, 1); } ) }; } document.addEventListener(‘cambio de visibilidad’, d); }, 3895: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { H6: () => a, V0: () => c, Zy: () => d, aP: () => l, vk: () => u }); var i = n(1069), r = n(3272), o = n(9214), s = n(6881); const a = ‘fuera de la corriente’, d = nuevo mapa ([
[
‘mimes’,
e =>
Array.isArray(e) &&
e.length > 0 &&
e.every(e => ‘string’ == typeof e)
],
[‘minduration’, i.Fq],
[‘maxduration’, i.Fq],
[‘startdelay’, i.Fq],
[‘maxseq’, i.Fq],
[‘poddur’, i.Fq],
[‘protocols’, i.Uu],
[‘w’, i.Fq],
[‘h’, i.Fq],
[‘podid’, i.O8],
[‘podseq’, i.Fq],
[‘rqddurs’, i.Uu],
[‘placement’, i.Fq],
[‘plcmt’, i.Fq],
[‘linearity’, i.Fq],
[‘skip’, e => [1, 0].incluye(e)],
[‘skipmin’, i.Fq],
[‘skipafter’, i.Fq],
[‘sequence’, i.Fq],
[‘slotinpod’, i.Fq],
[‘mincpmpersec’, i.Et],
[‘battr’, i.Uu],
[‘maxextended’, i.Fq],
[‘minbitrate’, i.Fq],
[‘maxbitrate’, i.Fq],
[‘boxingallowed’, i.Fq],
[‘playbackmethod’, i.Uu],
[‘playbackend’, i.Fq],
[‘delivery’, i.Uu],
[‘pos’, i.Fq],
[‘api’, i.Uu],
[‘companiontype’, i.Uu],
[‘poddedupe’, i.Uu]
]); función c(e) { const t = e?.mediaTypes?.video; nulo != t && nulo == t.plcmt && (t.context === a || [2, 3, 4].incluye(t.ubicación)? (t.plcmt = 4): t.context!== a &&
[2, 6].includes(t.playbackmethod) && (t.plcmt = 2)); } función l(e, t) { const n = e?.mediaTypes?.video; (0, i.Qd)(n)? nulo! = n && Object.entries(n).forEach(r => { let [o, s] =r; si (!d.tiene(o)) retorno; d.get(o)(s) || (‘función’ == tipo de t ? t(o, s, e): (eliminar n[o](0, i.JE)( `Propiedad no válida en adUnit “${e.code}”: valor no válido para mediaTypes.video.${o} propiedad ORTB. La propiedad ha sido eliminada.` ))); }) : (0, i.JE)( ‘validateOrtbVideoFields: videoParams debe ser un objeto.’ ); } función u(e) { let { índice: t = snindex } = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; const n = t.getMediaTypes(e)?.video, i = n && n?.context, r = n && n?.useCacheKey, o = t.getAdUnit(e); devolver f(e, o, n, i, r); } const f = (0, o.A_)( ‘sync’, function(e, t, n, o, s) { if (n && (s || o !== a)) { const { url: t, useLocal: n } = r.$W.getConfig(‘cache’) || {}; return t || n || !e.vastXml || e.vastUrl ? !(!e.vastUrl && !e.vastXml) : ((0, i.vV)( ‘n Esta oferta contiene solo vastXml y no funcionará cuando no se especifica una URL de caché de oferta previa.n Intente habilitar el caché de oferta previa con tlpbjs.setConfig({ cache: {url: “…”} });n o el caché local con tlpbjs.setConfig({ cache: { useLocal: true }});n ‘ ), !1); } return ( !(o === a && !s) || !!(e.renderer || (t && t.renderer) || n.renderer) }, ‘checkVideoBidSetup’); } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[769]{ 8944: (t, e, n) => { nd(e, { M: () => i }); varc = n(1069); función i() { const t = (0, c.Ot)(); prueba {const e = t.innerHeight || t.document.documentElement.clientHeight || t.document.body.clientHeight || 0; retorno { ancho: t.innerWidth || t.document.documentElement.clientWidth || t.document.body.clientWidth || 0, altura: e }; } captura (t) {retorno {}; } } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[139]{ 43: (t, e, n) => { nd(e, { k: () => c, w: () => r }); constante s = 0, l = 1; clase c {#t; #mi; constructor(t) { if (‘función’! = tipo de t) throw new Error(‘el solucionador no es una función’); constante mi = []norte = []; dejar [c, r] = [s, l].map( t => función(l) { if (t === s && ‘función’ == tipo de l?.entonces) l.entonces(c, r); else if (!e.length) for (e.push(t, l); n.length; ) n.shift()(); } ); prueba { t(c, r); } captura (t) { r(t); } (este.#t = e), (este.#e = n); } entonces(t, e) { const n = this.#t; devolver nuevo this.constructor((l, c) => { const r = () => { let r = n[1],
[h, i] = norte[0] === s ? [t, l] : [e, c]; if (‘función’ == tipo de h) { intentar { r = h(r); } captura (t) { return void c(t); } yo = l; } yo(r); }; n.longitud? r() : esto.#e.push(r); }); } catch(t) { return this.then(null, t); } finalmente (t) { let e; devuelve this.then( n => ((e = n), t()), n => ((e = this.constructor.reject(n)), t()) ).then(() => e); } estático #n(t, e, n) { let s = t.length; función l() { e.apply(esto, argumentos), –s this.resolve(t).entonces( t => l(!0, t, e), t => l(!1, t, e) ) ); } carrera estática(t) { return new this((e, n) => { this.#n(t, (t, s) => (t ? e(s) : n(s))); }); } estático todo(t) { return new this((e, n) => { let s = []; esto.#n( t, (t, e, l) => (t ? (s[l] = mi) : n(e)), () => mi(s) ); }); } static allSettled(t) { return new this(e => { let n = []; esto.#n( t, (t, e, s) => (n[s] =t? { estado: ‘cumplido’, valor: e } : { estado: ‘rechazado’, motivo: e }), () => e(n) ); }); } resolución estática(t) { return new this(e => e(t)); } rechazo estático (t) { return new this((e, n) => n(t)); } } función r(t) { let e = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: 0; si (e > 0) devuelve setTimeout(t, e); t(); } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[85]{ 4595: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { G: () => s }); const s = ‘(()=>{“use estricto”;window.render=function({ad:e,adUrl:t,width:n,height:i,instl:d},{mkFrame:r},s){if(!e&&!t)throw{reason:”noAd”,message:”Falta marcado de anuncio o URL”};{if(null==i){const e=s.documento?.cuerpo;[e,e?.parentElement].filter((e=>null!=e?.style)).forEach((e=>e.style.height=”100%”))}const h=s.document,o={ancho:n??”100%”,alto:i??”100%”};if(t&&!e?o.src=t:o.srcdoc=e,h.body.appendChild(r(h,o)),d&&s.frameElement){const e=s.frameElement.style;e.width=n?`${n}px`:”100vw”,e.height=i?`${i}px`:”100vh”}}}})();’; } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[109]{ 965: (t, e, n) => { nd(e, { c5: () => o }); var a = n(5555); constante l = 0, c = 1, r = 2; función o(t) { let { apiName: e, apiVersion: n, apiArgs: o = [‘command’, ‘callback’, ‘parameter’, ‘version’]argumentos de devolución de llamada: s = [‘returnValue’, ‘success’]modo: i = l } = t, u = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: ventana; const f = {}, d = `${e}Llamar`, p = `${e}Regresar`; función b(t) { const e = ‘cadena’ == tipo de t.data && t.data.includes(p)? JSON.parse(t.datos): t.datos; si (e?.[p]?.callId) { const t = e[p]; f.hasOwnProperty(t.callId) && f[t.callId](…s.mapa(e => t[e])); } } constante [k, m] = (función() { let t, n = u, a = !1; for (; null != n; ) { try { if (‘función’ == tipo de n[e]) { (t = n), (a = !0); romper; } } atrapar (t) {} intentar {si (n.frames[`${e}Locator`]) { t = norte; romper; } } catch (t) {} if (n === u.top) break; n = n.padre; } devolver [t, a]; })(); si (!k) regresa; función g(t) { return ( (t = Object.assign({ versión: n }, t)), o.map(e => [e, t[e]]) ); } función h(t, e, n, a) { const l = ‘función’ == tipo de t; función de retorno (r, o) { if ((a && a(), i !== c)) { (null == o || o ? e : n)(l ? void 0 : r); } l && t.apply(esto, argumentos); }; } sea v; return ( m ? (v = función() { let t = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; devolver nuevo a.U9((n, a) => { const o = k[e]( …g({ …t, devolución de llamada: t.callback || i === r ? h(t.callback, n, a): void 0 }).map(t => { let [e, n] =t; devolver n; }) ); (i === c || (nulo == t.callback && i === l)) && n(o); }); }) : (u.addEventListener(‘mensaje’, b, !1), (v = función(t) { let e = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1] && argumentos[1]; devolver nuevo a.U9((n, a) => { const l = Math.random().toString(), r = {
[d]: { …Objeto.deEntries( g(t).filtro(t => { dejar [e] =t; devolver ‘devolución de llamada’! == e; }) ), callId: l } }; (F[l] = h( t?.callback, n, a, (e || null == t?.callback) && (() => { eliminar f[l]; }) )), k.postMessage(r, ‘*’), i === c && n(); }); })), Object.assign(v, { isDirect: m, close() { !m && u.removeEventListener(‘mensaje’, b); } }) ); } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[10]{ 3806: (t, n, e) => { ed(n, { yq: () => c }); var o = e(6894), a = e(1069), s = e(7873), i = e(5555), r = e(2604); función c() { let t, n, e, { espacio de nombres: c, displayName: l, consentDataHandler: u, parseConsentData: m, getNullConsent: d, cmpHandlers: f, DEFAULT_CMP: g = ‘iab’, DEFAULT_CONSENT_TIMEOUT: p = 1e4 } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; función C(t) { return `consentManagement.${c} ${t}`; } función D(t, n) { return t( Object.assign({ [`${c}Consent`]: u.getConsentData() }, n) ); } función h() { return n().then(t => { let { error: n } = t; return { error: n, consentData: u.getConsentData() }; }); } función T() { null == t && ((t = (función(t, n) { const e = new WeakSet(); return (0, o.Ak)(t, function(t, o) { return n() .then(n => { let { consentData: s, error: i } = n; !i || (s && e.has(i)) || (e.add(i), (0, a.JE)(i.mensaje, …(i.args || []))), t.call(esto, o); }) .catch(n => { (0, a.vV)( `${n?.message} Cancelando subasta según la configuración de consentManagement.`, …(n?.args || []) ), t.stopTiming(), ‘función’ == tipo de o.bidsBackHandler? o.bidsBackHandler() : (0, a.vV)(‘Error al ejecutar bidsBackHandler’); }); }); })(c, () => n())), (0, sm)().requestBids.before(t, 50), r.U3.before(D), (0, a.fH)( `${l} módulo consentManagement ha sido activado…` )); } función de retorno (o) { si (((o = o?.[c]), !o || ‘objeto’ != tipo de o)) return ( (0, a.JE)( C(‘config no definida, saliendo del módulo de administrador de consentimiento’) ), null != t && ((0, sm)() .requestBids.getHooks({ gancho: t }) .remove(), r.U3.getHooks({ gancho: D }).remove(), (t = null)), {} ); sea b, k; (0, a.O8)(o.cmpApi)? (b = o.cmpApi): ((b = g), (0, a.fH)( C( `config no especificó cmp. Usando la configuración predeterminada del sistema (${g}).` ) )), (0, a.Et)(o.timeout)? (k = o.timeout): ((k = p), (0, a.fH)( C( `config no especificó el tiempo de espera. Usando la configuración predeterminada del sistema (${p}).` ) )); const H = (0, a.Et)(o.actionTimeout)? o.actionTimeout: nulo; sea w; ‘estático’ === b? (0, a.Qd)(o.consentData)? ((e = o.consentData), (k = null), (w = () => new i.U9(t => t(u.setConsentData(m(e)))))) : (0, a.vV)( C( “config with cmpApi: ‘static’ no especificó consentData. No habrá consentimientos disponibles para los adaptadores.” ) ): f.hasOwnProperty(b)? (w = f[b]) : (u.setConsentData(null), (0, a.JE)( `${l} marco CMP (${b}) no es un marco compatible. Abortando el módulo consentManagement y reanudando la subasta.` ), (w = () => i.U9.resolve())); const y = () => (función(t) { let n, { nombre: e, consentDataHandler: o, setupCmp: a, cmpTimeout: s, actionTimeout: i, getNullConsent: r } = t; return ( o.enable(), new Promise((t, c) => { let l, u = !1; function m(a) { null != n && clearTimeout(n), (n = null != a ? setTimeout(() => { const n = o.getConsentData() ?? (u ? l : r()), a = ‘tiempo de espera de espera para ‘ + (u ? ‘acción del usuario en CMP’: ‘CMP para cargar’); o.setConsentData(n), t({ consentData: n, error: new Error(`${e} ${a}`) }); }, a): null } a(función(t) { (l = t), u || ((u = !0), nulo != i && m(i)); }).entonces( () => t({ consentData: o.getConsentData() }), c ), nulo != s && m(s }) .finally(() => { n && clearTimeout(n); }) .catch(t => { throw (o.setConsentData(null), t }) })({ nombre: l, consentDataHandler: u, setupCmp: w, cmpTimeout: k, actionTimeout: H, getNullConsent: d }); return ( (n = (() => { let t; return function() { return ( null == t && (t = y().catch(n => { throw ((t = null), n); })), t ); }; })()), T(), { cmpHandler: b, cmpTimeout: k, actionTimeout: H, staticConsentData: e, loadConsentData: h, requestBidsHook: t } ); }; } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[618]{ 981: (e, t, i) => { id(t, { m: () => h }); var r = i(9466), d = i(1e3), n = i(433), a = i(1069), s = i(5825), b = i(1445), o = i(3272), p = i(3172); varc = i(3323); varl = i(7873); varf = i(1371); var tu = i(3005); constante v = {
[d.S3]: { textPrebid: { fn: function(e, t) { (0, pJ)( e, ‘ext.prebid’, (0, a.D9)( { subastatimestamp: t.auctionStart, segmentación: { includewinners: !0, includebidderkeys: !1 } }, e.ext?.prebid ) ), o.$W.getConfig(‘debug’) && (e.ext.prebid.debug =!0); } }, extPrebidChannel: { fn: function(e) { (0, pJ)( e, ‘ext.prebid.channel’, Object.assign( { nombre: ‘pbjs’, versión: (0, lm)().version }, e.ext?.prebid?.channel ) ); } }, extPrebidAliases: { fn: function(e, t, i) { let { am: r = b.Ay } = argumentos.length > 3 && void 0 !== argumentos[3]
? argumentos[3]
: {}; if (r.aliasRegistro[t.bidderCode]) {const i = r.bidderRegistry[t.bidderCode]; if (!i || !i.getSpec().skipPbsAliasing) { (0, pJ)( e, `ext.prebid.aliases.${t.bidderCode}`, r.aliasRegistry[t.bidderCode]
); const d = o.$W.getConfig(`gvlMapping.${t.bidderCode}`) || i?.getSpec?.().gvlid; d && (0, pJ)( e, `ext.prebid.aliasgvlids.${t.bidderCode}`, d ); } } } } },
[d.Tb]: { params: { fn: cW }, adUnitCode: { fn: function(e, t) { const i = t.adUnitCode; i && (0, pJ)(e, ‘ext.prebid.adunitcode’, i); } } },
[d.WR]: { mediaType: { fn: entonces, prioridad: 99 }, videoCache: { fn: function(e, t) { if (e.mediaType === f.G_) { let { cacheId: i, url: r } = (0, nA)(t, ‘ext.prebid.cache.vastXml’) || {}; if (!i || !r) { const { hb_uuid: e, hb_cache_host: d, hb_cache_path: a } = (0, nA)(t, ‘ext.prebid.targeting’) || {}; e && d && a && ((i = e), (r = `https://${d}${a}?uuid=${e}`)); } i && r && Object.assign(e, { videoCacheKey: i, vastUrl: r }); } }, prioridad: -10 }, bidderCode: { fn(e, t, i) { (e.bidderCode = i.seatbid.seat), (e.adapterCode = (0, nA)(t, ‘ext.prebid.meta.adaptercode’) || i.bidRequest?.bidder || e.bidderCode); } }, pbsBidId: { fn(e, t) { const i = (0, nA)(t, ‘ext.prebid.bidid’); (0, a.O8)(i) && (e.pbsBidId = i); } }, adserverTargeting: { fn(e, t) { const i = (0, nA)(t, ‘ext.prebid.targeting’); (0, a.Qd)(i) && (e.adserverTargeting = i); } }, textPrebidMeta: { fn(e, t) { e.meta = (0, a.D9)( {}, (0, nA)(t, ‘ext.prebid.meta’), e.meta ); } }, pbsWinTrackers: { fn: función(e, t) { (e.eventtrackers = e.eventtrackers || []),
[
[t.burl, u.OA],
[t?.ext?.prebid?.events?.win, u.RO]
].filter(t => { dejar [i, r] =t; return ( i && null == e.eventtrackers.find(e => { let { método: t, evento: d, url: n } = e; return d === r && t === u.Ni && n === i; }) ); }) .forEach(t => { dejar [i, r] =t; e.eventtrackers.push({ método: u.Ni, evento: r, url: i }); }); } } },
[d.Cf]: { serverSideStats: { fn(e, t, i) { Object.entries({ errores: ‘serverErrors’, Responsetimemillis: ‘serverResponseTimeMs’ }).forEach(e => { let [r, d] = mi; const a = (0, nA)( t, `ext.${r}.${i.bidderRequest.bidderCode}`); a && ((i.bidderRequest[d] = a), i.bidRequests.forEach(e => (e[d] = a))); }); } } } }; var g = i(9766); const h = (0, a.Bj)(() => (0, rU)((0, gT)(), v, (0, d.yB)(d.e4))); }, 5825: (e, t, i) => { id(t, { o: () => a, s: () => n }); varr = i(1371), d = i(5561); constante norte = { [r.D4]: ‘pancarta’, [r.s6]: ‘nativo’, [r.G_]: ‘video’ }; función a(e, t, i) { let a = i.mediaType; un || ((a = dXhasOwnProperty(t.mtype) ? dX[t.mtype]
: t.ext?.prebid?.tipo), n.hasOwnProperty(a) || (a = r.D4)), (e.mediaType = a); } }, 3323: (e, t, i) => { id(t, { W: () => d }); varr = i(3172); función d(e, t) { sea i = t.params; i && (0, rJ)(e, `ext.prebid.bidder.${t.bidder}`, i); } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[498]{ 9766: (e, t, r) => { rd(t, { T: () => f, A: () => m }); const n = nuevo mapa débil(); var i = r(1069), s = r(1371); var o = r(3895); var a = r(5561); var d = r(1e3), p = r(3858); constante c = {
[d.S3]: { fpd: { prioridad: 99, fn(e, t) { (0, i.D9)(e, t.ortb2); } }, onlyOneClient: { prioridad: -99, fn: (0, p.i8)(‘Solicitud ORTB’) }, accesorios: { fn(e, t) { Object.assign(e, { id: e.id || (0, i.lk)(), prueba: e.test || 0 }); const r = parseInt(t.timeout, 10); esNaN(r) || (e.tmax = r); } } },
[d.Tb]: { fpd: { prioridad: 99, fn(e, t) { (0, i.D9)(e, t.ortb2Imp); } }, identificación: { fn(e, t) { e.id = t.bidId; } }, banner: { fn: function(e, t, r) { if (r.mediaType && r.mediaType!== s.D4) return; const n = t?.mediaTypes?.banner; si (n) { const r = { topframe: !0 === (0, i.al)() ? 0: 1}; n.sizes && null == t.ortb2Imp?.banner?.format && (r.format = (0, iy$)(n.sizes).map(i.cf)), n.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (r.pos = n.pos), (e.banner = (0, i.D9)(r, e.banner)); } } }, pbadslot: { fn(e) { const t = e.ext?.data?.pbadslot; (t && ‘cadena’ == tipo de t) || eliminar e.ext?.data?.pbadslot; } }, seguro: { fn(e, t) { e.secure = e.secure ?? 1; } } },
[d.WR]: { mediaType: { prioridad: 99, fn: aK }, banner: { fn: (función() { let { createPixel: e = e => (0, i.Tz)(decodeURIComponent(e), i.Bk) } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; función de retorno (t, r) { t.mediaType === s.D4 && (r.adm && r.nurl? (t.ad = e(r.nurl) + r.adm): r.adm? (t.ad = r.adm): r.nurl && (t.adUrl = r.nurl)); }; })() }, accesorios: { fn(e, t, r) { Object.entries({ requestId: r.bidRequest?.bidId, seatBidId: t.id, cpm: t.price, moneda: r.ortbResponse.cur || r.currency, ancho: tw, alto: th, wratio: t.wratio, hratio: t.hratio, dealId: t.dealid, creative_id: t.crid, creativeId: t.crid, burl: t.burl, ttl: t.exp || netRevenue: r.netRevenue }) .filter(e => { let [t, r] = mi; devolver vacío 0! == r; }) .forEach(t => { dejar [r, n] =t; regresar (e[r] = norte); }), e.meta || (e.meta = {}), t.adomain && (e.meta.advertiserDomains = t.adomain), t.ext?.dsa && (e.meta.dsa = t.ext.dsa), t.cat && ((e.meta.primaryCatId = t.cat[0]), (e.meta.secundaryCatIds = t.cat.slice(1))), t.attr && (e.meta.attr = t.attr), t.ext?.eventtrackers && (e.eventtrackers = (e.eventtrackers ?? []).concat(t.ext.eventtrackers)); } } } }; (do[d.Tb].native = { fn: function(e, t, r) { if (r.mediaType && r.mediaType!== s.s6) return; sea n = t.nativeOrtbRequest; n && ((n = Object.assign({}, r.nativeRequest, n)), n.assets?.length ? (e.native = (0, i.D9)( {}, { request: JSON.stringify(n), ver: n.ver }, e.native )): (0, i.JE)( ‘mediaTypes.native está configurado, pero no se especificaron activos. Solicitud nativa omitida.’, t )); } }), (c[d.WR].native = { fn: function(e, t) { if (e.mediaType === s.s6) { let r; if (((r = ‘string’ == typeof t.adm? JSON.parse(t.adm): t.adm), !(0, i.Qd)(r) || !Array.isArray(r.assets))) throw new Error( ‘La respuesta nativa ORTB no contenía activos’); e.nativo = {ortb:r}; } } }), (c[d.Tb].video = { fn: function(e, t, r) { if (r.mediaType && r.mediaType!== s.G_) return; const n = t?.mediaTypes?.video; if (!(0, i.Im)(n)) { const t = Object.fromEntries( Object.entries(n).filter(e => { let [t] = mi; devolver o.Zy.has(t); }) ); if (n.playerSize) { const e = (0, iy$)(n.playerSize).map(i.cf); e.length > 1 && (0, i.JE)( ‘la solicitud de video especifica más de un tamaño de jugador; todos menos el primero serán ignorados’ ), Object.assign(t, e[0]); } e.video = (0, i.D9)(t, e.video); } } }), (c[d.WR].video = { fn: function(e, t, r) { e.mediaType === s.G_ && (r?.imp?.video?.w && r?.imp?.video?.h && ([e.playerWidth, e.playerHeight] = [
r.imp.video.w,
r.imp.video.h
]), t.adm && (e.vastXml = t.adm), t.nurl && (e.vastUrl = t.nurl)); } }); var tu = r(9466); función m() { let { contexto: e = {}, procesadores: t = f, anulaciones: r = {}, imp: s, solicitud: o, bidResponse: a, respuesta: p } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; const c = nuevo mapa débil(); función u(e, i, s, o) { sea a; función de retorno() { retorno ( nulo == a && (a = (función() { let a = s.bind( this, (function(e) { let t = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; if (!n.has(e)) { const t = Objeto.entradas(e); t.sort((e, t) => (e = e[1].prioridad || 0) === (t = t[1].prioridad || 0)? 0 : e > t ? -1: 1), n.set(e, t.map(e => {dejar [t, r] = mi; devolver [t, r.fn]; }) ); } const r = n .get(e) .filter(e => { dejar [r] = mi; devolver !t.hasOwnProperty(r) || t[r]; }) .map(función(e) { dejar [r, n] = mi; devolver t.hasOwnProperty(r)? t[r].bind(esto, n): n; }); función de retorno() { const e = Array.from(argumentos); r.forEach(t => { t.apply(esto, e); }); }; })(t()[e] || {},r[e] || {}) ); return ( i && (a = i.bind(this, a)), function() { intentar { return a.apply(this, argumentos); } catch (e) { o.call(this, e, …arguments); } } ); })()), a.apply(esto, argumentos) ); }; } const m = u( d.Tb, s, function(e, t, r) { const n = {}; return e(n, t, r), n; }, function(e, t, r) { (0, i.vV)( ‘Error al convertir bidRequest a ORTB imp; solicitud omitida.’, { error: e, bidRequest: t, contexto: r } ); } ), l = u( d.S3, o, function(e, t, r, n) { const i = { imp: t }; return e(i, r, n), i }, function(e, t, r, n) { throw ((0, i.vV)(‘Error al convertir a solicitud ORTB’, { error: e, imps: t, bidderRequest: r, contexto: n }), b = u( d.WR, a, function(e, t, r) { const n = {}; return e(n, t, r), n }, function(e, t, r) { (0, i.vV)( ‘Error al convertir ORTB seatbid.bid a bidResponse; oferta omitida.’, { error: e, oferta: t, contexto: r } ); function(e, t, r, n) { const i = { bids: t }; return e(i, r, n), i }, function(e, t, r, n) { throw ((0, i.vV)( ‘Error al convertir de la respuesta ORTB’, { error: e, bidResponses: t, ortbResponse: r, contexto: n } ), e); return { toORTB(t) { let { bidderRequest: r, bidRequests: n, contexto: s = {} } = t; norte = norte || r.ofertas; const o = { req: Object.assign({ bidRequests: n }, e, s), imp: {} }; o.req.impContext = o.imp; const a = n .map(t => { const n = Object.assign( { bidderRequest: r, reqContext: o.req }, e, s ), a = m(t, n); if (null != a) { if (a.hasOwnProperty(‘id’)) return ( Object.assign(n, { bidRequest: t, imp: a }), (o.imp[a.id] = n), a); (0, i.vV)( ‘El imp ORTB convertido no especifica una identificación, ignorando la solicitud de oferta’, t, a ); } }) .filter(Booleano), d = l(a, r, o.req); return (o.req.bidderRequest = r), null != d && c.set(d, o), d; }, deORTB(e) { let { solicitud: t, respuesta: r } = e; constante n = c.get(t); if (null == n) arroja un nuevo error (‘ortbRequest pasada a `fromORTB` debe ser el mismo objeto devuelto por `toORTB`’); función s(e) { let r = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; return Object.assign(e, {ortbRequest: t}, r); } const o = Object.fromEntries( (t.imp || []).mapa(e => [e.id, e]) ), a = (r.asientobid || []) .flatMap(e => (e.bid || []).map(t => { if ( o.hasOwnProperty(t.impid) && n.imp.hasOwnProperty(t.impid) ) return b( t, s(n.imp[t.impid]{ diablillo: o[t.impid]oferta de asiento: e, ortbResponse: r }) ); (0, i.vV)( ‘Oferta de asiento de respuesta ORTB[].licitación[].impid no coincide con ningún diablillo solicitado; ignorando la oferta’, t ); }) ) .filtro(Booleano); devolver y(a, r, s(n.req)); } }; } const f = (0, i.Bj)(() => (0, uU)(c, (0, d.yB)(d.qN))); }, 9466: (e, t, r) => { rd(t, { U: () => i }); var norte = r(1e3); function i() { for ( var e = argumentos.length, t = new Array(e), r = 0; r 1? yo(…t):t[0]; devolver Object.fromEntries( n.zt.map(e => [e, Object.assign({}, s[e]oh[e])]) ); } }, 5561: (e, t, r) => { rd(t, { K: () => s, X: () => i }); varn = r(1371); const i = { 1: n.D4, 2: n.G_, 4: n.s6 }; función s(e, t, r) {si (e.mediaType) retorno; constante n = r.mediaType; if (!n && !i.hasOwnProperty(t.mtype)) arroja un nuevo error (‘No se puede determinar el tipo de medio para la respuesta’); e.mediaType = n || i[t.mtype]; } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[225]{ 6743: (n, t, l) => { ld(t, { x4: () => i }); var e = l(7873), r = l(2713); función u(n, t, l) { let r = !(argumentos.longitud > 3 && void 0 !== argumentos[3]) || argumentos[3]; si (t === l) devuelve n; sea u = n; intente { u = (0, em)().convertCurrency(n, t, l); } atrapar (n) { si (!r) lanzar n; } devolverte; } función i() { let n = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: norte => [n.cpm, n.currency]t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: (función() { let n = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: nulo, t = !( argumentos.longitud > 1 && nulo 0 !== argumentos[1]
) || argumentos[1]l = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: tu; función de retorno (e, r) { retorno nulo == n && (n = r), l(e, r, n, t); }; })(); return (0, r.NV)(l => t.apply(null, n(l))); } } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[764]{ 2339: (o, n, t) => { función e(o, n) { función de retorno() { const t = document.domain.split(‘.’), e = `_gd${Date.now()}_${n}`; for (sea n, i, s = 0; s e }); } } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[81]{ 6117: (e, t, n) => { var r = n(7873), s = n(1069), a = n(3172), o = n(3272), c = n(6916), i = n(1e3), p = n(687), d = n(965), l = n(3806); sea u, g, f = {}; const C = 2, m = { iab: function(e) { return new Promise((t, n) => { const r = (0, d.c5)({ apiName: ‘__tcfapi’, apiVersion: C, apiArgs: [‘command’, ‘version’, ‘callback’, ‘parameter’]
}); r || n (nuevo error (‘TCF2 CMP no encontrado’)), r.isDirect? (0, s.fH)( ‘Se puede acceder directamente a la API de CMP detectada, llamándola ahora…’ ): (0, s.fH)( ‘La CMP detectada está fuera del iframe actual donde se encuentra Prebid.js, llamándola ahora…’ ), r({ comando: ‘addEventListener’, callback: function(r, a) { if ((0, s.fH)(‘Recibido una respuesta de CMP’, r), a) ) { intentar { e(b(r)); } capturar (e) {} if ( !1 === r.gdprApplies || ‘tcloaded’ === r.eventStatus || ‘useractioncomplete’ === r.eventStatus ) intentar { c.mW.setConsentData(b(r)), t() } catch (e) { n(e); no se puede registrar la función de devolución de llamada. Verifique la configuración de CMP.’ } }); }); } }; function b(e) { if ( (function() { const t = e && ‘boolean’ == tipo de e.gdprApplies ? e.gdprApplies : u, n = e && e.tcString; return !( ‘boolean’ == typeof t && (!0 !== t || (n && (0, s.O8)(n))) ); })() ) throw Object.assign (nuevo error (‘CMP devolvió un valor inesperado durante el proceso de búsqueda’), { args: [e] } ); devolver D(e); } función D(e) { const t = { cadena de consentimiento: e ? e.tcString: void 0, sellerData: e || void 0, gdprApplies: e && ‘boolean’ == tipo de e.gdprApplies? e.gdprAplica: u }; return (e && e.addtlConsent && (0, s.O8)(e.addtlConsent) && (t.addtlConsent = e.addtlConsent), (t.apiVersion = C), t); } const v = (0, l.yq)({ espacio de nombres: ‘gdpr’, displayName: ‘TCF’, consentDataHandler: c.mW, cmpHandlers: m, parseConsentData: b, getNullConsent: () => D(null) }); o.$W.getConfig(‘consentManagement’, e => (función(e) { return ( (e = e && (e.gdpr || e.usp || e.gpp ? e.gdpr : e)), null != e?.consentData?.getTCData && (e.consentData = e.consentData.getTCData), (u = !0 === e?.defaultGdprScope), (g = !!e?.dsaPlatform), (f = v({ gdpr: e })), f.loadConsentData?.()?.catch?.(() => null) })(e.consentManagement) ), pwbefore(function(e, t) { return e( t.then(e => { const t =); c.mW.getConsentData(); return ( t && (‘boolean’ == tipo de t.gdprApplies && (0, aJ)(e, ‘regs.ext.gdpr’, t.gdprApplies ? 1: 0), (0, aJ)(e, ‘user.ext.consent’, t.consentString)), g && (0, aJ)(e, ‘regs.ext.dsa.dsarequired’, 3), e }) }), (0, i.pS)({ tipo: i.S3, nombre: ‘gdprAddtlConsent’, fn: función(e, t) { const n = t.gdprConsent?.addtlConsent; n && ‘string’ == tipo de n && (0, aJ)( e, ‘user.ext.ConsentedProvidersSettings.consented_providers’, n } }), (0, rE)(‘consentManagementTcf’); } }, mi => { miO(0, [802, 109, 10, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (t = 6117), e((es = t)); var t; }); eO(); } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[662]{ 6056: (n, t, e) => { var o = e(7873), a = e(1069), s = e(3172), i = e(3272), c = e(1445), r = e(6916), u = e(6894), l = e(9214), f = e(687), g = e(965); constante d = ‘iab’; sean p, m, P = d, v = 50, S = !1; const b = { iab: function(n) { let { onSuccess: t, onError: e } = n; let o = (function() { const n = {}; return { consentDataCallback: (o, a) => { a && o.uspString && (n.usPrivacy = o.uspString), n.usPrivacy ? h(n, { onSuccess: t, onError: e }): e(‘No se puede obtener la cadena de consentimiento USP.’); } }; })(); const s = (0, g.c5)({ apiName: ‘__uspapi’, apiVersion: 1, apiArgs: [‘command’, ‘version’, ‘callback’]
}); if (!s) return e(‘USP CMP no encontrado.’); s.isDirect? (0, a.fH)( ‘Se puede acceder directamente al CMP USP detectado, llamándolo ahora…’ ): (0, a.fH)( ‘El CMP USP detectado está fuera del iframe actual donde se encuentra Prebid.js, llamándolo ahora…’ ); s({ comando: ‘getUSPData’, devolución de llamada: o.consentDataCallback }), s({ comando: ‘registerDeletion’, devolución de llamada: (n, t) => (null == t || t) && c.Ay.callDataDeletionRequest(n) }).catch(n => { (0, a.vV)(‘Error al invocar CMP `registerDeletion`:’, norte); }, estático: función (n) { let { onSuccess: t, onError: e } = n; h(p, {onSuccess: t, onError: e }); } }; función D(n) { sea t = nulo, e = !1; function o(o, a) { if ( (null != t && clearTimeout(t), (e = !0), r.t6.setConsentData(o), null != n) ) { for ( var s = arguments.length, i = new Array(s > 2 ? s – 2 : 0), c = 2; c
1 ? t – 1 : 0), a = 1; a 1 ? s – 1 : 0), c = 1; c 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0] && argumentos[0]; S || ((0, a.fH)( ‘El módulo USPAPI consentManagement ha sido activado’ + (n ? ” : ` usando valores predeterminados (api: ‘${P}’, tiempo de espera: ${v}ms)`) ), (S = !0), r.t6.enable()), D(); } i.$W.getConfig(‘consentManagement’, n => (function(n) { ((n = n && n.usp) && ‘object’ == typeof n) || (0, a.JE)( ‘consentManagement.usp configuración no definida, usando valores predeterminados’ ), n && (0, a.O8)(n.cmpApi) ? (P = n.cmpApi): ((P = d), (0, a.fH)( `la configuración de consentManagement.usp no especificó cmpApi. Usando la configuración predeterminada del sistema (${d}).` )), n && (0, a.Et)(n.timeout) ? tiempo de espera usando la configuración predeterminada del sistema (50).’ )), ‘static’ === P && ((0, a.Qd)(n.consentData) && (0, a.Qd)(n.consentData.getUSPData) ? (n.consentData.getUSPData.uspString && (p = { usPrivacy: n.consentData.getUSPData.uspString }), (v = 0)) : (0, a.vV)( “consentManagement config with cmpApi: ‘static’ no especificó consentData. No habrá consentimientos disponibles para los adaptadores.” )), U(!0 })(n.consentManagement) ), (0, l.Yn)(‘requestBids’).before(y, 50), fwbefore(function(n, t) { return n( t.then(n => { const t = r.t6.getConsentData(); devolver t && (0, sJ)(n, ‘regs.ext.us_privacy’, t), n }) }), (0, oE)(‘consentManagementUsp’); } }, n => { nO(0, [109, 802, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (t = 6056), n((ns = t)); var t; }); No(); } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[931]{ 2843: (e, t, o) => { var n = o(7873), r = o(1069), a = o(8044), c = o(7934), i = o(9214), s = o(2938), d = o(5569), l = o(6916); const p = ‘criteo’, g = (0, s.vM)({ moduleType: d.fW, moduleName: p }), u = ‘cto_bidid’, m = ‘cto_bundle’, b = ‘html5’, I = ‘cookie’, y = new Date(0).toString(), f = new Date((0, r.vE)() + 33696e6).toString(); función S(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1] && argumentos[1]; const o = (0, r.Dl)(e, { noDecodeWholeURL: !0 }); volver t ? `${o.hostname}`: `${o.protocol}://${o.hostname}${o.port? ‘:’ + o.puerto : ”}/`; } función h(e, t) { return e?.almacenamiento?.tipo === b ? g.getDataFromLocalStorage(t): e?.storage?.type === I? g.getCookie(t) : g.getCookie(t) || g.getDataFromLocalStorage(t); } función C(e, t, o, n) { t && o && (e?.storage?.type === b ? g.setDataInLocalStorage(t, o) : (e?.storage?.type === I || g.setDataInLocalStorage(t, o), v(t, o, f, n, !0))); } función v(e, t, o, n, r) { const a = n.split(‘.’); for (sea n = 0; n { const n = JSON.parse(t); if ( (n.pixels && n.pixels.forEach(t => (función(e, t, o) { o.writeBundleInStorage && o.bundlePropertyName && o.storageKeyName ? (0, a.RD)( o.pixelUrl, { éxito: n => { if (n) { const r = JSON.parse(n); r && r[o.bundlePropertyName] && C( e, o.nombreClaveAlmacenamiento, r[o.bundlePropertyName],t); } }, error: e => { (0, r.vV)( ‘criteoIdSystem: no se puede sincronizar la identificación de usuario’, e ); } }, void 0, {método: ‘GET’, withCredentials: !0 } ): (0, rz$)(o.pixelUrl); })(e, d, t) ), n.acwsUrl) ) { (‘cadena’ == tipo de n.acwsUrl? [n.acwsUrl]
: n.acwsUrl ).forEach(e => (0, rz$)(e)); } else n.paquete && C(e, m, n.paquete, d); si (n.bidId) { C(e, u, n.bidId, d); const t = { criteoId: n.bidId }; Antiguo Testamento); } else v((c = u), ”, y, d, !0), g.removeDataFromLocalStorage(c), o(); var c; }, error: e => { (0, r.vV)(‘criteoIdSystem: no se puede sincronizar la identificación de usuario’, e), o(); } }; (0, a.RD)(f, h, void 0, { método: ‘GET’, contentType: ‘application/json’, withCredentials: !0 }); } const D = { nombre: p, gvlid: 91, decodificar: e => e, getId(e) { let t = (función(e) { return { paquete: h(e, m), dnaBundle: h(e, ‘cto_dna_bundle’), bidId: h(e, u) }; })(e); return {id: t.bidId? {criteoId: t.bidId}: nulo 0, devolución de llamada: o => U(e, t, o) }; }, eids: { criteoId: { fuente: ‘criteo.com’, atype: 1 } } }; (0, i.bz)(‘userId’, D), (0, nE)(‘criteoIdSystem’); } }, mi => { miO(0, [802, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (t = 2843), e((es = t)); var t; }); eO(); } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[328]{ 1134: (e, t, n) => { nd(t, { Gk: () => M }); var r = n(7873), s = n(9759), i = n(1069), d = n(8969), o = n(1445), a = n(3272), c = n(7377), u = n(5023); const p = { appnexuspsp: { adaptador: ‘prebidServer’, habilitado: !0, punto final: { p1Consent: ‘https://ib.adnxs.com/openrtb2/prebid’, noP1Consent: ‘https://ib.adnxs-simple.com/openrtb2/prebid’ }, syncEndpoint: { p1Consent: ‘https://prebid.adnxs.com/pbs/v1/cookie_sync’, noP1Consent: ‘https://prebid.adnxs-simple.com/pbs/v1/cookie_sync’ }, maxTimeout: 1e3 }, rubicon: { adaptador: ‘prebidServer’, habilitado: !0, punto final: { p1Consent: ‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/openrtb2/auction’, noP1Consent: ‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/openrtb2/auction’ }, syncEndpoint: { p1Consent: ‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/cookie_sync’, noP1Consent: ‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/cookie_sync’ }, maxTimeout: 500 }, openwrap: { adaptador: ‘prebidServer’, habilitado: !0, punto final: { p1Consent: ‘https://ow.pubmatic.com/openrtb2/auction?source=pbjs’, noP1Consent: ‘https://ow.pubmatic.com/openrtb2/auction?source=pbjs’ }, maxTimeout: 500 } }; var l = n(8044), b = n(9214), f = n(2621), g = n(9766), m = n(3172), h = n(3597), C = n(981), y = n(3323), B = n(5825), v = n(1e3), R = n(6953), q = n(3441), E = n(5569), x = n(5139), O = n(6811), S = n(6743), I = n(2713), j = n(433); función T(e) { let { global: t, postor: n } = e; return Object.fromEntries( Object.entries(n).map(e => { let [n, r] = mi; devolver [n, A(r, (0, i.D9)({}, t, r))]; }) ); } función A(e, t) { return Object.fromEntries( Object.entries(e).map(e => { let [n, r] = mi; constante s = t[n]; return (Array. isArray (r) ?! (0, i. bD) (r, s) && Array. isArray (s) & & (r = s): nulo! = r & & ‘objeto’ == tipo de r && (r = A (r, s));
[n, r]
); }) ); } función P(e, t) { let { global: n, postor: r } = e; const s = (función(e) { let { eids: t, conflictos: n = nuevo Set() } = e; const r = []s = []yo = {}; return ( t.forEach(e => { (!1 === e.bidders ? r : s).push(e); }), s.forEach(e => { let { eid: t, postores: s } = e; n.has(t.source) ? s.forEach(e => { (i[e] = yo[e] || []).push(t); }) : r.push({ eid: t, postores: s }); }), { global: r.map(e => { let { eid: t } = e; return t; }), permisos: r .filter(e => { let { postores: t } = e; return !1 !== t; }) .map(e => { let { eid: t, postores: n } = e; return { fuente: t.source, postores: n }; }), postor: i } ); })( (función(e) { let { global: t, postor: n } = e; const r = []s = {}, d = nuevo Conjunto(); función o(e) { let t = r.find(t => (0, i.bD)(t.eid, e)); return ( null == t && ((t = { eid: e, postores: new Set() }), r.push(t)), null == s[e.source]
? (s[e.source] = t.eid): t.eid === e && d.add(e.fuente), t); } return ( R.Vx.forEach(e => { ((0, jA)(t, e) || []).forEach(e => { o(e).postores = !1; }); }), Object.entries(n).forEach(e => { dejar [t, n] = mi; R.Vx.forEach(e => { ((0, jA)(n, e) || []).forEach(e => { const n = o(e); !1 !== n.postores && n.postores.add(t); }); }); }), { eids: r.map(e => { let { eid: t, postores: n } = e; return { eid: t, postores: n && Array.from(n) }; }), conflictos: d } ); })({ global: n, postor: r }) ); función d(e) { eliminar e?.user?.eids, eliminar e?.user?.ext?.eids; } return ( (n = (0, i.Go)(n)), (r = (0, i.Go)(r)), d(n), Object.values(r).forEach(d), s.global.length && (0, mJ)(n, ‘user.ext.eids’, s.global), t?.length && s.permissions.forEach( e => (e.bidders = e.bidders.filter(e => t.includes(e))) ), s.permissions.length && (0, mJ)(n, ‘ext.prebid.data.eidpermissions’, s.permissions), Object.entries(s.bidder).forEach(e => { let [t, n] = mi; n.longitud && (0, mJ)(r[t]’usuario.ext.eids’, n); }), { global: n, postor: r } ); } función w(e, t) { return nulo == e || 0 === Objeto.claves(e.bidder || {}).longitud? e : ((e = P(e, t)), { …e, postor: T(e) }); }varD = n(1371); constante U = nuevo conjunto ([
‘bidderCode’,
‘bidderRequestId’,
‘uniquePbsTid’,
‘bids’,
‘timeout’
]), $ = (() => { const e = (0, I.Bp)( (0, S.x4)(e => [e.bidfloor, e.bidfloorcur]) ); función de retorno (t) { sea n; for (const r of t) { if (null == r?.bidfloorcur || null == r?.bidfloor) return nulo; norte = nulo == norte? r : mi(norte, r); } devolver norte; }; })(), J = (0, gA)({ procesadores: Cm, contexto: { netRevenue: !0 }, imp(e, t, n) { Object.assign(n, t.pbsData); const r = e(t, n); if ( ((t.bids || []).forEach(e => { e.ortb2Imp && Object.keys(e.ortb2Imp).length > 0 && (0, mJ)(r, `ext.prebid.imp.${e.bidder}`, e.ortb2Imp); }), Object.values(Bs).some(e => r[e])) ) return (r.secure = t.ortb2Imp?.secure ?? 1), r; }, solicitud (e, t, n, r) { if (t.length) { let { s2sBidRequest: s } = r; const i = e(t, n, r); retorno ((i.tmax = Math.floor( s.s2sConfig.timeout ?? Math.min( 0.75 * s.requestBidsTimeout, s.s2sConfig.maxTimeout ?? M.maxTimeout ) )), (i.ext.tmaxmax = i.ext.tmaxmax || s.requestBidsTimeout),
[i.app, i.dooh, i.site].forEach(e => { e && !e.publisher?.id && (0, mJ)(e, ‘publisher.id’, s.s2sConfig.accountId); }), r.transmitTids || (0, mJ)(i, ‘ext.prebid.createtids’, !1), i ); } (0, i.vV)( ‘Solicitud al servidor de oferta previa rechazada debido a tipos de medios no válidos en adUnit.’ ); }, bidResponse(e, t, n) { let r = n.actualBidRequests.get(n.seatbid.seat); null == r && (r = n.actualBidRequests.get(null)), r && Object.assign(n, { bidRequest: r, bidderRequest: n.actualBidderRequests.find( e => e.bidderCode === r.bidder ) }); constante s = e(t, n); return ( (s.requestBidder = r?.bidder), s.native?.ortb && (s.adm = s.native.ortb), (s.requestTimestamp = n.requestTimestamp), { oferta: Object.assign( (0, hO)(d.XQ.GOOD, { src: d.RW.SRC, bidId: r ? r.bidId || r.bid_Id: nulo, ID de transacción: n.adUnit.transactionId, adUnitId: n.adUnit.adUnitId, subastaId: n.bidderRequest.auctionId }), s, { deferRendering: !!n.adUnit.deferBilling, deferBilling: !!n.adUnit.deferBilling } ), adUnit: n.adUnit.code } ); }, anula: {
[v.Tb]: { identificación (e, t, n, r) { t.id = r.impId; }, params(e, t, n, r) { const s = r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.adapterOptions; for (const e de r.actualBidRequests.values()) (0, yW)(t, e, r, r), s && s[e.bidder] && Objeto.asignar (t.ext.prebid.bidder[e.bidder]s[e.bidder]
); }, bidfloor(e, t, n, r) { const s = $( (function*() { for (const t of r.actualBidRequests.values()) { const n = {}; e(n, t, r), rendimiento n; } })() ); nulo! = s && Objeto.assign(t, s); }, extBidfloor(e, t, n, r) { function s(e, t) { null != t && ((0, mJ)(e, ‘ext.bidfloor’, t.bidfloor), (0, mJ)(e, ‘ext.bidfloorcur’, t.bidfloorcur)); } const d = Array.from(r.actualBidRequests.values()).map( n => { const s = (0, i.Go)(t); return e(s, n, r), s; } ); Valores.objeto(D.GE).forEach(e => { s(t[e]$(d.map(t => t[e]?.ext))); }), (t[D.D4]?.formato || []).forEach((e, t) => { s(e, $(d.map(e => e[D.D4].formato[t]?.ext))); }); } },
[v.S3]: { fpd(e, t, n, r) { r.transmitTids && (0, mJ)(t, ‘source.tid’, n.auctionId), (0, i.D9)(t, r.s2sBidRequest.ortb2Fragments?.global), r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid && ‘object’ == tipo de r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid && (0, mJ)( t, ‘ext.prebid’, (0, i.D9)( t.ext?.prebid || {}, r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid ) ), r.getRedactor().ortb2(t); const s = Object.entries( r.s2sBidRequest.ortb2Fragments?.bidder || {} ) .filter(e => { let [t] = mi; const n = r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.bidders; return ( r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes || (n && n.includes(t)) ); }) .map(e => { dejar [t, n] = mi; devolver { postores: [t]configuración: { ortb2: r.getRedactor(t).ortb2(n) } }; }); s.length && (0, mJ)(t, ‘ext.prebid.bidderconfig’, s); }, extPrebidAliases(e, t, n, r) { r.actualBidderRequests.forEach(n => e(t, n, r)); }, sourceExtSchain(e, t, n, r) { let s = t?.ext?.prebid?.schains || []; const i = nuevo Set(s.flatMap(e => e.bidders)); (s = Object.values( s .concat( r.actualBidderRequests .filter(e => !i.has(e.bidderCode)) .map(e => ({ postores: [e.bidderCode]cadena: e?.ofertas?.[0]?.schain })) ) .filter(e => { let { postores: t, schain: n } = e; return t?.length > 0 && n; }) .reduce((e, t) => { let { postores: n, schain: r } = t; const s = JSON.stringify(r); return ( e.hasOwnProperty(s) ||[s] = { postores: nuevo conjunto(), cadena: r }), n.forEach(t => e[s].licitadores.add(t)), e ); }, {}) ).map(e => { let { postores: t, schain: n } = e; return { postores: Array.from(t), schain: n }; })), s.length && (0, mJ)(t, ‘ext.prebid.schains’, s); } },
[v.Cf]: { serverSideStats(e, t, n, r) { r.actualBidderRequests.forEach(s => e(t, n, { …r, bidderRequest: s, bidRequests: s.bids }) ); }, paapiConfigs(e, t, n, r) { const s = Object.values(r.impContext).flatMap(e => (e.paapiConfigs || []).map(t => { const n = e.actualBidderRequests.find( e => e.bidderCode === t.bidder ), r = e.actualBidRequests.get(t.bidder); return { adUnitCode: e.adUnit.code, ortb2: n?.ortb2, ortb2Imp: r?.ortb2Imp, postor: t.bidder, configuración: t.config }; s.longitud > 0 && (t.paapi = s); } } } }); vark = n(6894); const _ = a.$W.getConfig, V = d.RW.SRC; sea N, W = 0; const M = { postores: Object.freeze([]), syncTimeout: 1e3, maxBids: 1, adaptador: ‘prebidServer’, enableUnknownBidderCodes: !1, adaptorOptions: {}, syncUrlModifier: {}, ortbNative: { eventtrackers: [{ event: 1, methods: [1, 2] }]}, maxTimeout: 1500 }; función G(e) { si (!e) retorno; mi = Array.isArray(e)? Y : [e]; const t = nuevo conjunto(); return e.filter(e => { var n; si ( ((n = e),
[‘endpoint’, ‘syncEndpoint’].forEach(e => { si ((0, i.O8)(n[e])) { sea t = n[e]; norte[e] = { p1Consentimiento: t, noP1Consentimiento: t }; } !(0, i.Qd)(n[e]) || (norte[e].p1Consentimiento && n[e].noP1Consentimiento) ||
[‘p1Consent’, ‘noP1Consent’].forEach(t => { norte[e][t] || (0, i.JE)( `s2sConfig.${e}.${t} no definido. La solicitud de PBS se omitirá en algunos escenarios P1.`); }); }), (función(e) { if (e.defaultVendor) { let t = e.defaultVendor, n = Object.keys(e); if (!p[t]) return ( (0, i.vV)( ‘Opción de proveedor predeterminada del servidor de oferta previa incorrecta o no disponible: ‘ + t ), !1 ); Objeto.claves(p[t]).forEach(r => { (M[r] !== y[r] && n.incluye(r)) || (mi[r] =p[t][r]); }); } else null == e.adapter && (e.adapter = ‘prebidServer’); devolver !0; })(e) && (función(e) { para (const t de [‘accountId’, ‘endpoint’]) si (nulo == e[t]) return ((0, i.vV)(t + ‘falta en la configuración de servidor a servidor’), !1); devolver !0; })(e) && e.enabled) ) return ( Array.isArray(e.bidders) && (e.bidders = e.bidders.filter( e => !t.has(e) && (t.add(e), !0) )), !0 ); (0, i.JE)(‘prebidServer: la configuración de s2s está deshabilitada’, e); }); } función F(e, t, n, r, s) { if (N.length === W) return; W++; sea d = {}; const o = _(‘userSync.filterSettings’); if (o) { const { todo: e, iframe: t, imagen: n } = o, r = t || mi, s = norte || mi; r && (d = Object.assign({ iframe: r }, d)), s && (d = Object.assign({ imagen: s }, d)); } const a = { uuid: (0, i.lk)(), postores: e, cuenta: s.accountId, filterSettings: d }; let c = s.userSyncLimit; (0, i.Et)(c) && c > 0 && (a.limit = c), t && ((a.gdpr = t.gdprApplies ? 1 : 0), !1 !== t.gdprApplies && (a.gdpr_consent = t.consentString)), n && (a.us_privacy = n), r && ((a.gpp_sid = r.applicableSections.join()), (a.gpp = r.gppString)), ‘boolean’ == tipo de s.coopSync && (a.coopSync = s.coopSync); const u = JSON.stringify(a); (0, l.RD)( H(s.syncEndpoint, t), e => { try { L((e = JSON.parse(e)).bidder_status, s); } catch (e) { (0, i.vV)(e); } }, u, { contentType: ‘text/plain’, withCredentials: !0 } ); } función L(e, t) { if (0 === e.length) return; constante n = e.shift(); n.no_cookie? (función (e, t, n, r, s) { s.syncUrlModifier && ‘función’ == tipo de s.syncUrlModifier[n] && (t = s.syncUrlModificador[n](mi, t, n)); !(function(e, t, n, r, s) { t ? ‘image’ === e || ‘redirect’ === e ? ((0, i.OG)( `Invocando sincronización de usuario de píxeles de imagen para el postor: “${n}”` ), (0, iz$)(t, r, s)) : ‘iframe’ === e ? ((0, i.OG)( `Invocando sincronización de usuario de iframe para postor: “${n}”` ), (0, i.SG)(t, r, s)) : ((0, i.vV)( `Tipo de sincronización de usuario “${e}” no admitido para el postor: “${n}”` ), r()): ((0, i.vV)(`No hay URL de sincronización para el postor “${n}”: ${t}`), r() })(e, t, n, r, s.syncTimeout); })( n.usersync.type, n.usersync.url, n.bidder, L.bind(null, e, t), t ): L(e, t); } función H(e, t) { const n = (0, fC)(t), r = n ? e.p1Consentimiento: e.noP1Consentimiento; return ( r || (0, i.JE)(‘Falta la URL de consentimiento coincidente cuando gdpr=’ + n), r ); } función Y(e) { sea t, n, r; retorno ( Array.isArray(e) && e.length > 0 && ((t = e[0].gdprConsentimiento), (n = e[0].uspConsentimiento), (r = e[0].gppConsent)), { gdprConsent: t, uspConsent: n, gppConsent: r }); } a.$W.setDefaults({ s2sConfig: M }), _(‘s2sConfig’, e => { let { s2sConfig: t } = e; var n; (n = G((n = t))).length && (N = n); }); const z = (0, b.A_)( ‘async’, function(e, t, n, r) { let { onResponse: s, onError: c, onBid: p, onFledge: l } = r, { gdprConsent: b } = Y(t); const f = (0, i.Go)(e.ad_units), g = f .map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.bidder).filter(i.hj)) .reduce(i.Bq, []) .filter(i.hj), m = e.metrics.measureTime(‘buildRequests’, () => (función(e, t, n, r) { const s = (0, i.vE)(), d = nuevo Set(), c = []u = (0, o.K5)(e.s2sConfig), p = (() => { const e = (0, R.$p)(u), t = {}; return n => null == n ? e : (t.hasOwnProperty(n) || (t[n] = (0, R.$p)((0, qs)(E.tW, n))), t[n]); })(); (n = n.map(e => p().bidRequest(e))).forEach(e => { const r = new Map(); (n.bids = e.bids.map(e => p(e.bidder).bidRequest(e))), e.bids.forEach(n => { null != n.mediaTypes && (0, i.JE)( `El adaptador de servidor Prebid no admite (todavía) Los tipos de medios específicos del postor para la misma configuración de asignación de tamaño de adUnit se ignorarán para adUnit: ${e.code}, bidder: ${n.bidder}` ), r.set(n.bidder, (0, i.D4)(n.bid_id, t)}); let s = e.code, o = 1; `${e.code}-${o}`); d.add(s), c.push({ …e, adUnitCode: e.code, pbsData: { impId: s, actualBidRequests: r, adUnit: e } } }); const l = { …Objeto.deEntries( Objeto.entradas(t[0]).filtro(e => { dejar [t] = mi; devolver !U.tiene(t); }) ), paapi: { habilitado: t.some(e => e.paapi?.enabled) } }; return J.toORTB({ bidderRequest: l, bidRequests: c, contexto: { moneda: a.$W.getConfig(‘currency.adServerCurrency’) || ‘USD’, ttl: e.s2sConfig.defaultTtl || 60, requestTimestamp: s, s2sBidRequest: { …e, ortb2Fragments: w(e.ortb2Fragments, r) }, RequestBidders: r, actualBidderRequests: t, NativeRequest: e.s2sConfig.ortbNative, getRedactor: p, transmitTids: (0, x.io)(O.VJ, u) } }); })(e, t, f, g)), h = { endpointUrl: H(e.s2sConfig.endpoint, b), requestJson: m && JSON.stringify(m), customHeaders: e?.s2sConfig?.customHeaders ?? {} }; if ( (u.Ic(d.qY.BEFORE_PBS_HTTP, h), (0, i.fH)(‘BidRequest: ‘ + h), m && h.requestJson && h.endpointUrl) ) { const t = e.metrics.startTiming(‘net’); n( h.endpointUrl, { éxito: función(n) { let r; t(); try { r = JSON.parse(n); const { ofertas: t, paapi: s } = e.metrics.measureTime( ‘interpretResponse’, () => (función(e, t) { return J.fromORTB({ respuesta: e, solicitud: t }); })(r, m) ); t.forEach(p), s && s.forEach(l); } catch (e) { (0, i.vV)(e); !r || (r.status && r.status.includes(‘Error’)) ? ((0, i.vV)( ‘respuesta de análisis de error: ‘, r ? r.status: ‘JSON no válido’), s(!1, g)) : s(!0, g, r); }, error: function() { t(), c.apply(this } }, h.requestJson, { contentType: ‘text/plain’, withCredentials: !0, navegaciónTopics: (0, x.io)(O.DL, (0, o.K5)(e.s2sConfig)), customHeaders: h.customHeaders } ); } else (0, i.vV)(‘Solicitud de PBS no realizada. Verifique los puntos finales.’); }, ‘procesoPBSRequest’); función K(e, t) { return e?.extPrebid?.returnallbidstatus ? t?.ext?.seatnonbid: nulo 0; } función Q(e) { return e?.ext?.prebid?.analytics?.tags; } o.Ay.registerBidAdapter( new (function() { const e = new sA(‘prebidServer’); return ( (e.callBids = function(e, t, n, r, s) { const p = (e.metrics = (0, k.BO)(t?.[0]?.metrics) .newMetrics() .renameWith(t => [
`adapter.s2s.${t}`,
`adapters.s2s.${e.s2sConfig.defaultVendor}.${t}`
])); (r = p.startTiming(‘total’).stopBefore(r)), t.forEach(e => (0, k.BO)(e.metrics).join(p, { continuePropagation: !1 }) ); let { gdprConsent: l, uspConsent: b, gppConsent: f } = Y(t); if (Array.isArray(N)) { if ( e.s2sConfig && e.s2sConfig.syncEndpoint && H(e.s2sConfig.syncEndpoint, l) ) { const t = (e.s2sConfig.extPrebid && e.s2sConfig.extPrebid.aliases) ?? {}; F( e.s2sConfig.bidders .map(e => o.Ay.aliasRegistry[e] || t[e] || e) .filter((e, t, n) => n.indexOf(e) === t), l, b, f, e.s2sConfig ); } z(e, t, s, { onResponse: function(n, s, i) { n && t.forEach(e => u.Ic(d.qY.BIDDER_DONE, e)); const { asientoNonBidData: c, atagData: g } = (función( e, t ) { return { atagData: Q(t), asientoNonBidData: K(e, t) }; })(e.s2sConfig, i); if ( (c && u.Ic(d.qY.SEAT_NON_BID, { asientononbid: i.ext.seatnonbid, subastaId: t[0].auctionId, postores solicitados: s, respuesta: i, adaptorMetrics: p }), c || g) ) { const e = { asiento sin oferta: c, etiqueta: g, ID de subasta: t[0].auctionId, postores solicitados: s, respuesta: i, adaptorMetrics: p }; u.Ic(d.qY.PBS_ANALYTICS, e); } r(!1), (función(e, t, n, r) { e.forEach(e => { let s = o.Ay.getBidAdapter(e); s && s.registerSyncs && a.$W.runWithBidder( e, s.registerSyncs.bind(s, []t, n, r) ); }); })(s, l, b, f); }, onError(n, s) { const { p1Consentimiento: o = ”, noP1Consentimiento: a = ” } = e?.s2sConfig?.endpoint || {}; o === a ? (0, i.vV)( `Error en la llamada al servidor de oferta previa: ‘${n}’. Punto final: “${o}”}`, s): (0, i.vV)(`Error en la llamada al servidor de oferta previa: ‘${n}’. Puntos finales: p1Consent “${o}”, noP1Consent “${a}”}`, s), t.forEach(e => u.Ic(d.qY.BIDDER_ERROR, { error: s, bidderRequest: e }) ), r(s.timedOut); }, onBid: function(t) { let { adUnit: r, oferta: s } = t; const o = (s.metrics = e.metrics.fork().renameWith()); o.checkpoint(‘addBidResponse’), (null! = s.requestId && null! = s.requestBidder) || e.s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes? o.measureTime(‘addBidResponse.validate’, () => (0, c.fn)(r, s) )? n(r, s) : n.reject(r, s, d.Tf.INVALID) : ((0, i.JE)( `El adaptador PBS recibió una oferta de un postor desconocido (${s.bidder}), pero ‘s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes’ no está configurado. Ignorando la oferta.` ), n.reject(r, s, d.Tf.BIDDER_DISALLOWED)); }, onFledge: e => { a.$W.runWithBidder(e.bidder, () => { (0, c.JN)( { subastaId: t[0].auctionId, …e}, {config: e.config}); }); } }); } }), Object.assign(this, { callBids: e.callBids, setBidderCode: e.setBidderCode, tipo: V }) ); })(), ‘prebidServer’ ), (0, rE)(‘prebidServerBidAdapter’); } }, mi => { miO(0, [802, 618, 498, 225, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (t = 1134), e((es = t)); var t; }); eO(); } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[41]{ 2115: (d, e, n) => { var t = n(7873), s = n(9214), i = n(1069); const o = { nombre: ‘pubProvidedId’, gvlid: n(6916).B1, decode(d) { const e = d ? { pubProvidedId: d } : nulo 0; return ( (0, i.fH)( ‘PubProvidedId: Valor decodificado ‘ + JSON.stringify(e) ), e ); }, getId(d) { const e = (d && d.params) || {}; sea n = []; return ( (0, i.cy)(e.eids) && (n = n.concat(e.eids)), ‘función’ == tipo de e.eidsFunction && (n = n.concat(e.eidsFunction())), { id: n } ); } }; (0, s.bz)(‘userId’, o), (0, tE)(‘pubProvidedIdSystem’); } }, d => { dO(0, [802, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (e = 2115), d((ds = e)); var e; }); hacer(); } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[496]{ 5862: (e, o, t) => { var n = t(7873), r = t(1069), d = t(9214), i = t(2938), a = t(6916), u = t(5569), c = t(2339); const s = (0, i.vM)({ moduleType: u.fW, moduleName: ‘sharedId’ }), l = ‘cookie’, m = ‘html5’, p = ‘_pubcid_optout’, f = ‘PublisherCommonId’; función g(e, o) { if (o === l) return s.getCookie(e); if (o === m && s.hasLocalStorage()) { const o = s.getDataFromLocalStorage(`${e}_exp`); si (!o) devuelve s.getDataFromLocalStorage(e); if (new Date(o).getTime() – Date.now() > 0) return s.getDataFromLocalStorage(e); } } función b(e, o) { función de retorno(t, n) { o ? v(o, mi, () => { t(n() || mi); })() : t(mi); }; } función v(e) { let o = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: ”, t = argumentos.longitud > 2? argumentos[2] : nulo 0; si (!e) regresar; const n = (0, r.Dl)(e); n.search.id = encodeURIComponent(‘pubcid:’ + o); constante d = (0, rc$)(n); función de retorno() { (0, rz$)(d, t); }; } función h() { retorno !!( (s.cookiesAreEnabled() && g(p, l)) || (s.hasLocalStorage() && g(p, m)) ); } const I = { nombre: ‘sharedId’, aliasName: ‘pubCommonId’, gvlid: a.B1, decode(e, o) { if (h()) return void (0, r.fH)(‘Decodificación de PubCommonId: ha optado por no participar’); (0, r.fH)(‘ Valor decodificado PubCommonId ‘ + e); return {pubcid:e}; }, getId: función() { let e = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, o = argumentos.longitud > 1? argumentos[1] : vacío 0, t = argumentos.longitud > 2? argumentos[2] : nulo 0; if (h()) return void (0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId: Ha optado por no participar’); if (o?.coppa) devuelve void (0, r.fH)( ‘PubCommonId: ID no proporcionados para solicitudes de coppa, saliendo de PubCommonId’ ); const { parámetros: { crear: n = !0, pixelUrl: d } = {} } = e; sea yo = t; if (!i) { intentar { ‘objeto’ == tipo de ventana[f] && (i = ventana[f].getId()); } captura (e) {} i || (i = n && (0, r.N9)() ? (0, r.lk)() : nulo 0); } return { id: i, devolución de llamada: b(i, d) }; }, extendId: función() { let e = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, o = argumentos.longitud > 1? argumentos[1] : vacío 0, t = argumentos.longitud > 2? argumentos[2] : nulo 0; if (h()) return ( (0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId: ha optado por no participar’), { id: void 0 } ); if (o?.coppa) devuelve void (0, r.fH)( ‘PubCommonId: ID no proporcionados para solicitudes de coppa, saliendo de PubCommonId’ ); const { parámetros: { extender: n = !1, pixelUrl: d } = {} } = e; if (n) { if (d) { return { devolución de llamada: v(d, t) }; } devolver {identificación: t}; } }, domainOverride: (0, cw)(s, ‘sharedId’), eids: { pubcid(e, o) { const t = { fuente: ‘pubcid.org’, uids: e.map(e => ({ id: e, atype: 1 })) }; return ( null != o?.params?.inserter && (t.inserter = o.params.inserter), t ); } } }; (0, d.bz)(‘userId’, I), (0, nE)(‘sharedIdSystem’); } }, mi => { miO(0, [764, 802, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (o = 5862), e((es = o)); var o; }); eO(); } ]); (self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).empujar([
[469]{ 4836: (e, t, n) => { var r = n(7873), o = n(3272), s = n(5023), i = n(1445), a = n(8969), c = n(9214), u = n(1069); const l = nuevo mapa(); función d(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
:l; constante norte = {}; función r(e) { const t = JSON.stringify([
e.source?.toLowerCase(),
…Object.keys(e)
.filter(e => ![‘uids’, ‘source’].incluye(e)) .sort() .map(t => e[t]) ]); n.hasOwnProperty(t)? norte[t].uids.push(…e.uids) : (n[t] = e); } retorno ( Object.entries(e).forEach(e => { let [n, o] = y; o = Matriz.isArray(o)? o: [o]; constante s = t.get(n); déjame; if (‘pubProvidedId’ === n) i = (0, u.Go)(o); else if (‘función’ == tipo de s) try { (i = s(o)), Array.isArray(i) || (yo = [i]), i.forEach( e => (e.uids = e.uids.filter(e => { let { id: t } = e; return (0, u.O8)(t); })) ), (i = i.filter(e => { let { uids: t } = e; return t?.length > 0; })); } catch (e) { (0, u.vV)(`No se pudo generar EID para “${n}”`, e); } else i = o.map(e => (función(e, t, n) { if (n && e) { let t = {}; t.source = (0, u.fp)(n.getSource) ? n.getSource(e): n.source; const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getValue) ? n.getValue(e): e; if ((0, u.O8)(r)) { const o = { id: r, atype: n.atype }; if ((0, u.fp)(n.getUidExt)) { const t = n.getUidExt(e); t && (o.ext = t); [o]), n.insertor || (0, u.fp)(n.getInserter)) ) { const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getInserter)? n.getInserter(e) : n.inserter; nulo != r && (t.inserter = r); } if (n.matcher || (0, u.fp)(n.getMatcher)) { const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getMatcher) ? n.getMatcher(e) : n.matcher; nulo != r && (t.matcher = r); } if ( (null != n.mm && (t.mm = n.mm), (0, u.fp)(n.getEidExt)) ) { const r = n.getEidExt(e); r && (t.ext = r); } devolver t; } } devolver nulo; })(e, 0, s) ); Array.isArray(i) && i.filter(e => null != e).forEach(r); }), Objeto.valores(n) ); } función f(e) { const t = nuevo Mapa(), n = {}; retorno (Object.entries(e).forEach(e => { let [r, o] = mi; constante s = o(); si (s) { norte[r] = s.idObj[r]; sea e = s.submodule.eids?.[r]; ‘función’ == tipo de e && ((i = e), (e = función() { for ( var e = argumentos.length, t = new Array(e), n = 0; n { let e; return () => (null == e && (e = (0, p.K7)()), e); })(); función F(e) { return V() .fork() .renameWith(t => [`userId.mod.${t}`, `userId.mods.${e}.${t}`]); } función W(e, t) { t = t || e.storageMgr; const n = ‘función’ == tipo de e.submodule.domainOverride? e.submodule.domainOverride(): nulo, r = e.config.storage.name; función de retorno (e, o, s) { t.setCookie(r + (e || ”), o, s, ‘Lax’, n); }; } función G(e, t) { const n = e.config.storage; intentar { const r = nueva Fecha ( Date.now() + 864e5 * n.expires ).toUTCString(), o = (0, u.Qd)(t)? JSON.stringify(t): t; e.enabledStorageTypes.forEach(t => { switch (t) { case $: !(function(e, t, n) { const r = e.config.storage, o = W(e); o(null, t, n), o(‘_cst’, me(), n), ‘number’ == tipo de r.refreshInSeconds && o(‘_last’, new Fecha().toUTCString(), n); })(e, o, r); break; caso j: !(función(e, t, n) { const r = e.config.storage, o = e.storageMgr; o.setDataInLocalStorage(`${r.name}_exp`, n), o.setDataInLocalStorage(`${r.name}_cst`, me()), o.setDataInLocalStorage( r.name, encodeURIComponent(t) ), ‘número’ == tipo de r.refreshInSeconds && o.setDataInLocalStorage( `${r.name}_last`, new Date().toUTCString() })(e, o, r); } captura (e) { (0, u.vV)(e); } } función R(e) { ve(e), e.enabledStorageTypes.forEach(t => { switch (t) { case $: !(function(e) { const t = W(e, U), n = nueva Fecha(Date.now() – 864e5).toUTCString();
[”, ‘_last’, ‘_cst’].forEach(e => { intentar { t(e, ”, n); } captura (e) { (0, u.vV)(e); } }); })(mi); romper; caso j: !(función(e) {
[”, ‘_last’, ‘_exp’, ‘_cst’].forEach(t => { intentar { U.removeDataFromLocalStorage( e.config.storage.name + t ); } catch (e) { (0, u.vV)(e); } }); })(mi); } }); } función B(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: nulo 0; constante n = e.config.storage, r = t? `${n.nombre}_${t}` : n.nombre; dejar o; intente { e.enabledStorageTypes.find(t => { switch (t) { case $: o = (function(e, t) { return e.storageMgr.getCookie(t); })(e, r); break; case j: o = (function(e, t) { const n = e.storageMgr, r = e.config.storage, o = n.getDataFromLocalStorage(`${r.name}_exp`); return ” === o? typeof o && ‘{‘ === o.trim().charAt(0) && (o = JSON.parse(o)); } captura (e) { (0, u.vV)(e); } volver o; } función Q(e, t, n) { t = V() .fork() .startTiming(‘userId.callbacks.total’) .stopBefore(t); const r = (0, u.U6)(() => { clearTimeout(x), t(); }, e.length); e.forEach(function(e) { const t = F(e.submodule.name) .startTiming(‘callback’) .stopBefore(r); intente { e.callback(function(r) { r ? (e.config.storage && G(e, r), (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(r, e.config)), n.refresh(), he(n)): (0, u.fH)( `${k}: ${e.submodule.name} – la identificación de la solicitud respondió con un valor vacío` ), t() }, B.bind(null, e)); } función K(e) { return Object.fromEntries( Object.entries(e) .map(e => { let [t, n] = mi; devolver [t, n()?.idObj?.[t]]; }) .filter(e => { dejar [t, n] = mi; devolver nulo! = n; }) ); } función Y(e, t, n) { const r = {}; return ( e.forEach(e => { const o = n(e), s = (function(e) { if (e.primaryIds) return e.primaryIds; const t = Object.keys(e.eids ?? {}); if (t.length > 1) throw new Error( `ID submódulo ${e.name} puede proporcionar múltiples ID, pero no especifica ‘primaryIds’`); return t; })(o); t(e).forEach(t => { const n = (r)[t] =r[t] ?? []), yo = J[t]?.indexOf(o.nombre) ?? (s.includes(t)? 0: -1), a = n.findIndex(e => { let [t] = mi; devolver t { dejar [t, n] = mi; devolver [
t,
n.map(e => {
let [t, n] = mi; devolver n; }) ]; }) ) ); } función z() { const e = { submódulos: []global: {}, ofertante: {}, combinado: {}, actualizar() { let t = arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: []; const n = nuevo Set(t.map(e => e.submodule)); (e.submodules = e.submodules .filter(e => !n.has(e.submodule)) .concat(t)), (function() { const t = Y( e.submodules, e => Object.keys(e.idObj ?? {}), e => e.submodule ), n = {}, r = {}; function o(e, t, n) { return function() { para (const { permitido: r, postores: o, módulo: s } de n) { if ( !T.isAllowed( S.yl, (0, Ds)(w.fW, s?.config?.name, { init: !1 }) ) ) continuar;[e]; if (nulo! = i) { if (r) return s; if (t) { const t = e => e .map(e => e.module.submodule.name) .join(‘, ‘); return ( (0, u.JE)( `los módulos de ID de usuario ${t( n )} proporcionan el mismo ID (‘${e}’); ${ s.submodule.name } es la fuente preferida, pero está configurado solo para algunos postores, a diferencia de ${t( n.filter(e => null == e.bidders) )}. Otros postores no verán el “${e}” ID.` , null ); } si (nulo == o) devuelve nulo; } } devolver nulo; }; } Object.entries(t).forEach(e => { dejar [t, s] = mi, yo = !0; constante a = nuevo conjunto(); (s = s.map(e => { let t = null; return ( Array.isArray(e.config.bidders) && e.config.bidders.length > 0 ? ((t = e.config.bidders), t.forEach(e => a.add(e))): (i = !1), { módulo: e, postores: t } ); })), i || (norte[t] = o( t, !0, s.map(e => { let { postores: t, módulo: n } = e; return { permitido: null == t, postores: t, módulo: n }; }) )), a.forEach(e => { (r[e] =r[e] ?? {}), (r[e][t] = o( t, !1, s.map(t => { let { postores: n, módulo: r } = t; return { permitido: n?.includes(e), postores: n, módulo: r }; }) )); }); }); const s = Objeto.valores(r) .concat([n]) .reduce((e, t) => Objeto.assign(e, t), {}); Object.assign(e, { global: n, postor: r, combinado: s }); })(); } }; devolver e; } función X(e) { let { adUnits: t, ortb2Fragments: n } = e; if (((n = n ?? { global: {}, postor: {} }), (función(e) { const { global: t, postor: n } = e, { global: r, postor: o } = C, s = f(r); s.length > 0 && (0, mJ)( t, ‘user.ext.eids’, (t.user?.ext?.eids ?? []).concat(s) ), Object.entries(o).forEach(e => { dejar [t, r] = mi; constante o = f(r); o.length > 0 && (0, mJ)( n, `${t}.user.ext.eids`, (n[t]?.usuario?.ext?.eids ?? []).concat(o) ); }); })(norte),
[t].some(e => !Array.isArray(e) || !e.length)) ) retorno; const r = K(C.global), o = n.global.user?.ext?.eids || []; t.forEach(e => { e.bids && (0, u.cy)(e.bids) && e.bids.forEach(e => { const t = Object.assign({}, r, K(C.bidder[e.bidder] ?? {})), s = o.concat(n.postor?.[e.bidder]?.usuario?.ext?.eids || []); Object.keys(t).length > 0 && (e.userId = t), s.length > 0 && (e.userIdAsEids = s); }); }); } constante Z = {}; déjalo; función te() { let e = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: es decir() || []; const t = _ && e.find(e => e.fuente === _); if (t && ‘cadena’ == tipo de t?.uids?.[0]?.id) { const e = t.uids[0].id.reemplazar(/[W_]/g, ”); if (e.length >= 32 && e.length 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2]
? argumentos[2]
: {}; carrera h.U9([r().catch(() => null), n(L)]).then(() => { X(t), V().join((0, p.BO)(t.metrics), { propagate: !1, includeGroups: !0 }), e.call(this, t); }); }), re = (0, p.Ak)(‘userId’, function(e, t) { X(t), e.call(this, t); }); function oe() { return !!O.gH.getHooks({ gancho: ne }).length; } función se() { return K(C.combinado); } función es decir() { return f(C.combined); } función ae(e) { return es decir().filter(t => t.source === e)[0]; } function ce(e, t, n) { return de().then(() => { let r = {}; if ((0, u.fp)(n)) { (0, u.fH)( `${k} – Obteniendo señal cifrada de una función personalizada: ${n.name} & fuente: ${e} ` ); const t = n(e); r[e] =t? ue(t): nulo; } else { const n = ae(e); (0, u.fH)( `${k} – Obteniendo señal cifrada para eids :${JSON.stringify( n )}` ), (0, u.Im)(n) || (r[n.source] = !0 === t ? ue(n): n.uids[0].identificación); } return ( (0, u.fH)(`${k} – Obteniendo eids cifrados: ${r[e]}`), r[e]
); }); } función ue(e) { let t = argumentos.longitud > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: 1, norte = ”; if (1 === t) n = ‘objeto’ == tipo de e? ventana.btoa(JSON.stringify(e)) : ventana.btoa(e); devolver `${t}||${n}`; } función le() { if (!(0, u.II)()) return; window.googletag.secureSignalProviders = window.googletag.secureSignalProviders || []; const e = o.$W.getConfig(‘userSync.encryptedSignalSources’); si (e) { const t = e.registerDelay || 0; setTimeout(() => { e.sources && e.sources.forEach(e => { let { fuente: t, encrypt: n, customFunc: r } = e; t.forEach(e => { window.googletag.secureSignalProviders.push({ id: e, CollectorFunction: () => ce(e, n, r) }); }); }); }, t); } else (0, u.JE)( `${k} – ESP: configuración de encryptedSignalSources no definida en userSync Object`); } función de(e) { return ee(e).then( () => se(), e => e === Z ? Promise.resolve().then(ge) : ((0, u.vV)(‘Error al inicializar el ID de usuario’, e), h.U9.reject(e)) ); } función fe() { let { submoduleNames: e } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0!== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}, t = argumentos.longitud > 1? argumentos[1] : nulo 0; return de({ actualizar: !0, submoduleNames: e }).luego( e => (t && (0, u.fp)(t) && t(), e) ); } función ge() { return de(); } function me() { let e = Número(I.SL.hash); constante t = []; for (; e > 0; ) t.push(String.fromCharCode(255 & e)), (e >>>= 8); return btoa(t.join()); } función ser(e, t) { const n = I.SL.getConsentData(); if (e.config.storage) { sea r, o = B(e), s = !1; if (‘número’ == tipo de e.config.storage.refreshInSeconds) { const t = nueva Fecha(B(e, ‘último’)); s = t && Fecha.now() – t.getTime() > 1e3 * e.config.storage.refreshInSeconds; } if ( !o || s || t || (función(e) { const t = B(e, ‘cst’); return !t || t !== me(); })(e) ) { const t = Object.assign( { enableStorageTypes: e.enabledStorageTypes }, e.config ); r = e.submodule.getId(t, n, o); } else ‘función’ == tipo de e.submodule.extendId && (r = e.submodule.extendId(e.config, n, o)); (0, u.Qd)(r) && (r.id && (G(e, r.id), (o = r.id)), ‘función’ == tipo de r.callback && (e.callback = r.callback)), o && (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(o, e.config)); } más si (e.config.value) e.idObj = e.config.value; else { const t = e.submodule.getId(e.config, n); (0, u.Qd)(t) && (‘función’ == tipo de t.callback && (e.callback = t.callback), t.id && (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(t.id, e.config))); } } función he(e) { const t = f(e.combinado); if (t.length && _) { const e = te(t); e && ((0, u.II)() ? window.googletag.pubads().setPublisherProvidedId(e) : ((window.googletag = window.googletag || {}), (window.googletag.cmd = window.googletag.cmd || []), window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.googletag.pubads().setPublisherProvidedId(e); }))); } } función pe(e, t) { let n = argumentos.longitud > 2 && void 0 !== argumentos[2] && argumentos[2]; return V() .fork() .measureTime(‘userId.init.modules’, function() { if (!t.length) return []; if ( (t.forEach(e => ve(e)), !(t = t.filter( e => (!e.config.storage || !!e.enabledStorageTypes.length) && T.isAllowed(S.yl, (0, Ds)(w.fW, e.config.name)) )).length) ) return (0, u.JE)(`${k} – no hay módulo de ID configurado`), []; const r = t.reduce( (e, t) => F(t.submodule.name).measureTime(‘init’, () => { try { be(t, n), e.push(t); } catch (e) { (0, u.vV)( `Error en el módulo de ID de usuario ‘${t.submodule.name}’:`, e ); } return e; }),
[]
); devolver e.refresh(r), él(e), r; }); } función ye(e) { return e?.storage?.type?.trim().split(/s*&s*/) || []; } función Es decir(e) { función t(e) { for ( var t = argumentos.longitud, n = nueva matriz(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0), r = 1; r { if (!e?.name) return t(‘debe especificar “nombre”‘, e); if (e.storage) { if (!e.storage.name || !e.storage.type) return t( ‘debe especificar “almacenamiento.name” y “storage.type”‘, e ); if ( !(function(e) { return ye(e).every(e => we.has(e)); })(e) ) return t(‘invalid “storage.type”‘, e);
[‘expires’, ‘refreshInSeconds’].forEach(n => { sea r = e.almacenamiento[n]; null != r && ‘número’ != tipo de r && ((r = Número(r)), isNaN(r) ? (t( `almacenamiento.${n} debe ser un número y será ignorado`, e ), eliminar e.storage[n]): (e.almacenamiento[n] =r)); }); } devolver !0; }) : (null != e && t(‘debe ser una matriz’, e), []); } const nosotros = nuevo conjunto([j, $]); función ve(e) { if (e.enabledStorageTypes) retorno; const t = ye(e.config); e.enabledStorageTypes = t.filter(t => { switch (t) { case j: return (function(e) { return !( !e.storageMgr.localStorageIsEnabled() || (U.getDataFromLocalStorage(A) && ((0, u.fH)( `${k} – exclusión voluntaria de localStorage encontrado, almacenamiento deshabilitado` ), 1)) ); })(e); case $: return (function(e) { return !( !e.storageMgr.cookiesAreEnabled() || (U.getCookie(A) && ((0, u.fH)( `${k} – cookie de exclusión voluntaria encontrada, almacenamiento deshabilitado` ), 1)) ); })(e } return !1; } función Se(e) { l.clear(), Object.entries( Y( e, e => Object.keys(e.eids || {}), e => e ) ).forEach(e => { let [t, n] = mi; devolver l.set(t, n[0].eids[t]); }); } función De() { Se(q); constante e = Es decir (M); si (!e.longitud) regresa; const t = q.filtro(e => !(H || []).find(t => t.nombre === e.nombre)); H.splice(0, H.length), t .map(t => { const n = (e || []).find( e => e.name && (e.name.toLowerCase() === t.name.toLowerCase() || (t.aliasName && e.name.toLowerCase() === t.aliasName.toLowerCase())) ); return ( n && t.name !== n.name && (n.name = t.name), n ? { submódulo: t, configuración: n, devolución de llamada: void 0, idObj: void 0, StorageMgr: (0, g.vM)({ moduleType: w.fW, moduleName: n.name }) } : null ); }) .filter(e => null !== e) .forEach(e => H.push(e)), H.length && (oe() || (O.gH.getHooks({ gancho: re }).remove(), O.gH.before(ne, 100), i.Ay.callDataDeletionRequest.before(Ee), bQafter(e => e(te()))), (0, u.fH)( `${k} – configuración de sincronización de usuario actualizada para los submódulos ${H.length}: `, H.map(e => e.submodule.name) )); } function Ee(e) { for ( var t = argumentos.length, n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0), r = 1; r { if (‘function’ == typeof e.submodule.onDataDeletionRequest) try { e.submodule.onDataDeletionRequest( e.config, e.idObj, …n ); } catch (t) { (0, u.vV)( `Error al llamar onDataDeletionRequest para el submódulo ID ${e.submodule.name}`, t } R(e }), e.apply(this, n); } function Oe(e) { return function() { return Promise.resolve(e.apply(this, argumentos)); }; } función ke(e) { let { mkDelay: t = h.cb } = argumentos.length > 1 && void 0 !== argumentos[1]
? argumentos[1]
: {}; (_ = nulo 0), (H = []), (METRO = []), (C = z()), (ee = (función() { let { mkDelay: e = h.cb } = argumentos.length > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; const t = (0, h.v6)(), n = (0, h.v6)(); sea r, o, i = !1; función l(e) { return ( (o = V().fork()), nulo!= r && r.reject(Z), (r = (0, h.v6)()), h.U9.race([e, r.promise]).finalmente( o.startTiming(‘userId.total’) ) ); } sea d = C, f = H; function g(e) { return function() { if (d === C && f === H) return e(…argumentos); }; } función m() { return I.SL.promise.finally( o.startTiming(‘userId.init.consent’) ); } sea b = l( h.U9.all([c.Gc, t.promise]) .entonces(m) .entonces( g(() => { pe(d, f); }) ) .entonces(() => n.promise.finally( o.startTiming(‘userId.callbacks.pending’) ) ) ) .entonces( g(() => { const e = d.submodules.filter(e => (0, u.fp)(e.callback) ); si (e.length) return new h.U9(t => Q(e, t, d)); función de retorno() { let { actualizar: r = !1, nombres de submódulos: o = nulo, listo: c = !1 } = argumentos.longitud > 0 && void 0 !== argumentos[0]
? argumentos[0]
: {}; return ( c && !i && ((i = !0), t.resolve(), L > 0 ? n.resolve() : s.on(a.qY.AUCTION_END, function t() { s.AU(a.qY.AUCTION_END, t), e(N).then(n.resolve); })), r && i && (b = l( b .catch(() => null) .then(m) .then( g(() => { const e = pe( d, f.filter( e => null == o || o.includes(e.submodule.name) ), !0 ).filter(e => null != e.callback); if (e.length) return new h.U9(t => Q(e, t, d)); }) ) )), b); }; })({ mkDelay: t })), nulo != P && P(), (q = []), (P = e.getConfig(‘userSync’, e => { const t = e.userSync; t && ((_ = t.ppid), t.userIds && ((M = t.userIds), (N = (0, u.Et)(t.syncDelay) ? t.syncDelay : E.qh.syncDelay), (L = (0, u.Et)(t.auctionDelay) ? t.auctionDelay: E.qh.auctionDelay), De(), (función(e, t) { if (e) { const n = {}, r = new Map( t.map(e => e.aliasName ? [e.aliasName, e.name] : []
) ); Objeto.keys(e).forEach(t => { const o = (0, u.cy)(e[t]) ? […e[t]].contrarrestar() : []; norte[t] = o.map(e => (r.has(e) ? r.get(e) : e)); }), (J = norte); } más J = {}; C.refresh(), Ver(t); })( t.idPriority, q), sí({ listo: !0 }))); })), ((0, rm)().getUserIds = se), ((0, rm)().getUserIdsAsEids = ie), ((0, rm)().getEncryptedIdsForSource = Oe(ce)), ((0, rm)().registerSignalSources = le), ((0, rm)().refreshUserIds = Oe(fe)), ((0, rm)().getUserIdAsync = Oe(ge)), ((0, rm)().getUserIdAsAidBySource = ae), oe() || O.gH.antes(re, 100); } ke(o.$W), (0, c.xG)( ‘userId’, función(e) { (e.findRootDomain = yS), (q || []).find(t => t.nombre === e.nombre) || (q.push(e), I.o2.register(w.fW, e.name, e.gvlid), De(), ee({ actualizar: !0, submoduleNames: [e.name] })); }, { postInstallAllowed: !0 } ), (0, rE)(‘userId’); } }, mi => { miO(0, [802, 769, 139, 85]() => { return (t = 4836), e((es = t)); var t; }); eO(); } ]); })(), tlpbjs.processQueue(); tlpbjs.config = {}; tlpbjs.config.domain = ventana.ubicación.nombredehost.replace(‘www.’, ”); if (cuenta) { tlpbjs.config.account = cuenta; } más { tlpbjs.config.account = ‘tl’; } tlpbjs.config.debug = window.location.search.indexOf(‘tlpbjs=debug’) > -1; tlpbjs.defineSlot = ventana.googletag.defineSlot; tlpbjs.nativeRender = función(estado) { var ganadores = tlpbjs.getHighestCpmBids([state.divId]); if (tlpbjs.config.debug) console.log(‘tlpbjs: ganadores: ‘ + ganadores.length); for (var i = 0; i { if (a.mediaTypes && a.mediaTypes.banner && a.mediaTypes.banner.sizes) { eliminar a.mediaTypes.banner.sizes; } }); }); ventana.pbjs = ventana.pbjs || ventana.tlpbjs; }); tlpbjs.renderTlDynamicAd = función(estado) { tlpbjs.que.push(función() { if (!tlpbjs.adUnits.find(e => e.code === estado.divId)) { var new_unit = [
{
code: state.divId,
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[1, 1]]} }, ortb2Imp: { text: { prebid: { almacenadorequest: { id: state.storedImp }, …(window.location.search.indexOf(‘tl=test’) > -1 && { almacenadoauctionresponse: { id: ‘test-placement300x250’ } }) } } }, ofertas: [
{
bidder: ‘teal-s2s’
}
]
} ]; tlpbjs.addAdUnits(nueva_unidad); } var otros_eids; if (ventana.owpbjs && ventana.owpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids) { other_eids = ventana.owpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids(); } else if (window.ihowpbjs && window.ihowpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids) { other_eids = window.ihowpbjs.getUserIdsAsEids(); } else if (window.pbjs && window.pbjs.getUserIdsAsEids) { other_eids = window.pbjs.getUserIdsAsEids(); } if (otros_eids && otros_eids.filter) { otros_eids = otros_eids.filter( e => ![‘criteo.com’, tlpbjs.config.domain, ‘pubcid.org’].incluye(e[‘source’]
) ); tlpbjs.mergeConfig({ ortb2: { usuario: { text: { eids: other_eids } } } }); } tlpbjs.tlRequestBids(estado); }); }; tlpbjs.initGam = función(estado) { ventana.googletag = ventana.googletag || {cmd: [] }; window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { if (state.gamSlotId) { state.gamSlot = window.googletag .pubads() .getSlots() .find(element => element.getSlotElementId() === state.divId); if (!state.gamSlot) { if (state.size && Array.isArray(state.size)) { if (!estado.tamaño.incluye(1)) { estado.tamaño = [state.size, [1, 1]]; } } más { estado.tamaño = [[1, 1]]; } state.gamSlot = tlpbjs .defineSlot(state.gamSlotId, state.size, state.divId) .addService(googletag.pubads()); } else { var tamaños = state.gamSlot.getSizes(); si (!tamaños.find(e => e[‘width’] == 1)) { var tamañoArray = [[1, 1]]; tamaños.forEach(e => sizeArray.push([e[‘width’]mi[‘height’]])); state.gamSlot.defineSizeMapping( googletag .sizeMapping() .addSize([0, 0]sizeArray) .build() ); } } } }); }; } función triggerTealReplace(cuenta) { ventana.googletag = ventana.googletag || {cmd: [] }; window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { if (window.location.search.indexOf(‘tl=disable’) > -1) return; var identifier = ‘recovered-ad-slot-‘; var gptDefineSlot = window.googletag.defineSlot; var adCounter = 0; if (!window.tlpbjs || !window.tlpbjs.config) loadTlpbjs(cuenta? cuenta: ‘npg’); función defineSlotOverride(adUnitPath, tamaños, divId) { //solo pasa 0,0 si el nodo principal ya ha recuperado el hijo var div = document.getElementById(divId(divId) = true if ( div.parentNode && div.parentNode.children && div.parentNode.children.forEach ) { div.parentNode.children.forEach(e => { if (e.id.startsWith(identificador)) { vacíoParent = false; } } } var ranura = gptDefineSlot(adUnitPath, vacíoParent? tamaños: [0, 0]dividido); runAuctionForSlot(divId, slot.getSizes()); ranura de retorno; } function runAuctionForSlot(divId, tamaños, isRefresh) { //verificar tamaños – no renderizar si ancho o alto { if (Array.isArray(e) && e[0] > tamaño máximo[0]) { tamaño máximo[0] = mi[0]; } más si (e.ancho > maxSize[0]) { tamaño máximo[0] = e.ancho; } si (Array.isArray(e) && e[1] > tamaño máximo[1]) { tamaño máximo[1] = mi[1]; } más si (e.height > maxSize[1]) { tamaño máximo[1] = e.altura; } }); } si (tamaño máximo[0] <= 2 || Tamaño máximo[1] { if (e.id.startsWith(identificador)) { vacíoParent = false; } }); } if (emptyParent || isRefresh) { slot.innerHTML = ”; if (!isRefresh) slot.id = identificador + adCounter++; if (!tooSmall) { var urlParams = new URLSearchParams(ventana.ubicación.búsqueda); var estado = { divId: slot.id, div: slot, …(urlParams.get(‘tlgamslot’) && { gamSlotId: urlParams.get(‘tlgamslot’) }), tamaño: maxSize }; si (tamaño máximo[0] >= 728) state.storedImp = ‘recuperado728x90’; de lo contrario si (maxSize[0] = 250) state.storedImp = ‘recuperado300x250’; de lo contrario si (maxSize[0] >= 320) state.storedImp = ‘recuperado320x100’; if (state.storedImp) { if (state.gamSlotId) { if (isRefresh) state.gamSlot = window.googletag .pubads() .getSlots() .find( elemento => element.getSlotElementId() === state.divId ); demás window.tlpbjs.initGam(estado); } ventana.tlpbjs.renderTlDynamicAd(estado); observarSlotInView(estado); // inicia el temporizador de actualización } } } } } función observeSlotInView(estado) { var observador = new IntersectionObserver( función(entradas) { entradas.forEach(entrada => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { observador.unobserve(estado.div); // Dejar de observar una vez en la vista setTimeout( () => runAuctionForSlot(state.divId, state.size, true), 30000 ); // Llamada después de 30 segundos } } }, {umbral: 0.1 }); // Se activa cuando al menos el 10% del espacio está a la vista observer.observe(state.div); } window.googletag.defineSlot = defineSlotOverride; window.googletag .pubads() .getSlots() .forEach(e => { runAuctionForSlot(e.getSlotElementId(), e.getSizes()); }); }); }
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMIZ)
La Copa Mundial de la FIFA comienza a toda velocidad el martes en Kansas City cuando los actuales campeones del mundo, Argentina, se enfrentan a Argelia.
La FIFA Fan Fest estará abierta el martes de 13:00 a 22:00 horas para que los aficionados disfruten de los partidos de la Copa Mundial y otras festividades.
El festival, ubicado en el Museo y Memorial Nacional de la Primera Guerra Mundial, sirve como centro oficial para los fanáticos de los seis partidos de la Copa Mundial de Kansas City y tiene capacidad para albergar hasta 25.000 personas por día.
Si planeas asistir al FIFA Fan Fest, existen algunas reglas.
- Tu pase debe ser digital para ingresar al recinto.
- Sólo se permiten bolsas transparentes de 12” x 6” x 12” o bolsas pequeñas no transparentes de 4,5” x 6,5”.
- Mantente hidratado. Se permitirán botellas de agua de plástico transparente y se instalarán estaciones de agua alrededor del lugar.
El FIFA Fan Festival es gratuito, aunque la entrada está sujeta a límites de aforo. Los organizadores animan a los aficionados a reservar pases con antelación.
El servicio de transporte Connect K26 estará disponible para los fanáticos en GEHA Stadium y Fan Fest.
Los servicios de transporte Connect KC26 estarán disponibles desde las 10 am hasta la medianoche de lunes a viernes y las personas deben tener su pase de transporte KC26. Los autobuses circularán aproximadamente cada 20 minutos; Los servicios de transporte desde la parada de Lawrence, Kansas circularán aproximadamente cada 30 minutos.
A continuación se muestra un mapa de las paradas del servicio de transporte Connect KC26.
Argentina se enfrentará a Argelia el martes a las 8 pm en el Estadio GEHA y se transmitirá por Fox KQFX.
FIFA Fan Fest transmitirá los dos partidos previos al Argentina vs Argelia. Francia se enfrentará a Senegal a las 14.00 horas, seguido del Iraq vs Senegal a las 17.00 horas.
Todos los partidos de la Copa Mundial se transmitirán en el FIFA Fan Fest durante todo el torneo.
Jazmín Halliburton
Jazsmin Halliburton se unió a ABC 17 News como periodista multimedia en octubre de 2023.
Se graduó del programa de maestría de la Escuela AQ Miller de la Universidad Estatal de Kansas.
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