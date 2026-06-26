Presentador de televisión australiano Karl Stefanovic habla después de salir de Nine Entertainment por el podcast de Tommy Robinson: Soy libre, realmente independiente

Australiaâ€˜s popular â€œTodayâ€ TV host Karl Stefanovic has spokenn out following his exit from Nine Entertainment, posting a video to YouTube declaring himself â€œfree, truly independentâ€ and framing the split as a stand for editorial principle â€” days after an episode of his podcast â€œThe Karl Stefanovic Showâ€ featuring U.K. far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.

â€œNine Entertainment and Karl Stefanovic have agreed that it is no longer possible for him to continue hosting â€˜Today’ at the same time as his independent podcast,â€ the network said in a statement supplied to Variety. â€œWhile Karl and Nine had previously agreed he would leave â€˜Today’ at the end of this year, they have subsequently decided he will leave the network immediately.â€

Nine chief executive Matt Stanton, in an email to staff, described the timing as the â€œright timeâ€ for Stefanovic to move on.

In the YouTube video, Stefanovic offered an emotional farewell to his free-to-air audience. â€œI’m free, truly independent. I didn’t get the chance to thank my free-to-air audience for 21 great years,â€ he said. â€œThank you for riding the ups and downs. You have my thanks, and you have all of my love.â€ He singled out co-host Sarah Abo â€” due to go on maternity leave in August â€” asking her to â€œlook after everyone,â€ and acknowledged the preceding days had been difficult. â€œIt wasn’t easy this last couple of days, but we roll on,â€ he said.

Turning to the controversy directly, Stefanovic defended his editorial approach as a matter of public interest. â€œThe public deserve to hear perspectives,â€ he said. â€œThis country was built by hardworking Aussies from all around the world, and they were bound by the same values, but very different experiences. So, on my show, I’ve spoken to people who have different perspectives. I know that winds some people up. Sometimes I agree with everything a guest says. Sometimes I don’t. But importantly, you get to make up your mind.â€ He added: â€œFreedom of speech here and around the world is what this show is about. You don’t have to listen to my show. You have the power. You are smart enough to make up your own mind.â€ Stefanovic thanked existing sponsors and called for new ones, confirming the independent podcast would continue.

The episode at the center of the crisis â€“ a 55-minute interview with Robinson, whose legal name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon â€“ was scrubbed from Stefanovic’s YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and social media less than a day after it aired, with no explanation offered. Australian far-right politician Pauline Hanson then reposted the full interview to her own YouTube channel under the title â€œCANCELLED: The Full Karl Stefanovic and Tommy Robinson Interview,â€ captioning it with a defense of Stefanovic and a broadside against Nine management. At press time, the video had accumulated more than 413,000 views.

During the interview, Robinson claimed an uprising is underway in Australia and declared his admiration for Hanson, while Stefanovic complimented Robinson’s tenacity and suggested some of Hanson’s ideas were gaining traction with mainstream voters. Robinson co-founded the far-right English Defence League in 2009 and served as one of its leaders until 2013; prior to that he was a member of the far-right British National Party from 2004 to 2005. He has been denied an Australian visa on two separate occasions and carries multiple criminal convictions.