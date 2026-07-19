Noah Kahan Concert Among Shows Canceled in New York Due to Inclement Weather on Saturday

Noah Kahan's concert at Citi Field in Queens, New York, was canceled shortly before doors Saturday night (July 18). The final call was made after the stadium's team spent the afternoon monitoring weather patterns in the New York City area, and after issuing an initial plan earlier in the evening to proceed with the show with no opening act and an adjusted set time for Kahan.

â€œThe show tonight at Citi Field has been canceled due to inclement weather. This was a very difficult decision to make, but the first priority is always to keep everyone safe,â€ the venue's latest update said on Saturday. Rain showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, were expected into the night.

â€œExhausted every option to make this happen.. love you guys,â€ Kahan wrote in an Instagram Story, where he shared the news.

No makeup date was announced for Kahan's July 18 concert, which was meant to be night one of a two-night stand at Citi Field. The Great Divide singer-songwriter remains on the venue's schedule for Sunday (July 19).

Citi Field provided details on ticket refunds for the scrapped July 18 gig: â€œFor ticket holders: Refunds are available from point of purchase. If you purchased from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded. Thank you for understanding.â€

Nearby Forest Hills Stadium, also located in Queens, called off Saturday night's scheduled performance by Zeds Dead. The concert is postponed to Aug. 14, and original tickets are valid for the new date. Refunds at original point of purchase are also available.

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â€œThe weather is just being too difficult,â€ Zeds Dead wrote in a statement released a few hours before the show. â€œThere's another storm that's supposed to move in and we can't even build our production anyway with all the delays from the rain already. So sorry to have to do this we really were looking forward to this one for a long time. We were hopeful all yesterday and today, and thought if the winds and lightning held off we could at least have a time in the rain and it would maybe even be more magical but alas there is no way to do it now. Once again very sorry but we have to be on the side of safety here. â€œ

The duo's Journey of a Lifetime Tour continues in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 24.