Home Cultura Predicciones de los premios ACM 2026: ¿Quién se llevará los máximos honores?

Predicciones de los premios ACM 2026: ¿Quién se llevará los máximos honores?

By
Valentina Moreno
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nt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-list1-uid0″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-body1″},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list1″},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”refresh”,”value”:”240″}],”lazyLoad”:”no”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-list1″,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249737,”position”:1,”positionDisplay”:2,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:14:31″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:14:32″,”title”:”Female Artist of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”female-artist-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”ntttt

nnnnnnnnnnn

ntNominees:</p>nnnn

ntKelsea Ballerini</p>nnnn

ntMiranda Lambert</p>nnnn

ntElla Langley</p>nnnn

ntMegan Moroney</p>nnnn

ntLainey Wilson</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â Wilson could extend her winning streak to four wins in a row, and itu2019s good to see Lambert, who has won the title more than any other artist, back here after being omitted the past two years. However, this feels like a race between country musicu2019s two newest stars, Langley and Moroney. Langley wins by a nose.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â Ella Langley</p>nnnn

ntNicholson:</strong> This is a stacked category this year, as women again lead for overall number of ACM nominations. Wilson is the reigning winner in this category and has taken it home three consecutive years. However, Langley is on a powerhouse streak right now, thanks to her Billboard 200-topping album Dandelion</em> and her Hot 100 juggernaut â€œChoosin' Texas,â€ while Moroney's Cloud 9 </em>also topped the Billboard 200 this year. Each artist has had a stellar past year, but it feels like Langley seems to have the wind in her sails right now.</p>nnnn

ntWinner</strong>: Ella Langley</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid1″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249741,”position”:2,”positionDisplay”:3,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:16:14″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:16:15″,”title”:”Male Artist of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”male-artist-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntNominees:</p>nnnn

ntLuke Combs</p>nnnn

ntRiley Green</p>nnnn

ntCody Johnson</p>nnnn

ntChris Stapleton</p>nnnn

ntZach Top</p>nnnn

ntNewman: </strong>Itu2019s a little shocking that Morgan Wallen was left out here. Itu2019s similarly stunning that Combs has only won once and Johnson has never won. Although itu2019s not quite so surprising when reminded they are competing against Stapleton, who has won five times previously, and is one of the best singers not just in country but in any genre. Green and Top get their first nomination here in what is probably the toughest category. We think itu2019s going to be a night to herald new talent, though weu2019re happy with any of these five gentlemen taking the trophy home.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â Zach Top</p>nnnn

ntNicholson:</strong> Each nominee in the category has had a top year, with Green earning a Country Airplay hit with â€œDon't Mind If I Doâ€ (with Ella Langley) and making forays into being a multi-media star. Combs released a top album and continues to be a top-tier stadium draw. Johnson just notched his most recent No. 1 with â€œThe Fallâ€ and continues to headline to sold-out crowds. Reigning winner Stapleton, who has won in this category five times (this is his 11th nomination in the category), also puts up some stiff competition in the category. Meanwhile, Zach Top earned a top 20 Country Airplay hit with â€œGood Times and Tan Lines,â€ and released the album Top Country Albums top 5 Ain't In It For My Health</em>. However, this just might be Johnson's year to take home the win.</p>nnnn

ntWinner: </strong>Cody Johnson</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid2″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249743,”position”:3,”positionDisplay”:4,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:16:52″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:16:53″,”title”:”Group of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”group-of-the-year-2″,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntNominees:</p>nnnn

nt49 Winchester</p>nnnn

ntFlatland Cavalry</p>nnnn

ntOld Dominion</p>nnnn

ntRascal Flatts</p>nnnn

ntThe Red Clay Strays</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â Old Dominion has won eight times, only slightly besting Rascal Flatts, who have taken home seven trophies. As with many categories, thereu2019s some great new blood who are broadening countryu2019 sound competing with the veterans this year. This is a toss-up between Old Dominion and The Red Clay Strays, who took home the award at the CMA Awards in November.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â The Red Clay Strays</p>nnnn

ntNicholson: </strong>Seasoned winners of the category Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts are up against an influx of newer nominees with The Red Clay Strays, Flatland Cavalry and 49 Winchester. Old Dominion took this award home last year, but look for The Red Clay Strays to potentially upend that winning streak.</p>nnnn

ntWinner: </strong>The Red Clay Strays</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid3″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249745,”position”:4,”positionDisplay”:5,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:17:26″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:17:27″,”title”:”Duo of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”duo-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntNominees:</p>nnnn

ntBrooks & Dunn</p>nnnn

ntBrothers Osborne</p>nnnn

ntDan + Shay</p>nnnn

ntMuscadine Bloodline</p>nnnn

ntThelma & James</p>nnnn

ntNewman: </strong>Reigning champs Brooks & Dunn have won in this category more times (17) than any other duo, but they face strong competition from Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne, both of whom are multiple winners as well. Muscadine Bloodline are beloved, but not particularly seen as country (then again, neither are the Red Clay Strays, even by their own admission) and married duo Thelma & James just havenu2019t had enough time to make an impact.Â </p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â Dan + Shay</p>nnnn

ntNicholson:</strong> Country Music Hall of Famers (and 17-time ACM Awards winners) Brooks & Dunn are up against Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne (neither duo is a stranger to the winners circle) and two relative newcomers to the category, with indie duo Muscadine Bloodline and married duo Thelma & James. It's possible that ACM voters may not feel the latter two nominees have spurred enough momentum in the mainstream market over the past year, and the only category veteran to release a project in the past year was Brothers Osborne with a 10-year anniversary edition of their album Pawn Shop</em>. It's likely that B&D could add another win in this category.</p>nnnn

ntWinner: </strong>Brooks & Dunn</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid4″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249748,”position”:5,”positionDisplay”:6,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:18:07″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:18:09″,”title”:”Album of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”album-of-the-year-9″,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntNominees:</p>nnnn

nt[Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record Companyu2013label(s)]</p>nnnn

ntAinu2019t In It For My Health</em> â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33</p>nnnn

ntCherry Valley</em> â€“ Carter Faith; Producer: Tofer Brown; Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA</p>nnnn

ntDonu2019t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)</em> â€“ Riley Green; Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment</p>nnnn

ntIu2019m The Problem</em> â€“ Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records</p>nnnn

ntParker McCollum</em> â€“ Parker McCollum; Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Record Company-Label: MCA</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â If youu2019re questioning if country music is producing vital new talent, no need to look any further than this category where three of the five nominees are celebrating their first nomination in this field. Wallen is the only previous nominee here, winning in 2022 forÂ Dangerous: The Double Album</em>. To be sure, as is always the case, the nominees benefitted from timing, given that Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert tend to win when they are nominated and none released albums in the eligibility period. Each one of these is outstanding in its own way. Wallenu2019s towers over the others in terms of consumption, but on the other end of the spectrum, itu2019s gratifying to see Faithu2019s album, which earned a spot near the top of many Best of 2025 lists, garner Faith a nomination.Â Â (For what itu2019s worth, four of the albums ended up on Billboardu2019s list of top 10 country albums of 2025). Still, it feels like the wind is behind Top and his neo-traditionalist style.Â </p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â Ainu2019t In It For My Health</em>Â </p>nnnn

ntNicholson: </strong>Wallen's titan project is far and away the biggest-seller of this year's platter of nominees, though each of the competitors has also earned solid sales, or critical and/or fan acclaim. Given the album's juggernaut success, it's likely Wallen's album will take home the honor.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong> I'm The Problem</em></p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid5″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249750,”position”:6,”positionDisplay”:7,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:18:45″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:24:48″,”title”:”Song of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”song-of-the-year-11″,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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nt[Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]</p>nnnn

ntu201cA Song To Singu201d â€“ Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure; Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp</p>nnnn

ntu201cAm I Okay?u201d â€“ Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon; Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine</p>nnnn

ntu201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d â€“ Ella Langley; Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor; Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing</p>nnnn

ntu201cI Never Lieu201d â€“ Zach Top; Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music</p>nnnn

ntu201cSomewhere Over Laredoâ€ â€“ Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg; Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â Each one of these songs showed a new or different facet of the performer. Additionally, the performers are also the songwriters in all nominees, which is not always the case. If Wilsonu2019s u201cSomewhere Over Laredou201d wins, the songwriters of 1939u2019s The Wizard of Oz</em>u2019s â€œSomewhere Over the Rainbowâ€ will become ACM Award winners since Wilsonu2019s song very lightly interpolates the classic, which is just a wacky notion. Lambert has two chances here as songwriter/performer on u201cA Song to Singu201d and Lambertu2019s u201cChoosinu2019 Texas,u201d which she co-wrote. u201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d has become a phenomenon and seems impossible to beat.Â </p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â u201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d</p>nnnn

ntNicholson: </strong>Each of these songs found the artist challenging themselves artistically, whether that's the sultry '70s vibe of the Stapleton/Lambert collab â€œA Song to Sing,â€ Moroney trading the scathing romantic takedowns of her debut album for the optimism of the title track to her sophomore project, or Wilson wrapping in melody and other elements from the classic â€œSomewhere Over The Rainbowâ€ into her hit â€œSomewhere Over Laredo.â€ Fans immediately took to Top's â€œI Never Lie,â€ as they did with Langley's â€œChoosin' Texas.â€ But given the enduring power of Langley's smash hit, â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ seems primed for the winner's circle. </p>nnnn

ntWinner: </strong>â€œChoosin' Texasâ€</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid6″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249752,”position”:7,”positionDisplay”:8,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:19:38″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:19:40″,”title”:”Single of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”single-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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nt[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Companyu2013Label(s)]</p>nnnn

ntu201c6 Months Lateru201d â€“ Megan Moroney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records</p>nnnn

ntu201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d â€“ Ella Langley; Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records</p>nnnn

ntu201cI Never Lieu201d â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33</p>nnnn

ntu201cSomewhere Over Laredou201d â€“ Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records</p>nnnn

ntu201cThe Fallu201d â€“ Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville</p>nnnn

ntNewman: </strong>Three songs nominated for song of the year repeat here, showing how much voters thought of the tunes as both artistic statements and commercial achievements. u201cThe Fallu201d carries the most emotional heft here with its u201cThe Danceu201d-type message, but all of the songs kept fans tuned in to their radio (or other preferred listening device). Still, it just feels like Langley is unstoppable.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â u201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d</p>nnnn

ntNicholson: </strong>â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ has been a runaway hit this year, making history and entrenching itself at the top of the Hot 100. Though every song in this category has seen commercial success, Langley seems to have this category wrapped up.</p>nnnn

ntWinner: </strong>â€œChoosin' Texasâ€</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid7″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249767,”position”:8,”positionDisplay”:9,”date”:”2026-05-15 21:41:35″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 21:41:37″,”title”:”Music Event of the Year”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”music-event-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntMusic Event of the Year</strong></p>nnnn

nt[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Companyu2013Label(s)]</p>nnnn

ntu201cA Song To Singu201d â€“ Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb; Record Company-Label: Republic Records</p>nnnn

ntu201cAmenu201d â€“ Shaboozey & Jelly Roll; Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook; Record Company-Label: Empire</p>nnnn

ntu201cDonu2019t Mind If I Dou201d â€“ Riley Green feat. Ella Langley; Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment</p>nnnn

ntu201cTrailblazeru201d â€“ Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson; Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire; Record Company-Label: MCA</p>nnnn

ntu201cYou Had To Be Thereu201d â€“ Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â u201cEventu201d is a little hyperbolic a term to use here since this category is basically comprised of artists who normally donu2019t work together performing together, but that doesnu2019t mean their collaboration necessarily rises to u201cevent.u201dÂ Â are duetting with each other. Still, the results for all of the nominees are greater than the sum of their parts, but the only one that truly feels like an u201ceventu201d is u201cTrailblazeru201d with Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson. Itu2019s a song whose performers span generations coming together in a song that pays tribute to the women who came before them. The song, which the three women debuted at last yearu2019sÂ ACMÂ Awards, didnu2019t get the love it deserved at radio, so maybe it will get it here.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â u201cTrailblazer,u201d Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson</p>nnnn

ntNicholson:</strong> This year's category features superstar pairings, multi-generational collabs and musical partnerships between rising stars. Each song brought its own kind of musical magic, but hearing Stapleton's grizzled voice alongside Lambert's polished twang on a sultry, '70s country-tilted number feels like a timeless classic.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong> â€œA Song to Singâ€</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t

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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid8″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249770,”position”:9,”positionDisplay”:10,”date”:”2026-05-15 21:54:11″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 21:54:13″,”title”:”Artist-Songwriter of the Year”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”artist-songwriter-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntArtist-Songwriter of the Year</strong></p>nnnn

ntLuke Combs</p>nnnn

ntRiley Green</p>nnnn

ntElla Langley</p>nnnn

ntMegan Moroney</p>nnnn

ntMorgan Wallen</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â Introduced in 2023, this category differentiates between songwriters who perform and non-performing songwriters who pen songs for and with other artists. (Jessie Jo Dillon already won in the songwriter of the year category in awards announced earlier). Though they are both already acclaimed for their writing abilities and pen their own material, it feels a little early for Langley or Moroney to win this award given the competition. Combs is the most regarded here as an artist-songwriter, though both Wallen and Green are also very strong, and Green solo writes much of his material.Â </p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â Luke Combs</p>nnnn

ntNicholson: Each artist-writer deserves praise for the songcrafting work that they have poured into their music, whether chart-topping commercial hits or simply fan-favorite album cuts. Given that Green was the sole writer of his two No. 1 Country Airplay hits over the past year, â€œWorst Wayâ€ and â€œDon't Mind If I Do,â€ it seems that Green has the edge on the competition here.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong> Riley Green</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null}],”galleryCount”:”10″,”galleryID”:”1236249733″,”previousPageLink”:””,”nextPageLink”:””,”template”:”item-featured-image”,”ordering”:”none”,”galleryTitle”:”ACM Awards 2026 Predictions: Who Will Take Home Top Honors?”,”isList”:”1″,”logo”:[],”i10n”:{“backToArticle”:”Back to Article”,”backToAllGalleries”:”Back to All Galleries”,”backToReview”:”Back to Review”,”backToAllReviews”:”Back to All Reviews”,”thumbnail”:”Thumbnails”,”nextSlide”:”Next Slide”,”prevSlide”:”Previous Slide”,”skipAd”:”Skip Ad”,”skipIn”:”Skip In”,”of”:”of”,”missingSomething”:”You’re missing something!”,”subscribeNow”:”Subscribe Now”,”next”:”Next”,”nextGallery”:”Next Gallery”,”closeThisMessage”:”Close this message”,”closeModal”:”Close Modal”,”closeGallery”:”Close Gallery”,”startSlideShow”:”Start Slideshow”,”lightBox”:”Lightbox”,”scrollUp”:”Scroll Up”,”scrollDown”:”Scroll Down”,”look”:”Look”,”readMore”:”Read More”,”showLess”:”Show Less”,”vertical”:{“photo”:”Photo”}},”ads”:{“rightRailGallery”:{“html”:”t

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