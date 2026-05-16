Predicciones de los premios ACM 2026: ¿Quién se llevará los máximos honores?

nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid4″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249748,”position”:5,”positionDisplay”:6,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:18:07″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:18:09″,”title”:”Album of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”album-of-the-year-9″,”caption”:””,”description”:”

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ntNominees:</p>nnnn

nt[Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record Companyu2013label(s)]</p>nnnn

ntAinu2019t In It For My Health</em> â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33</p>nnnn

ntCherry Valley</em> â€“ Carter Faith; Producer: Tofer Brown; Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA</p>nnnn

ntDonu2019t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)</em> â€“ Riley Green; Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment</p>nnnn

ntIu2019m The Problem</em> â€“ Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records</p>nnnn

ntParker McCollum</em> â€“ Parker McCollum; Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Record Company-Label: MCA</p>nnnn

ntNewman:</strong>Â If youu2019re questioning if country music is producing vital new talent, no need to look any further than this category where three of the five nominees are celebrating their first nomination in this field. Wallen is the only previous nominee here, winning in 2022 forÂ Dangerous: The Double Album</em>. To be sure, as is always the case, the nominees benefitted from timing, given that Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert tend to win when they are nominated and none released albums in the eligibility period. Each one of these is outstanding in its own way. Wallenu2019s towers over the others in terms of consumption, but on the other end of the spectrum, itu2019s gratifying to see Faithu2019s album, which earned a spot near the top of many Best of 2025 lists, garner Faith a nomination.Â Â (For what itu2019s worth, four of the albums ended up on Billboardu2019s list of top 10 country albums of 2025). Still, it feels like the wind is behind Top and his neo-traditionalist style.Â </p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong>Â Ainu2019t In It For My Health</em>Â </p>nnnn

ntNicholson: </strong>Wallen's titan project is far and away the biggest-seller of this year's platter of nominees, though each of the competitors has also earned solid sales, or critical and/or fan acclaim. Given the album's juggernaut success, it's likely Wallen's album will take home the honor.</p>nnnn

ntWinner:</strong> I'm The Problem</em></p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t