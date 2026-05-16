Predicciones de los premios ACM 2026: ¿Quién se llevará los máximos honores?

nt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-list1-uid0″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-body1″},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list1″},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”refresh”,”value”:”240″}],”lazyLoad”:”no”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-list1″,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249737,”position”:1,”positionDisplay”:2,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:14:31″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:14:32″,”title”:”Female Artist of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”female-artist-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”ntttt
nnnnnnnnnnn
ntNominees:</p>nnnn
ntKelsea Ballerini</p>nnnn
ntMiranda Lambert</p>nnnn
ntElla Langley</p>nnnn
ntMegan Moroney</p>nnnn
ntLainey Wilson</p>nnnn
ntNewman:</strong>Â Wilson could extend her winning streak to four wins in a row, and itu2019s good to see Lambert, who has won the title more than any other artist, back here after being omitted the past two years. However, this feels like a race between country musicu2019s two newest stars, Langley and Moroney. Langley wins by a nose.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â Ella Langley</p>nnnn
ntNicholson:</strong> This is a stacked category this year, as women again lead for overall number of ACM nominations. Wilson is the reigning winner in this category and has taken it home three consecutive years. However, Langley is on a powerhouse streak right now, thanks to her Billboard 200-topping album Dandelion</em> and her Hot 100 juggernaut â€œChoosin' Texas,â€ while Moroney's Cloud 9 </em>also topped the Billboard 200 this year. Each artist has had a stellar past year, but it feels like Langley seems to have the wind in her sails right now.</p>nnnn
ntWinner</strong>: Ella Langley</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid1″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249741,”position”:2,”positionDisplay”:3,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:16:14″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:16:15″,”title”:”Male Artist of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”male-artist-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”
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ntNominees:</p>nnnn
ntLuke Combs</p>nnnn
ntRiley Green</p>nnnn
ntCody Johnson</p>nnnn
ntChris Stapleton</p>nnnn
ntZach Top</p>nnnn
ntNewman: </strong>Itu2019s a little shocking that Morgan Wallen was left out here. Itu2019s similarly stunning that Combs has only won once and Johnson has never won. Although itu2019s not quite so surprising when reminded they are competing against Stapleton, who has won five times previously, and is one of the best singers not just in country but in any genre. Green and Top get their first nomination here in what is probably the toughest category. We think itu2019s going to be a night to herald new talent, though weu2019re happy with any of these five gentlemen taking the trophy home.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â Zach Top</p>nnnn
ntNicholson:</strong> Each nominee in the category has had a top year, with Green earning a Country Airplay hit with â€œDon't Mind If I Doâ€ (with Ella Langley) and making forays into being a multi-media star. Combs released a top album and continues to be a top-tier stadium draw. Johnson just notched his most recent No. 1 with â€œThe Fallâ€ and continues to headline to sold-out crowds. Reigning winner Stapleton, who has won in this category five times (this is his 11th nomination in the category), also puts up some stiff competition in the category. Meanwhile, Zach Top earned a top 20 Country Airplay hit with â€œGood Times and Tan Lines,â€ and released the album Top Country Albums top 5 Ain't In It For My Health</em>. However, this just might be Johnson's year to take home the win.</p>nnnn
ntWinner: </strong>Cody Johnson</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid2″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249743,”position”:3,”positionDisplay”:4,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:16:52″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:16:53″,”title”:”Group of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”group-of-the-year-2″,”caption”:””,”description”:”
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ntNominees:</p>nnnn
nt49 Winchester</p>nnnn
ntFlatland Cavalry</p>nnnn
ntOld Dominion</p>nnnn
ntRascal Flatts</p>nnnn
ntThe Red Clay Strays</p>nnnn
ntNewman:</strong>Â Old Dominion has won eight times, only slightly besting Rascal Flatts, who have taken home seven trophies. As with many categories, thereu2019s some great new blood who are broadening countryu2019 sound competing with the veterans this year. This is a toss-up between Old Dominion and The Red Clay Strays, who took home the award at the CMA Awards in November.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â The Red Clay Strays</p>nnnn
ntNicholson: </strong>Seasoned winners of the category Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts are up against an influx of newer nominees with The Red Clay Strays, Flatland Cavalry and 49 Winchester. Old Dominion took this award home last year, but look for The Red Clay Strays to potentially upend that winning streak.</p>nnnn
ntWinner: </strong>The Red Clay Strays</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid3″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249745,”position”:4,”positionDisplay”:5,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:17:26″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:17:27″,”title”:”Duo of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”duo-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”
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ntNominees:</p>nnnn
ntBrooks & Dunn</p>nnnn
ntBrothers Osborne</p>nnnn
ntDan + Shay</p>nnnn
ntMuscadine Bloodline</p>nnnn
ntThelma & James</p>nnnn
ntNewman: </strong>Reigning champs Brooks & Dunn have won in this category more times (17) than any other duo, but they face strong competition from Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne, both of whom are multiple winners as well. Muscadine Bloodline are beloved, but not particularly seen as country (then again, neither are the Red Clay Strays, even by their own admission) and married duo Thelma & James just havenu2019t had enough time to make an impact.Â </p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â Dan + Shay</p>nnnn
ntNicholson:</strong> Country Music Hall of Famers (and 17-time ACM Awards winners) Brooks & Dunn are up against Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne (neither duo is a stranger to the winners circle) and two relative newcomers to the category, with indie duo Muscadine Bloodline and married duo Thelma & James. It's possible that ACM voters may not feel the latter two nominees have spurred enough momentum in the mainstream market over the past year, and the only category veteran to release a project in the past year was Brothers Osborne with a 10-year anniversary edition of their album Pawn Shop</em>. It's likely that B&D could add another win in this category.</p>nnnn
ntWinner: </strong>Brooks & Dunn</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid4″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249748,”position”:5,”positionDisplay”:6,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:18:07″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:18:09″,”title”:”Album of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”album-of-the-year-9″,”caption”:””,”description”:”
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ntNominees:</p>nnnn
nt[Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record Companyu2013label(s)]</p>nnnn
ntAinu2019t In It For My Health</em> â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33</p>nnnn
ntCherry Valley</em> â€“ Carter Faith; Producer: Tofer Brown; Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA</p>nnnn
ntDonu2019t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)</em> â€“ Riley Green; Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment</p>nnnn
ntIu2019m The Problem</em> â€“ Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records</p>nnnn
ntParker McCollum</em> â€“ Parker McCollum; Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Record Company-Label: MCA</p>nnnn
ntNewman:</strong>Â If youu2019re questioning if country music is producing vital new talent, no need to look any further than this category where three of the five nominees are celebrating their first nomination in this field. Wallen is the only previous nominee here, winning in 2022 forÂ Dangerous: The Double Album</em>. To be sure, as is always the case, the nominees benefitted from timing, given that Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert tend to win when they are nominated and none released albums in the eligibility period. Each one of these is outstanding in its own way. Wallenu2019s towers over the others in terms of consumption, but on the other end of the spectrum, itu2019s gratifying to see Faithu2019s album, which earned a spot near the top of many Best of 2025 lists, garner Faith a nomination.Â Â (For what itu2019s worth, four of the albums ended up on Billboardu2019s list of top 10 country albums of 2025). Still, it feels like the wind is behind Top and his neo-traditionalist style.Â </p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â Ainu2019t In It For My Health</em>Â </p>nnnn
ntNicholson: </strong>Wallen's titan project is far and away the biggest-seller of this year's platter of nominees, though each of the competitors has also earned solid sales, or critical and/or fan acclaim. Given the album's juggernaut success, it's likely Wallen's album will take home the honor.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong> I'm The Problem</em></p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid5″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249750,”position”:6,”positionDisplay”:7,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:18:45″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:24:48″,”title”:”Song of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”song-of-the-year-11″,”caption”:””,”description”:”
ntttt
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nt[Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]</p>nnnn
ntu201cA Song To Singu201d â€“ Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure; Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp</p>nnnn
ntu201cAm I Okay?u201d â€“ Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon; Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine</p>nnnn
ntu201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d â€“ Ella Langley; Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor; Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing</p>nnnn
ntu201cI Never Lieu201d â€“ Zach Top; Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music</p>nnnn
ntu201cSomewhere Over Laredoâ€ â€“ Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg; Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing</p>nnnn
ntNewman:</strong>Â Each one of these songs showed a new or different facet of the performer. Additionally, the performers are also the songwriters in all nominees, which is not always the case. If Wilsonu2019s u201cSomewhere Over Laredou201d wins, the songwriters of 1939u2019s The Wizard of Oz</em>u2019s â€œSomewhere Over the Rainbowâ€ will become ACM Award winners since Wilsonu2019s song very lightly interpolates the classic, which is just a wacky notion. Lambert has two chances here as songwriter/performer on u201cA Song to Singu201d and Lambertu2019s u201cChoosinu2019 Texas,u201d which she co-wrote. u201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d has become a phenomenon and seems impossible to beat.Â </p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â u201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d</p>nnnn
ntNicholson: </strong>Each of these songs found the artist challenging themselves artistically, whether that's the sultry '70s vibe of the Stapleton/Lambert collab â€œA Song to Sing,â€ Moroney trading the scathing romantic takedowns of her debut album for the optimism of the title track to her sophomore project, or Wilson wrapping in melody and other elements from the classic â€œSomewhere Over The Rainbowâ€ into her hit â€œSomewhere Over Laredo.â€ Fans immediately took to Top's â€œI Never Lie,â€ as they did with Langley's â€œChoosin' Texas.â€ But given the enduring power of Langley's smash hit, â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ seems primed for the winner's circle. </p>nnnn
ntWinner: </strong>â€œChoosin' Texasâ€</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid6″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249752,”position”:7,”positionDisplay”:8,”date”:”2026-05-15 20:19:38″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 20:19:40″,”title”:”Single of the Year:”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”single-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”
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nt[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Companyu2013Label(s)]</p>nnnn
ntu201c6 Months Lateru201d â€“ Megan Moroney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records</p>nnnn
ntu201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d â€“ Ella Langley; Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records</p>nnnn
ntu201cI Never Lieu201d â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33</p>nnnn
ntu201cSomewhere Over Laredou201d â€“ Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records</p>nnnn
ntu201cThe Fallu201d â€“ Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville</p>nnnn
ntNewman: </strong>Three songs nominated for song of the year repeat here, showing how much voters thought of the tunes as both artistic statements and commercial achievements. u201cThe Fallu201d carries the most emotional heft here with its u201cThe Danceu201d-type message, but all of the songs kept fans tuned in to their radio (or other preferred listening device). Still, it just feels like Langley is unstoppable.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â u201cChoosinu2019 Texasu201d</p>nnnn
ntNicholson: </strong>â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ has been a runaway hit this year, making history and entrenching itself at the top of the Hot 100. Though every song in this category has seen commercial success, Langley seems to have this category wrapped up.</p>nnnn
ntWinner: </strong>â€œChoosin' Texasâ€</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid7″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249767,”position”:8,”positionDisplay”:9,”date”:”2026-05-15 21:41:35″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 21:41:37″,”title”:”Music Event of the Year”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”music-event-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”
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ntMusic Event of the Year</strong></p>nnnn
nt[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Companyu2013Label(s)]</p>nnnn
ntu201cA Song To Singu201d â€“ Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb; Record Company-Label: Republic Records</p>nnnn
ntu201cAmenu201d â€“ Shaboozey & Jelly Roll; Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook; Record Company-Label: Empire</p>nnnn
ntu201cDonu2019t Mind If I Dou201d â€“ Riley Green feat. Ella Langley; Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment</p>nnnn
ntu201cTrailblazeru201d â€“ Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson; Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire; Record Company-Label: MCA</p>nnnn
ntu201cYou Had To Be Thereu201d â€“ Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records</p>nnnn
ntNewman:</strong>Â u201cEventu201d is a little hyperbolic a term to use here since this category is basically comprised of artists who normally donu2019t work together performing together, but that doesnu2019t mean their collaboration necessarily rises to u201cevent.u201dÂ Â are duetting with each other. Still, the results for all of the nominees are greater than the sum of their parts, but the only one that truly feels like an u201ceventu201d is u201cTrailblazeru201d with Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson. Itu2019s a song whose performers span generations coming together in a song that pays tribute to the women who came before them. The song, which the three women debuted at last yearu2019sÂ ACMÂ Awards, didnu2019t get the love it deserved at radio, so maybe it will get it here.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â u201cTrailblazer,u201d Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson</p>nnnn
ntNicholson:</strong> This year's category features superstar pairings, multi-generational collabs and musical partnerships between rising stars. Each song brought its own kind of musical magic, but hearing Stapleton's grizzled voice alongside Lambert's polished twang on a sultry, '70s country-tilted number feels like a timeless classic.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong> â€œA Song to Singâ€</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null,”ads”:{“html”:”t
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nttnt</div>n</div>nttt</div>ntttt</div>n”,”data”:[{“divId”:”div-gpt-dsk-tab-bb-list-in-listx-uid8″,”displayType”:”medrec”,”targeting”:[{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-bodyX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-listX”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”mid”},{“key”:”pos”,”value”:”in-list”}],”lazyLoad”:”yes”,”lazyLoadMultiplier”:2,”zone”:”lists/in-listx”,”sizes”:[[300,250],[300,251]]}]}},{“ID”:1236249770,”position”:9,”positionDisplay”:10,”date”:”2026-05-15 21:54:11″,”modified”:”2026-05-15 21:54:13″,”title”:”Artist-Songwriter of the Year”,”subtitle”:null,”slug”:”artist-songwriter-of-the-year”,”caption”:””,”description”:”
ntttt
nnnnnnnnnnn
ntArtist-Songwriter of the Year</strong></p>nnnn
ntLuke Combs</p>nnnn
ntRiley Green</p>nnnn
ntElla Langley</p>nnnn
ntMegan Moroney</p>nnnn
ntMorgan Wallen</p>nnnn
ntNewman:</strong>Â Introduced in 2023, this category differentiates between songwriters who perform and non-performing songwriters who pen songs for and with other artists. (Jessie Jo Dillon already won in the songwriter of the year category in awards announced earlier). Though they are both already acclaimed for their writing abilities and pen their own material, it feels a little early for Langley or Moroney to win this award given the competition. Combs is the most regarded here as an artist-songwriter, though both Wallen and Green are also very strong, and Green solo writes much of his material.Â </p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong>Â Luke Combs</p>nnnn
ntNicholson: Each artist-writer deserves praise for the songcrafting work that they have poured into their music, whether chart-topping commercial hits or simply fan-favorite album cuts. Given that Green was the sole writer of his two No. 1 Country Airplay hits over the past year, â€œWorst Wayâ€ and â€œDon't Mind If I Do,â€ it seems that Green has the edge on the competition here.</p>nnnn
ntWinner:</strong> Riley Green</p>n</div>”,”alt”:””,”image_credit”:””,”url”:”https://www.billboard.com/lists/acm-awards-2026-predictions/”,”image_id”:0,”image”:””,”sizes”:{“pmc-gallery-s”:[],”pmc-gallery-m”:[],”pmc-gallery-l”:[],”pmc-gallery-xl”:[],”pmc-gallery-xxl”:[]},”fullWidth”:0,”fullHeight”:0,”mime_type”:”image”,”ad”:””,”appleSongID”:null,”enableAppleGA”:false,”additionalDescription”:null,”subtitleColor”:null,”additionalSubtitle”:null,”additionalSubtitleColor”:null}],”galleryCount”:”10″,”galleryID”:”1236249733″,”previousPageLink”:””,”nextPageLink”:””,”template”:”item-featured-image”,”ordering”:”none”,”galleryTitle”:”ACM Awards 2026 Predictions: Who Will Take Home Top Honors?”,”isList”:”1″,”logo”:[],”i10n”:{“backToArticle”:”Back to Article”,”backToAllGalleries”:”Back to All Galleries”,”backToReview”:”Back to Review”,”backToAllReviews”:”Back to All Reviews”,”thumbnail”:”Thumbnails”,”nextSlide”:”Next Slide”,”prevSlide”:”Previous Slide”,”skipAd”:”Skip Ad”,”skipIn”:”Skip In”,”of”:”of”,”missingSomething”:”You’re missing something!”,”subscribeNow”:”Subscribe Now”,”next”:”Next”,”nextGallery”:”Next Gallery”,”closeThisMessage”:”Close this message”,”closeModal”:”Close Modal”,”closeGallery”:”Close Gallery”,”startSlideShow”:”Start Slideshow”,”lightBox”:”Lightbox”,”scrollUp”:”Scroll Up”,”scrollDown”:”Scroll Down”,”look”:”Look”,”readMore”:”Read More”,”showLess”:”Show Less”,”vertical”:{“photo”:”Photo”}},”ads”:{“rightRailGallery”:{“html”:”t
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Billboard offers predictions on which artists will add new awards wins to their career accomplishments.
Who will take home the top prizes on Sunday (May 17) during the ACM Awards?
This year, women lead the nominations, with Megan Moroney at the head of this year's slate of nominees with nine nods, followed by Miranda Lambert with eight, and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven nominations each. This also marks the second consecutive year that a female solo artist leads the nominations (last year, Langley was the top-nominated artist, with eight nominations).
Wilson and Moroney are up against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen for the coveted entertainer of the year accolade. If Combs wins, he'll secure the ACM's triple crown, as he has also previously taken home the new male artist of the year and male artist of the year accolades. Meanwhile, if Wilson wins, she would join Carrie Underwood as the only woman to win the entertainer of the year trophy three times, and would be the first woman to win it three consecutive years.
Several early winners have already been revealed, with Tucker Wetmore earning the new male artist of the year title, Avery Anna earning the new female artist of the year title, the music video for Stephen Wilson Jr.'s â€œCuckooâ€ winning visual media of the year, and Jessie Jo Dillon winning songwriter of the year.
Shania Twain will host this year's awards show, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will stream live via Prime Video for the fifth consecutive year.
Here areÂ Billboard's predictions on who will emerge victorious in select categories, fromÂ MelindaÂ Newman (executive editor, West Coast/Country) and Jessica Nicholson (associate editor, Country).
-
Entertainer of the Year:
Nominees:
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Megan Moroney
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Newman: If Wilson wins, she will become the first woman to win consecutively three times. She faces extremely stiff competition from all the nominees, but especially from both Combs and Wallen who are global stadium acts yet have not won despite multiple nominations. It's a testament to the speed with which Moroney has ascended and how highly she is regarded that she's nominated here, but she's a longshot.Â
Winner:Â Morgan Wallen
Nicholson: Wilson is the reigning winner in this category and has kept up a solid pace of milestones in the past year, including the release of her Netflix documentary. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, Wallen, Combs, Johnson and Stapleton have all spearheaded top tours over the past year and Moroney has ascended to headlining arenas and earned her first Billboard 200-topping album with Cloud 9. Given that Combs just released his Billboard Top Country Albums-topping album The Way I Am and continues to spearhead his stadium-level tour, look for Combs to take home his first win.
Winner: Luke Combs
-
Female Artist of the Year:
Nominees:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Newman:Â Wilson could extend her winning streak to four wins in a row, and it's good to see Lambert, who has won the title more than any other artist, back here after being omitted the past two years. However, this feels like a race between country music's two newest stars, Langley and Moroney. Langley wins by a nose.
Winner:Â Ella Langley
Nicholson: This is a stacked category this year, as women again lead for overall number of ACM nominations. Wilson is the reigning winner in this category and has taken it home three consecutive years. However, Langley is on a powerhouse streak right now, thanks to her Billboard 200-topping album Dandelion and her Hot 100 juggernaut â€œChoosin' Texas,â€ while Moroney's Cloud 9 also topped the Billboard 200 this year. Each artist has had a stellar past year, but it feels like Langley seems to have the wind in her sails right now.
Winner: Ella Langley
-
Male Artist of the Year:
Nominees:
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Newman: It's a little shocking that Morgan Wallen was left out here. It's similarly stunning that Combs has only won once and Johnson has never won. Although it's not quite so surprising when reminded they are competing against Stapleton, who has won five times previously, and is one of the best singers not just in country but in any genre. Green and Top get their first nomination here in what is probably the toughest category. We think it's going to be a night to herald new talent, though we're happy with any of these five gentlemen taking the trophy home.
Winner:Â Zach Top
Nicholson: Each nominee in the category has had a top year, with Green earning a Country Airplay hit with â€œDon't Mind If I Doâ€ (with Ella Langley) and making forays into being a multi-media star. Combs released a top album and continues to be a top-tier stadium draw. Johnson just notched his most recent No. 1 with â€œThe Fallâ€ and continues to headline to sold-out crowds. Reigning winner Stapleton, who has won in this category five times (this is his 11th nomination in the category), also puts up some stiff competition in the category. Meanwhile, Zach Top earned a top 20 Country Airplay hit with â€œGood Times and Tan Lines,â€ and released the album Top Country Albums top 5 Ain't In It For My Health. However, this just might be Johnson's year to take home the win.
Winner: Cody Johnson
-
Group of the Year:
Nominees:
49 Winchester
Flatland Cavalry
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Newman:Â Old Dominion has won eight times, only slightly besting Rascal Flatts, who have taken home seven trophies. As with many categories, there's some great new blood who are broadening country' sound competing with the veterans this year. This is a toss-up between Old Dominion and The Red Clay Strays, who took home the award at the CMA Awards in November.
Winner:Â The Red Clay Strays
Nicholson: Seasoned winners of the category Old Dominion and Rascal Flatts are up against an influx of newer nominees with The Red Clay Strays, Flatland Cavalry and 49 Winchester. Old Dominion took this award home last year, but look for The Red Clay Strays to potentially upend that winning streak.
Winner: The Red Clay Strays
-
Duo of the Year:
Nominees:
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
Newman: Reigning champs Brooks & Dunn have won in this category more times (17) than any other duo, but they face strong competition from Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne, both of whom are multiple winners as well. Muscadine Bloodline are beloved, but not particularly seen as country (then again, neither are the Red Clay Strays, even by their own admission) and married duo Thelma & James just haven't had enough time to make an impact.Â
Winner:Â Dan + Shay
Nicholson: Country Music Hall of Famers (and 17-time ACM Awards winners) Brooks & Dunn are up against Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne (neither duo is a stranger to the winners circle) and two relative newcomers to the category, with indie duo Muscadine Bloodline and married duo Thelma & James. It's possible that ACM voters may not feel the latter two nominees have spurred enough momentum in the mainstream market over the past year, and the only category veteran to release a project in the past year was Brothers Osborne with a 10-year anniversary edition of their album Pawn Shop. It's likely that B&D could add another win in this category.
Winner: Brooks & Dunn
-
Album of the Year:
Nominees:
[Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record Companyâ€“label(s)]
Ain't In It For My Health â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33
Cherry Valley â€“ Carter Faith; Producer: Tofer Brown; Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA
Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) â€“ Riley Green; Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
I'm The Problem â€“ Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
Parker McCollum â€“ Parker McCollum; Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Record Company-Label: MCA
Newman:Â If you're questioning if country music is producing vital new talent, no need to look any further than this category where three of the five nominees are celebrating their first nomination in this field. Wallen is the only previous nominee here, winning in 2022 forÂ Dangerous: The Double Album. To be sure, as is always the case, the nominees benefitted from timing, given that Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert tend to win when they are nominated and none released albums in the eligibility period. Each one of these is outstanding in its own way. Wallen's towers over the others in terms of consumption, but on the other end of the spectrum, it's gratifying to see Faith's album, which earned a spot near the top of many Best of 2025 lists, garner Faith a nomination.Â Â (For what it's worth, four of the albums ended up on Billboard's list of top 10 country albums of 2025). Still, it feels like the wind is behind Top and his neo-traditionalist style.Â
Winner:Â Ain't In It For My HealthÂ
Nicholson: Wallen's titan project is far and away the biggest-seller of this year's platter of nominees, though each of the competitors has also earned solid sales, or critical and/or fan acclaim. Given the album's juggernaut success, it's likely Wallen's album will take home the honor.
Winner: I'm The Problem
-
Song of the Year:
[Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]
â€œA Song To Singâ€ â€“ Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure; Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
â€œAm I Okay?â€ â€“ Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon; Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine
â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ â€“ Ella Langley; Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor; Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing
â€œI Never Lieâ€ â€“ Zach Top; Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music
â€œSomewhere Over Laredoâ€ â€“ Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg; Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing
Newman:Â Each one of these songs showed a new or different facet of the performer. Additionally, the performers are also the songwriters in all nominees, which is not always the case. If Wilson's â€œSomewhere Over Laredoâ€ wins, the songwriters of 1939's The Wizard of Oz's â€œSomewhere Over the Rainbowâ€ will become ACM Award winners since Wilson's song very lightly interpolates the classic, which is just a wacky notion. Lambert has two chances here as songwriter/performer on â€œA Song to Singâ€ and Lambert's â€œChoosin' Texas,â€ which she co-wrote. â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ has become a phenomenon and seems impossible to beat.Â
Winner:Â â€œChoosin' Texasâ€
Nicholson: Each of these songs found the artist challenging themselves artistically, whether that's the sultry '70s vibe of the Stapleton/Lambert collab â€œA Song to Sing,â€ Moroney trading the scathing romantic takedowns of her debut album for the optimism of the title track to her sophomore project, or Wilson wrapping in melody and other elements from the classic â€œSomewhere Over The Rainbowâ€ into her hit â€œSomewhere Over Laredo.â€ Fans immediately took to Top's â€œI Never Lie,â€ as they did with Langley's â€œChoosin' Texas.â€ But given the enduring power of Langley's smash hit, â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ seems primed for the winner's circle.
Winner: â€œChoosin' Texasâ€
-
Single of the Year:
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Companyâ€“Label(s)]
â€œ6 Months Laterâ€ â€“ Megan Moroney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ â€“ Ella Langley; Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records
â€œI Never Lieâ€ â€“ Zach Top; Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Record Company-Label: Leo33
â€œSomewhere Over Laredoâ€ â€“ Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records
â€œThe Fallâ€ â€“ Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville
Newman: Three songs nominated for song of the year repeat here, showing how much voters thought of the tunes as both artistic statements and commercial achievements. â€œThe Fallâ€ carries the most emotional heft here with its â€œThe Danceâ€-type message, but all of the songs kept fans tuned in to their radio (or other preferred listening device). Still, it just feels like Langley is unstoppable.
Winner:Â â€œChoosin' Texasâ€
Nicholson: â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ has been a runaway hit this year, making history and entrenching itself at the top of the Hot 100. Though every song in this category has seen commercial success, Langley seems to have this category wrapped up.
Winner: â€œChoosin' Texasâ€
-
Music Event of the Year
Music Event of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Companyâ€“Label(s)]
â€œA Song To Singâ€ â€“ Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb; Record Company-Label: Republic Records
â€œAmenâ€ â€“ Shaboozey & Jelly Roll; Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook; Record Company-Label: Empire
â€œDon't Mind If I Doâ€ â€“ Riley Green feat. Ella Langley; Producer: Dann Huff; Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
â€œTrailblazerâ€ â€“ Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson; Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire; Record Company-Label: MCA
â€œYou Had To Be Thereâ€ â€“ Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney; Producer: Kristian Bush; Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records
Newman:Â â€œEventâ€ is a little hyperbolic a term to use here since this category is basically comprised of artists who normally don't work together performing together, but that doesn't mean their collaboration necessarily rises to â€œevent.â€Â Â are duetting with each other. Still, the results for all of the nominees are greater than the sum of their parts, but the only one that truly feels like an â€œeventâ€ is â€œTrailblazerâ€ with Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson. It's a song whose performers span generations coming together in a song that pays tribute to the women who came before them. The song, which the three women debuted at last year'sÂ ACMÂ Awards, didn't get the love it deserved at radio, so maybe it will get it here.
Winner:Â â€œTrailblazer,â€ Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Nicholson: This year's category features superstar pairings, multi-generational collabs and musical partnerships between rising stars. Each song brought its own kind of musical magic, but hearing Stapleton's grizzled voice alongside Lambert's polished twang on a sultry, '70s country-tilted number feels like a timeless classic.
Winner: â€œA Song to Singâ€
-
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Morgan Wallen
Newman:Â Introduced in 2023, this category differentiates between songwriters who perform and non-performing songwriters who pen songs for and with other artists. (Jessie Jo Dillon already won in the songwriter of the year category in awards announced earlier). Though they are both already acclaimed for their writing abilities and pen their own material, it feels a little early for Langley or Moroney to win this award given the competition. Combs is the most regarded here as an artist-songwriter, though both Wallen and Green are also very strong, and Green solo writes much of his material.Â
Winner:Â Luke Combs
Nicholson: Each artist-writer deserves praise for the songcrafting work that they have poured into their music, whether chart-topping commercial hits or simply fan-favorite album cuts. Given that Green was the sole writer of his two No. 1 Country Airplay hits over the past year, â€œWorst Wayâ€ and â€œDon't Mind If I Do,â€ it seems that Green has the edge on the competition here.
Winner: Riley Green
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