Detroit Lions figura como equipo ‘jodido’ según el calendario de la NFL 2026

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The Detroit Lions close the 2026 NFL season with a challenging stretch of games.

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Los Detroit Lions cierran la temporada 2026 de la NFL con una serie de juegos desafiantes.

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When the schedule was released, many supporters and pundits immediately noticed Dan Campbell's squad will play three of their last four games against division rivals.

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Cuando se publicó el calendario, muchos seguidores y expertos notaron de inmediato que el equipo de Dan Campbell jugará tres de sus últimos cuatro partidos contra rivales de la división.

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These contests against division rivals are always hotly contested, but another challenging factor is all of the remaining division games in the final month of the season take place on the road.

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Estas competencias contra rivales de división siempre son muy disputadas, pero otro factor desafiante es que todos los juegos de división restantes en el último mes de la temporada se llevan a cabo fuera de casa.

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Sports Illustrated recently released a list of eight teams that were "screwed" by the league, due to challenging aspects of the schedule.

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Sports Illustrated publicó recientemente una lista de ocho equipos que fueron “jodidos” por la liga debido a aspectos desafiantes del calendario.

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"I suppose I cannot complain too much about this one, given that the NFL has done almost precisely what I asked it to do: punish teams that have a very easy strength of schedule in other ways. However, my rub with the Detroit schedule is incredibly specific. Just like I despise that both Rams-Seahawks games are within a three-week stretch to end the season, I really dislike all of Detroit’s road divisional games coming between Weeks 15 and 18," writes Conor Orr. "The Lions travel to Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago all within the stretch of a month, creating a frantic period just before the playoffs in which the entire NFC North could change in complexion."

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“Supongo que no puedo quejarme demasiado de esto, dado que la NFL ha hecho casi exactamente lo que le pedí: castigar de otras maneras a los equipos que tienen un calendario muy fácil. Sin embargo, mi problema con el calendario de Detroit es increíblemente específico. Así como desprecio que ambos juegos Rams-Seahawks estén dentro de un período de tres semanas para terminar la temporada, realmente no me gustan todos los juegos divisionales de Detroit que se disputan entre las semanas 15 y 18”, escribe Conor Orr. “Los Lions viajan a Minnesota, Green Bay y Chicago, todo en el lapso de un mes, creando un período frenético justo antes de los playoffs en el que toda la NFC Norte podría cambiar de complexión”.

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Relevant: 10 Takeaways From Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule Reveal

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Relevante: Diez conclusiones de la revelación del calendario de la NFL de los Detroit Lions 2026

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Those that are concerned see the potential of the Lions needing to exert a significant amount of energy to battle through a division race.

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Aquellos que están preocupados ven el potencial de que los Leones necesiten ejercer una cantidad significativa de energía para luchar en una carrera divisional.

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The last couple of seasons, the final stretch of games had impact on the division race. Back in 2024, the Lions needed to defeat the Minnesota Vikings the final game of the regular season to secure a division title.

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En el último par de temporadas, la recta final de los juegos tuvo impacto en la carrera divisional. En 2024, los Lions necesitaban derrotar a los Minnesota Vikings en el último partido de la temporada regular para asegurar un título divisional.

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"From a viewing perspective, that’s what we would want, though the league fails to see the forest through the trees here," writes Orr. "By creating such stretches, there’s a higher chance Detroit punches itself out as it did during the disappointing 2024 run that finished with the Lions getting waxed by the Commanders in the playoffs."

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“Desde el punto de vista visual, eso es lo que nos gustaría, aunque aquí la liga no logra ver el bosque a través de los árboles”, escribe Orr. “Al crear tales tramos, hay una mayor probabilidad de que Detroit se supere como lo hizo durante la decepcionante racha de 2024 que terminó con los Lions siendo derrotados por los Commanders en los playoffs”.

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Many believe the league should have paced the games more evenly throughout the course of an 18-week NFL schedule.

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Muchos creen que la liga debería haber tenido un ritmo más parejo en los juegos a lo largo de un calendario de 18 semanas de la NFL.

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"This reminds me a little bit of Pittsburgh’s schedule from a year ago, which felt purposely easy in the front half to buoy Aaron Rodgers for a playoff run, only to shove literally every single divisional game in a 12-week stretch after the bye," Orr writes. "Again, the joke is on me because that schedule created one of the great win-and-in moments of the past 10 years, with Pittsburgh edging Baltimore on a missed field goal to make the playoffs, irreversibly altering the course of both franchises. Still, the goal here should be to pace these games more evenly."

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“Esto me recuerda un poco al calendario de Pittsburgh de hace un año, que se sintió intencionalmente fácil en la primera mitad para impulsar a Aaron Rodgers a los playoffs, solo para empujar literalmente todos los juegos divisionales en un período de 12 semanas después del descanso”, escribe Orr. “Una vez más, la broma es mía porque eso El calendario creó uno de los grandes momentos de ganar y ganar de los últimos 10 años, con Pittsburgh superando a Baltimore en un gol de campo fallido para llegar a los playoffs, alterando irreversiblemente el curso de ambas franquicias. Aún así, el objetivo aquí debería ser lograr un ritmo más uniforme en estos partidos”.