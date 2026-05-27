Olivia Rodrigo Revela la Lista de Canciones Divididas You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Olivia Rodrigoâ€˜s upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, will be split into two sides, like an LP or cassette, possibly reflecting the moods of the music. The first, â€œGirl So in Love,â€ contains seven songs, while the flip side, â€œYou Seem Pretty Sad,â€ bears six. Whether or not there's any deeper conceptual meaning behind the subtitling of the sides will be revealed when the record comes out on June 12.

Rodrigo posted the news on Tuesday to Instagram. She's wearing a pink babydoll dress in the accompanying photo, and, of course, she looks a little sad (or maybe pensive) as she reaches for a children's swing in the dark. Both Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung would agree that if Rodrigo had dreamed this image, she might subconsciously be wanting her wishes to be fulfilled, and of course anyone who's listened to Rodrigo's past two albums already knows that.

The artist announced the album, whose front cover shows her on a swing in the daytime doing a flip, in April. She's subsequently released the singles â€œDrop Deadâ€ and â€œThe Cure.â€ She worked again with her longtime collaborator, Dan Nigro. â€œDan is just such a genius,â€ Rodrigo told Zane Lowe. â€œHe knows me so well and knows my type of songwriting and my artistic inclination. I can just bring him a song and he has this innate ability to be like, â€˜Oh, this song is good because of this. Let's bring this out in the song,’â€

As for the album itself, she has said it contains â€œsad love songs.â€ â€œI realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,â€ she told British Vogue.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love Track List

Girl So in Love

â€œDrop Deadâ€

â€œStupid Songâ€ Â Â

â€œHoneybeeâ€ Â Â

â€œMaggots for Brainsâ€ Â Â

â€œU + Me = <3â€ Â Â

â€œMy Wayâ€ Â Â

â€œPurpleâ€

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You Seem Pretty Sad

â€œThe Cureâ€

â€œBeggedâ€ Â Â

â€œWhat's Wrong With Meâ€ Â Â

â€œLessâ€ Â Â

â€œExpectationsâ€ Â

â€œCigarette Smokeâ€