Bank of Japan hikes rates to 1%, highest since 1995, as yen and inflation worries take hold

The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo on May 30, 2024.

Japan’s central bank on Tuesday raised its policy rate to the highest in over 30 years at 1%, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters, accelerating policy normalization started in 2024.

This is the Bank of Japan’s first hike since December, when it raised rates to 0.75%, and the first time since 1995 that rates have been raised to 1%.

The BOJ said the decision to raise rates by 25 basis points was split 7-1, with board member Toichiro Asada dissenting and advocating for a hold.

The policy tightening comes at a time when Japan has been struggling with a weak yen and inflation that has started to creep up, partly due to the Iran war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.46% after the decision, while the yen strengthened marginally to 160.22 against the dollar. Yields on the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds climbed 3 basis points to 2.615%.

The central bank said that it will continue reducing its government bond purchases by 200 billion yen per calendar quarter before halting the taper and maintaining monthly JGB purchases of 2 trillion yen from April 2027.