Impacto de la fantasía del intercambio simulado de la NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo traspasado al Oklahoma City Thunder

Things change fast in the NBA, and this year’s Western Conference Finals were a prime example of that. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who were once seen as the clear best team in the West in the 2024-2025 season, are now sitting at home after losing to the San Antonio Spurs.

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Las cosas cambian rápidamente en la NBA y las Finales de la Conferencia Oeste de este año fueron un excelente ejemplo de ello. El Oklahoma City Thunder, que alguna vez fue visto como el mejor equipo del Oeste en la temporada 2024-2025, ahora está sentado en casa después de perder ante los San Antonio Spurs.

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The Thunder can chalk up some of their shortcomings in a seven-game series against the Spurs to a couple of key injuries, Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams. However, while they can certainly still be competitive with their current roster and be a title contender, to get back to solidifying themselves as the best team in the West, a notable move will need to be made.

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El Thunder puede atribuir algunas de sus deficiencias en una serie de siete juegos contra los Spurs a un par de lesiones clave, Ajay Mitchell y Jalen Williams. Sin embargo, si bien aún pueden ser competitivos con su plantilla actual y ser contendientes al título, para volver a solidificarse como el mejor equipo del Oeste, será necesario hacer un movimiento notable.

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Oklahoma City has a plethora of draft capital and players to seemingly facilitate a trade that would take the NBA world by storm. The immediate potential move people think to that would certainly make a huge splash and change the fantasy basketball landscape is them acquiring two-time MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even with all the Thunder's assets, Oklahoma City actually acquiring Antetokounmpo is more difficult than it may seem.

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Oklahoma City tiene una gran cantidad de capital de draft y jugadores para aparentemente facilitar un intercambio que arrasaría en el mundo de la NBA. El movimiento potencial inmediato que la gente piensa que sin duda causaría un gran revuelo y cambiaría el panorama del baloncesto de fantasía es adquirir al dos veces MVP de los Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Incluso con todos los activos del Thunder, Oklahoma City adquirir a Antetokounmpo es más difícil de lo que parece.

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What Would The Thunder Have To Give Up For Giannis?

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¿Qué tendría que renunciar el Thunder por Giannis?

20 de mayo de 2026; Ciudad de Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Estados Unidos; El centro de Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren (7), reacciona después de un mate durante el tercer cuarto contra los San Antonio Spurs durante el segundo juego de las finales de la conferencia occidental para los playoffs de la NBA de 2026 en Paycom Center. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

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The Thunder have a lot of money knotted up in their “Big-3”–Chet Homgren, Jalen Williams, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They are all on max contracts. With that, for a deal to facilitate with Milwaukee Holmgren or Williams, or both players, would likely have to be a part of the deal, to match salaries. OKC can not be over the first apron, so they would have to match the contract of Antetkounmpo, who is set to make $58,456,566 in the 2026-2027 season.

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El Thunder tiene mucho dinero invertido en sus “3 grandes”: Chet Homgren, Jalen Williams y Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Todos tienen contratos máximos. Con eso, para facilitar un acuerdo con Milwaukee, Holmgren o Williams, o ambos jugadores, probablemente tendrían que ser parte del acuerdo, para igualar los salarios. OKC no puede estar por encima del primer delantal, por lo que tendrían que igualar el contrato de Antetkounmpo, quien está listo para hacer $58,456,566 en la temporada 2026-2027.

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Notable Fantasy Impact Of Potential Deal For Bucks

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Impacto de fantasía notable del posible acuerdo por dólares

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Holmgren and Williams would be big fantasy winners if they were sent to Milwaukee. Holmgren this past season averaged 17.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 1.7 APG. Williams averaged 17.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 5.5 APG.

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Holmgren y Williams serían grandes ganadores del Fantasy si fueran enviados a Milwaukee. Holmgren la temporada pasada promedió 17,1 puntos por partido, 8,9 puntos por partido y 1,7 puntos por partido. Williams promedió 17,1 puntos por partido, 4,6 puntos por partido y 5,5 puntos por partido.

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If they were to both get sent over to the Bucks in a deal, each of their averages should tick up moderately. That comes directly from them not being next to a high-usage player in Gilgeous-Alexander. The higher fantasy potential of the two, if just one of them were to get sent over in a deal to Milwaukee, is Williams.

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Si ambos fueran enviados a los Bucks en un acuerdo, cada uno de sus promedios debería aumentar moderadamente. Eso se debe directamente a que no están al lado de un jugador de alto uso como Gilgeous-Alexander. El mayor potencial de fantasía de los dos, si solo uno de ellos fuera enviado a Milwaukee en un acuerdo, es Williams.

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Statistically, Williams is coming off his worst season since his rookie year in the 2022-2023 season. Williams, though, was never really 100%, as he was constantly dealing with injuries. He logged a career low of 33 games played. With a whole offseason to recover and then becoming the go-to guy in Milwaukee, Williams has the potential to be a top-10 fantasy basketball talent.

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Estadísticamente, Williams viene de su peor temporada desde su año de novato en la temporada 2022-2023. Williams, sin embargo, nunca estuvo realmente al 100%, ya que constantemente lidiaba con lesiones. Logró el mínimo de su carrera de 33 juegos jugados. Con toda una temporada baja para recuperarse y luego convertirse en el hombre al que acudir en Milwaukee, Williams tiene el potencial de ser uno de los 10 mejores talentos del baloncesto de fantasía.

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Just last season, he was already an elite fantasy talent. He averaged 21.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 5.1 APG.

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La temporada pasada ya era un talento de élite de fantasía. Promedió 21,6 puntos por partido, 5,3 puntos por partido y 5,1 puntos por partido.

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Notable Fantasy Impact of Potential Deal For Thunder

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Impacto notable en la fantasía del posible acuerdo para Thunder

26 de mayo de 2026; Ciudad de Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Estados Unidos; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), guardia de Oklahoma City Thunder, reacciona después de una jugada durante el tercer cuarto contra los San Antonio Spurs en el quinto juego de las finales de la conferencia occidental para los playoffs de la NBA de 2026 en Paycom Center. | Imágenes de Alonzo Adams-Imagn

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If Antetokounmpo were sent to the Thunder, his offensive usage would have a notable fantasy impact on Thunder players, including Gilgeous-Alexander.

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Si Antetokounmpo fuera enviado al Thunder, su uso ofensivo tendría un impacto de fantasía notable en los jugadores del Thunder, incluido Gilgeous-Alexander.

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Antetkounmpo, in 36 games in the 2025-2026 season, averaged 27.6 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 9.8 RPG. Gilgeous Alexander averaged 31.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 6.6 APG.

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Antetkounmpo, en 36 partidos de la temporada 2025-2026, promedió 27,6 puntos por partido, 5,4 puntos por partido y 9,8 puntos por partido. Gilgeous Alexander promedió 31,1 puntos por partido, 4,3 puntos por partido y 6,6 puntos por partido.

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With the addition of Antetokounmp, Gilgeous-Alexander would see an immediate drop in his PPG average. For example, Damian Lillard, in his first season with Milwaukee, averaged 24.3 PPG. The season prior in Portland, he averaged 32.2 PPG.

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Con la incorporación de Antetokounmp, Gilgeous-Alexander vería una caída inmediata en su promedio de puntos por partido. Por ejemplo, Damian Lillard, en su primera temporada con Milwaukee, promedió 24,3 puntos por partido. La temporada anterior en Portland, promedió 32,2 puntos por partido.

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More NBA Fantasy News On SI

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Más noticias de fantasía de la NBA en SI