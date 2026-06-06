¿Connor O’Toole se ha desarrollado lo suficiente como para ganarse un lugar en la plantilla de los Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks benefited from many different types of players from last season, including some who entered the year as undrafted free agents. Among them is middle linebacker Connor O'Toole, who was among the several undrafted rookies who found their way on the field for Seattle this past season. Although a good portion of the games he played in his rookie season last year were on special teams, it was still progress towards him developing into a capable player in the NFL. There is still much for him to learn and develop if he wants more of a chance this upcoming season.

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Los Seattle Seahawks se beneficiaron de muchos tipos diferentes de jugadores de la temporada pasada, incluidos algunos que comenzaron el año como agentes libres no reclutados. Entre ellos se encuentra el apoyador central Connor O’Toole, quien estuvo entre los varios novatos no reclutados que encontraron su camino en el campo de Seattle la temporada pasada. Aunque una buena parte de los partidos que jugó en su temporada de novato el año pasado fueron en equipos especiales, todavía fue un progreso para convertirse en un jugador capaz en la NFL. Todavía le queda mucho por aprender y desarrollar si quiere tener más oportunidades en la próxima temporada.

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From College to Second Year with Seahawks

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De la universidad al segundo año con los Seahawks

25 de noviembre de 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, Estados Unidos; El mariscal de campo de Colorado Buffaloes Ryan Staub (16) hace un pase antes de ser abordado por el final defensivo de Utah Utes Connor o’Toole (81) en el estadio Rice-Eccles. Crédito obligatorio: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Imágenes de Christopher Creveling-Imagn

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The Seahawks found O’Toole, like several of the other undrafted rookies. He was one of the raw players who needed developmental training but possessed great physical attributes. O’Toole had three solid seasons as an edge rusher for the Utah Utes. In the last three seasons, O’Toole accumulated 94 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

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Los Seahawks encontraron a O’Toole, al igual que varios de los otros novatos no reclutados. Era uno de los jugadores en bruto que necesitaba entrenamiento para su desarrollo pero que poseía grandes atributos físicos. O’Toole tuvo tres temporadas sólidas como corredor de ventaja para los Utah Utes. En las últimas tres temporadas, O’Toole acumuló 94 tacleadas en total, 47 tacleadas en solitario, 15 tacleadas por pérdida, 8.5 capturas, cuatro pases desviados, un balón suelto recuperado y dos balones sueltos forzados.

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He didn’t have the proper development after switching from wide receiver to be considered a solid draft pick. The Seahawks, however, decided to give him a shot to see how quickly he would train into a capable NFL defender. He finished the season with five total tackles and one fumble recovery in eight regular-season games played.

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No tuvo el desarrollo adecuado después de cambiar de receptor abierto para ser considerado una selección sólida del draft. Los Seahawks, sin embargo, decidieron darle una oportunidad para ver qué tan rápido se convertiría en un defensor capaz de la NFL. Terminó la temporada con cinco tacleadas en total y un balón suelto recuperado en ocho partidos jugados de temporada regular.

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What O’Toole Provides to the Seahawks

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Lo que O’Toole ofrece a los Seahawks

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O’Toole is a player who can be at the edge from a two-point stance or at outside linebacker at the second level of the defense. He presents some flash and speed to his pass rush thanks to his experience as a wide receiver. The Seahawks don’t exactly have the quickest pass rushers. The coaches have called for O’Toole to show their potential moving forward to show they deserve to be on an NFL roster, but they shouldn't be undervalued during the draft process.

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O’Toole es un jugador que puede estar en el borde desde una posición de dos puntos o como apoyador externo en el segundo nivel de la defensa. Presenta algo de destello y velocidad en su carrera de pases gracias a su experiencia como receptor abierto. Los Seahawks no tienen exactamente los cazamariscales más rápidos. Los entrenadores han pedido a O’Toole que muestre su potencial en el futuro para demostrar que merecen estar en una plantilla de la NFL, pero no deben ser subvalorados durante el proceso de draft.

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Any Chance of O’Toole Making the 53-Man Roster?

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¿Alguna posibilidad de que O’Toole entre en la lista de 53 hombres?

2 de noviembre de 2025; Landover, Maryland, Estados Unidos; El linebacker de Seattle Seahawks, Connor o’Toole (57), celebra la recuperación de un fumble contra los Comandantes de Washington durante la primera mitad en el Estadio Northwest. Crédito obligatorio: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Imágenes de Amber Searls-Imagn

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There aren’t many positions open, and the Seahawks have an idea of what their core of pass rushers will look like going into the season. O’Toole is going to have to beat out some players to get that third spot, which is a luxury position for the Seahawks if they choose. He is more unique than some of the other pass rushers on the team that could be one of the biggest benefits of why he might be a solid addition to the 53-man roster. In the end, however, O’Toole has untapped potential and could be useful, but he isn’t going to be a valuable playmaker if he harnesses his development and shows it on the field for Seattle’s Dark Side Defense.

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No hay muchas posiciones abiertas, y los Seahawks tienen una idea de cómo será su núcleo de cazamariscales de cara a la temporada. O’Toole tendrá que vencer a algunos jugadores para conseguir ese tercer puesto, que es una posición de lujo para los Seahawks si así lo desean. Es más singular que algunos de los otros cazamariscales del equipo, lo que podría ser uno de los mayores beneficios de por qué podría ser una incorporación sólida a la lista de 53 hombres. Al final, sin embargo, O’Toole tiene potencial sin explotar y podría ser útil, pero no será un creador de juego valioso si aprovecha su desarrollo y lo demuestra en el campo para la Dark Side Defense de Seattle.

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