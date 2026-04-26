Vote por la Atleta Femenina de la Semana del 20 al 24 de abril presentado por Vance Law Firm

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Es hora de votar por la Atleta femenina de la semana de Montgomery Advertiser, presentada por Vance Law Firm para la semana del 20 al 24 de abril.
La votación se abrirá el domingo 26 de abril y Estará abierto hasta el mediodía del jueves 30 de abril. El ganador se anunciará el viernes 1 de mayo. Los nominados se basan en los mejores jugadores enviados por entrenadores o estadísticos de la escuela secundaria. Los entrenadores y encargados de las estadísticas del equipo pueden enviar estadísticas a sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com para nominar jugadores.
Nominadas a las Atletas Femeninas de la Semana de Montgomery Advertiser presentadas por Vance Law Firm del 20 al 24 de abril
- Lalah Culpepper de Wetumpka tuvo cinco hits y cinco carreras impulsadas, y obtuvo una victoria en el círculo después de lanzar seis entradas y ponchar a cuatro bateadores en un torneo de todos contra todos el 24 de abril.
- JK Longnecker de Pike Road anotó cinco goles y dio una asistencia en el partido de playoffs de primera ronda de la AHSAA de los Patriots el 23 de abril.
- Emily Darby de Saint James conectó su decimotercer jonrón de la temporada y logró cuatro carreras impulsadas en un juego de todos contra todos el 24 de abril.
- Cadence Forrester de Prattville conectó un jonrón y tres carreras impulsadas en un juego de todos contra todos el 24 de abril.
- Kyra Wallace de Brewbaker Tech conectó cuatro hits, uno de los cuales fue un jonrón, y dos carreras impulsadas en un torneo de todos contra todos el 24 de abril.
Vote por la Atleta Femenina de la Semana de The Montgomery Advertiser presentada por Vance Law Firm del 20 al 24 de abril
Jaeden Day cubre deportes de secundaria, fútbol americano del estado de Alabama y reclutamiento de Auburn para Montgomery Advertiser/USA Today. Puedes encontrarlo en X en dayjaeden12o comuníquese con él en JDay@montgome.gannett.com.