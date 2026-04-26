Vote por la Atleta Femenina de la Semana del 20 al 24 de abril presentado por Vance Law Firm

(función() { let vdContainer, vdShow, vdHide, flagCaption = false, vdToggle = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsToggle’), sección = ga_data.route.sectionName || ga_data.route.ssts.split(‘/’)[0]subsección = ga_data.route.ssts.split(‘/’)[1]; vdToggle.addEventListener(‘click’, ()=> { // consulta dom solo después de que el usuario haga clic if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // mostrar/ocultar elementos if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; función fireCaptionAnalytics () { let Analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); intente { if (analytics) { Analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘etiqueta de análisis de página no encontrada’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) ventana.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }());