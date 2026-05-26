Kevin Durant de los Rockets se convierte en el segundo equipo de la NBA

Frame it any way you want, Kevin Durant has checked every box as an offensive savant, and he's still going at 37 years old.

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Enmárquelo como quiera, Kevin Durant ha marcado todas las casillas como un sabio ofensivo, y todavía tiene 37 años.

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The former MVP and two-time champion added another award to the list, being named to the All-NBA Second Team on Sunday. He was the only Houston Rockets player to make the cut, being one of 15 total names on the teams.

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El ex Jugador Más Valioso y dos veces campeón agregó otro premio a la lista, siendo nombrado para el Segundo Equipo All-NBA el domingo. Fue el único jugador de los Houston Rockets en pasar el corte, siendo uno de los 15 nombres en total de los equipos.

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Durant received no votes for the All-NBA First Team, which included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and Cade Cunningham. The second team featured the Slim Reaper alongside Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson. Durant received 72 second-team votes, the third-most of all 15 players.

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Durant no recibió votos para el primer equipo de la NBA, que incluía a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola JokiÄ‡, Luka DonÄiÄ‡ y Cade Cunningham. El segundo equipo incluía a Slim Reaper junto a Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell y Jalen Brunson. Durant recibió 72 votos para el segundo equipo, la tercera mayor cantidad de los 15 jugadores.

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The All-NBA race was extremely competitive this season, with legitimate arguments for up to 20 players to make the cut. Rockets All-Star Alperen Şengün was one of those names, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a do-it-all big man.

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La carrera All-NBA fue extremadamente competitiva esta temporada, con argumentos legítimos para que hasta 20 jugadores pasaran el corte. El All-Star de los Rockets, Alperen Åžengün, fue uno de esos nombres, promediando 20,4 puntos, 8,9 rebotes, 6,2 asistencias, 1,2 robos y 1,1 tapones por partido como un gran hombre que lo hace todo.

Un panel de medios global de 100 votantes seleccionó al equipo Kia All-NBA 2025-26. Los resultados completos de la votación â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/7NbX05bwr2 – Comunicaciones de la NBA (@NBAPR) 24 de mayo de 2026

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Analytically speaking, Durant's 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game came on incredible efficiency, as he shot 52% from the field, 41% from three-point range and 87% from the free-throw line. He has continued to build his resume as perhaps the most talented pure scorer in NBA history, able to get buckets from anywhere on the court at extremely high rates.

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Analíticamente hablando, los 26 puntos, 5,5 rebotes y 4,8 asistencias por partido de Durant se debieron a una eficiencia increíble, ya que disparó un 52% desde el campo, un 41% desde la línea de tres puntos y un 87% desde la línea de tiros libres. Continuó construyendo su currículum como quizás el anotador puro más talentoso en la historia de la NBA, capaz de anotar canastas desde cualquier lugar de la cancha a velocidades extremadamente altas.

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This was also a season in which Durant passed multiple basketball greats on the all-time scoring list. He notched 2026 points in 2026, jumping into the top five while passing Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan with a total of 32,597.

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Esta también fue una temporada en la que Durant superó a varios grandes del baloncesto en la lista de anotadores de todos los tiempos. Logró 2026 puntos en 2026, saltando al top cinco y superando a Wilt Chamberlain, Dirk Nowitzki y Michael Jordan con un total de 32,597.

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But even the eye test proves he was one of the best in the league this season. The 37-year-old was one of the few sources of offensive relief in a year in which Houston did not have a true point guard.

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Pero incluso el examen de la vista demuestra que fue uno de los mejores de la liga esta temporada. El jugador de 37 años fue una de las pocas fuentes de relevo ofensivo en un año en el que Houston no tuvo un verdadero armador.

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Fred VanVleet did not play a single game due to a torn ACL, which hindered the Rockets in terms of ball security. They finished the season 27th in turnover percentage, with Durant oftentimes playing the role of a floor general when, in reality, he operates best from the wing.

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Fred VanVleet no jugó ni un solo partido debido a una rotura del ligamento anterior cruzado, lo que obstaculizó a los Rockets en términos de seguridad del balón. Terminaron la temporada en el puesto 27 en porcentaje de pérdidas de balón, y Durant a menudo desempeña el papel de general de cancha cuando, en realidad, opera mejor desde el ala.

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Houston's newest star proved he can still be elite in year 18, but the organization has him under contract for next season, with a player option after that. The Rockets would owe Durant $46 million in 2028 if that is the case.

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La nueva estrella de Houston demostró que todavía puede ser élite en el año 18, pero la organización lo tiene bajo contrato para la próxima temporada, con una opción de jugador después de eso. Los Rockets le deberían a Durant 46 millones de dólares en 2028 si ese es el caso.