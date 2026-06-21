EE.UU. e Irán hablarán el domingo en Suiza mientras Teherán dice que cerró de nuevo el Estrecho de Hormuz

“,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”/video”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”name”:”Watch”,”_id”:”/video”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/strait-of-hormuz-closed-again-due-to-ceasefire-violations/”}},”powaConfig”:{“sampleRate”:1}}},”publish_date”:”2026-06-20T23:45:13.14Z”,”revision”:{“branch”:”default”,”editions”:[“default”],”parent_id”:”Q4HRUT5KJFGDLH53ISIIUH77YQ”,”published”:true,”revision_id”:”EWE2YXOL4FD3VOJI3KOE5V2OSI”},”source”:{“name”:”bellmediainc”,”source_id”:”http://syndication.thecanadianpress.com/rss/58e4f420-dc2e-45c2-8cbb-36bc0a3924ef/6defd95a-56ee-43b1-9be0-af7c8938020e”,”system”:”CP Feed”},”subtype”:”subtype-standard”,”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”description”:”Breaking news on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Get the latest developments on ceasefire negotiations, regional attacks, troop deployments, and more, including updates from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.”,”path”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”parent_id”:”/world”,”parent”:{“default”:”/world”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/world”,”/”],”ctvnews-full-nav”:[“/world”,”/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/world”,”ctvnews-full-nav”:”/world”},”order”:{“default”:2002,”ctvnews-full-nav”:2001},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”always”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”always”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Mideast Conflict”,”top_nav_hierarchy_profile”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Breaking news on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Get the latest developments on ceasefire negotiations, regional attacks, troop deployments, and more, including updates from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.”,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Middle East Conflict â€“ Iran, Israel, and United States Tensions â€“ CTV News “,”site_url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/mideast-conflict/”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}}},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”CP”,”description”:null,”path”:”/wires/cp”,”parent_id”:”/wires”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”name”:”CP”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/wires”],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/wires”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/wires”,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/wires”},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”description”:”Breaking news on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Get the latest developments on ceasefire negotiations, regional attacks, troop deployments, and more, including updates from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.”,”path”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”parent_id”:”/world”,”parent”:{“default”:”/world”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/world”,”/”],”ctvnews-full-nav”:[“/world”,”/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/world”,”ctvnews-full-nav”:”/world”},”order”:{“default”:2002,”ctvnews-full-nav”:2001},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”always”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”always”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Mideast Conflict”,”top_nav_hierarchy_profile”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Breaking news on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Get the latest developments on ceasefire negotiations, regional attacks, troop deployments, and more, including updates from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.”,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Middle East Conflict â€“ Iran, Israel, and United States Tensions â€“ CTV News “,”site_url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/mideast-conflict/”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”ctvnews./world/mideast-conflict”},{“_id”:”/world”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”World”,”description”:”Get the latest news on the Israel-Hamas war and the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as top international stories and videos from Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.”,”path”:”/world”,”parent_id”:”/”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/world”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”name”:”World”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/”],”ctvnews-full-nav”:[“/”],”ctvnews-app-main-nav”:[“/”],”ctvnews-main-horiztontal-menu”:[],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/”,”ctvnews-full-nav”:”/”,”ctvnews-app-main-nav”:”/”,”ctvnews-main-horiztontal-menu”:null,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/”},”order”:{“default”:1017,”ctvnews-full-nav”:1020,”ctvnews-app-main-nav”:1004,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:1011},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”always”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”always”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”World”},”site”:{“local_news_email”:”ctvnewslocal@bellmedia.ca”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Get the latest news on the Israel-Hamas war and the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as top international stories and videos from Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.”,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”World News â€“ Top International Stories Today â€“ CTV News”,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”ctvnews./world”},{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”_website”:”bellmedia”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”CP”,”description”:null,”path”:”/wires/cp”,”parent_id”:”/wires”,”parent”:{“default”:”/wires”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”_website”:”bellmedia”,”name”:”CP”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/wires”],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/wires”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/wires”,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/wires”},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”bellmedia./wires/cp”},{“_id”:”/news”,”_website”:”am-800-cklw”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Get the latest local news in Windsor with AM 800 CKLW, your trusted newstalk radio station. Stay connected to regional and national news on this iHeartRadio Station”,”path”:”/news”,”parent_id”:”/”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news”,”_website”:”am-800-cklw”,”name”:”News”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”sections-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:[“/”],”horizontal-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:[“/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/”,”sections-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:”/”,”horizontal-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:”/”},”order”:{“sections-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:1001,”horizontal-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:1001},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”top_nav_hierarchy_profile”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Get the latest local news in Windsor with AM 800 CKLW, your trusted newstalk radio station. Stay connected to regional and national news on this iHeartRadio Station”,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Discover the Latest News on AM 800 CKLW Windsor | iHeartRadio”,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”am-800-cklw./news”},{“_id”:”/news/world”,”_website”:”cp24″,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”World”,”description”:”Stay on top of international news with CP24. Get trusted updates on the biggest headlines in the world.”,”path”:”/news/world”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/world”,”_website”:”cp24″,”name”:”World”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/news”,”/”],”cp24-full-nav”:[“/”],”cp24-mobile”:[“/”],”cp24-app-main-nav”:[“/”],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/news”,”/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/news”,”cp24-full-nav”:”/”,”cp24-mobile”:”/”,”cp24-app-main-nav”:”/”,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/news”},”order”:{“default”:2004,”cp24-full-nav”:1012,”cp24-mobile”:1018,”cp24-app-main-nav”:1014,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:2003},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”never”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”never”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”World”},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Stay on top of international news with CP24. Get trusted updates on the biggest headlines in the world.”,”site_keywords”:”news, local, community, canada, world, global, ontario, GTA, toronto, peel, halton, durham, york, traffic, weather, weather forecast, politics, provincial, municipal, real estate, housing, city hall, queen’s park, crime, legal, police”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”World News â€“ Latest Breaking Headlines and International Updates â€“ CP24″,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”cp24./news/world”},{“_id”:”/news”,”_website”:”cp24″,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Get the latest local, Canadian and international breaking news with CP24, including trusted updates, in-depth analysis, and exclusive reports.”,”path”:”/news”,”parent_id”:”/”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news”,”_website”:”cp24″,”name”:”News”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/”],”cp24-full-nav”:[],”cp24-mobile”:[“/”],”cp24-app-main-nav”:[],”cp24-main-horizontal-menu”:[],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/”,”cp24-full-nav”:null,”cp24-mobile”:”/”,”cp24-app-main-nav”:null,”cp24-main-horizontal-menu”:null,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/”},”order”:{“default”:1021,”cp24-mobile”:1017,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:1012},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”never”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”never”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Get the latest local, Canadian and international breaking news with CP24, including trusted updates, in-depth analysis, and exclusive reports.”,”site_keywords”:”news, local, community, canada, world, global, ontario, GTA, toronto, peel, halton, durham, york, traffic, weather, weather forecast, politics, provincial, municipal, real estate, housing, city hall, queen’s park, crime, legal, police”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Toronto, Canada and Global Breaking News â€“ CP24″,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”cp24./news”}],”seo_keywords”:[“Business”,”International”,”Religion”],”sites”:[{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”CP”,”description”:null,”path”:”/wires/cp”,”parent_id”:”/wires”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”name”:”CP”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/wires”],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/wires”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/wires”,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/wires”},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}}}]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.11″,”websites”:{“am-800-cklw”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/news”,”_website”:”am-800-cklw”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Get the latest local news in Windsor with AM 800 CKLW, your trusted newstalk radio station. Stay connected to regional and national news on this iHeartRadio Station”,”path”:”/news”,”parent_id”:”/”,”parent”:{“default”:”/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news”,”_website”:”am-800-cklw”,”name”:”News”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”sections-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:[“/”],”horizontal-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:[“/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/”,”sections-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:”/”,”horizontal-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:”/”},”order”:{“sections-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:1001,”horizontal-menu-WINDSOR-ON”:1001},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”top_nav_hierarchy_profile”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Get the latest local news in Windsor with AM 800 CKLW, your trusted newstalk radio station. Stay connected to regional and national news on this iHeartRadio Station”,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Discover the Latest News on AM 800 CKLW Windsor | iHeartRadio”,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”am-800-cklw./news”},”website_url”:”/news/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”},”bellmedia”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”_website”:”bellmedia”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”CP”,”description”:null,”path”:”/wires/cp”,”parent_id”:”/wires”,”parent”:{“default”:”/wires”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/wires/cp”,”_website”:”bellmedia”,”name”:”CP”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/wires”],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/wires”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/wires”,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/wires”},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”bellmedia./wires/cp”},”website_url”:”/2026/06/20/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”},”cp24″:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/news/world”,”_website”:”cp24″,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”World”,”description”:”Stay on top of international news with CP24. Get trusted updates on the biggest headlines in the world.”,”path”:”/news/world”,”parent_id”:”/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/world”,”_website”:”cp24″,”name”:”World”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/news”,”/”],”cp24-full-nav”:[“/”],”cp24-mobile”:[“/”],”cp24-app-main-nav”:[“/”],”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:[“/news”,”/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/news”,”cp24-full-nav”:”/”,”cp24-mobile”:”/”,”cp24-app-main-nav”:”/”,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:”/news”},”order”:{“default”:2004,”cp24-full-nav”:1012,”cp24-mobile”:1018,”cp24-app-main-nav”:1014,”ctvnews-calgary-ml-top-lav”:2003},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”never”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”never”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”World”},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Stay on top of international news with CP24. Get trusted updates on the biggest headlines in the world.”,”site_keywords”:”news, local, community, canada, world, global, ontario, GTA, toronto, peel, halton, durham, york, traffic, weather, weather forecast, politics, provincial, municipal, real estate, housing, city hall, queen’s park, crime, legal, police”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”World News â€“ Latest Breaking Headlines and International Updates â€“ CP24″,”site_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”cp24./news/world”},”website_url”:”/news/world/2026/06/20/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”},”ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”description”:”Breaking news on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Get the latest developments on ceasefire negotiations, regional attacks, troop deployments, and more, including updates from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.”,”path”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”parent_id”:”/world”,”parent”:{“default”:”/world”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”_website”:”ctvnews”,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”inactive”:false,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/world”,”/”],”ctvnews-full-nav”:[“/world”,”/”]},”parent”:{“default”:”/world”,”ctvnews-full-nav”:”/world”},”order”:{“default”:2002,”ctvnews-full-nav”:2001},”adverts”:{“disable_fluid_advert”:”false”,”disable_leaderboard_adverts”:”false”},”jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”always”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”always”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Mideast Conflict”,”top_nav_hierarchy_profile”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Breaking news on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Get the latest developments on ceasefire negotiations, regional attacks, troop deployments, and more, including updates from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.”,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Middle East Conflict â€“ Iran, Israel, and United States Tensions â€“ CTV News “,”site_url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/mideast-conflict/”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null},”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”ctvnews./world/mideast-conflict”},”website_url”:”/world/mideast-conflict/article/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”}},”workflow”:{“status_code”:4},”canonical_url”:”/world/mideast-conflict/article/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”ctvnews”,”website_url”:”/world/mideast-conflict/article/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”};Fusion.globalContentConfig={“source”:”content-api”,”query”:{“uri”:”/world/mideast-conflict/article/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”,”website_url”:”/world/mideast-conflict/article/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”,”arc-site”:”ctvnews”}};Fusion.lastModified=1782015617980;Fusion.contentCache={“signing-service”:{“{“id”:”https://static.themebuilder.aws.arc.pub/bellmediainc/1730923620854.svg”}”:{“data”:{“hash”:”f1cf09be30d79f3fc423ee797e5d40ba62b742439525848fa3215fac178a9980″,”type”:”sha256″,”_id”:”6d16b2ba3a528e39e76300a3eb22e00be9cd96e096df919f7728b7fe353068f2″},”expires”:1813368954850,”lastModified”:1781832954547},”{“id”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/73ADFPGONBALVCYIY27S4YVKM4.jpg”}”:{“data”:{“1″:”2e8c8b7cdedd5ec7dc5159ad28e7f22c4b40fd8b493cdf3acbf646b7e46217c1″,”hash”:”2e8c8b7cdedd5ec7dc5159ad28e7f22c4b40fd8b493cdf3acbf646b7e46217c1″,”type”:”sha256″,”_id”:”8cbe0d78dc3ebad954efbeac8be4a718af9e12f48d3e7e994b2cf6f8500f5c37″},”expires”:1813517232225,”lastModified”:1781981231687},”{“id”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/CEGI7MW2IFAOVCRPX46SKRWCPE.jpg”}”:{“data”:{“1″:”5ead23a782403bd4716ab70004d89fbedf00922449b1690669f1de9adcd45ac8″,”hash”:”5ead23a782403bd4716ab70004d89fbedf00922449b1690669f1de9adcd45ac8″,”type”:”sha256″,”_id”:”2cb170c34e23b68732eaa74d55cca2215e60e5070e7bc323b9a3909ce51ee967″},”expires”:1813517232223,”lastModified”:1781981231688}},”site-service-hierarchy”:{“{“feature”:”header-nav-chain”,”hierarchy”:”ctvnews-full-nav”}”:{“data”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”link-WUQWG4QKV5DDLPZOA4VTCXWH7Q”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Download Our App”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/app”},{“_id”:”/atlantic”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/atlantic/nova-scotia”,”name”:”Nova Scotia”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/new-brunswick”,”name”:”New Brunswick”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/prince-edward-island”,”name”:”Prince Edward Island “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/newfoundland-and-labrador”,”name”:”Newfoundland and Labrador”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Atlantic”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie”,”children”:[],”name”:”Barrie”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/calgary/lethbridge”,”name”:”Lethbridge”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Calgary”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton”,”children”:[],”name”:”Edmonton”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/kitchener/guelph”,”name”:”Guelph”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Kitchener”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london”,”children”:[],”name”:”London”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal”,”children”:[],”name”:”Montreal”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/sudbury”,”name”:”Sudbury”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/north-bay”,”name”:”North Bay”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/sault-ste-marie”,”name”:”Sault Ste. Marie”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/timmins”,”name”:”Timmins”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Northern Ontario”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/ottawa/kingston”,”name”:”Kingston”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/brockville”,”name”:”Brockville”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/pembroke”,”name”:”Pembroke”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Ottawa”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/regina/yorkton”,”name”:”Yorkton”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Regina”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/saskatoon/prince-albert”,”name”:”Prince Albert”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Saskatoon”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-Q5FK752B65H73LNAQI2HZBBETA”,”display_name”:”Watch”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/toronto/video/”},{“_id”:”/toronto/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local/peel”,”name”:”Peel”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local/hamilton”,”name”:”Hamilton”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local/durham”,”name”:”Durham”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local/york”,”name”:”York”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local/halton”,”name”:”Halton”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local/niagara”,”name”:”Niagara”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/politics/queens-park”,”name”:”Queen’s Park”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/politics/toronto-city-hall”,”name”:”Toronto City Hall”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-RUAFPTSZGFAIDFROI6HSCWGTR4″,”display_name”:”In Pictures”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/toronto/photos”}],”name”:”Toronto”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island”,”name”:”Vancouver Island”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Vancouver”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor”,”children”:[],”name”:”Windsor”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg”,”children”:[],”name”:”Winnipeg”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/canada/local-spotlight”,”name”:”Local Spotlight”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/royal-family”,”name”:”Royal Family”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Canada”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/alberta-referendum”,”children”:[],”name”:”Alberta Referendum”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/politics”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/politics/nanos”,”name”:”Nanos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/shows/power-play”,”name”:”Power Play”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/shows/qp”,”name”:”Question Period”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025″,”name”:”Federal Election 2025″,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Politics”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world/russia-ukraine-war”,”name”:”Russia-Ukraine War”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”World”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world/trumps-tariffs”,”children”:[],”name”:”Trade War”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-P7XM7LL5OFF43NJUKEQ4CK5PME”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”CTV News Now”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/now/”},{“_id”:”/video”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/video/latest”,”name”:”Latest”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/captured-on-camera”,”name”:”Captured on Camera”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/consumer”,”name”:”Consumer”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/health”,”name”:”Health”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/explained”,”name”:”Explained”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/entertainment”,”name”:”Entertainment”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/technology”,”name”:”Technology”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/deception-decoded”,”name”:”Deception Decoded”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/autos”,”name”:”Autos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/environment”,”name”:”Environment”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/live”,”children”:[],”name”:”Live”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-IXUHDISUONAMFHNXVOZJQVILXU”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”In Pictures”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/photos/”},{“_id”:”/video/shows/ctv-national-news”,”children”:[],”name”:”CTV National News”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ctv-your-morning”,”children”:[],”name”:”CTV Your Morning”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/business/inflation”,”name”:”Inflation”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/real-estate”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/autos”,”name”:”Autos”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Business”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/health”,”children”:[],”name”:”Health”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/entertainment”,”children”:[],”name”:”Entertainment”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”children”:[],”name”:”Lifestyle”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/climate-and-environment”,”children”:[],”name”:”Climate & Environment”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sci-tech”,”children”:[],”name”:”Sci-Tech”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports”,”children”:[],”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/opinion”,”children”:[],”name”:”Opinion”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/highly-engaged”,”children”:[],”name”:”Highly Engaged”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/canadian-product”,”name”:”Shop Canadian”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/gifts”,”name”:”Gifts”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/deals”,”name”:”Deals”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/product-guides”,”name”:”Product Guides”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/home”,”name”:”Home”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/beauty”,”name”:”Beauty”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/health-fitness”,”name”:”Health & Fitness”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/fashion”,”name”:”Style”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/kids-baby”,”name”:”Kids & Baby”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/tech”,”name”:”Tech”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”CTV Shopping Trends”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[],”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/stox”,”children”:[],”name”:”Stox”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/newsletters”,”children”:[],”name”:”Newsletters”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-TCAA2LIENBHYFHIFCALXVWDW6I”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”CP24″,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.cp24.com”},{“_id”:”link-HR2XIU7VK5AORJ5IAWZ74FTT74″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”BNN Bloomberg”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/”}],”_id”:”/”},”expires”:1782015638695,”lastModified”:1782015338543},”{“feature”:”links-bar”,”hierarchy”:”ctvnews-main-horiztontal-menu”}”:{“data”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/local”,”name”:”Local”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video”,”name”:”Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/alberta-referendum”,”name”:”Alberta Referendum”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-IXUHDISUONAMFHNXVOZJQVILXU”,”display_name”:”In Pictures”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/photos/”},{“_id”:”/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-MSLHD4EU6VDP5KCSHFP7LLOLME”,”display_name”:”Shopping Trends”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/shopping-trends/”},{“_id”:”link-P7XM7LL5OFF43NJUKEQ4CK5PME”,”display_name”:”CTV News Now”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/now/”}],”_id”:”/”},”expires”:1782015775114,”lastModified”:1782015474733},”{}”:{“data”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/ctv-your-morning”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/ctv-your-morning/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ctv-your-morning/recipes”,”name”:”Recipes”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ctv-your-morning/viewer-submission”,”name”:”Viewer Submission”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”CTV Your Morning”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/black-friday”,”name”:”Black Friday”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/beauty”,”name”:”Beauty”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/deals”,”name”:”Deals”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/gifts”,”name”:”Gifts”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/health-fitness”,”name”:”Health & Fitness”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/home”,”name”:”Home”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/kids-baby”,”name”:”Kids & Baby”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/product-guides”,”name”:”Product Guides”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/canadian-product”,”name”:”Shop Canadian”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/fashion”,”name”:”Style”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/shopping-trends/tech”,”name”:”Tech”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”CTV Shopping Trends”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/fellowship”,”children”:[],”name”:”Fellowship”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/win-club-seats-to-redblacks-home-opener-2025″,”children”:[],”name”:”Win a pair of Club Seats to the Ottawa REDBLACKS Home Opener!”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/election”,”children”:[],”name”:”Election”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025″,”children”:[{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/leader-profiles”,”name”:”Leader Profiles”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/party-platforms”,”name”:”Party Platforms”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/campaign-for-canada”,”name”:”Campaign for Canada”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/analysis-and-opinion”,”name”:”Analysis & Opinion”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/local-reporting”,”name”:”Local Reporting”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”link-7IUJG7FNTRGBJIY6OSXG6DKDXI”,”display_name”:”Watch”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”/video/federal-election-2025/”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/resources”,”name”:”Resources”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/federal-election-2025/all-stories”,”name”:”All Stories”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Federal Election 2025″,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-bellmedia”,”children”:[],”name”:”About BellMedia”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/entertainment”,”children”:[],”name”:”Entertainment”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/health”,”children”:[],”name”:”Health”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/highly-engaged”,”children”:[],”name”:”Highly Engaged”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/happening-now”,”children”:[],”name”:”Happening Now”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/now”,”children”:[],”name”:”Now”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/social”,”children”:[],”name”:”Social”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/video/latest”,”name”:”Latest”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/shows”,”name”:”Shows”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/live”,”name”:”Live”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/captured-on-camera”,”name”:”Captured on Camera”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/consumer”,”name”:”Consumer”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/health”,”name”:”Health”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/explained”,”name”:”Explained”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/entertainment”,”name”:”Entertainment”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/technology”,”name”:”Technology”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/deception-decoded”,”name”:”Deception Decoded”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/autos”,”name”:”Autos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video/environment”,”name”:”Environment”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Watch”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/canada/alberta-referendum”,”name”:”Alberta Referendum”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/local-spotlight”,”name”:”Local Spotlight”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/wildfires”,”name”:”Wildfires”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/residential-schools”,”name”:”Residential Schools”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/royal-family”,”name”:”Royal Family”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Canada”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/canada/newfoundland-and-labrador”,”children”:[],”name”:”Newfoundland and Labrador”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/world/trumps-tariffs”,”name”:”Trade War”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”,”name”:”Mideast Conflict”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world/russia-ukraine-war”,”name”:”Russia-Ukraine War”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/world/israel-hamas-war”,”name”:”Israel-Hamas War”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”World”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/opinion”,”children”:[],”name”:”Opinion”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/politics”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/politics/nanos”,”name”:”Nanos”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Politics”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports”,”children”:[],”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/business/inflation”,”name”:”Inflation”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/real-estate”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/autos”,”name”:”Autos”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Business”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”children”:[],”name”:”Lifestyle”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/climate-and-environment”,”children”:[],”name”:”Climate & Environment”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sci-tech”,”children”:[],”name”:”Sci-Tech”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/atlantic/video”,”name”:”Atlantic Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/nova-scotia”,”name”:”Nova Scotia”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/prince-edward-island”,”name”:”Prince Edward Island “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/contest”,”name”:”Contest”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/new-brunswick”,”name”:”New Brunswick”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/the-scene”,”name”:”The Scene”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/links”,”name”:”Links”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/ctv-news-at-five”,”name”:”CTV News at Five”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/murphys-logic”,”name”:”Murphy’s Logic”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/food-and-fun”,”name”:”Food and Fun”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Atlantic”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/atlantic/campfire-conditions”,”name”:”Campfire Conditions”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Atlantic”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/barrie/video”,”name”:”Barrie Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/events-and-communities”,”name”:”Events & Communities “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/traffic”,”name”:”Traffic”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/photos”,”name”:”Photo Galleries”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/gps”,”name”:”Great Places to See”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/real-estate-spotlight”,”name”:”Real Estate Spotlight”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/editors-picks”,”name”:”Editor’s Picks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/around-the-region”,”name”:”Around the Region”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/weekend-events”,”name”:”Weekend Events”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/summer-concert-series”,”name”:”Summer Concert Series”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/charity-golf-tournament”,”name”:”Charity Golf Tournament”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/fall-colour-report”,”name”:”Fall Colour Report”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/santa-claus-parades”,”name”:”Santa Claus Parades”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/in-the-know”,”name”:”Superior Home Comfort”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/state-of-emergency”,”name”:”State of Emergency”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/eyes-in-the-darkness”,”name”:”Eyes in the Darkness “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/feeding-families”,”name”:”Feeding Families”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/in-the-know-more”,”name”:”In The Know”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/complete-springs”,”name”:”B&I Complete Springs”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/barrie-in-the-know”,”name”:”In the Know”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/iron-chef”,”name”:”Iron Chef”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/marine-report”,”name”:”Marine Report “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/barrie/campfire-conditions”,”name”:”Campfire Conditions”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Barrie”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/calgary/photos”,”name”:”Photo Galleries”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/calgary-kids-take-action”,”name”:”Action Furnace Kids take Action”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/for-the-love-of”,”name”:”For the Love of our City”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/legal-insiders”,”name”:”Legal Insiders”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/the-discover-series”,”name”:”The Discover Series”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/inside-design”,”name”:”Inside Design”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/spotlight-on-business”,”name”:”Spotlight on Business”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/ask-asc”,”name”:”Ask ASC”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/better-bones”,”name”:”BioStrong Better Bones”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/morning-money”,”name”:”Morning Money”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/inside-education”,”name”:”Inside Education”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/athlete-of-the-week”,”name”:”Athlete of the Week”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/live-on-location”,”name”:”Live on Location”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/weather-in-the-classroom”,”name”:”Weather in the Classroom”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/spotlight-on”,”name”:”Spotlight on Business”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/in-the-know”,”name”:”In the Know”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/golden-acres”,”name”:”Let’s Get Gardening”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/loreto”,”name”:”Loreto Baja California Sur “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/benefits-of-ac”,”name”:”Action Furnace: 5 benefits of having air conditioning”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/fall-tuneup”,”name”:”Action Furnace: fall furnace maintenance”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Calgary”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/spookyspirit”,”name”:”Spooky Spirit”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/calgary-election-2025″,”name”:”Calgary Election 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/choosing-a-furnace”,”name”:”Action Furnace: Picking the right contractor and furnace”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/clha”,”name”:”How the CLHA Protects Albertans”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/ask-an-astronomer”,”name”:”Ask an Astronomer”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/video”,”name”:”Calgary Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/lethbridge”,”name”:”Lethbridge”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/calgary/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Calgary”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/edmonton/weatherstar”,”name”:”Weather Star”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/alberta-referendum”,”name”:”Alberta Referendum”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/clha”,”name”:”How the CLHA Protects Albertans”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/yardoftheyear”,”name”:”Kuhlmann’s Yard of the Year”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/mega-summer-5050″,”name”:”Mega Summer 50/50″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/edmonton-election-2025″,”name”:”Edmonton Election 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/choosing-a-furnace”,”name”:”Action Furnace: Picking the right contractor and furnace”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/photos”,”name”:”Photo Galleries”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/crime-tapes”,”name”:”Crime Tapes”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/holidaycheer”,”name”:”Holiday Cheer House of the Year”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/spookyspirit”,”name”:”Spooky Spirit”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/get-growing”,”name”:”Get Growing”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/loreto”,”name”:”Loreto”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/benefits-of-ac”,”name”:”Action Furnace: 5 benefits of having air conditioning”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/fall-tuneup”,”name”:”Action Furnace: fall furnace maintenance”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Edmonton”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/video”,”name”:”Edmonton Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/northern-alberta”,”name”:”Northern Alberta”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/red-deer”,”name”:”Red Deer”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/everything-edmonton”,”name”:”Everything Edmonton”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/alberta-primetime”,”name”:”Alberta Primetime”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/alberta-legislature”,”name”:”Alberta Legislature”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/for-the-love-of”,”name”:”For the Love of our City”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/get-road-ready”,”name”:”Get Road Ready”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/at-home-with-atco-and-rumi”,”name”:”At Home with ATCO and RUMI”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/trail-appliances-kitchen”,”name”:”Trail Appliances Kitchen”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/snow-valley-snow-report”,”name”:”Snow Valley – Snow Report”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/litco-legal-insiders”,”name”:”Litco – Legal Insiders”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/in-the-know”,”name”:”In the Know”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/inside-education”,”name”:”Inside Education”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/the-discover-series”,”name”:”The Discover Series”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/inside-design”,”name”:”Inside Design”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/edmonton-kids-take-action”,”name”:”Edmonton Kids Take Action”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/news-links”,”name”:”News Links”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/ask-asc”,”name”:”Ask ASC”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/edmonton/weather-watchers”,”name”:”Weather Watchers”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Edmonton”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/kitchener/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/quick-fix-at-five”,”name”:”Quick Fix at Five”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/more-video”,”name”:”More Video”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/made-right-here”,”name”:”Made Right Here”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/get-growing”,”name”:”Get Growing”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/get-grilling”,”name”:”Get Grilling”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/features”,”name”:”Features”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/beyond-the-bench”,”name”:”Beyond the Bench”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/more-stories”,”name”:”More Stories”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/vintage-videos”,”name”:”Vintage Videos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/in-our-nature”,”name”:”In Our Nature”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/video”,”name”:”Kitchener Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields To Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/guelph”,”name”:”Guelph”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/kitchener/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Kitchener”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/london/video”,”name”:”London Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/around-london”,”name”:”Around London “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks London”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/community-events”,”name”:”Community Events”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/weekend-spotlight”,”name”:”Weekend Spotlight”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/london-votes-2025″,”name”:”DELETE”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/federal-election-2025″,”name”:”London & Area Votes 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/london/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”London”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/montreal/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/climate”,”name”:”Climate”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/bhm”,”name”:”Black History Month”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/language”,”name”:”Language”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/inukjuak”,”name”:”Innavik”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/ahm”,”name”:”Asian Heritage Month”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/federal-election-2025″,”name”:”Quebec Federal Election News 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/montreal-summer”,”name”:”Summer in Montreal”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/entertainment”,”name”:”Entertainment”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/contest”,”name”:”Contests – TO DELETE”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/municipal-election-2025″,”name”:”Montreal election 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/spirit-of-giving”,”name”:”Spirit of Giving”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/theflowingrivier”,”name”:”The Flowing River”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/video”,”name”:”Montreal Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/on-patrol”,”name”:”Crime Beat”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/politics”,”name”:”Quebec Politics”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/health”,”name”:”Health”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/montreal/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Montreal”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/caa-tip-of-the-month”,”name”:”CTV News Northern Ontario – CAA Tip of The Month”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/ask-an-expert”,”name”:”CTV News Northern Ontario – Ask An Expert”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/community-events”,”name”:”Community Events”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/provincial-election”,”name”:”Provincial Election”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/2025-federal-election”,”name”:”2025 Federal Election”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/great-places-to-see”,”name”:”Great Places to See”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/video”,”name”:”Northern Ontario Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/north-bay”,”name”:”North Bay”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/sault-ste-marie”,”name”:”Sault Ste. Marie”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/sudbury”,”name”:”Sudbury”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/timmins”,”name”:”Timmins”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/northwestern-ontario”,”name”:”Northwestern Ontario”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/northern-ontario/for-the-love-of”,”name”:”Northern Ontario – For the Love of”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Northern Ontario”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/ottawa/video”,”name”:”Ottawa Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/gas-prices”,”name”:”Gas Prices”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/traffic”,”name”:”Traffic”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/community”,”name”:”Community”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/kingston”,”name”:”Kingston”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/brockville”,”name”:”Brockville”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/pembroke”,”name”:”Pembroke”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/recipes”,”name”:”Recipes”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/advertise-with-us”,”name”:”Advertise With Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/pop-quiz”,”name”:”Pop Quiz”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/real-estate”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/weekenders”,”name”:”Weekenders”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/news”,”name”:”News”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/marnies-market-update”,”name”:”Marnie's Market Update”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/cityhall”,”name”:”City Hall”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/crime-and-courts”,”name”:”Crime & Courts”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/oc-transpo”,”name”:”OC Transpo”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/gatineau”,”name”:”Gatineau”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/proudly-canadian”,”name”:”Proudly Canadian”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Ottawa”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/spot-the-scam”,”name”:”CTV News Ottawa Spot the Scam Week”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/public-service”,”name”:”Public Service”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/worstcommute”,”name”:”Ottawa’s Worst Commute”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/senatorsplayoffs”,”name”:”Senators’ Playoffs”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/payyourbills”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning’s pay your bills contest”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/cheotelethon”,”name”:”CHEO Telethon”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/podcasts”,”name”:”Podcasts”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/caa-extreme-weather-preparedness”,”name”:”CAA Extreme Weather Preparedness”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/ottawa/one-tank-trips”,”name”:”One Tank Trips”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Ottawa”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/regina/video”,”name”:”Regina Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/yorkton”,”name”:”Yorkton”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/just-curious”,”name”:” Just Curious”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/gateways-counselling”,”name”:”Gateways Counselling”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/rev-auto-group”,”name”:”Rev Auto Group”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/20-twenty-wealth-management”,”name”:”Twenty Wealth Management”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/ask-an-expert”,”name”:”Ask An Expert”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/fischer-hearing-centre”,”name”:”Fischer Hearing”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Saskatchewan”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/citizenoftheyear”,”name”:”Citizen of the Year”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/bundle-of-joy”,”name”:”Bundle of Joy”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/communitycalendar”,”name”:”Community Calendar”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/contests/payyourbills”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning’s pay your bills contest”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/regina/news”,”name”:”News”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Regina”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/saskatoon/video”,”name”:”Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/prince-albert”,”name”:”Prince Albert”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/for-the-love-of”,”name”:”For The Love Of”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/the-mortgage-group-charla-adrian”,”name”:”The Mortgage Group”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/my-private-wealth-raymond-james”,”name”:”My Private Wealth”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/jb-sausage”,”name”:”JB Sausage”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/sheri-willick-realty”,”name”:”Sheri Willick Realty”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/sound-impressions”,”name”:”Sound Impressions”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/hometown-hero”,”name”:”Hometown Heroes”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/citizenoftheyear”,”name”:”Citizen of the Year”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/community-events”,”name”:”Community Calendar”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/communitycalendar”,”name”:”Community Calendar”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/contests/payyourbills”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning’s pay your bills contest”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/saskatoon/news”,”name”:”News”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Saskatoon”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/toronto/ontario-election-2025″,”name”:”Ontario Election 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/food”,”name”:”Food”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/local”,”name”:”Local”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/consumer-alert”,”name”:”Consumer Alert”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/traffic”,”name”:”Traffic”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/things-to-know-to”,”name”:”Things to Know T.O.”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/video”,”name”:”Toronto Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/gas-prices”,”name”:”Gas Prices”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/toronto/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Toronto”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/vancouver/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island”,”name”:”Vancouver Island”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/nanaimo”,”name”:”Nanaimo”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/sawatsky-sign-off”,”name”:”Sawatsky Sign-Off”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/real-estate”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/community-heroes”,”name”:”Community Heroes”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/fields-to-forks”,”name”:”Fields to Forks”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/chefs-in-the-city”,”name”:”Chefs in the City”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/hidden-in-plain-sight”,”name”:”Hidden in Plain Sight”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/bcliquor”,”name”:”BCLiquor”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/kelowna”,”name”:”Kelowna”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/riverview-in-focus”,”name”:”Riverview in Focus”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/must-do-vancouver”,”name”:”Must-Do Vancouver”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/tour-de-cure”,”name”:”Tour de Cure”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/events”,”name”:”Events”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/onecoffee”,”name”:”OneCoffee”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/bc-wildfires”,”name”:”B.C. Wildfires”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/lost-in-translation”,”name”:”SERIES: Lost in Translation”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Vancouver”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/discoversurrey”,”name”:”Discover Surrey”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/surrey”,”name”:”Surrey”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/weatherstar”,”name”:”Weather Star”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/world-cup”,”name”:”2026 World Cup”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/video”,”name”:”Vancouver Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/inside-education”,”name”:”Inside Education”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/vancouver/bc-cancer-tour-de-cure”,”name”:”BC Cancer Tour de Cure”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Vancouver”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/windsor/video”,”name”:”Windsor Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/community-calendar”,”name”:”Community Calendar”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/crime-stoppers-report”,”name”:”Crime Stoppers Report”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/federal-election-2025″,”name”:”Federal Election 2025″,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/news”,”name”:”News”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/get-gardening”,”name”:”Get Gardening “,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/on-the-sidelines”,”name”:”On the Sidelines”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/windsor/gordie-howe-bridge”,”name”:”Gordie Howe Bridge”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Windsor”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/winnipeg/video”,”name”:”Winnipeg Watch”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/photos”,”name”:”Photos”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/community-connection”,”name”:”Community Connection”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/more-tomorrows-together”,”name”:”More Tomorrows Together”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/the-hero-in-you”,”name”:”The Hero in You”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/hometown-hero”,”name”:”Hometown Hero”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/community-calendar”,”name”:”Community Calendar”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/federal-election-2025″,”name”:”Federal Election”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/ctv-your-morning”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning Winnipeg”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/toy-mountain”,”name”:”Winnipeg Toy Mountain”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/winnipeg/contests/payyourbills”,”name”:”CTV Your Morning’s pay your bills contest”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Winnipeg”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/photos”,”children”:[],”name”:”Photos”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/weather”,”children”:[],”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/podcasts”,”children”:[],”name”:”Podcasts”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/about-us/team”,”name”:”Team”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/editorial-standards-and-policies”,”name”:”Editorial Standards and Policies”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/faq”,”name”:”FAQ”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/stox”,”name”:”Stox”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/sponsored-content”,”name”:”Sponsored Content”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”About Us”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/newsletters”,”children”:[{“_id”:”/newsletters/unsubscribe”,”name”:”Unsubscribe”,”node_type”:”section”}],”name”:”Newsletters”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/accessibility-feedback”,”children”:[],”name”:”Accessibility & Feedback”,”navigation”:{},”node_type”:”section”}],”_id”:”/”},”expires”:1782015861657,”lastModified”:1782015561577},”{“hierarchy”:”default”,”sectionId”:”/world/mideast-conflict”}”:{“data”:{“jasper”:{“jasper_autoplay_desktop”:”always”,”jasper_autoplay_mobile”:”always”,”jasper_player_float_desktop”:”float”,”jasper_player_float_mobile”:”float”},”_id”:”/world/mideast-conflict”},”expires”:1782015789953,”lastModified”:1782015489699},”{“feature”:”links-bar”,”hierarchy”:”ctvnews-footer-linksbar”,”sectionId”:””}”:{“data”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/app”,”name”:”CTV News App”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/faq”,”name”:”FAQ”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/newsletters”,”name”:”Newsletters”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-us/team”,”name”:”Team”,”node_type”:”section”}],”_id”:”/”},”expires”:1782015789038,”lastModified”:1782015488857},”{“feature”:”footer”,”hierarchy”:”ctvnews-footer”,”sectionId”:””}”:{“data”:{“children”:[{“_id”:”/accessibility-feedback”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-WDCK53PPHVHFLLH6VOE2NW4BIA”,”display_name”:”BCE Accessibility”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.bce.ca/Accessibility_services”}],”name”:”Accessibility & Feedback”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/about-bellmedia”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-UVKE2CS535CVPFYWCTFOFYKCFA”,”display_name”:”Bell Privacy Policy”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy”},{“_id”:”link-QALJ6XVBXJATDNBFMGCNFY3K7E”,”display_name”:”Terms & Conditions”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.bellmedia.ca/bell-media-website-terms-conditions/”},{“_id”:”link-HE22QZ7OMVADTEQUNM4S3UKZYQ”,”display_name”:”Political Ad Registry”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.bellmedia.ca/advertising-sales/political-ads-registry/”}],”name”:”About BellMedia”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/other -brands”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-TCAA2LIENBHYFHIFCALXVWDW6I”,”display_name”:”CP24″,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.cp24.com”},{“_id”:”link-3SLWF4UGKNFCRGL6TIUATTPHKA”,”display_name”:”BNN Bloomberg”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/”},{“_id”:”link-UYVCDDA7S5GZFAJVNH6JCX47XI”,”display_name”:”TSN.ca”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.tsn.ca”}],”name”:”Other Brands”,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/autres-marques”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-ZBXIFP5W4NAHFDELCLNKEPGD6E”,”display_name”:”Noovo.info”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://noovo.info”},{“_id”:”link-K75XJEEKUVB5HNSVGH5GPGMUV4″,”display_name”:”Noovomoi.ca”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.noovomoi.ca”},{“_id”:”link-T4QQCKVNJVC6RGBD22HRVI5FIU”,”display_name”:”RDS.ca”,”node_type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.rds.ca”}],”name”:”Autres Marques”,”node_type”:”section”}],”_id”:”/”},”expires”:1782015808852,”lastModified”:1782015508721}},”alert-bar-collections-custom”:{“{“content_alias”:”alert-bar”,”from”:0,”site”:”ctvnews”,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”S5XYZPGRENHFVJOUX4CSAKMDXE”,”version”:”0.10.6″,”created_date”:”2024-12-06T17:24:11.749Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”CTV News – National – Alert Bar Breaking Banner”},”last_updated_date”:”2026-06-20T15:35:10.547Z”,”type”:”collection”,”canonical_website”:”ctvnews”,”content_elements”:[],”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{}},”description”:{“basic”:”Alert Bar collection for CTV News National. If a story is added to this collection, it will appear in the Breaking News Banner across CTV News national and local pages until removed from this collection.”},”content_aliases”:[“alert-bar”,”ctvnews-national-alert-bar”],”owner”:{“id”:”bellmediainc”},”revision”:{“branch”:”default”,”published”:true},”canonical_url”:null,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”ctvnews”},”expires”:1782015732456,”lastModified”:1782015612285}},”site-service-hierarchy-custom”:{“{“sectionId”:”/trustproject”,”website”:”bellmedia”}”:{“data”:{“TrustProjectTowDefinitions”:{“tow_news_service”:”Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards”},”_id”:”/trustproject”},”expires”:1782015790114,”lastModified”:1782015489786}},”related-stories-custom”:{“{“_id”:”5VBR3DGVBB25HOBXK5FBO4WT2Q”,”included_fields”:”_id,headlines.basic,canonical_website,canonical_url,description,website”,”website”:”ctvnews”}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”44136fa355b3678a1146ad16f7e8649e94fb4fc21fe77e8310c060f61caaff8a”},”expires”:1782015669365,”lastModified”:1782015549266}},”content-api-collections”:{“{“_id”:”6DPNH46GUVEXFKDLPSKOFQSNYU”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:6}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”AZNC22VR4BDG3FNIDJR23OEDXI”,”canonical_url”:”/health/article/this-is-not-a-toy-childrens-hospitals-warn-of-rising-e-scooter-injuries/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Two Canadian children's hospitals have issued safety warnings about electric scooter injuries, cautioning riders to consider the risks of what could be life-changing accidents.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:24:32.832Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜This is not a toy': Children's hospitals warn of rising e-scooter injuries”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”YAXMTNLAOJAONGIO4QRTWSAEBI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/YAXMTNLAOJAONGIO4QRTWSAEBI.JPG?auth=fd2162126fda62e4b764156d451352635ba1009a33bbd4a703c5f84f375526ad”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/YAXMTNLAOJAONGIO4QRTWSAEBI.JPG?auth=fd2162126fda62e4b764156d451352635ba1009a33bbd4a703c5f84f375526ad&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”fd2162126fda62e4b764156d451352635ba1009a33bbd4a703c5f84f375526ad”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/YAXMTNLAOJAONGIO4QRTWSAEBI.JPG”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”5fb1f446-7a1b-4b0e-9673-67d3904c8bca”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394679″,”axis_duration”:130.465,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_41ec005073804df99ae42443c4df3e0c_name_NAT062026_BEAUCHEMIN.jpg?auth=e5cdaa19d171b33ddee5185fda6968e0e8f9f678fe6d5a6ccc1bf8249c84c10e&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_41ec005073804df99ae42443c4df3e0c_name_NAT062026_BEAUCHEMIN.jpg?auth=e5cdaa19d171b33ddee5185fda6968e0e8f9f678fe6d5a6ccc1bf8249c84c10e&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_41ec005073804df99ae42443c4df3e0c_name_NAT062026_BEAUCHEMIN.jpg?auth=e5cdaa19d171b33ddee5185fda6968e0e8f9f678fe6d5a6ccc1bf8249c84c10e&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”25380fc54a5ea8478be56d73068444d3b72eae276b2767d9bbdd6d7924aa0df0″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_41ec005073804df99ae42443c4df3e0c_name_NAT062026_BEAUCHEMIN.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Health”,”path”:”/health”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/health/article/this-is-not-a-toy-childrens-hospitals-warn-of-rising-e-scooter-injuries/”}}},{“_id”:”NTAWWYEXSBGVJIFAQIMXOB7SFI”,”canonical_url”:”/world/article/ubisofts-co-founder-claude-guillemot-dies-in-plane-crash/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Claude Guillemot, who co-founded French video-game publisherÂ UbisoftÂ UBIP.PAÂ with his brothers in 1986, has died, the company said on Saturday.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T18:38:44.283Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Ubisoft's co-founder Claude Guillemot dies in plane crash”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”HAHHFS5PYVBY5PI2SMXDVLIC6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/HAHHFS5PYVBY5PI2SMXDVLIC6Y.jpg?auth=17af7611ecafc99769bf3736529cff21efe72aac38de9598a53d352d7b7c2fd9″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/HAHHFS5PYVBY5PI2SMXDVLIC6Y.jpg?auth=17af7611ecafc99769bf3736529cff21efe72aac38de9598a53d352d7b7c2fd9&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”17af7611ecafc99769bf3736529cff21efe72aac38de9598a53d352d7b7c2fd9″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/HAHHFS5PYVBY5PI2SMXDVLIC6Y.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”0ce4cb45-232c-467e-b878-388a65c18af1″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394636″,”axis_duration”:26.895,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_fe1652a18f8e458db39c5f00d5d24933_name_CP176497072.jpg?auth=c70163ccceddc2dc6745fee40d91b3dfa4590d5eb6a311766271ef96bd634df2&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_fe1652a18f8e458db39c5f00d5d24933_name_CP176497072.jpg?auth=c70163ccceddc2dc6745fee40d91b3dfa4590d5eb6a311766271ef96bd634df2&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_fe1652a18f8e458db39c5f00d5d24933_name_CP176497072.jpg?auth=c70163ccceddc2dc6745fee40d91b3dfa4590d5eb6a311766271ef96bd634df2&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”46e290d8cf79833e8a8569ce25e04dc59c6b4505547bbae44e47295fd0902db1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_fe1652a18f8e458db39c5f00d5d24933_name_CP176497072.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”World”,”path”:”/world”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/world/article/ubisofts-co-founder-claude-guillemot-dies-in-plane-crash/”}}},{“_id”:”B7X6GAFDAJBZBO64F7HA33RIUM”,”canonical_url”:”/health/article/more-intense-than-usual-heres-why-you-might-be-feeling-worse-this-allergy-season/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Allergy season is in full swing and a late start to spring has some people feeling worse than in previous years.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:59:20.741Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜More intense than usual': Here's why you might be feeling worse this allergy season”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”AKPCVCBF3YPIISOVG6PIRGFUEY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/AKPCVCBF3YPIISOVG6PIRGFUEY.jpg?auth=f5263e4735e76905a4d41c586e2edc8015ba22f6b5a8a33df92f2fd5ca7ffa66″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/AKPCVCBF3YPIISOVG6PIRGFUEY.jpg?auth=f5263e4735e76905a4d41c586e2edc8015ba22f6b5a8a33df92f2fd5ca7ffa66&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”f5263e4735e76905a4d41c586e2edc8015ba22f6b5a8a33df92f2fd5ca7ffa66″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/AKPCVCBF3YPIISOVG6PIRGFUEY.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”b5295a2c-5350-4439-8ff2-c24a1c35be0c”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394726″,”axis_duration”:108.209,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg?auth=74703b9758113467144969ae2d9477ceb1b0485a6cb3a020b1a828b7fdf7619e&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg?auth=74703b9758113467144969ae2d9477ceb1b0485a6cb3a020b1a828b7fdf7619e&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg?auth=74703b9758113467144969ae2d9477ceb1b0485a6cb3a020b1a828b7fdf7619e&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”8c409fc15481d7e8804f00ff58fac1077d6a7fc5f041972072c39f48168c122e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Health”,”path”:”/health”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/health/article/more-intense-than-usual-heres-why-you-might-be-feeling-worse-this-allergy-season/”}}},{“_id”:”XWIAD2ZNJNHXNIDVWSY7JI7WV4″,”canonical_url”:”/world/article/iran-singer-artists-sentenced-to-74-lashes-each-over-concert/”,”description”:{“basic”:”An Iranian court sentenced a prominent singer named Parastoo Ahmadi and a group of seven fellow artists to 74 lashes each after they livestreamed a performance on YouTube, according to her videographer and local media.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T18:05:50.451Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes over concert”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”FPF6RPJAD7BZ7HSKW3MVYSH5RE”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/FPF6RPJAD7BZ7HSKW3MVYSH5RE.jpg?auth=f8a3e90690dabf3dccfde4ec025b813f657717cc2ee04220a6a524649198a5d8″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/FPF6RPJAD7BZ7HSKW3MVYSH5RE.jpg?auth=f8a3e90690dabf3dccfde4ec025b813f657717cc2ee04220a6a524649198a5d8&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”f8a3e90690dabf3dccfde4ec025b813f657717cc2ee04220a6a524649198a5d8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/FPF6RPJAD7BZ7HSKW3MVYSH5RE.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”World”,”path”:”/world”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/world/article/iran-singer-artists-sentenced-to-74-lashes-each-over-concert/”}}},{“_id”:”U7C4T72QPTS6SPEI7VHTS7XTUY”,”canonical_url”:”/edmonton/article/police-in-alberta-say-dancing-isnt-the-issue-in-debate-over-roadside-entertainer/”,”description”:{“basic”:”An Alberta man who took up dancing on street corners as therapy following a head injury has attracted the ire of Mounties but also support from people who feel his moves bring nothing but smiles.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:13:02.329Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police in Alberta say dancing isn’t the issue in debate over roadside entertainer”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY.jpg?auth=631f903af8969ab18d209d2c9a9eb15ef53c0b52290b89ece660bfba1e03701f”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY.jpg?auth=631f903af8969ab18d209d2c9a9eb15ef53c0b52290b89ece660bfba1e03701f&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”631f903af8969ab18d209d2c9a9eb15ef53c0b52290b89ece660bfba1e03701f”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Edmonton”,”path”:”/edmonton”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/edmonton/article/police-in-alberta-say-dancing-isnt-the-issue-in-debate-over-roadside-entertainer/”}}},{“_id”:”HXDPF6Z34BFBXP3C2JOUEZP32I”,”canonical_url”:”/ottawa/article/ottawa-families-camp-out-for-days-to-scoop-up-new-homes/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Hopeful home buyers in Ottawa are lining up to scoop up real estate as quickly as possible, some even spending days outside to be the first ones in the door. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:31:40.106Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Ottawa families camp out for days to scoop up new homes”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4.png?auth=949ec7e5256512bd9538f12f2d68ba7b51c146a91e0bbb3c50748f38e4215569″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4.png?auth=949ec7e5256512bd9538f12f2d68ba7b51c146a91e0bbb3c50748f38e4215569&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”949ec7e5256512bd9538f12f2d68ba7b51c146a91e0bbb3c50748f38e4215569″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4.png”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”d8c163e5-ab33-4bd3-823d-9ee4346c5c8d”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394647″,”axis_duration”:184.519,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png?auth=c970f5134466157221397f82d2c889b05d90f6931d188096597ebd47990acfe0&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png?auth=c970f5134466157221397f82d2c889b05d90f6931d188096597ebd47990acfe0&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png?auth=c970f5134466157221397f82d2c889b05d90f6931d188096597ebd47990acfe0&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”b6751072db34f141cb222672a2328fc7ca2819a7754d35ddb5948f6adfdb877e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Ottawa”,”path”:”/ottawa”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/ottawa/article/ottawa-families-camp-out-for-days-to-scoop-up-new-homes/”}}}],”_id”:”6DPNH46GUVEXFKDLPSKOFQSNYU”},”expires”:1782015664537,”lastModified”:1782015544460},”{“_id”:”YTE3WLKGJNCVBED6R23FYKV2KM”,”content_alias”:””,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:6}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”97274cc3-9ca3-4dd3-a03a-58227677ee21″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394507″,”axis_duration”:59.06,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_099deebd6b9f4e6ab444ced916bea5d6_name_EXT062026_DR_HOTELFIRE_frame_723.jpeg?auth=20329096a909728a8e61e6301fcdf61a19bd5435c897512496bd40e5db7c844c&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_099deebd6b9f4e6ab444ced916bea5d6_name_EXT062026_DR_HOTELFIRE_frame_723.jpeg?auth=20329096a909728a8e61e6301fcdf61a19bd5435c897512496bd40e5db7c844c&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_099deebd6b9f4e6ab444ced916bea5d6_name_EXT062026_DR_HOTELFIRE_frame_723.jpeg?auth=20329096a909728a8e61e6301fcdf61a19bd5435c897512496bd40e5db7c844c&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”canonical_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/resort-with-thousands-of-tourists-goes-up-in-flames-in-dominican-republic/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Drone video shows a fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T12:13:47Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Resort with thousands of tourists goes up in flames in Dominican Republic”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”TWQPNYCOXFD4HHF7TQTH7YFNHM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/TWQPNYCOXFD4HHF7TQTH7YFNHM.jpg?auth=8e545ba37835cebfbf951be75fe57c98b1396acd8307df8d9c2cfbabf689fc1c”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/TWQPNYCOXFD4HHF7TQTH7YFNHM.jpg?auth=8e545ba37835cebfbf951be75fe57c98b1396acd8307df8d9c2cfbabf689fc1c&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”8e545ba37835cebfbf951be75fe57c98b1396acd8307df8d9c2cfbabf689fc1c”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/TWQPNYCOXFD4HHF7TQTH7YFNHM.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Watch”,”path”:”/video”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/resort-with-thousands-of-tourists-goes-up-in-flames-in-dominican-republic/”}}},{“_id”:”bb51f8f8-b891-4078-95bf-064bb285c610″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394622″,”axis_duration”:14.983,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_a862f9b55c794ec8b7c8741d7ceaaba0_name_EXT062026_GERMANFANS_TOR.jpg?auth=4d5faaed8f22a30fb32affd062a95d940c96a08bb5cbaabd712d00df88ac78fc&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_a862f9b55c794ec8b7c8741d7ceaaba0_name_EXT062026_GERMANFANS_TOR.jpg?auth=4d5faaed8f22a30fb32affd062a95d940c96a08bb5cbaabd712d00df88ac78fc&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_a862f9b55c794ec8b7c8741d7ceaaba0_name_EXT062026_GERMANFANS_TOR.jpg?auth=4d5faaed8f22a30fb32affd062a95d940c96a08bb5cbaabd712d00df88ac78fc&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”canonical_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/german-fans-sing-anthem-inside-toronto-stadium/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Hundreds of fans were seen singing the German national anthem prior to the team's match against Ivory Coast.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:33:47Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”German fans sing anthem inside Toronto Stadium”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”fc15ae0cb63c503213ba14969b3cf835b72240a103834b193842b21e35bd6a52″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_a862f9b55c794ec8b7c8741d7ceaaba0_name_EXT062026_GERMANFANS_TOR.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Watch”,”path”:”/video”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/german-fans-sing-anthem-inside-toronto-stadium/”}}},{“_id”:”0173e890-1dc4-4b5d-8ff0-b619aaea645e”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394668″,”axis_duration”:296.964,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_be40744ebd37474f8672eac66e6e4191_name_fd9b03b9ac6a0e779e70714b2ae1a281554643dd6cc44ed9b658178f17e3b08c.jpg?auth=09a5cd4663e0d6ffe5670d066726f37b8f41d03b4ea0ce4d8c4f05aa1b449af0&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_be40744ebd37474f8672eac66e6e4191_name_fd9b03b9ac6a0e779e70714b2ae1a281554643dd6cc44ed9b658178f17e3b08c.jpg?auth=09a5cd4663e0d6ffe5670d066726f37b8f41d03b4ea0ce4d8c4f05aa1b449af0&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_be40744ebd37474f8672eac66e6e4191_name_fd9b03b9ac6a0e779e70714b2ae1a281554643dd6cc44ed9b658178f17e3b08c.jpg?auth=09a5cd4663e0d6ffe5670d066726f37b8f41d03b4ea0ce4d8c4f05aa1b449af0&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”canonical_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/toronto-and-montreal-police-under-investigation-amid-ongoing-racism-and-corruption-scandals/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Former president of the Toronto Police Association Craig Bromell says â€˜there's nothing wrong with an investigation' into ongoing corruption.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T23:08:14Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Toronto and Montreal police under investigation amid ongoing racism and corruption scandals”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2ac357a4a3511553d7fa0e55cf535fe473c7b898a59ac5c533850cd2764567e0″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_be40744ebd37474f8672eac66e6e4191_name_fd9b03b9ac6a0e779e70714b2ae1a281554643dd6cc44ed9b658178f17e3b08c.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Watch”,”path”:”/video”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/video/2026/06/20/toronto-and-montreal-police-under-investigation-amid-ongoing-racism-and-corruption-scandals/”}}},{“_id”:”f9935ba5-0f17-486e-ba27-17dbc6fced70″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394239″,”axis_duration”:104.706,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_e967353a2bd244cfa0670727a402df6e_name_GAGNE01.png?auth=590cef71765152114fd54e3aa36e7622ab36b6887f48b1deef5e3362283e73c2&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_e967353a2bd244cfa0670727a402df6e_name_GAGNE01.png?auth=590cef71765152114fd54e3aa36e7622ab36b6887f48b1deef5e3362283e73c2&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_e967353a2bd244cfa0670727a402df6e_name_GAGNE01.png?auth=590cef71765152114fd54e3aa36e7622ab36b6887f48b1deef5e3362283e73c2&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”canonical_url”:”/ottawa/video/2026/06/19/simply-ottawa-high-school-grad-earns-120000-scholarship-to-queens-university/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Kaylee GagnÃ©, an Ottawa high school graduate, earned a $120,000 scholarship to study engineering at Queen's University. CTV's Camille Wilson reports.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T21:42:41Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Ottawa high school grad earns $120K engineering scholarship to Queen's University”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”E3GIB5TBGBDHZM3AEVN35GJXPY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/E3GIB5TBGBDHZM3AEVN35GJXPY.jpg?auth=7ea80a65bd884ce3563c2a6d291fc4880171c9030c9b3fe5342c4a0f1d2595b2″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/E3GIB5TBGBDHZM3AEVN35GJXPY.jpg?auth=7ea80a65bd884ce3563c2a6d291fc4880171c9030c9b3fe5342c4a0f1d2595b2&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”7ea80a65bd884ce3563c2a6d291fc4880171c9030c9b3fe5342c4a0f1d2595b2″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/E3GIB5TBGBDHZM3AEVN35GJXPY.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Ottawa Watch”,”path”:”/ottawa/video”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/ottawa/video/2026/06/19/simply-ottawa-high-school-grad-earns-120000-scholarship-to-queens-university/”}}},{“_id”:”758ebbe4-1710-48fc-9c7c-bf00be17e34c”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394730″,”axis_duration”:113.147,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_0770238fda9a4935a6d3d83c502e9fb7_name_NAT062026_LE.jpg?auth=5f384ed60719bd1700348865490279fe78e431afa20f43e88fb6448d98e057e7&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_0770238fda9a4935a6d3d83c502e9fb7_name_NAT062026_LE.jpg?auth=5f384ed60719bd1700348865490279fe78e431afa20f43e88fb6448d98e057e7&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_0770238fda9a4935a6d3d83c502e9fb7_name_NAT062026_LE.jpg?auth=5f384ed60719bd1700348865490279fe78e431afa20f43e88fb6448d98e057e7&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”canonical_url”:”/video/2026/06/21/ctv-national-news-alberta-separation-debate-impacting-small-town-community-events/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Sundre, Alta. recently decided to cancel a well-loved rodeo due to separation concerns and parade floats. Kathy Le reports.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T02:41:03Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”CTV National News: Alberta separation debate impacting small town community events”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”a34a04c5e38c000a4395a7d08bfff0fda12aacfda757bc7d4935551405917429″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_0770238fda9a4935a6d3d83c502e9fb7_name_NAT062026_LE.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Watch”,”path”:”/video”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/video/2026/06/21/ctv-national-news-alberta-separation-debate-impacting-small-town-community-events/”}}},{“_id”:”b5295a2c-5350-4439-8ff2-c24a1c35be0c”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394726″,”axis_duration”:108.209,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg?auth=74703b9758113467144969ae2d9477ceb1b0485a6cb3a020b1a828b7fdf7619e&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg?auth=74703b9758113467144969ae2d9477ceb1b0485a6cb3a020b1a828b7fdf7619e&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-21-2026%2Ft_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg?auth=74703b9758113467144969ae2d9477ceb1b0485a6cb3a020b1a828b7fdf7619e&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”canonical_url”:”/video/2026/06/21/ctv-national-news-canadians-throughout-the-country-struggling-more-with-seasonal-allergies/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Some scientists say Canadians are struggling with more intense seasonal allergies due to extra pollen produced by a late spring. Allison Bamford reports.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T02:31:51Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”CTV National News: Canadians throughout the country struggling more with seasonal allergies”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”8c409fc15481d7e8804f00ff58fac1077d6a7fc5f041972072c39f48168c122e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Watch”,”path”:”/video”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/video/2026/06/21/ctv-national-news-canadians-throughout-the-country-struggling-more-with-seasonal-allergies/”}}}],”_id”:”YTE3WLKGJNCVBED6R23FYKV2KM”},”expires”:1782015704089,”lastModified”:1782015583887},”{“_id”:”QFMJVVJARNGIVCEMBBG3VYKJMA”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ZJHTWMM3R5YLDOK4PIIOOAWTMQ”,”canonical_url”:”/entertainment/article/james-burrows-director-of-classic-tv-comedies-including-cheers-and-friends-dies-at-85/”,”description”:{“basic”:”James Burrows, who helped create volumes of laughter as director of more than a thousand episodes of such classic television comedies as ‘Cheers,’ ‘Taxi,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Will and Grace,’ died Friday. He was 85.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T21:45:37.172Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”James Burrows, director of classic TV comedies including ‘Cheers’ and ‘Friends,’ dies at 85″},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”UTXQOGHVMDDVZ5RZ5ETHUG3K5I”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/UTXQOGHVMDDVZ5RZ5ETHUG3K5I.jpg?auth=e91288a5a3d6e5fe7c63a3988e0e7583c80f6fd8f58291ab7998d630b19e40a5″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/UTXQOGHVMDDVZ5RZ5ETHUG3K5I.jpg?auth=e91288a5a3d6e5fe7c63a3988e0e7583c80f6fd8f58291ab7998d630b19e40a5&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”e91288a5a3d6e5fe7c63a3988e0e7583c80f6fd8f58291ab7998d630b19e40a5″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/UTXQOGHVMDDVZ5RZ5ETHUG3K5I.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”8d49c551-a728-40c3-8d34-675a960e187e”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394380″,”axis_duration”:95.897,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_049adcdc4cbb430ba612d7fe85497416_name_CP174350368.jpg?auth=6b8623e003dda1ea3bfd755a2a2b4ee98b5aceef0bf38ffbbe706862f0946e12&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_049adcdc4cbb430ba612d7fe85497416_name_CP174350368.jpg?auth=6b8623e003dda1ea3bfd755a2a2b4ee98b5aceef0bf38ffbbe706862f0946e12&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_049adcdc4cbb430ba612d7fe85497416_name_CP174350368.jpg?auth=6b8623e003dda1ea3bfd755a2a2b4ee98b5aceef0bf38ffbbe706862f0946e12&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2701d6ab3146fd5e7e33098346cba5e2cb55551df8a4a4b1506109aa191bd685″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_049adcdc4cbb430ba612d7fe85497416_name_CP174350368.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Entertainment”,”path”:”/entertainment”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/entertainment/article/james-burrows-director-of-classic-tv-comedies-including-cheers-and-friends-dies-at-85/”}}},{“_id”:”36RWKIVRZFAMNJEKMAKFGI4PFQ”,”canonical_url”:”/business/2026/06/19/canada-imposes-10-tariff-on-canned-vegetables-excludes-us-others/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Canada announced a 10 per cent tariff on imports of canned vegetables on Friday, saying the measure, which excludes the United States, was aimed at addressing challenges facing its domestic producers.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T16:43:04.234Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Canada imposes 10% tariff on canned vegetables, excludes U.S., others”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”QRXLMAJYZVAQLMUVU77R2SXFPE”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/QRXLMAJYZVAQLMUVU77R2SXFPE.jpg?auth=f38ae0689a58dc1b59155bfd54eac16c5b6f9d5da02292afef6dd4c0e86d0410″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/QRXLMAJYZVAQLMUVU77R2SXFPE.jpg?auth=f38ae0689a58dc1b59155bfd54eac16c5b6f9d5da02292afef6dd4c0e86d0410&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”f38ae0689a58dc1b59155bfd54eac16c5b6f9d5da02292afef6dd4c0e86d0410″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/QRXLMAJYZVAQLMUVU77R2SXFPE.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Business”,”path”:”/business”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/business/article/canada-imposes-10-tariff-on-canned-vegetables-excludes-us-others/”}}},{“_id”:”3B6MKBQQSJGRLIFZKG7ONRCFNU”,”canonical_url”:”/canada/article/as-good-as-its-going-to-get-experts-warn-canadians-wont-be-seeing-further-relief-on-gas-with-prices-expected-to-rise-again/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Darnell Barrett says he's still shocked every time he fills up his tank. â€œIt's incredibly frustrating,â€ he said, as he was filling up his car Friday morning. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T00:52:32.801Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜It's not good': Canadians shouldn't expect relief at gas pumps to last, experts say”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”R73INS7GVRHLLOY6OAXZYFLHPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/R73INS7GVRHLLOY6OAXZYFLHPQ.jpg?auth=69a8668cb0644734eb2cb65c837d5d3aacf2e2a53ed9ec50a5ec2955ebb6ab80″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/R73INS7GVRHLLOY6OAXZYFLHPQ.jpg?auth=69a8668cb0644734eb2cb65c837d5d3aacf2e2a53ed9ec50a5ec2955ebb6ab80&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”69a8668cb0644734eb2cb65c837d5d3aacf2e2a53ed9ec50a5ec2955ebb6ab80″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/R73INS7GVRHLLOY6OAXZYFLHPQ.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”0af3dd45-0de6-4d34-85b1-78211c2a29f1″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394247″,”axis_duration”:110.612,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_5c5627dbdeb64e9680c94835d6f97d8a_name_VANCOUVER_frame_24_scaled.jpg?auth=8829ca84d61e2f33bf6597103c172c760bb566cbf2a586827f1128c87b47d4a5&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_5c5627dbdeb64e9680c94835d6f97d8a_name_VANCOUVER_frame_24_scaled.jpg?auth=8829ca84d61e2f33bf6597103c172c760bb566cbf2a586827f1128c87b47d4a5&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_5c5627dbdeb64e9680c94835d6f97d8a_name_VANCOUVER_frame_24_scaled.jpg?auth=8829ca84d61e2f33bf6597103c172c760bb566cbf2a586827f1128c87b47d4a5&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”7158f2911a6ec31f6d21442492ddad41e2792c6a3f8a0188bea6c00a7caeccf5″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_5c5627dbdeb64e9680c94835d6f97d8a_name_VANCOUVER_frame_24_scaled.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Canada”,”path”:”/canada”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/canada/article/as-good-as-its-going-to-get-experts-warn-canadians-wont-be-seeing-further-relief-on-gas-with-prices-expected-to-rise-again/”}}}],”_id”:”QFMJVVJARNGIVCEMBBG3VYKJMA”},”expires”:1782015653429,”lastModified”:1782015533263},”{“_id”:”C4GZIDR7JNGZVFYJ6VDTGIKWUY”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”7DPKYZW6YNFDDFF7CV7JRY72KI”,”canonical_url”:”/photos/2026/06/12/canada-and-bosnia-and-herzegovina-prepare-for-fifa-world-cup-match/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Canada earned its first-ever victory at the men's World Cup with a 6-0 win over Qatar.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-18T04:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:” FIFA World Cup: Canada has historic 6-0 win over Qatar”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”ZSEW4WK5B7ZIBVPLFUHTIKIXWU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/ZSEW4WK5B7ZIBVPLFUHTIKIXWU.jpg?auth=528d423677dae2484155bc0f1144612dd74530c3b4a60bf16f03427193a421c9″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/ZSEW4WK5B7ZIBVPLFUHTIKIXWU.jpg?auth=528d423677dae2484155bc0f1144612dd74530c3b4a60bf16f03427193a421c9&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”528d423677dae2484155bc0f1144612dd74530c3b4a60bf16f03427193a421c9″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/ZSEW4WK5B7ZIBVPLFUHTIKIXWU.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”gallery”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/photos/2026/06/12/canada-and-bosnia-and-herzegovina-prepare-for-fifa-world-cup-match/”}}},{“_id”:”TXQZ2J3BD5CR3EPDKXD2EHLOZ4″,”canonical_url”:”/photos/2026/06/17/this-109m-north-york-mansion-features-a-two-storey-walk-in-closet/”,”description”:{“basic”:”The property was put on the market earlier this month and spans a total of 10,135.83 square feet. It comes with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms with enough parking for 10 vehicles.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-17T10:16:52Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Toronto mansion hits the market for $10.9 million. Its closet is bigger than some apartments.”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”T5QYPYPYYNBK3HLQLLEC5VTZA4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/T5QYPYPYYNBK3HLQLLEC5VTZA4.jpg?auth=66c8741e651a978612f2143d70f3a27ba7417b1257824ae9374e216a3e381031″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/T5QYPYPYYNBK3HLQLLEC5VTZA4.jpg?auth=66c8741e651a978612f2143d70f3a27ba7417b1257824ae9374e216a3e381031&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”66c8741e651a978612f2143d70f3a27ba7417b1257824ae9374e216a3e381031″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/T5QYPYPYYNBK3HLQLLEC5VTZA4.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”gallery”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/toronto/photos/2026/06/17/this-109m-north-york-mansion-features-a-two-storey-walk-in-closet/”}}},{“_id”:”4RTKDHMVBBHNDO66DRUEOTB2HA”,”canonical_url”:”/photos/2026/05/08/pentagon-releases-new-files-on-ufos/”,”description”:{“basic”:”The U.S. government has released new photos related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unidentified flying objects.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-15T04:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Pentagon releases new photos of UFOs. Here’s what we have so far.”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”7I74UHOOCZFVXADDPPAA3KRGD4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/7I74UHOOCZFVXADDPPAA3KRGD4.png?auth=4b03654e50ff498617ebda124430b000ab689f1b83bbb100f210d10e42a9608d”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/7I74UHOOCZFVXADDPPAA3KRGD4.png?auth=4b03654e50ff498617ebda124430b000ab689f1b83bbb100f210d10e42a9608d&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”4b03654e50ff498617ebda124430b000ab689f1b83bbb100f210d10e42a9608d”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/7I74UHOOCZFVXADDPPAA3KRGD4.png”}},”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”gallery”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/photos/2026/05/08/pentagon-releases-new-files-on-ufos/”}}}],”_id”:”C4GZIDR7JNGZVFYJ6VDTGIKWUY”},”expires”:1782015641165,”lastModified”:1782015520913},”{“_id”:”X2YUO3P4JBHZ3HVHDVYDYMMH2E”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”SNADV7BHVRATTJP5Y37AF527DY”,”canonical_url”:”/toronto/article/germany-pulls-even-with-ivory-coast-as-toronto-crowd-goes-wild-live-updates-here/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Germany completed a thrilling comeback to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a Group E match at Toronto Stadium on Saturday afternoon.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T17:23:46.849Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Germany completes World Cup comeback as Toronto crowd goes wild”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”R5YM3OQORNCLDAJBAJ5LCXBLMY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/R5YM3OQORNCLDAJBAJ5LCXBLMY.jpg?auth=ad1367be745ea8c4b08cf39ec493eca936fe1b11da853a5336bfd60800e35c66″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/R5YM3OQORNCLDAJBAJ5LCXBLMY.jpg?auth=ad1367be745ea8c4b08cf39ec493eca936fe1b11da853a5336bfd60800e35c66&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”ad1367be745ea8c4b08cf39ec493eca936fe1b11da853a5336bfd60800e35c66″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/R5YM3OQORNCLDAJBAJ5LCXBLMY.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Toronto”,”path”:”/toronto”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/toronto/article/germany-pulls-even-with-ivory-coast-as-toronto-crowd-goes-wild-live-updates-here/”}}}],”_id”:”X2YUO3P4JBHZ3HVHDVYDYMMH2E”},”expires”:1782015643966,”lastModified”:1782015523687},”{“_id”:”X2YUO3P4JBHZ3HVHDVYDYMMH2E”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KW3ELKQ7SJCHLGBKP2BHOW2NEI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”joanna.lavoie”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Joanna Lavoie”}},”name”:”Joanna Lavoie”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.cp24.com/team/joanna-lavoie/”},{“_id”:”alex.arsenych”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Alex Arsenych”}},”name”:”Alex Arsenych”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/toronto/about-us/team/alex-arsenych/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A woman has died and a man is under arrest following a shooting in downtown Toronto on Saturday morning, police say.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T14:05:06.031Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Woman dead, man arrested, following shooting in downtown Toronto apartment “},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”G24AS7DW6NDY5MLEVWYBS4J6D4″,”auth”:{“1″:”ba3d960e5a39f5ed9b80679e34bb032a43237d72795e5eabf971c8d11f7cd122″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/G24AS7DW6NDY5MLEVWYBS4J6D4.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”3f3b13d5-d535-4da9-8a46-13e6ba9a133e”,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”4874a5e893fa7ea258cf16b8eb21d64d4b84b1a18b1b0eb9636c164330307d21″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_fa365106ffbc427d8d7e0ced59f8d23f_name_fatal_shooting2.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/toronto”,”name”:”Toronto”},”website_url”:”/toronto/article/female-victim-critically-injured-in-downtown-toronto-apartment-shooting-paramedics-say/”}}},{“_id”:”4RCYO42OTNDVPMAKAICCW6XTSM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”joanna.lavoie”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Joanna Lavoie”}},”name”:”Joanna Lavoie”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.cp24.com/team/joanna-lavoie/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Two women have died following what police are calling a â€œsignificantâ€ two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T18:38:30.982Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”2 women killed in â€˜significant' Brampton collision, another person in hospital”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”KLAUSENTINENZACD6MSAFEAWZA”,”auth”:{“1″:”000490087757d8d3a83741cc9e412f11288ab83ffda7bccaf67827d32d43f232″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/KLAUSENTINENZACD6MSAFEAWZA.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”ce9db54d-ecd5-44fd-a666-bb09f7a21e0e”,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”d653f5943dfcb2ca50384f0736c0435c429e1276e4b3f7dd7ce396d925b4a5d1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_ce171330fd0e48ba9a4a813a585cdba8_name_260620_CR240_CLEAN_1030_1530_Sat_1a_5_frame_544991.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/toronto/local/peel”,”name”:”Peel”},”website_url”:”/toronto/local/peel/article/3-people-in-hospital-2-in-critical-condition-following-2-vehicle-crash-in-brampton/”}}}],”_id”:”X2YUO3P4JBHZ3HVHDVYDYMMH2E”},”expires”:1782015659924,”lastModified”:1782015539631},”{“_id”:”OVOSUVPFINFRTBQBFSEA25J4UE”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”VMJUVG7AM2UYQP4QTOUGZCZ67U”,”canonical_url”:”/vancouver/article/we-just-have-to-push-canada-in-position-to-win-fifa-world-cup-group/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Canada has already made history at this summer's FIFA World Cup, but the team doesn't plan to stop any time soon. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:00:17.744Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”‘We just have to push’: Canada in position to win FIFA World Cup group”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”XX4LMD4BICVADIIOFO7V2LUAZA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/XX4LMD4BICVADIIOFO7V2LUAZA.jpg?auth=ecc4d65bc135c4bb186606c212c2aa036c4d28f07f3f73eadf51833a18397e33″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/XX4LMD4BICVADIIOFO7V2LUAZA.jpg?auth=ecc4d65bc135c4bb186606c212c2aa036c4d28f07f3f73eadf51833a18397e33&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”ecc4d65bc135c4bb186606c212c2aa036c4d28f07f3f73eadf51833a18397e33″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/XX4LMD4BICVADIIOFO7V2LUAZA.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Vancouver”,”path”:”/vancouver”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/vancouver/article/we-just-have-to-push-canada-in-position-to-win-fifa-world-cup-group/”}}}],”_id”:”OVOSUVPFINFRTBQBFSEA25J4UE”},”expires”:1782015642908,”lastModified”:1782015522402},”{“_id”:”OVOSUVPFINFRTBQBFSEA25J4UE”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”JYHHXQ24O5D7XHXJGWBD3VYWLE”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”james.paracy”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”James Paracy”}},”name”:”James Paracy”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/about-us/james-paracy/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:””},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T23:37:17.262Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Drug trafficking investigations lead to arrests, thousands of dollars in seizures in Kelowna”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”DYPUFNNXVRACLKKQYWNK2UFIL4″,”auth”:{“1″:”3e7a534151d8575cb709d51f61b72d7e779b8efb0f051c6f46bf0b794d59b19c”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/DYPUFNNXVRACLKKQYWNK2UFIL4.jpeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/vancouver”,”name”:”Vancouver”},”website_url”:”/vancouver/article/drug-trafficking-investigations-lead-to-arrests-thousands-of-dollars-in-seizures-in-kelowna/”}}},{“_id”:”GTGBUCCU3FGV3K2IYOBJV5CT3E”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”ian.holliday”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Ian Holliday”}},”name”:”Ian Holliday”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/about-us/ian-holliday/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public's help identifying a man who made a â€œdistinctive choice of clothingâ€ while allegedly attempting to commit credit card fraud.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:42:03.583Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police seek man who attempted to use stolen credit card in Nanaimo, B.C.”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LDKMRMU34RDRBEYXCW5KNV6ZS4″,”auth”:{“1″:”01628970cef4134f5d235c826d23a433eaa43009a4403fc54d176a0b6553e8e8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/LDKMRMU34RDRBEYXCW5KNV6ZS4.jpeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/vancouver”,”name”:”Vancouver”},”website_url”:”/vancouver/article/police-seek-man-who-attempted-to-use-stolen-credit-card-in-nanaimo-bc/”}}}],”_id”:”OVOSUVPFINFRTBQBFSEA25J4UE”},”expires”:1782015647584,”lastModified”:1782015527243},”{“_id”:”KXLW7ATT7BCZ3G7PN7774E437A”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ULC5WDEFTFBZ7OSIHCULVJKNAU”,”canonical_url”:”/calgary/article/looks-like-the-fun-police-have-struck-again-in-calgary-alberta-premier-weighs-in-on-cowboys-park-controversy/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Calgarians who want to do some Stampede boot-scootin' at the new Cowboys Park will run into noise restrictions this July and the company hosting the party says that's not fair.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T16:53:18.647Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜Looks like the fun police have struck again in Calgary': Alberta premier weighs in on Cowboys Park controversy”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”VD4CKM4O7NH77MM4LTAJGRCYTA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/VD4CKM4O7NH77MM4LTAJGRCYTA.jpg?auth=bc467d6c1e8a3248f5a1ebf9d523eb78cc7a8ef0ae2e6ef5f34b24aa89fe06cd”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/VD4CKM4O7NH77MM4LTAJGRCYTA.jpg?auth=bc467d6c1e8a3248f5a1ebf9d523eb78cc7a8ef0ae2e6ef5f34b24aa89fe06cd&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”bc467d6c1e8a3248f5a1ebf9d523eb78cc7a8ef0ae2e6ef5f34b24aa89fe06cd”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/VD4CKM4O7NH77MM4LTAJGRCYTA.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”73d99283-6a8b-4c10-84c6-bef33a00cbe1″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394603″,”axis_duration”:65.8,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_572945e40c7c4fb382d7c258a0b153a9_name_16_RAW_CGY_COWBOYS17_VO_FF.png?auth=87e9f7e7ebd66907b7a1dfe2a41a5adc2487c3c5604a83b165b31576979285c4&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_572945e40c7c4fb382d7c258a0b153a9_name_16_RAW_CGY_COWBOYS17_VO_FF.png?auth=87e9f7e7ebd66907b7a1dfe2a41a5adc2487c3c5604a83b165b31576979285c4&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_572945e40c7c4fb382d7c258a0b153a9_name_16_RAW_CGY_COWBOYS17_VO_FF.png?auth=87e9f7e7ebd66907b7a1dfe2a41a5adc2487c3c5604a83b165b31576979285c4&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”16a48d163e02d80f6d80b5350614754ecfe47f19ab719a23e6a8720ee4ed7fef”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_572945e40c7c4fb382d7c258a0b153a9_name_16_RAW_CGY_COWBOYS17_VO_FF.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Calgary”,”path”:”/calgary”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/calgary/article/looks-like-the-fun-police-have-struck-again-in-calgary-alberta-premier-weighs-in-on-cowboys-park-controversy/”}}}],”_id”:”KXLW7ATT7BCZ3G7PN7774E437A”},”expires”:1782015641340,”lastModified”:1782015521224},”{“_id”:”KXLW7ATT7BCZ3G7PN7774E437A”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”63AIANRFENEZNIQS75JTGHNBP4″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”michael.franklin”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Michael Franklin”}},”name”:”Michael Franklin”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/michael-franklin/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”With the provincial government's new benefit plan for Albertans with disabilities is about to launch in just over a week, the change remains confusing and controversial for many.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T13:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”AISH to ADAP: Controversial change will push Albertans â€˜deeper into poverty'”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LO3BRTVC7ZFGNCJICUILQFCKJ4″,”auth”:{“1″:”a0c0ee936b8ea598c20b771abded810cde27997d2c71492018b9aed245fe9d34″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/LO3BRTVC7ZFGNCJICUILQFCKJ4.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/calgary”,”name”:”Calgary”},”website_url”:”/calgary/article/aish-to-adap-controversial-change-will-push-albertans-deeper-into-poverty/”}}},{“_id”:”JCUBQK57RRAS7BMOTFJEPFNLWE”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”stephen.hunt”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Stephen Hunt”}},”name”:”Stephen Hunt”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/stephen-hunt/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”An investigation is underway into a collision that left one person dead in the northeast.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:01:47.157Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”1 cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in northeast”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”V23EVA3TOZHRVK52HOOXLN4S6M”,”auth”:{“1″:”376dd6efee0f7e8427f71e4bc51fc414410bc3ecb5ed3c51ca28aac27744ba4e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/V23EVA3TOZHRVK52HOOXLN4S6M.png”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/calgary”,”name”:”Calgary”},”website_url”:”/calgary/article/1-cyclist-dead-after-being-struck-by-vehicle-in-northeast/”}}}],”_id”:”KXLW7ATT7BCZ3G7PN7774E437A”},”expires”:1782015641701,”lastModified”:1782015521174},”{“_id”:”2AAERQJZKNELFCQ3F6SJ7A4KZU”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”HXDPF6Z34BFBXP3C2JOUEZP32I”,”canonical_url”:”/ottawa/article/ottawa-families-camp-out-for-days-to-scoop-up-new-homes/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Hopeful home buyers in Ottawa are lining up to scoop up real estate as quickly as possible, some even spending days outside to be the first ones in the door. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:31:40.106Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Ottawa families camp out for days to scoop up new homes”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4.png?auth=949ec7e5256512bd9538f12f2d68ba7b51c146a91e0bbb3c50748f38e4215569″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4.png?auth=949ec7e5256512bd9538f12f2d68ba7b51c146a91e0bbb3c50748f38e4215569&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”949ec7e5256512bd9538f12f2d68ba7b51c146a91e0bbb3c50748f38e4215569″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/4IUQS5MZPBGI5BEMLZSRSKUSF4.png”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”d8c163e5-ab33-4bd3-823d-9ee4346c5c8d”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394647″,”axis_duration”:184.519,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png?auth=c970f5134466157221397f82d2c889b05d90f6931d188096597ebd47990acfe0&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png?auth=c970f5134466157221397f82d2c889b05d90f6931d188096597ebd47990acfe0&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png?auth=c970f5134466157221397f82d2c889b05d90f6931d188096597ebd47990acfe0&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”b6751072db34f141cb222672a2328fc7ca2819a7754d35ddb5948f6adfdb877e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_d8b73bf223e54f5ab62e093082c79cca_name_20_OTT_HOMESALES18_RPT_00_00_11_55_Still001.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Ottawa”,”path”:”/ottawa”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/ottawa/article/ottawa-families-camp-out-for-days-to-scoop-up-new-homes/”}}}],”_id”:”2AAERQJZKNELFCQ3F6SJ7A4KZU”},”expires”:1782015680990,”lastModified”:1782015560706},”{“_id”:”2AAERQJZKNELFCQ3F6SJ7A4KZU”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”U2CQGSFNEZCPVNAQCOIZ3N6JWI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”camille.wilson”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Camille Wilson”}},”name”:”Camille Wilson”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/ottawa/about-us/team/camille-wilson”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”An Ottawa couple in their 80s showed its never too late and tied the knot at their senior living home on Saturday.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T22:07:37.771Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜We feel blessed:' Ottawa couple tie the knot at senior living community”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”MH5QAPP3ZZCLDFWYN3K4J5MWAU”,”auth”:{“1″:”57eb9cc280c12d8759b078726ac59c891a6f76ec721ee110aad2e37b18dc0a90″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/MH5QAPP3ZZCLDFWYN3K4J5MWAU.jpeg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”ee8579a6-e126-47c2-a22c-12936cbe6496″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”c15ee1c4a05b6bc52a6e2e22fc58513213a71fecc87b8714db56179f0d5da085″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_ecee602aa1814f5e9fd9d64cebdd023d_name_IMG_9678.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/ottawa”,”name”:”Ottawa”},”website_url”:”/ottawa/article/we-feel-blessed-ottawa-couple-tie-the-knot-at-senior-living-community/”}}},{“_id”:”JQLPEL5UZNCPVPQGYFIKKCI2LE”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”adam.beauchemin”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Adam Beauchemin”}},”name”:”Adam Beauchemin”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/ottawa/about-us/team/adam-beauchemin”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”On May 16, a shortage of controllers also caused Lines 1 and 4 to close. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T18:49:11.309Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”O-Train Line 4 resumes after trains halted over another staffing shortage”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”GH4VGETXWY5OFJJ2SIC6VNS2XE”,”auth”:{“1″:”6128f601a46d1dc935b4500b280f0d225c33c40a91f6a2197357549d91869159″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/GH4VGETXWY5OFJJ2SIC6VNS2XE.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/ottawa”,”name”:”Ottawa”},”website_url”:”/ottawa/article/o-train-line-4-suspended-due-to-staffing-shortage/”}}}],”_id”:”2AAERQJZKNELFCQ3F6SJ7A4KZU”},”expires”:1782015662955,”lastModified”:1782015542848},”{“_id”:”HA42NEPKPJFNXKLHVQC5I5BRJQ”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”O4YG7SVCBBENZDEDMSSYNTXFSM”,”canonical_url”:”/montreal/article/severe-flooding-hits-the-west-island-over-20000-without-power-roads-closed-by-police/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Severe flooding has hit the West Island of Montreal, leaving more than 20,000 addresses without power and forcing road closures across the affected areas.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T01:59:54.916Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Severe flooding hits the West Island; over 20,000 without power, roads closed by police “},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”4G2HIZVQGZAR7IIHRISSVSSSWI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4G2HIZVQGZAR7IIHRISSVSSSWI.jpg?auth=64d7575e6478e7796f6edc5435b6ca85f7169287575c6dd2d2b984717f7311ea”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4G2HIZVQGZAR7IIHRISSVSSSWI.jpg?auth=64d7575e6478e7796f6edc5435b6ca85f7169287575c6dd2d2b984717f7311ea&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”64d7575e6478e7796f6edc5435b6ca85f7169287575c6dd2d2b984717f7311ea”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/4G2HIZVQGZAR7IIHRISSVSSSWI.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Montreal”,”path”:”/montreal”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/montreal/article/severe-flooding-hits-the-west-island-over-20000-without-power-roads-closed-by-police/”}}}],”_id”:”HA42NEPKPJFNXKLHVQC5I5BRJQ”},”expires”:1782015634403,”lastModified”:1782015514089},”{“_id”:”HA42NEPKPJFNXKLHVQC5I5BRJQ”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”C5OK6FWVXRCVJM67WI5OWFEUII”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”robin.della.corte”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Robin Della Corte”}},”name”:”Robin Della Corte”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/robin-dellacorte/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Quebec's Security Minister Ian LafreniÃ¨re has appointed Anne-Marie Boisvert as the independent observer to oversee the Montreal police investigation into allegations of racism at Station 39 in Montreal North.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:40:44.706Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Quebec appoints independent observer in alleged racism investigation at Montreal North police station”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”FBXHTN42KVCLDLNLZ42BWKZXCY”,”auth”:{“1″:”913989142e9df46f1b18982a992db37c8de22dc5584536db97e15a69d28780a2″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/FBXHTN42KVCLDLNLZ42BWKZXCY.JPG”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”73105903-bc6a-4a92-b3c6-9a96405ee320″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2d1eb36a37ac87639daabcffcbb187ccd0dabb699c215afd90715ce91a7817d1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_fc5ae0b3fee94caa94e09d55e56acd99_name_19_RAW_MTL_BODYCAM_1794_frame_2750.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/montreal”,”name”:”Montreal”},”website_url”:”/montreal/article/quebec-appoints-independent-observer-in-alleged-racism-investigation-at-montreal-north-police-station/”}}},{“_id”:”77c91c26-63e6-43eb-82d3-7151359a3288″,”credits”:{},”description”:{“basic”:”CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, June 20, 2026″},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T22:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, June 20, 2026″},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”8e66357ad95a96a4a6072522a519b629a12c420677b6da04c48807091e4e5cc5″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_4219e1e045f14f3abdf449a4fb080bec_name_Matt_Gilmour.jpg”}},”type”:”video”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/montreal/video”,”name”:”Montreal Watch”},”website_url”:”/montreal/video/2026/06/20/ctv-news-montreal-at-six-for-saturday-june-20-2026/”}}}],”_id”:”HA42NEPKPJFNXKLHVQC5I5BRJQ”},”expires”:1782015615351,”lastModified”:1782015495057},”{“_id”:”YLUUPE32LFAJ5ONPWNEA532JHM”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”U7C4T72QPTS6SPEI7VHTS7XTUY”,”canonical_url”:”/edmonton/article/police-in-alberta-say-dancing-isnt-the-issue-in-debate-over-roadside-entertainer/”,”description”:{“basic”:”An Alberta man who took up dancing on street corners as therapy following a head injury has attracted the ire of Mounties but also support from people who feel his moves bring nothing but smiles.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:13:02.329Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police in Alberta say dancing isn’t the issue in debate over roadside entertainer”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY.jpg?auth=631f903af8969ab18d209d2c9a9eb15ef53c0b52290b89ece660bfba1e03701f”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY.jpg?auth=631f903af8969ab18d209d2c9a9eb15ef53c0b52290b89ece660bfba1e03701f&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”631f903af8969ab18d209d2c9a9eb15ef53c0b52290b89ece660bfba1e03701f”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/OTD3JCCXNSW45B35BYA6WKPLCY.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Edmonton”,”path”:”/edmonton”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/edmonton/article/police-in-alberta-say-dancing-isnt-the-issue-in-debate-over-roadside-entertainer/”}}}],”_id”:”YLUUPE32LFAJ5ONPWNEA532JHM”},”expires”:1782015626234,”lastModified”:1782015506026},”{“_id”:”YLUUPE32LFAJ5ONPWNEA532JHM”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”J6PR7WRUZRBQ5PTCCULZOIMHNM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”hannah.kavanagh”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Hannah Kavanagh”}},”name”:”Hannah Kavanagh”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/hannah-kavanagh/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A junior high school student in the Edmonton area has become the first in 50 years to break the city's long jump record.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T22:16:37.138Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”12-year-old student breaks 50-year Edmonton Public Schools long jump record”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”65MYCOXJZZGNJHBVNAYU7Z42ZQ”,”auth”:{“1″:”3cdb4fc10d8ef40c25fb55ea08dea194ffef80bd1e7692123b8c4b1097518244″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/65MYCOXJZZGNJHBVNAYU7Z42ZQ.png”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/edmonton”,”name”:”Edmonton”},”website_url”:”/edmonton/article/12-year-old-student-breaks-50-year-edmonton-public-schools-long-jump-record/”}}},{“_id”:”BT2623NEARABHPFVGUNSEOEHHM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”hannah.kavanagh”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Hannah Kavanagh”}},”name”:”Hannah Kavanagh”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/hannah-kavanagh/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Most construction projects in the city aren't deterred by ongoing rain, meaning Edmontonians can expect new traffic disruptions in the coming weeks.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T23:57:39.635Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”New traffic disruptions coming to Edmonton this week”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”3DWERWRYKFDJ5ISA3IGBPEGVYY”,”auth”:{“1″:”2108c863060e194cc4a340980337b9dcc8c846d9115718f03c0c1e0c99b2dcd0″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/3DWERWRYKFDJ5ISA3IGBPEGVYY.jpeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/edmonton”,”name”:”Edmonton”},”website_url”:”/edmonton/article/new-traffic-disruptions-coming-to-edmonton-this-week/”}}}],”_id”:”YLUUPE32LFAJ5ONPWNEA532JHM”},”expires”:1782015688390,”lastModified”:1782015568124},”{“_id”:”UQ3PGHQMIVG7PERGIO3ZMOWLMY”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”XA5NGYE7TZGZNLVHZOYREIEYGQ”,”canonical_url”:”/atlantic/nova-scotia/article/gas-prices-making-some-people-consider-switch-to-evs/”,”description”:{“basic”:”An event in Halifax this weekend, known as the largest electric vehicle test drive event in Atlantic Canada, saw some people considering a switch from gas or even hybrid vehicles to electric. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:25:12.062Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Gas prices making some people consider switch to EVs”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”6E73BGR4XNCPLDOTXHFGNV43DY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/6E73BGR4XNCPLDOTXHFGNV43DY.JPG?auth=e4282d544761efcf33271a265abf99e5a4d772e026c99a7a6e504ec5923c1131″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/6E73BGR4XNCPLDOTXHFGNV43DY.JPG?auth=e4282d544761efcf33271a265abf99e5a4d772e026c99a7a6e504ec5923c1131&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”e4282d544761efcf33271a265abf99e5a4d772e026c99a7a6e504ec5923c1131″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/6E73BGR4XNCPLDOTXHFGNV43DY.JPG”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Nova Scotia”,”path”:”/atlantic/nova-scotia”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/atlantic/nova-scotia/article/gas-prices-making-some-people-consider-switch-to-evs/”}}}],”_id”:”UQ3PGHQMIVG7PERGIO3ZMOWLMY”},”expires”:1782015660340,”lastModified”:1782015540084},”{“_id”:”UQ3PGHQMIVG7PERGIO3ZMOWLMY”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”XCZSGRCAIRBHBMUTCSVL3GS6SI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”sean.mott”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Sean Mott”}},”name”:”Sean Mott”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/atlantic/about-us/sean-mott/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”It's an art piece that's generated no shortage of conversations over the last 40 years â€“ and even an act of vandalism â€“ and now it's on display at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T14:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Beaverbrook Art Gallery shines spotlight on controversial art piece”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”TCDHADQXLJHW3MNSIT6WF5C5HM”,”auth”:{“1″:”9145ae65e3bab075a1f9432ae7d802f8c1d37a4f1a7c76317a7e6513aa8b09ed”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/TCDHADQXLJHW3MNSIT6WF5C5HM.JPG”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/atlantic/new-brunswick”,”name”:”New Brunswick”},”website_url”:”/atlantic/new-brunswick/article/beaverbrook-art-gallery-shines-spotlight-on-controversial-art-piece/”}}},{“_id”:”CYK3R3RVERG4JBBFXHTMR6TO54″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”derek.haggett”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Derek Haggett”}},”name”:”Derek Haggett”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/atlantic/about-us/derek-haggett/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”For 65 years a group of dedicated volunteers has been serving the community in and around Shediac, N.B., but that will all come to an end at the end of the month. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T13:39:17.738Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”N.B. Lions Club disbanding after 65 years”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”HLJTUUMXB5E2JBUNSDR4YCHSO4″,”auth”:{“1″:”3c5082ac0b212deb5e838b301af7d28d3a5dc904d75b8acb1bda30d59ab67b02″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/HLJTUUMXB5E2JBUNSDR4YCHSO4.jpeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/atlantic/new-brunswick”,”name”:”New Brunswick”},”website_url”:”/atlantic/new-brunswick/article/nb-lions-club-disbanding-after-65-years/”}}}],”_id”:”UQ3PGHQMIVG7PERGIO3ZMOWLMY”},”expires”:1782015673264,”lastModified”:1782015552974},”{“_id”:”2E2HP6KVWBE4VMLBCG5C4ULHFE”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”WU6L7PRNK5BHHLOFQT6OOCDY3Y”,”canonical_url”:”/winnipeg/article/winnipeg-police-to-provide-details-on-overnight-officer-involved-shooting/”,”description”:{“basic”:”A 26-year-old man has died after being shot by Winnipeg police early Friday morning during a domestic call near St. Anne's Road, just south of Fermor Avenue.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T15:10:22.281Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Man, 26, dies after being shot by Winnipeg police during domestic call”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”27GUP3NV6BBVTCUJFJSGJZCQQ4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/27GUP3NV6BBVTCUJFJSGJZCQQ4.jpeg?auth=b4a412a987ac26d330b69ffe02e78f8acca58bef72ec7b204d0decfa0d4b9c05″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/27GUP3NV6BBVTCUJFJSGJZCQQ4.jpeg?auth=b4a412a987ac26d330b69ffe02e78f8acca58bef72ec7b204d0decfa0d4b9c05&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”b4a412a987ac26d330b69ffe02e78f8acca58bef72ec7b204d0decfa0d4b9c05″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/27GUP3NV6BBVTCUJFJSGJZCQQ4.jpeg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”2925c555-5ec2-4672-943f-21666d4da955″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394355″,”axis_duration”:169.07,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_3dae50c2b0564ba58fe2caea827b5327_name_19_RAW_WPG_POLICESHOOTING_0007_frame_41.jpeg?auth=71728be7b684768455ffc378a2da0a83756d8f8f737b8e6f50289c2c6334f38c&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_3dae50c2b0564ba58fe2caea827b5327_name_19_RAW_WPG_POLICESHOOTING_0007_frame_41.jpeg?auth=71728be7b684768455ffc378a2da0a83756d8f8f737b8e6f50289c2c6334f38c&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_3dae50c2b0564ba58fe2caea827b5327_name_19_RAW_WPG_POLICESHOOTING_0007_frame_41.jpeg?auth=71728be7b684768455ffc378a2da0a83756d8f8f737b8e6f50289c2c6334f38c&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”824d014c3800f997ce2b1b63809e9f498c1edf13ace914f57dffb32b72e0fa04″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_3dae50c2b0564ba58fe2caea827b5327_name_19_RAW_WPG_POLICESHOOTING_0007_frame_41.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Winnipeg”,”path”:”/winnipeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/winnipeg/article/winnipeg-police-to-provide-details-on-overnight-officer-involved-shooting/”}}}],”_id”:”2E2HP6KVWBE4VMLBCG5C4ULHFE”},”expires”:1782015690180,”lastModified”:1782015569847},”{“_id”:”2E2HP6KVWBE4VMLBCG5C4ULHFE”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ZJD6OPXKAVB5XN3TQMSTF5BQBY”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”charles.lefebvre”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Charles Lefebvre”}},”name”:”Charles Lefebvre”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/charles-lefebvre/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A local cultural historian created the Winnipeg Queer History Walking Tour and Map, which highlights dozens of locations in Winnipeg that were frequented by members of the city's LGBTQ2S+ community through the decades.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T11:59:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜An invisible history': Historic meeting spaces for LGBTQ2S+ community highlighted in walking tour”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”RGBXXOTKN5AN5JGZEMSVU7DFAY”,”auth”:{“1″:”dd1a63273743154023eaa964d2da0a29116e86235818ec3c2b4946b14e22c3f8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/RGBXXOTKN5AN5JGZEMSVU7DFAY.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/winnipeg”,”name”:”Winnipeg”},”website_url”:”/winnipeg/article/an-invisible-history-historic-meeting-spaces-for-lgbtq2s-community-highlighted-in-walking-tour/”}}},{“_id”:”BGYQ7BTZKDRCYAR5WXEZ6D5ZZI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”canadian.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Canadian Press”}},”name”:”The Canadian Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-canadian-press/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”With a hairbrush in one hand and a craft beer in the other, Curtis Einarson takes a seat behind a mannequin head with long, vibrant pink and blue hair.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T14:03:15.865Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Beers, braids and bonding: Hairstyle classes for dads aim to challenge gender norms”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”JY67TVPWVSKW3RBHS7QNSVPLAQ”,”auth”:{“1″:”75f5a496cb39bcc2ed26f15fd07ce287f29cac0d708387c16cc643a0bac3c94c”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/JY67TVPWVSKW3RBHS7QNSVPLAQ.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/winnipeg”,”name”:”Winnipeg”},”website_url”:”/winnipeg/article/beers-braids-and-bonding-hairstyle-classes-for-dads-aim-to-challenge-gender-norms/”}}}],”_id”:”2E2HP6KVWBE4VMLBCG5C4ULHFE”},”expires”:1782015614959,”lastModified”:1782015494725},”{“_id”:”765QR23NJZHJDCTMHGNNZ4WUB4″,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”QOBCJ4MTW3XJMP7RAMECXGG7NE”,”canonical_url”:”/2026/06/21/stevens-scores-ot-touchdown-for-roughriders-in-40-37-win-over-stampeders/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Tommy Stevens scored the winning touchdown in overtime for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 40-37 victory over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T02:57:27.24Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Stevens scores OT touchdown for Roughriders in 40-37 win over Stampeders”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA.jpg?auth=096a49d963dc2aa7873c03a1f6b408b94b12440b5da668103d624bc29ddfb674″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA.jpg?auth=096a49d963dc2aa7873c03a1f6b408b94b12440b5da668103d624bc29ddfb674&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”096a49d963dc2aa7873c03a1f6b408b94b12440b5da668103d624bc29ddfb674″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”CP”,”path”:”/wires/cp”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/regina/article/stevens-scores-ot-touchdown-for-roughriders-in-40-37-win-over-stampeders/”}}}],”_id”:”765QR23NJZHJDCTMHGNNZ4WUB4″},”expires”:1782015702243,”lastModified”:1782015581955},”{“_id”:”765QR23NJZHJDCTMHGNNZ4WUB4″,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”NUPOYWGJBJGQ7KJ6FDMUSGTWFM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”damian.smith”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Damian Smith”}},”name”:”Damian Smith”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/damian-smith/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”After the Regina Folk Festival (RFF) announced its departure after 55 years in the Regina music scene last spring, a new festival will be situated this summer.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T02:23:08.887Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”The Exchange announces 10 performers as part of new folk fest, downtown programming launched”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”76A3EN3YW5GNNH3SA3H4C2KQPI”,”auth”:{“1″:”99c8cc87af72221b20ebb0b3e351f85fc82ae8419158c957e26f16799f7cac2a”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/76A3EN3YW5GNNH3SA3H4C2KQPI.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/regina”,”name”:”Regina”},”website_url”:”/regina/article/the-exchange-announces-10-performers-as-part-of-new-folk-fest-downtown-programming-launched/”}}},{“_id”:”KSRR2Y23IZBJ3IECYYCXICN254″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”hayatullah.amanat”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Hayatullah Amanat”}},”name”:”Hayatullah Amanat”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/hayatullah-amanat/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says its vice-president of operations will retire at the end of the month, as the province moves to address shortcomings revealed in a recent wildfire review.Â “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:36:06.579Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”SPSA vice-president stepping down following wildfire review”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”N36EDGOG7RHZ7CZWGAZA77G22Y”,”auth”:{“1″:”5ad710ed6937b37d0b661909d31344cbdfcda83bc8fb5298ae49e35ca319d4e1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/N36EDGOG7RHZ7CZWGAZA77G22Y.png”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”13752671-449b-491a-9d86-47f42d2448c0″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2cc43c53ae5675a6cb22d8c72210c39864f690da77e82bfbc77292cd18ebc725″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-13-2026/t_70643ca9e2a4496ab062fa0f222f681f_name_wildfire.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/saskatoon”,”name”:”Saskatoon”},”website_url”:”/saskatoon/article/spsa-vice-president-stepping-down-following-wildfire-review/”}}}],”_id”:”765QR23NJZHJDCTMHGNNZ4WUB4″},”expires”:1782015655348,”lastModified”:1782015534828},”{“_id”:”HAFO337IBVERTNLK23UP2GHLKY”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”FOE43RBJFRA5VL63M6EL4I72T4″,”canonical_url”:”/kitchener/article/42-year-old-brampton-man-dies-following-ontario-crash-that-killed-5-children/”,”description”:{“basic”:”A sixth person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township, Ont. on June 12, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T15:13:51.485Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”42-year-old Brampton man dies following Ontario crash that killed 5 children”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”RPS3H5XZEGI6YWAHWM56TBTGSY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/RPS3H5XZEGI6YWAHWM56TBTGSY.jpg?auth=2eda8fce7d0f96a9e254e84af6a4f0e19bda636d370cb436a8a5207136541fe8″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/RPS3H5XZEGI6YWAHWM56TBTGSY.jpg?auth=2eda8fce7d0f96a9e254e84af6a4f0e19bda636d370cb436a8a5207136541fe8&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”2eda8fce7d0f96a9e254e84af6a4f0e19bda636d370cb436a8a5207136541fe8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/RPS3H5XZEGI6YWAHWM56TBTGSY.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Kitchener”,”path”:”/kitchener”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/kitchener/article/42-year-old-brampton-man-dies-following-ontario-crash-that-killed-5-children/”}}}],”_id”:”HAFO337IBVERTNLK23UP2GHLKY”},”expires”:1782015683322,”lastModified”:1782015563052},”{“_id”:”HAFO337IBVERTNLK23UP2GHLKY”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”SNADV7BHVRATTJP5Y37AF527DY”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”cp24.staff”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”CP24.com Staff”}},”name”:”CP24.com Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.cp24.com/team/cp24com-staff/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Germany completed a thrilling comeback to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a Group E match at Toronto Stadium on Saturday afternoon.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T17:23:46.849Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Germany completes World Cup comeback as Toronto crowd goes wild”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”R5YM3OQORNCLDAJBAJ5LCXBLMY”,”auth”:{“1″:”ad1367be745ea8c4b08cf39ec493eca936fe1b11da853a5336bfd60800e35c66″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/R5YM3OQORNCLDAJBAJ5LCXBLMY.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/toronto”,”name”:”Toronto”},”website_url”:”/toronto/article/germany-pulls-even-with-ivory-coast-as-toronto-crowd-goes-wild-live-updates-here/”}}},{“_id”:”HI7OMYBVXNCKRJ27X4FW3TTXYM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”jennifer.baker”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Jennifer K. Baker”}},”name”:”Jennifer Baker”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/jennifer-baker/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A visitation was held Friday for five children, aged 4 to 12, who were killed in a collision on June 12.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T18:14:49.169Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Funeral set for five children killed in tragic Ontario crash”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”P242S5ZASRGYFDNPLUIMHR235Y”,”auth”:{“1″:”67a2d448860bcb3323583094efe285744f70c83ef20b5ef83a8f80afff2f0e71″},”focal_point”:{“x”:505,”y”:164},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/P242S5ZASRGYFDNPLUIMHR235Y.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/kitchener”,”name”:”Kitchener”},”website_url”:”/kitchener/article/funeral-set-for-five-children-killed-in-tragic-ontario-crash/”}}}],”_id”:”HAFO337IBVERTNLK23UP2GHLKY”},”expires”:1782015673853,”lastModified”:1782015553619},”{“_id”:”3RLFGM4U4NAIJEH5WH6O6YY77A”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”QOBCJ4MTW3XJMP7RAMECXGG7NE”,”canonical_url”:”/2026/06/21/stevens-scores-ot-touchdown-for-roughriders-in-40-37-win-over-stampeders/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Tommy Stevens scored the winning touchdown in overtime for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 40-37 victory over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T02:57:27.24Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Stevens scores OT touchdown for Roughriders in 40-37 win over Stampeders”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA.jpg?auth=096a49d963dc2aa7873c03a1f6b408b94b12440b5da668103d624bc29ddfb674″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA.jpg?auth=096a49d963dc2aa7873c03a1f6b408b94b12440b5da668103d624bc29ddfb674&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”096a49d963dc2aa7873c03a1f6b408b94b12440b5da668103d624bc29ddfb674″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/4BKBAG7X5524QQZYKGVLXBXUTA.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”CP”,”path”:”/wires/cp”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/regina/article/stevens-scores-ot-touchdown-for-roughriders-in-40-37-win-over-stampeders/”}}}],”_id”:”3RLFGM4U4NAIJEH5WH6O6YY77A”},”expires”:1782015692343,”lastModified”:1782015572199},”{“_id”:”3RLFGM4U4NAIJEH5WH6O6YY77A”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KSRR2Y23IZBJ3IECYYCXICN254″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”hayatullah.amanat”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Hayatullah Amanat”}},”name”:”Hayatullah Amanat”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/hayatullah-amanat/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says its vice-president of operations will retire at the end of the month, as the province moves to address shortcomings revealed in a recent wildfire review.Â “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:36:06.579Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”SPSA vice-president stepping down following wildfire review”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”N36EDGOG7RHZ7CZWGAZA77G22Y”,”auth”:{“1″:”5ad710ed6937b37d0b661909d31344cbdfcda83bc8fb5298ae49e35ca319d4e1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/N36EDGOG7RHZ7CZWGAZA77G22Y.png”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”13752671-449b-491a-9d86-47f42d2448c0″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2cc43c53ae5675a6cb22d8c72210c39864f690da77e82bfbc77292cd18ebc725″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-13-2026/t_70643ca9e2a4496ab062fa0f222f681f_name_wildfire.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/saskatoon”,”name”:”Saskatoon”},”website_url”:”/saskatoon/article/spsa-vice-president-stepping-down-following-wildfire-review/”}}},{“_id”:”XAPKJDHLNVB23EIHPHHUSBDBKE”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”hayatullah.amanat”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Hayatullah Amanat”}},”name”:”Hayatullah Amanat”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/hayatullah-amanat/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A 12-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-21T01:05:55.498Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”12-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after crash with vehicle in Saskatoon”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”YKB3F4HURREK3P7TKAC3CG3EAA”,”auth”:{“1″:”aa9c16dea9d139ca39b625ea988ef986bafe786bf60ab75a45460058c2874586″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/YKB3F4HURREK3P7TKAC3CG3EAA.png”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/saskatoon”,”name”:”Saskatoon”},”website_url”:”/saskatoon/article/12-year-old-cyclist-taken-to-hospital-after-crash-with-vehicle-in-saskatoon/”}}}],”_id”:”3RLFGM4U4NAIJEH5WH6O6YY77A”},”expires”:1782015626592,”lastModified”:1782015506153},”{“_id”:”NGOT6EJ7V5ESRBSHHIXAB3ZMTI”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”6DFEHJAILZC25DL4WCK2ELOVVY”,”canonical_url”:”/northern-ontario/article/careless-driving-charge-laid-in-crash-that-killed-6-year-old-sudbury-girl/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Police have charged a 58-year-old woman in the May death of a six-year-old Sudbury girl, who was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot after exiting her school bus.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T22:16:30.019Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Careless driving charge laid in crash that killed 6-year-old Sudbury girl”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”3NSZ2A33LJDQDDESGPBEVVGFAA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/3NSZ2A33LJDQDDESGPBEVVGFAA.jpg?auth=d45f9aef3cd70deb3e9a5dfaf88bdc04b42daaf29ea466f396742685b8dc04ca”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/3NSZ2A33LJDQDDESGPBEVVGFAA.jpg?auth=d45f9aef3cd70deb3e9a5dfaf88bdc04b42daaf29ea466f396742685b8dc04ca&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”d45f9aef3cd70deb3e9a5dfaf88bdc04b42daaf29ea466f396742685b8dc04ca”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/3NSZ2A33LJDQDDESGPBEVVGFAA.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”1a234f00-8dab-4a2b-b31b-071b7a02751b”,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394194″,”axis_duration”:29.43,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_36287b96a8bd499db04fb9536827d47e_name_NO061926_FATALUPDATE01_frame_569_scaled.jpg?auth=35cc31391f2f6b4f63013e5f468b14d937cbe2eb0fdb31508616768b6bc645a8&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_36287b96a8bd499db04fb9536827d47e_name_NO061926_FATALUPDATE01_frame_569_scaled.jpg?auth=35cc31391f2f6b4f63013e5f468b14d937cbe2eb0fdb31508616768b6bc645a8&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_36287b96a8bd499db04fb9536827d47e_name_NO061926_FATALUPDATE01_frame_569_scaled.jpg?auth=35cc31391f2f6b4f63013e5f468b14d937cbe2eb0fdb31508616768b6bc645a8&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”86a587da291433663aefddc0654fcf065796de30a162dfafee7d2107535c225f”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_36287b96a8bd499db04fb9536827d47e_name_NO061926_FATALUPDATE01_frame_569_scaled.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Northern Ontario”,”path”:”/northern-ontario”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/northern-ontario/article/careless-driving-charge-laid-in-crash-that-killed-6-year-old-sudbury-girl/”}}}],”_id”:”NGOT6EJ7V5ESRBSHHIXAB3ZMTI”},”expires”:1782015681639,”lastModified”:1782015561370},”{“_id”:”NGOT6EJ7V5ESRBSHHIXAB3ZMTI”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”MF36PKTLIZDTRC3E56VV72EE4Q”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”daniel.bertrand”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Dan Bertrand”}},”name”:”Dan Bertrand”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/northern-ontario/about-us/dan-bertrand/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A woman from Manitoulin Island has been fined $1,000 and placed on probation for two years for allowing her dogs to chase and kill deer on Crown land. This is the fourth time she has been convicted for these actions.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T13:18:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Ontario woman convicted for letting dog roam Crown land, chase, kill white-tailed deer”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”W7JYTIDI4FEWNILQDPPMGVPQAU”,”auth”:{“1″:”54300d250e5dfdad79e41321c557b658193dedef89998fb3ea89e4ff4c6a7328″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/W7JYTIDI4FEWNILQDPPMGVPQAU.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”d267ced4-3b4f-42c4-8524-31eb2a66f3af”,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”bbef498ca00b100fc6bf58093202bf485fb428a7d2e439886a1683c63f5c1d89″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_055454bbba5f46f8897e50adf3cbe373_name_RON_ARNOLD___MNR___JUNE_19.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/northern-ontario”,”name”:”Northern Ontario”},”website_url”:”/northern-ontario/article/ontario-woman-convicted-for-letting-dog-roam-crown-land-chase-kill-white-tailed-deer/”}}},{“_id”:”PSSSYOKZ75FANKJERHNXA7B34Y”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”rick.wyman”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Rick Wyman”}},”name”:”Rick Wyman”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/northern-ontario/about-us/rick-wyman/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A 25-year-old Niagara Falls man was charged Wednesday by police in Sault Ste. Marie as a result of a joint missing person investigation with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T17:26:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Joint investigation catches youth human trafficker: police”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”2NMAQCMRSNAZJL3HSU2YQOBF6M”,”auth”:{“1″:”b39249f3fd275cee133dd836885c343e759c9e21d8443ff646e6914b511aae2a”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/2NMAQCMRSNAZJL3HSU2YQOBF6M.jpeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/northern-ontario”,”name”:”Northern Ontario”},”website_url”:”/northern-ontario/article/joint-investigation-catches-youth-human-trafficker-police/”}}}],”_id”:”NGOT6EJ7V5ESRBSHHIXAB3ZMTI”},”expires”:1782015630231,”lastModified”:1782015509981},”{“_id”:”AM24QRXDS5AMHGF46AXVQINJXI”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”MN3R6AWQ6JHQROPYQYLJGIUH6I”,”canonical_url”:”/london/article/london-hydro-data-breach-compromises-customer-information/”,”description”:{“basic”:”London Hydro sent out an email to customers on Friday night, notifying them of a data breach that could have leaked personal information. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:28:15.781Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”London Hydro data breach compromises customer information”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LIJ6FUANXKWANCKSWCWASZOMLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/LIJ6FUANXKWANCKSWCWASZOMLQ.jpg?auth=49f81f641ac1ca4f0a6bc633ecc6ab088911455480b0539d711952cae291b8ad”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/LIJ6FUANXKWANCKSWCWASZOMLQ.jpg?auth=49f81f641ac1ca4f0a6bc633ecc6ab088911455480b0539d711952cae291b8ad&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”49f81f641ac1ca4f0a6bc633ecc6ab088911455480b0539d711952cae291b8ad”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/LIJ6FUANXKWANCKSWCWASZOMLQ.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”c4fb93f9-e5cc-476e-9d74-4e5219602281″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394616″,”axis_duration”:133.668,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_1bb95abb00614ebfb60f5a5b9657bfd6_name_LDN090825_HYDRO_frame_638.png?auth=1e07d12d217f18999d3cb637765602ff91e070b720e22d6af0ba1088aed51ada&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_1bb95abb00614ebfb60f5a5b9657bfd6_name_LDN090825_HYDRO_frame_638.png?auth=1e07d12d217f18999d3cb637765602ff91e070b720e22d6af0ba1088aed51ada&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_1bb95abb00614ebfb60f5a5b9657bfd6_name_LDN090825_HYDRO_frame_638.png?auth=1e07d12d217f18999d3cb637765602ff91e070b720e22d6af0ba1088aed51ada&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”a3b5b7bbcb2be8c264896200b26ca14bf39da4ce4865debe929b8cf63c5cfbde”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_1bb95abb00614ebfb60f5a5b9657bfd6_name_LDN090825_HYDRO_frame_638.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”London”,”path”:”/london”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/london/article/london-hydro-data-breach-compromises-customer-information/”}}}],”_id”:”AM24QRXDS5AMHGF46AXVQINJXI”},”expires”:1782015631946,”lastModified”:1782015511666},”{“_id”:”AM24QRXDS5AMHGF46AXVQINJXI”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”getNext”:””,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”74AVQXPILVF7DD5YESICYGSGWA”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”kate.otterbein”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Kate Otterbein”}},”name”:”Kate Otterbein”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/windsor/about-us/kate-otterbein/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A special weather statement is in effect for Chatham-Kent, London and Middlesex County, Elgin County, and Lambton County. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:37:18.196Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Funnel clouds possible in London and surrounding areas”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”XMEI4SCBSFCCFFMYN3HCYXPPUA”,”auth”:{“1″:”5b8cef75c6cf921067d1e1e427e162445b0589ce492962b64150e7439e6ef54e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/XMEI4SCBSFCCFFMYN3HCYXPPUA.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/london”,”name”:”London”},”website_url”:”/london/article/funnel-clouds-possible-in-london-and-surrounding-areas/”}}},{“_id”:”KY7X4LZQVBFVRINHGVAZ3TPVHM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”brent.lale”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Brent Lale”}},”name”:”Brent Lale”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/london/team/brent-lale/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Devon White's life changed forever when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays from the California Angels.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T19:37:44.483Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜Hasn't sunk in yet': Devon White thrilled to be inducted in Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”ZEOL6WPE55EAJNSGS35M7VH4WI”,”auth”:{“1″:”0e0b78e914531845f7196d45b40dd0bdb76561b97728feb6797c2c0ff750a276″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/ZEOL6WPE55EAJNSGS35M7VH4WI.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/london”,”name”:”London”},”website_url”:”/london/article/hasnt-sunk-in-yet-devon-white-thrilled-to-be-inducted-in-canadian-baseball-hall-of-fame/”}}},{“_id”:”RGH52IOCOJG3PGRB55LDZM45JU”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”kate.otterbein”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Kate Otterbein”}},”name”:”Kate Otterbein”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/windsor/about-us/kate-otterbein/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”The St. Thomas police are investigating a serious assault that took place in the city on Thursday.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T14:36:49.942Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Information wanted to assist St. Thomas assault investigation”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”OOLCYL5CBNEOPJAXYMM3LXN47A”,”auth”:{“1″:”6670fdc4b5c932afaeb9a337b98876f19ee17dd12c2bc5f5b7d90ea83032f602″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/OOLCYL5CBNEOPJAXYMM3LXN47A.jpeg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/london”,”name”:”London”},”website_url”:”/london/article/information-wanted-to-assist-st-thomas-assault-investigation/”}}},{“_id”:”WHCURKSH5FFJLELY22WGACWJVY”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”daryl.newcombe”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Daryl Newcombe”}},”name”:”Daryl Newcombe”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/london/team/daryl-newcombe/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”There's little progress being reported almost six months after City Council extended a lifeline to a high-rise planning application just outside Downtown London.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T10:00:01Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Plan for 38-storey high-rise in doubt despite six-month extension “},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”JH2VR7UE5VHJZD6KQM2V74APGI”,”auth”:{“1″:”008959ef847c59f99afca639108e5766ccd184edf652b253d1850159c8805338″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/JH2VR7UE5VHJZD6KQM2V74APGI.png”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”0ec37159-00df-43f2-8005-45999cc19287″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”4b249c1476272dac5b4f4aabec4277e0f7d3c5e6b19657eae75cbd768f637cb7″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_360f5bd4a0044f2d8a21ffcc18fbdf99_name_HIGHRISE_frame_929_scaled.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/london”,”name”:”London”},”website_url”:”/london/article/plan-for-38-storey-high-rise-in-doubt-despite-six-month-extension/”}}}],”_id”:”AM24QRXDS5AMHGF46AXVQINJXI”},”expires”:1782015731855,”lastModified”:1782015611626},”{“_id”:”G6HRYMWZABF6LOOC6ATWH265NE”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”IJZXQSNTCFBPNKS7DNZBTEWIJE”,”canonical_url”:”/barrie/article/wellness-check-finds-two-people-deceased-in-north-barrie/”,”description”:{“basic”:”On Saturday June 20, Barrie Police conducted a wellness check in North Barrie near the area of St. Vincent Street and Osprey Ridge. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T17:20:42.391Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Wellness check finds two people deceased in north Barrie “},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”S4QOPBCN55HCPHWQIIKMYKW3B4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/S4QOPBCN55HCPHWQIIKMYKW3B4.jpeg?auth=23da4d1860c73010be135df06127dddb49772d764be1634ba99560b74fe434d2″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/S4QOPBCN55HCPHWQIIKMYKW3B4.jpeg?auth=23da4d1860c73010be135df06127dddb49772d764be1634ba99560b74fe434d2&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”23da4d1860c73010be135df06127dddb49772d764be1634ba99560b74fe434d2″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/S4QOPBCN55HCPHWQIIKMYKW3B4.jpeg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”b66c66f1-4531-44f3-b861-644a949b2f59″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394645″,”axis_duration”:78.413,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_76d227c312434532b5b906460c0bb759_name_IMG_1685_scaled.jpg?auth=84efad1e0fa87ac49df1e9705d05dd1994221c5753bd0e19109b4e2235cc6d33&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_76d227c312434532b5b906460c0bb759_name_IMG_1685_scaled.jpg?auth=84efad1e0fa87ac49df1e9705d05dd1994221c5753bd0e19109b4e2235cc6d33&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-20-2026%2Ft_76d227c312434532b5b906460c0bb759_name_IMG_1685_scaled.jpg?auth=84efad1e0fa87ac49df1e9705d05dd1994221c5753bd0e19109b4e2235cc6d33&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”c80d6d7242582647eee74eb913f4ce1d360bf17e7cdff6400cb7e83efd04b2cc”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_76d227c312434532b5b906460c0bb759_name_IMG_1685_scaled.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Barrie”,”path”:”/barrie”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/barrie/article/wellness-check-finds-two-people-deceased-in-north-barrie/”}}}],”_id”:”G6HRYMWZABF6LOOC6ATWH265NE”},”expires”:1782015642116,”lastModified”:1782015521859},”{“_id”:”G6HRYMWZABF6LOOC6ATWH265NE”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”G27FP7XMOVBZVCXVCHMDBQJA3U”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”luke.simard”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Luke Simard”}},”name”:”Luke Simard”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://ctvnews.ca/barrie/about-us/luke-simard/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”OPP in Gravenhurst are investigating a fatal collision in Gravenhurst that happened on Friday June 19. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:42:17.052Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Fatal collision in Gravenhurst sparks OPP investigation”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”77THBDYFFFC4LLMGBU2OUL2L3E”,”auth”:{“1″:”5e1f948eb81b3f8a233a25ac3cd933a1cdef1c80f79d17a7ea14b7850a0b99cf”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/77THBDYFFFC4LLMGBU2OUL2L3E.png”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/barrie”,”name”:”Barrie”},”website_url”:”/barrie/article/fatal-collision-in-gravenhurst-sparks-opp-investigation/”}}},{“_id”:”2HJUX5BEWRHDRKLXBYCZYOS7LQ”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”cheryl.browne”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Cheryl Browne”}},”name”:”Cheryl Browne”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://ctvnews.ca/barrie/about-us/cheryl-browne/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A fatal crash has shut down Big Bay Point in south Barrie Friday. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T21:15:01.754Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down major south Barrie artery “},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”F6GOCBC73NAGZPE5TKXX5AHSOM”,”auth”:{“1″:”3cf1199f5bb2c3a70472fbc1d94c4f10d7544c0710368f1d9d433170d58c7650″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/F6GOCBC73NAGZPE5TKXX5AHSOM.png”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”d95cceaa-d5a8-4b6c-bc6b-399c76ebd46d”,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”6249088c549bdedebc08d6e8c9bf94d8a861aeb8772d5b989003657eb9e11af0″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_b0367cd28bbf4785b80bd9553c500be8_name_IMG_0129_scaled.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/barrie”,”name”:”Barrie”},”website_url”:”/barrie/article/rush-hour-crash-shuts-down-major-barrie-intersection/”}}}],”_id”:”G6HRYMWZABF6LOOC6ATWH265NE”},”expires”:1782015722360,”lastModified”:1782015602166},”{“_id”:”EAPIOCO7YZFQLAJW7YNCLDC364″,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”3CJEDZBNLJE7HLU7F5D3Y4ZXXU”,”canonical_url”:”/windsor/article/free-helmet-giveaway-sees-overwhelming-demand-at-windsor-park/”,”description”:{“basic”:”A child can still suffer a concussion while wearing a helmet â€” so imagine the damage a fall or collision could cause without one.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T19:56:10.852Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Free helmet giveaway sees overwhelming demand at Windsor park”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”T65FDYYDBVFJPDBFIL5Q55Z72E”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/T65FDYYDBVFJPDBFIL5Q55Z72E.jpg?auth=cdb691d26ff27b3ec7bb243805195548779b2947362be2ae2968a0f882e8a2d3″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/T65FDYYDBVFJPDBFIL5Q55Z72E.jpg?auth=cdb691d26ff27b3ec7bb243805195548779b2947362be2ae2968a0f882e8a2d3&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”cdb691d26ff27b3ec7bb243805195548779b2947362be2ae2968a0f882e8a2d3″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/T65FDYYDBVFJPDBFIL5Q55Z72E.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Windsor”,”path”:”/windsor”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/windsor/article/free-helmet-giveaway-sees-overwhelming-demand-at-windsor-park/”}}}],”_id”:”EAPIOCO7YZFQLAJW7YNCLDC364″},”expires”:1782015688357,”lastModified”:1782015567897},”{“_id”:”EAPIOCO7YZFQLAJW7YNCLDC364″,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”AEK7BTBWSBAFNFHHSPGBPSJRKU”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”brent.lale”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Brent Lale”}},”name”:”Brent Lale”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/london/team/brent-lale/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Stubby Clapp never imagined he'd be standing in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame (CBHOF) with his plaque on the wall.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T18:16:42.839Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜This is truly special': Windsor, Ont.'s Stubby Clapp inducted to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”CXR7RB7A6BE7FIRVPQRUPSKAXY”,”auth”:{“1″:”636a5d19be36516468530ebca67421fe6e948944dfdcf2ec3f50f6a4358d01e4″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/CXR7RB7A6BE7FIRVPQRUPSKAXY.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/windsor”,”name”:”Windsor”},”website_url”:”/windsor/article/this-is-truly-special-windsor-onts-stubby-clapp-inducted-to-canadian-baseball-hall-of-fame/”}}},{“_id”:”VPWGWJIXFRBZ7CQ5NJUAHYFSFU”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”kate.otterbein”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Kate Otterbein”}},”name”:”Kate Otterbein”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/windsor/about-us/kate-otterbein/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A cyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T15:17:28.24Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle: WPS”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”64JYEGNMONGEPEE63YHF7QJAT4″,”auth”:{“1″:”f3666ce0e10e92b1cc956397ac99ebfcbcc4ed74d861c4de64fce352f5b33675″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/64JYEGNMONGEPEE63YHF7QJAT4.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/windsor”,”name”:”Windsor”},”website_url”:”/windsor/article/cyclist-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-after-being-hit-by-vehicle-wps/”}}}],”_id”:”EAPIOCO7YZFQLAJW7YNCLDC364″},”expires”:1782015661845,”lastModified”:1782015541719},”{“_id”:”S6BESWUHM5DWLPTUX2AWFEHDKY”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”GTGBUCCU3FGV3K2IYOBJV5CT3E”,”canonical_url”:”/vancouver/article/police-seek-man-who-attempted-to-use-stolen-credit-card-in-nanaimo-bc/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public's help identifying a man who made a â€œdistinctive choice of clothingâ€ while allegedly attempting to commit credit card fraud.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:42:03.583Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police seek man who attempted to use stolen credit card in Nanaimo, B.C.”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LDKMRMU34RDRBEYXCW5KNV6ZS4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/LDKMRMU34RDRBEYXCW5KNV6ZS4.jpeg?auth=01628970cef4134f5d235c826d23a433eaa43009a4403fc54d176a0b6553e8e8″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/LDKMRMU34RDRBEYXCW5KNV6ZS4.jpeg?auth=01628970cef4134f5d235c826d23a433eaa43009a4403fc54d176a0b6553e8e8&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”01628970cef4134f5d235c826d23a433eaa43009a4403fc54d176a0b6553e8e8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/LDKMRMU34RDRBEYXCW5KNV6ZS4.jpeg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Vancouver”,”path”:”/vancouver”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/vancouver/article/police-seek-man-who-attempted-to-use-stolen-credit-card-in-nanaimo-bc/”}}}],”_id”:”S6BESWUHM5DWLPTUX2AWFEHDKY”},”expires”:1782015695019,”lastModified”:1782015574734},”{“_id”:”S6BESWUHM5DWLPTUX2AWFEHDKY”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”GZRC5JHEAND3FI7MBW7NFNLEW4″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”megan.yamoah”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Megan Yamoah”}},”name”:”Megan Yamoah”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/about-us/megan-yamoah/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A playground is often the heart of a school community, but for some children, it can also be a place of barriers.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T01:47:43.124Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Island families invited to June 27 pancake breakfast supporting inclusive playground project”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”DTGN74BNMBGYVA7NXOIIYMFVKY”,”auth”:{“1″:”c2e439362cb837043a374612d1296bbf95527a9de21c9af94fefa74270640dfa”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/DTGN74BNMBGYVA7NXOIIYMFVKY.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island”,”name”:”Vancouver Island”},”website_url”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island/article/island-families-invited-to-june-27-pancake-breakfast-supporting-inclusive-playground-project/”}}},{“_id”:”6MWXWUNYBNEDTPTRK6WQ6VZ4VM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”megan.yamoah”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Megan Yamoah”}},”name”:”Megan Yamoah”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/about-us/megan-yamoah/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations brought families, elders and visitors together at Royal Roads University to share ceremony, storytelling and hands-on learning rooted in Indigenous knowledge and community connection.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T23:06:36.258Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration brings community together at Royal Roads University”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”VGAPPU4O6JAU3CGVC7JVEO2GDY”,”auth”:{“1″:”99a25ca4de1fa085784b5fb59fcdebbff9396cf61dda7ed2c6f765e81b56701c”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/VGAPPU4O6JAU3CGVC7JVEO2GDY.jpeg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”15158ed0-a1ce-49a0-89c8-0772c72ad344″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2398e9c2d04b3fe606b178a5708744fa8ff1110afc9d8fb65a539742651e8f94″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_d067cf2cd68949c199073077e4318e4a_name_19_RAW_VIC_INDIGIDAY16_VO_frame_118.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island”,”name”:”Vancouver Island”},”website_url”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island/article/national-indigenous-peoples-day-celebration-brings-community-together-at-royal-roads-university/”}}}],”_id”:”S6BESWUHM5DWLPTUX2AWFEHDKY”},”expires”:1782015654808,”lastModified”:1782015534322},”{“_id”:”LMTLHGEJKNECXCGYU2C3DRHZNE”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”PUJVQMWTXZBHDK2FDVZOFPIFGI”,”canonical_url”:”/montreal/article/40000-worth-of-medical-equipment-was-stolen-from-a-montreal-hospital/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Approximately $40,000 worth of medical equipment was stolen from Montreal's Sacre Coeur Hospital, Montreal police spokesperson Johany Charland told CTV News.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T19:06:31.571Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”$40,000 worth of medical equipment was stolen from a Montreal hospital”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”K6YJIAUF6BA73GK7ZNEYTFNVRI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/K6YJIAUF6BA73GK7ZNEYTFNVRI.jpg?auth=8e1a6885943cf1594d7512d68adaa38459632766b31c504d4f49d63c7bf5935b”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/K6YJIAUF6BA73GK7ZNEYTFNVRI.jpg?auth=8e1a6885943cf1594d7512d68adaa38459632766b31c504d4f49d63c7bf5935b&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”8e1a6885943cf1594d7512d68adaa38459632766b31c504d4f49d63c7bf5935b”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/K6YJIAUF6BA73GK7ZNEYTFNVRI.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Montreal”,”path”:”/montreal”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/montreal/article/40000-worth-of-medical-equipment-was-stolen-from-a-montreal-hospital/”}}}],”_id”:”LMTLHGEJKNECXCGYU2C3DRHZNE”},”expires”:1782015689211,”lastModified”:1782015568949},”{“_id”:”LMTLHGEJKNECXCGYU2C3DRHZNE”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”C5OK6FWVXRCVJM67WI5OWFEUII”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”robin.della.corte”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Robin Della Corte”}},”name”:”Robin Della Corte”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/robin-dellacorte/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Quebec's Security Minister Ian LafreniÃ¨re has appointed Anne-Marie Boisvert as the independent observer to oversee the Montreal police investigation into allegations of racism at Station 39 in Montreal North.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:40:44.706Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Quebec appoints independent observer in alleged racism investigation at Montreal North police station”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”FBXHTN42KVCLDLNLZ42BWKZXCY”,”auth”:{“1″:”913989142e9df46f1b18982a992db37c8de22dc5584536db97e15a69d28780a2″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/FBXHTN42KVCLDLNLZ42BWKZXCY.JPG”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”73105903-bc6a-4a92-b3c6-9a96405ee320″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2d1eb36a37ac87639daabcffcbb187ccd0dabb699c215afd90715ce91a7817d1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_fc5ae0b3fee94caa94e09d55e56acd99_name_19_RAW_MTL_BODYCAM_1794_frame_2750.jpeg”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/montreal”,”name”:”Montreal”},”website_url”:”/montreal/article/quebec-appoints-independent-observer-in-alleged-racism-investigation-at-montreal-north-police-station/”}}},{“_id”:”ULC5WDEFTFBZ7OSIHCULVJKNAU”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”stephen.hunt”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Stephen Hunt”}},”name”:”Stephen Hunt”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/stephen-hunt/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Calgarians who want to do some Stampede boot-scootin' at the new Cowboys Park will run into noise restrictions this July and the company hosting the party says that's not fair.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T16:53:18.647Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜Looks like the fun police have struck again in Calgary': Alberta premier weighs in on Cowboys Park controversy”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”VD4CKM4O7NH77MM4LTAJGRCYTA”,”auth”:{“1″:”bc467d6c1e8a3248f5a1ebf9d523eb78cc7a8ef0ae2e6ef5f34b24aa89fe06cd”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/VD4CKM4O7NH77MM4LTAJGRCYTA.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”73d99283-6a8b-4c10-84c6-bef33a00cbe1″,”embed_html”:”

“,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”16a48d163e02d80f6d80b5350614754ecfe47f19ab719a23e6a8720ee4ed7fef”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_572945e40c7c4fb382d7c258a0b153a9_name_16_RAW_CGY_COWBOYS17_VO_FF.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/calgary”,”name”:”Calgary”},”website_url”:”/calgary/article/looks-like-the-fun-police-have-struck-again-in-calgary-alberta-premier-weighs-in-on-cowboys-park-controversy/”}}}],”_id”:”LMTLHGEJKNECXCGYU2C3DRHZNE”},”expires”:1782015701884,”lastModified”:1782015581788},”{“_id”:”4M26RVZ4WBC4ZOCPRTBAYIQZQU”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:1}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”LCJMJFQUAREVPLQAYXSFWWUWZE”,”canonical_url”:”/world/article/report-says-uk-pm-starmer-ready-to-quit-but-source-says-he-is-still-focused-on-the-job/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Britain's Observer newspaper saidÂ British PrimeÂ MinisterÂ Keir StarmerÂ wasÂ expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said Starmer remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T22:15:18.889Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Report says U.K. PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”7UFH7CY6YZDDPG4DALLTUL2UUM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/7UFH7CY6YZDDPG4DALLTUL2UUM.jpg?auth=497d315789331bb7a11feb77b55fdf46c0bb7349a04d9ac537ed4172f6a61655″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/7UFH7CY6YZDDPG4DALLTUL2UUM.jpg?auth=497d315789331bb7a11feb77b55fdf46c0bb7349a04d9ac537ed4172f6a61655&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”497d315789331bb7a11feb77b55fdf46c0bb7349a04d9ac537ed4172f6a61655″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/7UFH7CY6YZDDPG4DALLTUL2UUM.jpg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”World”,”path”:”/world”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/world/article/report-says-uk-pm-starmer-ready-to-quit-but-source-says-he-is-still-focused-on-the-job/”}}}],”_id”:”4M26RVZ4WBC4ZOCPRTBAYIQZQU”},”expires”:1782015649719,”lastModified”:1782015529416},”{“_id”:”4M26RVZ4WBC4ZOCPRTBAYIQZQU”,”feature”:”top-table-list”,”from”:1,”size”:2}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”WY5BQNG57AWIHKYZKCKTGIQT3M”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”associated.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Associated Press”}},”name”:”The Associated Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-associated-press/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”A judge on Saturday ordered the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro SÃ¡nchez to face trial on charges of influence peddling and corruption, and to surrender her passport.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T20:46:34.622Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Spanish judge orders prime minister’s wife to face corruption trial and surrender her passport”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”46JMRRPV6VLY5XY2AXD4NVXWPU”,”auth”:{“1″:”86d34ccc0f3346e8eada0c189dae18c1607900890ed56b6e62c5dcfd827104fe”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/46JMRRPV6VLY5XY2AXD4NVXWPU.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/world”,”name”:”World”},”website_url”:”/world/article/spanish-judge-orders-prime-ministers-wife-to-face-corruption-trial-and-surrender-her-passport/”}}},{“_id”:”5R65NIFB4SE5Z4LVI7WC4LWULE”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”associated.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Associated Press”}},”name”:”The Associated Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-associated-press/”}]},”description”:{“basic”:”Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared an emergency Saturday to ensure the city gets the resources it needs to fight a large warehouse fire that has sent large plumes of smoke into the air. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T23:44:10.984Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”LA Mayor Bass declares emergency to secure resources to help fight warehouse fire”},”label”:{},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”2GIP3NJMWBA2LHX7YZYUCRJPCY”,”auth”:{“1″:”19a891d75bda21db197afcf6eff6a0a197679fa6e6f16dd9676cd2e1b06d362a”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/2GIP3NJMWBA2LHX7YZYUCRJPCY.jpg”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/world”,”name”:”World”},”website_url”:”/world/article/la-mayor-bass-declares-emergency-to-secure-resources-to-help-fight-warehouse-fire/”}}}],”_id”:”4M26RVZ4WBC4ZOCPRTBAYIQZQU”},”expires”:1782015715519,”lastModified”:1782015595336},”{“_id”:”KI3V3VP7NRHFBEG372XTVW52NY”,”feature”:”standard-list”,”from”:0,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”XB362BCQJRDVXDTDKGUEVQW4QM”,”canonical_url”:”/sports/article/canada-coach-jesse-marsch-goes-viral-for-celebratory-dance-at-world-cup/”,”description”:{“basic”:”The 2026 FIFA World Cup hasn't even entered the knockout stages yet, but thanks to Team Canada coach Jesse Marsch's celebratory dance moves, we may already have the meme of the tournament. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T20:15:19.155Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Internet reacts to Canada coach Jesse Marsch's viral dance moves at World Cup”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”SM5JVZBYXFUZMLMWEAUH7LSPNA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/SM5JVZBYXFUZMLMWEAUH7LSPNA.jpg?auth=a8a1a01e9739592a3de33c49e19474930e42c4163c462b196ba660a33953e5e0″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/SM5JVZBYXFUZMLMWEAUH7LSPNA.jpg?auth=a8a1a01e9739592a3de33c49e19474930e42c4163c462b196ba660a33953e5e0&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”a8a1a01e9739592a3de33c49e19474930e42c4163c462b196ba660a33953e5e0″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/SM5JVZBYXFUZMLMWEAUH7LSPNA.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”8cf2e145-25bc-45c1-8c17-40e7dce676e1″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394036″,”axis_duration”:10.979,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_bf851c63f55a49d3b5eb23d347800653_name_EXT061926_MARSCH_DANCE.jpg?auth=fb5dcf35acf082b9cddbf6babf9f5d9cbb70846fa693308dfa16c59d1772de75&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_bf851c63f55a49d3b5eb23d347800653_name_EXT061926_MARSCH_DANCE.jpg?auth=fb5dcf35acf082b9cddbf6babf9f5d9cbb70846fa693308dfa16c59d1772de75&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_bf851c63f55a49d3b5eb23d347800653_name_EXT061926_MARSCH_DANCE.jpg?auth=fb5dcf35acf082b9cddbf6babf9f5d9cbb70846fa693308dfa16c59d1772de75&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”edbf0c66ffa3a8046f4069dec7400d38c1243fae7dc51f49c8f7d2ac63075416″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_bf851c63f55a49d3b5eb23d347800653_name_EXT061926_MARSCH_DANCE.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Sports”,”path”:”/sports”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/sports/article/canada-coach-jesse-marsch-goes-viral-for-celebratory-dance-at-world-cup/”}}},{“_id”:”KLC6HQXXTIFGJ7AYT5LYSAMEOY”,”canonical_url”:”/world/article/us-president-donald-trump-unveils-the-new-air-force-one-a-converted-qatari-jet/”,”description”:{“basic”:”U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday showed off the new Air Force One, a formerly Qatari-owned jumbo jet that has been converted into the official U.S. presidential aircraft. “},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T21:07:16.243Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Trump unveils new Air Force One, a Qatari jet-turned-presidential aircraft”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”IOGSJMJQBZ4PTT2LJOYR6KSUFA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/IOGSJMJQBZ4PTT2LJOYR6KSUFA.jpg?auth=72cf20d0dac041aaf5167eb6e59c495292f311c6fa4467ea3c3a018812cef3a9″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/IOGSJMJQBZ4PTT2LJOYR6KSUFA.jpg?auth=72cf20d0dac041aaf5167eb6e59c495292f311c6fa4467ea3c3a018812cef3a9&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”72cf20d0dac041aaf5167eb6e59c495292f311c6fa4467ea3c3a018812cef3a9″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/IOGSJMJQBZ4PTT2LJOYR6KSUFA.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“_id”:”bb891aa9-e164-4af0-a2f0-44bfdbc683a1″,”additional_properties”:{“axisId”:”3394292″,”axis_duration”:82.884,”imageResizerUrls”:[{“height”:324,”size”:”small”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_65ef3a688ed9490f893824a57f4644ee_name_EXT061926_TRUMP_AIRFORCE1.jpg?auth=02215fbf8f2efb6a529eb2f3ce055bc920d1dfecbeda1b35cf26d4ed44656842&width=576&height=324&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:576},{“height”:540,”size”:”medium”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_65ef3a688ed9490f893824a57f4644ee_name_EXT061926_TRUMP_AIRFORCE1.jpg?auth=02215fbf8f2efb6a529eb2f3ce055bc920d1dfecbeda1b35cf26d4ed44656842&width=960&height=540&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:960},{“height”:864,”size”:”large”,”url”:”https://bellmediainc-bnn-bloomberg-prod.web.arc-cdn.net/resizer/v2/https%3A%2F%2Farc-goldfish-bellmediainc-thumbnails.s3.amazonaws.com%2F06-19-2026%2Ft_65ef3a688ed9490f893824a57f4644ee_name_EXT061926_TRUMP_AIRFORCE1.jpg?auth=02215fbf8f2efb6a529eb2f3ce055bc920d1dfecbeda1b35cf26d4ed44656842&width=1536&height=864&smart=true&quality=80″,”width”:1536}],”platform”:”desktop”,”videoAdZone”:”wpni.video.oodef”},”duration”:66,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”91a3ded2953122a6046b2a103745d9f98f5cc5276f034e3ab22011b6a896fc19″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_65ef3a688ed9490f893824a57f4644ee_name_EXT061926_TRUMP_AIRFORCE1.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”World”,”path”:”/world”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/world/article/us-president-donald-trump-unveils-the-new-air-force-one-a-converted-qatari-jet/”}}},{“_id”:”6AQCGJU5EBBWHOIHTXDENPMWOE”,”canonical_url”:”/canada/article/what-happens-when-extreme-sailing-takes-over-a-canadian-coastal-city/”,”description”:{“basic”:”Peter Steeper's photography club arrived early on the shores of Halifax Harbour to grab pictures of the Sail GP practice heats.”},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T21:12:41.149Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”What happens when extreme sailing takes over a Canadian coastal city”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”GEWCCONZVNDF3M7C7AITV6CSBY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/GEWCCONZVNDF3M7C7AITV6CSBY.jpeg?auth=3b1ff8d2d46a5506d121b913576211f165e7ac1e0a1701c75d7ad937d6270455″,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/v2/GEWCCONZVNDF3M7C7AITV6CSBY.jpeg?auth=3b1ff8d2d46a5506d121b913576211f165e7ac1e0a1701c75d7ad937d6270455&width=300″},”auth”:{“1″:”3b1ff8d2d46a5506d121b913576211f165e7ac1e0a1701c75d7ad937d6270455″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/GEWCCONZVNDF3M7C7AITV6CSBY.jpeg”}},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“name”:”Canada”,”path”:”/canada”}},”type”:”story”,”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_url”:”/canada/article/what-happens-when-extreme-sailing-takes-over-a-canadian-coastal-city/”}}}],”_id”:”KI3V3VP7NRHFBEG372XTVW52NY”},”expires”:1782015659951,”lastModified”:1782015539357}},”story-feed-query”:{“{“feature”:”card-list”,”offset”:0,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/politics\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”L5NKSB5RSFFUTOK67DXMLVBBLA”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”jeremie.charron”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Jeremie Charron”}},”name”:”Jeremie Charron”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/jeremie-charron/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T16:29:29.622Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”First trilateral CUSMA review meeting set for July 1″},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”MP6ZYA2IAGEENTBFXJISEJGIZU”,”auth”:{“1″:”7111613019742a5e0ba84aabc0e449899b5eb69e1dd6a898aef15d06fa4c36e8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/MP6ZYA2IAGEENTBFXJISEJGIZU.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/politics”,”name”:”Politics”},”website_url”:”/politics/article/canada-to-meet-with-us-and-mexico-on-july-1-for-cusma-review/”}}},{“_id”:”6DNLVWBKG6COQ4CIPRBJVV2P6Y”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”canadian.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Canadian Press”}},”name”:”The Canadian Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-canadian-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T11:49:49.243Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Bid to narrow transparency law ‘a move in the wrong direction,’ info watchdog says”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”X2WJCUNWD7NXYL3L67YAYNHUIA”,”auth”:{“1″:”3bcbeb04bf06d9c2536e9df63b8282d67cc5bad74674e81e72e98596e3329f3b”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/X2WJCUNWD7NXYL3L67YAYNHUIA.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/politics”,”name”:”Politics”},”website_url”:”/politics/article/bid-to-narrow-transparency-law-a-move-in-the-wrong-direction-info-watchdog-says/”}}},{“_id”:”QZKKXGA4XDTODEVNTE5AEGAR5I”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”canadian.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Canadian Press”}},”name”:”The Canadian Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-canadian-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T11:45:42.413Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa’s new policies on social media and AI”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”5WOEZ2AA37IJ75WJSFXHWEXWPI”,”auth”:{“1″:”a3b344dfc19340fa552136ac9888ffd7b102ebda15b788f28c2ec6c8c9a36df8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/5WOEZ2AA37IJ75WJSFXHWEXWPI.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/politics”,”name”:”Politics”},”website_url”:”/politics/article/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-ottawas-new-policies-on-social-media-and-ai/”}}}],”_id”:”afbf8a1112cbe559df44d91f9a3a191b43575b0180f44577a18d49c47e7502af”},”expires”:1782015812593,”lastModified”:1782015512350},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/business\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”CY3F4S2PQNFYRBVMUPDY2HYTHM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”aarjavee.raaj”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Aarjavee Raaj”}},”name”:”Aarjavee Raaj”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/aarjavee-raaj/”},{“_id”:”elianna.lev”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Elianna Lev”}},”name”:”Elianna Lev”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/elianna-lev/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T00:23:28.87Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Cash prize emails sent out due to â€˜error,' says Canadian tech company”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”X7HMPL63MNEB3PBEFBTDWBZB4A”,”auth”:{“1″:”3a6e22dfaba5cac6e49c292989e58428aafe9004b6ac2970694c6dbacca63537″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/X7HMPL63MNEB3PBEFBTDWBZB4A.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/business”,”name”:”Business”},”website_url”:”/business/article/cash-prize-emails-sent-out-due-to-error-says-canadian-tech-company/”}}},{“_id”:”NSYGIALJG5QLPZIXRCF4R4CR3A”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”canadian.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Canadian Press”}},”name”:”The Canadian Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-canadian-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T17:31:26.053Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Federal banking regulator OSFI lowers domestic stability buffer to 3%”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”QITTLLLDKUIMVKRSVJDCAU3IFE”,”auth”:{“1″:”a41102d2b33befb719b82e2e5312ba2511b4051622f1b26b3a7c81de90a80536″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/QITTLLLDKUIMVKRSVJDCAU3IFE.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”30e0690c2e07da8962c6b0e4d960de25df207bf9b628b8f6c002948171f827eb”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-03-2026/t_88cf7dbf05e845bc9dd874fa0b903f7a_name_logos_of_the_big_six_canadian_banks.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/business”,”name”:”Business”},”website_url”:”/business/article/federal-banking-regulator-osfi-lowers-domestic-stability-buffer-to-3/”}}},{“_id”:”36RWKIVRZFAMNJEKMAKFGI4PFQ”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”reuters”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Reuters”}},”name”:”Reuters Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/reuters/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T16:43:04.234Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Canada imposes 10% tariff on canned vegetables, excludes U.S., others”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”QRXLMAJYZVAQLMUVU77R2SXFPE”,”auth”:{“1″:”f38ae0689a58dc1b59155bfd54eac16c5b6f9d5da02292afef6dd4c0e86d0410″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/QRXLMAJYZVAQLMUVU77R2SXFPE.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/business”,”name”:”Business”},”website_url”:”/business/article/canada-imposes-10-tariff-on-canned-vegetables-excludes-us-others/”}}}],”_id”:”b83a0bb7b9a5a8ce6843aa56567abb2be0348288b3633833f36062b060e7ced4″},”expires”:1782015820670,”lastModified”:1782015520472},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/health\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”B7X6GAFDAJBZBO64F7HA33RIUM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”allison.bamford”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Allison Bamford”}},”name”:”Allison Bamford”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/allison-bamford/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:59:20.741Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜More intense than usual': Here's why you might be feeling worse this allergy season”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”AKPCVCBF3YPIISOVG6PIRGFUEY”,”auth”:{“1″:”f5263e4735e76905a4d41c586e2edc8015ba22f6b5a8a33df92f2fd5ca7ffa66″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/AKPCVCBF3YPIISOVG6PIRGFUEY.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”8c409fc15481d7e8804f00ff58fac1077d6a7fc5f041972072c39f48168c122e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_bfac73e0e10a4bd2bbc0f2570a6655db_name_NAT062026_BAMFORD.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health”,”name”:”Health”},”website_url”:”/health/article/more-intense-than-usual-heres-why-you-might-be-feeling-worse-this-allergy-season/”}}},{“_id”:”AZNC22VR4BDG3FNIDJR23OEDXI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”genevieve.beauchemin”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Genevieve Beauchemin”}},”name”:”Genevieve Beauchemin”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/genevieve-beauchemin/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T21:24:32.832Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”â€˜This is not a toy': Children's hospitals warn of rising e-scooter injuries”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”YAXMTNLAOJAONGIO4QRTWSAEBI”,”auth”:{“1″:”fd2162126fda62e4b764156d451352635ba1009a33bbd4a703c5f84f375526ad”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/YAXMTNLAOJAONGIO4QRTWSAEBI.JPG”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”25380fc54a5ea8478be56d73068444d3b72eae276b2767d9bbdd6d7924aa0df0″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-21-2026/t_41ec005073804df99ae42443c4df3e0c_name_NAT062026_BEAUCHEMIN.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health”,”name”:”Health”},”website_url”:”/health/article/this-is-not-a-toy-childrens-hospitals-warn-of-rising-e-scooter-injuries/”}}},{“_id”:”R7OFN56NKRGFPAGUOC77XBJVPI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”john.vennavallyrao”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”John Vennavally-Rao”}},”name”:”John Vennavally-Rao”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/john-vennavallyrao/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T23:53:50.266Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Medical experts provide opinion on how long it will take for Canada's KonÃ© to recover”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”6MV3OSBMHFEXJCEZ5ATLZL3674″,”auth”:{“1″:”d6e4b93b34754e45df0639de7cf929d33cfaeafbea56567b648f9bcab5dc3a15″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/6MV3OSBMHFEXJCEZ5ATLZL3674.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”3b8259a9bd2766f3bf57c10dbce0a5ad56a320dc40e80a5c7fa49d5d59708904″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-19-2026/t_cf28d52e6e7c42d9910cbc3d0e1fac75_name_CP176487721.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health”,”name”:”Health”},”website_url”:”/health/article/canadas-kone-has-long-road-ahead-after-world-cup-injury-doctors-say/”}}}],”_id”:”34b1afb09e2af223dd222ad9b894b0352ab7bd2c8c51dcfec9f1daf62396e5de”},”expires”:1782015637844,”lastModified”:1782015337735},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/entertainment\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”MOQ5W26MJVFTTNEQGABPGVUQMY”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”cnn”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”CNN”}},”name”:”CNN Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/cnn/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T15:10:05.127Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”No, Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Ocean House this weekend “},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”HUXMCDI5HVCZPLDUIWPQDLM2SY”,”auth”:{“1″:”9f69ec5a82b84177be4be6574f41814862a92a6de549b26b331b726faa487096″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/HUXMCDI5HVCZPLDUIWPQDLM2SY.JPG”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/entertainment”,”name”:”Entertainment”},”website_url”:”/entertainment/article/no-taylor-swift-is-not-getting-married-at-the-ocean-house-this-weekend/”}}},{“_id”:”K6CB3BBAMRGZPAIGAIMCTVXYSQ”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”joe.vanwonderen”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Joe Van Wonderen”}},”name”:”Joe Van Wonderen”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/joe-vanwonderen/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T09:00:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”The mission to play them all: How this man plans to review every NES game ever”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”Y2WKBDFI4RBVRO4URWESAXES7Y”,”auth”:{“1″:”f4e5835b38fd5c6c66d871ff629d34d7f14f99369a0b1e3f3eb83d7c2fa89a4e”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/Y2WKBDFI4RBVRO4URWESAXES7Y.jpeg”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”fd99333b06b15e44eec7a74faa843f8670fd01fc14b167f02adec2d65ad3c182″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_5bf6448c910a4170beba2dbfc52be8d9_name_2026_6_19_0b1016b8_93fe_4add_a4f9_70966542b9a0_jpg_1920x1080.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/entertainment”,”name”:”Entertainment”},”website_url”:”/entertainment/article/the-mission-to-play-them-all-how-this-man-plans-to-review-every-nes-game-ever/”}}},{“_id”:”ZJHTWMM3R5YLDOK4PIIOOAWTMQ”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”associated.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Associated Press”}},”name”:”The Associated Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-associated-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T21:45:37.172Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”James Burrows, director of classic TV comedies including ‘Cheers’ and ‘Friends,’ dies at 85″},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”UTXQOGHVMDDVZ5RZ5ETHUG3K5I”,”auth”:{“1″:”e91288a5a3d6e5fe7c63a3988e0e7583c80f6fd8f58291ab7998d630b19e40a5″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/UTXQOGHVMDDVZ5RZ5ETHUG3K5I.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”2701d6ab3146fd5e7e33098346cba5e2cb55551df8a4a4b1506109aa191bd685″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/06-20-2026/t_049adcdc4cbb430ba612d7fe85497416_name_CP174350368.jpg”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/entertainment”,”name”:”Entertainment”},”website_url”:”/entertainment/article/james-burrows-director-of-classic-tv-comedies-including-cheers-and-friends-dies-at-85/”}}}],”_id”:”8f6467968a743c0081d62370b558b2170a3c14b7e5922418d18e98d5b79cd993″},”expires”:1782015895361,”lastModified”:1782015595268},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/sports\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”PGEKQKOHH33BWAX7RRWI6CJMXA”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”canadian.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Canadian Press”}},”name”:”The Canadian Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-canadian-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T18:23:55.846Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Canada falls 3-1 to host Thailand in women’s Volleyball Nations League”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”Z7XELJ6UQV55KXBJLVTXQHZYKY”,”auth”:{“1″:”488b900b7162ad09ee8aaa18d0f16dd0eb3f3b537b01f5072d32b581a2d83d16″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/Z7XELJ6UQV55KXBJLVTXQHZYKY.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sports”,”name”:”Sports”},”website_url”:”/sports/article/canada-falls-3-1-to-host-thailand-in-womens-volleyball-nations-league/”}}},{“_id”:”LI34CL4IAFOFOCUEQCIBG6GS2E”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”associated.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Associated Press”}},”name”:”The Associated Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-associated-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T01:05:00.915Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Wyndham Clark has lowest opening round at Shinnecock Hills to lead U.S. Open”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”NQRBCJBMIV7KTI2OBB72LYN6PI”,”auth”:{“1″:”99bed2ada9f26a4a6906d9bf09f7c2c209f92b3ae60a3b6eb4049511748fd442″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/NQRBCJBMIV7KTI2OBB72LYN6PI.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sports”,”name”:”Sports”},”website_url”:”/sports/article/wyndham-clark-has-lowest-opening-round-at-shinnecock-hills-to-lead-us-open/”}}},{“_id”:”MOHFOZQL5FCPBKFDSRS3LDCPKQ”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”heather.wright”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Heather Wright”}},”name”:”Heather Wright”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/heather-wright/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T20:50:54.246Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Coach, PM Carney, proud of Team Canada's composure after shocking World Cup injury”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”YIAYUUFRKNCV5GCT5U2D2IVLXY”,”auth”:{“1″:”6277723d4ea84f4e439036bc3343e54044b56dac5a287b82d11290b2d86cefdb”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/YIAYUUFRKNCV5GCT5U2D2IVLXY.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sports”,”name”:”Sports”},”website_url”:”/sports/article/why-canadas-historic-world-cup-win-is-just-the-beginning/”}}}],”_id”:”bda4d4d1d08a8b53436191d05eabdaaf08bdb5644c5ddaaa56cf91b90bd7bc65″},”expires”:1782015686734,”lastModified”:1782015386587},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/lifestyle\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KGEMW57CJVEHXML54HCSJ6TSI4″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”cnn”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”CNN”}},”name”:”CNN Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/cnn/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T19:26:55.034Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Young people who say caregivers are distracted by devices feel less secure in their relationships “},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”GFKD5FNITZAWZMJDUSCQ6XN5MU”,”auth”:{“1″:”aa23a28af152ebc9ed50992bce139c08f4abd3be96a423d7d4b33bd7226d521d”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/GFKD5FNITZAWZMJDUSCQ6XN5MU.JPG”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”},”website_url”:”/lifestyle/article/young-people-who-say-caregivers-are-distracted-by-devices-feel-less-secure-in-their-relationships/”}}},{“_id”:”5SAEDBYC6W7HQ7L4XNTFQF6PQ4″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”associated.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Associated Press”}},”name”:”The Associated Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-associated-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T17:29:51.674Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Dolce & Gabbana imagines a Mediterranean escape in menswear built for the heat”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”AYUYN66KMO4L4TNOUJVM7NIESE”,”auth”:{“1″:”b04903d1a7a9d438a3961f56c2b4db83f97456110b8a1369c229914d7cc08236″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/AYUYN66KMO4L4TNOUJVM7NIESE.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”},”website_url”:”/lifestyle/article/dolce-gabbana-imagines-a-mediterranean-escape-in-menswear-built-for-the-heat/”}}},{“_id”:”3PWZX57TT5E27ALGEL4SQD2MC4″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”cnn”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”CNN”}},”name”:”CNN Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/cnn/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T15:34:39.401Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Why a 2,000-year-old low-fat, high-protein cheese is taking over French dairy aisles”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”K3FRJBSTLZBP5CT2DFO4IDKGSY”,”auth”:{“1″:”9d63e483a6a848454e8cf400c1ad45f4a6408bba2a784ef1ec7a9324a986dd59″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/K3FRJBSTLZBP5CT2DFO4IDKGSY.JPG”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/lifestyle”,”name”:”Lifestyle”},”website_url”:”/lifestyle/article/why-a-2000-year-old-low-fat-high-protein-cheese-is-taking-over-french-dairy-aisles/”}}}],”_id”:”38499683ecc60f9cfee32a572731164f3465a98f75360d4619461f88f6b66910″},”expires”:1782015828561,”lastModified”:1782015528255},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/climate-and-environment\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ZVGNKU5XKRABZE7Y2S45AWDDNU”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”afp”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”AFP”}},”name”:”AFP Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/afp/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T14:42:44.447Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”From birds to fish, how extreme heat causes wildlife to suffer”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”UOD4QUQRWVEVBH53EV337QJAEQ”,”auth”:{“1″:”3a4079dbd5a2c1fad665cea866093b38cce596cd56f188f70656eb0bc26900f2″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/UOD4QUQRWVEVBH53EV337QJAEQ.jpg”},”lead_art”:{“promo_items”:{“basic”:{“auth”:{“1″:”1a89499eed949d642a2eb664757b74e5c5dc5d4b15d39bf7b4e35b449528bd13″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d3g70guqh4mw9g.cloudfront.net/04-08-2026/t_bcd5b477197c44e394021a020c64ac72_name_CFRN040826_CLIMATEGOALSYM01_frame_1061.png”}},”type”:”video”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/climate-and-environment”,”name”:”Climate & Environment”},”website_url”:”/climate-and-environment/article/from-birds-to-fish-how-extreme-heat-causes-wildlife-to-suffer/”}}},{“_id”:”7SINYP4QRIA2UMDLDOCKYFSO5Q”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”associated.press”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”The Associated Press”}},”name”:”The Associated Press”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/the-associated-press/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T13:09:30.446Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police in Bali foil an attempt to trade protected 21 live green sea turtles and arrest a suspect”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”LLZOMS3TGWIGQDMKYUIUUHHRU4″,”auth”:{“1″:”78efebe555f3da383ae1d15256a6f8346f87dc757c4e28b3dcc0e0b06a33c6ad”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/LLZOMS3TGWIGQDMKYUIUUHHRU4.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/climate-and-environment”,”name”:”Climate & Environment”},”website_url”:”/climate-and-environment/article/police-in-bali-foil-an-attempt-to-trade-protected-21-live-green-sea-turtles-and-arrest-a-suspect/”}}},{“_id”:”PO6S6P6NAVBRLG3MBIDPKUDUFM”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”cnn”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”CNN”}},”name”:”CNN Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/cnn/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T12:05:04.075Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Thousands of baby seals died on two remote sub-Antarctic islands. Scientists now think they know why”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”RR2NKU7CORF3BGCO7WN34FYARQ”,”auth”:{“1″:”e859d5fe1bbd43691c16ffe196b52d22237bea0fcd244dab19bfbea7e6be9e32″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/RR2NKU7CORF3BGCO7WN34FYARQ.JPG”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/climate-and-environment”,”name”:”Climate & Environment”},”website_url”:”/climate-and-environment/article/thousands-of-baby-seals-died-on-two-remote-sub-antarctic-islands-scientists-now-think-they-know-why/”}}}],”_id”:”cf437427dc9fb83d3c2fc0454700079dc7a357f0b61690b13660ceac0e0cd3d6″},”expires”:1782015881607,”lastModified”:1782015581448},”{“feature”:”card-list”,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :\”/sci-tech\””,”size”:3}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”QOGMRLU33BC7THJF4NQHCJBTM4″,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”christl.dabu”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Christl Dabu”}},”name”:”Christl Dabu”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/christl-dabu/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-20T01:53:20.49Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”They used sound waves instead of hot water to brew espresso. Taste testers couldn't tell the difference”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”XQTHRLNU2BHIZFWLFDCTRZ4OCU”,”auth”:{“1″:”1fe251f584bc717bdb863427b6b0456ca986732d3773f969996cbe28009dcca1″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/XQTHRLNU2BHIZFWLFDCTRZ4OCU.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sci-tech”,”name”:”Sci-Tech”},”website_url”:”/sci-tech/article/researchers-have-found-a-way-to-brew-espresso-using-sound-waves/”}}},{“_id”:”5CPHR2UOH5CEFF7JELW3S76RFI”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”ted.ballantyne”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”Ted Ballantyne”}},”name”:”Ted Ballantyne”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/ted-ballantyne/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T16:31:41.643Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”The potential risks and rewardsÂ gifting DNA test kitsÂ for Father's Day”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”INECBHSVU5CLLKVWP57HG5C56M”,”auth”:{“1″:”f2fca47bdf5403f999d3cbd626a6df7b160ba32d2fcebdad1c649ecd6c5cf076″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/INECBHSVU5CLLKVWP57HG5C56M.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sci-tech”,”name”:”Sci-Tech”},”website_url”:”/sci-tech/article/the-potential-risks-and-rewards-gifting-dna-test-kits-for-fathers-day/”}}},{“_id”:”GXQDP36X55BT5IKAOUIFTCEIKU”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”afp”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“byline”:”AFP”}},”name”:”AFP Staff”,”type”:”author”,”url”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/about-us/team/afp/”}]},”display_date”:”2026-06-19T14:25:19.467Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”The Sun may not engulf Earth after all, scientists say”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”3XKI757KEZF6FGDRHVCK6LSKVY”,”auth”:{“1″:”9c7ea564aa165e95048e7e021f328e6e98d35fef18821b40494c426f289e5da8″},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/3XKI757KEZF6FGDRHVCK6LSKVY.jpg”}},”websites”:{“ctvnews”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sci-tech”,”name”:”Sci-Tech”},”website_url”:”/sci-tech/article/the-sun-may-not-engulf-earth-after-all-scientists-say/”}}}],”_id”:”103b223b2d7d78939e5baccbd767ec52d598e5969a5231b31b67e7b897d56c74″},”expires”:1782015743332,”lastModified”:1782015443040}}};Fusion.layout=”@wpmedia/right-rail-block/right-rail”;Fusion.metas={“page-type”:{“value”:”article”,”html”:true},”title”:{“value”:”{{content.headlines.meta_title}}”,”html”:true}};Fusion.outputType=”default”;Fusion.template=”template/tBuVx2gQg15uhru”;Fusion.tree={“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”@wpmedia/right-rail-block/right-rail”,”props”:{“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”@wpmedia/right-rail-block/right-rail”,”id”:”@wpmedia/right-rail-block/right-rail”,”childProps”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5}]},”children”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},”children”:[{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”@wpmedia/header-nav-chain-block/header-nav-chain-block”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”@wpmedia/header-nav-chain-block/header-nav-chain-block”,”id”:”c0ftcIZcFEsz27O”,”name”:”Header Nav Chain â€“ Arc Block”,”customFields”:{“hierarchy”:”ctvnews-full-nav”,”signInOrder”:null,”logoAlignment”:”left”,”showHorizontalSeperatorDots”:false,”leftComponentDesktop1″:”none”,”leftComponentCustomIndexDesktop1″:null,”leftComponentDesktop2″:”menu”,”leftComponentMobile1″:”menu”,”menuComponentMobile1″:”custom”,”rightComponentMobile1″:”queryly”,”menuComponentMobile2″:”none”,”rightComponentDesktop1″:”custom”,”rightComponentDesktop2″:”queryly”,”menuComponentDesktop1″:”custom”,”menuComponentDesktop2″:”none”,”horizontalLinksHierarchy”:”ctvnews-main-horiztontal-menu”,”menuComponentCustomIndexMobile1″:2,”rightComponentCustomIndexDesktop1″:2,”menuComponentCustomIndexDesktop1″:1},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”common-header-scripts-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”common-header-scripts-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fC3qZFxA405xX-0-0-0″,”name”:”Common Header Scripts Block â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”sign-in-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”sign-in-block/default”,”id”:”f0fn9erYxA405FB-0-0-1″,”name”:”UM SignIn â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f2uEuEFEsz2TY”,”name”:”Google Ad â€“ Slim cut”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“adType”:”30×1″,”lazyLoad”:false,”reserveSpace”:false,”displayAdLabel”:false},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fPyfDIFEsz263″,”name”:”Google Ad â€“ OOP”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“adType”:”2560×620″,”lazyLoad”:false,”reserveSpace”:false,”displayAdLabel”:false},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”alert-bar-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”alert-bar-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f7bQazFEsz2xh”,”name”:”Multi Alerts â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“f”:”Breaking News Alert”,”hasAlertIcon”:true,”classicLook”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fao3e1GEsz2ew”,”name”:”Google Ad â€“ LG Leaderboard”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“adType”:”970×250|970×90|728×90|320×50″,”lazyLoad”:false,”reserveSpace”:true,”displayAdLabel”:true,”enableBackgroundColour”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”share-bar-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”share-bar-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fdXzZwGEsz2lu”,”name”:”Share Bar â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“email”:true,”facebook”:false,”pinterest”:false,”x”:true,”reddit”:true,”linkedIn”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”article-overline-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”article-overline-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f7VxUFGEsz2L7″,”name”:”Article overline – Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“kickerType”:”trust_project”,”kickerLink”:”/about-us/editorial-standards-and-policies/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/headline-block/headline”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/headline-block/headline”,”id”:”f0fe6X7JGEsz2nP”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”byline-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”byline-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0frosbNGEsz2q1″,”name”:”Byline â€“ Custom Arc Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“externalizeLinkSites”:”noovo”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”date-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”date-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fazeM5ctRQ30T”,”name”:”Date – Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”lead-art-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”lead-art-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fDsDrXGEsz2II”,”name”:”Lead Art â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“imageLoadingStrategy”:”eager”,”imageRatio”:”16:9″,”hideTitle”:true,”hideCaption”:false,”hideCredits”:true,”showImageExpand”:false},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”article-body-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”article-body-custom”,”id”:”c0fa0yJ6HEsz2YS”,”name”:”Article Body â€“ Custom Block”,”customFields”:{“elementPlacement”:{“1″:”2″},”trustLinkBarLinkOneOverride”:”mailto:dcproducers@bellmedia.ca?subject=Report an error https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/mideast-conflict/article/us-and-iran-to-talk-sunday-in-switzerland-as-tehran-says-it-closed-strait-of-hormuz-again/”,”trustLinkBarLinkThreeOverride”:””,”hideImageCredits”:true,”hideGalleryCredits”:true},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f2jdg3HEsz2BA”,”name”:”Google Ad â€“ Mobile fluid”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“adType”:”300×250|300×600|300×1050|fluid”,”lazyLoad”:true,”reserveSpace”:true,”displayAdLabel”:true,”disableDesktopDisplay”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”author-bio-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”author-bio-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f4xlbdHEsz2j3″,”name”:”Short Author Bio â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“lazyLoad”:true,”externalizeLinkSites”:”noovo”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0f5s0v64jW863K”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 1-1″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:1,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0f5s0v64jW863K”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”promo-medium-manual-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”promo-medium-manual-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f0covK3jW86S0″,”name”:”Medium Manual Promo â€“ Custom Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listType”:”standard”,”showHeadline”:false,”showImage”:true,”showButton”:false,”showDescription”:false,”takeFullHeight”:true,”imagePosition”:”above”,”imageURL”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/73ADFPGONBALVCYIY27S4YVKM4.jpg”,”linkURL”:”/app/?cid=canadianperspectives”,”displayMaxImageSize”:true,”imageClickable”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”promo-medium-manual-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”promo-medium-manual-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fRBB72irdx6xo”,”name”:”Medium Manual Promo â€“ Custom Block-1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listType”:”standard”,”showHeadline”:false,”showImage”:true,”showButton”:false,”showDescription”:false,”takeFullHeight”:true,”imagePosition”:”above”,”imageURL”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/bellmediainc/CEGI7MW2IFAOVCRPX46SKRWCPE.jpg”,”linkURL”:”/newsletters/”,”displayMaxImageSize”:true,”imageClickable”:true,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fRBB72irdx6xo”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0frLBmhHEsz2Fp”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ BOA Top Stories”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”6DPNH46GUVEXFKDLPSKOFQSNYU”,”from”:0,”size”:6}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”showDate”:true,”listType”:”picks”,”title”:”Top Stories”,”titleLink”:”/homepage/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0ffqG3lHEsz2jl”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ BOA Top Videos “,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”YTE3WLKGJNCVBED6R23FYKV2KM”,”content_alias”:””,”from”:0,”size”:6}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”showDate”:true,”listType”:”picks”,”title”:”Top Videos”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fWfHNSBdR61Gp”,”titleLink”:”/video/”,”aspectRatio”:”1×1″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fPCnuqku9v5DL”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ BOA Editors Picks”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”QFMJVVJARNGIVCEMBBG3VYKJMA”,”from”:0,”size”:3}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”showDate”:false,”listType”:”picks”,”title”:”Editor’s Picks”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fPCnuqku9v5DL”,”titleLink”:”/homepage/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fHUaBD5I3m1DS”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ BOA Editors Picks-1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”C4GZIDR7JNGZVFYJ6VDTGIKWUY”,”from”:0,”size”:3}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”showDate”:false,”listType”:”picks”,”title”:”In Pictures”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fHUaBD5I3m1DS”,”titleLink”:”/photos/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/divider-block/divider”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/divider-block/divider”,”id”:”f0f5m5At4i6l4bh”,”name”:”Divider â€“ Arc Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fyFDxhv7smYw”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 1″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fmhkHEmgRQ3TK”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Toronto 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”X2YUO3P4JBHZ3HVHDVYDYMMH2E”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Toronto”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/toronto/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fX3YkP3a6i56S”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Toronto 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”X2YUO3P4JBHZ3HVHDVYDYMMH2E”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0faG4xbz7HJzJ”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Vancouver 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”OVOSUVPFINFRTBQBFSEA25J4UE”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Vancouver”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/vancouver/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0faG4xbz7HJzJ”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0f1nhdCHdhu186″,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Vancouver 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”OVOSUVPFINFRTBQBFSEA25J4UE”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0f1nhdCHdhu186″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fJCxFn44rI3sW”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 2″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0fJCxFn44rI3sW”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fl01EE34rI3jq”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Calgary 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”KXLW7ATT7BCZ3G7PN7774E437A”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Calgary”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/calgary/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fcT9kU34rI3ea”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Calgary 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”KXLW7ATT7BCZ3G7PN7774E437A”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fOyNWW34rI3wk”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Ottawa 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”2AAERQJZKNELFCQ3F6SJ7A4KZU”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Ottawa”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/ottawa/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0faG4xbz7HJzJ”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fDTMD144rI3XU”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Ottawa 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”2AAERQJZKNELFCQ3F6SJ7A4KZU”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0f1nhdCHdhu186″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fwkX91X6ec4Vb”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 3″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Montreal 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”HA42NEPKPJFNXKLHVQC5I5BRJQ”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Montreal”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/montreal/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Montreal 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”HA42NEPKPJFNXKLHVQC5I5BRJQ”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Edmonton 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”YLUUPE32LFAJ5ONPWNEA532JHM”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Edmonton”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/edmonton/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Edmonton 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”YLUUPE32LFAJ5ONPWNEA532JHM”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fq6q3zQQpO3j8″,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 4″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0fq6q3zQQpO3j8″},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fjzgZ5QQpO3oD”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Atlantic 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”UQ3PGHQMIVG7PERGIO3ZMOWLMY”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Atlantic”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/atlantic/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fgYUXiQQpO3JQ”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Atlantic 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”UQ3PGHQMIVG7PERGIO3ZMOWLMY”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fM75PlQQpO3yB”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Winnipeg 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”2E2HP6KVWBE4VMLBCG5C4ULHFE”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Winnipeg”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/winnipeg/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fI9I9qQQpO35R”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Winnipeg 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”2E2HP6KVWBE4VMLBCG5C4ULHFE”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fTAYFcr7gMVW”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 5″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0fTAYFcr7gMVW”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fSTcECq7gMtv”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Regina 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”765QR23NJZHJDCTMHGNNZ4WUB4″,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Regina”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/regina/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0f4z3FSq7gMmL”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Regina 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”765QR23NJZHJDCTMHGNNZ4WUB4″,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fTnxEVq7gMm3″,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Kitchener 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”HAFO337IBVERTNLK23UP2GHLKY”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Kitchener”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/kitchener/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fSVYK1r7gMyU”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Kitchener 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”HAFO337IBVERTNLK23UP2GHLKY”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0f5qEcXDdBK4Qg”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 6″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0f5qEcXDdBK4Qg”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fcWuLqDdBK4WJ”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Saskatoon 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”3RLFGM4U4NAIJEH5WH6O6YY77A”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Saskatoon”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/saskatoon/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0ftcSoGDdBK4vM”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Saskatoon 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”3RLFGM4U4NAIJEH5WH6O6YY77A”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f8btYIDdBK4uF”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Northern Ontario 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”NGOT6EJ7V5ESRBSHHIXAB3ZMTI”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Northern Ontario”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/northern-ontario/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0f9nAdODdBK4U7″,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Northern Ontario 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”NGOT6EJ7V5ESRBSHHIXAB3ZMTI”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fMsKPnIfLT3QC”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 7″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0fMsKPnIfLT3QC”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fJBbnSHfLT32T”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ London 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”AM24QRXDS5AMHGF46AXVQINJXI”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”London”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/london/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fhNpO8IfLT3zI”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ London 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”AM24QRXDS5AMHGF46AXVQINJXI”,”from”:1,”getNext”:””,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fAzhMaIfLT3tT”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Barrie 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”G6HRYMWZABF6LOOC6ATWH265NE”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Barrie”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/barrie/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fvHJoeIfLT39r”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Barrie 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”G6HRYMWZABF6LOOC6ATWH265NE”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”,”lazyLoad”:false},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0ffcwC83WJ95RF”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ Story Farm 8″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:2,”columnConfig”:”even”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”c0ffcwC83WJ95RF”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fV7GPx2WJ95wV”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Windsor 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”EAPIOCO7YZFQLAJW7YNCLDC364″,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Windsor”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/windsor/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fCztHPUIiM3sY”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fPfjRJ2WJ95MW”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Windsor 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”EAPIOCO7YZFQLAJW7YNCLDC364″,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0feAVgQcv0Klb”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fBn9OM2WJ95U2″,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Vancouver Island 1″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”S6BESWUHM5DWLPTUX2AWFEHDKY”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Vancouver Island”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”aspectRatio”:”none”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/vancouver/vancouver-island/”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fBGCyaFmmZ4k3″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fCz4RQ2WJ95kb”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Vancouver Island 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”S6BESWUHM5DWLPTUX2AWFEHDKY”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”extraLarge”:0,”large”:0,”medium”:2,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fnqG0Hqz7L3FD”,”lazyLoad”:false},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/divider-block/divider”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/divider-block/divider”,”id”:”f0fTVfrMXLbqcVB”,”name”:”Divider â€“ Arc Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fDHR2BFEK64U8″,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ National Farm 1″,”customFields”:{“columnConfig”:”even”,”columnOne”:2},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fW3TFzEpCz5f1″,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Canada”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”LMTLHGEJKNECXCGYU2C3DRHZNE”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”title”:”Canada”,”titleLink”:”/canada/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fLqeitxizX5MF”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ Canada 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”LMTLHGEJKNECXCGYU2C3DRHZNE”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”medium”:2,”large”:0,”extraLarge”:0,”small”:0},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fG5jMJwSVu3Qa”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ World”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”4M26RVZ4WBC4ZOCPRTBAYIQZQU”,”from”:0,”size”:1}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”listType”:”standard”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”title”:”World”,”titleLink”:”/world/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/top-table-list-block/top-table-list”,”id”:”f0fPCDJoNeXA2hj”,”name”:”Top Table List â€“ World 2″,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”4M26RVZ4WBC4ZOCPRTBAYIQZQU”,”from”:1,”size”:2}},”showOverlineXL”:true,”showHeadlineXL”:true,”showImageXL”:true,”showDescriptionXL”:true,”showBylineXL”:true,”showDateXL”:true,”imageRatioXL”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderXL”:true,”showOverlineLG”:true,”showHeadlineLG”:true,”showImageLG”:true,”showDescriptionLG”:true,”showBylineLG”:true,”showDateLG”:true,”imageRatioLG”:”4:3″,”showBottomBorderLG”:true,”showHeadlineMD”:true,”showImageMD”:true,”showDescriptionMD”:false,”showBylineMD”:false,”showDateMD”:false,”imageRatioMD”:”16:9″,”showBottomBorderMD”:true,”showHeadlineSM”:true,”showImageSM”:true,”imageRatioSM”:”3:2″,”storiesPerRowSM”:2,”imagePositionSM”:”right”,”showBottomBorderSM”:true,”medium”:2,”large”:0,”extraLarge”:0,”small”:0,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fPCDJoNeXA2hj”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fkjRnxtWkm33t”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ National Farm 2″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:1,”columnConfig”:”even”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fyqgd4tWkm3o4″,”name”:”Card List â€“ Politics”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/politics””,”size”:3,”offset”:0}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Politics”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fWW0ZitWkm3q2″,”name”:”Card List â€“ Business”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“size”:3,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/business””}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Business”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fmhkHEmgRQ3TK”,”displayAmount”:null},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fKqDHMnOqm3uO”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ National Farm 3″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:1,”columnConfig”:”even”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fn3zSmtWkm3PD”,”name”:”Card List â€“ Health”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/health””,”size”:3}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Health”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fsxerL1uTQ3Vt”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fTTKBwnOqm3s6″,”name”:”Card List â€“ Entertainment”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“size”:3,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/entertainment””}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Entertainment”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fjVIjLy5TH4L7″,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ National Farm 4″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:1,”columnConfig”:”even”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fnRK1FnOqm3fo”,”name”:”Card List â€“ Sports”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/sports””,”size”:3}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Sports”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fmhkHEmgRQ3TK”,”displayAmount”:null},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fd8whJnOqm3dC”,”name”:”Card List â€“ Lifestyle”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“size”:3,”query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/lifestyle””}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Lifestyle”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fsxerL1uTQ3Vt”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”props”:{“collection”:”chains”,”type”:”double-chain-custom”,”id”:”c0fyLoUgDCbF3NV”,”name”:”Double Chain Custom â€“ National Farm 5″,”customFields”:{“columnOne”:1,”columnConfig”:”even”},”displayProperties”:{}},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fAuJoSCCbF3Pr”,”name”:”Card List â€“ Climate”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/climate-and-environment””,”size”:3}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Climate”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”card-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fgiJw3DCbF3ag”,”name”:”Card List â€“ Sci-Tech”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”story-feed-query”,”contentConfigValues”:{“query”:”type:story AND taxonomy.primary_section._id :”/sci-tech””,”size”:3}},”showByline”:false,”showDate”:false,”title”:”Sci-Tech”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0fmhkHEmgRQ3TK”,”displayAmount”:null},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fjuNREJBVgKV”,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Highly Engaged”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-api-collections”,”contentConfigValues”:{“_id”:”KI3V3VP7NRHFBEG372XTVW52NY”,”from”:0,”size”:3}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”title”:”Highly Engaged”,”titleLinkTarget”:”auto”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”auto”,”listType”:”picks”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”auto”,”titleLink”:”/highly-engaged/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”ads-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0f2H1QyHEsz26Y”,”name”:”Google Ad â€“ Desktop fluid”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“adType”:”300×250|300×600|300×1050|fluid”,”lazyLoad”:true,”reserveSpace”:true,”displayAdLabel”:true,”disableMobileDisplay”:true,”stickyBigBox”:true,”enableStickyBigBox”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”standard-list-custom-block/default”,”id”:”f0fuNQpr7InW4p1″,”name”:”Standard List â€“ Shopping Trends”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“listContentConfig”:{“contentService”:”shopping-trends-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“size”:10}},”inheritGlobalContent”:false,”titleLinkTarget”:”same-tab”,”showDate”:false,”linkTarget”:”same-tab”,”listType”:”trends”,”disclaimerLinkTarget”:”same-tab”,”title”:”Shopping Trends”,”titleLink”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/shopping.html”,”disclaimerText”:”The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. “,”disclaimerLinkUrl”:”https://www.ctvnews.ca/shopping/about-us.html”,”disclaimerLinkText”:”Read about us.”,”showDisclaimer”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/links-bar-block/links-bar”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/links-bar-block/links-bar”,”id”:”f0f61F0FHEsz2Nw”,”name”:”Links Bar â€“ Arc Block”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“navigationConfig”:{“contentService”:”site-service-hierarchy”,”contentConfigValues”:{“sectionId”:””,”hierarchy”:”ctvnews-footer-linksbar”}},”ariaLabel”:”More Links”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/footer-block/footer”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”@wpmedia/footer-block/footer”,”id”:”f0fQRhnIHEsz22Q”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“navigationConfig”:{“contentService”:”site-service-hierarchy”,”contentConfigValues”:{“hierarchy”:”ctvnews-footer”,”sectionId”:””}},”lazyLoad”:false},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;