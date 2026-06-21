Informe de la ONU documenta más de 1,100 violaciones contra niños en Libia

<a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/cdn-cgi/content?id=Rwwwgut..u7esdff6LESUcmdXhR698VLMt.e1znxVEM-1782025336.7428472-1.2.1.1-K.gVeB8TU6IHgmZWiUQzvhGUHDVL9C0Bi2AeA_F1JRQ” aria-hidden=”true” rel=”nofollow noopener” style=”display: none !important; visibility: hidden !important”/> <a href=”#main-content” class=”visually-hidden focusable”> Skip to main content </a><div class=”dialog-off-canvas-main-canvas” data-off-canvas-main-canvas=””><div id=”page” class=”hfeed site site-wrapper “><div id=”page-inner” class=”inner-wrapper in-w”><div id=”content-wrapper” class=”content-wrapper c-w”> <header id=”masthead” class=”site-header s-h hidden-print layout-newspaper style-monotone ” role=”banner”><div class=”outer secondary-nav-wrapper hidden-xs s-nav-w white-bg mono-color text-center”><div class=”container”><div class=”nav-inner-wrapper n-i-w secondary-nav”><div class=”n-i-c”> <span class=”current-date abs-menu”>Â .</span><div class=”extra-nav nb-dd pull-left show-label”><ul class=”menu”><li class=”menu-item menu-item-menu”><a href=”javascript:void(0)” class=”hidden-nav-toggle” data-action=”toggle-menu” data-react=”.hidden-nav-wrapper”><i class=”ti__menu”/> <span class=”label-text”>Menu</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-search menu-item-has-children by-click mega-menu mmenu-layout-default mmenu-size-default”> <a href=”javascript:void(0)” data-action=”open-slidedown-search” data-react=”#slidedown-search”><span data-action=”close-dropdown”><span aria-hidden=”true”><i class=”ti__close”/></span></span><span class=”hide-on-active”><i class=”ti__search”/></span> <span class=”label-text”>Search</span></a><div class=”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w”><div class=”mmenu-content-inner mmenu-ct-i container”><div class=”search-form-wrapper” role=”search”><form action=”/search/node” method=”get” id=”search-block-form” accept-charset=”UTF-8″><div class=”js-form-item form-item js-form-type-search form-item-keys js-form-item-keys form-no-label”> <label for=”edit-keys” class=”visually-hidden”>Search</label> <input title=”Enter the terms you wish to search for.” class=”search-field form-control form-search” data-drupal-selector=”edit-keys” type=”search” id=”edit-keys” name=”keys” value=”” size=”15″ maxlength=”128″/></div><input class=”search-form__submit button js-form-submit form-submit” data-drupal-selector=”edit-submit” type=”submit” id=”edit-submit” value=”Search”/></form></div></div></div></li></ul></div><ul class=”social-networks display-inline style-plain size-small without-counter social-media-links pull-right” data-wrapper=”true”><li class=”follow screen-reader-text”><span>Follow us:</span></li><li class=”facebook” data-service=”facebook” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a href=”http://www.facebook.com/lyobserver” title=”Facebook” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink” version=”1.1″ id=”Capa_1″ x=”0px” y=”0px” viewbox=”0 0 24 24″ xml:space=”preserve” width=”20″ height=”20″><g><path d=”M24,12.073c0,5.989-4.394,10.954-10.13,11.855v-8.363h2.789l0.531-3.46H13.87V9.86c0-0.947,0.464-1.869,1.95-1.869h1.509 V5.045c0,0-1.37-0.234-2.679-0.234c-2.734,0-4.52,1.657-4.52,4.656v2.637H7.091v3.46h3.039v8.363C4.395,23.025,0,18.061,0,12.073 c0-6.627,5.373-12,12-12S24,5.445,24,12.073z”/></g></svg></a></li><li class=”twitter” data-service=”twitter” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a href=”http://www.twitter.com/lyobserver” title=”twitter” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”20″ height=”20″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_1″ data-name=”Capa 1″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <polygon points=”6.861 6.159 15.737 17.764 17.097 17.764 8.322 6.159 6.861 6.159″/> <path d=”m12,0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12s5.373,12,12,12,12-5.373,12-12S18.627,0,12,0Zm3.063,19.232l-3.87-5.055-4.422,5.055h-2.458l5.733-6.554-6.046-7.91h5.062l3.494,4.621,4.043-4.621h2.455l-5.361,6.126,6.307,8.337h-4.937Z”/></svg></a></li><li class=”instagram” data-service=”instagram” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a href=”http://instagram.com/libyaobserver” title=”instagram” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”20″ height=”20″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_39″ data-name=”Capa 39″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <path d=”m14.502,11.986c0,1.431-1.16,2.591-2.591,2.591s-2.59-1.16-2.59-2.591,1.16-2.591,2.59-2.591,2.591,1.16,2.591,2.591h0Zm0,0″/> <path d=”m12,0h0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12h0c0,6.627,5.373,12,12,12h0c6.627,0,12-5.373,12-12h0C24,5.373,18.627,0,12,0Zm7.637,15.19c-.037.827-.169,1.392-.361,1.886-.199.511-.465.945-.897,1.377-.432.432-.866.698-1.376.896-.494.192-1.06.323-1.887.361-.829.038-1.094.047-3.205.047s-2.375-.009-3.204-.047c-.827-.038-1.392-.169-1.887-.361-.511-.198-.944-.465-1.377-.896-.432-.432-.698-.866-.897-1.377-.192-.494-.323-1.059-.361-1.886-.038-.829-.047-1.094-.047-3.205s.009-2.375.047-3.204c.038-.827.169-1.392.361-1.887.199-.511.465-.944.897-1.376s.866-.698,1.377-.897c.494-.192,1.06-.323,1.887-.361.829-.038,1.094-.047,3.204-.047s2.376.009,3.205.047c.827.037,1.392.169,1.887.361.511.198.944.465,1.376.897.432.432.698.866.897,1.376.192.494.323,1.06.361,1.887.038.829.047,1.093.047,3.204s-.009,2.375-.047,3.205h0Zm-1.666-7.788c-.141-.363-.309-.622-.582-.894-.272-.272-.531-.441-.894-.582-.274-.106-.685-.233-1.443-.267-.82-.038-1.066-.045-3.141-.045s-2.321.008-3.141.045c-.757.034-1.169.161-1.443.267-.363.141-.622.309-.894.582-.272.272-.441.531-.582.894-.106.274-.233.685-.267,1.443-.038.819-.045,1.065-.045,3.141s.008,2.321.045,3.141c.035.757.161,1.169.267,1.443.141.363.309.622.582.894.272.272.531.44.894.581.274.107.685.233,1.443.268.819.038,1.065.045,3.141.045s2.322-.008,3.141-.045c.758-.035,1.169-.161,1.443-.268.363-.141.622-.309.894-.581s.441-.531.582-.894c.106-.274.233-.685.267-1.443.038-.82.046-1.066.046-3.141s-.008-2.321-.046-3.141c-.035-.758-.161-1.169-.267-1.443h0Zm-6.059,8.574c-2.204,0-3.991-1.787-3.991-3.991s1.787-3.991,3.991-3.991,3.991,1.787,3.991,3.991-1.787,3.991-3.991,3.991h0Zm4.149-7.207c-.515,0-.933-.417-.933-.932s.417-.933.933-.933.933.418.933.933-.418.932-.933.932h0Zm0,0″/></svg></a></li><li class=”youtube” data-service=”youtube” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a href=”https://www.youtube.com/user/thelibyaobserver” title=”youtube” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”20″ height=”20″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_20″ data-name=”Capa 20″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <path d=”m10.258,9.467l4.452,2.533-4.452,2.533v-5.065Zm0,0″/> <path d=”m12,0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12s5.373,12,12,12,12-5.373,12-12S18.627,0,12,0h0Zm8.16,16.126c-.195.737-.773,1.318-1.506,1.516-1.328.358-6.654.358-6.654.358,0,0-5.326,0-6.654-.358-.733-.197-1.31-.778-1.506-1.516-.357-1.337-.357-4.126-.357-4.126,0,0,0-2.789.357-4.126.195-.737.773-1.318,1.506-1.515,1.328-.358,6.654-.358,6.654-.358,0,0,5.326,0,6.654.358.733.197,1.31.778,1.506,1.515.356,1.337.356,4.126.356,4.126,0,0,0,2.789-.356,4.126h0Zm0,0″/></svg></a></li><li class=”youtube” data-service=”WhatsApp” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a href=”https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8R4OlAu3aSJrI2ux0g” title=”WhatsApp” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”20″ height=”20″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_40″ data-name=”Capa 40″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <path d=”m12,0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12s5.373,12,12,12,12-5.373,12-12S18.627,0,12,0h0Zm.157,18.863h-.003c-1.174,0-2.328-.295-3.352-.854l-3.719.976.996-3.635c-.614-1.063-.937-2.27-.937-3.507.002-3.868,3.148-7.014,7.015-7.014,1.876,0,3.638.731,4.962,2.057,1.324,1.326,2.054,3.088,2.053,4.963-.001,3.868-3.149,7.014-7.015,7.014h0Zm.002-12.85c-3.216,0-5.832,2.615-5.833,5.83,0,1.102.308,2.175.891,3.103l.139.221-.589,2.151,2.206-.579.213.126c.895.531,1.921.812,2.968.813h.002c3.214,0,5.829-2.616,5.83-5.83,0-1.558-.605-3.023-1.706-4.125-1.101-1.102-2.565-1.709-4.122-1.71h0Zm3.429,8.337c-.146.41-.846.783-1.183.833-.302.045-.684.064-1.104-.069-.255-.081-.581-.188-.999-.369-1.758-.759-2.907-2.53-2.994-2.647-.088-.117-.716-.95-.716-1.813s.453-1.287.614-1.462c.161-.175.351-.219.467-.219s.234.001.336.006c.107.006.252-.041.394.301.146.351.497,1.214.541,1.302.044.088.073.19.015.307-.059.117-.088.19-.175.292-.088.102-.184.229-.263.307-.088.087-.179.182-.077.358.102.176.454.749.975,1.214.67.597,1.234.782,1.41.87.175.088.277.073.38-.044.103-.117.438-.512.555-.687.117-.176.234-.146.395-.088.16.059,1.022.482,1.198.57.175.088.292.131.336.204.044.073.044.424-.102.833h0Zm0,0″/></svg></a></li><li><a style=”text-decoration:none;” href=”https://ar.libyaobserver.ly”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”utf-8″??><svg style=”fill: #46caf7;” width=”20″ height=”20″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Layer_1″ data-name=”Layer 1″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″ xmlns:bx=”https://boxy-svg.com”> <defs> <lineargradient gradientunits=”userSpaceOnUse” x1=”10.85″ y1=”13.835″ x2=”10.85″ y2=”23.976″ id=”gradient-0″ gradienttransform=”matrix(1, 0, 0, 1, -0.619757, -10.197815)”> <stop offset=”0″ style=”stop-color: rgb(0% 0% 0%)”/> <stop offset=”1″ style=”stop-color: rgb(0% 0% 0%)”/> </lineargradient><style bx:fonts=”Zain”><![CDATA[@import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Zain%3Aital%2Cwght%400%2C200%3B0%2C300%3B0%2C400%3B0%2C700%3B0%2C800%3B0%2C900%3B1%2C300%3B1%2C400&display=swap);]]></style></defs> <path d=”M19,11.996V4.996C19,2.239,16.757-.004,14-.004H5C2.243-.004,0,2.239,0,4.996v12.854c-.053,1.663,1.983,2.754,3.34,1.788l3.963-2.643h6.697c2.757,0,5-2.243,5-5ZM7.7,7.7c.442,0,.8,.358,.8,.8s-.358,.8-.8,.8h-1.101v1.101h1.101c.442,0,.8,.358,.8,.8s-.358,.8-.8,.8h-1.7c-.552,0-1-.448-1-1V6c0-.552,.448-1,1-1h1.7c.442,0,.8,.358,.8,.8s-.358,.8-.8,.8h-1.101v1.101h1.101Zm4.726,3.777l-1.432-3.025v2.801c0,.412-.334,.747-.747,.747s-.747-.334-.747-.747V5.914c0-.505,.409-.914,.914-.914,.354,0,.675,.204,.827,.524l1.433,3.031v-2.808c0-.412,.334-.747,.747-.747s.747,.334,.747,.747v5.339c0,.505-.409,.914-.914,.914h0c-.353,0-.675-.204-.826-.523Zm11.574-2.481v12.854c.053,1.662-1.983,2.755-3.339,1.789l-3.964-2.644h-5.697c-1.45,0-2.747-.631-3.661-1.62l.569-.38h6.092c3.859,0,7-3.14,7-7V4.996c0-.193-.014-.383-.029-.573,1.776,.767,3.029,2.519,3.029,4.573Z”/> <rect x=”4.145″ y=”3.637″ width=”12.17″ height=”10.141″ style=”stroke-width: 0px; stroke: url(";#gradient-0";); paint-order: stroke;”/> <text style=”fill: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: Zain; font-size: 9.8px; font-weight: 800; white-space: pre;” x=”0.821″ y=”10.123″>Ã˜Â¹Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠ</text></svg></a></li></ul></div></div></div></div><div class=”outer site-banner-wrapper s-banner-w white-bg mono-color shadow-bottom”><div class=”container”><div class=”nav-inner-wrapper n-i-w site-banner text-center”><div class=”n-i-c headerleft”><div class=”site-branding-wrapper” style=”text-align: left”><div class=”site-branding image-logo has-mini-logo”> <a href=”/” rel=”home” title=”Home”><div class=”site-title site-logo desktop-logo”> <img class=”logo-site” src=”/sites/default/files/logo-en.png” alt=”Home”/></div><div class=”site-title site-logo mobile-logo”><img class=”logo-default logo-black” src=”/sites/default/files/logo-en.png” alt=”Home”/><span aria-hidden=”true”>Â </span></div></a><div class=”site-description”/></div></div></div><div class=”n-i-c headerright”><div class=”views-element-container settings-tray-editable” id=”block-views-block-top-ad-block-1″ data-drupal-settingstray=”editable” style=”margin-top: 45px; margin-bottom: 20px;”><div class=”drp-view js-view-dom-id-b387281892f2fd90bebaa2b20f7958c6826b029a0593cb1c6a325b9784c33cd7″/></div></div></div></div></div><div class=”outer primary-nav-wrapper p-nav-w”><div class=”hidden-xs hidden-sm secondary-bg invert-color”><div class=”container”><div class=”nav-inner-wrapper n-i-w primary-nav”><div class=”n-i-c”><nav id=”site-primary-nav-menu” class=”primary-nav-menu priority-nav loading nb-dd” role=”navigation”><nav role=”navigation” aria-labelledby=”block-drupalet-newspaper-main-menu-menu” id=”block-drupalet-newspaper-main-menu” class=”settings-tray-editable” data-drupal-settingstray=”editable”><h2 class=”visually-hidden” id=”block-drupalet-newspaper-main-menu-menu”>Main navigation</h2><ul class=”menu” id=”primary-menu”><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/” class=”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”<;front>;”>Home</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/news” class=”nav-link”>News</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/Economy” class=”nav-link”>Economy</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/Sports” class=”nav-link”>Sports</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/opinions” class=”nav-link”>Opinions</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href=”/Variety” class=”nav-link”>Variety</a><div class=”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu=”1″><ul class=”sub-menu”><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/art” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Art</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/Cartoons” class=”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”Cartoons”>Cartoons</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/crimes” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Crimes</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/culture” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Culture</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/life” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Life</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/science” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Science</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/tech” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Tech</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/travel” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Travel</a></li></ul></div></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/health” class=”nav-link”>Health</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/education” class=”nav-link”>Education</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href=”” class=”nav-link”>Multimedia</a><div class=”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu=”1″><ul class=”sub-menu”><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/news-in-images” class=”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”news-in-images”>Images</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/videos” class=”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”videos”>Videos</a></li></ul></div></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/print-edition” class=”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”print-edition”>Print edition</a></li></ul> </nav> </nav></div></div></div></div><div class=”hidden-md hidden-lg white-bg mono-color shadow-bottom”><div class=”container”><div class=”n-i-c s-h-m hidden-md hidden-lg”><div class=”extra-nav nb-dd pull-left”><ul class=”menu”><li class=”menu-item menu-item-menu”><a href=”javascript:void(0)” class=”hidden-nav-toggle” data-action=”toggle-menu” data-react=”.hidden-nav-wrapper”><i class=”ti__menu”/> <span class=”label-text”>Menu</span></a></li></ul></div><div class=”site-branding-wrapper pull-left”><div class=”site-branding image-logo has-mini-logo”> <a href=”” rel=”home”><div class=”site-title site-logo desktop-logo”><span>newsbeat Drupal</span></div><div class=”site-title site-logo mobile-logo”><span aria-hidden=”true”>Â </span></div> </a><div class=”site-description”>Just another Drupal site</div></div></div><div class=”extra-nav nb-dd pull-right”><ul class=”menu”><li class=”menu-item menu-item-search menu-item-has-children by-click mega-menu mmenu-layout-default mmenu-size-default”> <a href=”javascript:void(0)” data-action=”open-slidedown-search” data-react=”#slidedown-search”><span data-action=”close-dropdown”><span aria-hidden=”true”><i class=”ti__close”/></span></span><span class=”hide-on-active”><i class=”ti__search”/></span> <span class=”label-text”>Search</span></a><div class=”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w”><div class=”mmenu-content-inner mmenu-ct-i container”><div class=”search-form-wrapper” role=”search”><form action=”/search/node” method=”get” id=”search-block-form” accept-charset=”UTF-8″><div class=”js-form-item form-item js-form-type-search form-item-keys js-form-item-keys form-no-label”> <label for=”edit-keys” class=”visually-hidden”>Search</label> <input title=”Enter the terms you wish to search for.” class=”search-field form-control form-search” data-drupal-selector=”edit-keys” type=”search” id=”edit-keys” name=”keys” value=”” size=”15″ maxlength=”128″/></div><input class=”search-form__submit button js-form-submit form-submit” data-drupal-selector=”edit-submit” type=”submit” id=”edit-submit” value=”Search”/></form></div></div></div></li></ul></div></div></div></div></div></header> <main class=”site-content-outer s-c-o single-layout-v13″ role=”main”><article class=”hentry post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail ” data-post-url=”” data-role=”article”><div id=”content-inner” class=”site-content-inner s-c-i layout-default content-type-editor”><div id=”content” class=”site-content s-c container”><div id=”primary” class=”content-area c-a”><section id=”block-mainpagecontent” class=”section block drp-block first-page pbs pbs-triple post-blocks block-system block-system-main-block no-title” data-role=”wrapper”><div class=”pbs-inner” data-role=”inner”><div class=”pbs-content” data-role=”content”><div class=”hero-single”><div class=”page-header p-h page-header-single white-bg fullwidth shadow-bottom padding-top-0″><div class=”container” style=”padding-left: 0px !important;”><div class=”page-header-inner p-h-i”><div class=”m-hentry-s m-h-s post clone”><div class=”hentry-i h-i”><header class=”entry-header e-h”><div class=”entry-meta e-m above”> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”>Category: <a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a> </span></div><h1 class=”headline entry-title e-t” data-role=”article_title”><span class=”entry-title-primary”>UN report documents more than 1,100 violations against children in Libya</span></h1><div class=”entry-meta e-m below”> <span class=”byline meta-info”>by<span class=”author vcard”><a class=”url fn n”> <span><a title=”View user profile.” href=”/user/49″>AbdulkaderAssad</a></span></a></span></span><span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”><span><time datetime=”2026-06-20T21:47:32+02:00″ title=”Saturday, June 20, 2026 – 21:47″>Sat, 20/06/2026 – 21:47</time></span></time></span></div><div class=”sharing-buttons-wrapper shr-btn-w hidden-print clearfix”><ul data-wrapper=”true” class=”social-networks display-inline style-color size-large without-counter shape-rounded sharing-buttons init” data-role=”sticky_share” data-url=”<;?php echo $data; ?>;” data-title=”UN report documents more than 1,100 violations against children in Libya” data-source=”” data-media=””><li class=”facebook” data-service=”facebook” data-show=”true” data-label=”true” data-via=””><a title=”Share on Facebook” href=”https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?t=UN report documents more than 1,100 violations against children in Libya&;u=http://lyo.ly/8efl” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><i class=”ti__facebook”/><span>Share</span></a></li><li class=”twitter” data-service=”twitter” data-show=”true” data-label=”true” data-via=””><a title=”Share on Twitter” href=”https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=UN report documents more than 1,100 violations against children in Libya&;url=http://lyo.ly/8efl” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”><i class=”ti__twitter”/><span>Tweet</span></a></li></ul></div></header></div></div></div></div></div></div><div id=”main” class=”site-main s-m”><div class=”m-hentry-s m-h-s post”><div class=”hentry-i h-i”><div class=”entry-header e-h guten-bun”><div data-role=”article_content” class=”node__content guten-content clearfix m-e-c entry-content”/><div class=”m-media-w post-thumbnail e-p-t default”><div> <img loading=”lazy” src=”/sites/default/files/styles/wide/public/2023-09/united-nations.jpg?itok=jt6Gf-LO” alt=”UN”/></div></div><div data-role=”article_content” class=”node__content guten-content clearfix m-e-c entry-content”><p class=”text-align-justify”>United Nations Secretary-General AntÃ³nio Guterres has revealed that 1,140 grave violations affecting 56 children were documented in Libya during 2025, according to his annual report on children and armed conflict.</p><p class=”text-align-justify”>The report stated that the violations included killing and maiming, recruitment and use of children in armed conflict, as well as the detention of children over their alleged association with armed groups. It noted that most child casualties were caused by explosive remnants of war.</p><p class=”text-align-justify”>According to the report, child recruitment was attributed to a number of armed and security actors, while various parties were also found responsible for verified cases of child killings and injuries during the reporting period.</p><p class=”text-align-justify”>The United Nations further documented 1,084 incidents related to the denial or obstruction of humanitarian access, expressing concern over continuing restrictions on humanitarian operations and the growing impact of conflict on children.</p><p class=”text-align-justify”>Guterres called on the relevant authorities and stakeholders to strengthen child protection measures, end the detention of children, facilitate humanitarian access, and take effective steps to prevent child recruitment and protect children from exploitation and trafficking.</p></div><footer class=”entry-footer e-f hidden-print guten-bun” style=”margin-bottom: 30px;”> <span class=”tags-links meta-info”>Tags: <a href=”/tag/united-nations” hreflang=”en”>United Nations</a> <a href=”/tag/antonio-guterres” hreflang=”en”>Antonio Guterres</a> </span></footer></div></div></div></div><div class=”pbs-nav prev_next_top” data-role=”navigation” data-nav=”prev_next_top” data-uid=”DATA_POST_ID”><div class=”pbs-loader preloader”><div/><div/><div/></div></div></div><section class=”views-element-container settings-tray-editable section block drp-block first-page pbs pbs-triple post-blocks block-views block-views-blocklist-blog-block-10″ id=”block-views-block-list-blog-block-10″ data-drupal-settingstray=”editable” data-role=”wrapper”><div class=”pbs-inner” data-role=”inner”><div class=”pbs-header widget-title-wrapper w-t-w”><h3 class=”pbs-title widget-title w-t”><span>Read Also:</span></h3></div><div class=”pbs-content” data-role=”content”><div class=”drp-view js-view-dom-id-4ed06050e0adab98e54f66ce45dc16ed55271cf1f30fb5689e895c5137725178″><div class=”pbs-content pbs-row row” id=”jssor_1″ data-u=”slides”><div class=”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col__sm-1_3 mb__xs-2 mb__md-0″><article class=”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><div class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t default”> <a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-country-team-libya-discusses-ways-strengthen-coordination-support-libyas-stability” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2026-05/qutri.jpg?itok=D5ZfPTN5″ width=”300″ height=”200″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”UN Country Team in Libya discusses ways to strengthen coordination to support Libya's stability “/><img width=”300″ height=”200″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2026-05/qutri.jpg?itok=D5ZfPTN5″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”UN Country Team in Libya discusses ways to strengthen coordination to support Libya's stability “/></div></a> <span class=”format-icon standard”/> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”><a href=”#” title=”” class=”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a></span></a></span></div><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h4 sm__h5 md__h4″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-country-team-libya-discusses-ways-strengthen-coordination-support-libyas-stability” rel=”bookmark”>UN Country Team in Libya discusses ways to strengthen coordination to support Libya's stability </a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”>May 18, 2026</time>”>;<time datetime=”2026-05-18T19:41:38+02:00″>May 18, 2026</time></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__comment”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-country-team-libya-discusses-ways-strengthen-coordination-support-libyas-stability”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Comment”>comment</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”/></article></div><div class=”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col__sm-1_3 mb__xs-2 mb__md-0″><article class=”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><div class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t default”> <a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/al-koni-un-report-presidential-council-reflects-earlier-phase-institutional-discussions” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2025-04/koni.jpg?itok=TRro_WUW” width=”300″ height=”200″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”Al-Koni: UN report on Presidential Council reflects earlier phase of institutional discussions”/><img width=”300″ height=”200″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2025-04/koni.jpg?itok=TRro_WUW” class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”Al-Koni: UN report on Presidential Council reflects earlier phase of institutional discussions”/></div></a> <span class=”format-icon standard”/> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”><a href=”#” title=”” class=”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a></span></a></span></div><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h4 sm__h5 md__h4″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/al-koni-un-report-presidential-council-reflects-earlier-phase-institutional-discussions” rel=”bookmark”>Al-Koni: UN report on Presidential Council reflects earlier phase of institutional discussions</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”>April 18, 2026</time>”>;<time datetime=”2026-04-18T20:31:13+02:00″>April 18, 2026</time></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__comment”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/al-koni-un-report-presidential-council-reflects-earlier-phase-institutional-discussions”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Comment”>comment</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”/></article></div><div class=”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col__sm-1_3 mb__xs-2 mb__md-0″><article class=”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><div class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t default”> <a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-secretary-general-warns-arms-embargo-violations-and-book-oil-exploitation-libya” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/In-page/gute.jpg?itok=XsbAdmGt” width=”300″ height=”200″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”UN Secretary General warns of arms embargo violations and off-book oil exploitation in Libya”/><img width=”300″ height=”200″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/In-page/gute.jpg?itok=XsbAdmGt” class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”UN Secretary General warns of arms embargo violations and off-book oil exploitation in Libya”/></div></a> <span class=”format-icon standard”/> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”><a href=”#” title=”” class=”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a></span></a></span></div><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h4 sm__h5 md__h4″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-secretary-general-warns-arms-embargo-violations-and-book-oil-exploitation-libya” rel=”bookmark”>UN Secretary General warns of arms embargo violations and off-book oil exploitation in Libya</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”>April 16, 2026</time>”>;<time datetime=”2026-04-16T20:14:29+02:00″>April 16, 2026</time></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__comment”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-secretary-general-warns-arms-embargo-violations-and-book-oil-exploitation-libya”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Comment”>comment</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”/></article></div><div class=”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col__sm-1_3 mb__xs-2 mb__md-0″><article class=”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><div class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t default”> <a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-voices-concern-over-unauthorized-use-its-logos-libyan-political-initiative” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2026-02/unsmil.jpg?itok=tYhOjw1L” width=”300″ height=”200″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”UN voices concern over “unauthorized useâ€ of its logos in Libyan political initiative”/><img width=”300″ height=”200″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2026-02/unsmil.jpg?itok=tYhOjw1L” class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”UN voices concern over “unauthorized useâ€ of its logos in Libyan political initiative”/></div></a> <span class=”format-icon standard”/> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”><a href=”#” title=”” class=”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a></span></a></span></div><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h4 sm__h5 md__h4″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-voices-concern-over-unauthorized-use-its-logos-libyan-political-initiative” rel=”bookmark”>UN voices concern over “unauthorized useâ€ of its logos in Libyan political initiative</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”>March 26, 2026</time>”>;<time datetime=”2026-03-26T21:28:43+02:00″>March 26, 2026</time></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__comment”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-voices-concern-over-unauthorized-use-its-logos-libyan-political-initiative”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Comment”>comment</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”/></article></div><div class=”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col__sm-1_3 mb__xs-2 mb__md-0″><article class=”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><div class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t default”> <a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/guterres-hails-un-roadmap-calls-end-unilateral-actions-libya” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/In-page/gute.jpg?itok=XsbAdmGt” width=”300″ height=”200″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”Guterres hails UN roadmap, calls for an end to unilateral actions in Libya”/><img width=”300″ height=”200″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/In-page/gute.jpg?itok=XsbAdmGt” class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”Guterres hails UN roadmap, calls for an end to unilateral actions in Libya”/></div></a> <span class=”format-icon standard”/> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”><a href=”#” title=”” class=”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a></span></a></span></div><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h4 sm__h5 md__h4″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/guterres-hails-un-roadmap-calls-end-unilateral-actions-libya” rel=”bookmark”>Guterres hails UN roadmap, calls for an end to unilateral actions in Libya</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”>December 16, 2025</time>”>;<time datetime=”2025-12-16T19:07:11+02:00″>December 16, 2025</time></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__comment”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/guterres-hails-un-roadmap-calls-end-unilateral-actions-libya”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Comment”>comment</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”/></article></div><div class=”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col__sm-1_3 mb__xs-2 mb__md-0″><article class=”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><div class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t default”> <a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libya-elected-vice-president-un-environment-assembly” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2025-12/tafoz.jpg?itok=HsnjMcOg” width=”300″ height=”200″ class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”Libya elected vice president of UN Environment Assembly”/><img width=”300″ height=”200″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_300×200/public/2025-12/tafoz.jpg?itok=HsnjMcOg” class=”attachment-medium size-medium” alt=”Libya elected vice president of UN Environment Assembly”/></div></a> <span class=”format-icon standard”/> <span class=”cat-links meta-info”><a href=”#” title=”” class=”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href=”/news” hreflang=”en”>News</a></span></a></span></div><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h4 sm__h5 md__h4″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libya-elected-vice-president-un-environment-assembly” rel=”bookmark”>Libya elected vice president of UN Environment Assembly</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated”>December 13, 2025</time>”>;<time datetime=”2025-12-13T18:05:13+02:00″>December 13, 2025</time></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__comment”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libya-elected-vice-president-un-environment-assembly”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Comment”>comment</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”/></article></div></div></div></div><div class=”pbs-nav prev_next_top” data-role=”navigation” data-nav=”prev_next_top” data-uid=”DATA_POST_ID”><div class=”pbs-loader preloader”><div/><div/><div/></div></div></div></section></div><div id=”secondary” class=”widget-area sidebar sb main-sidebar m-sb hidden-print nbsd-wrapper hidden-xs hidden-sm est-d-gdbg” role=”complementary”><div class=”widget-area-inner nbsd-content”><aside class=”views-element-container settings-tray-editable block drp-block widget w widget_text post-blocks block-views block-views-blocklist-blog-block-9″ id=”block-views-block-list-blog-block-9″ data-drupal-settingstray=”editable”><div class=”textwidget”><section class=”first-page pbs pbs-13 post-blocks” data-role=”wrapper” data-width=””><div class=”pbs-inner” data-role=”inner”><div class=”pbs-header widget-title-wrapper w-t-w my-title”><h3 class=”pbs-title widget-title w-t”><span>Must read</span></h3></div><div class=”pbs-content” data-role=”content”><div class=”drp-view js-view-dom-id-9ca2f1c5afaf57abf00a63e63d37e80c1abf1da4dfb96813327fb79d875983e2″> <article class=”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h6 sm__h6 md__h6″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges” rel=”bookmark”>Haftar welcomes US proposal as rival political roadmap emerges</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated” datetime=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges”><time datetime=”2026-06-20T14:14:55+02:00″>June 20, 2026</time></time></span><span class=”comments-link meta-info”><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges”><i class=”ti__comment”/> 0</a></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__facebook-square”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Share”>Shares</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”> <a class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t square” href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_360×239/public/haftar00.jpeg?itok=GxxRoBjE” width=”150″ height=”150″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt=””/><img width=”150″ height=”150″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_360×239/public/haftar00.jpeg?itok=GxxRoBjE” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=””/></div><span class=”format-icon standard”/> </a><p class=”text-align-justify”>The so-called general command of Khalifa Haftar’s forces say they have accepted a proposal put forward by Massad Boulos, an adviser to the US president, describing it as</p></div></article><article class=”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h6 sm__h6 md__h6″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption” rel=”bookmark”>UN envoy warns of disinformation campaign, reports political progress and exposes corruption concerns</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated” datetime=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption”><time datetime=”2026-06-18T20:14:06+02:00″>June 18, 2026</time></time></span><span class=”comments-link meta-info”><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption”><i class=”ti__comment”/> 0</a></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__facebook-square”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption”>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Share”>Shares</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”> <a class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t square” href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_360×239/public/2026-06/tetteh.png?itok=F4jNN-WN” width=”150″ height=”150″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt=””/><img width=”150″ height=”150″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_360×239/public/2026-06/tetteh.png?itok=F4jNN-WN” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=””/></div><span class=”format-icon standard”/> </a><p class=”text-align-justify”>The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, warned the UN Security Council of what she described as a growing wave of hate speech and coord</p></div></article><article class=”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h6 sm__h6 md__h6″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″ rel=”bookmark”>Libya’s three councils reach agreement to hold elections before February 17, 2027</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated” datetime=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″><time datetime=”2026-06-18T20:02:42+02:00″>June 18, 2026</time></time></span><span class=”comments-link meta-info”><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″><i class=”ti__comment”/> 0</a></span><span class=”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class=”ti__facebook-square”/> <span class=”shares-count” data-service=”facebook” data-url=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″>0</span> <span class=”share-text” data-singular=”Share”>Shares</span></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”> <a class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t square” href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/news/libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″ aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_360×239/public/2023-09/news_13_0.jpg?itok=N5aXOzRT” width=”150″ height=”150″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt=””/><img width=”150″ height=”150″ src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_360×239/public/2023-09/news_13_0.jpg?itok=N5aXOzRT” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=””/></div><span class=”format-icon standard”/> </a><p class=”text-align-justify”>The leaderships of the House of Representatives (HoR), the High Council of State (HCS), and the Presidential Council (PC) announced their agreement on a principles docume</p></div></article></div></div></div></section></div></aside><aside class=”views-element-container settings-tray-editable block drp-block widget w widget_text post-blocks block-views block-views-blocklist-blog-block-top3-homapge-style1″ id=”block-views-block-list-blog-block-top3-homapge-style1″ data-drupal-settingstray=”editable”><div class=”textwidget”><section class=”first-page pbs pbs-13 post-blocks” data-role=”wrapper” data-width=””><div class=”pbs-inner” data-role=”inner”><div class=”pbs-header widget-title-wrapper w-t-w my-title”><h3 class=”pbs-title widget-title w-t”><span>News In Brief</span></h3></div><div class=”pbs-content” data-role=”content”><div class=”drp-view js-view-dom-id-9b4548fca8e4cbb3b02ba960d1a07fc82633d4c6628361656a09dc709a9e5e73″> <article class=”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h6 sm__h6 md__h6″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/maritime-rescue-reports-three-drownings-libyan-coast” rel=”bookmark”>Maritime rescue reports three drownings on Libyan coast</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated” datetime=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/maritime-rescue-reports-three-drownings-libyan-coast”><time datetime=”2026-06-20T19:54:26+02:00″>June 20, 2026</time></time></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”> <a class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t square” href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/maritime-rescue-reports-three-drownings-libyan-coast” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”/images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_150×150/public/drowning.jpeg?itok=uI8YIeRA” width=”150″ height=”150″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt=””/><img width=”150″ height=”150″ loading=”lazy” src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_150×150/public/drowning.jpeg?itok=uI8YIeRA” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=””/></div><span class=”format-icon standard”/> </a><p class=”text-align-justify”>The Maritime Rescue in the Eastern Region has announced that the main operations room of the Rescue Department for the Libyan coast recorded three drowning incidents, acc</p></div></article><article class=”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h6 sm__h6 md__h6″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/forgery-case-enabled-15-foreigners-obtain-national-id-numbers-uncovered” rel=”bookmark”>Forgery case enabled 15 foreigners obtain national ID numbers uncovered</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated” datetime=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/forgery-case-enabled-15-foreigners-obtain-national-id-numbers-uncovered”><time datetime=”2026-06-20T19:52:33+02:00″>June 20, 2026</time></time></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”> <a class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t square” href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/forgery-case-enabled-15-foreigners-obtain-national-id-numbers-uncovered” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”/images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_150×150/public/2023-08/attor.png?itok=eta7xvTh” width=”150″ height=”150″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt=””/><img width=”150″ height=”150″ loading=”lazy” src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_150×150/public/2023-08/attor.png?itok=eta7xvTh” class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=””/></div><span class=”format-icon standard”/> </a><p class=”text-align-justify”>Investigations conducted by the Civil Registry Data Forgery Investigators of the Tripoli Public Prosecutor’s Office have uncovered a forgery involving a family record.&;nb</p></div></article><article class=”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class=”entry-header pbs_e-h”><h4 class=”entry-title pbs_e-t xs__h6 sm__h6 md__h6″><a href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/caf-confirms-only-al-sweihli-and-al-ahli-tripoli-participate-its-competitions-next-season” rel=”bookmark”>CAF confirms only Al-Sweihli and Al-Ahli Tripoli to participate in its competitions for next season</a></h4><div class=”entry-meta pbs_e-m below”> <span class=”posted-on meta-info”><time class=”entry-date published updated” datetime=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/caf-confirms-only-al-sweihli-and-al-ahli-tripoli-participate-its-competitions-next-season”><time datetime=”2026-06-20T19:51:15+02:00″>June 20, 2026</time></time></span></div></header><div class=”entry-summary pbs_e-s”> <a class=”post-thumbnail pbs_e-p-t square” href=”https://libyaobserver.ly/inbrief/caf-confirms-only-al-sweihli-and-al-ahli-tripoli-participate-its-competitions-next-season” aria-hidden=”true”><div class=”thumb-w”><img src=”/images/lazy-load/1×1.trans.gif” data-lazy-src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_150×150/public/2024-10/caf1.png?itok=ETeCo4G1″ width=”150″ height=”150″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt=””/><img width=”150″ height=”150″ loading=”lazy” src=”/sites/default/files/styles/image_150×150/public/2024-10/caf1.png?itok=ETeCo4G1″ class=”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt=””/></div><span class=”format-icon standard”/> </a><p class=”text-align-justify”>The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has settled the debate regarding the participation system in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup, maintaini</p></div></article> <a href=”/inbrief”>MORE</a></div></div></div></section></div></aside></div></div></section></div></div> <footer id=”colophon” class=”site-footer s-f hidden-print layout-special style-monotone white-bg” role=”contentinfo”><div id=”footer-widgets” class=”outer footer-widgets f-w mono-color shadow-bottom”><div class=”container”><div class=”inner-container”><div class=”row footer-wigets-row f-w-r m-b__30″><div id=”footer-widget-1″ class=”footer-widget-col f-w-c col-md-2″><aside id=”nav_menu-1″ class=”widget w widget_nav_menu”><div class=”widget-title-wrapper w-t-w w-btn”><h3 class=”widget-title w-t”><span>Main Menu</span></h3><i class=”ti__angle-down w-btn-i”/></div><div class=”menu-menu-footer-1-container”><ul class=”menu” id=”menu-menu-footer-1″><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom “><a href=”/”><span>Home</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom “><a href=”/about-us”><span>About Us</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom “><a href=”/about-us”><span>Monthly Archive</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom “><a href=”/exchange-rates”><span>Exchange Rates</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom “><a href=”/advertise-us”><span>Advertise With Us</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom “><a href=”/terms-conditions”><span>Terms &; Conditions</span></a></li></ul></div></aside></div><div id=”footer-widget-2″ class=”footer-widget-col f-w-c col-md-2″><aside id=”nav_menu-1″ class=”widget w widget_nav_menu”><div class=”widget-title-wrapper w-t-w w-btn”><h3 class=”widget-title w-t”><span>Categories</span></h3><i class=”ti__angle-down w-btn-i”/></div><div class=”menu-menu-footer-1-container”><ul class=”menu” id=”menu-menu-footer-2″><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/news”><span>News</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/economy”><span>Economy</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/sports”><span>Sports</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/opinions”><span>Opinions</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/variety”><span>Variety</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/health”><span>Health</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/education”><span>Education</span></a></li></ul></div></aside></div><div id=”footer-widget-3″ class=”footer-widget-col f-w-c col-md-2″> <aside id=”nav_menu-1″ class=”widget w widget_nav_menu”><div class=”widget-title-wrapper w-t-w w-btn”><h3 class=”widget-title w-t”><span>Multimedia</span></h3><i class=”ti__angle-down w-btn-i”/></div><div class=”menu-menu-footer-1-container”><ul class=”menu” id=”menu-menu-footer-2″><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/news-in-images”><span>Images Gallery</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/videos”><span>Video Gallery</span></a></li><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-526″><a href=”/print-edition”><span>Print Edition</span></a></li></ul></div></aside></div><div id=”footer-widget-4″ class=”footer-widget-col f-w-c col-md-6″> <aside id=”nav_menu-1″ class=”widget w widget_nav_menu”><div class=”menu-menu-footer-1-container”><img style=”margin-bottom:20px;” src=”/sites/default/files/inline-images/footer-logo_0.png” data-entity-uuid=”008e4772-5e7e-4b42-b6b7-6344576c83bf” data-entity-type=”file”/><p style=”font-size:1.5em;”>Welcome to The Libya Observer. Your source for comprehensive and feature coverage of Libya daily news and events. Our goal is to bring you authentic and reliable news from different news sources.</p></div></aside></div></div><div class=”row footer-wigets-row f-w-r”><div id=”footer-widget-7″ class=”footer-widget-col f-w-c col-md-4 col-md-offset-4″> <aside class=”widget w widget_text”><div class=”widget-content w-c”><div class=”wpsc-wrapper layout-3_col shape-default style-black design-plain no-counter” data-cached=”false”><ul class=”wpsc-list”><li class=”facebook”><div class=”wpsc-service-w”><a href=”http://www.facebook.com/lyobserver” class=”wpsc-service-i” target=”_blank”><span class=”wpsc-service”><span class=”wpsc-service-icon”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink” version=”1.1″ id=”Capa_1″ x=”0px” y=”0px” viewbox=”0 0 24 24″ xml:space=”preserve” width=”40″ height=”40″><g><path d=”M24,12.073c0,5.989-4.394,10.954-10.13,11.855v-8.363h2.789l0.531-3.46H13.87V9.86c0-0.947,0.464-1.869,1.95-1.869h1.509 V5.045c0,0-1.37-0.234-2.679-0.234c-2.734,0-4.52,1.657-4.52,4.656v2.637H7.091v3.46h3.039v8.363C4.395,23.025,0,18.061,0,12.073 c0-6.627,5.373-12,12-12S24,5.445,24,12.073z”/></g></svg></span><span class=”wpsc-service-content”><span class=”wpsc-service-title”>Facebook</span></span></span></a></div></li><li class=”twitter”><div class=”wpsc-service-w”><a href=”http://www.twitter.com/lyobserver” class=”wpsc-service-i” target=”_blank”><span class=”wpsc-service”><span class=”wpsc-service-icon”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”40″ height=”40″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_1″ data-name=”Capa 1″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <polygon points=”6.861 6.159 15.737 17.764 17.097 17.764 8.322 6.159 6.861 6.159″/> <path d=”m12,0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12s5.373,12,12,12,12-5.373,12-12S18.627,0,12,0Zm3.063,19.232l-3.87-5.055-4.422,5.055h-2.458l5.733-6.554-6.046-7.91h5.062l3.494,4.621,4.043-4.621h2.455l-5.361,6.126,6.307,8.337h-4.937Z”/></svg></span><span class=”wpsc-service-content”><span class=”wpsc-service-title”>X</span></span></span></a></div></li><li class=”instagram”><div class=”wpsc-service-w”><a href=”http://instagram.com/libyaobserver” class=”wpsc-service-i” target=”_blank”><span class=”wpsc-service”><span class=”wpsc-service-icon”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”40″ height=”40″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_39″ data-name=”Capa 39″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <path d=”m14.502,11.986c0,1.431-1.16,2.591-2.591,2.591s-2.59-1.16-2.59-2.591,1.16-2.591,2.59-2.591,2.591,1.16,2.591,2.591h0Zm0,0″/> <path d=”m12,0h0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12h0c0,6.627,5.373,12,12,12h0c6.627,0,12-5.373,12-12h0C24,5.373,18.627,0,12,0Zm7.637,15.19c-.037.827-.169,1.392-.361,1.886-.199.511-.465.945-.897,1.377-.432.432-.866.698-1.376.896-.494.192-1.06.323-1.887.361-.829.038-1.094.047-3.205.047s-2.375-.009-3.204-.047c-.827-.038-1.392-.169-1.887-.361-.511-.198-.944-.465-1.377-.896-.432-.432-.698-.866-.897-1.377-.192-.494-.323-1.059-.361-1.886-.038-.829-.047-1.094-.047-3.205s.009-2.375.047-3.204c.038-.827.169-1.392.361-1.887.199-.511.465-.944.897-1.376s.866-.698,1.377-.897c.494-.192,1.06-.323,1.887-.361.829-.038,1.094-.047,3.204-.047s2.376.009,3.205.047c.827.037,1.392.169,1.887.361.511.198.944.465,1.376.897.432.432.698.866.897,1.376.192.494.323,1.06.361,1.887.038.829.047,1.093.047,3.204s-.009,2.375-.047,3.205h0Zm-1.666-7.788c-.141-.363-.309-.622-.582-.894-.272-.272-.531-.441-.894-.582-.274-.106-.685-.233-1.443-.267-.82-.038-1.066-.045-3.141-.045s-2.321.008-3.141.045c-.757.034-1.169.161-1.443.267-.363.141-.622.309-.894.582-.272.272-.441.531-.582.894-.106.274-.233.685-.267,1.443-.038.819-.045,1.065-.045,3.141s.008,2.321.045,3.141c.035.757.161,1.169.267,1.443.141.363.309.622.582.894.272.272.531.44.894.581.274.107.685.233,1.443.268.819.038,1.065.045,3.141.045s2.322-.008,3.141-.045c.758-.035,1.169-.161,1.443-.268.363-.141.622-.309.894-.581s.441-.531.582-.894c.106-.274.233-.685.267-1.443.038-.82.046-1.066.046-3.141s-.008-2.321-.046-3.141c-.035-.758-.161-1.169-.267-1.443h0Zm-6.059,8.574c-2.204,0-3.991-1.787-3.991-3.991s1.787-3.991,3.991-3.991,3.991,1.787,3.991,3.991-1.787,3.991-3.991,3.991h0Zm4.149-7.207c-.515,0-.933-.417-.933-.932s.417-.933.933-.933.933.418.933.933-.418.932-.933.932h0Zm0,0″/></svg></span><span class=”wpsc-service-content”><span class=”wpsc-service-title”>Instagram</span></span></span></a></div></li><li class=”youtube”><div class=”wpsc-service-w”><a href=”https://www.youtube.com/user/thelibyaobserver” class=”wpsc-service-i” target=”_blank”><span class=”wpsc-service”><span class=”wpsc-service-icon”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”40″ height=”40″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_20″ data-name=”Capa 20″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <path d=”m10.258,9.467l4.452,2.533-4.452,2.533v-5.065Zm0,0″/> <path d=”m12,0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12s5.373,12,12,12,12-5.373,12-12S18.627,0,12,0h0Zm8.16,16.126c-.195.737-.773,1.318-1.506,1.516-1.328.358-6.654.358-6.654.358,0,0-5.326,0-6.654-.358-.733-.197-1.31-.778-1.506-1.516-.357-1.337-.357-4.126-.357-4.126,0,0,0-2.789.357-4.126.195-.737.773-1.318,1.506-1.515,1.328-.358,6.654-.358,6.654-.358,0,0,5.326,0,6.654.358.733.197,1.31.778,1.506,1.515.356,1.337.356,4.126.356,4.126,0,0,0,2.789-.356,4.126h0Zm0,0″/></svg></span><span class=”wpsc-service-content”><span class=”wpsc-service-title”>YouTube</span></span></span></a></div></li><li class=”youtube”><div class=”wpsc-service-w”><a href=”https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8R4OlAu3aSJrI2ux0g” class=”wpsc-service-i” target=”_blank”><span class=”wpsc-service”><span class=”wpsc-service-icon”><?xml version=”1.0″ encoding=”UTF-8″??><svg style=”fill: #859d9f;” width=”40″ height=”40″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” id=”Capa_40″ data-name=”Capa 40″ viewbox=”0 0 24 24″> <path d=”m12,0C5.373,0,0,5.373,0,12s5.373,12,12,12,12-5.373,12-12S18.627,0,12,0h0Zm.157,18.863h-.003c-1.174,0-2.328-.295-3.352-.854l-3.719.976.996-3.635c-.614-1.063-.937-2.27-.937-3.507.002-3.868,3.148-7.014,7.015-7.014,1.876,0,3.638.731,4.962,2.057,1.324,1.326,2.054,3.088,2.053,4.963-.001,3.868-3.149,7.014-7.015,7.014h0Zm.002-12.85c-3.216,0-5.832,2.615-5.833,5.83,0,1.102.308,2.175.891,3.103l.139.221-.589,2.151,2.206-.579.213.126c.895.531,1.921.812,2.968.813h.002c3.214,0,5.829-2.616,5.83-5.83,0-1.558-.605-3.023-1.706-4.125-1.101-1.102-2.565-1.709-4.122-1.71h0Zm3.429,8.337c-.146.41-.846.783-1.183.833-.302.045-.684.064-1.104-.069-.255-.081-.581-.188-.999-.369-1.758-.759-2.907-2.53-2.994-2.647-.088-.117-.716-.95-.716-1.813s.453-1.287.614-1.462c.161-.175.351-.219.467-.219s.234.001.336.006c.107.006.252-.041.394.301.146.351.497,1.214.541,1.302.044.088.073.19.015.307-.059.117-.088.19-.175.292-.088.102-.184.229-.263.307-.088.087-.179.182-.077.358.102.176.454.749.975,1.214.67.597,1.234.782,1.41.87.175.088.277.073.38-.044.103-.117.438-.512.555-.687.117-.176.234-.146.395-.088.16.059,1.022.482,1.198.57.175.088.292.131.336.204.044.073.044.424-.102.833h0Zm0,0″/></svg></span><span class=”wpsc-service-content”><span class=”wpsc-service-title”>WhatsApp</span></span></span></a></div></li></ul></div></div> </aside></div></div></div></div></div><div id=”footer-info” class=”outer site-info f-i secondary-bg invert-color”><div class=”container”><div class=”inner-container”><div class=”copyright text-center”><div class=”widget-content w-c”><div class=”textwidget”><p class=”text-align-center”><strong style=”font-size:1.3em;”>The Libya Observer ...</strong> <em>when you need to know.</em></p></div></div></div></div></div></div></footer></div></article></main></div></div></div><div id=”hidden-nav-wrapper” class=”hidden-nav-wrapper h-nav-w” data-role=”hidden-nav”><div id=”hidden-nav-inner” class=”hidden-nav-inner h-nav-in white-bg default-color b-bd”><div id=”hidden-nav” class=”hidden-nav h-nav”><div class=”hidden-nav-header h-nav-h”/><div class=”hidden-nav-body h-nav-b”><ul data-wrapper=”true” class=”social-networks display-inline style-plain size-small without-counter social-media-links init”><li class=”follow screen-reader-text”><span><span>Follow us:</span></span></li><li class=”facebook” data-service=”facebook” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a title=”Facebook” href=”#” target=”_blank”><i class=”ti__facebook-square”/><span>Facebook</span></a></li><li class=”twitter” data-service=”twitter” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a title=”Twitter” href=”#” target=”_blank”><i class=”ti__twitter”/><span>Twitter</span></a></li><li class=”snapchat” data-service=”snapchat” data-show=”true” data-label=”false”><a title=”Snapchat” href=”#” target=”_blank”><i class=”ti__snapchat”/><span>Snapchat</span></a></li><li class=”more” data-service=”more” data-show=”false” data-label=”false”><a title=”More” href=”javascript:void(0)” target=”_blank”><i class=”ti__more-horiz”/><span>More</span></a></li></ul> <nav role=”navigation” aria-labelledby=”block-mainnavigation-menu” id=”block-mainnavigation” class=”settings-tray-editable” data-drupal-settingstray=”editable”><h2 class=”visually-hidden” id=”block-mainnavigation-menu”>Main navigation</h2><ul class=”menu” id=”primary-menu”><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/” class=”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”<;front>;”>Home</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/news” class=”nav-link”>News</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/Economy” class=”nav-link”>Economy</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/Sports” class=”nav-link”>Sports</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/opinions” class=”nav-link”>Opinions</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href=”/Variety” class=”nav-link”>Variety</a><div class=”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu=”1″><ul class=”sub-menu”><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/art” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Art</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/Cartoons” class=”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”Cartoons”>Cartoons</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/crimes” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Crimes</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/culture” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Culture</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/life” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Life</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/science” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Science</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/tech” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Tech</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/travel” class=”nav-dropdown-link”>Travel</a></li></ul></div></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/health” class=”nav-link”>Health</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/education” class=”nav-link”>Education</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href=”” class=”nav-link”>Multimedia</a><div class=”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu=”1″><ul class=”sub-menu”><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/news-in-images” class=”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”news-in-images”>Images</a></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href=”/videos” class=”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”videos”>Videos</a></li></ul></div></li><li class=”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href=”/print-edition” class=”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path=”print-edition”>Print edition</a></li></ul> </nav></div></div></div><div class=”hidden-nav-bg h-nav-bg”/> <a href=”javascript:void(0)” title=”Close” class=”h-nav-toggle hidden-nav-toggle” data-action=”toggle-menu” data-react=”.hidden-nav-wrapper”> <i class=”ti__close”/> </a></div></div>