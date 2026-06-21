Home Guerra Informe de la ONU documenta más de 1,100 violaciones contra niños en...

Informe de la ONU documenta más de 1,100 violaciones contra niños en Libia

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Gabriel Sánchez
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<rect x&equals;”4&period;145″ y&equals;”3&period;637″ width&equals;”12&period;17″ height&equals;”10&period;141″ style&equals;”stroke-width&colon; 0px&semi; stroke&colon; url&lpar;&quot&semi;&num;gradient-0&quot&semi;&rpar;&semi; paint-order&colon; stroke&semi;”&sol;> <text style&equals;”fill&colon; rgb&lpar;255&comma; 255&comma; 255&rpar;&semi; font-family&colon; Zain&semi; font-size&colon; 9&period;8px&semi; font-weight&colon; 800&semi; white-space&colon; pre&semi;” x&equals;”0&period;821″ y&equals;”10&period;123″>Ã˜Â¹Ã˜Â±Ã˜Â¨Ã™ÂŠ<&sol;text><&sol;svg><&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”outer site-banner-wrapper s-banner-w white-bg mono-color shadow-bottom”><div class&equals;”container”><div class&equals;”nav-inner-wrapper n-i-w site-banner text-center”><div class&equals;”n-i-c headerleft”><div class&equals;”site-branding-wrapper” style&equals;”text-align&colon; left”><div class&equals;”site-branding image-logo has-mini-logo”> <a href&equals;”&sol;” rel&equals;”home” title&equals;”Home”><div class&equals;”site-title site-logo desktop-logo”> <img class&equals;”logo-site” src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;logo-en&period;png” alt&equals;”Home”&sol;><&sol;div><div class&equals;”site-title site-logo mobile-logo”><img class&equals;”logo-default logo-black” src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;logo-en&period;png” alt&equals;”Home”&sol;><span aria-hidden&equals;”true”>Â <&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;a><div class&equals;”site-description”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”n-i-c headerright”><div class&equals;”views-element-container settings-tray-editable” id&equals;”block-views-block-top-ad-block-1″ data-drupal-settingstray&equals;”editable” style&equals;”margin-top&colon; 45px&semi; margin-bottom&colon; 20px&semi;”><div class&equals;”drp-view js-view-dom-id-b387281892f2fd90bebaa2b20f7958c6826b029a0593cb1c6a325b9784c33cd7″&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”outer primary-nav-wrapper p-nav-w”><div class&equals;”hidden-xs hidden-sm secondary-bg invert-color”><div class&equals;”container”><div class&equals;”nav-inner-wrapper n-i-w primary-nav”><div class&equals;”n-i-c”><nav id&equals;”site-primary-nav-menu” class&equals;”primary-nav-menu priority-nav loading nb-dd” role&equals;”navigation”><nav role&equals;”navigation” aria-labelledby&equals;”block-drupalet-newspaper-main-menu-menu” id&equals;”block-drupalet-newspaper-main-menu” class&equals;”settings-tray-editable” data-drupal-settingstray&equals;”editable”><h2 class&equals;”visually-hidden” id&equals;”block-drupalet-newspaper-main-menu-menu”>Main navigation<&sol;h2><ul class&equals;”menu” id&equals;”primary-menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;” class&equals;”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”&lt&semi;front&gt&semi;”>Home<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;news” class&equals;”nav-link”>News<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Economy” class&equals;”nav-link”>Economy<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Sports” class&equals;”nav-link”>Sports<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;opinions” class&equals;”nav-link”>Opinions<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Variety” class&equals;”nav-link”>Variety<&sol;a><div class&equals;”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu&equals;”1″><ul class&equals;”sub-menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;art” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Art<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Cartoons” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”Cartoons”>Cartoons<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;crimes” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Crimes<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;culture” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Culture<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;life” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Life<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;science” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Science<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;tech” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Tech<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;travel” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Travel<&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;health” class&equals;”nav-link”>Health<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;education” class&equals;”nav-link”>Education<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href&equals;”” class&equals;”nav-link”>Multimedia<&sol;a><div class&equals;”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu&equals;”1″><ul class&equals;”sub-menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;news-in-images” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”news-in-images”>Images<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;videos” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”videos”>Videos<&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;print-edition” class&equals;”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”print-edition”>Print edition<&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul> <&sol;nav> <&sol;nav><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”hidden-md hidden-lg white-bg mono-color shadow-bottom”><div class&equals;”container”><div class&equals;”n-i-c s-h-m hidden-md hidden-lg”><div class&equals;”extra-nav nb-dd pull-left”><ul class&equals;”menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-menu”><a href&equals;”javascript&colon;void&lpar;0&rpar;” class&equals;”hidden-nav-toggle” data-action&equals;”toggle-menu” data-react&equals;”&period;hidden-nav-wrapper”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;menu”&sol;> <span class&equals;”label-text”>Menu<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><div class&equals;”site-branding-wrapper pull-left”><div class&equals;”site-branding image-logo has-mini-logo”> <a href&equals;”” rel&equals;”home”><div class&equals;”site-title site-logo desktop-logo”><span>newsbeat Drupal<&sol;span><&sol;div><div class&equals;”site-title site-logo mobile-logo”><span aria-hidden&equals;”true”>Â <&sol;span><&sol;div> <&sol;a><div class&equals;”site-description”>Just another Drupal site<&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”extra-nav nb-dd pull-right”><ul class&equals;”menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-search menu-item-has-children by-click mega-menu mmenu-layout-default mmenu-size-default”> <a href&equals;”javascript&colon;void&lpar;0&rpar;” data-action&equals;”open-slidedown-search” data-react&equals;”&num;slidedown-search”><span data-action&equals;”close-dropdown”><span aria-hidden&equals;”true”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;close”&sol;><&sol;span><&sol;span><span class&equals;”hide-on-active”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;search”&sol;><&sol;span> <span class&equals;”label-text”>Search<&sol;span><&sol;a><div class&equals;”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w”><div class&equals;”mmenu-content-inner mmenu-ct-i container”><div class&equals;”search-form-wrapper” role&equals;”search”><form action&equals;”&sol;search&sol;node” method&equals;”get” id&equals;”search-block-form” accept-charset&equals;”UTF-8″><div class&equals;”js-form-item form-item js-form-type-search form-item-keys js-form-item-keys form-no-label”> <label for&equals;”edit-keys” class&equals;”visually-hidden”>Search<&sol;label> <input title&equals;”Enter the terms you wish to search for&period;” class&equals;”search-field form-control form-search” data-drupal-selector&equals;”edit-keys” type&equals;”search” id&equals;”edit-keys” name&equals;”keys” value&equals;”” size&equals;”15″ maxlength&equals;”128″&sol;><&sol;div><input class&equals;”search-form&lowbar;&lowbar;submit button js-form-submit form-submit” data-drupal-selector&equals;”edit-submit” type&equals;”submit” id&equals;”edit-submit” value&equals;”Search”&sol;><&sol;form><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;header> <main class&equals;”site-content-outer s-c-o single-layout-v13″ role&equals;”main”><article class&equals;”hentry post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail ” data-post-url&equals;”” data-role&equals;”article”><div id&equals;”content-inner” class&equals;”site-content-inner s-c-i layout-default content-type-editor”><div id&equals;”content” class&equals;”site-content s-c container”><div id&equals;”primary” class&equals;”content-area c-a”><section id&equals;”block-mainpagecontent” class&equals;”section block drp-block first-page pbs pbs-triple post-blocks block-system block-system-main-block no-title” data-role&equals;”wrapper”><div class&equals;”pbs-inner” data-role&equals;”inner”><div class&equals;”pbs-content” data-role&equals;”content”><div class&equals;”hero-single”><div class&equals;”page-header p-h page-header-single white-bg fullwidth shadow-bottom padding-top-0″><div class&equals;”container” style&equals;”padding-left&colon; 0px &excl;important&semi;”><div class&equals;”page-header-inner p-h-i”><div class&equals;”m-hentry-s m-h-s post clone”><div class&equals;”hentry-i h-i”><header class&equals;”entry-header e-h”><div class&equals;”entry-meta e-m above”> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”>Category&colon; <a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a> <&sol;span><&sol;div><h1 class&equals;”headline entry-title e-t” data-role&equals;”article&lowbar;title”><span class&equals;”entry-title-primary”>UN report documents more than 1&comma;100 violations against children in Libya<&sol;span><&sol;h1><div class&equals;”entry-meta e-m below”> <span class&equals;”byline meta-info”>by<span class&equals;”author vcard”><a class&equals;”url fn n”> <span><a title&equals;”View user profile&period;” href&equals;”&sol;user&sol;49″>AbdulkaderAssad<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;span><span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated”><span><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-20T21&colon;47&colon;32&plus;02&colon;00″ title&equals;”Saturday&comma; June 20&comma; 2026 – 21&colon;47″>Sat&comma; 20&sol;06&sol;2026 – 21&colon;47<&sol;time><&sol;span><&sol;time><&sol;span><&sol;div><div class&equals;”sharing-buttons-wrapper shr-btn-w hidden-print clearfix”><ul data-wrapper&equals;”true” class&equals;”social-networks display-inline style-color size-large without-counter shape-rounded sharing-buttons init” data-role&equals;”sticky&lowbar;share” data-url&equals;”&lt&semi;&quest;php echo &dollar;data&semi; &quest;&gt&semi;” data-title&equals;”UN report documents more than 1&comma;100 violations against children in Libya” data-source&equals;”” data-media&equals;””><li class&equals;”facebook” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-show&equals;”true” data-label&equals;”true” data-via&equals;””><a title&equals;”Share on Facebook” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;facebook&period;com&sol;sharer&period;php&quest;t&equals;UN report documents more than 1&comma;100 violations against children in Libya&amp&semi;u&equals;http&colon;&sol;&sol;lyo&period;ly&sol;8efl” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” rel&equals;”noopener noreferrer”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;facebook”&sol;><span>Share<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”twitter” data-service&equals;”twitter” data-show&equals;”true” data-label&equals;”true” data-via&equals;””><a title&equals;”Share on Twitter” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;twitter&period;com&sol;intent&sol;tweet&quest;text&equals;UN report documents more than 1&comma;100 violations against children in Libya&amp&semi;url&equals;http&colon;&sol;&sol;lyo&period;ly&sol;8efl” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” rel&equals;”noopener noreferrer”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;twitter”&sol;><span>Tweet<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;header><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div id&equals;”main” class&equals;”site-main s-m”><div class&equals;”m-hentry-s m-h-s post”><div class&equals;”hentry-i h-i”><div class&equals;”entry-header e-h guten-bun”><div data-role&equals;”article&lowbar;content” class&equals;”node&lowbar;&lowbar;content guten-content clearfix m-e-c entry-content”&sol;><div class&equals;”m-media-w post-thumbnail e-p-t default”><div> <img loading&equals;”lazy” src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;wide&sol;public&sol;2023-09&sol;united-nations&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;jt6Gf-LO” alt&equals;”UN”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;div><div data-role&equals;”article&lowbar;content” class&equals;”node&lowbar;&lowbar;content guten-content clearfix m-e-c entry-content”><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>United Nations Secretary-General AntÃ³nio Guterres has revealed that 1&comma;140 grave violations affecting 56 children were documented in Libya during 2025&comma; according to his annual report on children and armed conflict&period;<&sol;p><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The report stated that the violations included killing and maiming&comma; recruitment and use of children in armed conflict&comma; as well as the detention of children over their alleged association with armed groups&period; It noted that most child casualties were caused by explosive remnants of war&period;<&sol;p><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>According to the report&comma; child recruitment was attributed to a number of armed and security actors&comma; while various parties were also found responsible for verified cases of child killings and injuries during the reporting period&period;<&sol;p><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The United Nations further documented 1&comma;084 incidents related to the denial or obstruction of humanitarian access&comma; expressing concern over continuing restrictions on humanitarian operations and the growing impact of conflict on children&period;<&sol;p><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>Guterres called on the relevant authorities and stakeholders to strengthen child protection measures&comma; end the detention of children&comma; facilitate humanitarian access&comma; and take effective steps to prevent child recruitment and protect children from exploitation and trafficking&period;<&sol;p><&sol;div><footer class&equals;”entry-footer e-f hidden-print guten-bun” style&equals;”margin-bottom&colon; 30px&semi;”> <span class&equals;”tags-links meta-info”>Tags&colon; <a href&equals;”&sol;tag&sol;united-nations” hreflang&equals;”en”>United Nations<&sol;a> <a href&equals;”&sol;tag&sol;antonio-guterres” hreflang&equals;”en”>Antonio Guterres<&sol;a> <&sol;span><&sol;footer><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-nav prev&lowbar;next&lowbar;top” data-role&equals;”navigation” 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width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2026-05&sol;qutri&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;D5ZfPTN5″ class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”UN Country Team in Libya discusses ways to strengthen coordination to support Libya's stability “&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;a> <span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”><a href&equals;”&num;” title&equals;”” class&equals;”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;div><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h4 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h5 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h4″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-country-team-libya-discusses-ways-strengthen-coordination-support-libyas-stability” rel&equals;”bookmark”>UN Country Team in Libya discusses ways to strengthen coordination to support Libya's stability <&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated”>May 18&comma; 2026<&sol;time>”&gt&semi;<time datetime&equals;”2026-05-18T19&colon;41&colon;38&plus;02&colon;00″>May 18&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-country-team-libya-discusses-ways-strengthen-coordination-support-libyas-stability”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Comment”>comment<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”&sol;><&sol;article><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col&lowbar;&lowbar;sm-1&lowbar;3 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;xs-2 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;md-0″><article class&equals;”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><div class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t default”> <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;al-koni-un-report-presidential-council-reflects-earlier-phase-institutional-discussions” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2025-04&sol;koni&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;TRro&lowbar;WUW” width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”Al-Koni&colon; UN report on Presidential Council reflects earlier phase of institutional discussions”&sol;><img width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2025-04&sol;koni&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;TRro&lowbar;WUW” class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”Al-Koni&colon; UN report on Presidential Council reflects earlier phase of institutional discussions”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;a> <span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”><a href&equals;”&num;” title&equals;”” class&equals;”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;div><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h4 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h5 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h4″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;al-koni-un-report-presidential-council-reflects-earlier-phase-institutional-discussions” rel&equals;”bookmark”>Al-Koni&colon; UN report on Presidential Council reflects earlier phase of institutional discussions<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated”>April 18&comma; 2026<&sol;time>”&gt&semi;<time datetime&equals;”2026-04-18T20&colon;31&colon;13&plus;02&colon;00″>April 18&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;al-koni-un-report-presidential-council-reflects-earlier-phase-institutional-discussions”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Comment”>comment<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”&sol;><&sol;article><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col&lowbar;&lowbar;sm-1&lowbar;3 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;xs-2 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;md-0″><article 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src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;In-page&sol;gute&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;XsbAdmGt” class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”UN Secretary General warns of arms embargo violations and off-book oil exploitation in Libya”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;a> <span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”><a href&equals;”&num;” title&equals;”” class&equals;”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;div><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h4 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h5 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h4″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-secretary-general-warns-arms-embargo-violations-and-book-oil-exploitation-libya” rel&equals;”bookmark”>UN Secretary General warns of arms embargo violations and off-book oil exploitation in Libya<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div 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status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><div class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t default”> <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-voices-concern-over-unauthorized-use-its-logos-libyan-political-initiative” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2026-02&sol;unsmil&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;tYhOjw1L” width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”UN voices concern over &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;unauthorized useâ€ of its logos in Libyan political initiative”&sol;><img width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2026-02&sol;unsmil&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;tYhOjw1L” class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”UN voices concern over &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;unauthorized useâ€ of its logos in Libyan political initiative”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;a> <span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”><a href&equals;”&num;” title&equals;”” class&equals;”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;div><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h4 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h5 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h4″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-voices-concern-over-unauthorized-use-its-logos-libyan-political-initiative” rel&equals;”bookmark”>UN voices concern over &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;unauthorized useâ€ of its logos in Libyan political initiative<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated”>March 26&comma; 2026<&sol;time>”&gt&semi;<time datetime&equals;”2026-03-26T21&colon;28&colon;43&plus;02&colon;00″>March 26&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-voices-concern-over-unauthorized-use-its-logos-libyan-political-initiative”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Comment”>comment<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”&sol;><&sol;article><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col&lowbar;&lowbar;sm-1&lowbar;3 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;xs-2 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;md-0″><article 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src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;In-page&sol;gute&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;XsbAdmGt” class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”Guterres hails UN roadmap&comma; calls for an end to unilateral actions in Libya”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;a> <span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”><a href&equals;”&num;” title&equals;”” class&equals;”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;div><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h4 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h5 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h4″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;guterres-hails-un-roadmap-calls-end-unilateral-actions-libya” rel&equals;”bookmark”>Guterres hails UN roadmap&comma; calls for an end to unilateral actions in Libya<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated”>December 16&comma; 2025<&sol;time>”&gt&semi;<time datetime&equals;”2025-12-16T19&colon;07&colon;11&plus;02&colon;00″>December 16&comma; 2025<&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;guterres-hails-un-roadmap-calls-end-unilateral-actions-libya”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Comment”>comment<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”&sol;><&sol;article><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-col pbs-col-lg col&lowbar;&lowbar;sm-1&lowbar;3 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;xs-2 mb&lowbar;&lowbar;md-0″><article class&equals;”post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry pbs-module pbs-module-default”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><div class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t default”> <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libya-elected-vice-president-un-environment-assembly” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2025-12&sol;tafoz&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;HsnjMcOg” width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”Libya elected vice president of UN Environment Assembly”&sol;><img width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”200″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;300×200&sol;public&sol;2025-12&sol;tafoz&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;HsnjMcOg” class&equals;”attachment-medium size-medium” alt&equals;”Libya elected vice president of UN Environment Assembly”&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;a> <span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <span class&equals;”cat-links meta-info”><a href&equals;”&num;” title&equals;”” class&equals;”cat-tag bg-by-cat”><span><a href&equals;”&sol;news” hreflang&equals;”en”>News<&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;span><&sol;div><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h4 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h5 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h4″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libya-elected-vice-president-un-environment-assembly” rel&equals;”bookmark”>Libya elected vice president of UN Environment Assembly<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated”>December 13&comma; 2025<&sol;time>”&gt&semi;<time datetime&equals;”2025-12-13T18&colon;05&colon;13&plus;02&colon;00″>December 13&comma; 2025<&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libya-elected-vice-president-un-environment-assembly”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Comment”>comment<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”&sol;><&sol;article><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-nav prev&lowbar;next&lowbar;top” data-role&equals;”navigation” data-nav&equals;”prev&lowbar;next&lowbar;top” data-uid&equals;”DATA&lowbar;POST&lowbar;ID”><div class&equals;”pbs-loader preloader”><div&sol;><div&sol;><div&sol;><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;section><&sol;div><div id&equals;”secondary” class&equals;”widget-area sidebar sb main-sidebar m-sb hidden-print nbsd-wrapper hidden-xs hidden-sm est-d-gdbg” role&equals;”complementary”><div class&equals;”widget-area-inner nbsd-content”><aside class&equals;”views-element-container settings-tray-editable block drp-block widget w widget&lowbar;text post-blocks block-views block-views-blocklist-blog-block-9″ id&equals;”block-views-block-list-blog-block-9″ data-drupal-settingstray&equals;”editable”><div class&equals;”textwidget”><section class&equals;”first-page pbs pbs-13 post-blocks” data-role&equals;”wrapper” data-width&equals;””><div class&equals;”pbs-inner” data-role&equals;”inner”><div class&equals;”pbs-header widget-title-wrapper w-t-w my-title”><h3 class&equals;”pbs-title widget-title w-t”><span>Must read<&sol;span><&sol;h3><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-content” data-role&equals;”content”><div class&equals;”drp-view js-view-dom-id-9ca2f1c5afaf57abf00a63e63d37e80c1abf1da4dfb96813327fb79d875983e2″> <article class&equals;”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h6″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges” rel&equals;”bookmark”>Haftar welcomes US proposal as rival political roadmap emerges<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated” datetime&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges”><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-20T14&colon;14&colon;55&plus;02&colon;00″>June 20&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”comments-link meta-info”><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> 0<&sol;a><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;facebook-square”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Share”>Shares<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”> <a class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t square” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;haftar-welcome-us-proposal-rival-political-roadmap-emerges” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;360×239&sol;public&sol;haftar00&period;jpeg&quest;itok&equals;GxxRoBjE” width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt&equals;””&sol;><img width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;360×239&sol;public&sol;haftar00&period;jpeg&quest;itok&equals;GxxRoBjE” class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt&equals;””&sol;><&sol;div><span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <&sol;a><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The so-called general command of Khalifa Haftar’s forces say they have accepted a proposal put forward by Massad Boulos&comma; an adviser to the US president&comma; describing it as<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;article><article class&equals;”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h6″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption” rel&equals;”bookmark”>UN envoy warns of disinformation campaign&comma; reports political progress and exposes corruption concerns<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated” datetime&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption”><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-18T20&colon;14&colon;06&plus;02&colon;00″>June 18&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”comments-link meta-info”><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> 0<&sol;a><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;facebook-square”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption”>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Share”>Shares<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”> <a class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t square” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;un-envoy-warns-disinformation-campaign-reports-political-progress-and-exposes-corruption” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;360×239&sol;public&sol;2026-06&sol;tetteh&period;png&quest;itok&equals;F4jNN-WN” width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt&equals;””&sol;><img width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;360×239&sol;public&sol;2026-06&sol;tetteh&period;png&quest;itok&equals;F4jNN-WN” class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt&equals;””&sol;><&sol;div><span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <&sol;a><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya&comma; Hanna Tetteh&comma; warned the UN Security Council of what she described as a growing wave of hate speech and coord<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;article><article class&equals;”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h6″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″ rel&equals;”bookmark”>Libya’s three councils reach agreement to hold elections before February 17&comma; 2027<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated” datetime&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-18T20&colon;02&colon;42&plus;02&colon;00″>June 18&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;time><&sol;span><span class&equals;”comments-link meta-info”><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;comment”&sol;> 0<&sol;a><&sol;span><span class&equals;”fb-shares shares-counter meta-info”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;facebook-square”&sol;> <span class&equals;”shares-count” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-url&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″>0<&sol;span> <span class&equals;”share-text” data-singular&equals;”Share”>Shares<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”> <a class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t square” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;news&sol;libyas-three-councils-reach-agreement-hold-elections-february-17-2027″ aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;360×239&sol;public&sol;2023-09&sol;news&lowbar;13&lowbar;0&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;N5aXOzRT” width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt&equals;””&sol;><img width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;360×239&sol;public&sol;2023-09&sol;news&lowbar;13&lowbar;0&period;jpg&quest;itok&equals;N5aXOzRT” class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt&equals;””&sol;><&sol;div><span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <&sol;a><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The leaderships of the House of Representatives &lpar;HoR&rpar;&comma; the High Council of State &lpar;HCS&rpar;&comma; and the Presidential Council &lpar;PC&rpar; announced their agreement on a principles docume<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;article><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;section><&sol;div><&sol;aside><aside class&equals;”views-element-container settings-tray-editable block drp-block widget w widget&lowbar;text post-blocks block-views block-views-blocklist-blog-block-top3-homapge-style1″ id&equals;”block-views-block-list-blog-block-top3-homapge-style1″ data-drupal-settingstray&equals;”editable”><div class&equals;”textwidget”><section class&equals;”first-page pbs pbs-13 post-blocks” data-role&equals;”wrapper” data-width&equals;””><div class&equals;”pbs-inner” data-role&equals;”inner”><div class&equals;”pbs-header widget-title-wrapper w-t-w my-title”><h3 class&equals;”pbs-title widget-title w-t”><span>News In Brief<&sol;span><&sol;h3><&sol;div><div class&equals;”pbs-content” data-role&equals;”content”><div class&equals;”drp-view js-view-dom-id-9b4548fca8e4cbb3b02ba960d1a07fc82633d4c6628361656a09dc709a9e5e73″> <article class&equals;”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h6″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;maritime-rescue-reports-three-drownings-libyan-coast” rel&equals;”bookmark”>Maritime rescue reports three drownings on Libyan coast<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated” datetime&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;maritime-rescue-reports-three-drownings-libyan-coast”><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-20T19&colon;54&colon;26&plus;02&colon;00″>June 20&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;time><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”> <a class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t square” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;maritime-rescue-reports-three-drownings-libyan-coast” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”&sol;images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;150×150&sol;public&sol;drowning&period;jpeg&quest;itok&equals;uI8YIeRA” width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt&equals;””&sol;><img width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ loading&equals;”lazy” src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;150×150&sol;public&sol;drowning&period;jpeg&quest;itok&equals;uI8YIeRA” class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt&equals;””&sol;><&sol;div><span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <&sol;a><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The Maritime Rescue in the Eastern Region has announced that the main operations room of the Rescue Department for the Libyan coast recorded three drowning incidents&comma; acc<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;article><article class&equals;”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h6″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;forgery-case-enabled-15-foreigners-obtain-national-id-numbers-uncovered” rel&equals;”bookmark”>Forgery case enabled 15 foreigners obtain national ID numbers uncovered<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated” datetime&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;forgery-case-enabled-15-foreigners-obtain-national-id-numbers-uncovered”><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-20T19&colon;52&colon;33&plus;02&colon;00″>June 20&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;time><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”> <a class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t square” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;forgery-case-enabled-15-foreigners-obtain-national-id-numbers-uncovered” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”&sol;images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;150×150&sol;public&sol;2023-08&sol;attor&period;png&quest;itok&equals;eta7xvTh” width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt&equals;””&sol;><img width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ loading&equals;”lazy” src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;150×150&sol;public&sol;2023-08&sol;attor&period;png&quest;itok&equals;eta7xvTh” class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt&equals;””&sol;><&sol;div><span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <&sol;a><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>Investigations conducted by the Civil Registry Data Forgery Investigators of the Tripoli Public Prosecutor’s Office have uncovered a forgery involving a family record&period;&amp&semi;nb<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;article><article class&equals;”type-post status-publish homepage-style1-top3-list pbs-module format-standard has-post-thumbnail pbs-module-thumb-alt-left pbs-module-thumb”><header class&equals;”entry-header pbs&lowbar;e-h”><h4 class&equals;”entry-title pbs&lowbar;e-t xs&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 sm&lowbar;&lowbar;h6 md&lowbar;&lowbar;h6″><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;caf-confirms-only-al-sweihli-and-al-ahli-tripoli-participate-its-competitions-next-season” rel&equals;”bookmark”>CAF confirms only Al-Sweihli and Al-Ahli Tripoli to participate in its competitions for next season<&sol;a><&sol;h4><div class&equals;”entry-meta pbs&lowbar;e-m below”> <span class&equals;”posted-on meta-info”><time class&equals;”entry-date published updated” datetime&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;caf-confirms-only-al-sweihli-and-al-ahli-tripoli-participate-its-competitions-next-season”><time datetime&equals;”2026-06-20T19&colon;51&colon;15&plus;02&colon;00″>June 20&comma; 2026<&sol;time><&sol;time><&sol;span><&sol;div><&sol;header><div class&equals;”entry-summary pbs&lowbar;e-s”> <a class&equals;”post-thumbnail pbs&lowbar;e-p-t square” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;libyaobserver&period;ly&sol;inbrief&sol;caf-confirms-only-al-sweihli-and-al-ahli-tripoli-participate-its-competitions-next-season” aria-hidden&equals;”true”><div class&equals;”thumb-w”><img src&equals;”&sol;images&sol;lazy-load&sol;1×1&period;trans&period;gif” data-lazy-src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;150×150&sol;public&sol;2024-10&sol;caf1&period;png&quest;itok&equals;ETeCo4G1″ width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image” alt&equals;””&sol;><img width&equals;”150″ height&equals;”150″ loading&equals;”lazy” src&equals;”&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;styles&sol;image&lowbar;150×150&sol;public&sol;2024-10&sol;caf1&period;png&quest;itok&equals;ETeCo4G1″ class&equals;”attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail” alt&equals;””&sol;><&sol;div><span class&equals;”format-icon standard”&sol;> <&sol;a><p class&equals;”text-align-justify”>The Confederation of African Football &lpar;CAF&rpar; has settled the debate regarding the participation system in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup&comma; maintaini<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;article> <a href&equals;”&sol;inbrief”>MORE<&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;section><&sol;div><&sol;aside><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;section><&sol;div><&sol;div> <footer id&equals;”colophon” class&equals;”site-footer s-f hidden-print layout-special style-monotone white-bg” role&equals;”contentinfo”><div id&equals;”footer-widgets” class&equals;”outer footer-widgets f-w mono-color shadow-bottom”><div class&equals;”container”><div class&equals;”inner-container”><div class&equals;”row footer-wigets-row f-w-r m-b&lowbar;&lowbar;30″><div id&equals;”footer-widget-1″ class&equals;”footer-widget-col f-w-c col-md-2″><aside id&equals;”nav&lowbar;menu-1″ class&equals;”widget w widget&lowbar;nav&lowbar;menu”><div class&equals;”widget-title-wrapper w-t-w w-btn”><h3 class&equals;”widget-title w-t”><span>Main 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class&equals;”wpsc-service-content”><span class&equals;”wpsc-service-title”>WhatsApp<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;div> <&sol;aside><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div id&equals;”footer-info” class&equals;”outer site-info f-i secondary-bg invert-color”><div class&equals;”container”><div class&equals;”inner-container”><div class&equals;”copyright text-center”><div class&equals;”widget-content w-c”><div class&equals;”textwidget”><p class&equals;”text-align-center”><strong style&equals;”font-size&colon;1&period;3em&semi;”>The Libya Observer &period;&period;&period;<&sol;strong> <em>when you need to know&period;<&sol;em><&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;footer><&sol;div><&sol;article><&sol;main><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div id&equals;”hidden-nav-wrapper” class&equals;”hidden-nav-wrapper h-nav-w” data-role&equals;”hidden-nav”><div id&equals;”hidden-nav-inner” class&equals;”hidden-nav-inner h-nav-in white-bg default-color b-bd”><div id&equals;”hidden-nav” class&equals;”hidden-nav h-nav”><div class&equals;”hidden-nav-header h-nav-h”&sol;><div class&equals;”hidden-nav-body h-nav-b”><ul data-wrapper&equals;”true” class&equals;”social-networks display-inline style-plain size-small without-counter social-media-links init”><li class&equals;”follow screen-reader-text”><span><span>Follow us&colon;<&sol;span><&sol;span><&sol;li><li class&equals;”facebook” data-service&equals;”facebook” data-show&equals;”true” data-label&equals;”false”><a title&equals;”Facebook” href&equals;”&num;” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;facebook-square”&sol;><span>Facebook<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”twitter” data-service&equals;”twitter” data-show&equals;”true” data-label&equals;”false”><a title&equals;”Twitter” href&equals;”&num;” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;twitter”&sol;><span>Twitter<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”snapchat” data-service&equals;”snapchat” data-show&equals;”true” data-label&equals;”false”><a title&equals;”Snapchat” href&equals;”&num;” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;snapchat”&sol;><span>Snapchat<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”more” data-service&equals;”more” data-show&equals;”false” data-label&equals;”false”><a title&equals;”More” href&equals;”javascript&colon;void&lpar;0&rpar;” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;more-horiz”&sol;><span>More<&sol;span><&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul> <nav role&equals;”navigation” aria-labelledby&equals;”block-mainnavigation-menu” id&equals;”block-mainnavigation” class&equals;”settings-tray-editable” data-drupal-settingstray&equals;”editable”><h2 class&equals;”visually-hidden” id&equals;”block-mainnavigation-menu”>Main navigation<&sol;h2><ul class&equals;”menu” id&equals;”primary-menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;” class&equals;”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”&lt&semi;front&gt&semi;”>Home<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;news” class&equals;”nav-link”>News<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Economy” class&equals;”nav-link”>Economy<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Sports” class&equals;”nav-link”>Sports<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;opinions” class&equals;”nav-link”>Opinions<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href&equals;”&sol;Variety” class&equals;”nav-link”>Variety<&sol;a><div class&equals;”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu&equals;”1″><ul class&equals;”sub-menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item 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href&equals;”&sol;tech” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Tech<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;travel” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link”>Travel<&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;health” class&equals;”nav-link”>Health<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;education” class&equals;”nav-link”>Education<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item menu-item–expanded”> <a href&equals;”” class&equals;”nav-link”>Multimedia<&sol;a><div class&equals;”mmenu-content-wrapper mmenu-ct-w” data-megamenu&equals;”1″><ul class&equals;”sub-menu”><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;news-in-images” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”news-in-images”>Images<&sol;a><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item nav-dropdown-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;videos” class&equals;”nav-dropdown-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”videos”>Videos<&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul><&sol;div><&sol;li><li class&equals;”menu-item mega-menu nav-item”> <a href&equals;”&sol;print-edition” class&equals;”nav-link” data-drupal-link-system-path&equals;”print-edition”>Print edition<&sol;a><&sol;li><&sol;ul> <&sol;nav><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div><div class&equals;”hidden-nav-bg h-nav-bg”&sol;> <a href&equals;”javascript&colon;void&lpar;0&rpar;” title&equals;”Close” class&equals;”h-nav-toggle hidden-nav-toggle” data-action&equals;”toggle-menu” data-react&equals;”&period;hidden-nav-wrapper”> <i class&equals;”ti&lowbar;&lowbar;close”&sol;> <&sol;a><&sol;div><&sol;div>

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