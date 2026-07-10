Añade notas de Contexto y Verificación de Hechos cortos entre corchetes en el Espagnol cuando sea relevante.

CONTENIDO:

(function() {

try {

var cs = document.currentScript,

p = (document.cookie.split(‘gnt_i=’)[1] || ”) + ‘;’,

l = p.substring(p.indexOf(‘~’) – 2, p.indexOf(‘;’));

if (!l) {

var n = window.performance && performance.getEntriesByType(‘navigation’) || [],

st = n[0].serverTiming || ”;

if (st.length) {

for (const t of st) {

if (t.name === ‘gnt_i’) {

l = t.description.split(‘*’)[2];

break;

}

}

}

}

if (l) {

var g = decodeURIComponent(l).split(‘~’);

comply({

country: g[0],

city: g[2],

zipcode: g[3],

state: g[1]

});

} else {