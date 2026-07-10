La guerra de Irán ve un aumento de los ataques liderados por Estados Unidos.

Important rules:
-
No traduzcas ni elimines etiquetas HTML de artículo válidas (p, h1–h6, ul, ol, li, strong, em, blockquote, a, img).
-
Elimina automáticamente cualquier código HTML o JavaScript que no sea del artículo (scripts, código de seguimiento, banners de cookies, ventanas emergentes de consentimiento, navegación, pie de página, anuncios, formularios, botones).
-
Solo traduce el texto visible entre las etiquetas.
-
Mantén el significado preciso y neutral.
-
Devuelve solo el contenido convertido.
-
No añadas explicaciones, notas o texto adicional.
-
Añade notas de Contexto y Verificación de Hechos cortos entre corchetes en el Espagnol cuando sea relevante.
CONTENIDO:
(function() {
try {
var cs = document.currentScript,
p = (document.cookie.split(‘gnt_i=’)[1] || ”) + ‘;’,
l = p.substring(p.indexOf(‘~’) – 2, p.indexOf(‘;’));
if (!l) {
var n = window.performance && performance.getEntriesByType(‘navigation’) || [],
st = n[0].serverTiming || ”;
if (st.length) {
for (const t of st) {
if (t.name === ‘gnt_i’) {
l = t.description.split(‘*’)[2];
break;
}
}
}
}
if (l) {
var g = decodeURIComponent(l).split(‘~’);
comply({
country: g[0],
city: g[2],
zipcode: g[3],
state: g[1]
});
} else {
comply(); } } catch(e) { comply(); } function comply(loc) { if(window.ga_privacy) return; loc = loc || {}; var host = window.location.hostname || '', eu = host.split('.')[0] === 'eu', cco = hp('gnt-t-gc'), sco = hp('gnt-t-gs'), cc = cco || loc.country || (eu ? 'ES' : 'US'), sc = sco || loc.state || (cc === 'US' ? 'CA' : ''), t = true, gdprLoc = {'AT': t, 'BE': t, 'BG': t, 'HR': t, 'CY': t, 'CZ': t, 'DK': t, 'EE': t, 'EL': t, 'EU': t, 'FI': t, 'FR': t, 'DE': t, 'GR': t, 'HU': t, 'IE': t, 'IT': t, 'LV': t, 'LT': t, 'LU': t, 'MT': t, 'NL': t, 'PL': t, 'PT': t, 'RO': t, 'SK': t, 'SI': t, 'ES': t, 'SE': t, 'NO': t, 'LI': t, 'IS': t, 'AD': t, 'AI': t, 'AQ': t, 'AW': t, 'AX': t, 'BL': t, 'BM': t, 'BQ': t, 'CH': t, 'CW': t, 'DG': t, 'EA': t, 'FK': t, 'GB': t, 'GF': t, 'GG': t, 'GI': t, 'GL': t, 'GP': t, 'GS': t, 'IC': t, 'IO': t, 'JE': t, 'KY': t, 'MC': t, 'ME': t, 'MS': t, 'MF': t, 'MQ': t, 'NC': t, 'PF': t, 'PM': t, 'PN': t, 'RE': t, 'SH': t, 'SM': t, 'SX': t, 'TC': t, 'TF': t, 'UK': t, 'VA': t, 'VG': t, 'WF': t, 'YT': t}, gdpr = !!(eu || gdprLoc[cc]), gppLoc = {'CA': 'usca', 'NV': 'usca', 'UT': 'usnat', 'CO': 'usco', 'CT': 'usct', 'VA': 'usva', 'FL': 'usnat', 'MD': 'usnat','MN': 'usnat', 'MT': 'usnat', 'OR': 'usnat', 'TN': 'usnat', 'TX': 'usnat', 'DE': 'usnat', 'IA': 'usnat', 'NE': 'usnat', 'NH': 'usnat', 'NJ': 'usnat'}, gpp = !gdpr && gppLoc[sc]; if (gdpr && !window.__tcfapi) { "use strict";function _typeof(t){return(_typeof="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(t){return typeof t}:function(t){return t&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&t.constructor===Symbol&&t!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof t})(t)}!function(){var t=function(){var t,e,o=[],n=window,r=n;for(;r;){try{if(r.frames.__tcfapiLocator){t=r;break}}catch(t){}if(r===n.top)break;r=r.parent}t||(!function t(){var e=n.document,o=!!n.frames.__tcfapiLocator;if(!o)if(e.body){var r=e.createElement("iframe");r.style.cssText="display:none",r.name="__tcfapiLocator",e.body.appendChild(r)}else setTimeout(t,5);return!o}(),n.__tcfapi=function(){for(var t=arguments.length,n=new Array(t),r=0;r3&&2===parseInt(n[1],10)&&"boolean"==typeof n[3]&&(e=n[3],"function"==typeof n[2]&&n[2]("set",!0)):"ping"===n[0]?"function"==typeof n[2]&&n[2]({gdprApplies:e,cmpLoaded:!1,cmpStatus:"stub"}):o.push(n)},n.addEventListener("message",(function(t){var e="string"==typeof t.data,o={};if(e)try{o=JSON.parse(t.data)}catch(t){}else o=t.data;var n="object"===_typeof(o)&&null!==o?o.__tcfapiCall:null;n&&window.__tcfapi(n.command,n.version,(function(o,r){var a={__tcfapiReturn:{returnValue:o,success:r,callId:n.callId}};t&&t.source&&t.source.postMessage&&t.source.postMessage(e?JSON.stringify(a):a,"*")}),n.parameter)}),!1))};"undefined"!=typeof module?module.exports=t:t()}(); } if (gpp && !window.__gpp) { window.__gpp_addFrame=function(e){if(!window.frames[e])if(document.body){var p=document.createElement("iframe");p.style.cssText="display:none",p.name=e,document.body.appendChild(p)}else window.setTimeout(window.__gppaddFrame,10,e)},window.__gpp_stub=function(){var e=arguments;if(__gpp.queue=__gpp.queue||[],!e.length)return __gpp.queue;var p,n=e[0],t=1function OptanonWrapper() { }Skip to main content