Former Olympic David Hearn takes 3-time US canoeing driver pleaded not guilty on felony charges after allegedly damaging the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington. The attorney defended Hearn, calling him a political “scapegoat” for the Trump administration’s controversial handling of the pool’s renovation. Hearn’s supporters protested outside the court with signs criticizing Trump’s management style. Hearn was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge for touching the pool during a bike ride, but the U.S. Attorney accused him of intentionally causing damage. The attorney argued that the government’s evidence was weak and criticized the administration’s scapegoating tactics. Hearn faces a possible 10-year prison sentence for causing over $1,000 in damage, but his legal team maintains his innocence and vows to fight the charges.