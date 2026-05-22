Home Guerra Jefe del ejército ordena estrategia renovada contra el terrorismo para derrotar la...

Jefe del ejército ordena estrategia renovada contra el terrorismo para derrotar la insurgencia.

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Gabriel Sánchez
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t&equals;Ge&lpar;e&comma;n&rpar;&comma;&lowbar;e&period;test&lpar;t&rpar;&quest;ce&lpar;e&rpar;&period;position&lpar;&rpar;&lbrack;n&rsqb;&plus;”px”&colon;t&rcub;&rpar;&rcub;&rpar;&comma;ce&period;each&lpar;&lbrace;Height&colon;”height”&comma;Width&colon;”width”&rcub;&comma;function&lpar;a&comma;s&rpar;&lbrace;ce&period;each&lpar;&lbrace;padding&colon;”inner”&plus;a&comma;content&colon;s&comma;””&colon;”outer”&plus;a&rcub;&comma;function&lpar;r&comma;o&rpar;&lbrace;ce&period;fn&lbrack;o&rsqb;&equals;function&lpar;e&comma;t&rpar;&lbrace;var n&equals;arguments&period;length&amp&semi;&amp&semi;&lpar;r&vert;&vert;”boolean”&excl;&equals;typeof e&rpar;&comma;i&equals;r&vert;&vert;&lpar;&excl;0&equals;&equals;&equals;e&vert;&vert;&excl;0&equals;&equals;&equals;t&quest;”margin”&colon;”border”&rpar;&semi;return R&lpar;this&comma;function&lpar;e&comma;t&comma;n&rpar;&lbrace;var r&semi;return y&lpar;e&rpar;&quest;0&equals;&equals;&equals;o&period;indexOf&lpar;”outer”&rpar;&quest;e&lbrack;”inner”&plus;a&rsqb;&colon;e&period;document&period;documentElement&lbrack;”client”&plus;a&rsqb;&colon;9&equals;&equals;&equals;e&period;nodeType&quest;&lpar;r&equals;e&period;documentElement&comma;Math&period;max&lpar;e&period;body&lbrack;”scroll”&plus;a&rsqb;&comma;r&lbrack;”scroll”&plus;a&rsqb;&comma;e&period;body&lbrack;”offset”&plus;a&rsqb;&comma;r&lbrack;”offset”&plus;a&rsqb;&comma;r&lbrack;”client”&plus;a&rsqb;&rpar;&rpar;&colon;void 0&equals;&equals;&equals;n&quest;ce&period;css&lpar;e&comma;t&comma;i&rpar;&colon;ce&period;style&lpar;e&comma;t&comma;n&comma;i&rpar;&rcub;&comma;s&comma;n&quest;e&colon;void 0&comma;n&rpar;&rcub;&rcub;&rpar;&rcub;&rpar;&comma;ce&period;each&lpar;&lbrack;”ajaxStart”&comma;”ajaxStop”&comma;”ajaxComplete”&comma;”ajaxError”&comma;”ajaxSuccess”&comma;”ajaxSend”&rsqb;&comma;function&lpar;e&comma;t&rpar;&lbrace;ce&period;fn&lbrack;t&rsqb;&equals;function&lpar;e&rpar;&lbrace;return this&period;on&lpar;t&comma;e&rpar;&rcub;&rcub;&rpar;&comma;ce&period;fn&period;extend&lpar;&lbrace;bind&colon;function&lpar;e&comma;t&comma;n&rpar;&lbrace;return this&period;on&lpar;e&comma;null&comma;t&comma;n&rpar;&rcub;&comma;unbind&colon;function&lpar;e&comma;t&rpar;&lbrace;return this&period;off&lpar;e&comma;null&comma;t&rpar;&rcub;&comma;delegate&colon;function&lpar;e&comma;t&comma;n&comma;r&rpar;&lbrace;return this&period;on&lpar;t&comma;e&comma;n&comma;r&rpar;&rcub;&comma;undelegate&colon;function&lpar;e&comma;t&comma;n&rpar;&lbrace;return 1&equals;&equals;&equals;arguments&period;length&quest;this&period;off&lpar;e&comma;”&ast;&ast;”&rpar;&colon;this&period;off&lpar;t&comma;e&vert;&vert;”&ast;&ast;”&comma;n&rpar;&rcub;&comma;hover&colon;function&lpar;e&comma;t&rpar;&lbrace;return this&period;mouseenter&lpar;e&rpar;&period;mouseleave&lpar;t&vert;&vert;e&rpar;&rcub;&rcub;&rpar;&comma;ce&period;each&lpar;”blur focus focusin focusout resize scroll click dblclick mousedown mouseup mousemove mouseover mouseout mouseenter mouseleave change select submit keydown keypress keyup contextmenu”&period;split&lpar;” “&rpar;&comma;function&lpar;e&comma;n&rpar;&lbrace;ce&period;fn&lbrack;n&rsqb;&equals;function&lpar;e&comma;t&rpar;&lbrace;return 0<arguments&period;length en&equals;”&sol;&Hat;&lbrack;&bsol;s&bsol;uFEFF&bsol;xA0&rsqb;&plus;&vert;&lpar;&lbrack;&Hat;&bsol;s&bsol;uFEFF&bsol;xA0&rsqb;&rpar;&lbrack;&bsol;s&bsol;uFEFF&bsol;xA0&rsqb;&plus;&dollar;&sol;g&semi;ce&period;proxy&equals;function&lpar;e&comma;t&rpar;&lbrace;var” n&equals;”” t&equals;”” r&equals;”ae&period;call&lpar;arguments&comma;2&rpar;&comma;&lpar;i&equals;function&lpar;&rpar;&lbrace;return” e&period;apply&equals;”” null&equals;”&equals;e&quest;&quot&semi;&quot&semi;&colon;&lpar;e&plus;&quot&semi;&quot&semi;&rpar;&period;replace&lpar;en&comma;&quot&semi;&dollar;1&quot&semi;&rpar;&rcub;&comma;&quot&semi;function&quot&semi;&equals;&equals;typeof” define&equals;”” ce&equals;”” tn&equals;”ie&period;jQuery&comma;nn&equals;ie&period;&dollar;&semi;return” ce&period;noconflict&equals;”function&lpar;e&rpar;&lbrace;return” ie&period;&equals;”” e&equals;”” var&equals;”” refresh&lowbar;key&equals;”refresh” refresh&lowbar;value&equals;”true” seconds&lowbar;to&lowbar;wait&lowbar;after&lowbar;viewability&equals;”60&semi;” function&equals;”” loadscriptbyid&equals;”” id&equals;”” type&equals;”” async&equals;”true&rpar;” el&equals;”” if&equals;”” el&period;type&equals;”type&semi;” el&period;setattribute&equals;”” src&equals;”” el&period;id&equals;”id&semi;” document&period;body&period;appendchild&equals;”” console&period;log&equals;”” script&equals;”” successfully&equals;”” loadheaderscripts&equals;”” name&equals;”” id&period;src&equals;”src&semi;” id&period;type&equals;”text&sol;javascript” document&period;getelementsbytagname&equals;”” appenddisqus&equals;”” d&equals;”” s&equals;”” s&period;id&equals;”disqus” s&period;src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday-ng&period;disqus&period;com&sol;embed&period;js” s&period;setattribute&equals;”” date&equals;”” d&period;body&equals;”” conditionalinjection&equals;”” true&equals;”” ismobile&equals;”” return&equals;”” m&equals;”” os&equals;”” navigator&period;useragent&equals;”” wa&equals;”” u&equals;”” i&equals;”” g&equals;”” navigator&period;useragent&period;substr&equals;”” note&colon;&equals;”” removed&equals;”” appendadnow&equals;”” entirely&equals;”” window&period;onload&equals;”function” loaded&equals;”” ids&equals;”&lbrack;&rsqb;&semi;” for&equals;”” of&equals;”” ids&period;push&equals;”” ads&equals;”” else&equals;”” window&period;googletag&equals;”window&period;googletag” cmd&colon;&equals;”” waitforgpt&equals;”” googletag&period;apiready&equals;”” initialized&period;&period;&period;&period;&period;&period;&equals;”” googletag&period;cmd&period;push&equals;”” document&period;body&period;clientwidth&equals;”” out-of-page&colon;&equals;”” top&equals;”” anchor&equals;”” v&equals;”googletag&period;defineOutOfPageSlot&lpar;” googletag&period;enums&period;outofpageformat&period;top&lowbar;anchor&equals;”” v&period;settargeting&equals;”” ad&equals;”” is&equals;”” initialized&period;&equals;”” scroll&equals;”” page&equals;”” to&equals;”” activate&period;&equals;”” gpt&equals;”” interstitial&equals;”” block&equals;”” here&equals;”” slots&equals;”” conditionally&equals;”” per&equals;”” device&equals;”” a&equals;”” o&equals;”” l&equals;”” c&equals;”” h&equals;”” p&equals;”” b&equals;”” f&equals;”” &period;defineslot&equals;”” &period;settargeting&equals;”” &period;addservice&equals;”” bd&lowbar;sidebar&lowbar;2&equals;”googletag” lazy&equals;”” load&equals;”” and&equals;”” refresh-on-viewability&equals;”” googletag&period;pubads&equals;”” fetchmarginpercent&colon;&equals;”” rendermarginpercent&colon;&equals;”” mobilescaling&colon;&equals;”” slot&equals;”event&period;slot&semi;”> -1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; setTimeout&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;pubads&lpar;&rpar;&period;refresh&lpar;&lbrack;slot&rsqb;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&comma; 1000 &ast; SECONDS&lowbar;TO&lowbar;WAIT&lowbar;AFTER&lowbar;VIEWABILITY&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;pubads&lpar;&rpar;&period;disableInitialLoad&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;pubads&lpar;&rpar;&period;enableSingleRequest&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;enableServices&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Only refresh the anchor &lpar;v&rpar;&semi; interstitial &lpar;i&rpar; was removed&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;pubads&lpar;&rpar;&period;refresh&lpar;&lbrack;v&rsqb;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; console&period;log&lpar;”AWAITING GPT INITIALIZATION&period;&period;&period;&period;&period;&period;”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; setTimeout&lpar;waitForGPT&comma; 500&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; IntersectionObserver for GPT display&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var a&comma; o&comma; n&comma; d&comma; s&comma; l&comma; r&comma; g&comma; c&comma; h&comma; p&comma; b&comma; u&comma; m&comma; i&comma; v&comma; f&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var targets &equals; &lbrack;&rsqb;&period;slice&period;call&lpar;document&period;querySelectorAll&lpar;”div&period;bd-admanager”&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;”IntersectionObserver” in window&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; let io &equals; new IntersectionObserver&lpar;function &lpar;entries&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; entries&period;forEach&lpar;function &lpar;entry&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;entry&period;isIntersecting&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; let el &equals; entry&period;target&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; switch &lpar;el&period;id&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1690469943006-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; r&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1690475556536-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; g&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018087997-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; c&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018488143-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; h&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018770369-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; p&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018831507-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; b&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693020204908-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; u&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1690475828217-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; m&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019230878-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; bd&lowbar;sidebar&lowbar;2&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1690469983344-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; a&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1690475714652-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; o&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019413544-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; n&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019455783-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; d&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019649387-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; s&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019696301-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; l&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; case “div-gpt-ad-1698135246783-0″&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; f&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; break&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; default&colon;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazySlot &equals; “”&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;lazySlot &excl;&equals;&equals; “”&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;pubads&lpar;&rpar;&period;refresh&lpar;&lbrack;lazySlot&rsqb;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;cmd&period;push&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; googletag&period;display&lpar;el&period;id&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; console&period;log&lpar;”intersecting gpt ” &plus; el&period;id&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; el&period;classList&period;remove&lpar;”bd-admanager”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; io&period;unobserve&lpar;el&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; targets&period;forEach&lpar;function &lpar;el&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; io&period;observe&lpar;el&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&sol;&ast; Lightbox plugin &ast;&sol;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&lpar;function &lpar;root&comma; factory&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;typeof define &equals;&equals;&equals; “function” &amp&semi;&amp&semi; define&period;amd&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; define&lpar;&lbrack;”jquery”&rsqb;&comma; factory&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else if &lpar;typeof exports &equals;&equals;&equals; “object”&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; module&period;exports &equals; factory&lpar;require&lpar;”jquery”&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; root&period;lightbox &equals; factory&lpar;root&period;jQuery&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&rcub;&rpar;&lpar;this&comma; function &lpar;&dollar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function Lightbox&lpar;options&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;album &equals; &lbrack;&rsqb;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;currentImageIndex &equals; void 0&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;init&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;options &equals; &dollar;&period;extend&lpar;&lbrace;&rcub;&comma; this&period;constructor&period;defaults&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;option&lpar;options&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;defaults &equals; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; albumLabel&colon; “Image &percnt;1 of &percnt;2″&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevices&colon; false&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; fadeDuration&colon; 600&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; fitImagesInViewport&colon; true&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; imageFadeDuration&colon; 600&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; positionFromTop&colon; 50&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; resizeDuration&colon; 700&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; showImageNumberLabel&colon; true&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; wrapAround&colon; false&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; disableScrolling&colon; false&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; sanitizeTitle&colon; false&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;option &equals; function &lpar;options&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&period;extend&lpar;this&period;options&comma; options&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;imageCountLabel &equals; function &lpar;current&comma; total&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return this&period;options&period;albumLabel&period;replace&lpar;&sol;&percnt;1&sol;g&comma; current&rpar;&period;replace&lpar;&sol;&percnt;2&sol;g&comma; total&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;init &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;document&rpar;&period;ready&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;enable&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;build&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;enable &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;”body”&rpar;&period;on&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “click”&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “a&lbrack;rel&Hat;&equals;lightbox&rsqb;&comma; area&lbrack;rel&Hat;&equals;lightbox&rsqb;&comma; a&lbrack;data-lightbox&rsqb;&comma; area&lbrack;data-lightbox&rsqb;”&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function &lpar;event&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;start&lpar;&dollar;&lpar;event&period;currentTarget&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;build &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;&dollar;&lpar;”&num;lightbox”&rpar;&period;length &gt&semi; 0&rpar; return&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; ‘<p&sol;>’ &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; ‘<div id&equals;”lightbox” tabindex&equals;”-1″ class&equals;”lightbox”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><div class&equals;”lb-outerContainer”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><div class&equals;”lb-container”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><img class&equals;”lb-image” src&equals;”data&colon;image&sol;gif&semi;base64&comma;R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAP&sol;&sol;&sol;wAAACH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAICRAEAOw&equals;&equals;” alt&equals;””&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><div class&equals;”lb-nav”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><a class&equals;”lb-prev” role&equals;”button” tabindex&equals;”0″ aria-label&equals;”Previous image” href&equals;””&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><a class&equals;”lb-next” role&equals;”button” tabindex&equals;”0″ aria-label&equals;”Next image” href&equals;””&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; “<&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>” &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><div class&equals;”lb-loader”><a class&equals;”lb-cancel” role&equals;”button” tabindex&equals;”0″&sol;><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; “<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>” &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><div class&equals;”lb-dataContainer”><div class&equals;”lb-data”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><p><span class&equals;”lb-caption”&sol;><span class&equals;”lb-number”&sol;><&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; ‘<&sol;p><div class&equals;”lb-closeContainer”><a class&equals;”lb-close” role&equals;”button” tabindex&equals;”0″&sol;><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>’ &plus;&NewLine; “<&sol;p><&sol;div><&sol;div><&sol;div>”&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&period;appendTo&lpar;&dollar;&lpar;”body”&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox &equals; &dollar;&lpar;”&num;lightbox”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;overlay &equals; &dollar;&lpar;”&num;lightboxOverlay”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer &equals; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-outerContainer”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;container &equals; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-container”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;image &equals; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-image”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;nav &equals; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-nav”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;containerPadding &equals; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; top&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;container&period;css&lpar;”padding-top”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; right&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;container&period;css&lpar;”padding-right”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; bottom&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;container&period;css&lpar;”padding-bottom”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; left&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;container&period;css&lpar;”padding-left”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;imageBorderWidth &equals; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; top&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;image&period;css&lpar;”border-top-width”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; right&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;image&period;css&lpar;”border-right-width”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; bottom&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;image&period;css&lpar;”border-bottom-width”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; left&colon; parseInt&lpar;this&period;&dollar;image&period;css&lpar;”border-left-width”&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;overlay&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&period;on&lpar;”click”&comma; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;end&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&period;on&lpar;”click”&comma; function &lpar;event&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;&dollar;&lpar;event&period;target&rpar;&period;attr&lpar;”id”&rpar; &equals;&equals;&equals; “lightbox”&rpar; self&period;end&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer&period;on&lpar;”click”&comma; function &lpar;event&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;&dollar;&lpar;event&period;target&rpar;&period;attr&lpar;”id”&rpar; &equals;&equals;&equals; “lightbox”&rpar; self&period;end&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-prev”&rpar;&period;on&lpar;”click”&comma; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;self&period;currentImageIndex &equals;&equals;&equals; 0&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;changeImage&lpar;self&period;album&period;length – 1&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;changeImage&lpar;self&period;currentImageIndex – 1&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-next”&rpar;&period;on&lpar;”click”&comma; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;self&period;currentImageIndex &equals;&equals;&equals; self&period;album&period;length – 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;changeImage&lpar;0&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;changeImage&lpar;self&period;currentImageIndex &plus; 1&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;nav&period;on&lpar;”mousedown”&comma; function &lpar;event&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;event&period;which &equals;&equals;&equals; 3&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;nav&period;css&lpar;”pointer-events”&comma; “none”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;one&lpar;”contextmenu”&comma; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; setTimeout&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;nav&period;css&lpar;”pointer-events”&comma; “auto”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&period;bind&lpar;self&rpar;&comma; 0&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-loader&comma; &period;lb-close”&rpar;&period;on&lpar;”click keyup”&comma; function &lpar;event&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;event&period;type &equals;&equals;&equals; “click” &vert;&vert; &lpar;event&period;type &equals;&equals;&equals; “keyup” &amp&semi;&amp&semi; &lpar;event&period;which &equals;&equals;&equals; 13 &vert;&vert; event&period;which &equals;&equals;&equals; 32&rpar;&rpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;end&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;start &equals; function &lpar;&dollar;link&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var &dollar;window &equals; &dollar;&lpar;window&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function addToAlbum&lpar;&dollar;elem&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;album&period;push&lpar;&lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; alt&colon; &dollar;elem&period;attr&lpar;”data-alt”&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; link&colon; &dollar;elem&period;attr&lpar;”href”&rpar;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; title&colon; &dollar;elem&period;attr&lpar;”data-title”&rpar; &vert;&vert; &dollar;elem&period;attr&lpar;”title”&rpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;window&period;on&lpar;”resize”&comma; &dollar;&period;proxy&lpar;this&period;sizeOverlay&comma; this&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;sizeOverlay&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;album &equals; &lbrack;&rsqb;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var index &equals; 0&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var dataLightbox &equals; &dollar;link&period;attr&lpar;”data-lightbox”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;dataLightbox&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var &dollar;group &equals; &dollar;&lpar;&dollar;link&period;prop&lpar;”tagName”&rpar; &plus; ‘&lbrack;data-lightbox&equals;”‘ &plus; dataLightbox &plus; ‘”&rsqb;’&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; for &lpar;var i &equals; 0&semi; i &lt&semi; &dollar;group&period;length&semi; i&plus;&plus;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; addToAlbum&lpar;&dollar;&lpar;&dollar;group&lbrack;i&rsqb;&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;&dollar;group&lbrack;i&rsqb; &equals;&equals;&equals; &dollar;link&lbrack;0&rsqb;&rpar; index &equals; i&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else if &lpar;&dollar;link&period;attr&lpar;”rel”&rpar; &equals;&equals;&equals; “lightbox”&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; addToAlbum&lpar;&dollar;link&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var &dollar;relGroup &equals; &dollar;&lpar;&dollar;link&period;prop&lpar;”tagName”&rpar; &plus; ‘&lbrack;rel&equals;”‘ &plus; &dollar;link&period;attr&lpar;”rel”&rpar; &plus; ‘”&rsqb;’&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; for &lpar;var j &equals; 0&semi; j &lt&semi; &dollar;relGroup&period;length&semi; j&plus;&plus;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; addToAlbum&lpar;&dollar;&lpar;&dollar;relGroup&lbrack;j&rsqb;&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;&dollar;relGroup&lbrack;j&rsqb; &equals;&equals;&equals; &dollar;link&lbrack;0&rsqb;&rpar; index &equals; j&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var top &equals; &dollar;window&period;scrollTop&lpar;&rpar; &plus; this&period;options&period;positionFromTop&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var left &equals; &dollar;window&period;scrollLeft&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;css&lpar;&lbrace; top&colon; top &plus; “px”&comma; left&colon; left &plus; “px” &rcub;&rpar;&period;fadeIn&lpar;this&period;options&period;fadeDuration&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;options&period;disableScrolling&rpar; &dollar;&lpar;”body”&rpar;&period;addClass&lpar;”lb-disable-scrolling”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;changeImage&lpar;index&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;changeImage &equals; function &lpar;index&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var src &equals; this&period;album&lbrack;index&rsqb;&period;link&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var ext &equals; src&period;split&lpar;”&period;”&rpar;&period;slice&lpar;-1&rpar;&lbrack;0&rsqb;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var &dollar;img &equals; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-image”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var preloader &equals; new Image&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;disableKeyboardNav&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;overlay&period;fadeIn&lpar;this&period;options&period;fadeDuration&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;”&period;lb-loader”&rpar;&period;fadeIn&lpar;”slow”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-image&comma; &period;lb-nav&comma; &period;lb-prev&comma; &period;lb-next&comma; &period;lb-dataContainer&comma; &period;lb-numbers&comma; &period;lb-caption”&rpar;&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer&period;addClass&lpar;”animating”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; preloader&period;onload &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;attr&lpar;&lbrace; alt&colon; self&period;album&lbrack;index&rsqb;&period;alt&comma; src&colon; src &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;width&lpar;preloader&period;width&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;height&lpar;preloader&period;height&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var aspect &equals; preloader&period;width &sol; preloader&period;height&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var winW &equals; &dollar;&lpar;window&rpar;&period;width&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var winH &equals; &dollar;&lpar;window&rpar;&period;height&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var maxW &equals;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; winW -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;containerPadding&period;left -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;containerPadding&period;right -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;imageBorderWidth&period;left -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;imageBorderWidth&period;right -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; 20&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var maxH &equals;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; winH -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;containerPadding&period;top -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;containerPadding&period;bottom -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;imageBorderWidth&period;top -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;imageBorderWidth&period;bottom -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;options&period;positionFromTop -&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; 70&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var w&comma; h&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;ext &equals;&equals;&equals; “svg”&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;aspect &gt&semi;&equals; 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; h &equals; parseInt&lpar;maxW &sol; aspect&comma; 10&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; w &equals; maxW&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; w &equals; parseInt&lpar;maxH &ast; aspect&comma; 10&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; h &equals; maxH&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;width&lpar;w&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;height&lpar;h&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;self&period;options&period;fitImagesInViewport&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;self&period;options&period;maxWidth &amp&semi;&amp&semi; self&period;options&period;maxWidth &lt&semi; maxW&rpar; maxW &equals; self&period;options&period;maxWidth&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;self&period;options&period;maxHeight &amp&semi;&amp&semi; self&period;options&period;maxHeight &lt&semi; maxH&rpar; maxH &equals; self&period;options&period;maxHeight&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; maxW &equals; self&period;options&period;maxWidth &vert;&vert; preloader&period;width &vert;&vert; maxW&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; maxH &equals; self&period;options&period;maxHeight &vert;&vert; preloader&period;height &vert;&vert; maxH&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;preloader&period;width &gt&semi; maxW &vert;&vert; preloader&period;height &gt&semi; maxH&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;preloader&period;width &sol; maxW &gt&semi; preloader&period;height &sol; maxH&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; w &equals; maxW&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; h &equals; parseInt&lpar;preloader&period;height &sol; &lpar;preloader&period;width &sol; w&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; h &equals; maxH&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; w &equals; parseInt&lpar;preloader&period;width &sol; &lpar;preloader&period;height &sol; h&rpar;&comma; 10&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;width&lpar;w&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;img&period;height&lpar;h&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;sizeContainer&lpar;&dollar;img&period;width&lpar;&rpar;&comma; &dollar;img&period;height&lpar;&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; preloader&period;src &equals; src&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;currentImageIndex &equals; index&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;sizeOverlay &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; setTimeout&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;overlay&period;width&lpar;&dollar;&lpar;document&rpar;&period;width&lpar;&rpar;&rpar;&period;height&lpar;&dollar;&lpar;document&rpar;&period;height&lpar;&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&comma; 0&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;sizeContainer &equals; function &lpar;imageWidth&comma; imageHeight&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var oldWidth &equals; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer&period;outerWidth&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var oldHeight &equals; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer&period;outerHeight&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var newWidth &equals;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; imageWidth &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;containerPadding&period;left &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;containerPadding&period;right &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;imageBorderWidth&period;left &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;imageBorderWidth&period;right&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var newHeight &equals;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; imageHeight &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;containerPadding&period;top &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;containerPadding&period;bottom &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;imageBorderWidth&period;top &plus;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;imageBorderWidth&period;bottom&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function postResize&lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-dataContainer”&rpar;&period;width&lpar;newWidth&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-prevLink”&rpar;&period;height&lpar;newHeight&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-nextLink”&rpar;&period;height&lpar;newHeight&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;&dollar;overlay&period;trigger&lpar;”focus”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; self&period;showImage&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;oldWidth &excl;&equals;&equals; newWidth &vert;&vert; oldHeight &excl;&equals;&equals; newHeight&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer&period;animate&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &lbrace; width&colon; newWidth&comma; height&colon; newHeight &rcub;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;options&period;resizeDuration&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “swing”&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; postResize&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; postResize&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;showImage &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-loader”&rpar;&period;stop&lpar;true&rpar;&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-image”&rpar;&period;fadeIn&lpar;this&period;options&period;imageFadeDuration&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;updateNav&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;updateDetails&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;preloadNeighboringImages&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;enableKeyboardNav&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;updateNav &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var alwaysShow &equals; false&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; try &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; document&period;createEvent&lpar;”TouchEvent”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; alwaysShow &equals; &excl;&excl;this&period;options&period;alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevices&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; catch &lpar;e&rpar; &lbrace;&rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-nav”&rpar;&period;show&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;album&period;length &gt&semi; 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;options&period;wrapAround&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;alwaysShow&rpar; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-prev&comma; &period;lb-next”&rpar;&period;css&lpar;”opacity”&comma; “1”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-prev&comma; &period;lb-next”&rpar;&period;show&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &gt&semi; 0&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-prev”&rpar;&period;show&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;alwaysShow&rpar; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-prev”&rpar;&period;css&lpar;”opacity”&comma; “1”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &lt&semi; this&period;album&period;length – 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-next”&rpar;&period;show&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;alwaysShow&rpar; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-next”&rpar;&period;css&lpar;”opacity”&comma; “1”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;updateDetails &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var self &equals; this&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;album&lbrack;this&period;currentImageIndex&rsqb;&period;title &excl;&equals;&equals; undefined &amp&semi;&amp&semi; this&period;album&lbrack;this&period;currentImageIndex&rsqb;&period;title &excl;&equals;&equals; “”&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var &dollar;caption &equals; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-caption”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;options&period;sanitizeTitle&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;caption&period;text&lpar;this&period;album&lbrack;this&period;currentImageIndex&rsqb;&period;title&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;caption&period;html&lpar;this&period;album&lbrack;this&period;currentImageIndex&rsqb;&period;title&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;caption&period;fadeIn&lpar;”fast”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;album&period;length &gt&semi; 1 &amp&semi;&amp&semi; this&period;options&period;showImageNumberLabel&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var label &equals; this&period;imageCountLabel&lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &plus; 1&comma; this&period;album&period;length&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-number”&rpar;&period;text&lpar;label&rpar;&period;fadeIn&lpar;”fast”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-number”&rpar;&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;outerContainer&period;removeClass&lpar;”animating”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;find&lpar;”&period;lb-dataContainer”&rpar;&period;fadeIn&lpar;this&period;options&period;resizeDuration&comma; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return self&period;sizeOverlay&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;preloadNeighboringImages &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;album&period;length &gt&semi; this&period;currentImageIndex &plus; 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; new Image&lpar;&rpar;&period;src &equals; this&period;album&lbrack;this&period;currentImageIndex &plus; 1&rsqb;&period;link&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &gt&semi; 0&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; new Image&lpar;&rpar;&period;src &equals; this&period;album&lbrack;this&period;currentImageIndex – 1&rsqb;&period;link&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;enableKeyboardNav &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;on&lpar;”keyup&period;keyboard”&comma; &dollar;&period;proxy&lpar;this&period;keyboardAction&comma; this&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;overlay&period;on&lpar;”keyup&period;keyboard”&comma; &dollar;&period;proxy&lpar;this&period;keyboardAction&comma; this&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;disableKeyboardNav &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;off&lpar;”&period;keyboard”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;overlay&period;off&lpar;”&period;keyboard”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;keyboardAction &equals; function &lpar;event&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var KEY&lowbar;ESC &equals; 27&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var KEY&lowbar;LEFT &equals; 37&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var KEY&lowbar;RIGHT &equals; 39&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var key &equals; event&period;keyCode&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;key &equals;&equals;&equals; KEY&lowbar;ESC&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; event&period;stopPropagation&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;end&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else if &lpar;key &equals;&equals;&equals; KEY&lowbar;LEFT&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &excl;&equals;&equals; 0&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;changeImage&lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex – 1&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else if &lpar;this&period;options&period;wrapAround &amp&semi;&amp&semi; this&period;album&period;length &gt&semi; 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;changeImage&lpar;this&period;album&period;length – 1&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else if &lpar;key &equals;&equals;&equals; KEY&lowbar;RIGHT&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &excl;&equals;&equals; this&period;album&period;length – 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;changeImage&lpar;this&period;currentImageIndex &plus; 1&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else if &lpar;this&period;options&period;wrapAround &amp&semi;&amp&semi; this&period;album&period;length &gt&semi; 1&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;changeImage&lpar;0&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; Lightbox&period;prototype&period;end &equals; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;disableKeyboardNav&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;window&rpar;&period;off&lpar;”resize”&comma; this&period;sizeOverlay&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;lightbox&period;fadeOut&lpar;this&period;options&period;fadeDuration&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; this&period;&dollar;overlay&period;fadeOut&lpar;this&period;options&period;fadeDuration&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;this&period;options&period;disableScrolling&rpar; &dollar;&lpar;”body”&rpar;&period;removeClass&lpar;”lb-disable-scrolling”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; return new Lightbox&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&sol;&ast; jQuery ready handlers and utilities &ast;&sol;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&dollar;&lpar;document&rpar;&period;ready&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Top nav hover&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;”&period;main-menu &period;dropdown”&rpar;&period;hover&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;this&rpar;&period;children&lpar;”&period;dropdown-menu”&rpar;&period;toggle&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Active nav link&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var path &equals; window&period;location&period;pathname&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;’a&period;nav-link&lbrack;href&equals;”‘ &plus; path &plus; ‘”&rsqb;’&rpar;&period;addClass&lpar;”active”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Sticky main menu&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var &dollar;menu &equals; &dollar;&lpar;”&period;main-menu”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var menuTop &equals; &dollar;menu&period;offset&lpar;&rpar;&period;top&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;window&rpar;&period;scroll&lpar;function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var scrollTop &equals; &dollar;&lpar;window&rpar;&period;scrollTop&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;menuTop &lt&semi; scrollTop&rpar; &dollar;menu&period;addClass&lpar;”fixed”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; else &dollar;menu&period;removeClass&lpar;”fixed”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Offcanvas submenu hover&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;”&period;sub-menu”&rpar;&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;”&period;offcanvas &period;offcanvas-body &period;menu li”&rpar;&period;hover&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;this&rpar;&period;children&lpar;”&period;sub-menu”&rpar;&period;slideDown&lpar;”fast”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &dollar;&lpar;this&rpar;&period;children&lpar;”&period;sub-menu”&rpar;&period;hide&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Ad&sol;SDK bootstraps based on device&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;isMobile&lpar;&rpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; console&period;log&lpar;”is mobile”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub; else &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; console&period;log&lpar;”is not mobile”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; loadScriptById&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “https&colon;&sol;&sol;pagead2&period;googlesyndication&period;com&sol;pagead&sol;js&sol;adsbygoogle&period;js&quest;client&equals;ca-pub-4436182731786816″&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “adsense-ad-tag”&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “text&sol;javascript”&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; loadScriptById&lpar;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;securepubads&period;g&period;doubleclick&period;net&sol;tag&sol;js&sol;gpt&period;js”&comma; “gpt-ad-tag”&comma; “text&sol;javascript”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Scroll progress&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var docScrollable &equals; document&period;documentElement&period;scrollHeight – document&period;documentElement&period;clientHeight&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; window&period;addEventListener&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “scroll”&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var y &equals; window&period;scrollY&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var pct &equals; Math&period;round&lpar;&lpar;y &sol; docScrollable&rpar; &ast; 100&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Ensure GPT&sol;Adsense loaded on mobile as user scrolls&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;isMobile&lpar;&rpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; loadScriptById&lpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “https&colon;&sol;&sol;pagead2&period;googlesyndication&period;com&sol;pagead&sol;js&sol;adsbygoogle&period;js&quest;client&equals;ca-pub-4436182731786816″&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “adsense-ad-tag”&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; “text&sol;javascript”&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; loadScriptById&lpar;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;securepubads&period;g&period;doubleclick&period;net&sol;tag&sol;js&sol;gpt&period;js”&comma; “gpt-ad-tag”&comma; “text&sol;javascript”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;pct &gt&semi;&equals; 5&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; console&period;log&lpar;”here”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;pct &gt&semi;&equals; 50&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; appendDisqus&lpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; NOTE&colon; Removed Adnow conditional injection here&period;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &sol;&sol; Previously&colon; conditionalInjection&lpar;”SC&lowbar;TBlock&lowbar;882015″&comma;”adnow”&comma;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;st-n&period;ads1-adnow&period;com&sol;js&sol;a&period;js”&rpar;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&comma;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; false&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&sol;&sol; Native lazy-load for images with IntersectionObserver&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;document&period;addEventListener&lpar;”DOMContentLoaded”&comma; function &lpar;&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; var lazyImgs &equals; &lbrack;&rsqb;&period;slice&period;call&lpar;document&period;querySelectorAll&lpar;”img&period;img-lazy-load”&rpar;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;”IntersectionObserver” in window&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; let io &equals; new IntersectionObserver&lpar;function &lpar;entries&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; entries&period;forEach&lpar;function &lpar;entry&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; if &lpar;entry&period;isIntersecting&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; let img &equals; entry&period;target&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; img&period;src &equals; img&period;dataset&period;src&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; img&period;classList&period;remove&lpar;”img-lazy-load”&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; io&period;unobserve&lpar;img&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; lazyImgs&period;forEach&lpar;function &lpar;img&rpar; &lbrace;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; io&period;observe&lpar;img&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &rcub;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;&rcub;&rpar;&semi;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <&excl;– Google tag &lpar;gtag&period;js&rpar; –>&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;– Google tag &lpar;gtag&period;js&rpar; –>&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;–Getsitecontrol–>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;– Start Lytics Tracking Tag Version 3 –>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;–dochase–>&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <&excl;–dochase end–>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;– GAM HEREDERS –>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <p>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;– TABOOLA HEADER –>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; <amp-analytics type&equals;”taboola” id&equals;”taboola”> &NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;amp-analytics>&NewLine; <&excl;– Matomo –>&NewLine;&NewLine;<&excl;– End Matomo Code –>&NewLine;&NewLine;&NewLine;<p>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;<&sol;p>&NewLine;&NewLine;&NewLine; <header>&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <section class&equals;”desktop-only”>&NewLine; <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng” aria-label&equals;”Homepage”>&NewLine; <img class&equals;”logo-banner” alt&equals;”businessday logo” src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;themes&sol;bday&lowbar;ng&lowbar;update&sol;assets&sol;build&sol;images&sol;bd-logo&period;png”&sol;>&NewLine; <&sol;a>&NewLine; <&sol;section>&NewLine; <nav class&equals;”navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-light main-menu”>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”container-fluid”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><button class&equals;”navbar-toggler” type&equals;”button” data-bs-toggle&equals;”collapse” data-bs-target&equals;”&num;navbarNavDropdown” aria-controls&equals;”navbarNavDropdown” aria-expanded&equals;”false” aria-label&equals;”Toggle navigation”>&NewLine; <span class&equals;”navbar-toggler-icon”&sol;>&NewLine; <&sol;button><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”collapse navbar-collapse” id&equals;”navbarNavDropdown”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”mobile-logo”><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng” aria-label&equals;”Homepage”><img alt&equals;”businessday logo” src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;themes&sol;bday&lowbar;ng&lowbar;update&sol;assets&sol;build&sol;images&sol;businessday&period;png”&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine;&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;nav>&NewLine; <nav>&NewLine; <&excl;– <div class&equals;”container-fluid container”>&NewLine; <div class&equals;” navbar-collapse”>&NewLine; <ul id&equals;”menu-member-menu-1″ class&equals;”navbar-nav”><li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-573519″><a title&equals;”Home” href&equals;”&sol;”>Home<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-has-children menu-item-704994 dropdown”><a title&equals;”Companies & Markets” href&equals;”&num;” data-toggle&equals;”dropdown” class&equals;”dropdown-toggle” aria-haspopup&equals;”true”>Companies & Markets <span class&equals;”caret”><&sol;span><&sol;a>&NewLine;<ul role&equals;”menu” class&equals;” dropdown-menu”>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573521″><a title&equals;”Companies” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;companies&sol;”>Companies<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573525″><a title&equals;”Markets” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;markets&sol;”>Markets<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<&sol;ul>&NewLine;<&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-573522 dropdown”><a title&equals;”Economy” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;business-economy&sol;” data-toggle&equals;”dropdown” class&equals;”dropdown-toggle” aria-haspopup&equals;”true”>Economy <span class&equals;”caret”><&sol;span><&sol;a>&NewLine;<ul role&equals;”menu” class&equals;” dropdown-menu”>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573824″><a title&equals;”Agriculture” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;agriculture&sol;”>Agriculture<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573827″><a title&equals;”Aviation” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;aviation&sol;”>Aviation<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573829″><a title&equals;”Banking” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;banking&sol;”>Banking<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573830″><a title&equals;”Maritime” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;maritime&sol;”>Maritime<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573831″><a title&equals;”Real Estate” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;real-estate&sol;”>Real Estate<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573832″><a title&equals;”Transportation” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;transport&sol;”>Transportation<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573822″><a title&equals;”Legal Business” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;news&sol;legal-business&sol;”>Legal Business<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573833″><a title&equals;”Research post” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;research-post&sol;”>Research post<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<&sol;ul>&NewLine;<&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1050589″><a title&equals;”Hek” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;newsletter&sol;hek&sol;”>Hek<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-has-children menu-item-1043210 dropdown”><a title&equals;”Tax Calculator” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;business-economy&sol;article&sol;tax-calculator&sol;” data-toggle&equals;”dropdown” class&equals;”dropdown-toggle” aria-haspopup&equals;”true”>Tax Calculator <span class&equals;”caret”><&sol;span><&sol;a>&NewLine;<ul role&equals;”menu” class&equals;” dropdown-menu”>&NewLine;&Tab;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1043004″><a title&equals;”Tax360″ href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;tag&sol;tax360&sol;”>Tax360<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<&sol;ul>&NewLine;<&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1078624″><a title&equals;”Cooking” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;cooking&sol;”>Cooking<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-734809″><a title&equals;”BD Conferences” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;conferences&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;”>BD Conferences<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-811802″><a title&equals;”BD Foundation” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;bdfoundation&period;ng&sol;”>BD Foundation<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1035605″><a title&equals;”BDTV Live” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;bdtv&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;”>BDTV Live<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-879409″><a title&equals;”<div class&equals;&quot&semi;pro&quot&semi;> Subscribe to our Premium <&sol;div>” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;premium&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;auth&sol;register&period;php”><div class&equals;”pro”> Subscribe to our Premium <&sol;div><&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine;<li style&equals;”position&colon;relative&semi;” class&equals;”menu-item menu-item-gtranslate”><div style&equals;”position&colon;absolute&semi;white-space&colon;nowrap&semi;” id&equals;”gtranslate&lowbar;menu&lowbar;wrapper&lowbar;32788″><&sol;div><&sol;li><&sol;ul> <&sol;div>&NewLine; <&sol;div>&NewLine; <&sol;nav> –>&NewLine; <&sol;nav><&sol;header>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”offcanvas offcanvas-start” tabindex&equals;”-1″ id&equals;”offcanvasExample” aria-labelledby&equals;”offcanvasExampleLabel”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”offcanvas-body”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p class&equals;”text-center”> <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng”><img src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;themes&sol;bday&lowbar;ng&lowbar;update&sol;assets&sol;build&sol;images&sol;businessday&period;png”&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p class&equals;”site-title”>BusinessDay<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p>&NewLine; <form role&equals;”search” method&equals;”get” action&equals;””>&NewLine; <input type&equals;”search” name&equals;”s” value&equals;”” placeholder&equals;”Search&period;&period;&period;”&sol;>&NewLine; <i class&equals;”fa fa-search”&sol;>&NewLine; <&sol;form>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&excl;– TradingView Widget BEGIN –>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”tradingview-widget-container”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine; <&excl;– TradingView&nbsp&semi;Widget&nbsp&semi;END&nbsp&semi;–>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine;&Tab; &NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <&excl;– GAM SCROLL –>&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine;&NewLine;<&excl;– <div id&equals;”show-ads”> <&sol;div> –>&NewLine;&NewLine;<section id&equals;”article-page”>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”breadcrumb”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><ul>&NewLine; <li><a href&equals;”&sol;”>Home <&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine; <li>&gt&semi;<&sol;li>&NewLine; <li><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;category&sol;news&sol;”>News<&sol;a><&sol;li>&NewLine; <li>&gt&semi;<&sol;li>&NewLine; <li> Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency <&sol;li>&NewLine; <&sol;ul><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”row”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”col-sm-9″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><main WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”1&period;8436192468619″>&NewLine; <h1 class&equals;”post-title”> Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency <&sol;h1>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”post-meta”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><img src&equals;”” class&equals;”author” height&equals;”32″ width&equals;”32″&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– <img alt&equals;’Ojochenemi Onje’ src&equals;’https&colon;&sol;&sol;secure&period;gravatar&period;com&sol;avatar&sol;&quest;s&equals;32&d&equals;mm&r&equals;g’ srcset&equals;’https&colon;&sol;&sol;secure&period;gravatar&period;com&sol;avatar&sol;&quest;s&equals;64&d&equals;mm&r&equals;g 2x’ class&equals;’avatar avatar-32 photo avatar-default author’ height&equals;’32’ width&equals;’32’ decoding&equals;’async’&sol;> –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– <img alt&equals;’Ojochenemi Onje’ src&equals;’https&colon;&sol;&sol;secure&period;gravatar&period;com&sol;avatar&sol;ee716c352c6604c16927e75e497987ca41900fff5cf237759bdd1c4625a3ae77&quest;s&equals;32&d&equals;mm&r&equals;g’ srcset&equals;’https&colon;&sol;&sol;secure&period;gravatar&period;com&sol;avatar&sol;ee716c352c6604c16927e75e497987ca41900fff5cf237759bdd1c4625a3ae77&quest;s&equals;64&d&equals;mm&r&equals;g 2x’ class&equals;’avatar avatar-32 photo author’ height&equals;’32’ width&equals;’32’ decoding&equals;’async’&sol;> –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– <p class&equals;”author-name”><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;author&sol;onjeojochenemigmail-com&sol;”> Ojochenemi Onje <&sol;a><&sol;p> –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p class&equals;”author-name”> <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;author&sol;onjeojochenemigmail-com&sol;” title&equals;”Posts by Ojochenemi Onje” rel&equals;”author”>Ojochenemi Onje<&sol;a> <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p class&equals;”post-date”>May 22&comma; 2026<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine; <article WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”3&period;6951972095519″>&NewLine; <figure>&NewLine; <img src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2023&sol;11&sol;Business-Day-Grey-e1691776368938&period;jpg” data-src&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu&period;png” data-srcset&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu-medium&period;png 300w&comma; https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu-284×162&period;png 284w&comma; https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu-254×145&period;png 254w&comma; https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu-210×120&period;png 210w&comma; https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu-100×57&period;png 100w&comma; https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu-285×163&period;png 285w&comma; https&colon;&sol;&sol;cdn&period;businessday&period;ng&sol;wp-content&sol;uploads&sol;2026&sol;03&sol;Waidi-Shuaibu&period;png 700w” alt&equals;”Army Chief charges troops to remain steadfast&comma; united&comma; committed to defending Nigeria” sizes&equals;”&lpar;max-width&colon; 700px&rpar; 100vw&comma; 700px” class&equals;”post-thumbnail img-lazy-load st”&sol;> <&sol;figure>&NewLine; <p class&equals;”image-caption”>Waidi Shuaibu&comma; Lieutenant- General and Chief of Army Staff&comma; &lpar;COAS&rpar;<&sol;p> &NewLine; <div class&equals;”social-share”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;p><span class&equals;”share “> Share<&sol;span><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;p><span class&equals;”item facebook”><a rel&equals;”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label&equals;”facebook” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” 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href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;telegram&period;me&sol;share&sol;url&quest;url&equals;https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;news&sol;article&sol;army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency&sol;&amp&semi;text&equals;Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency”><i class&equals;”bi bi-telegram”&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;span><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;p><span class&equals;”item whatsapp”><a rel&equals;”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label&equals;”whatsapp” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;api&period;whatsapp&period;com&sol;send&quest;text&equals;https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;news&sol;article&sol;army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency&sol;”><i class&equals;”bi bi-whatsapp”&sol;><&sol;a><&sol;span><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”post-content” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”30&period;872215709261″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;–Dochase Start–><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– &sol;23043164651&sol;businessday&lowbar;body3 –><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><p>&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;–Docahse Ends–><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><tts-play-button data-id&equals;”1″ class&equals;”tts&lowbar;play&lowbar;button” role&equals;”region” aria-label&equals;”Text to speech player”&sol;><div class&equals;”ad-container “><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> <&sol;p><amp-ad layout&equals;”fixed” width&equals;”300″ height&equals;”250″ type&equals;”adsense” data-ad-client&equals;”ca-pub-4436182731786816″ data-ad-slot&equals;”1966166941″> <&sol;amp-ad><&sol;div><div id&equals;”m&num;msg-a&colon;r-4828145040200745782″ class&equals;”mail-message expanded”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><div id&equals;”m&num;msg-a&colon;r-4828145040200745782-content” class&equals;”mail-message-content collapsible zoom-normal mail-show-images “><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><div class&equals;”clear” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”43&period;313943028486″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><div dir&equals;”auto” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”50″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>Shaibu gave the directive at the close of the First Bi-Annual Conference of the Chief of Army Staff &lpar;NACCAS&rpar; 2026 in Abuja&comma; where he also stressed that soldiers remain the Army's most critical asset and reaffirmed the military's commitment to improved troop welfare&comma; operational innovation&comma; and enhanced combat capabilities&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>The conference brought together senior military officers&comma; including principal staff officers&comma; corps commanders&comma; field commanders&comma; and heads of Army formations and institutions&comma; to review operational activities for the first half of the year and outline strategic priorities for the months ahead&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>At the close of the conference&comma; the Army Chief directed commanders across all operational theatres to adopt and implement a renewed counter-terrorism strategy as part of efforts to defeat insurgency and restore lasting peace and security across the country&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>According to him&comma; the gathering provided an important platform for the Army leadership to assess operational preparedness&comma; review emerging security threats and develop practical solutions aimed at improving operational effectiveness nationwide&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>Shaibu said the conference also reinforced institutional accountability and professional standards within the Nigerian Army while giving commanders the opportunity to translate policy discussions into measurable operational outcomes&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>He stressed that the true value of the conference would not be judged merely by presentations and deliberations&comma; but by the implementation of its resolutions across all levels of command&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>&OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;It is evident that a well-motivated soldier operating in a conducive environment will undoubtedly demonstrate higher morale&comma; loyalty and effectiveness&period; In this regard&comma; our soldier-first culture remains central to our command philosophy&comma; as the soldier is the Nigerian Army's most critical asset&comma;â€ he said&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><div dir&equals;”auto”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>Read also&colon; <&sol;p><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;businessday&period;ng&sol;politics&sol;article&sol;tinubu-osifo-face-apc-presidential-primary-saturday&sol;”>Tinubu&comma; Osifo face APC presidential primary Saturday<&sol;a><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><div dir&equals;”auto” WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability&equals;”38″><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>The COAS noted that welfare initiatives such as prompt payment of entitlements&comma; improved healthcare services&comma; educational support and enhanced welfare packages remain critical to maintaining combat effectiveness and boosting troop morale&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>He further observed that discussions during the conference reflected sincerity&comma; professionalism and a solution-driven mindset among commanders&comma; with participants focusing on innovation and operational improvements rather than challenges alone&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>According to him&comma; the collective commitment displayed at the conference demonstrates the Army's resolve to strengthen institutional capacity and sustain its ongoing transformation agenda for future generations&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>Speaking on evolving security threats&comma; Shaibu said modern warfare requires proactive and technologically driven responses&comma; adding that the Army has continued to invest in capability enhancement to improve operational outcomes&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>He disclosed that the acquisition of additional TB2 drones and the configuration of Nigerian Army aviation assets for combat operations have significantly improved surveillance&comma; target acquisition&comma; precision strike and casualty evacuation capabilities&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p>The Army Chief expressed confidence that the resolutions reached at the conference would strengthen ongoing military operations across the country and improve the Army's overall capacity to respond effectively to emerging threats&period;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p&sol;><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine;<&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&excl;– <img 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class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”> <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine; <&sol;aside><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><&sol;div>&NewLine;<&sol;section> &NewLine;&NewLine;<footer class&equals;”py-3 bg-dark”>&NewLine; <p>&NewLine;&NewLine; <&sol;p>&NewLine; <div class&equals;”py-3 bg-dark text-white”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”container”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”row”><p style&equals;”display&colon; inline&semi;” class&equals;”WPAuto&lowbar;Base&lowbar;Readability-styled”>&NewLine; <&sol;p><div class&equals;”col-md-3″ 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