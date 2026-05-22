Jefe del ejército ordena estrategia renovada contra el terrorismo para derrotar la insurgencia.

<head> <meta charset=”UTF-8″/> <meta name=”viewport” content=”width=device-width, initial-scale=1″/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://fonts.gstatic.com”/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://fonts.googleapis.com”/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://cdn.jsdelivr.net”/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com” crossorigin=””/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://tpc.googlesyndication.com”/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net”/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com”/> <link rel=”preconnect” href=”https://fundingchoicesmessages.google.com”/> <link rel=”dns-prefetch” href=”https://www.googletagmanager.com/”/> <link href=”https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-KRZW6E45JP” rel=”preload” as=”script”/> <meta name=”db301b720d4f9408699cce1e2b057636ca123d36″ content=”db301b720d4f9408699cce1e2b057636ca123d36″/> <meta name=”robots” content=”index, follow, max-image-preview:large, max-snippet:-1, max-video-preview:-1″/> &#13; <!– This site is optimized with the Yoast SEO plugin v21.9 – https://yoast.com/wordpress/plugins/seo/ –> <title>Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency – Businessday NG</title> <meta name=”description” content=”Waidi Shaibu, chief of Army Staff,Â has directed commanders across all operational theatres to implement a renewed counter-terrorism...”/> <link rel=”canonical” href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”/> <meta property=”og:locale” content=”en_US”/> <meta property=”og:type” content=”article”/> <meta property=”og:title” content=”Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency – Businessday NG”/> <meta property=”og:description” content=”Waidi Shaibu, chief of Army Staff,Â has directed commanders across all operational theatres to implement a renewed counter-terrorism...”/> <meta property=”og:url” content=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”/> <meta property=”og:site_name” content=”Businessday NG”/> <meta property=”article:publisher” content=”https://www.facebook.com/businessdayng”/> <meta property=”article:published_time” content=”2026-05-22T11:53:19+00:00″/> <meta property=”og:image” content=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu.png”/> <meta property=”og:image:width” content=”700″/> <meta property=”og:image:height” content=”400″/> <meta property=”og:image:type” content=”image/png”/> <meta name=”author” content=”Ojochenemi Onje”/> <meta name=”twitter:card” content=”summary_large_image”/> <meta name=”twitter:creator” content=”@businessdayng”/> <meta name=”twitter:site” content=”@businessdayng”/> <meta name=”twitter:label1″ content=”Written by”/> <meta name=”twitter:data1″ content=”Ojochenemi Onje”/> <meta name=”twitter:label2″ content=”Est. reading time”/> <meta name=”twitter:data2″ content=”3 minutes”/> <!– / Yoast SEO plugin. –> <link rel=”dns-prefetch” href=”//cdn.jsdelivr.net”/> <link rel=”alternate” type=”application/rss+xml” title=”Businessday NG Â» Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency Comments Feed” href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/feed/”/> <link rel=”stylesheet” id=”adiq-frontend-css” href=”https://businessday.ng/wp-content/plugins/adiq/assets/css/adiq-frontend.css?ver=1.3.1″ type=”text/css” media=”all”/> <link rel=”https://api.w.org/” href=”https://businessday.ng/wp-json/”/><link rel=”alternate” title=”JSON” type=”application/json” href=”https://businessday.ng/wp-json/wp/v2/posts/1136276″/><link rel=”EditURI” type=”application/rsd+xml” title=”RSD” href=”https://businessday.ng/xmlrpc.php?rsd”/> <meta name=”generator” content=”WordPress 6.8.1″/> <link rel=”shortlink” href=”https://businessday.ng/?p=1136276″/> <link rel=”alternate” title=”oEmbed (JSON)” type=”application/json+oembed” href=”https://businessday.ng/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbusinessday.ng%2Fnews%2Farticle%2Farmy-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency%2F”/> <link rel=”alternate” title=”oEmbed (XML)” type=”text/xml+oembed” href=”https://businessday.ng/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbusinessday.ng%2Fnews%2Farticle%2Farmy-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency%2F&;format=xml”/> <link rel=”amphtml” href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/?amp”/><link rel=”icon” href=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/cropped-BD-logo-32×32.jpeg” sizes=”32×32″/> <link rel=”icon” href=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/cropped-BD-logo-192×192.jpeg” sizes=”192×192″/> <link rel=”apple-touch-icon” href=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/cropped-BD-logo-180×180.jpeg”/> <meta name=”msapplication-TileImage” content=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/cropped-BD-logo-270×270.jpeg”/> <!– Text To Audio Schema –> <!– <link rel=”stylesheet” href=” https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css”> –></head><body id=”WPAuto_Base_ReadabilityBody” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”60.743028438449″><p> “).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(”load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&;&;t(”error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),C.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&;&;i()}}});var Jt,Kt=[],Zt=/(=)\?(?=&;|$)|\?\?/;ce.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Kt.pop()||ce.expando+”_”+jt.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),ce.ajaxPrefilter(”json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&;&;(Zt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&;&;0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(”application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&;&;Zt.test(e.data)&;&;”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=v(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Zt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&;&;(e.url+=(At.test(e.url)?”&;”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[”script json”]=function(){return o||ce.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=ie[r],ie[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?ce(ie).removeProp(r):ie[r]=i,e[r]&;&;(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Kt.push(r)),o&;&;v(i)&;&;i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),le.createHTMLDocument=((Jt=C.implementation.createHTMLDocument(””).body).innerHTML=”</p><form/><form/>”,2===Jt.childNodes.length),ce.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(”boolean”==typeof t&;&;(n=t,t=!1),t||(le.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=C.implementation.createHTMLDocument(””)).createElement(”base”)).href=C.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=C),o=!n&;&;[],(i=w.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=Ae([e],t,o),o&;&;o.length&;&;ce(o).remove(),ce.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},ce.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1<s t=””>”).append(ce.parseHTML(e)).find(r):e)}).always(n&;&;function(e,t){a.each(function(){n.apply(this,o||[e.responseText,t,e])})}),this},ce.expr.pseudos.animated=function(t){return ce.grep(ce.timers,function(e){return t===e.elem}).length},ce.offset={setOffset:function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a,s,u,l=ce.css(e,”position”),c=ce(e),f={};”static”===l&;&;(e.style.position=”relative”),s=c.offset(),o=ce.css(e,”top”),u=ce.css(e,”left”),(”absolute”===l||”fixed”===l)&;&;-1<;(o+u).indexOf(”auto”)?(a=(r=c.position()).top,i=r.left):(a=parseFloat(o)||0,i=parseFloat(u)||0),v(t)&;&;(t=t.call(e,n,ce.extend({},s))),null!=t.top&;&;(f.top=t.top-s.top+a),null!=t.left&;&;(f.left=t.left-s.left+i),”using”in t?t.using.call(e,f):c.css(f)}},ce.fn.extend({offset:function(t){if(arguments.length)return void 0===t?this:this.each(function(e){ce.offset.setOffset(this,t,e)});var e,n,r=this[0];return r?r.getClientRects().length?(e=r.getBoundingClientRect(),n=r.ownerDocument.defaultView,{top:e.top+n.pageYOffset,left:e.left+n.pageXOffset}):{top:0,left:0}:void 0},position:function(){if(this[0]){var e,t,n,r=this[0],i={top:0,left:0};if(”fixed”===ce.css(r,”position”))t=r.getBoundingClientRect();else{t=this.offset(),n=r.ownerDocument,e=r.offsetParent||n.documentElement;while(e&;&;(e===n.body||e===n.documentElement)&;&;”static”===ce.css(e,”position”))e=e.parentNode;e&;&;e!==r&;&;1===e.nodeType&;&;((i=ce(e).offset()).top+=ce.css(e,”borderTopWidth”,!0),i.left+=ce.css(e,”borderLeftWidth”,!0))}return{top:t.top-i.top-ce.css(r,”marginTop”,!0),left:t.left-i.left-ce.css(r,”marginLeft”,!0)}}},offsetParent:function(){return this.map(function(){var e=this.offsetParent;while(e&;&;”static”===ce.css(e,”position”))e=e.offsetParent;return e||J})}}),ce.each({scrollLeft:”pageXOffset”,scrollTop:”pageYOffset”},function(t,i){var o=”pageYOffset”===i;ce.fn[t]=function(e){return R(this,function(e,t,n){var r;if(y(e)?r=e:9===e.nodeType&;&;(r=e.defaultView),void 0===n)return r?r[i]:e[t];r?r.scrollTo(o?r.pageXOffset:n,o?n:r.pageYOffset):e[t]=n},t,e,arguments.length)}}),ce.each([”top”,”left”],function(e,n){ce.cssHooks[n]=Ye(le.pixelPosition,function(e,t){if(t)return t=Ge(e,n),_e.test(t)?ce(e).position()[n]+”px”:t})}),ce.each({Height:”height”,Width:”width”},function(a,s){ce.each({padding:”inner”+a,content:s,””:”outer”+a},function(r,o){ce.fn[o]=function(e,t){var n=arguments.length&;&;(r||”boolean”!=typeof e),i=r||(!0===e||!0===t?”margin”:”border”);return R(this,function(e,t,n){var r;return y(e)?0===o.indexOf(”outer”)?e[”inner”+a]:e.document.documentElement[”client”+a]:9===e.nodeType?(r=e.documentElement,Math.max(e.body[”scroll”+a],r[”scroll”+a],e.body[”offset”+a],r[”offset”+a],r[”client”+a])):void 0===n?ce.css(e,t,i):ce.style(e,t,n,i)},s,n?e:void 0,n)}})}),ce.each([”ajaxStart”,”ajaxStop”,”ajaxComplete”,”ajaxError”,”ajaxSuccess”,”ajaxSend”],function(e,t){ce.fn[t]=function(e){return this.on(t,e)}}),ce.fn.extend({bind:function(e,t,n){return this.on(e,null,t,n)},unbind:function(e,t){return this.off(e,null,t)},delegate:function(e,t,n,r){return this.on(t,e,n,r)},undelegate:function(e,t,n){return 1===arguments.length?this.off(e,”**”):this.off(t,e||”**”,n)},hover:function(e,t){return this.mouseenter(e).mouseleave(t||e)}}),ce.each(”blur focus focusin focusout resize scroll click dblclick mousedown mouseup mousemove mouseover mouseout mouseenter mouseleave change select submit keydown keypress keyup contextmenu”.split(” “),function(e,n){ce.fn[n]=function(e,t){return 0<arguments.length en=”/^[\s\uFEFF\xA0]+|([^\s\uFEFF\xA0])[\s\uFEFF\xA0]+$/g;ce.proxy=function(e,t){var” n=”” t=”” r=”ae.call(arguments,2),(i=function(){return” e.apply=”” null=”=e?";";:(e+";";).replace(en,";$1";)},";function";==typeof” define=”” ce=”” tn=”ie.jQuery,nn=ie.$;return” ce.noconflict=”function(e){return” ie.=”” e=”” var=”” refresh_key=”refresh” refresh_value=”true” seconds_to_wait_after_viewability=”60;” function=”” loadscriptbyid=”” id=”” type=”” async=”true)” el=”” if=”” el.type=”type;” el.setattribute=”” src=”” el.id=”id;” document.body.appendchild=”” console.log=”” script=”” successfully=”” loadheaderscripts=”” name=”” id.src=”src;” id.type=”text/javascript” document.getelementsbytagname=”” appenddisqus=”” d=”” s=”” s.id=”disqus” s.src=”https://businessday-ng.disqus.com/embed.js” s.setattribute=”” date=”” d.body=”” conditionalinjection=”” true=”” ismobile=”” return=”” m=”” os=”” navigator.useragent=”” wa=”” u=”” i=”” g=”” navigator.useragent.substr=”” note:=”” removed=”” appendadnow=”” entirely=”” window.onload=”function” loaded=”” ids=”[];” for=”” of=”” ids.push=”” ads=”” else=”” window.googletag=”window.googletag” cmd:=”” waitforgpt=”” googletag.apiready=”” initialized......=”” googletag.cmd.push=”” document.body.clientwidth=”” out-of-page:=”” top=”” anchor=”” v=”googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot(” googletag.enums.outofpageformat.top_anchor=”” v.settargeting=”” ad=”” is=”” initialized.=”” scroll=”” page=”” to=”” activate.=”” gpt=”” interstitial=”” block=”” here=”” slots=”” conditionally=”” per=”” device=”” a=”” o=”” l=”” c=”” h=”” p=”” b=”” f=”” .defineslot=”” .settargeting=”” .addservice=”” bd_sidebar_2=”googletag” lazy=”” load=”” and=”” refresh-on-viewability=”” googletag.pubads=”” fetchmarginpercent:=”” rendermarginpercent:=”” mobilescaling:=”” slot=”event.slot;”> -1) {&#13; setTimeout(function () {&#13; googletag.pubads().refresh([slot]);&#13; }, 1000 * SECONDS_TO_WAIT_AFTER_VIEWABILITY);&#13; }&#13; });&#13; &#13; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();&#13; googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();&#13; googletag.enableServices();&#13; &#13; // Only refresh the anchor (v); interstitial (i) was removed&#13; googletag.pubads().refresh([v]);&#13; });&#13; } else {&#13; console.log(”AWAITING GPT INITIALIZATION......”);&#13; setTimeout(waitForGPT, 500);&#13; }&#13; })();&#13; &#13; // IntersectionObserver for GPT display&#13; var a, o, n, d, s, l, r, g, c, h, p, b, u, m, i, v, f;&#13; var targets = [].slice.call(document.querySelectorAll(”div.bd-admanager”));&#13; if (”IntersectionObserver” in window) {&#13; let io = new IntersectionObserver(function (entries) {&#13; entries.forEach(function (entry) {&#13; if (entry.isIntersecting) {&#13; let el = entry.target;&#13; switch (el.id) {&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1690469943006-0″:&#13; lazySlot = r;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1690475556536-0″:&#13; lazySlot = g;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018087997-0″:&#13; lazySlot = c;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018488143-0″:&#13; lazySlot = h;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018770369-0″:&#13; lazySlot = p;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693018831507-0″:&#13; lazySlot = b;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693020204908-0″:&#13; lazySlot = u;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1690475828217-0″:&#13; lazySlot = m;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019230878-0″:&#13; lazySlot = bd_sidebar_2;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1690469983344-0″:&#13; lazySlot = a;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1690475714652-0″:&#13; lazySlot = o;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019413544-0″:&#13; lazySlot = n;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019455783-0″:&#13; lazySlot = d;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019649387-0″:&#13; lazySlot = s;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1693019696301-0″:&#13; lazySlot = l;&#13; break;&#13; case “div-gpt-ad-1698135246783-0″:&#13; lazySlot = f;&#13; break;&#13; default:&#13; lazySlot = “”;&#13; }&#13; &#13; if (lazySlot !== “”) {&#13; googletag.pubads().refresh([lazySlot]);&#13; }&#13; googletag.cmd.push(function () {&#13; googletag.display(el.id);&#13; });&#13; &#13; console.log(”intersecting gpt ” + el.id);&#13; el.classList.remove(”bd-admanager”);&#13; io.unobserve(el);&#13; }&#13; });&#13; });&#13; &#13; targets.forEach(function (el) {&#13; io.observe(el);&#13; });&#13; }&#13; }&#13; };&#13; &#13; /* Lightbox plugin */&#13; (function (root, factory) {&#13; if (typeof define === “function” &;&; define.amd) {&#13; define([”jquery”], factory);&#13; } else if (typeof exports === “object”) {&#13; module.exports = factory(require(”jquery”));&#13; } else {&#13; root.lightbox = factory(root.jQuery);&#13; }&#13; })(this, function ($) {&#13; function Lightbox(options) {&#13; this.album = [];&#13; this.currentImageIndex = void 0;&#13; this.init();&#13; this.options = $.extend({}, this.constructor.defaults);&#13; this.option(options);&#13; }&#13; &#13; Lightbox.defaults = {&#13; albumLabel: “Image %1 of %2″,&#13; alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevices: false,&#13; fadeDuration: 600,&#13; fitImagesInViewport: true,&#13; imageFadeDuration: 600,&#13; positionFromTop: 50,&#13; resizeDuration: 700,&#13; showImageNumberLabel: true,&#13; wrapAround: false,&#13; disableScrolling: false,&#13; sanitizeTitle: false&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.option = function (options) {&#13; $.extend(this.options, options);&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.imageCountLabel = function (current, total) {&#13; return this.options.albumLabel.replace(/%1/g, current).replace(/%2/g, total);&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.init = function () {&#13; var self = this;&#13; $(document).ready(function () {&#13; self.enable();&#13; self.build();&#13; });&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.enable = function () {&#13; var self = this;&#13; $(”body”).on(&#13; “click”,&#13; “a[rel^=lightbox], area[rel^=lightbox], a[data-lightbox], area[data-lightbox]”,&#13; function (event) {&#13; self.start($(event.currentTarget));&#13; return false;&#13; }&#13; );&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.build = function () {&#13; var self;&#13; if ($(”#lightbox”).length >; 0) return;&#13; &#13; self = this;&#13; $(&#13; ‘<p/>’ +&#13; ‘<div id=”lightbox” tabindex=”-1″ class=”lightbox”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><div class=”lb-outerContainer”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><div class=”lb-container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><img class=”lb-image” src=”data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAP///wAAACH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAICRAEAOw==” alt=””/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><div class=”lb-nav”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><a class=”lb-prev” role=”button” tabindex=”0″ aria-label=”Previous image” href=””/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><a class=”lb-next” role=”button” tabindex=”0″ aria-label=”Next image” href=””/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + “</p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>” + ‘</p><div class=”lb-loader”><a class=”lb-cancel” role=”button” tabindex=”0″/></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + “</p></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>” + ‘</p><div class=”lb-dataContainer”><div class=”lb-data”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><p><span class=”lb-caption”/><span class=”lb-number”/></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + ‘</p><div class=”lb-closeContainer”><a class=”lb-close” role=”button” tabindex=”0″/></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>’ + “</p></div></div></div>”&#13; ).appendTo($(”body”));&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox = $(”#lightbox”);&#13; this.$overlay = $(”#lightboxOverlay”);&#13; this.$outerContainer = this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-outerContainer”);&#13; this.$container = this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-container”);&#13; this.$image = this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-image”);&#13; this.$nav = this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-nav”);&#13; &#13; this.containerPadding = {&#13; top: parseInt(this.$container.css(”padding-top”), 10),&#13; right: parseInt(this.$container.css(”padding-right”), 10),&#13; bottom: parseInt(this.$container.css(”padding-bottom”), 10),&#13; left: parseInt(this.$container.css(”padding-left”), 10)&#13; };&#13; &#13; this.imageBorderWidth = {&#13; top: parseInt(this.$image.css(”border-top-width”), 10),&#13; right: parseInt(this.$image.css(”border-right-width”), 10),&#13; bottom: parseInt(this.$image.css(”border-bottom-width”), 10),&#13; left: parseInt(this.$image.css(”border-left-width”), 10)&#13; };&#13; &#13; this.$overlay.hide().on(”click”, function () {&#13; self.end();&#13; return false;&#13; });&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox.hide().on(”click”, function (event) {&#13; if ($(event.target).attr(”id”) === “lightbox”) self.end();&#13; });&#13; &#13; this.$outerContainer.on(”click”, function (event) {&#13; if ($(event.target).attr(”id”) === “lightbox”) self.end();&#13; return false;&#13; });&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-prev”).on(”click”, function () {&#13; if (self.currentImageIndex === 0) {&#13; self.changeImage(self.album.length – 1);&#13; } else {&#13; self.changeImage(self.currentImageIndex – 1);&#13; }&#13; return false;&#13; });&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-next”).on(”click”, function () {&#13; if (self.currentImageIndex === self.album.length – 1) {&#13; self.changeImage(0);&#13; } else {&#13; self.changeImage(self.currentImageIndex + 1);&#13; }&#13; return false;&#13; });&#13; &#13; this.$nav.on(”mousedown”, function (event) {&#13; if (event.which === 3) {&#13; self.$nav.css(”pointer-events”, “none”);&#13; self.$lightbox.one(”contextmenu”, function () {&#13; setTimeout(function () {&#13; this.$nav.css(”pointer-events”, “auto”);&#13; }.bind(self), 0);&#13; });&#13; }&#13; });&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-loader, .lb-close”).on(”click keyup”, function (event) {&#13; if (event.type === “click” || (event.type === “keyup” &;&; (event.which === 13 || event.which === 32))) {&#13; self.end();&#13; return false;&#13; }&#13; });&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.start = function ($link) {&#13; var self = this;&#13; var $window = $(window);&#13; &#13; function addToAlbum($elem) {&#13; self.album.push({&#13; alt: $elem.attr(”data-alt”),&#13; link: $elem.attr(”href”),&#13; title: $elem.attr(”data-title”) || $elem.attr(”title”)&#13; });&#13; }&#13; &#13; $window.on(”resize”, $.proxy(this.sizeOverlay, this));&#13; this.sizeOverlay();&#13; &#13; this.album = [];&#13; var index = 0;&#13; var dataLightbox = $link.attr(”data-lightbox”);&#13; &#13; if (dataLightbox) {&#13; var $group = $($link.prop(”tagName”) + ‘[data-lightbox=”‘ + dataLightbox + ‘”]’);&#13; for (var i = 0; i <; $group.length; i++) {&#13; addToAlbum($($group[i]));&#13; if ($group[i] === $link[0]) index = i;&#13; }&#13; } else if ($link.attr(”rel”) === “lightbox”) {&#13; addToAlbum($link);&#13; } else {&#13; var $relGroup = $($link.prop(”tagName”) + ‘[rel=”‘ + $link.attr(”rel”) + ‘”]’);&#13; for (var j = 0; j <; $relGroup.length; j++) {&#13; addToAlbum($($relGroup[j]));&#13; if ($relGroup[j] === $link[0]) index = j;&#13; }&#13; }&#13; &#13; var top = $window.scrollTop() + this.options.positionFromTop;&#13; var left = $window.scrollLeft();&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox.css({ top: top + “px”, left: left + “px” }).fadeIn(this.options.fadeDuration);&#13; if (this.options.disableScrolling) $(”body”).addClass(”lb-disable-scrolling”);&#13; this.changeImage(index);&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.changeImage = function (index) {&#13; var self = this;&#13; var src = this.album[index].link;&#13; var ext = src.split(”.”).slice(-1)[0];&#13; var $img = this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-image”);&#13; var preloader = new Image();&#13; &#13; this.disableKeyboardNav();&#13; this.$overlay.fadeIn(this.options.fadeDuration);&#13; $(”.lb-loader”).fadeIn(”slow”);&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-image, .lb-nav, .lb-prev, .lb-next, .lb-dataContainer, .lb-numbers, .lb-caption”).hide();&#13; this.$outerContainer.addClass(”animating”);&#13; &#13; preloader.onload = function () {&#13; $img.attr({ alt: self.album[index].alt, src: src });&#13; $img.width(preloader.width);&#13; $img.height(preloader.height);&#13; &#13; var aspect = preloader.width / preloader.height;&#13; var winW = $(window).width();&#13; var winH = $(window).height();&#13; &#13; var maxW =&#13; winW -&#13; self.containerPadding.left -&#13; self.containerPadding.right -&#13; self.imageBorderWidth.left -&#13; self.imageBorderWidth.right -&#13; 20;&#13; &#13; var maxH =&#13; winH -&#13; self.containerPadding.top -&#13; self.containerPadding.bottom -&#13; self.imageBorderWidth.top -&#13; self.imageBorderWidth.bottom -&#13; self.options.positionFromTop -&#13; 70;&#13; &#13; var w, h;&#13; &#13; if (ext === “svg”) {&#13; if (aspect >;= 1) {&#13; h = parseInt(maxW / aspect, 10);&#13; w = maxW;&#13; } else {&#13; w = parseInt(maxH * aspect, 10);&#13; h = maxH;&#13; }&#13; $img.width(w);&#13; $img.height(h);&#13; } else {&#13; if (self.options.fitImagesInViewport) {&#13; if (self.options.maxWidth &;&; self.options.maxWidth <; maxW) maxW = self.options.maxWidth;&#13; if (self.options.maxHeight &;&; self.options.maxHeight <; maxH) maxH = self.options.maxHeight;&#13; } else {&#13; maxW = self.options.maxWidth || preloader.width || maxW;&#13; maxH = self.options.maxHeight || preloader.height || maxH;&#13; }&#13; &#13; if (preloader.width >; maxW || preloader.height >; maxH) {&#13; if (preloader.width / maxW >; preloader.height / maxH) {&#13; w = maxW;&#13; h = parseInt(preloader.height / (preloader.width / w), 10);&#13; } else {&#13; h = maxH;&#13; w = parseInt(preloader.width / (preloader.height / h), 10);&#13; }&#13; $img.width(w);&#13; $img.height(h);&#13; }&#13; }&#13; &#13; self.sizeContainer($img.width(), $img.height());&#13; };&#13; &#13; preloader.src = src;&#13; this.currentImageIndex = index;&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.sizeOverlay = function () {&#13; var self = this;&#13; setTimeout(function () {&#13; self.$overlay.width($(document).width()).height($(document).height());&#13; }, 0);&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.sizeContainer = function (imageWidth, imageHeight) {&#13; var self = this;&#13; var oldWidth = this.$outerContainer.outerWidth();&#13; var oldHeight = this.$outerContainer.outerHeight();&#13; &#13; var newWidth =&#13; imageWidth +&#13; this.containerPadding.left +&#13; this.containerPadding.right +&#13; this.imageBorderWidth.left +&#13; this.imageBorderWidth.right;&#13; &#13; var newHeight =&#13; imageHeight +&#13; this.containerPadding.top +&#13; this.containerPadding.bottom +&#13; this.imageBorderWidth.top +&#13; this.imageBorderWidth.bottom;&#13; &#13; function postResize() {&#13; self.$lightbox.find(”.lb-dataContainer”).width(newWidth);&#13; self.$lightbox.find(”.lb-prevLink”).height(newHeight);&#13; self.$lightbox.find(”.lb-nextLink”).height(newHeight);&#13; self.$overlay.trigger(”focus”);&#13; self.showImage();&#13; }&#13; &#13; if (oldWidth !== newWidth || oldHeight !== newHeight) {&#13; this.$outerContainer.animate(&#13; { width: newWidth, height: newHeight },&#13; this.options.resizeDuration,&#13; “swing”,&#13; function () {&#13; postResize();&#13; }&#13; );&#13; } else {&#13; postResize();&#13; }&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.showImage = function () {&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-loader”).stop(true).hide();&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-image”).fadeIn(this.options.imageFadeDuration);&#13; this.updateNav();&#13; this.updateDetails();&#13; this.preloadNeighboringImages();&#13; this.enableKeyboardNav();&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.updateNav = function () {&#13; var alwaysShow = false;&#13; try {&#13; document.createEvent(”TouchEvent”);&#13; alwaysShow = !!this.options.alwaysShowNavOnTouchDevices;&#13; } catch (e) {}&#13; &#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-nav”).show();&#13; &#13; if (this.album.length >; 1) {&#13; if (this.options.wrapAround) {&#13; if (alwaysShow) this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-prev, .lb-next”).css(”opacity”, “1”);&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-prev, .lb-next”).show();&#13; } else {&#13; if (this.currentImageIndex >; 0) {&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-prev”).show();&#13; if (alwaysShow) this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-prev”).css(”opacity”, “1”);&#13; }&#13; if (this.currentImageIndex <; this.album.length – 1) {&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-next”).show();&#13; if (alwaysShow) this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-next”).css(”opacity”, “1”);&#13; }&#13; }&#13; }&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.updateDetails = function () {&#13; var self = this;&#13; &#13; if (this.album[this.currentImageIndex].title !== undefined &;&; this.album[this.currentImageIndex].title !== “”) {&#13; var $caption = this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-caption”);&#13; if (this.options.sanitizeTitle) {&#13; $caption.text(this.album[this.currentImageIndex].title);&#13; } else {&#13; $caption.html(this.album[this.currentImageIndex].title);&#13; }&#13; $caption.fadeIn(”fast”);&#13; }&#13; &#13; if (this.album.length >; 1 &;&; this.options.showImageNumberLabel) {&#13; var label = this.imageCountLabel(this.currentImageIndex + 1, this.album.length);&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-number”).text(label).fadeIn(”fast”);&#13; } else {&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-number”).hide();&#13; }&#13; &#13; this.$outerContainer.removeClass(”animating”);&#13; this.$lightbox.find(”.lb-dataContainer”).fadeIn(this.options.resizeDuration, function () {&#13; return self.sizeOverlay();&#13; });&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.preloadNeighboringImages = function () {&#13; if (this.album.length >; this.currentImageIndex + 1) {&#13; new Image().src = this.album[this.currentImageIndex + 1].link;&#13; }&#13; if (this.currentImageIndex >; 0) {&#13; new Image().src = this.album[this.currentImageIndex – 1].link;&#13; }&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.enableKeyboardNav = function () {&#13; this.$lightbox.on(”keyup.keyboard”, $.proxy(this.keyboardAction, this));&#13; this.$overlay.on(”keyup.keyboard”, $.proxy(this.keyboardAction, this));&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.disableKeyboardNav = function () {&#13; this.$lightbox.off(”.keyboard”);&#13; this.$overlay.off(”.keyboard”);&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.keyboardAction = function (event) {&#13; var KEY_ESC = 27;&#13; var KEY_LEFT = 37;&#13; var KEY_RIGHT = 39;&#13; var key = event.keyCode;&#13; &#13; if (key === KEY_ESC) {&#13; event.stopPropagation();&#13; this.end();&#13; } else if (key === KEY_LEFT) {&#13; if (this.currentImageIndex !== 0) {&#13; this.changeImage(this.currentImageIndex – 1);&#13; } else if (this.options.wrapAround &;&; this.album.length >; 1) {&#13; this.changeImage(this.album.length – 1);&#13; }&#13; } else if (key === KEY_RIGHT) {&#13; if (this.currentImageIndex !== this.album.length – 1) {&#13; this.changeImage(this.currentImageIndex + 1);&#13; } else if (this.options.wrapAround &;&; this.album.length >; 1) {&#13; this.changeImage(0);&#13; }&#13; }&#13; };&#13; &#13; Lightbox.prototype.end = function () {&#13; this.disableKeyboardNav();&#13; $(window).off(”resize”, this.sizeOverlay);&#13; this.$lightbox.fadeOut(this.options.fadeDuration);&#13; this.$overlay.fadeOut(this.options.fadeDuration);&#13; if (this.options.disableScrolling) $(”body”).removeClass(”lb-disable-scrolling”);&#13; };&#13; &#13; return new Lightbox();&#13; });&#13; &#13; /* jQuery ready handlers and utilities */&#13; $(document).ready(function () {&#13; // Top nav hover&#13; $(”.main-menu .dropdown”).hover(function () {&#13; $(this).children(”.dropdown-menu”).toggle();&#13; });&#13; &#13; // Active nav link&#13; var path = window.location.pathname;&#13; $(’a.nav-link[href=”‘ + path + ‘”]’).addClass(”active”);&#13; &#13; // Sticky main menu&#13; var $menu = $(”.main-menu”);&#13; var menuTop = $menu.offset().top;&#13; &#13; $(window).scroll(function () {&#13; var scrollTop = $(window).scrollTop();&#13; if (menuTop <; scrollTop) $menu.addClass(”fixed”);&#13; else $menu.removeClass(”fixed”);&#13; });&#13; &#13; // Offcanvas submenu hover&#13; $(”.sub-menu”).hide();&#13; $(”.offcanvas .offcanvas-body .menu li”).hover(&#13; function () {&#13; $(this).children(”.sub-menu”).slideDown(”fast”);&#13; },&#13; function () {&#13; $(this).children(”.sub-menu”).hide();&#13; }&#13; );&#13; &#13; // Ad/SDK bootstraps based on device&#13; if (isMobile()) {&#13; console.log(”is mobile”);&#13; } else {&#13; console.log(”is not mobile”);&#13; loadScriptById(&#13; “https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4436182731786816″,&#13; “adsense-ad-tag”,&#13; “text/javascript”&#13; );&#13; loadScriptById(”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”, “gpt-ad-tag”, “text/javascript”);&#13; }&#13; &#13; // Scroll progress&#13; var docScrollable = document.documentElement.scrollHeight – document.documentElement.clientHeight;&#13; &#13; window.addEventListener(&#13; “scroll”,&#13; function () {&#13; var y = window.scrollY;&#13; var pct = Math.round((y / docScrollable) * 100);&#13; &#13; // Ensure GPT/Adsense loaded on mobile as user scrolls&#13; if (isMobile()) {&#13; loadScriptById(&#13; “https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4436182731786816″,&#13; “adsense-ad-tag”,&#13; “text/javascript”&#13; );&#13; loadScriptById(”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”, “gpt-ad-tag”, “text/javascript”);&#13; }&#13; &#13; if (pct >;= 5) {&#13; console.log(”here”);&#13; }&#13; &#13; if (pct >;= 50) {&#13; appendDisqus();&#13; // NOTE: Removed Adnow conditional injection here.&#13; // Previously: conditionalInjection(”SC_TBlock_882015″,”adnow”,”https://st-n.ads1-adnow.com/js/a.js”)&#13; }&#13; },&#13; false&#13; );&#13; });&#13; &#13; // Native lazy-load for images with IntersectionObserver&#13; document.addEventListener(”DOMContentLoaded”, function () {&#13; var lazyImgs = [].slice.call(document.querySelectorAll(”img.img-lazy-load”));&#13; if (”IntersectionObserver” in window) {&#13; let io = new IntersectionObserver(function (entries) {&#13; entries.forEach(function (entry) {&#13; if (entry.isIntersecting) {&#13; let img = entry.target;&#13; img.src = img.dataset.src;&#13; img.classList.remove(”img-lazy-load”);&#13; io.unobserve(img);&#13; }&#13; });&#13; });&#13; lazyImgs.forEach(function (img) {&#13; io.observe(img);&#13; });&#13; }&#13; });&#13; <!– Google tag (gtag.js) –> <!– Google tag (gtag.js) –> <!–Getsitecontrol–> <!– Start Lytics Tracking Tag Version 3 –> <!–dochase–> <!–dochase end–> <!– GAM HEREDERS –> <p> </p> <!– TABOOLA HEADER –> <amp-analytics type=”taboola” id=”taboola”> </amp-analytics> <!– Matomo –> <!– End Matomo Code –> <p> </p> <header> <section class=”desktop-only”> <a href=”https://businessday.ng” aria-label=”Homepage”> <img class=”logo-banner” alt=”businessday logo” src=”https://businessday.ng/wp-content/themes/bday_ng_update/assets/build/images/bd-logo.png”/> </a> </section> <nav class=”navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-light main-menu”> <div class=”container-fluid”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><button class=”navbar-toggler” type=”button” data-bs-toggle=”collapse” data-bs-target=”#navbarNavDropdown” aria-controls=”navbarNavDropdown” aria-expanded=”false” aria-label=”Toggle navigation”> <span class=”navbar-toggler-icon”/> </button><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”collapse navbar-collapse” id=”navbarNavDropdown”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”mobile-logo”><a href=”https://businessday.ng” aria-label=”Homepage”><img alt=”businessday logo” src=”https://businessday.ng/wp-content/themes/bday_ng_update/assets/build/images/businessday.png”/></a></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> </nav> <nav> <!– <div class=”container-fluid container”> <div class=” navbar-collapse”> <ul id=”menu-member-menu-1″ class=”navbar-nav”><li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-573519″><a title=”Home” href=”/”>Home</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-has-children menu-item-704994 dropdown”><a title=”Companies & Markets” href=”#” data-toggle=”dropdown” class=”dropdown-toggle” aria-haspopup=”true”>Companies & Markets <span class=”caret”></span></a> <ul role=”menu” class=” dropdown-menu”> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573521″><a title=”Companies” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/companies/”>Companies</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573525″><a title=”Markets” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/markets/”>Markets</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-573522 dropdown”><a title=”Economy” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/business-economy/” data-toggle=”dropdown” class=”dropdown-toggle” aria-haspopup=”true”>Economy <span class=”caret”></span></a> <ul role=”menu” class=” dropdown-menu”> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573824″><a title=”Agriculture” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/agriculture/”>Agriculture</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573827″><a title=”Aviation” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/aviation/”>Aviation</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573829″><a title=”Banking” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/banking/”>Banking</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573830″><a title=”Maritime” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/maritime/”>Maritime</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573831″><a title=”Real Estate” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/real-estate/”>Real Estate</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573832″><a title=”Transportation” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/transport/”>Transportation</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573822″><a title=”Legal Business” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/news/legal-business/”>Legal Business</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-573833″><a title=”Research post” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/research-post/”>Research post</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1050589″><a title=”Hek” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/newsletter/hek/”>Hek</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-has-children menu-item-1043210 dropdown”><a title=”Tax Calculator” href=”https://businessday.ng/business-economy/article/tax-calculator/” data-toggle=”dropdown” class=”dropdown-toggle” aria-haspopup=”true”>Tax Calculator <span class=”caret”></span></a> <ul role=”menu” class=” dropdown-menu”> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1043004″><a title=”Tax360″ href=”https://businessday.ng/tag/tax360/”>Tax360</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1078624″><a title=”Cooking” href=”https://businessday.ng/category/cooking/”>Cooking</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-734809″><a title=”BD Conferences” href=”https://conferences.businessday.ng/”>BD Conferences</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-811802″><a title=”BD Foundation” href=”https://bdfoundation.ng/”>BD Foundation</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1035605″><a title=”BDTV Live” href=”https://bdtv.businessday.ng/”>BDTV Live</a></li> <li class=”menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-879409″><a title=”<div class=";pro";> Subscribe to our Premium </div>” href=”https://premium.businessday.ng/auth/register.php”><div class=”pro”> Subscribe to our Premium </div></a></li> <li style=”position:relative;” class=”menu-item menu-item-gtranslate”><div style=”position:absolute;white-space:nowrap;” id=”gtranslate_menu_wrapper_32788″></div></li></ul> </div> </div> </nav> –> </nav></header> <div class=”offcanvas offcanvas-start” tabindex=”-1″ id=”offcanvasExample” aria-labelledby=”offcanvasExampleLabel”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”offcanvas-body”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”text-center”> <a href=”https://businessday.ng”><img src=”https://businessday.ng/wp-content/themes/bday_ng_update/assets/build/images/businessday.png”/></a></p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”site-title”>BusinessDay</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p> <form role=”search” method=”get” action=””> <input type=”search” name=”s” value=”” placeholder=”Search...”/> <i class=”fa fa-search”/> </form> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <!– TradingView Widget BEGIN –> <div class=”tradingview-widget-container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <!– TradingView ;Widget ;END ;–> <!– GAM SCROLL –> <!– <div id=”show-ads”> </div> –> <section id=”article-page”> <div class=”breadcrumb”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><ul> <li><a href=”/”>Home </a></li> <li>>;</li> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/news/”>News</a></li> <li>>;</li> <li> Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency </li> </ul><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <div class=”row”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-sm-9″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><main WPAuto_Base_Readability=”1.8436192468619″> <h1 class=”post-title”> Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency </h1> <div class=”post-meta”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><img src=”” class=”author” height=”32″ width=”32″/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– <img alt=’Ojochenemi Onje’ src=’https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/?s=32&d=mm&r=g’ srcset=’https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/?s=64&d=mm&r=g 2x’ class=’avatar avatar-32 photo avatar-default author’ height=’32’ width=’32’ decoding=’async’/> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– <img alt=’Ojochenemi Onje’ src=’https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/ee716c352c6604c16927e75e497987ca41900fff5cf237759bdd1c4625a3ae77?s=32&d=mm&r=g’ srcset=’https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/ee716c352c6604c16927e75e497987ca41900fff5cf237759bdd1c4625a3ae77?s=64&d=mm&r=g 2x’ class=’avatar avatar-32 photo author’ height=’32’ width=’32’ decoding=’async’/> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– <p class=”author-name”><a href=”https://businessday.ng/author/onjeojochenemigmail-com/”> Ojochenemi Onje </a></p> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”author-name”> <a href=”https://businessday.ng/author/onjeojochenemigmail-com/” title=”Posts by Ojochenemi Onje” rel=”author”>Ojochenemi Onje</a> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p class=”post-date”>May 22, 2026</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <article WPAuto_Base_Readability=”3.6951972095519″> <figure> <img src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Business-Day-Grey-e1691776368938.jpg” data-src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu.png” data-srcset=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu-medium.png 300w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu-284×162.png 284w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu-254×145.png 254w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu-210×120.png 210w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu-100×57.png 100w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu-285×163.png 285w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Waidi-Shuaibu.png 700w” alt=”Army Chief charges troops to remain steadfast, united, committed to defending Nigeria” sizes=”(max-width: 700px) 100vw, 700px” class=”post-thumbnail img-lazy-load st”/> </figure> <p class=”image-caption”>Waidi Shuaibu, Lieutenant- General and Chief of Army Staff, (COAS)</p> <div class=”social-share”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”share “> Share</span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item facebook”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”facebook” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-facebook”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item twitter”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”twitter” target=”_blank” href=”https://twitter.com/share?text=Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency&;url=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-twitter”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item linkedin”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”linkedin” target=”_blank” href=”https://linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&;url=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-linkedin”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item telegram”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”telegram” target=”_blank” href=”https://telegram.me/share/url?url=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/&;text=Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency”><i class=”bi bi-telegram”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item whatsapp”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”whatsapp” target=”_blank” href=”https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-whatsapp”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <div class=”post-content” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”30.872215709261″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!–Dochase Start–><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– /23043164651/businessday_body3 –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!–Docahse Ends–><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><tts-play-button data-id=”1″ class=”tts_play_button” role=”region” aria-label=”Text to speech player”/><div class=”ad-container “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><amp-ad layout=”fixed” width=”300″ height=”250″ type=”adsense” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-4436182731786816″ data-ad-slot=”1966166941″> </amp-ad></div><div id=”m#msg-a:r-4828145040200745782″ class=”mail-message expanded”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div id=”m#msg-a:r-4828145040200745782-content” class=”mail-message-content collapsible zoom-normal mail-show-images “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”clear” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”43.313943028486″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div dir=”auto” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”50″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>Shaibu gave the directive at the close of the First Bi-Annual Conference of the Chief of Army Staff (NACCAS) 2026 in Abuja, where he also stressed that soldiers remain the Army's most critical asset and reaffirmed the military's commitment to improved troop welfare, operational innovation, and enhanced combat capabilities.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>The conference brought together senior military officers, including principal staff officers, corps commanders, field commanders, and heads of Army formations and institutions, to review operational activities for the first half of the year and outline strategic priorities for the months ahead.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>At the close of the conference, the Army Chief directed commanders across all operational theatres to adopt and implement a renewed counter-terrorism strategy as part of efforts to defeat insurgency and restore lasting peace and security across the country.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>According to him, the gathering provided an important platform for the Army leadership to assess operational preparedness, review emerging security threats and develop practical solutions aimed at improving operational effectiveness nationwide.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>Shaibu said the conference also reinforced institutional accountability and professional standards within the Nigerian Army while giving commanders the opportunity to translate policy discussions into measurable operational outcomes.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>He stressed that the true value of the conference would not be judged merely by presentations and deliberations, but by the implementation of its resolutions across all levels of command.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>“It is evident that a well-motivated soldier operating in a conducive environment will undoubtedly demonstrate higher morale, loyalty and effectiveness. In this regard, our soldier-first culture remains central to our command philosophy, as the soldier is the Nigerian Army's most critical asset,â€ he said.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div dir=”auto”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”>Read also: </p><a href=”https://businessday.ng/politics/article/tinubu-osifo-face-apc-presidential-primary-saturday/”>Tinubu, Osifo face APC presidential primary Saturday</a><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div dir=”auto” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”38″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>The COAS noted that welfare initiatives such as prompt payment of entitlements, improved healthcare services, educational support and enhanced welfare packages remain critical to maintaining combat effectiveness and boosting troop morale.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>He further observed that discussions during the conference reflected sincerity, professionalism and a solution-driven mindset among commanders, with participants focusing on innovation and operational improvements rather than challenges alone.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>According to him, the collective commitment displayed at the conference demonstrates the Army's resolve to strengthen institutional capacity and sustain its ongoing transformation agenda for future generations.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>Speaking on evolving security threats, Shaibu said modern warfare requires proactive and technologically driven responses, adding that the Army has continued to invest in capability enhancement to improve operational outcomes.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>He disclosed that the acquisition of additional TB2 drones and the configuration of Nigerian Army aviation assets for combat operations have significantly improved surveillance, target acquisition, precision strike and casualty evacuation capabilities.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p>The Army Chief expressed confidence that the resolutions reached at the conference would strengthen ongoing military operations across the country and improve the Army's overall capacity to respond effectively to emerging threats.</p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– <img src=”https://i0.wp.com/businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Newsletter-webBanner2.jpg?w=1170&ssl=1″ class=”newsletter-banner”> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><img src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/BDWhatApp3.jpg” class=”newsletter-banner”/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”social-share”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”share “> Share</span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item facebook”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”facebook” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-facebook”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item twitter”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”twitter” target=”_blank” href=”https://twitter.com/share?text=Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency&;url=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-twitter”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item linkedin”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”linkedin” target=”_blank” href=”https://linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&;url=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-linkedin”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item telegram”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”telegram” target=”_blank” href=”https://telegram.me/share/url?url=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/&;text=Army chief orders renewed anti-terror strategy to defeat insurgency”><i class=”bi bi-telegram”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span class=”item whatsapp”><a rel=”nofollow noreferrer” aria-label=”whatsapp” target=”_blank” href=”https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https://businessday.ng/news/article/army-chief-orders-renewed-anti-terror-strategy-to-defeat-insurgency/”><i class=”bi bi-whatsapp”/></a></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”join-whatsapp” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”6.1714285714286″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p> Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to date </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><a href=”https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaKVPxMLo4hZVRqYXy2b” target=”_blank”> <i class=”bi bi-whatsapp”/> Open In Whatsapp </a><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span><span><p/><div class=”ad-container desktop-only “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”ad-container-inner”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><a href=”https://bit.ly/3PmQERF” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”> <img decoding=”async” src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Option-1-copy.jpg.jpeg” height=”” width=”” alt=”” loading=”lazy” style=”object-fit: contain;”/> </a><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div></div> </span></span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <!– AD NOW –> <!– <div id=”SC_TBlock_882015″></div> –> <!– AD NOW –> <div class=”related-author-news”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”section-heading”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– <a href=””> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><span>YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE</span><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– </a> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”row”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-lg-4″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><article> <figure> <span class=”post-category”><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/news/”> News</a></span> <a href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/foundation-navy-niwa-partner-for-marine-safety-in-n-delta/”> <img src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Business-Day-Grey-e1691776368938.jpg” data-src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-284×162.png” data-srcset=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-medium.png 300w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-284×162.png 284w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-254×145.png 254w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-210×120.png 210w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-100×57.png 100w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1-285×163.png 285w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Marine-safety-in-Nigeria-1.png 700w” alt=”Foundation, Navy, NIWA partner for marine safety in N/Delta” sizes=”(max-width: 284px) 100vw, 284px” class=” img-lazy-load st”/> </a> </figure> <h2><a href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/foundation-navy-niwa-partner-for-marine-safety-in-n-delta/”> Foundation, Navy, NIWA partner for marine safety in N/Delta </a></h2> </article><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-lg-4″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><article> <figure> <span class=”post-category”><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/news/”> News</a></span> <a href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/hyacinth-alia-wins-benue-apc-governorship-primary-in-landslide-victory/”> <img src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Business-Day-Grey-e1691776368938.jpg” data-src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-231×165.jpg” data-srcset=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-300×214.jpg 300w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-1024×731.jpg 1024w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-768×548.jpg 768w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-1536×1097.jpg 1536w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-1568×1119.jpg 1568w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-231×165.jpg 231w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-254×181.jpg 254w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-188×134.jpg 188w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-100×71.jpg 100w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia-285×203.jpg 285w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Benue-Governor-Hyacinth-Alia.jpg 2048w” alt=”Benue APC peace meeting ends in deadlock as Akume, Alia gives discanting speech” sizes=”(max-width: 231px) 100vw, 231px” class=” img-lazy-load st”/> </a> </figure> <h2><a href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/hyacinth-alia-wins-benue-apc-governorship-primary-in-landslide-victory/”> Hyacinth Alia wins Benue APC governorship primary in landslide victory </a></h2> </article><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-lg-4″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><article> <figure> <span class=”post-category”><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/news/”> News</a></span> <a href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/navy-blames-oil-theft-on-weak-community-ioc-ties-unveils-tougher-crackdown/”> <img src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Business-Day-Grey-e1691776368938.jpg” data-src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-284×162.png” data-srcset=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-300×171.png 300w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-284×162.png 284w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-254×145.png 254w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-210×120.png 210w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-100×57.png 100w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla-285×163.png 285w, https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Ogalla.png 700w” alt=”Navy pushes for prosecution power as 4,606 suspects arrested for maritime crimes” sizes=”(max-width: 284px) 100vw, 284px” class=” img-lazy-load st”/> </a> </figure> <h2><a href=”https://businessday.ng/news/article/navy-blames-oil-theft-on-weak-community-ioc-ties-unveils-tougher-crackdown/”> Navy blames oil theft on weak community-IOC ties, unveils tougher crackdown </a></h2> </article><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><!– <div class=”pagination”> <a href=””><i class=”fa fa-angle-left” aria-hidden=”true”></i> Prev</a> <a href=””>Next <i class=”fa fa-angle-right” aria-hidden=”true”></i></a> </div> –><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> <!– TABOOLA –body– below article –> <p/> <!– <div class=”comment-box”> –> <!– <div style=”margin-top: 2em;” id=”disqus_thread”></div> –> <!– </div> –> </article> </main><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><amp-embed width=”100″ height=”100″ type=”taboola” layout=”responsive” data-publisher=”businessdaynigeria” data-mode=”alternating-thumbnails-a” data-placement=”Below Article Thumbnails AMP” data-target_type=”mix” data-article=”auto” data-url=””> </amp-embed><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-sm-3″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><aside class=”desktop-only”> <span><span><!–To ensure accurate tracking it is essential that you replace [CACHEBUSTER] in the tag below with a random number or timestamp.–>&#13; &#13; <iframe loading=”lazy” src=”https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/7/249648;8674159;201;jsiframe;BusinessDayNetwork;ZohoBusinessdayNG300x250/?ft_custom=&;imageType=gif&;ftDestID=39713871&;ft_width=300&;ft_height=250&;click=&;ftOBA=1&;ftExpTrack=&;gdpr=${GDPR}&;gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&;cachebuster=[BDAY]” allowfullscreen=”true” webkitallowfullscreen=”true” mozallowfullscreen=”true” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” marginheight=”0″ marginwidth=”0″ topmargin=”0″ leftmargin=”0″ allowtransparency=”true” width=”300″ height=”250″>&#13; <a href=”https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/7/249648;8674159;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&;gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&;ft_width=300&;ft_height=250&;url=39713871″ target=”_blank”>&#13; <img decoding=”async” border=”0″ src=”https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/7/249648;8674159;205;gif;BusinessDayNetwork;ZohoBusinessdayNG300x250/?gdpr=${GDPR}&;gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}”/></a>&#13; </iframe>&#13; <!–To ensure accurate tracking it is essential that you replace [CACHEBUSTER] in the tag below with a random number or timestamp.–></span><span> <div class=”wp-block-group”><p/></div> </span><span><p/><div class=”ad-container desktop-only “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><amp-ad layout=”fixed” width=”300″ height=”600″ type=”adsense” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-4436182731786816″ data-ad-slot=”1465789281″/></div> </span><span><p/><div class=”ad-container desktop-only “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”ad-container-inner”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><a href=”https://bit.ly/3Z9Aj4b” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”> <img decoding=”async” src=”https://cdn.businessday.ng/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/BDWhatApp3.jpg” height=”” width=”” alt=”” loading=”lazy” style=”object-fit: contain;”/> </a><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div></div> </span><span><p/><div class=”ad-container desktop-only “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><amp-ad layout=”fixed” width=”300″ height=”250″ type=”adsense” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-4436182731786816″ data-ad-slot=”1966166941″/></div> </span></span> <div class=”top-sticky”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”ad-container desktop-only margin-top margin-bottom “><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”ad-container-inner”><p> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> </aside><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> </section> <footer class=”py-3 bg-dark”> <p> </p> <div class=”py-3 bg-dark text-white”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”container”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”row”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-md-3″ WPAuto_Base_Readability=”9.1135593220339″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><img src=”https://businessday.ng/wp-content/themes/bday/assets/build/images/businessday.png” class=”w-100″ alt=””/><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div style=”font-family: lato; font-size:medium; line-height: 1.3″ class=”mt-3″ WPAuto_Base_Readability=”13.430508474576″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> Business Day, established in 2001, is a daily business newspaper based in Lagos. It is the only Nigerian newspaper with a bureau in Accra, Ghana. It has both daily and Sunday titles. It circulates in Nigeria and Ghana... </p><a class=”text-decoration-none text-white” href=”https://about.businessday.ng/index.php”>Read More...</a><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> Phone:+234-803-322-5506 |+234-802-601-1296 |+234-813-346-4051 </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-md-9″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”row mt-4″><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><p> </p><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-md-3 d-none d-md-block”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h5 style=”font-weight: 700;”>The Company</h5><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><ul class=”list-unstyled” style=”font-size: 0.9rem; line-height: 30px;”> <li><a href=”https://about.businessday.ng/index.php” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>About Us</a></li> <li><a href=”https://pro.businessday.ng/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>BusinessDay Pro</a></li> <li><a href=”https://businessdayintelligence.ng/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Research &; Insight</a></li> <li><a href=”https://conferences.businessday.ng/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Conferences</a></li> <li><a href=”https://currency.businessday.ng/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>BD Fx</a></li> </ul><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-md-3 d-none d-md-block”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h5 style=”font-weight: 700;”>Legal &; Privacy</h5><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><ul class=”list-unstyled” style=”font-size: 0.9rem; line-height: 30px;”> <li><a href=”” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Terms &; Conditions</a></li> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/app-privacy-policy/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/copyright/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Copyright</a></li> </ul><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-md-3 d-none d-md-block”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h5 style=”font-weight: 700;”>Quick Links</h5><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><ul class=”list-unstyled” style=”font-size: 0.9rem; line-height: 30px;”> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/advert-and-rates/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Adverts &; Rates</a></li> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/companies/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Companies</a></li> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/markets/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Market</a></li> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/category/business-economy/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>Economy</a></li> </ul><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><div class=”col-md-2 d-none d-md-block”><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><h5 style=”font-weight: 700;”>Support</h5><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><ul class=”list-unstyled” style=”font-size: 0.9rem; line-height: 30px;”> <li><a href=”https://businessday.ng/advert-and-rates/” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”><span class=”__cf_email__” data-cfemail=”acc8c5cbc5d8cdc0dfcdc0c9dfecced9dfc5c2c9dfdfc8cdd582c2cb”>[emailÂ protected]</span></a></li> <li><a href=”#” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>+2348033225506</a></li> <li><a href=”#” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>+2348026011296</a></li> <li><a href=”#” class=”text-decoration-none text-white”>+2348133464051</a></li> </ul><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p><center class=”mt-3 pt-3 border-top border-secondary” style=”font-size:smaller; color:#dddddd;”> Â© BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LTD 2025. </center><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div><p style=”display: inline;” class=”WPAuto_Base_Readability-styled”> </p></div> </footer> <!—-> <!– –> <!– AtlasVoice Settings –>&#13; &#13; </arguments.length></s></body>