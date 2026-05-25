¿Qué hay en el acuerdo propuesto que podría poner fin al conflicto entre Estados Unidos e Irán?

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let n = e[t] || { que: [] };
o
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i.vV(
‘Wrong event name : ‘ + t + ‘ Valid event names :’ + f
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}),
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let r = n[0] || {},
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s = e[t] || { que: [] };
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args: r,
id: o,
elapsedTime: i.V()
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o && a.includes(o) && u.apply(d, s[o].que),
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i.vV(
‘Error executing handler:’,
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e,
t
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e === n && t.splice(t.indexOf(e), 1);
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(t.addEvents = function(e) {
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t
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off: m,
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getEvents: y,
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var i = n(9214),
r = n(7934),
o = n(5973),
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d = n(3272),
c = n(5555);
const l = [
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‘bitness’,
‘model’,
‘platformVersion’,
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u = [‘brands’, ‘mobile’, ‘platform’],
f = (function() {
let e =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: window.navigator?.userAgentData;
const t =
e && u.some(t => void 0 !== e[t])
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})(),
g = (function() {
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arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
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const t = {},
n = new WeakMap();
return function() {
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arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
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e.sort(), n.set(i, e.join(‘|’));
}
const r = n.get(i);
if (!t.hasOwnProperty(r))
try {
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t[r] = c.U9.resolve(null);
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function p(e, t) {
function n(e, t) {
const n = { brand: e };
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(0, s.O8)(t) && !(0, s.xQ)(t) && (n.version = t.split(‘.’)), n
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const i = { source: e };
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t.platform && (i.platform = n(t.platform, t.platformVersion)),
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return n(t, i);
})),
void 0 !== t.mobile && (i.mobile = t.mobile ? 1 : 0),
[‘model’, ‘bitness’, ‘architecture’].forEach(e => {
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i
);
}
var h = n(3858),
m = n(5139),
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y = n(6811),
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E = n(8944);
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getWindowSelf: s.l4,
getHighEntropySUA: g,
getLowEntropySUA: f,
getDocument: s.YE
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w = (0, h.i8)(‘FPD’),
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const t = [
e,
C().catch(() => null),
c.U9.resolve(
‘cookieDeprecationLabel’ in navigator &&
(0, m.io)(y.Ue, (0, b.s)(v.tp, ‘cdep’)) &&
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let [t, n, i] = e;
const r = A.getRefererInfo();
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const o = i(t, r);
o &&
Object.keys(o).length > 0 &&
(t[n] = (0, s.D9)({}, o, t[n]));
}),
n &&
(0, a.J)(
t,
‘device.sua’,
Object.assign({}, n, t.device.sua)
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i)
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const e = { cdep: i };
(0, a.J)(
t,
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Object.assign({}, e, t.device.ext)
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function T(e) {
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function C() {
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function B(e) {
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const O = {
site(e, t) {
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return B({ page: t.page, ref: t.ref });
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device: () =>
T(e => {
const t = (0, s.Ot)().screen.width,
n = (0, s.Ot)().screen.height,
{ width: i, height: r } = (0, E.M)(),
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w: t,
h: n,
dnt: (0, s.l9)() ? 1 : 0,
ua: e.navigator.userAgent,
language: e.navigator.language.split(‘-‘).shift(),
ext: { vpw: i, vph: r }
};
return (
e.navigator?.webdriver && (0, a.J)(o, ‘ext.webdriver’, !0),
o
);
}),
regs() {
const e = {};
T(e => e.navigator.globalPrivacyControl) &&
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const t = d.$W.getConfig(‘coppa’);
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};
function R(e, t) {
const n = (0, r.gR)(t.page, { noLeadingWww: !0 }),
i = T(e =>
e.document.querySelector(“meta[name=’keywords’]”)
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domain: n,
keywords: i,
publisher: B({ domain: A.findRootDomain(n) })
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},
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n.d(t, { Dy: () => r, O$: () => s, i8: () => o });
var i = n(1069);
const r = [‘dooh’, ‘app’, ‘site’];
function o(e) {
return function(t) {
return (
r.reduce(
(n, r) => (
s(t, r) &&
(null != n
? ((0, i.JE)(
`${e} specifies both ‘${n}’ and ‘${r}’; dropping the latter.`
),
delete t[r])
: (n = r)),
n
),
null
),
t
);
};
}
function s(e, t) {
return null != e[t] && Object.keys(e[t]).length > 0;
}
},
5973: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, { S: () => o });
var i = n(1069);
const r = (0, n(2938).CK)(‘fpdEnrichment’),
o = (0, i.Bj)(function() {
let e =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
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if (!r.cookiesAreEnabled()) return e;
const t = e.split(‘.’);
if (2 === t.length) return e;
let n,
o,
s = -2;
const a = `_rdc${Date.now()}`,
d = ‘writeable’;
do {
n = t.slice(s).join(‘.’);
let e = new Date((0, i.vE)() + 1e4).toUTCString();
r.setCookie(a, d, e, ‘Lax’, n, void 0);
r.getCookie(a, void 0) === d
? ((o = !1),
r.setCookie(
a,
”,
‘Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT’,
void 0,
n,
void 0
))
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} while (o);
return n;
});
},
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A_: () => s,
Gc: () => d,
Y6: () => g,
Yn: () => c,
bz: () => f,
u2: () => p,
xG: () => u
});
var i = n(8128),
r = n.n(i),
o = n(5555);
let s = r()({ ready: r().SYNC | r().ASYNC | r().QUEUE });
const a = (0, o.v6)();
s.ready = (() => {
const e = s.ready;
return function() {
try {
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} finally {
a.resolve();
}
};
})();
const d = a.promise,
c = s.get;
const l = {};
function u(e, t) {
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arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]
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s(
‘async’,
function(i) {
i.forEach(e => t(…e)), n && (l[e] = t);
},
e
)([]);
}
function f(e) {
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var t = arguments.length,
n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),
i = 1;
i < t;
i++
)
n[i – 1] = arguments[i];
const r = l[e];
if (r) return r(…n);
c(e).before((e, t) => {
t.push(n), e(t);
});
}
function g(e, t) {
return (
Object.defineProperties(
t,
Object.fromEntries(
[‘before’, ‘after’, ‘getHooks’, ‘removeAll’].map(t => [
t,
{ get: () => e[t] }
])
)
),
t
);
}
function p(e) {
return g(e, function() {
for (
var t = arguments.length, n = new Array(t), i = 0;
i < t;
i++
)
n[i] = arguments[i];
return n.push(function() {}), e.apply(this, n);
});
}
},
1371: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, {
D4: () => o,
GE: () => a,
G_: () => r,
LM: () => s,
s6: () => i
});
const i = ‘native’,
r = ‘video’,
o = ‘banner’,
s = ‘adpod’,
a = [i, r, o];
},
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n.d(t, {
Bm: () => y,
IX: () => C,
Nh: () => l,
Zj: () => A,
gs: () => E,
l6: () => p,
mT: () => c,
nk: () => m,
vO: () => v,
yl: () => B
});
var i = n(1069),
r = n(6881),
o = n(8969),
s = n(9075),
a = n(6031),
d = n(3005);
const c = [],
l = Object.keys(o.x5).map(e => o.x5[e]),
u = {
image: {
ortb: {
ver: ‘1.2’,
assets: [
{
required: 1,
id: 1,
img: { type: 3, wmin: 100, hmin: 100 }
},
{ required: 1, id: 2, title: { len: 140 } },
{ required: 1, id: 3, data: { type: 1 } },
{ required: 0, id: 4, data: { type: 2 } },
{
required: 0,
id: 5,
img: { type: 1, wmin: 20, hmin: 20 }
}
]
},
image: { required: !0 },
title: { required: !0 },
sponsoredBy: { required: !0 },
clickUrl: { required: !0 },
body: { required: !1 },
icon: { required: !1 }
}
},
f = k(o.h0),
g = k(o.jO);
function p(e) {
return e.native && ‘object’ == typeof e.native;
}
function h(e) {
if (
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e.type &&
(function(e) {
if (!e || !Object.keys(u).includes(e))
return (0, i.vV)(`${e} nativeParam is not supported`), !1;
return !0;
})(e.type) &&
(e = u[e.type]),
!e || !e.ortb || b(e.ortb))
)
return e;
}
function m(e) {
e.forEach(e => {
const t = e.nativeParams || e?.mediaTypes?.native;
t && (e.nativeParams = h(t)),
e.nativeParams &&
(e.nativeOrtbRequest =
e.nativeParams.ortb ||
(function(e) {
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‘Native assets object is empty or not an object: ‘,
e
);
const t = { ver: ‘1.2’, assets: [] };
for (let n in e) {
if (o._B.includes(n)) continue;
if (!o.x5.hasOwnProperty(n)) {
(0, i.vV)(
`Unrecognized native asset code: ${n}. Asset will be ignored.`
);
continue;
}
if (‘privacyLink’ === n) {
t.privacy = 1;
continue;
}
const r = e[n];
let s = 0;
r.required &&
(0, i.Lm)(r.required) &&
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const a = { id: t.assets.length, required: s };
if (n in o.h0)
(a.data = { type: o.jO[o.h0[n]] }),
r.len && (a.data.len = r.len);
else if (‘icon’ === n || ‘image’ === n) {
if (
((a.img = {
type: ‘icon’ === n ? o.oA.ICON : o.oA.MAIN
}),
r.aspect_ratios)
)
if ((0, i.cy)(r.aspect_ratios))
if (r.aspect_ratios.length) {
const {
min_width: e,
min_height: t
} = r.aspect_ratios[0];
(0, i.Fq)(e) && (0, i.Fq)(t)
? ((a.img.wmin = e), (a.img.hmin = t))
: (0, i.vV)(
‘image.aspect_ratios min_width or min_height are invalid: ‘,
e,
t
);
const n = r.aspect_ratios
.filter(
e => e.ratio_width && e.ratio_height
)
.map(
e => `${e.ratio_width}:${e.ratio_height}`
);
n.length > 0 &&
(a.img.ext = { aspectratios: n });
} else
(0, i.vV)(
“image.aspect_ratios was passed, but it’s empty:”,
r.aspect_ratios
);
else
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r.aspect_ratios
);
r.sizes &&
(2 === r.sizes.length &&
(0, i.Fq)(r.sizes[0]) &&
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(a.img.h = r.sizes[1]),
delete a.img.hmin,
delete a.img.wmin)
: (0, i.vV)(
‘image.sizes was passed, but its value is not an array of integers:’,
r.sizes
));
} else
‘title’ === n
? (a.title = { len: r.len || 140 })
: ‘ext’ === n && ((a.ext = r), delete a.required);
t.assets.push(a);
}
return t;
})(e.nativeParams));
});
}
function b(e) {
const t = e.assets;
if (!Array.isArray(t) || 0 === t.length)
return (
(0, i.vV)(
“assets in mediaTypes.native.ortb is not an array, or it’s empty. Assets: “,
t
),
!1
);
const n = t.map(e => e.id);
return t.length !== new Set(n).size ||
n.some(e => e !== parseInt(e, 10))
? ((0, i.vV)(
“each asset object must have ‘id’ property, it must be unique and it must be an integer”
),
!1)
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? ((0, i.vV)(
‘ortb.eventtrackers is not an array. Eventtrackers: ‘,
e.eventtrackers
),
!1)
: t.every(e =>
(function(e) {
if (!(0, i.Qd)(e))
return (
(0, i.vV)(
‘asset must be an object. Provided asset: ‘,
e
),
!1
);
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if (!(0, i.Et)(e.img.w) && !(0, i.Et)(e.img.wmin))
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(0, i.vV)(
“for img asset there must be ‘w’ or ‘wmin’ property”
),
!1
);
if (!(0, i.Et)(e.img.h) && !(0, i.Et)(e.img.hmin))
return (
(0, i.vV)(
“for img asset there must be ‘h’ or ‘hmin’ property”
),
!1
);
} else if (e.title) {
if (!(0, i.Et)(e.title.len))
return (
(0, i.vV)(
“for title asset there must be ‘len’ property defined”
),
!1
);
} else if (e.data) {
if (!(0, i.Et)(e.data.type))
return (
(0, i.vV)(
“for data asset ‘type’ property must be a number”
),
!1
);
} else if (
e.video &&
!(
Array.isArray(e.video.mimes) &&
Array.isArray(e.video.protocols) &&
(0, i.Et)(e.video.minduration) &&
(0, i.Et)(e.video.maxduration)
)
)
return (
(0, i.vV)(‘video asset is not properly configured’),
!1
);
return !0;
})(e)
);
}
function y(e) {
let { index: t = r.n.index } =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
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: {};
const n = t.getAdUnit(e);
if (!n) return !1;
let o = n.nativeOrtbRequest;
return (function(e, t) {
if (!e?.link?.url)
return (
(0, i.vV)(
“native response doesn’t have ‘link’ property. Ortb response: “,
e
),
!1
);
let n = t.assets.filter(e => 1 === e.required).map(e => e.id),
r = e.assets.map(e => e.id);
const o = n.every(e => r.includes(e));
o ||
(0, i.vV)(
`didn’t receive a bid with all required assets. Required ids: ${n}, but received ids in response: ${r}`
);
return o;
})(e.native?.ortb || S(e.native, o), o);
}
function v(e, t) {
const n = t.native.ortb || R(t.native);
return (
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? (function(e) {
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arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
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{ fetchURL: n = i.z$ } =
arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]
? arguments[2]
: {};
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.reduce((e, t) => ((e[t.id] = t.link), e), {}),
r = e.link?.clicktrackers || [];
let o = i[t],
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o && (s = o.clicktrackers || []), s.forEach(e => n(e));
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})(n, e?.assetId)
: (function(e) {
let {
runMarkup: t = e => (0, i.ro)(e),
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arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
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{ [d.Ni]: r = [], [d.fR]: o = [] } =
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e.imptrackers && (r = r.concat(e.imptrackers));
r.forEach(e => n(e)),
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e.jstracker && (o = o.concat([e.jstracker]));
o.length && t(o.join(‘n’));
})(n),
e.action
);
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function E(e, t) {
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i = e.native?.ortb;
if (n && i) {
const t = (function(e, t) {
const n = {},
i = t?.assets || [];
(n.clickUrl = e.link?.url), (n.privacyLink = e.privacy);
for (const t of e?.assets || []) {
const e = i.find(e => t.id === e.id);
t.title
? (n.title = t.title.text)
: t.img
? (n[e?.img?.type === o.oA.MAIN ? ‘image’ : ‘icon’] = {
url: t.img.url,
width: t.img.w,
height: t.img.h
})
: t.data && (n[f[g[e?.data?.type]]] = t.data.value);
}
n.impressionTrackers = [];
let r = [];
e.imptrackers && n.impressionTrackers.push(…e.imptrackers);
for (const t of e?.eventtrackers || [])
t.event === d.OA &&
t.method === d.Ni &&
n.impressionTrackers.push(t.url),
t.event === d.OA && t.method === d.fR && r.push(t.url);
(r = r.map(e => “)),
e?.jstracker && r.push(e.jstracker);
r.length && (n.javascriptTrackers = r.join(‘n’));
return n;
})(i, n);
Object.assign(e.native, t);
}
[‘rendererUrl’, ‘adTemplate’].forEach(n => {
const i = t?.nativeParams?.[n];
i && (e.native[n] = O(i));
});
}
function A(e) {
let { index: t = r.n.index } =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: {},
n = {};
const i = t.getAdUnit(e),
s =
null == i?.nativeParams?.ortb &&
!1 !== i?.nativeParams?.sendTargetingKeys,
a = (function(e) {
const t = {};
e?.nativeParams?.ext &&
Object.keys(e.nativeParams.ext).forEach(e => {
t[e] = `hb_native_${e}`;
});
return { …o.x5, …t };
})(i),
d = { …e.native, …e.native.ext };
return (
delete d.ext,
Object.keys(d).forEach(t => {
const r = a[t];
let o = O(e.native[t]) || O(e?.native?.ext?.[t]);
if (‘adTemplate’ === t || !r || !o) return;
let d = i?.nativeParams?.[t]?.sendId;
if (
(‘boolean’ != typeof d &&
(d = i?.nativeParams?.ext?.[t]?.sendId),
d)
) {
o = `${r}:${e.adId}`;
}
let c = i?.nativeParams?.[t]?.sendTargetingKeys;
‘boolean’ != typeof c &&
(c = i?.nativeParams?.ext?.[t]?.sendTargetingKeys);
(‘boolean’ == typeof c ? c : s) && (n[r] = o);
}),
n
);
}
function w(e, t) {
let n =
arguments.length > 2 &&
void 0 !== arguments[2] &&
arguments[2],
i = [];
return (
Object.entries(e)
.filter(e => {
let [i, r] = e;
return (
r &&
((!1 === n && ‘ext’ === i) || null == t || t.includes(i))
);
})
.forEach(e => {
let [r, s] = e;
!1 === n && ‘ext’ === r
? i.push(…w(s, t, !0))
: (n || o.x5.hasOwnProperty(r)) &&
i.push({ key: r, value: O(s) });
}),
i
);
}
function I(e, t, n) {
let { index: d = r.n.index } =
arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]
? arguments[3]
: {};
const c = { message: ‘assetResponse’, adId: e.adId };
let l = (0, s.vd)(t).native;
return (
l
? ((c.native = Object.assign({}, l)),
(c.renderer = (0, a.kj)(t)),
(c.rendererVersion = a.xh),
null != n &&
(l.assets = l.assets.filter(e => {
let { key: t } = e;
return n.includes(t);
})))
: (l = (function(e, t, n) {
const r = {
…(0, i.SH)(e.native, [‘rendererUrl’, ‘adTemplate’]),
assets: w(e.native, n),
nativeKeys: o.x5
};
return (
e.native.ortb
? (r.ortb = e.native.ortb)
: t.mediaTypes?.native?.ortb &&
(r.ortb = S(e.native, t.nativeOrtbRequest)),
r
);
})(t, d.getAdUnit(t), n)),
Object.assign(c, l)
);
}
const T = Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(o.x5).map(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return [n, t];
})
);
function C(e, t) {
const n = e.assets.map(e => T[e]);
return I(e, t, n);
}
function B(e, t) {
return I(e, t, null);
}
function O(e) {
return e?.url || e;
}
function R(e) {
const t = { link: {}, eventtrackers: [] };
return (
Object.entries(e).forEach(e => {
let [n, i] = e;
switch (n) {
case ‘clickUrl’:
t.link.url = i;
break;
case ‘clickTrackers’:
t.link.clicktrackers = Array.isArray(i) ? i : [i];
break;
case ‘impressionTrackers’:
(Array.isArray(i) ? i : [i]).forEach(e => {
t.eventtrackers.push({
event: d.OA,
method: d.Ni,
url: e
});
});
break;
case ‘javascriptTrackers’:
t.jstracker = Array.isArray(i) ? i.join(”) : i;
break;
case ‘privacyLink’:
t.privacy = i;
}
}),
t
);
}
function S(e, t) {
const n = { …R(e), assets: [] };
function r(e, r) {
let o = t.assets.find(e);
null != o && ((o = (0, i.Go)(o)), r(o), n.assets.push(o));
}
return (
Object.keys(e)
.filter(t => !!e[t])
.forEach(t => {
const n = O(e[t]);
switch (t) {
case ‘title’:
r(
e => null != e.title,
e => {
e.title = { text: n };
}
);
break;
case ‘image’:
case ‘icon’:
const e = ‘image’ === t ? o.oA.MAIN : o.oA.ICON;
r(
t => null != t.img && t.img.type === e,
e => {
e.img = { url: n };
}
);
break;
default:
t in o.h0 &&
r(
e =>
null != e.data && e.data.type === o.jO[o.h0[t]],
e => {
e.data = { value: n };
}
);
}
}),
n
);
}
function k(e) {
var t = {};
for (var n in e) t[e[n]] = n;
return t;
}
},
1e3: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, {
Cf: () => a,
S3: () => r,
Tb: () => o,
WR: () => s,
e4: () => c,
pS: () => u,
qN: () => d,
yB: () => f,
zt: () => i
});
const i = [‘request’, ‘imp’, ‘bidResponse’, ‘response’],
[r, o, s, a] = i,
[d, c] = [‘default’, ‘pbs’],
l = new Set(i);
const { registerOrtbProcessor: u, getProcessors: f } = (function() {
const e = {};
return {
registerOrtbProcessor(t) {
let {
type: n,
name: r,
fn: o,
priority: s = 0,
dialects: a = [d]
} = t;
if (!l.has(n))
throw new Error(
`ORTB processor type must be one of: ${i.join(‘, ‘)}`
);
a.forEach(t => {
e.hasOwnProperty(t) || (e[t] = {}),
e[t].hasOwnProperty(n) || (e[t][n] = {}),
(e[t][n][r] = { priority: s, fn: o });
});
},
getProcessors: t => e[t] || {}
};
})();
},
8934: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, { gH: () => se });
var i = n(7873),
r = n(1069),
o = n(433),
s = n(3172),
a = n(2449),
d = n(8969),
c = n(9075),
l = n(6031);
const { REQUEST: u, RESPONSE: f, NATIVE: g, EVENT: p } = d.nl,
h = {
[u]: function(e, t, n) {
(0, c.bw)({
renderFn(t) {
e(
Object.assign(
{
message: f,
renderer: (0, l.kj)(n),
rendererVersion: l.xh
},
t
)
);
},
resizeFn: b(t.adId, n),
options: t.options,
adId: t.adId,
bidResponse: n
});
},
[p]: function(e, t, n) {
if (null == n)
return void (0, r.vV)(
`Cannot find ad ‘${t.adId}’ for x-origin event request`
);
if (n.status !== d.tl.RENDERED)
return void (0, r.JE)(
`Received x-origin event request without corresponding render request for ad ‘${n.adId}’`
);
return (0, c.Uc)(t, n);
}
};
function m() {
window.addEventListener(
‘message’,
function(e) {
!(function(e) {
var t = e.message ? ‘message’ : ‘data’,
n = {};
try {
n = JSON.parse(e[t]);
} catch (e) {
return;
}
if (n && n.adId && n.message && h.hasOwnProperty(n.message))
(0, c.$A)(n.adId, n.message === d.nl.REQUEST).then(t => {
var i, o;
h[n.message](
((i = n.adId),
(o = (function(e) {
return null == e.origin && 0 === e.ports.length
? function() {
const e =
‘Cannot post message to a frame with null origin. Please update creatives to use MessageChannel, see https://github.com/prebid/Prebid.js/issues/7870’;
throw ((0, r.vV)(e), new Error(e));
}
: e.ports.length > 0
? function(t) {
e.ports[0].postMessage(JSON.stringify(t));
}
: function(t) {
e.source.postMessage(
JSON.stringify(t),
e.origin
);
};
})(e)),
function(e) {
for (
var t = arguments.length,
n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),
r = 1;
r < t;
r++
)
n[r – 1] = arguments[r];
return o(Object.assign({}, e, { adId: i }), …n);
}),
n,
t
);
});
})(e);
},
!1
);
}
function b(e, t) {
return function(n, i) {
!(function(e) {
let {
instl: t,
adId: n,
adUnitCode: i,
width: o,
height: s
} = e;
if (t) return;
function a(e) {
return e ? e + ‘px’ : ‘100%’;
}
function d(e) {
let t = c(n, i),
r = document.getElementById(t);
return r && r.querySelector(e);
}
function c(e, t) {
return (0, r.II)() ? l(e) : (0, r.t1)() ? u(t) : t;
}
function l(e) {
const t = window.googletag
.pubads()
.getSlots()
.find(t =>
t
.getTargetingKeys()
.find(n => t.getTargeting(n).includes(e))
);
return t ? t.getSlotElementId() : null;
}
function u(e) {
let t = window.apntag.getTag(e);
return t && t.targetId;
}
[‘div’, ‘iframe’].forEach(e => {
let t = d(e + ‘:not([style*=”display: none”])’);
if (t) {
let e = t.style;
(e.width = a(o)), (e.height = a(s));
} else
(0, r.vV)(
`Unable to locate matching page element for adUnitCode ${i}. Can’t resize it to ad’s dimensions. Please review setup.`
);
});
})({ …t, width: n, height: i, adId: e });
};
}
Object.assign(h, {
[g]: function(e, t, n) {
if (null == n)
return void (0, r.vV)(
`Cannot find ad for x-origin event request: ‘${t.adId}’`
);
switch (t.action) {
case ‘assetRequest’:
(0, c.Hh)(n, () => e((0, a.IX)(t, n)));
break;
case ‘allAssetRequest’:
(0, c.Hh)(n, () => e((0, a.yl)(t, n)));
break;
default:
(0, c.vW)(t, n, { resizeFn: b(t.adId, n) }), (0, c.Pk)(n);
}
}
});
var y = n(8230),
v = n(3272),
E = n(6881),
A = n(7779),
w = n(9214),
I = n(3597),
T = n(1580),
C = n(5555),
B = n(5569);
const O = ‘__tlpbjs_debugging__’;
function R() {
return (0, i.m)().installedModules.includes(‘debugging’);
}
function S(e) {
return new C.U9(t => {
(0, T.R)(e, B.tp, ‘debugging’, t);
});
}
function k() {
let { alreadyInstalled: e = R, script: t = S } =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
n = null;
return function() {
return (
null == n &&
(n = new C.U9((n, o) => {
setTimeout(() => {
if (e()) n();
else {
const e =
‘https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prebid.js@9.50.0/dist/debugging-standalone.js’;
(0, r.OG)(
`Debugging module not installed, loading it from “${e}”…`
),
((0, i.m)()._installDebugging = !0),
t(e)
.then(() => {
(0, i.m)()._installDebugging({
DEBUG_KEY: O,
hook: w.A_,
config: v.$W,
createBid: I.O,
logger: (0, r.h0)(‘DEBUG:’)
});
})
.then(n, o);
}
});
})),
n
);
};
}
const U = (function() {
let { load: e = k(), hook: t = (0, w.Yn)(‘requestBids’) } =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
n = null,
i = !1;
function r(e) {
for (
var t = arguments.length,
i = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),
r = 1;
r < t;
r++
)
i[r – 1] = arguments[r];
return (n || C.U9.resolve()).then(() => e.apply(this, i));
}
function o() {
t.getHooks({ hook: r }).remove(), (i = !1);
}
return {
enable: function() {
i || ((n = e()), t.before(r, 99), (i = !0));
},
disable: o,
reset: function() {
(n = null), o();
}
};
})();
U.reset;
v.$W.getConfig(‘debugging’, function(e) {
let { debugging: t } = e;
t?.enabled ? U.enable() : U.disable();
});
var D = n(2938),
_ = n(1445),
$ = n(5023),
j = n(6894),
x = n(687),
q = n(6916),
N = n(2713),
W = n(3895);
const P = new Map([
[
‘format’,
e =>
Array.isArray(e) &&
e.length > 0 &&
e.every(e => ‘object’ == typeof e)
],
[‘w’, r.Fq],
[‘h’, r.Fq],
[‘btype’, r.Uu],
[‘battr’, r.Uu],
[‘pos’, r.Fq],
[
‘mimes’,
e =>
Array.isArray(e) &&
e.length > 0 &&
e.every(e => ‘string’ == typeof e)
],
[‘topframe’, e => [1, 0].includes(e)],
[‘expdir’, r.Uu],
[‘api’, r.Uu],
[‘id’, r.O8],
[‘vcm’, e => [1, 0].includes(e)]
]);
var V = n(1371);
function M(e, t) {
return function() {
if (document.prerendering && e()) {
const e = this,
n = Array.from(arguments);
return new Promise(i => {
document.addEventListener(
‘prerenderingchange’,
() => {
(0, r.fH)(
‘Auctions were suspended while page was prerendering’
),
i(t.apply(e, n));
},
{ once: !0 }
);
});
}
return Promise.resolve(t.apply(this, arguments));
};
}
var G = n(7377);
const F = (0, i.m)(),
{ triggerUserSyncs: H } = y.zt,
{ ADD_AD_UNITS: L, REQUEST_BIDS: z, SET_TARGETING: J } = d.qY,
Q = {
bidWon: function(e) {
if (
!E.n
.getBidsRequested()
.map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.adUnitCode))
.reduce(r.Bq)
.filter(r.hj)
.includes(e)
)
return void (0, r.vV)(
‘The “‘ + e + ‘” placement is not defined.’
);
return !0;
}
};
function K(e, t) {
let n = [];
return (
(0, r.cy)(e) &&
(t ? e.length === t : e.length > 0) &&
(e.every(e => (0, r.Uu)(e, 2))
? (n = e)
: (0, r.Uu)(e, 2) && n.push(e)),
n
);
}
function Y(e, t) {
const n = (0, o.A)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}`),
i = (0, o.A)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}`);
if (!n && !i) return;
const a = { [V.G_]: W.Zy, [V.D4]: P }[t];
a &&
[…a].forEach(n => {
let [i, a] = n;
const d = (0, o.A)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`),
c = (0, o.A)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}.${i}`);
(null == d && null == c) ||
(null == d
? (0, s.J)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`, c)
: null == c
? (0, s.J)(e, `ortb2Imp.${t}.${i}`, d)
: ((0, r.JE)(
`adUnit ${e.code}: specifies conflicting ortb2Imp.${t}.${i} and mediaTypes.${t}.${i}, the latter will be ignored`,
e
),
(0, s.J)(e, `mediaTypes.${t}.${i}`, c)));
});
}
function X(e) {
const t = (0, r.Go)(e),
n = t.mediaTypes.banner,
i = null == n.sizes ? null : K(n.sizes),
o = e.ortb2Imp?.banner?.format ?? n?.format;
let a;
if (null != o) {
(0, s.J)(t, ‘ortb2Imp.banner.format’, o), (n.format = o);
try {
a = o
.filter(t => {
let { w: n, h: i, wratio: o, hratio: s } = t;
return null != (n ?? i) && null != (o ?? s)
? ((0, r.JE)(
‘Ad unit banner.format specifies both w/h and wratio/hratio’,
e
),
!1)
: (null != n && null != i) || (null != o && null != s);
})
.map(e => {
let { w: t, h: n, wratio: i, hratio: r } = e;
return [t ?? i, n ?? r];
});
} catch (t) {
(0, r.vV)(
`Invalid format definition on ad unit ${e.code}`,
o
);
}
null == a ||
null == i ||
(0, r.bD)(i, a) ||
(0, r.JE)(
`Ad unit ${e.code} has conflicting sizes and format definitions`,
e
);
}
const d = a ?? i ?? [],
c = e.ortb2Imp?.banner?.expdir ?? n.expdir;
return (
null != c &&
((n.expdir = c), (0, s.J)(t, ‘ortb2Imp.banner.expdir’, c)),
d.length > 0
? ((n.sizes = d), (t.sizes = d))
: ((0, r.vV)(
‘Detected a mediaTypes.banner object without a proper sizes field. Please ensure the sizes are listed like: [[300, 250], …]. Removing invalid mediaTypes.banner object from request.’
),
delete t.mediaTypes.banner),
Y(t, ‘banner’),
t
);
}
function Z(e) {
const t = (0, r.Go)(e),
n = t.mediaTypes.video;
if (n.playerSize) {
let e = ‘number’ == typeof n.playerSize[0] ? 2 : 1;
const i = K(n.playerSize, e);
i.length > 0
? (2 === e &&
(0, r.fH)(
“Transforming video.playerSize from [640,480] to [[640,480]] so it’s in the proper format.”
),
(n.playerSize = i),
(t.sizes = i))
: ((0, r.vV)(
‘Detected incorrect configuration of mediaTypes.video.playerSize. Please specify only one set of dimensions in a format like: [[640, 480]]. Removing invalid mediaTypes.video.playerSize property from request.’
),
delete t.mediaTypes.video.playerSize);
}
return (0, W.aP)(t), Y(t, ‘video’), t;
}
function ee(e) {
function t(t) {
return (
(0, r.vV)(
`Error in adUnit “${e.code}”: ${t}. Removing native request from ad unit`,
e
),
delete i.mediaTypes.native,
i
);
}
function n(e) {
for (const t of [‘sendTargetingKeys’, ‘types’])
if (o.hasOwnProperty(t)) {
const n = e(t);
if (n) return n;
}
}
const i = (0, r.Go)(e),
o = i.mediaTypes.native;
if (o.ortb) {
if (
o.ortb.assets?.some(
e => !(0, r.Et)(e.id) || e.id < 0 || e.id % 1 != 0
)
)
return t(‘native asset ID must be a nonnegative integer’);
if (n(e => t(`ORTB native requests cannot specify “${e}”`)))
return i;
const e = Object.keys(d.x5).filter(e =>
d.x5[e].includes(‘hb_native_’)
),
s = Object.keys(o).filter(t => e.includes(t));
s.length > 0 &&
((0, r.vV)(
`when using native OpenRTB format, you cannot use legacy native properties. Deleting ${s} keys from request.`
),
s.forEach(e => delete i.mediaTypes.native[e]));
} else
n(
e =>
`mediaTypes.native.${e} is deprecated, consider using native ORTB instead`
);
return (
o.image &&
o.image.sizes &&
!Array.isArray(o.image.sizes) &&
((0, r.vV)(
‘Please use an array of sizes for native.image.sizes field. Removing invalid mediaTypes.native.image.sizes property from request.’
),
delete i.mediaTypes.native.image.sizes),
o.image &&
o.image.aspect_ratios &&
!Array.isArray(o.image.aspect_ratios) &&
((0, r.vV)(
‘Please use an array of sizes for native.image.aspect_ratios field. Removing invalid mediaTypes.native.image.aspect_ratios property from request.’
),
delete i.mediaTypes.native.image.aspect_ratios),
o.icon &&
o.icon.sizes &&
!Array.isArray(o.icon.sizes) &&
((0, r.vV)(
‘Please use an array of sizes for native.icon.sizes field. Removing invalid mediaTypes.native.icon.sizes property from request.’
),
delete i.mediaTypes.native.icon.sizes),
i
);
}
function te(e, t) {
let n = e?.mediaTypes?.[t]?.pos;
if (!(0, r.Et)(n) || isNaN(n) || !isFinite(n)) {
let n = `Value of property ‘pos’ on ad unit ${e.code} should be of type: Number`;
(0, r.JE)(n), delete e.mediaTypes[t].pos;
}
return e;
}
function ne(e) {
const t = t => `adUnit.code ‘${e.code}’ ${t}`,
n = e.mediaTypes,
i = e.bids;
return null == i || (0, r.cy)(i)
? null == i && null == e.ortb2Imp
? ((0, r.vV)(
t(
“has no ‘adUnit.bids’ and no ‘adUnit.ortb2Imp’. Removing adUnit from auction”
)
),
null)
: n && 0 !== Object.keys(n).length
? (null == e.ortb2Imp ||
(null != i && 0 !== i.length) ||
((e.bids = [{ bidder: null }]),
(0, r.OG)(
t(
“defines ‘adUnit.ortb2Imp’ with no ‘adUnit.bids’; it will be seen only by S2S adapters”
)
)),
e)
: ((0, r.vV)(
t(
“does not define a ‘mediaTypes’ object. This is a required field for the auction, so this adUnit has been removed.”
)
),
null)
: ((0, r.vV)(
t(
“defines ‘adUnit.bids’ that is not an array. Removing adUnit from auction”
)
),
null);
}
!(function() {
let e = null;
try {
e = window.sessionStorage;
} catch (e) {}
if (null !== e) {
let t = U,
n = null;
try {
n = e.getItem(O);
} catch (e) {}
null !== n && t.enable();
}
})(),
(F.bidderSettings = F.bidderSettings || {}),
(F.libLoaded = !0),
(F.version = ‘v9.50.0’),
(0, r.fH)(‘Prebid.js v9.50.0 loaded’),
(F.installedModules = F.installedModules || []),
(F.adUnits = F.adUnits || []),
(F.triggerUserSyncs = H);
const ie = {
validateAdUnit: ne,
validateBannerMediaType: X,
validateSizes: K
};
Object.assign(ie, { validateNativeMediaType: ee }),
Object.assign(ie, { validateVideoMediaType: Z });
const re = (0, w.A_)(
‘sync’,
function(e) {
const t = [];
return (
e.forEach(e => {
if (null == (e = ne(e))) return;
const n = e.mediaTypes;
let i, r, o;
n.banner &&
((i = X(e)),
n.banner.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (i = te(i, ‘banner’))),
n.video &&
((r = Z(i || e)),
n.video.hasOwnProperty(‘pos’) && (r = te(r, ‘video’))),
n.native && (o = ee(r || i || e));
const s = Object.assign({}, i, r, o);
t.push(s);
}),
t
);
},
‘checkAdUnitSetup’
);
function oe(e) {
const t = E.n[e]().filter(e =>
E.n.getAdUnitCodes().includes(e.adUnitCode)
),
n = E.n.getLastAuctionId();
return t
.map(e => e.adUnitCode)
.filter(r.hj)
.map(e =>
t.filter(t => t.auctionId === n && t.adUnitCode === e)
)
.filter(e => e && e[0] && e[0].adUnitCode)
.map(e => ({ [e[0].adUnitCode]: { bids: e } }))
.reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(e, t), {});
}
(F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr = function(e) {
if (
((0, r.fH)(
‘Invoking tlpbjs.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr’,
arguments
),
e)
) {
var t = F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCode(e);
return (0, r.$D)(t);
}
(0, r.OG)(
‘Need to call getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCodeStr with adunitCode’
);
}),
(F.getHighestUnusedBidResponseForAdUnitCode = function(e) {
if (e) {
const t = E.n.getAllBidsForAdUnitCode(e).filter(A.Yl);
return t.length ? t.reduce(N.Vk) : {};
}
(0, r.OG)(
‘Need to call getHighestUnusedBidResponseForAdUnitCode with adunitCode’
);
}),
(F.getAdserverTargetingForAdUnitCode = function(e) {
return F.getAdserverTargeting(e)[e];
}),
(F.getAdserverTargeting = function(e) {
return (
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getAdserverTargeting’, arguments),
A.iS.getAllTargeting(e)
);
}),
(F.getConsentMetadata = function() {
return (
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getConsentMetadata’),
q.SL.getConsentMeta()
);
}),
(F.getNoBids = function() {
return (
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getNoBids’, arguments),
oe(‘getNoBids’)
);
}),
(F.getNoBidsForAdUnitCode = function(e) {
return {
bids: E.n.getNoBids().filter(t => t.adUnitCode === e)
};
}),
(F.getBidResponses = function() {
return (
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getBidResponses’, arguments),
oe(‘getBidsReceived’)
);
}),
(F.getBidResponsesForAdUnitCode = function(e) {
return {
bids: E.n.getBidsReceived().filter(t => t.adUnitCode === e)
};
}),
(F.setTargetingForGPTAsync = function(e, t) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.setTargetingForGPTAsync’, arguments),
(0, r.II)()
? A.iS.setTargetingForGPT(e, t)
: (0, r.vV)(‘window.googletag is not defined on the page’);
}),
(F.setTargetingForAst = function(e) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.setTargetingForAn’, arguments),
A.iS.isApntagDefined()
? (A.iS.setTargetingForAst(e),
$.Ic(J, A.iS.getAllTargeting()))
: (0, r.vV)(‘window.apntag is not defined on the page’);
}),
(F.renderAd = (0, w.A_)(‘async’, function(e, t, n) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.renderAd’, arguments),
(0, r.OG)(‘Calling renderAd with adId :’ + t),
(0, c.BS)(e, t, n);
})),
(F.removeAdUnit = function(e) {
if (((0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.removeAdUnit’, arguments), !e))
return void (F.adUnits = []);
let t;
(t = (0, r.cy)(e) ? e : [e]),
t.forEach(e => {
for (let t = F.adUnits.length – 1; t >= 0; t–)
F.adUnits[t].code === e && F.adUnits.splice(t, 1);
});
}),
(F.requestBids = (function() {
const e = (0, w.A_)(
‘async’,
function() {
let {
bidsBackHandler: e,
timeout: t,
adUnits: n,
adUnitCodes: i,
labels: o,
auctionId: s,
ttlBuffer: a,
ortb2: d,
metrics: c,
defer: l
} =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {};
$.Ic(z);
const u = t || v.$W.getConfig(‘bidderTimeout’);
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.requestBids’, arguments),
null == i || Array.isArray(i) || (i = [i]),
i && i.length
? (n = n.filter(e => i.includes(e.code)))
: (i = n && n.map(e => e.code)),
(i = i.filter(r.hj));
const f = {
global: (0, r.D9)(
{},
v.$W.getAnyConfig(‘ortb2’) || {},
d || {}
),
bidder: Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(v.$W.getBidderConfig())
.map(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return [t, (0, r.Go)(n.ortb2)];
})
.filter(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return null != n;
})
)
};
return (0, x.w)(C.U9.resolve(f.global)).then(
t => (
(f.global = t),
se({
bidsBackHandler: e,
timeout: u,
adUnits: n,
adUnitCodes: i,
labels: o,
auctionId: s,
ttlBuffer: a,
ortb2Fragments: f,
metrics: c,
defer: l
})
)
);
},
‘requestBids’
);
return (0, w.Y6)(
e,
M(
() => !v.$W.getConfig(‘allowPrerendering’),
function() {
let t =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
n = t.adUnits || F.adUnits;
return (
(t.adUnits = (0, r.cy)(n) ? n.slice() : [n]),
(t.metrics = (0, j.K7)()),
t.metrics.checkpoint(‘requestBids’),
(t.defer = (0, C.v6)({
promiseFactory: e => new Promise(e)
})),
e.call(this, t),
t.defer.promise
);
}
)
);
})());
const se = (0, w.A_)(
‘async’,
function() {
let {
bidsBackHandler: e,
timeout: t,
adUnits: n,
ttlBuffer: i,
adUnitCodes: o,
labels: a,
auctionId: d,
ortb2Fragments: c,
metrics: l,
defer: u
} =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {};
const f = (0, _.pX)(v.$W.getConfig(‘s2sConfig’) || []);
function g(t, n, i) {
if (‘function’ == typeof e)
try {
e(t, n, i);
} catch (e) {
(0, r.vV)(‘Error executing bidsBackHandler’, null, e);
}
u.resolve({ bids: t, timedOut: n, auctionId: i });
}
!(function(e) {
e.forEach(e => (0, W.V0)(e));
})(n),
(n = (0, j.BO)(l).measureTime(‘requestBids.validate’, () =>
re(n)
));
const p = {};
if (
(n.forEach(e => {
const t = Object.keys(e.mediaTypes || { banner: ‘banner’ }),
n = e.bids.map(e => e.bidder),
o = _.Ay.bidderRegistry,
s = n.filter(e => !f.has(e));
e.adUnitId = (0, r.lk)();
const a = e.ortb2Imp?.ext?.tid;
a &&
(p.hasOwnProperty(e.code)
? (0, r.JE)(
`Multiple distinct ortb2Imp.ext.tid were provided for twin ad units ‘${e.code}’`
)
: (p[e.code] = a)),
null == i ||
e.hasOwnProperty(‘ttlBuffer’) ||
(e.ttlBuffer = i),
s.forEach(n => {
const i = o[n],
s = i && i.getSpec && i.getSpec(),
a = (s && s.supportedMediaTypes) || [‘banner’];
t.some(e => a.includes(e)) ||
((0, r.JE)((0, r.bz)(e, n)),
(e.bids = e.bids.filter(e => e.bidder !== n)));
});
}),
n && 0 !== n.length)
) {
n.forEach(e => {
const t = e.ortb2Imp?.ext?.tid || p[e.code] || (0, r.lk)();
p.hasOwnProperty(e.code) || (p[e.code] = t),
(e.transactionId = t),
(0, s.J)(e, ‘ortb2Imp.ext.tid’, t);
});
const e = E.n.createAuction({
adUnits: n,
adUnitCodes: o,
callback: g,
cbTimeout: t,
labels: a,
auctionId: d,
ortb2Fragments: c,
metrics: l
});
let i = n.length;
i > 15 &&
(0, r.fH)(
`Current auction ${e.getAuctionId()} contains ${i} adUnits.`,
n
),
o.forEach(t =>
A.iS.setLatestAuctionForAdUnit(t, e.getAuctionId())
),
e.callBids();
} else
(0, r.OG)(‘No adUnits configured. No bids requested.’), g();
},
‘startAuction’
);
F.requestBids.before(function(e, t) {
function n(e) {
for (var t; (t = e.shift()); ) t();
}
n(D.s0), n(ae), e.call(this, t);
}, 49),
(F.addAdUnits = function(e) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.addAdUnits’, arguments),
F.adUnits.push.apply(F.adUnits, (0, r.cy)(e) ? e : [e]),
$.Ic(L);
}),
(F.onEvent = function(e, t, n) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.onEvent’, arguments),
(0, r.fp)(t)
? !n || Q[e].call(null, n)
? $.on(e, t, n)
: (0, r.vV)(
‘The id provided is not valid for event “‘ +
e +
‘” and no handler was set.’
)
: (0, r.vV)(
‘The event handler provided is not a function and was not set on event “‘ +
e +
‘”.’
);
}),
(F.offEvent = function(e, t, n) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.offEvent’, arguments),
(n && !Q[e].call(null, n)) || $.AU(e, t, n);
}),
(F.getEvents = function() {
return (0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.getEvents’), $.kQ();
}),
(F.registerBidAdapter = function(e, t, n) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.registerBidAdapter’, arguments);
try {
const i = n ? (0, G.xb)(n) : e();
_.Ay.registerBidAdapter(i, t);
} catch (e) {
(0, r.vV)(‘Error registering bidder adapter : ‘ + e.message);
}
}),
(F.registerAnalyticsAdapter = function(e) {
(0, r.fH)(
‘Invoking tlpbjs.registerAnalyticsAdapter’,
arguments
);
try {
_.Ay.registerAnalyticsAdapter(e);
} catch (e) {
(0, r.vV)(
‘Error registering analytics adapter : ‘ + e.message
);
}
}),
(F.createBid = function(e) {
return (
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.createBid’, arguments), (0, I.O)(e)
);
});
const ae = [],
de = (0, w.A_)(
‘async’,
function(e) {
e && !(0, r.Im)(e)
? ((0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.enableAnalytics for: ‘, e),
_.Ay.enableAnalytics(e))
: (0, r.vV)(
‘tlpbjs.enableAnalytics should be called with option {}’
);
},
‘enableAnalyticsCb’
);
function ce(e) {
if (‘function’ == typeof e)
try {
e.call();
} catch (e) {
(0, r.vV)(‘Error processing command :’, e.message, e.stack);
}
else
(0, r.vV)(
‘Commands written into tlpbjs.cmd.push must be wrapped in a function’
);
}
function le(e) {
e.forEach(function(e) {
if (void 0 === e.called)
try {
e.call(), (e.called = !0);
} catch (e) {
(0, r.vV)(‘Error processing command :’, ‘prebid.js’, e);
}
});
}
(F.enableAnalytics = function(e) {
ae.push(de.bind(this, e));
}),
(F.aliasBidder = function(e, t, n) {
(0, r.fH)(‘Invoking tlpbjs.aliasBidder’, arguments),
e && t
? _.Ay.aliasBidAdapter(e, t, n)
: (0, r.vV)(
‘bidderCode and alias must be passed as arguments’,
‘tlpbjs.aliasBidder’
);
}),
(F.aliasRegistry = _.Ay.aliasRegistry),
v.$W.getConfig(‘aliasRegistry’, e => {
‘private’ === e.aliasRegistry && delete F.aliasRegistry;
}),
(F.getAllWinningBids = function() {
return E.n.getAllWinningBids();
}),
(F.getAllPrebidWinningBids = function() {
return (
(0, r.JE)(
‘getAllPrebidWinningBids may be removed or renamed in a future version. This function returns bids that have won in prebid and have had targeting set but have not (yet?) won in the ad server. It excludes bids that have been rendered.’
),
E.n
.getBidsReceived()
.filter(e => e.status === d.tl.BID_TARGETING_SET)
);
}),
(F.getHighestCpmBids = function(e) {
return A.iS.getWinningBids(e);
}),
(F.clearAllAuctions = function() {
E.n.clearAllAuctions();
}),
(F.markWinningBidAsUsed = function(e) {
let t,
{
adId: n,
adUnitCode: i,
analytics: o = !1,
events: s = !1
} = e;
i && null == n
? (t = A.iS.getWinningBids(i))
: n
? (t = E.n.getBidsReceived().filter(e => e.adId === n))
: (0, r.JE)(
‘Improper use of markWinningBidAsUsed. It needs an adUnitCode or an adId to function.’
),
t.length > 0 &&
(o || s ? (0, c.n6)(t[0]) : E.n.addWinningBid(t[0]),
(0, c.qn)(t[0]));
}),
(F.getConfig = v.$W.getAnyConfig),
(F.readConfig = v.$W.readAnyConfig),
(F.mergeConfig = v.$W.mergeConfig),
(F.mergeBidderConfig = v.$W.mergeBidderConfig),
(F.setConfig = v.$W.setConfig),
(F.setBidderConfig = v.$W.setBidderConfig),
F.que.push(() => m()),
(F.processQueue = M(
() => (0, i.m)().delayPrerendering,
function() {
(F.que.push = F.cmd.push = ce),
(0, c.XO)(),
w.A_.ready(),
le(F.que),
le(F.cmd);
}
)),
(F.triggerBilling = e => {
let { adId: t, adUnitCode: n } = e;
E.n
.getAllWinningBids()
.filter(
e => e.adId === t || (null == t && e.adUnitCode === n)
)
.forEach(e => {
_.Ay.triggerBilling(e), (0, c.vB)(e);
});
});
},
7873: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, { E: () => s, m: () => o });
const i = window,
r = (i.tlpbjs = i.tlpbjs || {});
function o() {
return r;
}
function s(e) {
r.installedModules.push(e);
}
(r.cmd = r.cmd || []),
(r.que = r.que || []),
i === window &&
((i._pbjsGlobals = i._pbjsGlobals || []),
i._pbjsGlobals.push(‘tlpbjs’));
},
7934: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, { EN: () => d, gR: () => s });
var i = n(3272),
r = n(1069);
function o(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: window;
if (!e) return e;
if (/w+:///.exec(e)) return e;
let n = t.location.protocol;
try {
n = t.top.location.protocol;
} catch (e) {}
return /^///.exec(e) ? n + e : `${n}//${e}`;
}
function s(e) {
let { noLeadingWww: t = !1, noPort: n = !1 } =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: {};
try {
e = new URL(o(e));
} catch (e) {
return;
}
return (
(e = n ? e.hostname : e.host),
t && e.startsWith(‘www.’) && (e = e.substring(4)),
e
);
}
function a(e) {
try {
const t = e.querySelector(“link[rel=’canonical’]”);
if (null !== t) return t.href;
} catch (e) {}
return null;
}
const d = (function(e) {
let t,
n,
i,
r =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: window;
return r.top !== r
? e
: function() {
const o = a(r.document),
s = r.location.href;
return (
(t === o && s === n) || ((t = o), (n = s), (i = e())), i
);
};
})(
((c = window),
function() {
const e = [],
t = (function(e) {
try {
if (!e.location.ancestorOrigins) return;
return e.location.ancestorOrigins;
} catch (e) {}
})(c),
n = i.$W.getConfig(‘maxNestedIframes’);
let d,
l,
u,
f,
g = !1,
p = 0,
h = !1,
m = !1,
b = !1;
do {
const n = d,
i = m;
let o,
s = !1,
f = null;
(m = !1), (d = d ? d.parent : c);
try {
o = d.location.href || null;
} catch (e) {
s = !0;
}
if (s)
if (i) {
const e = n.context;
try {
(f = e.sourceUrl),
(l = f),
(b = !0),
(h = !0),
d === c.top && (g = !0),
e.canonicalUrl && (u = e.canonicalUrl);
} catch (e) {}
} else {
(0, r.JE)(
‘Trying to access cross domain iframe. Continuing without referrer and location’
);
try {
const e = n.document.referrer;
e && ((f = e), d === c.top && (g = !0));
} catch (e) {}
!f &&
t &&
t[p – 1] &&
((f = t[p – 1]), d === c.top && (b = !0)),
f && !h && (l = f);
}
else {
if (o && ((f = o), (l = f), (h = !1), d === c.top)) {
g = !0;
const e = a(d.document);
e && (u = e);
}
d.context && d.context.sourceUrl && (m = !0);
}
e.push(f), p++;
} while (d !== c.top && p < n);
e.reverse();
try {
f = c.top.document.referrer;
} catch (e) {}
const y = g || b ? l : null,
v = i.$W.getConfig(‘pageUrl’) || u || null;
let E = i.$W.getConfig(‘pageUrl’) || y || o(v, c);
return (
y &&
y.indexOf(‘?’) > -1 &&
-1 === E.indexOf(‘?’) &&
(E = `${E}${y.substring(y.indexOf(‘?’))}`),
{
reachedTop: g,
isAmp: h,
numIframes: p – 1,
stack: e,
topmostLocation: l || null,
location: y,
canonicalUrl: v,
page: E,
domain: s(E) || null,
ref: f || null,
legacy: {
reachedTop: g,
isAmp: h,
numIframes: p – 1,
stack: e,
referer: l || null,
canonicalUrl: v
}
}
);
})
);
var c;
},
2938: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, {
CK: () => b,
X0: () => g,
qk: () => f,
s0: () => p,
vM: () => m
});
var i = n(1069),
r = n(2693),
o = n(5569),
s = n(5139),
a = n(2604),
d = n(6811),
c = n(3272),
l = n(1445),
u = n(3441);
const f = ‘html5’,
g = ‘cookie’;
let p = [];
function h() {
let { moduleName: e, moduleType: t } =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
{ isAllowed: n = s.io } =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: {};
function r(i, r) {
let s = e;
const f = c.$W.getCurrentBidder();
f && t === o.tW && l.Ay.aliasRegistry[f] === e && (s = f);
return i({ valid: n(d.Ue, (0, u.s)(t, s, { [a.Zw]: r })) });
}
function h(e, t, n) {
if (!n || ‘function’ != typeof n) return r(e, t);
p.push(function() {
let i = r(e, t);
n(i);
});
}
function m(e) {
const t = e.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + e.substring(1),
n = () => window[e],
r = function(t) {
return h(
function(t) {
if (t && t.valid)
try {
return !!n();
} catch (t) {
(0, i.vV)(`${e} api disabled`);
}
return !1;
},
f,
t
);
};
return {
[`has${t}`]: r,
[`${e}IsEnabled`]: e =>
h(
function(e) {
if (e && e.valid)
try {
return (
n().setItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’, ‘1’),
‘1’ === n().getItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’)
);
} catch (e) {
} finally {
try {
n().removeItem(‘prebid.cookieTest’);
} catch (e) {}
}
return !1;
},
f,
e
),
[`setDataIn${t}`]: (e, t, i) =>
h(
function(i) {
i && i.valid && r() && n().setItem(e, t);
},
f,
i
),
[`getDataFrom${t}`]: (e, t) =>
h(
function(t) {
return t && t.valid && r() ? n().getItem(e) : null;
},
f,
t
),
[`removeDataFrom${t}`]: (e, t) =>
h(
function(t) {
t && t.valid && r() && n().removeItem(e);
},
f,
t
)
};
}
return {
setCookie: function(e, t, n, i, r, o) {
return h(
function(o) {
if (o && o.valid) {
const o =
r && ” !== r
? ` ;domain=${encodeURIComponent(r)}`
: ”,
s = n && ” !== n ? ` ;expires=${n}` : ”,
a =
null != i && ‘none’ == i.toLowerCase()
? ‘; Secure’
: ”;
document.cookie = `${e}=${encodeURIComponent(
t
)}${s}; path=/${o}${i ? `; SameSite=${i}` : ”}${a}`;
}
},
g,
o
);
},
getCookie: function(e, t) {
return h(
function(t) {
if (t && t.valid) {
let t = window.document.cookie.match(
‘(^|;)\s*’ + e + ‘\s*=\s*([^;]*)\s*(;|$)’
);
return t ? decodeURIComponent(t[2]) : null;
}
return null;
},
g,
t
);
},
cookiesAreEnabled: function(e) {
return h(
function(e) {
return !(!e || !e.valid) && (0, i.GE)();
},
g,
e
);
},
…m(‘localStorage’),
…m(‘sessionStorage’),
findSimilarCookies: function(e, t) {
return h(
function(t) {
if (t && t.valid) {
const t = [];
if ((0, i.N9)()) {
const n = document.cookie.split(‘;’);
for (; n.length; ) {
const i = n.pop();
let r = i.indexOf(‘=’);
r = r < 0 ? i.length : r;
decodeURIComponent(
i.slice(0, r).replace(/^s+/, ”)
).indexOf(e) >= 0 &&
t.push(decodeURIComponent(i.slice(r + 1)));
}
}
return t;
}
},
g,
t
);
}
};
}
function m() {
let { moduleType: e, moduleName: t, bidderCode: n } =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {};
function i() {
throw new Error(
‘Invalid invocation for getStorageManager: must set either bidderCode, or moduleType + moduleName’
);
}
return (
n
? (((e && e !== o.tW) || t) && i(), (e = o.tW), (t = n))
: (t && e) || i(),
h({ moduleType: e, moduleName: t })
);
}
function b(e) {
return h({ moduleName: e, moduleType: o.tp });
}
(0, s.qB)(d.Ue, ‘deviceAccess config’, function() {
if (!(0, i.N9)()) return { allow: !1 };
}),
(0, s.qB)(d.Ue, ‘bidderSettings.*.storageAllowed’, function(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: r.u;
if (e[a.Dk] !== o.tW) return;
let n = t.get(e[a.q7], ‘storageAllowed’);
if (n && !0 !== n) {
const t = e[a.Zw];
n = Array.isArray(n) ? n.some(e => e === t) : n === t;
} else n = !!n;
return n ? void 0 : { allow: n };
});
},
7779: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, { Yl: () => w, iS: () => B, uW: () => A });
var i = n(6881),
r = n(7863),
o = n(2693),
s = n(3272),
a = n(8969),
d = n(5023),
c = n(9214),
l = n(1371),
u = n(2449),
f = n(1069),
g = n(433),
p = n(2713),
h = [];
const m = 20,
b = ‘targetingControls.allowTargetingKeys’,
y = ‘targetingControls.addTargetingKeys’,
v = `Only one of “${b}” or “${y}” can be set`,
E = Object.keys(a.xS).map(e => a.xS[e]);
let A = {
isActualBid: e => e.getStatusCode() === a.XQ.GOOD,
isBidNotExpired: e =>
e.responseTimestamp + 1e3 * (0, r.cT)(e) > (0, f.vE)(),
isUnusedBid: e =>
e &&
((e.status && ![a.tl.RENDERED].includes(e.status)) || !e.status)
};
function w(e) {
return !Object.values(A).some(t => !t(e));
}
const I = (0, c.A_)(‘sync’, function(e, t) {
let n =
arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]
? arguments[2]
: 0,
i =
arguments.length > 3 &&
void 0 !== arguments[3] &&
arguments[3],
r =
arguments.length > 4 && void 0 !== arguments[4]
? arguments[4]
: f.Q0;
if (!i) {
const i = [],
o = s.$W.getConfig(‘sendBidsControl.dealPrioritization’);
let a = (0, f.$z)(e, ‘adUnitCode’);
return (
Object.keys(a).forEach(e => {
let s = [],
d = (0, f.$z)(a[e], ‘bidderCode’);
Object.keys(d).forEach(e => {
s.push(d[e].reduce(t));
}),
n
? ((s = o
? s.sort(T(!0))
: s.sort((e, t) => t.cpm – e.cpm)),
i.push(…s.slice(0, n)))
: ((s = s.sort(r)), i.push(…s));
}),
i
);
}
return e;
});
function T() {
let e =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0] && arguments[0];
return function(t, n) {
return void 0 !== t.adserverTargeting.hb_deal &&
void 0 === n.adserverTargeting.hb_deal
? -1
: void 0 === t.adserverTargeting.hb_deal &&
void 0 !== n.adserverTargeting.hb_deal
? 1
: e
? n.cpm – t.cpm
: n.adserverTargeting.hb_pb – t.adserverTargeting.hb_pb;
};
}
function C(e, t) {
return (arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]
? arguments[2]
: () => window.googletag.pubads().getSlots())().reduce(
(e, n) => {
const i = (0, f.fp)(t) && t(n);
return (
Object.keys(e)
.filter((0, f.fp)(i) ? i : (0, f.iC)(n))
.forEach(t => e[t].push(n)),
e
);
},
Object.fromEntries(e.map(e => [e, []]))
);
}
const B = (function(e) {
let t = {},
n = {};
function i(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 &&
void 0 !== arguments[1] &&
arguments[1],
n =
arguments.length > 2 &&
void 0 !== arguments[2] &&
arguments[2];
const i = E.concat(u.Nh),
r = s.$W.getConfig(
‘targetingControls.allowSendAllBidsTargetingKeys’
),
o = r ? r.map(e => a.xS[e]) : i;
return e.reduce((e, r) => {
if (t || (n && r.dealId)) {
const t = (function(e, t) {
return t.reduce(
(t, n) => (
e.adserverTargeting[n] &&
t.push({
[`${n}_${e.bidderCode}`.substring(0, 20)]: [
e.adserverTargeting[n]
]
}),
t
),
[]
);
})(
r,
i.filter(
e =>
void 0 !== r.adserverTargeting[e] &&
(n || -1 !== o.indexOf(e))
)
);
t && e.push({ [r.adUnitCode]: t });
}
return e;
}, []);
}
function r(t) {
return ‘string’ == typeof t
? [t]
: (0, f.cy)(t)
? t
: e.getAdUnitCodes() || [];
}
function A() {
let t =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: p.Bq,
i =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: void 0,
r = e.getBidsReceived().reduce((e, t) => {
const i = s.$W.getConfig(‘useBidCache’),
r = s.$W.getConfig(‘bidCacheFilterFunction’),
o = n[t.adUnitCode] === t.auctionId,
a = !(i && !o && ‘function’ == typeof r) || !!r(t);
return (
(i || o) &&
a &&
(0, g.A)(t, ‘video.context’) !== l.LM &&
w(t) &&
((t.latestTargetedAuctionId = n[t.adUnitCode]),
e.push(t)),
e
);
}, []);
return I(r, t, void 0, void 0, void 0, i);
}
function B(e, n) {
let i = t.getWinningBids(n, e),
r = O();
return (
(i = i.map(e => ({
[e.adUnitCode]: Object.keys(e.adserverTargeting)
.filter(
t =>
void 0 === e.sendStandardTargeting ||
e.sendStandardTargeting ||
-1 === r.indexOf(t)
)
.reduce((t, n) => {
const i = [e.adserverTargeting[n]],
r = { [n.substring(0, m)]: i };
if (n === a.xS.DEAL) {
const o = `${n}_${e.bidderCode}`.substring(0, m),
s = { [o]: i };
return […t, r, s];
}
return […t, r];
}, [])
}))),
i
);
}
function O() {
return e
.getStandardBidderAdServerTargeting()
.map(e => e.key)
.concat(E)
.filter(f.hj);
}
return (
(t.setLatestAuctionForAdUnit = function(e, t) {
n[e] = t;
}),
(t.resetPresetTargeting = function(e, t) {
if ((0, f.II)()) {
const n = r(e);
Object.values(C(n, t)).forEach(e => {
e.forEach(e => {
!(function(e) {
h.forEach(t => {
e.getTargeting(t) && e.clearTargeting(t);
});
})(e);
});
});
}
}),
(t.resetPresetTargetingAST = function(e) {
r(e).forEach(function(e) {
const t = window.apntag.getTag(e);
if (t && t.keywords) {
const n = Object.keys(t.keywords),
i = {};
n.forEach(e => {
h.includes(e.toLowerCase()) || (i[e] = t.keywords[e]);
}),
window.apntag.modifyTag(e, { keywords: i });
}
});
}),
(t.getAllTargeting = function(t, n, d) {
let c =
arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]
? arguments[3]
: p.Vk,
l =
arguments.length > 4 && void 0 !== arguments[4]
? arguments[4]
: f.Q0;
d ||= A(c, l);
const g = r(t),
E = s.$W.getConfig(‘enableSendAllBids’),
w = s.$W.getConfig(‘sendBidsControl.bidLimit’),
C = (E && (n || w)) || 0,
{ customKeysByUnit: R, filteredBids: S } = (function(e, t) {
const n = [],
i = {},
r = s.$W.getConfig(
‘targetingControls.alwaysIncludeDeals’
);
return (
t.forEach(t => {
const s = e.includes(t.adUnitCode),
a =
!0 === o.u.get(t.bidderCode, ‘allowZeroCpmBids’)
? t.cpm >= 0
: t.cpm > 0,
d = r && t.dealId;
s &&
(d || a) &&
(n.push(t),
Object.keys(t.adserverTargeting)
.filter(
(function() {
let e = O();
e = e.concat(u.Nh);
return function(t) {
return -1 === e.indexOf(t);
};
})()
)
.forEach(e => {
const n = e.substring(0, m),
r = i[t.adUnitCode] || {},
o = [t.adserverTargeting[e]];
r[n]
? (r[n] = r[n].concat(o).filter(f.hj))
: (r[n] = o),
(i[t.adUnitCode] = r);
}));
}),
{ filteredBids: n, customKeysByUnit: i }
);
})(g, d);
let k = (function(t, n, r) {
const o =
!1 !==
s.$W.getConfig(
‘targetingControls.allBidsCustomTargeting’
),
d = B(t, r)
.concat(
(function(e) {
const t = s.$W.getConfig(
‘targetingControls.alwaysIncludeDeals’
);
return i(e, s.$W.getConfig(‘enableSendAllBids’), t);
})(t)
)
.concat(
(function(t) {
function n(e) {
return e?.[a.iD.ADSERVER_TARGETING];
}
function i(e) {
const t = n(e);
return Object.keys(t).map(function(e) {
return (
(0, f.O8)(t[e]) &&
(t[e] = t[e].split(‘,’).map(e => e.trim())),
(0, f.cy)(t[e]) || (t[e] = [t[e]]),
{ [e]: t[e] }
);
});
}
return e
.getAdUnits()
.filter(e => t.includes(e.code) && n(e))
.reduce((e, t) => {
const n = i(t);
return n && e.push({ [t.code]: n }), e;
}, []);
})(r)
);
o &&
d.push(
…(function(e, t) {
return e.reduce((e, n) => {
const i = Object.assign({}, n),
r = t[i.adUnitCode],
o = [];
return (
r &&
Object.keys(r).forEach(e => {
e && r[e] && o.push({ [e]: r[e] });
}),
e.push({ [i.adUnitCode]: o }),
e
);
}, []);
})(t, n)
);
return (
d.forEach(e => {
!(function(e) {
Object.keys(e).forEach(t => {
e[t].forEach(e => {
const t = Object.keys(e);
-1 === h.indexOf(t[0]) && (h = t.concat(h));
});
});
})(e);
}),
d
);
})(I(S, c, C, void 0, l), R, g);
const U = Object.keys(Object.assign({}, a.Zh, a.x5));
let D = s.$W.getConfig(b);
const _ = s.$W.getConfig(y);
if (null != _ && null != D) throw new Error(v);
(D = null != _ ? U.concat(_) : D || U),
Array.isArray(D) &&
D.length > 0 &&
(k = (function(e, t) {
const n = Object.assign({}, a.xS, a.x5),
i = Object.keys(n),
r = {};
(0, f.fH)(
`allowTargetingKeys – allowed keys [ ${t
.map(e => n[e])
.join(‘, ‘)} ]`
),
e.map(e => {
const o = Object.keys(e)[0],
s = e[o].filter(e => {
const o = Object.keys(e)[0],
s =
0 ===
i.filter(e => 0 === o.indexOf(n[e]))
.length ||
t.find(e => {
const t = n[e];
return 0 === o.indexOf(t);
});
return (r[o] = !s), s;
});
e[o] = s;
});
const o = Object.keys(r).filter(e => r[e]);
return (
(0, f.fH)(
`allowTargetingKeys – removed keys [ ${o.join(
‘, ‘
)} ]`
),
e.filter(e => e[Object.keys(e)[0]].length > 0)
);
})(k, D)),
(k = (function(e) {
let t = e.map(e => ({
[Object.keys(e)[0]]: e[Object.keys(e)[0]]
.map(e => ({
[Object.keys(e)[0]]: e[Object.keys(e)[0]].join(‘,’)
}))
.reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(t, e), {})
}));
return (
(t = t.reduce(function(e, t) {
var n = Object.keys(t)[0];
return (e[n] = Object.assign({}, e[n], t[n])), e;
}, {})),
t
);
})(k));
const $ = s.$W.getConfig(
‘targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars’
);
return (
$ &&
((0, f.fH)(
`Detected ‘targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars’ was active for this auction; set with a limit of ${$} characters. Running checks on auction keys…`
),
(k = (function(e, t) {
let n = (0, f.Go)(e),
i = Object.keys(n)
.map(e => ({
adUnitCode: e,
adserverTargeting: n[e]
}))
.sort(T());
return i.reduce(function(e, i, r, o) {
let s =
((a = i.adserverTargeting),
Object.keys(a).reduce(function(e, t) {
return (
e + `${t}%3d${encodeURIComponent(a[t])}%26`
);
}, ”));
var a;
r + 1 === o.length && (s = s.slice(0, -3));
let d = i.adUnitCode,
c = s.length;
return (
c <= t
? ((t -= c),
(0, f.fH)(
`AdUnit ‘${d}’ auction keys comprised of ${c} characters. Deducted from running threshold; new limit is ${t}`,
n[d]
),
(e[d] = n[d]))
: (0, f.JE)(
`The following keys for adUnitCode ‘${d}’ exceeded the current limit of the ‘auctionKeyMaxChars’ setting.nThe key-set size was ${c}, the current allotted amount was ${t}.n`,
n[d]
),
r + 1 === o.length &&
0 === Object.keys(e).length &&
(0, f.vV)(
‘No auction targeting keys were permitted due to the setting in setConfig(targetingControls.auctionKeyMaxChars). Please review setup and consider adjusting.’
),
e
);
}, {});
})(k, $))),
g.forEach(e => {
k[e] || (k[e] = {});
}),
k
);
}),
s.$W.getConfig(‘targetingControls’, function(e) {
null != (0, g.A)(e, b) &&
null != (0, g.A)(e, y) &&
(0, f.vV)(v);
}),
(t.setTargetingForGPT = (0, c.A_)(
‘sync’,
function(n, i) {
let r = t.getAllTargeting(n),
o = Object.fromEntries(h.map(e => [e, null]));
Object.entries(C(Object.keys(r), i)).forEach(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
n.length > 1 &&
(0, f.JE)(
`Multiple slots found matching: ${t}. Targeting will be set on all matching slots, which can lead to duplicate impressions if more than one are requested from GAM. To resolve this, ensure the arguments to setTargetingForGPTAsync resolve to a single slot by explicitly matching the desired slotElementID.`
),
n.forEach(e => {
Object.keys(r[t]).forEach(e => {
let n = r[t][e];
‘string’ == typeof n &&
-1 !== n.indexOf(‘,’) &&
(n = n.split(‘,’)),
(r[t][e] = n);
}),
(0, f.OG)(
`Attempting to set targeting-map for slot: ${e.getSlotElementId()} with targeting-map:`,
r[t]
),
e.updateTargetingFromMap(
Object.assign({}, o, r[t])
);
});
}),
Object.keys(r).forEach(t => {
Object.keys(r[t]).forEach(n => {
‘hb_adid’ === n &&
e.setStatusForBids(r[t][n], a.tl.BID_TARGETING_SET);
});
}),
t.targetingDone(r),
d.Ic(a.qY.SET_TARGETING, r);
},
‘setTargetingForGPT’
)),
(t.targetingDone = (0, c.A_)(
‘sync’,
function(e) {
return e;
},
‘targetingDone’
)),
(t.getWinningBids = function(e, t) {
let n =
arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]
? arguments[2]
: p.Vk,
i =
arguments.length > 3 && void 0 !== arguments[3]
? arguments[3]
: f.Q0;
const s = t || A(n, i),
a = r(e);
return s
.filter(e => a.includes(e.adUnitCode))
.filter(e =>
!0 === o.u.get(e.bidderCode, ‘allowZeroCpmBids’)
? e.cpm >= 0
: e.cpm > 0
)
.map(e => e.adUnitCode)
.filter(f.hj)
.map(e =>
s
.filter(t => (t.adUnitCode === e ? t : null))
.reduce(p.Vk)
);
}),
(t.setTargetingForAst = function(e) {
let n = t.getAllTargeting(e);
try {
t.resetPresetTargetingAST(e);
} catch (e) {
(0, f.vV)(‘unable to reset targeting for AST’ + e);
}
Object.keys(n).forEach(e =>
Object.keys(n[e]).forEach(t => {
if (
((0, f.OG)(
`Attempting to set targeting for targetId: ${e} key: ${t} value: ${n[e][t]}`
),
(0, f.O8)(n[e][t]) || (0, f.cy)(n[e][t]))
) {
let i = {},
r = /pt[0-9]/;
t.search(r) < 0
? (i[t.toUpperCase()] = n[e][t])
: (i[t] = n[e][t]),
window.apntag.setKeywords(e, i, {
overrideKeyValue: !0
});
}
})
);
}),
(t.isApntagDefined = function() {
if (window.apntag && (0, f.fp)(window.apntag.setKeywords))
return !0;
}),
t
);
})(i.n);
},
8230: (e, t, n) => {
n.d(t, { qh: () => u, zt: () => g });
var i = n(1069),
r = n(3272),
o = n(2938),
s = n(5139),
a = n(6811),
d = n(2604),
c = n(5569),
l = n(3441);
const u = {
syncEnabled: !0,
filterSettings: { image: { bidders: ‘*’, filter: ‘include’ } },
syncsPerBidder: 5,
syncDelay: 3e3,
auctionDelay: 500
};
r.$W.setDefaults({ userSync: (0, i.Go)(u) });
const f = (0, o.CK)(‘usersync’);
const g = (function(e) {
let t = {},
n = { image: [], iframe: [] },
o = new Set(),
s = {},
u = { image: !0, iframe: !1 },
f = e.config;
function g() {
if (f.syncEnabled && e.browserSupportsCookies) {
try {
!(function() {
if (!u.iframe) return;
p(n.iframe, e => {
let [t, r] = e;
(0, i.OG)(`Invoking iframe user sync for bidder: ${t}`),
(0, i.SG)(r),
(function(e, t) {
e.image = e.image.filter(e => e[0] !== t);
})(n, t);
});
})(),
(function() {
if (!u.image) return;
p(n.image, e => {
let [t, n] = e;
(0, i.OG)(
`Invoking image pixel user sync for bidder: ${t}`
),
(0, i.z$)(n);
});
})();
} catch (e) {
return (0, i.vV)(‘Error firing user syncs’, e);
}
n = { image: [], iframe: [] };
}
}
function p(e, t) {
(0, i.k4)(e).forEach(t);
}
function h(e, t) {
let n = f.filterSettings;
if (
(function(e, t) {
if (e.all && e[t])
return (
(0, i.JE)(
`Detected presence of the “filterSettings.all” and “filterSettings.${t}” in userSync config. You cannot mix “all” with “iframe/image” configs; they are mutually exclusive.`
),
!1
);
let n = e.all ? e.all : e[t],
r = e.all ? ‘all’ : t;
if (!n) return !1;
let o = n.filter,
s = n.bidders;
if (o && ‘include’ !== o && ‘exclude’ !== o)
return (
(0, i.JE)(
`UserSync “filterSettings.${r}.filter” setting ‘${o}’ is not a valid option; use either ‘include’ or ‘exclude’.`
),
!1
);
if (
‘*’ !== s &&
!(
Array.isArray(s) &&
s.length > 0 &&
s.every(e => (0, i.O8)(e) && ‘*’ !== e)
)
)
return (
(0, i.JE)(
`Detected an invalid setup in userSync “filterSettings.${r}.bidders”; use either ‘*’ (to represent all bidders) or an array of bidders.`
),
!1
);
return !0;
})(n, e)
) {
u[e] = !0;
let i = n.all ? n.all : n[e],
r = ‘*’ === i.bidders ? [t] : i.bidders;
const o = {
include: (e, t) => !e.includes(t),
exclude: (e, t) => e.includes(t)
};
return o[i.filter || ‘include’](r, t);
}
return !u[e];
}
return (
r.$W.getConfig(‘userSync’, e => {
if (e.userSync) {
let t = e.userSync.filterSettings;
(0, i.Qd)(t) &&
(t.image ||
t.all ||
(e.userSync.filterSettings.image = {
bidders: ‘*’,
filter: ‘include’
}));
}
f = Object.assign(f, e.userSync);
}),
e.regRule(a.Ml, ‘userSync config’, e => {
if (!f.syncEnabled)
return { allow: !1, reason: ‘syncs are disabled’ };
if (e[d.Dk] === c.tW) {
const n = e[d.bt],
i = e[d.iK];
if (!t.canBidderRegisterSync(n, i))
return {
allow: !1,
reason: `${n} syncs are not enabled for ${i}`
};
}
}),
(t.registerSync = (t, r, u) =>
o.has(r)
? (0, i.OG)(
`already fired syncs for “${r}”, ignoring registerSync call`
)
: f.syncEnabled && (0, i.cy)(n[t])
? r
? 0 !== f.syncsPerBidder &&
Number(s[r]) >= f.syncsPerBidder
? (0, i.JE)(`Number of user syncs exceeded for “${r}”`)
: void (
e.isAllowed(
a.Ml,
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);
}
function h() {
return n().then(t => {
let { error: n } = t;
return { error: n, consentData: u.getConsentData() };
});
}
function T() {
null == t &&
((t = (function(t, n) {
const e = new WeakSet();
return (0, o.Ak)(t, function(t, o) {
return n()
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let { consentData: s, error: i } = n;
!i ||
(s && e.has(i)) ||
(e.add(i), (0, a.JE)(i.message, …(i.args || []))),
t.call(this, o);
})
.catch(n => {
(0, a.vV)(
`${n?.message} Canceling auction as per consentManagement config.`,
…(n?.args || [])
),
t.stopTiming(),
‘function’ == typeof o.bidsBackHandler
? o.bidsBackHandler()
: (0, a.vV)(‘Error executing bidsBackHandler’);
});
});
})(c, () => n())),
(0, s.m)().requestBids.before(t, 50),
r.U3.before(D),
(0, a.fH)(
`${l} consentManagement module has been activated…`
));
}
return function(o) {
if (((o = o?.[c]), !o || ‘object’ != typeof o))
return (
(0, a.JE)(
C(‘config not defined, exiting consent manager module’)
),
null != t &&
((0, s.m)()
.requestBids.getHooks({ hook: t })
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r.U3.getHooks({ hook: D }).remove(),
(t = null)),
{}
);
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? (b = o.cmpApi)
: ((b = g),
(0, a.fH)(
C(
`config did not specify cmp. Using system default setting (${g}).`
)
)),
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? (k = o.timeout)
: ((k = p),
(0, a.fH)(
C(
`config did not specify timeout. Using system default setting (${p}).`
)
));
const H = (0, a.Et)(o.actionTimeout) ? o.actionTimeout : null;
let w;
‘static’ === b
? (0, a.Qd)(o.consentData)
? ((e = o.consentData),
(k = null),
(w = () => new i.U9(t => t(u.setConsentData(m(e))))))
: (0, a.vV)(
C(
“config with cmpApi: ‘static’ did not specify consentData. No consents will be available to adapters.”
)
)
: f.hasOwnProperty(b)
? (w = f[b])
: (u.setConsentData(null),
(0, a.JE)(
`${l} CMP framework (${b}) is not a supported framework. Aborting consentManagement module and resuming auction.`
),
(w = () => i.U9.resolve()));
const y = () =>
(function(t) {
let n,
{
name: e,
consentDataHandler: o,
setupCmp: a,
cmpTimeout: s,
actionTimeout: i,
getNullConsent: r
} = t;
return (
o.enable(),
new Promise((t, c) => {
let l,
u = !1;
function m(a) {
null != n && clearTimeout(n),
(n =
null != a
? setTimeout(() => {
const n =
o.getConsentData() ?? (u ? l : r()),
a =
‘timeout waiting for ‘ +
(u
? ‘user action on CMP’
: ‘CMP to load’);
o.setConsentData(n),
t({
consentData: n,
error: new Error(`${e} ${a}`)
});
}, a)
: null);
}
a(function(t) {
(l = t), u || ((u = !0), null != i && m(i));
}).then(
() => t({ consentData: o.getConsentData() }),
c
),
null != s && m(s);
})
.finally(() => {
n && clearTimeout(n);
})
.catch(t => {
throw (o.setConsentData(null), t);
})
);
})({
name: l,
consentDataHandler: u,
setupCmp: w,
cmpTimeout: k,
actionTimeout: H,
getNullConsent: d
});
return (
(n = (() => {
let t;
return function() {
return (
null == t &&
(t = y().catch(n => {
throw ((t = null), n);
})),
t
);
};
})()),
T(),
{
cmpHandler: b,
cmpTimeout: k,
actionTimeout: H,
staticConsentData: e,
loadConsentData: h,
requestBidsHook: t
}
);
};
}
}
}
]);
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}
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videoCache: {
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if (!i || !r) {
const {
hb_uuid: e,
hb_cache_host: d,
hb_cache_path: a
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d &&
a &&
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i &&
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bidderCode: {
fn(e, t, i) {
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extPrebidMeta: {
fn(e, t) {
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{},
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e.meta
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},
pbsWinTrackers: {
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[t?.ext?.prebid?.events?.win, u.RO]
]
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i &&
null ==
e.eventtrackers.find(e => {
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event: r,
url: i
});
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[d.Cf]: {
serverSideStats: {
fn(e, t, i) {
Object.entries({
errors: ‘serverErrors’,
responsetimemillis: ‘serverResponseTimeMs’
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let [r, d] = e;
const a = (0, n.A)(
t,
`ext.${r}.${i.bidderRequest.bidderCode}`
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a &&
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i.bidRequests.forEach(e => (e[d] = a)));
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var r = i(1371),
d = i(5561);
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let a = i.mediaType;
a ||
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? d.X[t.mtype]
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n.hasOwnProperty(a) || (a = r.D4)),
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},
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i.d(t, { W: () => d });
var r = i(3172);
function d(e, t) {
let i = t.params;
i && (0, r.J)(e, `ext.prebid.bidder.${t.bidder}`, i);
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}
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const n = new WeakMap();
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var o = r(3895);
var a = r(5561);
var d = r(1e3),
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const c = {
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fn(e, t) {
(0, i.D9)(e, t.ortb2);
}
},
onlyOneClient: { priority: -99, fn: (0, p.i8)(‘ORTB request’) },
props: {
fn(e, t) {
Object.assign(e, {
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test: e.test || 0
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fpd: {
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fn(e, t) {
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id: {
fn(e, t) {
e.id = t.bidId;
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banner: {
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pbadslot: {
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secure: {
fn(e, t) {
e.secure = e.secure ?? 1;
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mediaType: { priority: 99, fn: a.K },
banner: {
fn: (function() {
let {
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arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
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props: {
fn(e, t, r) {
Object.entries({
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seatBidId: t.id,
cpm: t.price,
currency: r.ortbResponse.cur || r.currency,
width: t.w,
height: t.h,
wratio: t.wratio,
hratio: t.hratio,
dealId: t.dealid,
creative_id: t.crid,
creativeId: t.crid,
burl: t.burl,
ttl: t.exp || r.ttl,
netRevenue: r.netRevenue
})
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})
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}),
e.meta || (e.meta = {}),
t.adomain && (e.meta.advertiserDomains = t.adomain),
t.ext?.dsa && (e.meta.dsa = t.ext.dsa),
t.cat &&
((e.meta.primaryCatId = t.cat[0]),
(e.meta.secondaryCatIds = t.cat.slice(1))),
t.attr && (e.meta.attr = t.attr),
t.ext?.eventtrackers &&
(e.eventtrackers = (e.eventtrackers ?? []).concat(
t.ext.eventtrackers
));
}
}
}
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n &&
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n.assets?.length
? (e.native = (0, i.D9)(
{},
{ request: JSON.stringify(n), ver: n.ver },
e.native
))
: (0, i.JE)(
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t
));
}
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fn: function(e, t) {
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let r;
if (
((r =
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)
throw new Error(
‘ORTB native response contained no assets’
);
e.native = { ortb: r };
}
}
}),
(c[d.Tb].video = {
fn: function(e, t, r) {
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const n = t?.mediaTypes?.video;
if (!(0, i.Im)(n)) {
const t = Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(n).filter(e => {
let [t] = e;
return o.Zy.has(t);
})
);
if (n.playerSize) {
const e = (0, i.y$)(n.playerSize).map(i.cf);
e.length > 1 &&
(0, i.JE)(
‘video request specifies more than one playerSize; all but the first will be ignored’
),
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}
e.video = (0, i.D9)(t, e.video);
}
}
}),
(c[d.WR].video = {
fn: function(e, t, r) {
e.mediaType === s.G_ &&
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r?.imp?.video?.h &&
([e.playerWidth, e.playerHeight] = [
r.imp.video.w,
r.imp.video.h
]),
t.adm && (e.vastXml = t.adm),
t.nurl && (e.vastUrl = t.nurl));
}
});
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let {
context: e = {},
processors: t = f,
overrides: r = {},
imp: s,
request: o,
bidResponse: a,
response: p
} =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {};
const c = new WeakMap();
function u(e, i, s, o) {
let a;
return function() {
return (
null == a &&
(a = (function() {
let a = s.bind(
this,
(function(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: {};
if (!n.has(e)) {
const t = Object.entries(e);
t.sort((e, t) =>
(e = e[1].priority || 0) ===
(t = t[1].priority || 0)
? 0
: e > t
? -1
: 1
),
n.set(
e,
t.map(e => {
let [t, r] = e;
return [t, r.fn];
})
);
}
const r = n
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r.forEach(t => {
t.apply(this, e);
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);
return (
i && (a = i.bind(this, a)),
function() {
try {
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} catch (e) {
o.call(this, e, …arguments);
}
}
);
})()),
a.apply(this, arguments)
);
};
}
const m = u(
d.Tb,
s,
function(e, t, r) {
const n = {};
return e(n, t, r), n;
},
function(e, t, r) {
(0,
i.vV)(
‘Error while converting bidRequest to ORTB imp; request skipped.’,
{ error: e, bidRequest: t, context: r }
);
}
),
l = u(
d.S3,
o,
function(e, t, r, n) {
const i = { imp: t };
return e(i, r, n), i;
},
function(e, t, r, n) {
throw ((0, i.vV)(‘Error while converting to ORTB request’, {
error: e,
imps: t,
bidderRequest: r,
context: n
}),
e);
}
),
b = u(
d.WR,
a,
function(e, t, r) {
const n = {};
return e(n, t, r), n;
},
function(e, t, r) {
(0,
i.vV)(
‘Error while converting ORTB seatbid.bid to bidResponse; bid skipped.’,
{ error: e, bid: t, context: r }
);
}
),
y = u(
d.Cf,
p,
function(e, t, r, n) {
const i = { bids: t };
return e(i, r, n), i;
},
function(e, t, r, n) {
throw ((0, i.vV)(
‘Error while converting from ORTB response’,
{
error: e,
bidResponses: t,
ortbResponse: r,
context: n
}
),
e);
}
);
return {
toORTB(t) {
let { bidderRequest: r, bidRequests: n, context: s = {} } = t;
n = n || r.bids;
const o = {
req: Object.assign({ bidRequests: n }, e, s),
imp: {}
};
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{ bidderRequest: r, reqContext: o.req },
e,
s
),
a = m(t, n);
if (null != a) {
if (a.hasOwnProperty(‘id’))
return (
Object.assign(n, { bidRequest: t, imp: a }),
(o.imp[a.id] = n),
a
);
(0, i.vV)(
‘Converted ORTB imp does not specify an id, ignoring bid request’,
t,
a
);
}
})
.filter(Boolean),
d = l(a, r, o.req);
return (o.req.bidderRequest = r), null != d && c.set(d, o), d;
},
fromORTB(e) {
let { request: t, response: r } = e;
const n = c.get(t);
if (null == n)
throw new Error(
‘ortbRequest passed to `fromORTB` must be the same object returned by `toORTB`’
);
function s(e) {
let r =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: {};
return Object.assign(e, { ortbRequest: t }, r);
}
const o = Object.fromEntries(
(t.imp || []).map(e => [e.id, e])
),
a = (r.seatbid || [])
.flatMap(e =>
(e.bid || []).map(t => {
if (
o.hasOwnProperty(t.impid) &&
n.imp.hasOwnProperty(t.impid)
)
return b(
t,
s(n.imp[t.impid], {
imp: o[t.impid],
seatbid: e,
ortbResponse: r
})
);
(0, i.vV)(
‘ORTB response seatbid[].bid[].impid does not match any imp in request; ignoring bid’,
t
);
})
)
.filter(Boolean);
return y(a, r, s(n.req));
}
};
}
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},
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r.d(t, { U: () => i });
var n = r(1e3);
function i() {
for (
var e = arguments.length, t = new Array(e), r = 0;
r < e;
r++
)
t[r] = arguments[r];
const s = t.shift(),
o = t.length > 1 ? i(…t) : t[0];
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n.zt.map(e => [e, Object.assign({}, s[e], o[e])])
);
}
},
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r.d(t, { K: () => s, X: () => i });
var n = r(1371);
const i = { 1: n.D4, 2: n.G_, 4: n.s6 };
function s(e, t, r) {
if (e.mediaType) return;
const n = r.mediaType;
if (!n && !i.hasOwnProperty(t.mtype))
throw new Error(‘Cannot determine mediaType for response’);
e.mediaType = n || i[t.mtype];
}
}
}
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try {
u = (0, e.m)().convertCurrency(n, t, l);
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if (!r) throw n;
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let n =
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: (function() {
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arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
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o.setCookie(
e,
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‘Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT’,
void 0,
u
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apiName: ‘__tcfapi’,
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apiArgs: [‘command’, ‘version’, ‘callback’, ‘parameter’]
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n(e);
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n(
Error(
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function b(e) {
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throw Object.assign(
new Error(
‘CMP returned unexpected value during lookup process.’
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{ args: [e] }
);
return D(e);
}
function D(e) {
const t = {
consentString: e ? e.tcString : void 0,
vendorData: e || void 0,
gdprApplies:
e && ‘boolean’ == typeof e.gdprApplies ? e.gdprApplies : u
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return (
e &&
e.addtlConsent &&
(0, s.O8)(e.addtlConsent) &&
(t.addtlConsent = e.addtlConsent),
(t.apiVersion = C),
t
);
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namespace: ‘gdpr’,
displayName: ‘TCF’,
consentDataHandler: c.mW,
cmpHandlers: m,
parseConsentData: b,
getNullConsent: () => D(null)
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(e = e && (e.gdpr || e.usp || e.gpp ? e.gdpr : e)),
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(e.consentData = e.consentData.getTCData),
(u = !0 === e?.defaultGdprScope),
(g = !!e?.dsaPlatform),
(f = v({ gdpr: e })),
f.loadConsentData?.()?.catch?.(() => null)
);
})(e.consentManagement)
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p.w.before(function(e, t) {
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t.then(e => {
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t &&
(‘boolean’ == typeof t.gdprApplies &&
(0, a.J)(e, ‘regs.ext.gdpr’, t.gdprApplies ? 1 : 0),
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g && (0, a.J)(e, ‘regs.ext.dsa.dsarequired’, 3),
e
);
})
);
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(0, i.pS)({
type: i.S3,
name: ‘gdprAddtlConsent’,
fn: function(e, t) {
const n = t.gdprConsent?.addtlConsent;
n &&
‘string’ == typeof n &&
(0, a.J)(
e,
‘user.ext.ConsentedProvidersSettings.consented_providers’,
n
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(0, r.E)(‘consentManagementTcf’);
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consentDataCallback: (o, a) => {
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apiName: ‘__uspapi’,
apiVersion: 1,
apiArgs: [‘command’, ‘version’, ‘callback’]
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‘Detected USP CMP is directly accessible, calling it now…’
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‘Detected USP CMP is outside the current iframe where Prebid.js is located, calling it now…’
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s({ command: ‘getUSPData’, callback: o.consentDataCallback }),
s({
command: ‘registerDeletion’,
callback: (n, t) =>
(null == t || t) && c.Ay.callDataDeletionRequest(n)
}).catch(n => {
(0, a.vV)(‘Error invoking CMP `registerDeletion`:’, n);
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static: function(n) {
let { onSuccess: t, onError: e } = n;
h(p, { onSuccess: t, onError: e });
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};
function D(n) {
let t = null,
e = !1;
function o(o, a) {
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(e = !0),
r.t6.setConsentData(o),
null != n)
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for (
var s = arguments.length,
i = new Array(s > 2 ? s – 2 : 0),
c = 2;
c < s;
c++
)
i[c – 2] = arguments[c];
n(a, …i);
}
}
if (!b[P])
return void o(
null,
`USP framework (${P}) is not a supported framework. Aborting consentManagement module and resuming auction.`
);
const a = {
onSuccess: o,
onError: function(n) {
for (
var t = arguments.length,
e = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),
a = 1;
a < t;
a++
)
e[a – 1] = arguments[a];
o(
null,
`${n} Resuming auction without consent data as per consentManagement config.`,
…e
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}
};
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e ||
(0 === v
? h(void 0, a)
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a.onError.bind(
null,
‘USPAPI workflow exceeded timeout threshold.’
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v
)));
}
const y = (0, u.Ak)(‘usp’, function(n, t) {
var e = this;
S || U(),
D(function(o) {
if (null != o) {
for (
var s = arguments.length,
i = new Array(s > 1 ? s – 1 : 0),
c = 1;
c < s;
c++
)
i[c – 1] = arguments[c];
(0, a.JE)(o, …i);
}
n.call(e, t);
});
});
function h(n, t) {
let { onSuccess: e, onError: o } = t;
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? o(
‘USPAPI returned unexpected value during lookup process.’,
n
)
: (!(function(n) {
n && n.usPrivacy && (m = n.usPrivacy);
})(n),
e(m));
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function U() {
let n =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0] && arguments[0];
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((0, a.fH)(
‘USPAPI consentManagement module has been activated’ +
(n
? ”
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(S = !0),
r.t6.enable()),
D();
}
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((n = n && n.usp) && ‘object’ == typeof n) ||
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n && (0, a.O8)(n.cmpApi)
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(0, a.fH)(
`consentManagement.usp config did not specify cmpApi. Using system default setting (${d}).`
)),
n && (0, a.Et)(n.timeout)
? (v = n.timeout)
: ((v = 50),
(0, a.fH)(
‘consentManagement.usp config did not specify timeout. Using system default setting (50).’
)),
‘static’ === P &&
((0, a.Qd)(n.consentData) &&
(0, a.Qd)(n.consentData.getUSPData)
? (n.consentData.getUSPData.uspString &&
(p = {
usPrivacy: n.consentData.getUSPData.uspString
}),
(v = 0))
: (0, a.vV)(
“consentManagement config with cmpApi: ‘static’ did not specify consentData. No consents will be available to adapters.”
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U(!0);
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),
(0, l.Yn)(‘requestBids’).before(y, 50),
f.w.before(function(n, t) {
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t.then(n => {
const t = r.t6.getConsentData();
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})
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}),
(0, o.E)(‘consentManagementUsp’);
}
},
n => {
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var t;
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n.O();
}
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g = (0, s.vM)({ moduleType: d.fW, moduleName: p }),
u = ‘cto_bidid’,
m = ‘cto_bundle’,
b = ‘html5’,
I = ‘cookie’,
y = new Date(0).toString(),
f = new Date((0, r.vE)() + 33696e6).toString();
function S(e) {
let t =
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function C(e, t, o, n) {
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function v(e, t, o, n, r) {
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i =
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g.localStorageIsEnabled(),
s = S((0, c.EN)().page),
d = S(document.location.href, !0),
p = ‘undefined’ != typeof criteo_pubtag,
f = (function(e, t, o, n, r, a, c) {
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(e ? ‘&topUrl=’ + encodeURIComponent(e) : ”) +
(t ? ‘&domain=’ + encodeURIComponent(t) : ”) +
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(c ? ‘&pbt=1’ : ”) +
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const p = l.ad.getConsentData();
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p &&
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i +
” +
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i +
” +
(p.applicableSections
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encodeURIComponent(p.applicableSections)
: ”))),
i
);
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n.pixels.forEach(t =>
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o.bundlePropertyName &&
o.storageKeyName
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o.pixelUrl,
{
success: n => {
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const r = JSON.parse(n);
r &&
r[o.bundlePropertyName] &&
C(
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o.storageKeyName,
r[o.bundlePropertyName],
t
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},
error: e => {
(0, r.vV)(
‘criteoIdSystem: unable to sync user id’,
e
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},
void 0,
{ method: ‘GET’, withCredentials: !0 }
)
: (0, r.z$)(o.pixelUrl);
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),
n.acwsUrl)
) {
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? [n.acwsUrl]
: n.acwsUrl
).forEach(e => (0, r.z$)(e));
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if (n.bidId) {
C(e, u, n.bidId, d);
const t = { criteoId: n.bidId };
o(t);
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v((c = u), ”, y, d, !0),
g.removeDataFromLocalStorage(c),
o();
var c;
},
error: e => {
(0, r.vV)(‘criteoIdSystem: unable to sync user id’, e), o();
}
};
(0, a.RD)(f, h, void 0, {
method: ‘GET’,
contentType: ‘application/json’,
withCredentials: !0
});
}
const D = {
name: p,
gvlid: 91,
decode: e => e,
getId(e) {
let t = (function(e) {
return {
bundle: h(e, m),
dnaBundle: h(e, ‘cto_dna_bundle’),
bidId: h(e, u)
};
})(e);
return {
id: t.bidId ? { criteoId: t.bidId } : void 0,
callback: o => U(e, t, o)
};
},
eids: { criteoId: { source: ‘criteo.com’, atype: 1 } }
};
(0, i.bz)(‘userId’, D), (0, n.E)(‘criteoIdSystem’);
}
},
e => {
e.O(0, [802, 769, 139, 85], () => {
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var t;
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e.O();
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c = n(7377),
u = n(5023);
const p = {
appnexuspsp: {
adapter: ‘prebidServer’,
enabled: !0,
endpoint: {
p1Consent: ‘https://ib.adnxs.com/openrtb2/prebid’,
noP1Consent: ‘https://ib.adnxs-simple.com/openrtb2/prebid’
},
syncEndpoint: {
p1Consent: ‘https://prebid.adnxs.com/pbs/v1/cookie_sync’,
noP1Consent:
‘https://prebid.adnxs-simple.com/pbs/v1/cookie_sync’
},
maxTimeout: 1e3
},
rubicon: {
adapter: ‘prebidServer’,
enabled: !0,
endpoint: {
p1Consent:
‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/openrtb2/auction’,
noP1Consent:
‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/openrtb2/auction’
},
syncEndpoint: {
p1Consent:
‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/cookie_sync’,
noP1Consent:
‘https://prebid-server.rubiconproject.com/cookie_sync’
},
maxTimeout: 500
},
openwrap: {
adapter: ‘prebidServer’,
enabled: !0,
endpoint: {
p1Consent:
‘https://ow.pubmatic.com/openrtb2/auction?source=pbjs’,
noP1Consent:
‘https://ow.pubmatic.com/openrtb2/auction?source=pbjs’
},
maxTimeout: 500
}
};
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Object.entries(n).map(e => {
let [n, r] = e;
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})
);
}
function A(e, t) {
return Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(e).map(e => {
let [n, r] = e;
const s = t[n];
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Array.isArray(r)
? !(0, i.bD)(r, s) && Array.isArray(s) && (r = s)
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[n, r]
);
})
);
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function P(e, t) {
let { global: n, bidder: r } = e;
const s = (function(e) {
let { eids: t, conflicts: n = new Set() } = e;
const r = [],
s = [],
i = {};
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t.forEach(e => {
(!1 === e.bidders ? r : s).push(e);
}),
s.forEach(e => {
let { eid: t, bidders: s } = e;
n.has(t.source)
? s.forEach(e => {
(i[e] = i[e] || []).push(t);
})
: r.push({ eid: t, bidders: s });
}),
{
global: r.map(e => {
let { eid: t } = e;
return t;
}),
permissions: r
.filter(e => {
let { bidders: t } = e;
return !1 !== t;
})
.map(e => {
let { eid: t, bidders: n } = e;
return { source: t.source, bidders: n };
}),
bidder: i
}
);
})(
(function(e) {
let { global: t, bidder: n } = e;
const r = [],
s = {},
d = new Set();
function o(e) {
let t = r.find(t => (0, i.bD)(t.eid, e));
return (
null == t &&
((t = { eid: e, bidders: new Set() }), r.push(t)),
null == s[e.source]
? (s[e.source] = t.eid)
: t.eid === e && d.add(e.source),
t
);
}
return (
R.Vx.forEach(e => {
((0, j.A)(t, e) || []).forEach(e => {
o(e).bidders = !1;
});
}),
Object.entries(n).forEach(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
R.Vx.forEach(e => {
((0, j.A)(n, e) || []).forEach(e => {
const n = o(e);
!1 !== n.bidders && n.bidders.add(t);
});
});
}),
{
eids: r.map(e => {
let { eid: t, bidders: n } = e;
return { eid: t, bidders: n && Array.from(n) };
}),
conflicts: d
}
);
})({ global: n, bidder: r })
);
function d(e) {
delete e?.user?.eids, delete e?.user?.ext?.eids;
}
return (
(n = (0, i.Go)(n)),
(r = (0, i.Go)(r)),
d(n),
Object.values(r).forEach(d),
s.global.length && (0, m.J)(n, ‘user.ext.eids’, s.global),
t?.length &&
s.permissions.forEach(
e => (e.bidders = e.bidders.filter(e => t.includes(e)))
),
s.permissions.length &&
(0, m.J)(n, ‘ext.prebid.data.eidpermissions’, s.permissions),
Object.entries(s.bidder).forEach(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
n.length && (0, m.J)(r[t], ‘user.ext.eids’, n);
}),
{ global: n, bidder: r }
);
}
function w(e, t) {
return null == e || 0 === Object.keys(e.bidder || {}).length
? e
: ((e = P(e, t)), { …e, bidder: T(e) });
}
var D = n(1371);
const U = new Set([
‘bidderCode’,
‘bidderRequestId’,
‘uniquePbsTid’,
‘bids’,
‘timeout’
]),
$ = (() => {
const e = (0, I.Bp)(
(0, S.x4)(e => [e.bidfloor, e.bidfloorcur])
);
return function(t) {
let n;
for (const r of t) {
if (null == r?.bidfloorcur || null == r?.bidfloor)
return null;
n = null == n ? r : e(n, r);
}
return n;
};
})(),
J = (0, g.A)({
processors: C.m,
context: { netRevenue: !0 },
imp(e, t, n) {
Object.assign(n, t.pbsData);
const r = e(t, n);
if (
((t.bids || []).forEach(e => {
e.ortb2Imp &&
Object.keys(e.ortb2Imp).length > 0 &&
(0, m.J)(r, `ext.prebid.imp.${e.bidder}`, e.ortb2Imp);
}),
Object.values(B.s).some(e => r[e]))
)
return (r.secure = t.ortb2Imp?.secure ?? 1), r;
},
request(e, t, n, r) {
if (t.length) {
let { s2sBidRequest: s } = r;
const i = e(t, n, r);
return (
(i.tmax = Math.floor(
s.s2sConfig.timeout ??
Math.min(
0.75 * s.requestBidsTimeout,
s.s2sConfig.maxTimeout ?? M.maxTimeout
)
)),
(i.ext.tmaxmax = i.ext.tmaxmax || s.requestBidsTimeout),
[i.app, i.dooh, i.site].forEach(e => {
e &&
!e.publisher?.id &&
(0, m.J)(e, ‘publisher.id’, s.s2sConfig.accountId);
}),
r.transmitTids ||
(0, m.J)(i, ‘ext.prebid.createtids’, !1),
i
);
}
(0, i.vV)(
‘Request to Prebid Server rejected due to invalid media type(s) in adUnit.’
);
},
bidResponse(e, t, n) {
let r = n.actualBidRequests.get(n.seatbid.seat);
null == r && (r = n.actualBidRequests.get(null)),
r &&
Object.assign(n, {
bidRequest: r,
bidderRequest: n.actualBidderRequests.find(
e => e.bidderCode === r.bidder
)
});
const s = e(t, n);
return (
(s.requestBidder = r?.bidder),
s.native?.ortb && (s.adm = s.native.ortb),
(s.requestTimestamp = n.requestTimestamp),
{
bid: Object.assign(
(0, h.O)(d.XQ.GOOD, {
src: d.RW.SRC,
bidId: r ? r.bidId || r.bid_Id : null,
transactionId: n.adUnit.transactionId,
adUnitId: n.adUnit.adUnitId,
auctionId: n.bidderRequest.auctionId
}),
s,
{
deferRendering: !!n.adUnit.deferBilling,
deferBilling: !!n.adUnit.deferBilling
}
),
adUnit: n.adUnit.code
}
);
},
overrides: {
[v.Tb]: {
id(e, t, n, r) {
t.id = r.impId;
},
params(e, t, n, r) {
const s = r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.adapterOptions;
for (const e of r.actualBidRequests.values())
(0, y.W)(t, e, r, r),
s &&
s[e.bidder] &&
Object.assign(
t.ext.prebid.bidder[e.bidder],
s[e.bidder]
);
},
bidfloor(e, t, n, r) {
const s = $(
(function*() {
for (const t of r.actualBidRequests.values()) {
const n = {};
e(n, t, r), yield n;
}
})()
);
null != s && Object.assign(t, s);
},
extBidfloor(e, t, n, r) {
function s(e, t) {
null != t &&
((0, m.J)(e, ‘ext.bidfloor’, t.bidfloor),
(0, m.J)(e, ‘ext.bidfloorcur’, t.bidfloorcur));
}
const d = Array.from(r.actualBidRequests.values()).map(
n => {
const s = (0, i.Go)(t);
return e(s, n, r), s;
}
);
Object.values(D.GE).forEach(e => {
s(t[e], $(d.map(t => t[e]?.ext)));
}),
(t[D.D4]?.format || []).forEach((e, t) => {
s(e, $(d.map(e => e[D.D4].format[t]?.ext)));
});
}
},
[v.S3]: {
fpd(e, t, n, r) {
r.transmitTids && (0, m.J)(t, ‘source.tid’, n.auctionId),
(0, i.D9)(t, r.s2sBidRequest.ortb2Fragments?.global),
r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid &&
‘object’ ==
typeof r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid &&
(0, m.J)(
t,
‘ext.prebid’,
(0, i.D9)(
t.ext?.prebid || {},
r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.extPrebid
)
),
r.getRedactor().ortb2(t);
const s = Object.entries(
r.s2sBidRequest.ortb2Fragments?.bidder || {}
)
.filter(e => {
let [t] = e;
const n = r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.bidders;
return (
r.s2sBidRequest.s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes ||
(n && n.includes(t))
);
})
.map(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return {
bidders: [t],
config: { ortb2: r.getRedactor(t).ortb2(n) }
};
});
s.length && (0, m.J)(t, ‘ext.prebid.bidderconfig’, s);
},
extPrebidAliases(e, t, n, r) {
r.actualBidderRequests.forEach(n => e(t, n, r));
},
sourceExtSchain(e, t, n, r) {
let s = t?.ext?.prebid?.schains || [];
const i = new Set(s.flatMap(e => e.bidders));
(s = Object.values(
s
.concat(
r.actualBidderRequests
.filter(e => !i.has(e.bidderCode))
.map(e => ({
bidders: [e.bidderCode],
schain: e?.bids?.[0]?.schain
}))
)
.filter(e => {
let { bidders: t, schain: n } = e;
return t?.length > 0 && n;
})
.reduce((e, t) => {
let { bidders: n, schain: r } = t;
const s = JSON.stringify(r);
return (
e.hasOwnProperty(s) ||
(e[s] = { bidders: new Set(), schain: r }),
n.forEach(t => e[s].bidders.add(t)),
e
);
}, {})
).map(e => {
let { bidders: t, schain: n } = e;
return { bidders: Array.from(t), schain: n };
})),
s.length && (0, m.J)(t, ‘ext.prebid.schains’, s);
}
},
[v.Cf]: {
serverSideStats(e, t, n, r) {
r.actualBidderRequests.forEach(s =>
e(t, n, { …r, bidderRequest: s, bidRequests: s.bids })
);
},
paapiConfigs(e, t, n, r) {
const s = Object.values(r.impContext).flatMap(e =>
(e.paapiConfigs || []).map(t => {
const n = e.actualBidderRequests.find(
e => e.bidderCode === t.bidder
),
r = e.actualBidRequests.get(t.bidder);
return {
adUnitCode: e.adUnit.code,
ortb2: n?.ortb2,
ortb2Imp: r?.ortb2Imp,
bidder: t.bidder,
config: t.config
};
})
);
s.length > 0 && (t.paapi = s);
}
}
}
});
var k = n(6894);
const _ = a.$W.getConfig,
V = d.RW.SRC;
let N,
W = 0;
const M = {
bidders: Object.freeze([]),
syncTimeout: 1e3,
maxBids: 1,
adapter: ‘prebidServer’,
allowUnknownBidderCodes: !1,
adapterOptions: {},
syncUrlModifier: {},
ortbNative: { eventtrackers: [{ event: 1, methods: [1, 2] }] },
maxTimeout: 1500
};
function G(e) {
if (!e) return;
e = Array.isArray(e) ? e : [e];
const t = new Set();
return e.filter(e => {
var n;
if (
((n = e),
[‘endpoint’, ‘syncEndpoint’].forEach(e => {
if ((0, i.O8)(n[e])) {
let t = n[e];
n[e] = { p1Consent: t, noP1Consent: t };
}
!(0, i.Qd)(n[e]) ||
(n[e].p1Consent && n[e].noP1Consent) ||
[‘p1Consent’, ‘noP1Consent’].forEach(t => {
n[e][t] ||
(0, i.JE)(
`s2sConfig.${e}.${t} not defined. PBS request will be skipped in some P1 scenarios.`
);
});
}),
(function(e) {
if (e.defaultVendor) {
let t = e.defaultVendor,
n = Object.keys(e);
if (!p[t])
return (
(0, i.vV)(
‘Incorrect or unavailable prebid server default vendor option: ‘ +
t
),
!1
);
Object.keys(p[t]).forEach(r => {
(M[r] !== e[r] && n.includes(r)) || (e[r] = p[t][r]);
});
} else null == e.adapter && (e.adapter = ‘prebidServer’);
return !0;
})(e) &&
(function(e) {
for (const t of [‘accountId’, ‘endpoint’])
if (null == e[t])
return (
(0, i.vV)(
t + ‘ missing in server to server config’
),
!1
);
return !0;
})(e) &&
e.enabled)
)
return (
Array.isArray(e.bidders) &&
(e.bidders = e.bidders.filter(
e => !t.has(e) && (t.add(e), !0)
)),
!0
);
(0, i.JE)(‘prebidServer: s2s config is disabled’, e);
});
}
function F(e, t, n, r, s) {
if (N.length === W) return;
W++;
let d = {};
const o = _(‘userSync.filterSettings’);
if (o) {
const { all: e, iframe: t, image: n } = o,
r = t || e,
s = n || e;
r && (d = Object.assign({ iframe: r }, d)),
s && (d = Object.assign({ image: s }, d));
}
const a = {
uuid: (0, i.lk)(),
bidders: e,
account: s.accountId,
filterSettings: d
};
let c = s.userSyncLimit;
(0, i.Et)(c) && c > 0 && (a.limit = c),
t &&
((a.gdpr = t.gdprApplies ? 1 : 0),
!1 !== t.gdprApplies && (a.gdpr_consent = t.consentString)),
n && (a.us_privacy = n),
r &&
((a.gpp_sid = r.applicableSections.join()),
(a.gpp = r.gppString)),
‘boolean’ == typeof s.coopSync && (a.coopSync = s.coopSync);
const u = JSON.stringify(a);
(0, l.RD)(
H(s.syncEndpoint, t),
e => {
try {
L((e = JSON.parse(e)).bidder_status, s);
} catch (e) {
(0, i.vV)(e);
}
},
u,
{ contentType: ‘text/plain’, withCredentials: !0 }
);
}
function L(e, t) {
if (0 === e.length) return;
const n = e.shift();
n.no_cookie
? (function(e, t, n, r, s) {
s.syncUrlModifier &&
‘function’ == typeof s.syncUrlModifier[n] &&
(t = s.syncUrlModifier[n](e, t, n));
!(function(e, t, n, r, s) {
t
? ‘image’ === e || ‘redirect’ === e
? ((0, i.OG)(
`Invoking image pixel user sync for bidder: “${n}”`
),
(0, i.z$)(t, r, s))
: ‘iframe’ === e
? ((0, i.OG)(
`Invoking iframe user sync for bidder: “${n}”`
),
(0, i.SG)(t, r, s))
: ((0, i.vV)(
`User sync type “${e}” not supported for bidder: “${n}”`
),
r())
: ((0, i.vV)(`No sync url for bidder “${n}”: ${t}`),
r());
})(e, t, n, r, s.syncTimeout);
})(
n.usersync.type,
n.usersync.url,
n.bidder,
L.bind(null, e, t),
t
)
: L(e, t);
}
function H(e, t) {
const n = (0, f.C)(t),
r = n ? e.p1Consent : e.noP1Consent;
return (
r || (0, i.JE)(‘Missing matching consent URL when gdpr=’ + n), r
);
}
function Y(e) {
let t, n, r;
return (
Array.isArray(e) &&
e.length > 0 &&
((t = e[0].gdprConsent),
(n = e[0].uspConsent),
(r = e[0].gppConsent)),
{ gdprConsent: t, uspConsent: n, gppConsent: r }
);
}
a.$W.setDefaults({ s2sConfig: M }),
_(‘s2sConfig’, e => {
let { s2sConfig: t } = e;
var n;
(n = G((n = t))).length && (N = n);
});
const z = (0, b.A_)(
‘async’,
function(e, t, n, r) {
let { onResponse: s, onError: c, onBid: p, onFledge: l } = r,
{ gdprConsent: b } = Y(t);
const f = (0, i.Go)(e.ad_units),
g = f
.map(e => e.bids.map(e => e.bidder).filter(i.hj))
.reduce(i.Bq, [])
.filter(i.hj),
m = e.metrics.measureTime(‘buildRequests’, () =>
(function(e, t, n, r) {
const s = (0, i.vE)(),
d = new Set(),
c = [],
u = (0, o.K5)(e.s2sConfig),
p = (() => {
const e = (0, R.$p)(u),
t = {};
return n =>
null == n
? e
: (t.hasOwnProperty(n) ||
(t[n] = (0, R.$p)((0, q.s)(E.tW, n))),
t[n]);
})();
(n = n.map(e => p().bidRequest(e))).forEach(e => {
const r = new Map();
(n.bids = e.bids.map(e => p(e.bidder).bidRequest(e))),
e.bids.forEach(n => {
null != n.mediaTypes &&
(0, i.JE)(
`Prebid Server adapter does not (yet) support bidder-specific mediaTypes for the same adUnit. Size mapping configuration will be ignored for adUnit: ${e.code}, bidder: ${n.bidder}`
),
r.set(n.bidder, (0, i.D4)(n.bid_id, t));
});
let s = e.code,
o = 1;
for (; d.has(s); ) o++, (s = `${e.code}-${o}`);
d.add(s),
c.push({
…e,
adUnitCode: e.code,
pbsData: {
impId: s,
actualBidRequests: r,
adUnit: e
}
});
});
const l = {
…Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(t[0]).filter(e => {
let [t] = e;
return !U.has(t);
})
),
paapi: { enabled: t.some(e => e.paapi?.enabled) }
};
return J.toORTB({
bidderRequest: l,
bidRequests: c,
context: {
currency:
a.$W.getConfig(‘currency.adServerCurrency’) ||
‘USD’,
ttl: e.s2sConfig.defaultTtl || 60,
requestTimestamp: s,
s2sBidRequest: {
…e,
ortb2Fragments: w(e.ortb2Fragments, r)
},
requestedBidders: r,
actualBidderRequests: t,
nativeRequest: e.s2sConfig.ortbNative,
getRedactor: p,
transmitTids: (0, x.io)(O.VJ, u)
}
});
})(e, t, f, g)
),
h = {
endpointUrl: H(e.s2sConfig.endpoint, b),
requestJson: m && JSON.stringify(m),
customHeaders: e?.s2sConfig?.customHeaders ?? {}
};
if (
(u.Ic(d.qY.BEFORE_PBS_HTTP, h),
(0, i.fH)(‘BidRequest: ‘ + h),
m && h.requestJson && h.endpointUrl)
) {
const t = e.metrics.startTiming(‘net’);
n(
h.endpointUrl,
{
success: function(n) {
let r;
t();
try {
r = JSON.parse(n);
const { bids: t, paapi: s } = e.metrics.measureTime(
‘interpretResponse’,
() =>
(function(e, t) {
return J.fromORTB({ response: e, request: t });
})(r, m)
);
t.forEach(p), s && s.forEach(l);
} catch (e) {
(0, i.vV)(e);
}
!r || (r.status && r.status.includes(‘Error’))
? ((0, i.vV)(
‘error parsing response: ‘,
r ? r.status : ‘not valid JSON’
),
s(!1, g))
: s(!0, g, r);
},
error: function() {
t(), c.apply(this, arguments);
}
},
h.requestJson,
{
contentType: ‘text/plain’,
withCredentials: !0,
browsingTopics: (0, x.io)(O.DL, (0, o.K5)(e.s2sConfig)),
customHeaders: h.customHeaders
}
);
} else (0, i.vV)(‘PBS request not made. Check endpoints.’);
},
‘processPBSRequest’
);
function K(e, t) {
return e?.extPrebid?.returnallbidstatus
? t?.ext?.seatnonbid
: void 0;
}
function Q(e) {
return e?.ext?.prebid?.analytics?.tags;
}
o.Ay.registerBidAdapter(
new (function() {
const e = new s.A(‘prebidServer’);
return (
(e.callBids = function(e, t, n, r, s) {
const p = (e.metrics = (0, k.BO)(t?.[0]?.metrics)
.newMetrics()
.renameWith(t => [
`adapter.s2s.${t}`,
`adapters.s2s.${e.s2sConfig.defaultVendor}.${t}`
]));
(r = p.startTiming(‘total’).stopBefore(r)),
t.forEach(e =>
(0, k.BO)(e.metrics).join(p, {
continuePropagation: !1
})
);
let { gdprConsent: l, uspConsent: b, gppConsent: f } = Y(t);
if (Array.isArray(N)) {
if (
e.s2sConfig &&
e.s2sConfig.syncEndpoint &&
H(e.s2sConfig.syncEndpoint, l)
) {
const t =
(e.s2sConfig.extPrebid &&
e.s2sConfig.extPrebid.aliases) ??
{};
F(
e.s2sConfig.bidders
.map(e => o.Ay.aliasRegistry[e] || t[e] || e)
.filter((e, t, n) => n.indexOf(e) === t),
l,
b,
f,
e.s2sConfig
);
}
z(e, t, s, {
onResponse: function(n, s, i) {
n && t.forEach(e => u.Ic(d.qY.BIDDER_DONE, e));
const { seatNonBidData: c, atagData: g } = (function(
e,
t
) {
return { atagData: Q(t), seatNonBidData: K(e, t) };
})(e.s2sConfig, i);
if (
(c &&
u.Ic(d.qY.SEAT_NON_BID, {
seatnonbid: i.ext.seatnonbid,
auctionId: t[0].auctionId,
requestedBidders: s,
response: i,
adapterMetrics: p
}),
c || g)
) {
const e = {
seatnonbid: c,
atag: g,
auctionId: t[0].auctionId,
requestedBidders: s,
response: i,
adapterMetrics: p
};
u.Ic(d.qY.PBS_ANALYTICS, e);
}
r(!1),
(function(e, t, n, r) {
e.forEach(e => {
let s = o.Ay.getBidAdapter(e);
s &&
s.registerSyncs &&
a.$W.runWithBidder(
e,
s.registerSyncs.bind(s, [], t, n, r)
);
});
})(s, l, b, f);
},
onError(n, s) {
const { p1Consent: o = ”, noP1Consent: a = ” } =
e?.s2sConfig?.endpoint || {};
o === a
? (0, i.vV)(
`Prebid server call failed: ‘${n}’. Endpoint: “${o}”}`,
s
)
: (0, i.vV)(
`Prebid server call failed: ‘${n}’. Endpoints: p1Consent “${o}”, noP1Consent “${a}”}`,
s
),
t.forEach(e =>
u.Ic(d.qY.BIDDER_ERROR, {
error: s,
bidderRequest: e
})
),
r(s.timedOut);
},
onBid: function(t) {
let { adUnit: r, bid: s } = t;
const o = (s.metrics = e.metrics.fork().renameWith());
o.checkpoint(‘addBidResponse’),
(null != s.requestId && null != s.requestBidder) ||
e.s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes
? o.measureTime(‘addBidResponse.validate’, () =>
(0, c.fn)(r, s)
)
? n(r, s)
: n.reject(r, s, d.Tf.INVALID)
: ((0, i.JE)(
`PBS adapter received bid from unknown bidder (${s.bidder}), but ‘s2sConfig.allowUnknownBidderCodes’ is not set. Ignoring bid.`
),
n.reject(r, s, d.Tf.BIDDER_DISALLOWED));
},
onFledge: e => {
a.$W.runWithBidder(e.bidder, () => {
(0, c.JN)(
{ auctionId: t[0].auctionId, …e },
{ config: e.config }
);
});
}
});
}
}),
Object.assign(this, {
callBids: e.callBids,
setBidderCode: e.setBidderCode,
type: V
})
);
})(),
‘prebidServer’
),
(0, r.E)(‘prebidServerBidAdapter’);
}
},
e => {
e.O(0, [802, 618, 498, 225, 769, 139, 85], () => {
return (t = 1134), e((e.s = t));
var t;
});
e.O();
}
]);
(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([
[41],
{
2115: (d, e, n) => {
var t = n(7873),
s = n(9214),
i = n(1069);
const o = {
name: ‘pubProvidedId’,
gvlid: n(6916).B1,
decode(d) {
const e = d ? { pubProvidedId: d } : void 0;
return (
(0, i.fH)(
‘PubProvidedId: Decoded value ‘ + JSON.stringify(e)
),
e
);
},
getId(d) {
const e = (d && d.params) || {};
let n = [];
return (
(0, i.cy)(e.eids) && (n = n.concat(e.eids)),
‘function’ == typeof e.eidsFunction &&
(n = n.concat(e.eidsFunction())),
{ id: n }
);
}
};
(0, s.bz)(‘userId’, o), (0, t.E)(‘pubProvidedIdSystem’);
}
},
d => {
d.O(0, [802, 769, 139, 85], () => {
return (e = 2115), d((d.s = e));
var e;
});
d.O();
}
]);
(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([
[496],
{
5862: (e, o, t) => {
var n = t(7873),
r = t(1069),
d = t(9214),
i = t(2938),
a = t(6916),
u = t(5569),
c = t(2339);
const s = (0, i.vM)({ moduleType: u.fW, moduleName: ‘sharedId’ }),
l = ‘cookie’,
m = ‘html5’,
p = ‘_pubcid_optout’,
f = ‘PublisherCommonId’;
function g(e, o) {
if (o === l) return s.getCookie(e);
if (o === m && s.hasLocalStorage()) {
const o = s.getDataFromLocalStorage(`${e}_exp`);
if (!o) return s.getDataFromLocalStorage(e);
if (new Date(o).getTime() – Date.now() > 0)
return s.getDataFromLocalStorage(e);
}
}
function b(e, o) {
return function(t, n) {
o
? v(o, e, () => {
t(n() || e);
})()
: t(e);
};
}
function v(e) {
let o =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: ”,
t = arguments.length > 2 ? arguments[2] : void 0;
if (!e) return;
const n = (0, r.Dl)(e);
n.search.id = encodeURIComponent(‘pubcid:’ + o);
const d = (0, r.c$)(n);
return function() {
(0, r.z$)(d, t);
};
}
function h() {
return !!(
(s.cookiesAreEnabled() && g(p, l)) ||
(s.hasLocalStorage() && g(p, m))
);
}
const I = {
name: ‘sharedId’,
aliasName: ‘pubCommonId’,
gvlid: a.B1,
decode(e, o) {
if (h())
return void (0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId decode: Has opted-out’);
(0, r.fH)(‘ Decoded value PubCommonId ‘ + e);
return { pubcid: e };
},
getId: function() {
let e =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
o = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void 0,
t = arguments.length > 2 ? arguments[2] : void 0;
if (h()) return void (0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId: Has opted-out’);
if (o?.coppa)
return void (0, r.fH)(
‘PubCommonId: IDs not provided for coppa requests, exiting PubCommonId’
);
const { params: { create: n = !0, pixelUrl: d } = {} } = e;
let i = t;
if (!i) {
try {
‘object’ == typeof window[f] && (i = window[f].getId());
} catch (e) {}
i || (i = n && (0, r.N9)() ? (0, r.lk)() : void 0);
}
return { id: i, callback: b(i, d) };
},
extendId: function() {
let e =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
o = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void 0,
t = arguments.length > 2 ? arguments[2] : void 0;
if (h())
return (
(0, r.fH)(‘PubCommonId: Has opted-out’), { id: void 0 }
);
if (o?.coppa)
return void (0, r.fH)(
‘PubCommonId: IDs not provided for coppa requests, exiting PubCommonId’
);
const { params: { extend: n = !1, pixelUrl: d } = {} } = e;
if (n) {
if (d) {
return { callback: v(d, t) };
}
return { id: t };
}
},
domainOverride: (0, c.w)(s, ‘sharedId’),
eids: {
pubcid(e, o) {
const t = {
source: ‘pubcid.org’,
uids: e.map(e => ({ id: e, atype: 1 }))
};
return (
null != o?.params?.inserter &&
(t.inserter = o.params.inserter),
t
);
}
}
};
(0, d.bz)(‘userId’, I), (0, n.E)(‘sharedIdSystem’);
}
},
e => {
e.O(0, [764, 802, 769, 139, 85], () => {
return (o = 5862), e((e.s = o));
var o;
});
e.O();
}
]);
(self.tlpbjsChunk = self.tlpbjsChunk || []).push([
[469],
{
4836: (e, t, n) => {
var r = n(7873),
o = n(3272),
s = n(5023),
i = n(1445),
a = n(8969),
c = n(9214),
u = n(1069);
const l = new Map();
function d(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: l;
const n = {};
function r(e) {
const t = JSON.stringify([
e.source?.toLowerCase(),
…Object.keys(e)
.filter(e => ![‘uids’, ‘source’].includes(e))
.sort()
.map(t => e[t])
]);
n.hasOwnProperty(t) ? n[t].uids.push(…e.uids) : (n[t] = e);
}
return (
Object.entries(e).forEach(e => {
let [n, o] = e;
o = Array.isArray(o) ? o : [o];
const s = t.get(n);
let i;
if (‘pubProvidedId’ === n) i = (0, u.Go)(o);
else if (‘function’ == typeof s)
try {
(i = s(o)),
Array.isArray(i) || (i = [i]),
i.forEach(
e =>
(e.uids = e.uids.filter(e => {
let { id: t } = e;
return (0, u.O8)(t);
}))
),
(i = i.filter(e => {
let { uids: t } = e;
return t?.length > 0;
}));
} catch (e) {
(0, u.vV)(`Could not generate EID for “${n}”`, e);
}
else
i = o.map(e =>
(function(e, t, n) {
if (n && e) {
let t = {};
t.source = (0, u.fp)(n.getSource)
? n.getSource(e)
: n.source;
const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getValue) ? n.getValue(e) : e;
if ((0, u.O8)(r)) {
const o = { id: r, atype: n.atype };
if ((0, u.fp)(n.getUidExt)) {
const t = n.getUidExt(e);
t && (o.ext = t);
}
if (
((t.uids = [o]),
n.inserter || (0, u.fp)(n.getInserter))
) {
const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getInserter)
? n.getInserter(e)
: n.inserter;
null != r && (t.inserter = r);
}
if (n.matcher || (0, u.fp)(n.getMatcher)) {
const r = (0, u.fp)(n.getMatcher)
? n.getMatcher(e)
: n.matcher;
null != r && (t.matcher = r);
}
if (
(null != n.mm && (t.mm = n.mm),
(0, u.fp)(n.getEidExt))
) {
const r = n.getEidExt(e);
r && (t.ext = r);
}
return t;
}
}
return null;
})(e, 0, s)
);
Array.isArray(i) && i.filter(e => null != e).forEach(r);
}),
Object.values(n)
);
}
function f(e) {
const t = new Map(),
n = {};
return (
Object.entries(e).forEach(e => {
let [r, o] = e;
const s = o();
if (s) {
n[r] = s.idObj[r];
let e = s.submodule.eids?.[r];
‘function’ == typeof e &&
((i = e),
(e = function() {
for (
var e = arguments.length, t = new Array(e), n = 0;
n < e;
n++
)
t[n] = arguments[n];
return i(…t, s.config);
})),
t.set(r, e);
}
var i;
}),
d(n, t)
);
}
var g = n(2938),
m = n(3172),
b = n(1692),
h = n(5555),
p = n(6894),
y = n(5973),
I = n(6916),
w = n(5569),
v = n(5139),
S = n(6811),
D = n(3441),
E = n(8230),
O = n(8934);
const k = ‘User ID’,
$ = g.X0,
j = g.qk,
A = ‘_pbjs_id_optout’,
U = (0, g.CK)(‘userId’),
T = { isAllowed: v.io };
let C,
x,
N,
L,
_,
P,
H = [],
M = [],
J = {},
q = [];
const V = (() => {
let e;
return () => (null == e && (e = (0, p.K7)()), e);
})();
function F(e) {
return V()
.fork()
.renameWith(t => [`userId.mod.${t}`, `userId.mods.${e}.${t}`]);
}
function W(e, t) {
t = t || e.storageMgr;
const n =
‘function’ == typeof e.submodule.domainOverride
? e.submodule.domainOverride()
: null,
r = e.config.storage.name;
return function(e, o, s) {
t.setCookie(r + (e || ”), o, s, ‘Lax’, n);
};
}
function G(e, t) {
const n = e.config.storage;
try {
const r = new Date(
Date.now() + 864e5 * n.expires
).toUTCString(),
o = (0, u.Qd)(t) ? JSON.stringify(t) : t;
e.enabledStorageTypes.forEach(t => {
switch (t) {
case $:
!(function(e, t, n) {
const r = e.config.storage,
o = W(e);
o(null, t, n),
o(‘_cst’, me(), n),
‘number’ == typeof r.refreshInSeconds &&
o(‘_last’, new Date().toUTCString(), n);
})(e, o, r);
break;
case j:
!(function(e, t, n) {
const r = e.config.storage,
o = e.storageMgr;
o.setDataInLocalStorage(`${r.name}_exp`, n),
o.setDataInLocalStorage(`${r.name}_cst`, me()),
o.setDataInLocalStorage(
r.name,
encodeURIComponent(t)
),
‘number’ == typeof r.refreshInSeconds &&
o.setDataInLocalStorage(
`${r.name}_last`,
new Date().toUTCString()
);
})(e, o, r);
}
});
} catch (e) {
(0, u.vV)(e);
}
}
function R(e) {
ve(e),
e.enabledStorageTypes.forEach(t => {
switch (t) {
case $:
!(function(e) {
const t = W(e, U),
n = new Date(Date.now() – 864e5).toUTCString();
[”, ‘_last’, ‘_cst’].forEach(e => {
try {
t(e, ”, n);
} catch (e) {
(0, u.vV)(e);
}
});
})(e);
break;
case j:
!(function(e) {
[”, ‘_last’, ‘_exp’, ‘_cst’].forEach(t => {
try {
U.removeDataFromLocalStorage(
e.config.storage.name + t
);
} catch (e) {
(0, u.vV)(e);
}
});
})(e);
}
});
}
function B(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: void 0;
const n = e.config.storage,
r = t ? `${n.name}_${t}` : n.name;
let o;
try {
e.enabledStorageTypes.find(t => {
switch (t) {
case $:
o = (function(e, t) {
return e.storageMgr.getCookie(t);
})(e, r);
break;
case j:
o = (function(e, t) {
const n = e.storageMgr,
r = e.config.storage,
o = n.getDataFromLocalStorage(`${r.name}_exp`);
return ” === o
? n.getDataFromLocalStorage(t)
: o && new Date(o).getTime() – Date.now() > 0
? decodeURIComponent(n.getDataFromLocalStorage(t))
: void 0;
})(e, r);
}
return !!o;
}),
‘string’ == typeof o &&
‘{‘ === o.trim().charAt(0) &&
(o = JSON.parse(o));
} catch (e) {
(0, u.vV)(e);
}
return o;
}
function Q(e, t, n) {
t = V()
.fork()
.startTiming(‘userId.callbacks.total’)
.stopBefore(t);
const r = (0, u.U6)(() => {
clearTimeout(x), t();
}, e.length);
e.forEach(function(e) {
const t = F(e.submodule.name)
.startTiming(‘callback’)
.stopBefore(r);
try {
e.callback(function(r) {
r
? (e.config.storage && G(e, r),
(e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(r, e.config)),
n.refresh(),
he(n))
: (0, u.fH)(
`${k}: ${e.submodule.name} – request id responded with an empty value`
),
t();
}, B.bind(null, e));
} catch (n) {
(0, u.vV)(`Error in userID module ‘${e.submodule.name}’:`, n),
t();
}
e.callback = void 0;
});
}
function K(e) {
return Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(e)
.map(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return [t, n()?.idObj?.[t]];
})
.filter(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return null != n;
})
);
}
function Y(e, t, n) {
const r = {};
return (
e.forEach(e => {
const o = n(e),
s = (function(e) {
if (e.primaryIds) return e.primaryIds;
const t = Object.keys(e.eids ?? {});
if (t.length > 1)
throw new Error(
`ID submodule ${e.name} can provide multiple IDs, but does not specify ‘primaryIds’`
);
return t;
})(o);
t(e).forEach(t => {
const n = (r[t] = r[t] ?? []),
i = J[t]?.indexOf(o.name) ?? (s.includes(t) ? 0 : -1),
a = n.findIndex(e => {
let [t] = e;
return t < i;
});
n.splice(-1 === a ? n.length : a, 0, [i, e]);
});
}),
Object.fromEntries(
Object.entries(r).map(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return [
t,
n.map(e => {
let [t, n] = e;
return n;
})
];
})
)
);
}
function z() {
const e = {
submodules: [],
global: {},
bidder: {},
combined: {},
refresh() {
let t =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: [];
const n = new Set(t.map(e => e.submodule));
(e.submodules = e.submodules
.filter(e => !n.has(e.submodule))
.concat(t)),
(function() {
const t = Y(
e.submodules,
e => Object.keys(e.idObj ?? {}),
e => e.submodule
),
n = {},
r = {};
function o(e, t, n) {
return function() {
for (const {
allowed: r,
bidders: o,
module: s
} of n) {
if (
!T.isAllowed(
S.yl,
(0, D.s)(w.fW, s?.config?.name, { init: !1 })
)
)
continue;
const i = s.idObj?.[e];
if (null != i) {
if (r) return s;
if (t) {
const t = e =>
e
.map(e => e.module.submodule.name)
.join(‘, ‘);
return (
(0, u.JE)(
`userID modules ${t(
n
)} provide the same ID (‘${e}’); ${
s.submodule.name
} is the preferred source, but it’s configured only for some bidders, unlike ${t(
n.filter(e => null == e.bidders)
)}. Other bidders will not see the “${e}” ID.`
),
null
);
}
if (null == o) return null;
}
}
return null;
};
}
Object.entries(t).forEach(e => {
let [t, s] = e,
i = !0;
const a = new Set();
(s = s.map(e => {
let t = null;
return (
Array.isArray(e.config.bidders) &&
e.config.bidders.length > 0
? ((t = e.config.bidders),
t.forEach(e => a.add(e)))
: (i = !1),
{ module: e, bidders: t }
);
})),
i ||
(n[t] = o(
t,
!0,
s.map(e => {
let { bidders: t, module: n } = e;
return {
allowed: null == t,
bidders: t,
module: n
};
})
)),
a.forEach(e => {
(r[e] = r[e] ?? {}),
(r[e][t] = o(
t,
!1,
s.map(t => {
let { bidders: n, module: r } = t;
return {
allowed: n?.includes(e),
bidders: n,
module: r
};
})
));
});
});
const s = Object.values(r)
.concat([n])
.reduce((e, t) => Object.assign(e, t), {});
Object.assign(e, { global: n, bidder: r, combined: s });
})();
}
};
return e;
}
function X(e) {
let { adUnits: t, ortb2Fragments: n } = e;
if (
((n = n ?? { global: {}, bidder: {} }),
(function(e) {
const { global: t, bidder: n } = e,
{ global: r, bidder: o } = C,
s = f(r);
s.length > 0 &&
(0, m.J)(
t,
‘user.ext.eids’,
(t.user?.ext?.eids ?? []).concat(s)
),
Object.entries(o).forEach(e => {
let [t, r] = e;
const o = f(r);
o.length > 0 &&
(0, m.J)(
n,
`${t}.user.ext.eids`,
(n[t]?.user?.ext?.eids ?? []).concat(o)
);
});
})(n),
[t].some(e => !Array.isArray(e) || !e.length))
)
return;
const r = K(C.global),
o = n.global.user?.ext?.eids || [];
t.forEach(e => {
e.bids &&
(0, u.cy)(e.bids) &&
e.bids.forEach(e => {
const t = Object.assign({}, r, K(C.bidder[e.bidder] ?? {})),
s = o.concat(n.bidder?.[e.bidder]?.user?.ext?.eids || []);
Object.keys(t).length > 0 && (e.userId = t),
s.length > 0 && (e.userIdAsEids = s);
});
});
}
const Z = {};
let ee;
function te() {
let e =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: ie() || [];
const t = _ && e.find(e => e.source === _);
if (t && ‘string’ == typeof t?.uids?.[0]?.id) {
const e = t.uids[0].id.replace(/[W_]/g, ”);
if (e.length >= 32 && e.length <= 150) return e;
(0, u.JE)(
`User ID – Googletag Publisher Provided ID for ${_} is not between 32 and 150 characters – ${e}`
);
}
}
const ne = (0, p.Ak)(‘userId’, function(e, t) {
let { mkDelay: n = h.cb, getIds: r = ge } =
arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2]
? arguments[2]
: {};
h.U9.race([r().catch(() => null), n(L)]).then(() => {
X(t),
V().join((0, p.BO)(t.metrics), {
propagate: !1,
includeGroups: !0
}),
e.call(this, t);
});
}),
re = (0, p.Ak)(‘userId’, function(e, t) {
X(t), e.call(this, t);
});
function oe() {
return !!O.gH.getHooks({ hook: ne }).length;
}
function se() {
return K(C.combined);
}
function ie() {
return f(C.combined);
}
function ae(e) {
return ie().filter(t => t.source === e)[0];
}
function ce(e, t, n) {
return de().then(() => {
let r = {};
if ((0, u.fp)(n)) {
(0, u.fH)(
`${k} – Getting encrypted signal from custom function : ${n.name} & source : ${e} `
);
const t = n(e);
r[e] = t ? ue(t) : null;
} else {
const n = ae(e);
(0, u.fH)(
`${k} – Getting encrypted signal for eids :${JSON.stringify(
n
)}`
),
(0, u.Im)(n) ||
(r[n.source] = !0 === t ? ue(n) : n.uids[0].id);
}
return (
(0, u.fH)(`${k} – Fetching encrypted eids: ${r[e]}`), r[e]
);
});
}
function ue(e) {
let t =
arguments.length > 1 && void 0 !== arguments[1]
? arguments[1]
: 1,
n = ”;
if (1 === t)
n =
‘object’ == typeof e
? window.btoa(JSON.stringify(e))
: window.btoa(e);
return `${t}||${n}`;
}
function le() {
if (!(0, u.II)()) return;
window.googletag.secureSignalProviders =
window.googletag.secureSignalProviders || [];
const e = o.$W.getConfig(‘userSync.encryptedSignalSources’);
if (e) {
const t = e.registerDelay || 0;
setTimeout(() => {
e.sources &&
e.sources.forEach(e => {
let { source: t, encrypt: n, customFunc: r } = e;
t.forEach(e => {
window.googletag.secureSignalProviders.push({
id: e,
collectorFunction: () => ce(e, n, r)
});
});
});
}, t);
} else
(0, u.JE)(
`${k} – ESP : encryptedSignalSources config not defined under userSync Object`
);
}
function de(e) {
return ee(e).then(
() => se(),
e =>
e === Z
? Promise.resolve().then(ge)
: ((0, u.vV)(‘Error initializing userId’, e),
h.U9.reject(e))
);
}
function fe() {
let { submoduleNames: e } =
arguments.length > 0 && void 0 !== arguments[0]
? arguments[0]
: {},
t = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void 0;
return de({ refresh: !0, submoduleNames: e }).then(
e => (t && (0, u.fp)(t) && t(), e)
);
}
function ge() {
return de();
}
function me() {
let e = Number(I.SL.hash);
const t = [];
for (; e > 0; ) t.push(String.fromCharCode(255 & e)), (e >>>= 8);
return btoa(t.join());
}
function be(e, t) {
const n = I.SL.getConsentData();
if (e.config.storage) {
let r,
o = B(e),
s = !1;
if (‘number’ == typeof e.config.storage.refreshInSeconds) {
const t = new Date(B(e, ‘last’));
s =
t &&
Date.now() – t.getTime() >
1e3 * e.config.storage.refreshInSeconds;
}
if (
!o ||
s ||
t ||
(function(e) {
const t = B(e, ‘cst’);
return !t || t !== me();
})(e)
) {
const t = Object.assign(
{ enabledStorageTypes: e.enabledStorageTypes },
e.config
);
r = e.submodule.getId(t, n, o);
} else
‘function’ == typeof e.submodule.extendId &&
(r = e.submodule.extendId(e.config, n, o));
(0, u.Qd)(r) &&
(r.id && (G(e, r.id), (o = r.id)),
‘function’ == typeof r.callback && (e.callback = r.callback)),
o && (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(o, e.config));
} else if (e.config.value) e.idObj = e.config.value;
else {
const t = e.submodule.getId(e.config, n);
(0, u.Qd)(t) &&
(‘function’ == typeof t.callback && (e.callback = t.callback),
t.id && (e.idObj = e.submodule.decode(t.id, e.config)));
}
}
function he(e) {
const t = f(e.combined);
if (t.length && _) {
const e = te(t);
e &&
((0, u.II)()
? window.googletag.pubads().setPublisherProvidedId(e)
: ((window.googletag = window.googletag || {}),
(window.googletag.cmd = window.googletag.cmd || []),
window.googletag.cmd.push(function() {
window.googletag.pubads().setPublisherProvidedId(e);
})));
}
}
function pe(e, t) {
let n =
arguments.length > 2 && void 0 !== arguments[2] && arguments[2];
return V()
.fork()
.measureTime(‘userId.init.modules’, function() {
if (!t.length) return [];
if (
(t.forEach(e => ve(e)),
!(t = t.filter(
e =>
(!e.config.storage || !!e.enabledStorageTypes.length) &&
T.isAllowed(S.yl, (0, D.s)(w.fW, e.config.name))
)).length)
)
return (0, u.JE)(`${k} – no ID module configured`), [];
const r = t.reduce(
(e, t) =>
F(t.submodule.name).measureTime(‘init’, () => {
try {
be(t, n), e.push(t);
} catch (e) {
(0, u.vV)(
`Error in userID module ‘${t.submodule.name}’:`,
e
);
}
return e;
}),
[]
);
return e.refresh(r), he(e), r;
});
}
function ye(e) {
return e?.storage?.type?.trim().split(/s*&s*/) || [];
}
function Ie(e) {
function t(e) {
for (
var t = arguments.length,
n = new Array(t > 1 ? t – 1 : 0),
r = 1;
r < t;
r++
)
n[r – 1] = arguments[r];
(0, u.JE)(`Invalid userSync.userId config: ${e}`, …n);
}
return Array.isArray(e)
? e.filter(e => {
if (!e?.name) return t(‘must specify “name”‘, e);
if (e.storage) {
if (!e.storage.name || !e.storage.type)
return t(
‘must specify “storage.name” and “storage.type”‘,
e
);
if (
!(function(e) {
return ye(e).every(e => we.has(e));
})(e)
)
return t(‘invalid “storage.type”‘, e);
[‘expires’, ‘refreshInSeconds’].forEach(n => {
let r = e.storage[n];
null != r &&
‘number’ != typeof r &&
((r = Number(r)),
isNaN(r)
? (t(
`storage.${n} must be a number and will be ignored`,
e
),
delete e.storage[n])
: (e.storage[n] = r));
});
}
return !0;
})
: (null != e && t(‘must be an array’, e), []);
}
const we = new Set([j, $]);
function ve(e) {
if (e.enabledStorageTypes) return;
const t = ye(e.config);
e.enabledStorageTypes = t.filter(t => {
switch (t) {
case j:
return (function(e) {
return !(
!e.storageMgr.localStorageIsEnabled() ||
(U.getDataFromLocalStorage(A) &&
((0, u.fH)(
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syncEndpoint: ‘https://a.bids.ws/cookie_sync’,
coopSync: true,
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ortb2: {
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div: slot,
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size: maxSize
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window.tlpbjs.renderTlDynamicAd(state);
observeSlotInView(state); //start refresh timer
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function(entries) {
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observer.unobserve(state.div); // Stop observing once in view
setTimeout(
() => runAuctionForSlot(state.divId, state.size, true),
30000
); // Call after 30 seconds
}
});
},
{ threshold: 0.1 }
); // Trigger when at least 10% of the slot is in view
observer.observe(state.div);
}
window.googletag.defineSlot = defineSlotOverride;
window.googletag
.pubads()
.getSlots()
.forEach(e => {
runAuctionForSlot(e.getSlotElementId(), e.getSizes());
});
});
}
Skip to Content
CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS SUNDAY, X, CENTCOM, PAKISTAN MFA, @REALDONALDTRUMP, X/Centcom
By Tim Lister, Frederik Pleitgen and Aida Kamiri, CNN
(CNN) â€” Iran and the United States have signaled they are closing in on an agreement to turn the existing ceasefire that ended weeks of conflict into a more long-lasting settlement.
Both sides are talking of a â€œmemorandum of understandingâ€ that will set out a roadmap for resolving all outstanding issues, although a deal is still a â€œwork in progress,â€ according to US Secretary of State Macro Rubio.
â€œWe're either going to have a good agreement or we're going to have to deal with it another way,â€ Rubio said during a visit to India on Monday.
But what is in that memorandum remains unclear.
The central premise of this approach is that the memo, once signed, would stop the fighting, which would be welcome news to both sides, with US President Donald Trump facing midterm elections later this year amid sharply higher gasoline prices and Iran's economy in crisis.
The agreement would then see the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and set off a 60-day process for tackling other issues, chief among them Iran's nuclear program.
Rubio said there was â€œa pretty solid thing on the tableâ€ in terms of opening up the strait and in Iran entering into â€œa real significant time limited negotiation on nuclear matters.â€
A senior administration official told CNN on Sunday that the framework agreement gives the parties â€œ60 days to reach final deal points.â€
According tï»¿o the official, the potential deal would make sure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon and would commit it to giving up highly enriched uranium, which the president often refers to as â€œnuclear dust.â€
How the stockpile is disposed of would be a part of the next phase of negotiations.
â€œThe important part of how this is structured is, if Iran doesn't perform, they don't get anything. No dust? No dollars. As the Strait opens, the blockade loosens proportionately,â€ the official said. â€œThis is â€˜trust but verify' on steroids.â€
However, Iranian officials and state media have offered different interpretations.
â€œWe have reached understandings on a large portion of the issues under discussion. But to say this means an agreement is about to be signed â€” no one can make such a claim, â€said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei Monday.
And after saying that the deal was â€œlargely negotiated,â€ Trump said Sunday that the US would not rush into an agreement.
â€œIf I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama,â€ Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, saying that deal gave Iran â€œa clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon.â€
Here's what we know about some of the key issues at stake.
The Strait of Hormuz
Trump wrote in a social media post late Saturday that the critical waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, would reopen under the memorandum.
But multiple Iranian media outlets, some of them close to the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported Sunday that the strait would remain under Iranian supervision. Over a period of 30 days, Iran would allow shipping to return to pre-war levels.
Tehran has slightly shifted its tone on collecting tolls from ships that pass through the strait.
â€œWe are not seeking to collect tolls â€“ services are provided; navigation services plus necessary measures to protect the environment of the Strait of Hormuz,â€ Baghaei said Monday.
In effect, Iran appears to be signaling that while it may allow commercial traffic to return to pre-war volumes, it still intends to maintain a greater degree of control over passage through the strait than existed before the conflict.
â€œThe strait is already open, but coordination with Iranian relevant authorities must happen to ensure safe transit,â€ said an Iranian source who spoke to CNN on Sunday.
Iran is demanding that the US blockade on its ports be lifted at the same time, but in a social media post Sunday Trump said: â€œThe Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed,â€ apparently referencing a final accord rather than the memorandum.
Iran has insisted that management of the strait has nothing to do with the United States but would be coordinated with Oman, to develop â€œa mechanism to ensure the safe passage of ships,â€ as Baghaei put it Monday.
Iran's uranium stocks and enrichment
A potential agreement between the US and Iran includes a commitment by Iran to not pursue a nuclear weapon, CNN reported Sunday. Iran would also commit to enter negotiations on giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and pause any new enrichment, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Iranian officials have insisted that negotiations about the uranium can only begin once a memorandum ending the war is agreed. Uranium is a key nuclear fuel that can be used to build a nuclear bomb if enriched to high levels.
The semi-official Fars news agency said Sunday that â€œIran has made no commitments in this agreement regarding handing over nuclear stockpiles, removing equipment, closing facilities, or even pledging not to build a nuclear bomb.â€
Trump has repeatedly insisted that one way or another Iran will have to relinquish the more than 400 kilograms (900 pounds) of highly enriched uranium it has. Much of it is thought to behave been buried after US strikes last year.
The initial memorandum is not expected to cover enrichment in any detail, and finding a way to bridge the two sides' differences will be one of the major challenges of a comprehensive deal. Trump has cited Iran's nuclear program as a key reason for the attack and previously said that a suspension of uranium enrichment for 20 years would be acceptable.
Iran's frozen assets
With its economy in deep trouble, Iran is demanding the immediate unfreezing of billions of dollars in assets held in banks overseas.
â€œAt the very beginning of this process, the status of releasing the blocked assets must be clarified,â€ Baghaei said Saturday.
Citing an â€œinformed source,â€ Tasnim said on Sunday that â€œwithout the release of a specific portion of Iran's blocked assets in this very first step â€“ along with a clear mechanism for the guaranteed, continued release of all blocked assets â€“ there will be no agreement.â€
But a senior US administration official told CNN on Sunday that the unfreezing of Iranian assets will occur only once the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.
The US has given no commitment on how these assets, which are held in several foreign banks, will be returned to Iran.
Sanctions
Iran's economy is also suffering from a huge array of international sanctions, most of them imposed by the US and Europe.
â€œLifting sanctions will not be discussed in this short timeframe,â€ Baghaei said Saturday, even though â€œIran's demand to lift all sanctions is explicitly in the text.â€
â€œDetails must be negotiated after the memorandum is finalized,â€ he added, suggesting that the suspension of sanctions will be linked to the nuclear issue.
Iran estimates removal of sanctions on oil sales alone could generate nearly $10 billion in revenue for the government over a 60-day period, Fars news agency reported.
As with Iran's frozen assets, sanctions imposed on Iran will only be lifted once the Strait of Hormuz is open and fully functioning again, a US official told CNN.
Ballistic missiles
During the conflict, US officials said that Iran's longer-range ballistic missiles must be destroyed. Trump said that its â€œconventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically.â€ But there has been less talk recently of the missile arsenal being part of broader negotiations, even though Israel and Gulf Arab states see it as an urgent risk.
Lebanon
It's also unclear how or whether the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon will be addressed in any memorandum.
Tasnim reported Sunday that its wording refers to â€œthe declaration of the end of war on all fronts, including Lebanon.â€
Baghaei said similar on Monday. â€œStopping the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, will be one of the elements of the possible understanding.â€
But Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he supports the country's wish to â€œmaintain freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon,â€ an Israeli official told CNN.
In a call with Trump on Saturday evening, Netanyahu â€œemphasized that Israel will maintain freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon, and President Trump reiterated his support for this principle,â€ the official said on Sunday.
Ultimately, Iran insists it is ready for a â€œfair and balanced deal,â€ the Iranian source told CNN Sunday. â€œThe most important thing for us is that the war must end for good in the whole Middle East.â€
The-CNN-Wire
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CNN's Tal Shalev contributed to this report.
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