Crisis en vivo de Medio Oriente: Trump advierte que puede tener que terminar el trabajo mientras EE. UU. e Irán intercambian ataques

Iran says Trump’s threats against Oman ‘dangerous’ and ‘bullying’ We have a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry in which the spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, described Donald Trump's threats against Oman as â€œdangerousâ€ and â€œbullyingâ€. He was quoted as saying: double quotation mark Threats to â€œdestroyâ€ a United Nations member state that has always played a constructive, effective, and responsible role in regional peace and security and has used its noble efforts in the service of regional peace and stability as a mediator in diplomatic processes for many years are not only a violation of the fundamental principle of prohibiting the threat of the use of force, but also another dangerous sign of the normalisation of lawlessness and bullying in international relations. As a reminder, the US president said yesterday that he would â€œblow upâ€ Oman if it entered an agreement with Iran to manage shipping in the strait of Hormuz. Read more here:

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US to shut down Iranian airlines’ access to landing spots, refuelling and ticket sales, says Bessent The US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said Washington will be shutting down Iranian airlines' access to landing spots, refuelling and ticket sales. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent speaks to the media in Paris, France on 16 March. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters In a post on X, he said the US has sanctioned Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a government agency Tehran established on 5 May handling transit fees for vessels in the strait of Hormuz. Bessent wrote: double quotation mark The US treasury continues our Economic Fury campaign against the Iranian regime. Their troops are not getting paid, the police are not reporting for work, and Kharg Island is shut down. The Iranian economy and currency are in free fall. Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) is a joke, and today Treasury has sanctioned it. We have warned any corporate or state entities against paying tolls or hiding them as aid payments. Forming a Wall of Steel, the US Naval Blockade has ensured a record low amount of Iranian crude on the water. We will also be shutting down both Iranian airlines' access to landing spots, refueling, and ticket sales. Only a satisfactory outcome in negotiations will end the downward spiral.

Here are some of the latest images from Beirut, where the Israeli military launched an attack in its first strike on the Lebanese capital since 6 May: People clear the debris at the site of an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters People inspect the damage at the site. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters People inspect the damage at the site. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters A man stands next to a damaged vehicle at the site of the strike. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened a â€œfirm responseâ€ on Thursday in the event of renewed attacks, after the United States carried out a strike the country's south. â€œIf this action is repeated, the US military will face a firm response,â€ the Guards said in a statement on their Sepah News website.

Overnight, the Israeli military pounded the coastal city of Tyre, Lebanon's fourth-largest city, killing at least 14 people across the south of the country in its ongoing military escalation against the Hezbollah group ahead of the Washington talks. Among those killed in the flurry of strikes were five women and children and a Lebanese soldier. Dozens of others were wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry and the state-run National News Agency.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that an Israeli strike on Beirut targeted an apartment building in the southern Choueifat area. It was not immediately clear who or what was targeted in the building, but the Times of Israel reported that the IDF was attempting to assassinate an IRGC-linked military leader. Citing a security source, the newspaper reported that the target was Ali al-Husni, described as â€œthe head of the missile force in the Imam Hossein Division, an Iranian militia that operates alongside Hezbollahâ€. It is the first time in over three weeks that Israel has attacked the Lebanese capital.

Kuwait says Iranian attacks on its territory a ‘dangerous escalation’ Kuwait has now named Iran as the culprit behind the attempted missile and drone attacks against the Gulf state, describing it as a â€œdangerous escalationâ€. Earlier, the Kuwaiti armed forces said it had intercepted drones and missiles that were launched towards the country, but did not say who was behind the attacks. The US and UAE placed the blame squarely on Iran. In a statement, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said it expressed the country's â€œstrongest condemnation and denunciation of the criminal Iranian attacks that targeted the territory of the state of Kuwait with missiles and drones, in a dangerous escalationâ€. It added: double quotation mark The ministry affirms this escalation comes at a time when earnest efforts are being exerted by a number of brotherly and friendly countries to reduce tensions, de-escalate, and spare the region further escalation, which amplifies the gravity of these attacks and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving regional security and stability.

Associated Press reported that Israeli fighter jets struck a southern suburb of Beirut but it was not clear what the target was. According to AFP, citing a Lebanese military source, the Israeli strike hit an apartment south of the capital.

IDF says its carried out strike in Beirut The IDF said it carried out a strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut, which had been largely spared of attacks since a fragile ceasefire took effect on 17 April. In a post on X, it said: â€œThe IDF has just carried out a targeted strike in Beirut; further details to follow.â€ The most recent Israeli strike on Beirut was on 6 May, when the IDF carried out an airstrike in the southern suburbs known as the Dahiyeh. We will bring you more as we get it.

US accuses Iran of ceasefire violation after missile intercepted by Kuwaiti forces The US Central Command said an Iranian missile was intercepted by Kuwaiti forces, as it accused Tehran of an â€œegregious ceasefire violationâ€. In a statement posted on social media, it said: double quotation mark Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the strait of Hormuz. All drones were successfully intercepted by US forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas. US Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression.

UAE condemns Iran for strikes on Kuwait The UAE has condemned â€œin the strongest termsâ€ what it described as Iranian drone and missile attacks on Kuwait. Earlier, the Kuwaiti armed forces said its air defences were intercepting â€œhostile missile and drone attacksâ€ this morning, but did not say how many and where they were launched from. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted an unnamed American military base in retaliation against US strikes on the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas near the strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian state broadcaster Irib. In a statement, the UAE's foreign ministry said the attacks constituted â€œa flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stabilityâ€.