Crisis en Medio Oriente en vivo: Donald Trump dice que Irán derribó helicóptero militar y EE. UU. debe responder.

US military says it’s launching strikes against Iran after Trump vowed response to downing of helicopter The US military began launching â€œself-defenseâ€ strikes again Iran at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday â€“ about 1 a.m. local time, US Central Command said. The strikes come â€œat the Commander in Chief's directionâ€ in response to yesterday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter,â€ Centcom said. â€œThe mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,â€ the post reads.

Key events

US reportedly carrying out second round of strikes on Iran Multiple media outlets are reporting that the US is carrying out a second round of strikes on Iran, targeting air defence and radar systems. Iranian state media is reporting the sounds of explosions in a number of areas. We'll bring you more on this as it comes in.

The Associated Press is reporting that the US army helicopter that crashed off the coast of Oman went down after colliding with an Iranian drone, citing a US official. AP reports that it is not clear whether the collision was intentional, and official statements from the US government only said the crash is under investigation. On Tuesday Donald Trump said Iran shot down the aircraft while it was on patrol over the strait of Hormuz and declared that the US â€œmust, of necessity, respond to this attack,â€ in a post to social media. Hours later the US military began new strikes on Iran.

US House speaker Mike Johnson is among the many senior American officials playing down the significance of the strikes. He called the strikes on Iran â€œtargetedâ€, â€œproportionalâ€ and â€œdefensive in nature.â€ Johnson said he spent several hours earlier in the situation room with Trump, the vice-president, JD Vance, secretary of state, Marco Rubio and defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, discussing the Iran war and other matters. Mike Johnson answers questions from reporters during a press conference at the US Capitol. Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images â€œWe lament that has become necessary,â€ he said. But he said after Iran struck US assets and personnel in the region, â€œWe can't allow that.â€

Iranian state media is now reporting that the situation is â€œcalmâ€, after the US attacks on the south of the country. There are reports that the country's Revolutionary Guards are promising retaliatory strikes on America's Gulf allies, we'll bring you those updates if they are confirmed.

Iran will leave ‘no attack or threat unanswered’, says foreign minister Iran will leave â€œno attack or threat unansweredâ€, says the country's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi. Posting an image of the strait of Hormuz with the label, â€œForever Persian Gulfâ€, Araghchi says that â€œdespite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination.â€ double quotation mark Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. Allow content provided by a third party? This article includes content hosted on platform.x.com. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as the provider may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

The US appears eager to play down the significance of these strikes, with multiple officials briefing US media that they expect wider negotiations with Iran to be unaffected by the action. Politico is reporting comments from a senior White House official, saying Donald Trump still thinks a peace deal with Iran is on the horizon. â€œNothing changes where the deal stands right now,â€ Politico reported the official as saying, adding that a deal with Tehran was â€œstill close.â€ A US official told CNN that the strikes are a â€œwarning shotâ€ and they areexpecting them to affect the negotiations.

We are starting to get an idea of the areas that the US has targeted in its attacks on Iran. Iranian state media have reported attacks on Sirik and Bandar Abbas â€“ both areas along the coast of the strait of Hormuz â€“ and Qeshm, an island in the strait. Axios is reporting that the US is targeting Iranian air defence batteries and radar systems around the strait.

We have yet to hear directly from Donald Trump, since the US military began striking Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the president said the US would â€œrespondâ€ to the downing of the helicopter, and accused Iran of shooting it down. Since the bombing restarted he has posted a Reuters report from January about America's widening trade deficit to his Truth Social account, and another report from April claiming the trade deficit was narrowing.

Donald Trump has said he wanted a â€œvery powerfulâ€ response to Iran shooting down the US helicopter, according to Jonathan Karl, correspondents for ABC News. Karl says he was on the phone with Trump as the US military announced the strikes on Iran. â€œI think it's very important to respond. They shot down a helicopter, and we are responding as we speak,â€ Trump said, according to Karl. â€œThis is a response to what they did â€¦ with our helicopter last night, and I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is.â€ Allow content provided by a third party? This article includes content hosted on platform.x.com. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as the provider may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

Today so far The US began launching airstrikes at Iran in response to a military helicopter crash off the strait of Hormuz that Donald Trump said Iran had downed. Iran state media is currently reporting explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas and the island of Qeshm , according to Reuters. US Central Command said the strikes came â€œat the Commander in Chief's directionâ€.

Five hours before the airstrikes, Trump had posted on social media that the US â€œmustâ€ respond to the helicopter crash , from which two crew members were rescued in stable condition. Before his social media post, however, Trump appeared to down play the crash, telling the Wall Street Journal in a phone interview that it â€œwasn't a big dealâ€ and that â€œthe pilot is fine.â€ Centcom had also posted on social media that the crash was under investigation.

Iranian state media reported that no air military operations have taken place in the strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, according to Reuters â€“ which means Iran did not shoot down the US military helicopter. However, the military source quoted by Iranian state media said there would be a â€œdecisive responseâ€ to any renewed hostility from the US because of the helicopter crash.

Iran's foreign minister Seyed Araghchi warned that â€œforeign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfireâ€ in a post on X that came after Trump's Truth Social declaration that the US â€œmustâ€ respond.

Lebanon's health ministry said 11 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the southern city of Tyre on Tuesday. The state-run National News Agency (NNA) had reported the first strike taking place not long before Israel's military issued an evacuation warning for the entire city and surrounding areas ahead of strikes there.

Britain, Canada, France and Norway announced new coordinated sanctions on Tuesday against Israeli networks involved in financing, enabling and carrying out violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The move follows escalating violence by Israeli settlers, which diplomats say is intended to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state.

Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, has thanked Iran for attacking Israel â€œin defenceâ€ of Lebanese people, suggesting that Lebanon's government should take this opportunity to improve relations with Tehran. In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said Lebanese authorities should â€œtake advantage of this opportunity and correct their official relations with the Islamic Republic in a way that serves the interests of both countries.â€

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was â€œdeeply alarmedâ€ by the renewed escalation in violence in the Middle East. â€œAll attacks must stop immediately. The ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran + Gaza must be fully respected,â€ he said in a post on X.

The US strikes on Iran came just five hours after Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran had shot down a US military helicopter that was patrolling the strait of Hormuz and that the US â€œmustâ€ respond. Earlier, US Central Command said the crash â€“ in which two crew members were rescued in stable condition â€“ was still under investigation. In a phone call with the Wall Street Journal before his Truth Social post, Trump appeared to also down play the crash, telling the Journal that it â€œwasn't a big dealâ€ and that â€œthe pilot is fine.â€

Iranian state media is reporting explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas and the island of Qeshm, according to Reuters.

US military says it’s launching strikes against Iran after Trump vowed response to downing of helicopter The US military began launching â€œself-defenseâ€ strikes again Iran at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday â€“ about 1 a.m. local time, US Central Command said. The strikes come â€œat the Commander in Chief's directionâ€ in response to yesterday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter,â€ Centcom said. â€œThe mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,â€ the post reads.

Three killed in Israeli strike near Tyre in southern Lebanon The Lebanese health ministry said Tuesday that an Israeli strike killed three near Tyre in southern Lebanon, bringing the death toll up to 11 in the region, AFP reports. Nine people were also wounded in the strike.

Iranian state media is reporting that no air military operations have taken place in the strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, according to Reuters â€“ which means Iran did not shoot down the US military helicopter, an attack to which Donald Trump says the US â€œmustâ€ respond. The military source quoted by Iranian state media said there would be a â€œdecisive responseâ€ to any renewed hostility from the US because of the helicopter crash, Reuters reports.