Copa del Mundo 2026: México vs Inglaterra, Francia avanza ante Paraguay, Marruecos sigue adelante

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Um, what? double quotation mark The England head coach was also asked by a local journalist to confirm wild suggestions that they had used Viagra as a means of mastering the altitude, drawing laughter from Tuchel and Jordan Henderson, who addressed the media with him. â€œThe information didn't reach me, that is not true,â€ Tuchel said.

Hello, all. Philippe Diallo, the president of the French football federation, has condemned â€œin the strongest possible termsâ€ remarks made by former Paraguay goalkeeper JosÃ© Luis Chilavert.

I'm on a raised chair and the altitude is getting to me so I'll hand you now to Taha Hashim for more updates. Mexico v England kick-off countdown clock: 14 hours to go!

The pod squad are here with their daily offering. Max and Barry are joined by Archie Rhind-Tutt, Barney Ronay and Philippe Auclair. A masterclass in the dark arts from Paraguay, Mexico v England preview, Barney's tales from Miami and your questions answered. Have a listen.

A visual history of England in the Azteca. Look carefully and you'll notice that Peter Beardsley isn't the only one with his front teeth missing.

Man Utd target Â£50m Andrey Santos from Chelsea Will Unwin Domestic news now and an exclusive from our Will Unwin. After missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United have their eyes on Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

To further reduce altitude panic, here's the Memory Lane I wrote for Football Daily yesterday. Hopefully Motty's words will help put England fans at ease. MEMORY LANE While that game against Argentina in the 1986 World Cup is the one we associate with England in the Azteca, it's worth a reminder that the Three Lions do have winning form in Mexico's iconic home stadium. Fresh from a hat-trick against Poland in the final group game, Gary Lineker scored twice in a 3-0 win against Paraguay in the last 16. Just before two Gary Stevens were involved in the buildup to Lineker's second goal, the BBC's John Motson chirped: â€œEngland have adjusted ever so well â€¦ 6,000 feet higher up than we were [the group games took place in Monterrey, a mere 1,800 feet above sea level] but we're running as hard and as well as the Paraguayans.â€ Lineker quickly checked to see if he was offside before celebrating with the Tottenham Gary Stevens and a mass of white England shirts in the crowd of 98,728. Two for Lineker! Photograph: Colorsport/Shutterstock

Here's England's Jordan Henderson on training in the altitude of Mexico City. Is it a problem? â€œYou can feel it a little bit, you can feel something. I felt it a little bit, even when you just land and you come to the hotel and you're just walking around, you can feel something. â€œAnd then today, in training, for me personally I felt that maybe in the first 10-15 minutes and then once training got going I stopped thinking about it so much and just concentrated on training. â€œSo hopefully when the game comes tomorrow, once the lads have done the warm-up and they've got going then the full focus is just on the game, and that's all the focus is on.â€ Jordan Henderson not looking out of breath at the Pumas La Cantera training centre in Mexico City. Photograph: DiaEsportivo/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Co-host count: one down, two remain. Can England eliminate Mexico? And how about Belgium knocking out the USA? Here's Alexander Abnos on the game in Seattle on Monday. â€œThis won't be the first meeting between the sides in 2026. In March, Belgium humbled the US 5-2 in Atlanta â€“ a result that created significant doubt about the Americans' prospects at this World Cup. De Cuyper warned against drawing too many conclusions from Belgium's victory in March, saying the scoreline gave the game a â€œdistorted pictureâ€. He also praised Senne Lammens's performance in that match, saying the result could have been different without the goalkeeper.â€

Mbappe v Galarza gallery. You all wanted it. Corner flag scissor tackle. Degree of difficulty: 8.7. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images Mbappe reacts after hearing the bookings count is France 3-0 Paraguay. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images Friends. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Here's French boss Didier Deschamps on the win over Paraguay. â€œIt wasn't easy. If we'd taken one of our chances late in the game, it would have been a much more comfortable finish. Paraguay use every trick in the book. It's not necessarily the kind of football people enjoy watching, but we stayed focused and that's not easy to do.â€ Fair play. And fair play to Mbappe for just laughing at the constant attempts to foul him. Wrong target I guess. By the way, while Paraguay's players received no bookings between them (a sort of beauty in that; it makes for a great line), the French picked up three. Here's how: Bradley Barcola (roughing)

Manu Kone (tripping)

Michael Olise (Unsportsmanlike conduct) Paraguay's players did absolutely none of that. Definitely not.

Many of you BTL are very cross with referee Ilgiz Tantashev after his performance in the France v Paraguay game. I'd argue that it wasn't his finest hour but at least he got through the full 90 minutesâ€¦ (From AP wires 2024): â€œThe first substitution made in the Olympics men's soccer semifinal match between Morocco and Spain on Monday was the referee. The ref, Ilgiz Tantashev of Uzbekistan, limped off the field 15 minutes into the match shortly after he was inadvertently knocked down by Spain defender Marc Pubill near midfield. Pubill appeared to be pushed by a Moroccan player. He tumbled forward and into Tantashev's right leg. Play was stopped for a few minutes while Tantashev received treatment. But the referee couldn't continue and was replaced by fourth official Glenn Nyberg of Sweden.â€

That Paraguay display against France, eh! Absolute pure shithousery. And the fact that no Paraguay player was booked should easily make the list of â€˜Top 10 Extraordinary Things at the 2026 World Cup'. Watch the game back and explain how Matias Galarza and Juan Caceres don't pick up about 12 yellow cards between them. The absolute rogues. Genuinely remarkable stuff. Let's not ride the high horse though. I'm more thinking a documentary in about 20 years' time when Mbappe is reunited with the pair of them in a bar in Paris/AsunciÃ³n and they all have a good laugh about it.

Jacob Steinberg Talking of Harry Kane, here's Jacob Steinberg's piece on the England striker. Can he be the difference maker again when the Three Lions take on Mexico? â€œThis is a modern great who stands the test of time. They had this debate on the Stick to Football podcast this week; it did not feel ridiculous when Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott had Kane up there with Bobby Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton in England's top three.â€

Kylian Mbappe has pulled level with Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot charts. Both icons have seven after the Frenchman tucked away the winning penalty against Paraguay. Erling Haaland (5), Harry Kane (5) and VinÃ­cius JÃºnior (4) all have the chance to close the gap in the next 24 hours. And also look out for Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (4) creeping up on the rails. Seven has already beaten the top scorer's tally from 10 of the last 12 World Cups.

Brazil star Rodrygo is back home after sampling the World Cup in the United States. In his latest column for us, he notices the differences between a country enjoying the World Cup and one obsessed by it. A reminder that Brazil play Norway in the last-16 today. Kick-off 9pm BST. â€œThe rhythm of life in Brazil â€“ the â€œland of footballâ€ as we call it â€“ is dictated by the team's progress in the World Cup. Work schedules are affected, as are the operations of certain public services. Daily life doesn't stop, but we go to great lengths to shape it around Brazil's matches. Afterwards, as one of our sayings goes, we â€œplay catchupâ€ with everyday life.â€

Maybe life doesn't begin at 40 but it doesn't mean the end for a world-class footballer. So says Emma Hayes in her latest World Cup column.

Sid Lowe It's Q&A time with none other than Luis de la Fuente! Spain's manager answers your questions on advice for Lamine Yamal, the hardest thing about being a coach and how the current team compares to the winners of 2010. Sid Lowe has pieced it all together.

Canada boss Jesse Marsch is a polarising figure. In fact, you'd be forgiven for thinking his first name is â€˜Theinsufferable' if scrolling and asking around. Were Canada the better side, as he claims here? You have to enjoy the response of Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi. â€œIt takes some nerve to say that when you lose 3-0.â€ Quotes here after Morocco's clinical display of finishing.

David Hytner It's just gone 1.30am in Mexico City. Is there a cacophony of noise outside the hotel? Are England's players managing any sleep? The game kicks off at 6pm local time or, as those in the UK know, 1am BST. Here's David Hytner's latest report from Mexico City. â€œEngland stepped off their seventh flight in 12 days on Friday and are about to play their fourth game in 13 days. The period was always going to be a grind; one simply to plot a course through.â€

Nick Ames Our reporters are in Mexico City for the big one and between running 5ks to show the effects of altitude, they've also written some words. Let's start with Nick Ames, who has quotes from both managers: England's Thomas Tuchel and Mexico's Javier Aguirre.

Morocco end run of co-hosts Canada Jonathan Wilson Jonathan Wilson was at Houston Stadium to witness 2022 semi-finalists Morocco beat Canada. Three second-half goals settled this one as Mohamed Ouahbi's side became the first African nation to reach the World Cup quarter-finals twice. â€œThis wasn't really about the new style. This was a very old-fashioned Morocco performance, dogged and dour, admirably competitive, and with the undoubted ability of the more creative players seen almost entirely in counterattacks. Whether their cagey start was by design or because they were forced into it by Canada's ferocity, though, was unclear.â€

France battle past Paraguay to reach quarter-finals Paul MacInnes Let's start with Paul MacInnes' match report from a hot and sweaty Philadelphia Stadium. The 1-0 win for France was a repeat of the scoreline from their last-16 tie in 1998 and we all know how that World Cup ended. â€œThe World Cup favourites were forced to drop a gear or two but still had too much for a Paraguay team that set out for a fight but were ultimately no more than a nuisance.â€