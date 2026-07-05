Wimbledon 2026: Tiafoe v Bublik, Dimitrov gana épico, Swiatek y Rybakina eliminados

Key events

8h ago Bublik sees out comeback thriller

9h ago Dimitrov banishes 2025 ghosts with five-set thriller win

10h ago Fritz beats Sonego

12h ago Arthur Fery beats Zizou Bergs 2-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-5)

12h ago Madison Keys beats Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

13h ago Zverev through in straight sets

13h ago NoskovÃ¡ seals comeback win

13h ago Cobolli wins thriller

14h ago Williams sisters withdraw from doubles

15h ago Eala knocks out defending champion Swiatek

15h ago Paolini through in straight sets

16h ago Elise Mertens beats Elena Rybakina 7-6, 6-1

17h ago Alex de Minaur beats Zachary Svajda 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

18h ago Marta Kostyuk beats Emma Navarro 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

18h ago Day five rewind

18h ago Preamble

Thank you so much for joining us for this epic day of Wimbledon. So many shocks and upsets with the likes of Swiatek and Rybakina out. For all of the big updates and stories, see below. We will be back tomorrow for day seven of Wimbledon, see you soon.

Here is the run of play tomorrow: Centre Court (from 1.30pm BST)

Roman Safiullin v Novak Djokovic (7)

(1) Aryna Sabalenka v Naomi Osaka (14)

(1) Jannik Sinner v Shintaro Mochizuki

No 1 Court (from 1pm BST)

(4) Jessica Pegula v Iva Jovic (16)

(3) FÃ©lix Auger-Aliassime v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (22)

(11) Belinda Bencic v Coco Gauff (7)

No 2 Court (from 11am BST)

(10) Karolina Muchova v Barbora Krejcikova

Hubert Hurkacz v Jan-Lennard Struff

Tiafoe looks exhausted as he waves to the crowd walking out of the court. Bublik steps up to the mic and says: â€œIt's an amazing court, it was a great battle and this match will stay with me forever.â€

That was such an insane game. Heroics from both players but it is Bublik who heads into the second week of Wimbledon. Tiafoe is out but he can feel proud of his overall performance.

Bublik sees out comeback thriller Tiafoe* 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 3-6 Bublik Bublik can sew this up in a bow if he can serve this out. Well he goes 15-0 down as Tiafoe forces him to hit the net. Bublik hits back to get to 30-15 and then Tiafoe hits the net. Bublik now has two match points and an ace sees him through. He has done it. What a match. Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik celebrates his win. Photograph: Marko Äurica/Reuters

Tiafoe 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 3-5 Bublik* (*denotes next server) Tiafoe must hold here or his Wimbledon is over. He secures the first point and Bublik hits the net but then the American sends it long. Bublik puts it out this time and Tiafoe holds.

Tiafoe* 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 2-5 Bublik (*denotes next server) Bublik's serve is so good, the power and accuracy are so impressive. He gets to 15-0 but Bublik then hits the net. Tiafoe pushes an effort long and an unreturnable serve sees Bublik 40-15 up. He then double faults to contradict my opening sentence and then he holds.

Tiafoe 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 2-4 Bublik* (*denotes next server) The crowd are with whoever is hitting the best shots and I can't blame them, you cannot have a favourite when the tennis level is this high. Two misshits by Bublik sees Tiafoe 30-0 up and another good serve sees him edge closer to holding. Bublik mistimes his hit and Tiafoe holds.

Tiafoe* 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 1-4 Bublik (*denotes next server) Bublik has 83 aces across the tournament so far, it is going to be so difficult to break him and he quickly gets to 30-0. Another ace puts Bublik 40-0 up and another compounds the break.

Tiafoe 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 1-3 Bublik* (*denotes next server) I am exhausted just watching these two in battle, I don't know how they are still standing. Probably because they are professional athletes and I'm not. Anyway, Tiafoe grabs the first point but he then smacks the net. A double fault from Tiafoe, thansk to the pop of a champagne cork in the crowd, is followed up by a great winner by Bublik but Tiafoe saves break point on the first time of asking. But Bublik breaks him with a sensational shot. WOW.

Tiafoe* 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 1-2 Bublik (*denotes next server) An ace begins this game with a clever shot doubling Bublik's lead. Tiafoe responds with a forehand winner and Bublik hits back with the same, these two are in the same callibre and it is a delight to watch. An ace ends the game though and Bublik holds.

Tiafoe 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 1-1 Bublik* (*denotes next server) A drop shot goes awry for Tiafoe and then a drop shot is player perfectly for Bublik to go 30-0 up. A rogue shot from Bublik is out and a great cross court shot levels it to 30-30. A beautiful drop shot from Tiafoe followed by an unreturnable serve sees him hold.

Tiafoe* 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (11-13), 6-4, 0-1 Bublik (*denotes next server) I can't lie to you, I missed the opening game but Bublik held.

Tiafoe has won the fourth set against Bublik and so I will take you through the final set in that absolute classic now. We will either get to the end of that match or the Wimbledon curfew will kick-in at 11pm BST.

Dimitrov says: â€œI wanted to play five sets. Truly amazing to be back here. I am so happy. I am just happy to be back, I wanted to come and compete again. Playing in front of you guys, there is something special in the air out here so thank you. Tennis is not a sprint it is a marathon. He played amazing in the third and the fourth so I just hung in there.â€

Berrettini gets a standing ovation and he spins and waves to those applauding. We will hear from Dimitrov next.

Dimitrov throws his sweat bands into the crowd, puts his arms in the air and blows kisses to his fans. Berrettini shakes his head in disappointment. Grigor Dimitrov celebrates. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Dimitrov banishes 2025 ghosts with five-set thriller win Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 5-3 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) Can Dimitrov do this? Yes he can. He needs four points to reach the fourth round. The first comes from a long shot, which Berrettini responds to by lifting his hands into the air. The second from the Italian hitting the net. Berrettini wins a point back but his third comes from a wide shot from the Italian. Dimitrov has two match points now and he can't sew it up on the first one but he does with the second. Deserved.

Dimitrov* 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 5-3 Berrettini (*denotes next server) Berrettini must hold on now and then he can think about the task of breaking Dimitrov. He secures the first point and Dimitrov hits the net next. A rogue wild shot puts Berrettini 40-0 up and he holds.

Tiafoe has broken Bublik in the fourth set and leads 4-3. The American is about to try and compound that break with a hold of serve. This battle could run over.

Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 5-2 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) Of course Berrettini would still survive in this match if Dimitrov holds here but it would make his life easier if he broke him now. But Dimitrov races to a 30-0 lead and an overheard smash shot edges him closer to holding. Berrettini hits the net and Dimitrov is in touching distance of the next round.

Dimitrov* 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 4-2 Berrettini (*denotes next server) Can Dimitrov break Berrettini here to take a step closer to the fourth round? No he can't. The first point goes the way of the Italian but then he repeats a mistake he has made all match by pushing a ball long. A lovely forehand pulls Berrettini back into it and another powerful shot sees him 40-15. An ace sees Berrettini hold but he must break Dimitrov next.

In the other match, Bublik lead Tiafoe 3-2 in the fourth set. It would be another comeback win if Bublik pulls this off.

Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 4-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) Berrettini shouts in Italian as he puts Dimitrov 15-0 up with a long shot and a net-clipped shot just squeaks over for the Bulgarian to double his lead. It's not long before he has 40-0 on the board and he holds.

Dimitrov* 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 3-1 Berrettini (*denotes next server) Dimitrov secures the first point of this game, this feels like it will be a battle to the bitter end. Potentially a tie break on our hands. For now Berrettini wins the second point to go 15-15 and then the Italian goes too long off of a backhand. Dimitrov's returns are electric and he gets to break point, can he execute this perfectly? Not yet as he hits the net but he has another break point now. He gets it with an insane backhand shot, that was magical.

Tiafoe is trailling 2-1 Bublik in the fourth set and if Bublik sees this out he will be through. Frances Tiafoe reacts after slipping. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 2-1 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) Berrettini leans back in frustration as he sends a simple shot long and on the next point Dimitrov slips but manages to maintain the rally for several points until he lofts it out. Berrettini fails to put pressure on Dimitrov's pain with a bad miss which he does again a few minutes later and he holds.

Dimitrov* 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 1-1 Berrettini (*denotes next server) Berrettini smacks the net but Dimitrov then sends a shot long with this match putting fans of the edge of their seat. Dimitrov hits the net twice and the Italian holds.

Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 1-0 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) The crowd are behind Berrettini but Dimitrov will aim to silence them. He does initially but the Italian levels at 15-15 but the Bulgarian isn't backing down, taking the lead at 30-15. A lovely backhand puts him within touching distance of holding and he does so.

Tiafoe and Bublik are underway in their fourth set with Bublik holding his opening serving game.

Dimitrov* 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7 Berrettini (*denotes next server) All Berrettini needs to do is hold his serve and he is sending this match to a deciding fifth set. He gets the first two points easily and Dimitrov hits a shot out to give Berrettini three set points. He needs just one, we go to a fifth.

Tiafoe and Bublik have not got back underway yet but the last set saw the American have nine set points and he lost every single one. Huge from Bublik to get that third set over the line.

Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-6 Berrettini* (*denotes next server) I could see this set going to a tie break, both players not winning a lot of defensive points at the moment. Just as I type that Berrettini strikes well to level at 15-15 and goes ahead with a beautifully weighted shot in the top corner. He marshals Dimitrov left and right and he has break point which he secures. That is massive.

Dimitrov* 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-5 Berrettini (*denotes next server) If Dimitrov can break here the encounter is over. The Italian wins the first point and secures the second, he doesn't look like the pressure is getting to him at all. Dimitrov pushes a shot long but Berrettini can't have a perfect game with a ball hitting the net. An ace sews it up and we're level in the fourth.