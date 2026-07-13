Inglaterra contra India: actualizaciones del día cuatro del Test de mujeres

Key events

And with Lord's centurion Yastika Bhatia still posing for selfies on the boundary, and the players slowly filtering between the benches up towards the Long Room doors, time for us to say goodbye. It's been a wonderful and moving few days to see women's cricket finally given a Test at HQ, and those who came before properly honoured. The bigger questions of what to do with women's red ball cricket, and how to give it a proper place in the calendar, loiters in the wings. It's not going to go away. The occasion didn't finish as they'd have hoped, but it was fitting for those fantastic cricketers Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont to step away this week, another bastion in their back pocket. The game moves on, the wheels turn . Thanks for all your messages throughout the Test, goodbye!

Charlotte Edwards is in straight talking mode: â€œI'm really disappointed. In a historical game, playing nowhere near our best. â€œCredit to India, they played incredibly well. There's no excuses from our end, it's the same [quick switch after World Cup] from both ends, albeit India probably had a bit more time. â€œOur goal for the summer was the World Cup, a lot of detail had been put into that. It's disappointing but reflecting as a whole, hugely proud of what the team achieved. â€œI need time to think about where we want to take this team moving forwards. â€œWhat unbelievable careers [Heather and Tammy] have both had, there's been tears over the past couple of days. Their contributions have been huge. It's an opportunity for younger players to stake a claim for their spots, that's the message from me moving forwards.â€ [On women's Test cricket]: â€œI think there's a place for it but maybe it has to be part of a multi series or a bilateral series. That's something to look at moving forward. â€œWe've enjoyed Test cricket but you have to have it constantly, you can't have it every 18 months. I'm a huge advocate for it, there's so much you can learn from it. I think there's so much that can be learned from three- and four-day cricket, it only helps other aspects of the game. â€œI think we need to see it in tier-one cricket, getting that exposure for younger players, older players, it's so important.â€

Player of the match: Kranti Gaud for her 5-37 and 2-54 Well deserved for the woman who sliced through England's top order in the first innings â€œI never thought about it but the day the match started, I wanted to get my name written on the honour's board. My simple plan was to hit my lines and lengths, and to focus on what the coaches were telling me, and that is what I tried doing. I feel very proud, as does my family. I wanted to thank everyone who has supported me. (On the souvenir stump she grabbed) I have a small museum room at my home, and this will go there.

India start their lap of honour over by the grandstand where they are whooped and applauded. They sign autographs and pose for pictures. Tammy Beaumont also speaks to Alison Mitchell: â€œIt's been a surreal week, probably not quite the goodbye I was after, but still an amazing thing to play the first Test at Lord's. I thought I couldn't raise my bat in the guard of honour having not used it, so I used my helmet instead.â€

Over on the grandstand, India's fans have gathered by the boundary boards to listen to Harmanpreet Kaur. â€œMeanwhile Heather Knight is in reflective mood: â€œHad a little bit of time for my deicision to sink in, been some emotion around but it feels like the right time for me. I feel really happy, really content. â€œCredit to India, they've coped with the demands of Test cricket more than we did. Looking out on the outfield, seeing all our families and friends, going to be lovely. Been important to tick off this first game here, been a really cool occasion â€“ caught myself looking around, soaking it all in. Really grateful for those who came before and made it possible. I'm sure it won't be the last Test match here.â€

Nat Sciver-Brunt A slightly down-at-heart sounding England captain: â€œBefore we started we knew it was going to be a very special few days â€“ and it has been. I've absolutely loved walking through the long room and hopefully we can do that again in years to come. Outplayed in all departments, I thought the way Yastika batted yesterday, kept it very simple. â€œIt would have been good to have a few days [since the World Cup] but as bowlers we like to trust our skills. We didn't quite get our lengths right in the first innings and when we did we were already behind. â€œ[Tammy and Heather] would have liked to go out all guns blazing but both are really happy with their decisions and the occasion and they'll be sorely missed by the team. They've taken the game from the pre-professional era to where we are now, they have plenty to be proud of. [What to do better in Test cricket]â€ It's individually chunking the game down, putting a partnership together, multi format cricket is so important in what we're doing. We're lucky to have played quite a few Tests.â€ [Ecclestone]â€Amazing for her to produced spells like that, she loves playing with the red ball, it is hard to get it out of her hand.â€

A bit of a miserable way for Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight to sign off, but there are affectionate hugs all round. Neither England innings lasted much longer than 60 overs.

Hugs for the Indian team, reels of enthusiasm from the crowd. England come down and shake hands with the victors, as does Sachin Tendulkar. A very impressive performance by India who keep their unbeaten Test record in England and outplayed England in almost every aspect of the game.

WICKET! Ecclestone b Rana 50 (England 186-10) India beat England by 270 runs Bullseye! Rana bewitches, ball slipping between bat and pad to crunch stumps and give India victory in this historic first Test at Lord's. Sophie Ecclestone is bowled by Sneh Rana and it's all over at Lord's. Photograph: Keeran Marquis/SPP/Shutterstock

Fifty for Sophie Ecclestone! 62nd over: England 186-9 (Ecclestone 50, Filer 4) Well played Ecclestone! A 61 ball fifty warmly applauded by the England players up on the balcony. And after 21 balls of defence, Filer too gets on the board with a rasping four against Deepti. Sophie Ecclestone celebrates scoring 50 runs. Photograph: Keeran Marquis/SPP/Shutterstock

61st over: England 181-9 (Ecclestone 49, Filer 0) India breathe on the back of England necks. Two lbw shouts by Rana against Filer. India review one of them â€“ eager to rap this up â€“ but ball tracking shows ball missing. We go on.

60th over: England 180-9 (Ecclestone 48, Filer 0) Sree Charai wheels through a maiden. Hello there Peter Salmon. â€œI know it's been raked over, and maybe even this message contributes to the nonsense, but I'm so cross about the McCullum sacking happening during this historic game. First it speaks to exactly how tin-eared the ECB and English cricket is at the moment, from taking a break in Noosa to not knowing that if the game needs knuckling down then you should knuckle down. â€œBut second it is also so goddamn idiot male. I've been fortunate enough to have been schooled by some proper fierce feminists, who have taught me to watch the way that men of little achievement talk over women of great achievement – without noticing they do it. I have no doubt it did not even cross the minds of the ECB that it was a bad time to do this. So frustrating as a man, and I guess either infuriating or â€˜same old' as a woman. Anyway, props to Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, they deserve better.â€ Props indeed to Beaumont and Knight, amazing servants of a game that changed beyond recognition in their careers. Re the timing of the announcement , I was off this weekend so am not fully abreast everything â€“ but I did read something saying that the story was about to break, hence the odd timing. I will dig around for more info.

59th over: England 180-9 (Ecclestone 48, Filer 0) England run four as Harmanpreet slumps to the boundary like a tired tortoise. Sue Redfern gives an lbw against Ecclestone as she sweeps with abandon â€“ but Ecclestone reviews immediately and ultra edge spots a miniscule edge. Reprieved, she thumps four over mid on.

58th over: England 172-9 (Ecclestone 40, Filer 0) Ecclestone has an eye on a Test fifty, if Filer can stay with her â€“ clubs Sree Charani for four through midwicket.

57th over: England 167-9 (Ecclestone 35, Filer 0) No wicket for Deepti this time, and a four for Ecclestone through extra cover.

56th over: England 162-9 (Ecclestone 30, Filer 0) India review an lbw decision against Ecclestone â€“ umpire's call. Sree Charani, shirt blowing in the London breeze, round arm, searches for her first wicket. Hello Guy Hornsby! â€œThis feels like a bit of a world cup hangover, Tanya. It's not an excuse but that would've been such an emotional drain after the final. We have looked either jaded or, in Tammy's case, like the right time. I'm still sad about Heather, who you think could've done another year or two, but it was an unselfish move. The question is, where does this leave us, and what have we learned? â€œWill Perrin get a chance now? Who comes in for Knight? Is it simply Dunkerley for Knight? It feels like an opportunity to refresh some of the squad. Maddy Villiers has been excellent here, which is a big positive.â€ Lots for the selectors to mull over â€“ and definitely a chance for the younger women to step into the spotlight and carry the responsibility. A baton passing moment. Be interesting to see if Amy Jones leaves the stage too. England need NSB and DWH to continue a while longer, their skills are still world class.

55th over: England 159-9 (Ecclestone 27, Filer 0) Close fielders whisper in Filer's ear â€“ apparently her longest innings for England is 45 balls â€“ can she get close today? Hmmm, not by the look of the first ball that misses her stumps by a baby's breath.

WICKET! Bell b Deepti 0 (England 159-9) Deepti the catalyst to bring this game to a close! She sends a spinning grenade through the gaping gate. The players all take DRINKS. Deepti Sharma celebrates taking the wicket of Lauren Bell. Photograph: Alan Stanford/PPAUK/Shutterstock

54th over: England 158-8( Ecclestone 26, Bell 0) Rana again, from the Nursery end. Ecclestone takes a single from the first and Bell successfully survives five balls despite her injury.

53rd over: England 157-8( Ecclestone 25, Bell 0) Deepti Sharma polishes off an out of character patient Wong.

WICKET! Wong b Deepti 1 (England 157-8) Deepti with the breakthrough! Such a patient innings from Wong but no longer, plays for turn that was there the ball before and stumps akimbo. Deepti Sharma celebrates taking the wicket of Issy Wong. Photograph: Alan Stanford/PPAUK/Shutterstock

52nd over: England 156-7 ( Ecclestone 24, Wong 1) Time for Sree Charani from the nursery end â€¦ and Wong plays out a maiden.

51st over: England 156-7 ( Ecclestone 24, Wong 1) Wong has thrown away her childish things, not a stroke in anger to Rana. But she gets a run after 22 balls of prodding

50th over: England 146-7 ( Ecclestone 24, Wong 0) The cup floweth over â€“ two boundaries from Ecclestone â€“ both through point â€“ one a chance felled by Bhatia, who gets a pat on the head.

49th over: England 146-7 ( Ecclestone 15, Wong 0) Rana again, Ecclestone smiles as she shuffles forward to a ball that passes just outside the stumps. More patient prodding.

48th over: England 146-7 ( Ecclestone 15, Wong 0) Huge cheers as the big screen shows Sachin Tendulkar in a brown short sleeved shirt take his seat in front of the pavilion.

47th over: England 143-7 ( Ecclestone 12, Wong 0) Can England draw this out till lunch? Rana in long sleeves dances in. Dab, Ecclestone defends, dab, Wong defends.

46th over: England 142-7 ( Ecclestone 11, Wong 0) Lots of screams and shouts from the crowd – as Ecclestone is dropped by Sheh Rana at second slip off Gaud. Harmanpreet immediately whisks her out of position.

45th over: England 139-7 ( Ecclestone 8, Wong 0) Wong gets her first examination of the innings from Rana â€“ prods gently forwards to every ball. A maiden.

44th over: England 139-7 ( Ecclestone 8, Wong 0) A handsome drive from Ecclestone gives a little pick-me-up to England fans.

WICKET! Jones c Verma b Rana 54 (England 135-7) A dirty old swipe is duly collected at midwicket 43rd over: England 135-7 ( Ecclestone 4, Wong 0) Amy Jones walks back to the pavilion after losing her wicket. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Action Images/Reuters

42nd over: England 131-6 (Jones 52, Ecclestone 1) Lots of Indian supporters heading to the ground today, taking photos by the entrance â€“ suspect they might outnumber England fans. A handful of spectators sit on the benches in front of the pavilion, and a fine scattering in the bottom tier of the grandstand. One from Sayali's over.

41st over: England 130-6 (Jones 52, Ecclestone 1) A neat maiden from Sneh Rana to start.

Apologies all, the remnants of a trackside fire delayed my train into Paddington. Just wrunalk in time for the first over from Rana.

And RIP Bazball â€“ the best fun in those weird post-Covid days when life needed a bolt of joy.

News on Heather Knight's retirement after a wonderful career â€“ a mid-match announcement in the mode of Ben Stokes.

This is Raf's report from yesterday: