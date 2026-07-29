Burnham does not rule out tax rises for social care reform as he fast-tracks Louise Caseys review – UK politics live

Burnham does not rule out tax rises for social care reform, but says current inefficiencies should be tackled first Q: [From ITV's Rebecca Barry] Can the government realistically reform social care without raising taxes? Burnham says existing resources can be used more effectively. double quotation mark I think more is possible from within existing resources. And the things that I've talked about today, particularly around the workforce, will be fully funded. I think it is possible from existing budgets to do much more. I mentioned that whole thing of people coming into hospital unnecessarily from social care settings, then having a long stay in hospital as a result of that unnecessary admission, and then a long period where they're medically fit to leave, but can't, because the care is not available. Now, that very last bit has been [estimated to cost the NHS] Â£2.5bn a year. If you add all of it up, you are talking several billion pounds a year is lost from the lack of a preventative front-end social care service that's well supported. Burnham says government needs to address these problems â€œbefore we talk about tax risesâ€. But Burnham goes on to say: double quotation mark I think Louise [Casey â€“ see 10.18am] indicated some of what we would want to in the fullest sense will require difficult decisions. He goes on: double quotation mark But we will be honest with people about those. We will put them before the country at the right time, and we will hopefully proceed with people's consent.

Key events

4h ago Afternoon summary

5h ago Burnham praises foreign care workers, saying it is important they know they are appreciated

6h ago Tories say social care reform should not happen until ‘best possible use of public funds’ achieved

7h ago Burnham should give other parties a voice but ‘not a veto’ on social care reform, Labour thinktank says

7h ago Ed Davey says he’s ‘hopeful’ after talks with Burnham on social care reform

7h ago Care charities warmly welcome Big Conversation on care, and Casey review being fast-tracked

8h ago Reform UK accuses Burnham of planning ‘universal death tax’ which it says it will ‘fight every step of way’

8h ago Greens say it is ‘deeply disappointing’ they weren’t invited to Burnham’s cross-party talks on social care reform

9h ago Burnham says he wants to ‘lift up’ conditions for care workers, with more career progression and integration with NHS

9h ago No 10 sets out 4 principles for proposed National Care Service

9h ago Burnham declines to commit to getting defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030

9h ago Care Not Killing welcomes Burnham saying he would not support assisted dying given current state of palliative care

10h ago Burnham urges media to avoid scaremongering in debate on case for NHS-type reform to protect families from huge costs

10h ago Burnham says life has ‘moved on’ from when he proposed care levy in 2010, and ‘more voluntary approach’ may be better now

11h ago Burnham says any move to allow assisted dying should not happen until better palliative care in place

11h ago Burnham says social care in England ‘as unfair as American healthcare’

11h ago Burnham does not rule out tax rises for social care reform, but says current inefficiencies should be tackled first

11h ago Burnham accepts social care reform likely to wear down his political capital

11h ago Burnham says he’s doing social care reform now because he does not want to leave it until close to election

11h ago Burnham says he would ‘never forgive myself’ if he let ‘screaming headlines’ put him off trying social care reform

11h ago Burnham accepts he may need to compromise on social care reform

11h ago Burnham explains what he wants Casey review to address

11h ago Burnham says Casey’s social care review to be fast-tracked, so final recommendations out by summer 2027

11h ago Burnham calls for media to be responsible in way social care crisis is reported

11h ago Burnham says it’s ‘shameful’ politicians have put point-scoring ahead of fixing social care issue

11h ago Burnham says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ by skill of carers helping his dad, saying they should be ‘best paid’ people, not worst paid

11h ago ‘We can do difficult in this country,’ Casey says, as she insists social care reform can happen

12h ago Casey says there is ‘room for mixed market’ in provision of social care, but not ‘profiteering out of misery’

12h ago Zack Polanski will not say sorry to Farage for sharing guillotine image

12h ago Burnham to give speech on social care as Louise Casey plays down cost concerns saying many families â€˜already paying'

Afternoon summary Andy Burnham has said the assisted dying debate needs to wait until palliative care and social care are fixed, as he set out his path to resolving one of the most intractable problems in British politics. The Green party leader, Zack Polanski, has said he made an â€œinadvertent mistakeâ€ by sharing an Instagram post of a man wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of a guillotine and the phrase â€œwe're only making plans for Nigelâ€, but he repeatedly said he would not apologise to Nigel Farage. The convicted fraudster George Cottrell transferred a total of more than $2m to his mother, Fiona Cottrell, in the days before her 2024 donations to Reform UK, the Guardian understands. For a full list of all the stories covered on the blog today, do scroll through the list of key event headlines near the top of the blog. Ed Miliband, the foreign secretary, leaving after a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Paris today. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA

And, on the subject of polling, More in Common has released some figures suggesting that 47% of people would back 10% tax on estates when someone dies as a means of funding free social care. Polling on care levy Photograph: More in Common This is one of the options that Andy Burnham was proposing in 2010. Politicians worry that, while people respond like this to polling questions, when faced with the prospect of an actual new tax, they tend to be more negative.

And this is what my colleague Frances Ryan is saying about Andy Burnham's speech. double quotation mark It's worth pausing on the scale of Burnham's social care pitch. This could be the biggest reform to health in England in a generation. A universal care system – effectively a second NHS – would be revolutionary. Just free personal care would be lifechanging for older and disabled people. double quotation mark Social care is not a vote winner. Polling shows much of the public don't even know how the system currently works and assumes it's available, similar to the NHS. Burnham is spending his political capital because there's a desperate need for reform. Those who use the system won't need convincing. double quotation mark As we wait for Casey's recommendations, watch out for the right chipping away at the idea the country can afford social care. The Tories are already opposing any tax rises to pay for it. Reform is shouting â€œdeath taxâ€. The Daily Mail will implode, despite the fact its elderly readers would benefit.

John Crace has filed on Andy Burnham's speech this morning. He was impressed. Here is his sketch. And this is how it starts. double quotation mark It feels like the UK has a prime minister again. Not the Maybot paralysed with indecision. Not the clown-like Boris Johnson who crumbled under the weight of his own narcissism. Not the ridiculous Liz Truss. Not the steamrollered Rishi Sunak for whom everything was impossible. Not the automaton-like Keir Starmer who was never entirely sure what he wanted to do. But a prime minister who is emotionally intelligent. Who understands the country and can connect with it. Who is prepared to expend political capital to get the things done that other politicians were too weak to go near. You can almost feel the sense of relief in a UK that has become almost accepting of decline and failure. It's the return of hope over grievance. Where once more we have an adult prime minister prepared to speak to voters as fellow adults. It could catch on.

Burnham praises foreign care workers, saying it is important they know they are appreciated Unison, Britain's largest public sector union, has welcomed Andy Burnham's speech. In a statement, Andrea Egan, its general secretary, said she was glad that the Casey review was being fast-tracked and that Burnham â€œgets the magnitude of the problem and what it'll take to fix thingsâ€. She also called for better treatment for foreign care workers. double quotation mark There must be an urgent rethink on how international staff are being treated. Plans to push migrant care workers out of the UK need to be scrapped. They're looking after people with complex needs and some of society's most vulnerable people. They should be better rewarded, not vilified. Without them, the system would collapse. Egan seemed to be referring in particular to the Home Office plan to make foreign care workers wait up to 15 years before they can be eligible for indefinite leave to remain. But in fact Burnham made a specific point of praising foreign care workers in his speech. Referring to the workers looking after his father, who has dementia and is in a care home, he said: double quotation mark I've just been really overwhelmed by their care, their skill in what they do, their professionalism. It really is incredible, and it's humbling to watch them caring for someone else's dad or someone else's mum. If you think about that, you know, bringing all of that to the care of someone else's relative, it's just an incredible thing, isn't it? To me, they should be the best paid people in society, not the worst. And I just start with that feeling. And I am talking because many people from other countries have been caring for my dad. I want those carers to know we appreciate you. We appreciate what you are doing to support people here. And it really matters that I say that as well. This could be seen as a further hint that Burnham is going to revise the Home Office plan. The Guardian reported this last week, and in his BBC interview broadcast on Monday Burnham strongly suggested that care workers will get some sort of exemption from the new, tougher settlement rules proposed by Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary.

Social care reform would be particularly beneficial for women, the Women's Budget Group says. In a statement, Daniella Jenkins, executive director of the WBG, a feminist economic thinktank, says: double quotation mark Women have borne the brunt of the fallout from the failure of successive governments to fix social care. They continue to provide the majority of unpaid care, often at significant personal cost: reduced working hours, lower earnings, poorer health and lower pensions. When care systems fail, women are expected to fill in the gaps. It is particularly encouraging to see the prime minister recognise the importance of the social care workforce, the majority of whom are women.

Tories say social care reform should not happen until ‘best possible use of public funds’ achieved Stuart Andrew, the shadow health secretary, has issued a statement after the cross-party talks on social care with Andy Burnham. (See 3.08pm.) He says that the Tories are ready to work with the government on this issue, but he has also restated Kemi Badenoch's conditions, which strongly imply that ultimately the Conservatives will come out against what Burnham is trying to achieve. Andrew says: double quotation mark We welcome cross-party recognition of the problems in the social care sector. But fixing the system requires a credible, funded plan. So far, we have only had very broad-brush information from the government. The Conservatives are ready to work with Labour on serious proposals to reform social care. But Burnham needs to produce the detail, and pledge not to raise taxes or increase borrowing to pay for change. At today's talks I emphasised the need to ensure we make the best possible use of public funds. Only then can we find a sustainable future for social care. â€œBest possible use of public fundsâ€ sounds like code for welfare cuts, and Andrew seems to be hinting that the Tories will insist on those being implemented before social care reform happens.

Phillip Inman Phillip Inman is a senior economics writer at the Guardian. Andy Burnham was warned yesterday about â€œdifficult trade-offsâ€ by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, which said Donald Trump's attacks on Iran and rising oil and gas prices would harm economic growth this year and next. Today it is the turn of the consultancy Capital Economics. In a note to clients, deputy chief UK economist Ruth Gregory said she calculates Burnham has spent as much as Â£46bn to Â£63bn in his first days at No 10. But the scepticism of financial markets â€“ which will be reluctant to lend the UK government much more money â€“ and his commitment to preserve the big three taxes (income tax, national insurance and VAT) means â€œhis ambitions will soon collide with the fiscal realityâ€. â€œThis will limit the size of any increase in spending and borrowing,â€ she said. Burnham has said his policies will be paid for by higher borrowing using the â€œflexibility in the fiscal rulesâ€ and â€œasking for a bit more in taxâ€. Gregory said this will not be enough to close the gap. To emphasise how tough the outlook has become, she said: double quotation mark The bond market is already close to the limits of how much extra borrowing it will tolerate. What's more, there is no â€œflexibility in the fiscal rulesâ€ to fund day-to-day spending or tax cuts. If anything, the headroom against the fiscal mandate may have shrunk from Â£23.6bn to Â£10-15bn, meaning Burnham is caught in the same headroom trap as Reeves and will need to cut spending and/or raise taxes to restore headroom and maintain fiscal credibility. So far the new prime minister's revenue raising efforts amount to Â£2.5bn. All in all, and with manifesto pledges considered sacrosanct, â€œit will be difficult to generate enough revenue via taxes alone while sticking to the manifesto and without it being very unpopular for voters,â€ Gregory said. Gregory said everyone should expect a much-reduced menu of policies from Burnham as budget realities bite. double quotation mark A more plausible outcome is that there is a big increase in the size of the state, with higher spending on defence, council house building and social care (perhaps of no more than Â£30bn-40bn), higher taxes (perhaps up to Â£20-25bn) and higher borrowing.

Burnham should give other parties a voice but ‘not a veto’ on social care reform, Labour thinktank says Andy Burnham should not let other parties have a â€œvetoâ€ on social care reform, the Fabian Society, a Labour thinktank, has said. In a statement, Ben Cooper, its research manager, said: double quotation mark The prime minister is right to ask the Casey Commission to speed up its review. People cannot wait until 2028 to improve the affordability, accessibility and quality of care. Cross-party consensus is desirable, but other political parties must not be allowed to prevent change. They should have a voice, not a veto: Labour has a mandate to deliver a National Care Service. The government should use its powers to start fixing social care â€“ ensuring everyone has access to the care and support needed to live a good life.

Ed Davey says he’s ‘hopeful’ after talks with Burnham on social care reform Andy Burnham has held talks on social care with Stuart Andrew, the shadow health secretary, and Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader. (See 9.36am.) Davey is in France and participated via Zoom. Afterwards he issued a statement saying: double quotation mark We had a constructive call, and I come out of it feeling hopeful. Clearly this is just the beginning and we will need many more cross-party meetings to find consensus. Everyone will have to accept things we might not like in order to work together â€“ but I think that's what the public want and expect us to do. Ed Davey speaking to Andy Burnham on social care reform. Photograph: Lib Dems

Care charities warmly welcome Big Conversation on care, and Casey review being fast-tracked Charities and organisations in the care sector have welcomed Andy Burnham's speech, and particularly the launch of the Big Conversation on Care and Louise Casey being asked to produce her final recommendations by next summer, a year earlier than planned. Here are some comments. From Emily Holzhausen, director of policy and public affairs at Carers UK, a charity representing carers double quotation mark It's fantastic to hear the prime minister's clear, personal commitment to make government action on the social care crisis a real, urgent priority and bring forward the conclusion of the Casey Commission. This is really what we needed to hear. The Big Conversation on Care is a huge opportunity to shape our individual and collective futures whilst helping to strengthen families and communities, improve wellbeing and support paid employment. From James White, head of campaigns at Dementia UK double quotation mark Every day, Dementia UK hears from people navigating a fragmented system, often without specialist support, pushing them to crisis point. Bringing forward the Commission's timetable is a positive step in recognising the urgent need for reform. From Jon Spakes, chief executive at Mencap double quotation mark Putting social care at the top of the prime minister's agenda is a significant and welcome step â€¦ Accelerating Baroness Louise Casey's work is the right decision. This is too important to risk kicking into the long grass. From Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer's Society, said: double quotation mark We warmly welcome and support the prime minister's commitment to tackling social care â€¦ Urgency is key â€“ so it is great to see that Baroness Casey's review will be brought forward by a year. We are also pleased to see a commitment to addressing the workforce as a matter of priority, which is a real opportunity to make sure that care workers get the dementia-specific training they need to deliver high-quality care.

Andy Burnham gave his speech at the Jewish Care care home in Golders Green today. He also spoke to residents and there is a nice clip here of his exchange with a resident who did not realise he was the prime minister. â€œWhat, a new one?â€ the man asks. â€œThey keep changing every five minutes.â€ Andy Burnham meeting residents in at the Jewish Care care home this morning. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Burnham with a care home resident. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool AP/AP Burnham with a care home resident. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Reform UK accuses Burnham of planning ‘universal death tax’ which it says it will ‘fight every step of way’ During his speech and press conference this morning, Andy Burnham said he hoped other political parties, and the media, would allow the country to have a sensible debate about options for social care reform. (See 10.32am and 11.41am.) Whether the media will oblige remains to be seen. But Reform UK is not going into the debate with an open mind. After Burnham's speech, Robert Jenrick, its Treasury spokesperson, released this statement. double quotation mark Make no mistake, today Andy Burnham fired the starting gun on his scheme to raid the little money that hundreds of thousands of regular people have struggled to save over their lifetimes. That's why he can't rule out the new universal death tax. He won't cut the money we hand out to migrants who have just come to our country, or cut the cash we hand out to rich foreign states in aid or reduce the benefit payments to people who are choosing not to work – instead he's eying up another slice from hard-earned savings of Brits as their lives end. It's typical that the Tories and Lib Dems are conspiring with Labour to foist this tax on a country that has rejected it four times. Reform will fight a universal death tax every step of the way. Yes, we'll make social care work properly – but not with a mammoth tax assault. Instead we'll cut the ridiculous spending the failed political establishment has imposed on our country for 30 years. Jenrick seems not to have noticed that only last week Burnham did cut the money going to foreign countries in aid. It is not hard to work out why Reform UK wants to revive the â€œdeath taxâ€ argument, which successfully scuppered social care reform when Burnham last tried it in 2010. But what was interesting about Burnham's press conference today was the extent to which he seemed to be willing to back away from the plans he was advocating 16 years ago. He repeatedly stressed that he needed to find a proposal acceptable to the public and that this might involve compromise. He also said a â€œmore voluntary approach initiallyâ€ might be better than a levy. (See 10.41am and 11.23am.)

Dignity in Dying, which campaigns for assisted dying, has said Andy Burnham's concerns about palliative care (see 11.15am) should not stop parliament passing legislation to allow terminally ill people to choose to die. In a statement it said: double quotation mark The prime minister is right to highlight that too many people are being let down by our health and care systems. So too are dying people, under a ban on assisted dying that both the public and MPs agree is forcing people to endure unimaginable suffering as they die, or take drastic actions at home and abroad with no upfront safeguards. Improving health and social care is essential, but will not remove the need for choice at the end of life. The terminally ill adults (end of life) bill is the opportunity to change that. Parliament began the process of reforming this cruel, outdated law but was scuppered by a handful of unelected Lords intent on blocking change by any means necessary. Their action was an insult to our democracy. As the bill returns in September, there is the chance to finish what we started and Parliament must grip it with both hands. This debate is no longer hypothetical and law change is not a distant prospect. Assisted dying laws are already coming to Jersey and the Isle of Man; to our neighbours in France. Experience the world-over proves that improving access to care as well as choice at the end of life is not only possible but complementary, improving protections for everyone no matter what they choose.