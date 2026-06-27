Los proyectos de ley excluyen a OJ Simpson de la sección New Legends en el Highmark Stadium

There will not be a Wall of Fame at the new Highmark Stadium, but the Buffalo Bills will still honor their past stars. In what has been labeled the legends section of the Family Circle, the Bills will honor players from their current Wall of Fame, however, they won't include former star running back O.J. Simpson.

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No habrá un Muro de la Fama en el nuevo Estadio Highmark, pero los Buffalo Bills seguirán honrando a sus estrellas pasadas. En lo que ha sido denominado la sección de leyendas del Círculo Familiar, los Bills honrarán a los jugadores de su actual Muro de la Fama, sin embargo, no incluirán al ex corredor estrella OJ Simpson.

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Michael Petro of The Buffalo News says the team confirmed the decision, adding that every other player from their Wall of Fame is expected to be honored. Petro quoted president of business operations Pete Guelli, who said this was an organizational decision, but didn't go into detail on the decision.

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Michael Petro de The Buffalo News dice que el equipo confirmó la decisión y agregó que se espera que todos los demás jugadores de su Muro de la Fama sean honrados. Petro citó al presidente de operaciones comerciales, Pete Guelli, quien dijo que se trataba de una decisión organizativa, pero no entró en detalles sobre la decisión.

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“We have made the organizational decision that he is not a good fit for the new stadium and Family Circle,” Guelli said via Petro.

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“Hemos tomado la decisión organizativa de que no encaja bien en el nuevo estadio y en el Círculo Familiar”, dijo Guelli a través de Petro.

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O.J. Simpson was electric as a player

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OJ Simpson era eléctrico como jugador

Buffalo Bills corriendo hacia atrás OJ Simpson corre el balón contra los Baltimore Colts en el Rich Stadium. | Imágenes de Malcolm Emmons-Imagn

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During his playing days, Simpson was one of the most exciting players in the NFL. He played for 11 seasons, nine of which were with the Bills, and he remains second in franchise history with 10,183 yards.

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Durante sus días como jugador, Simpson fue uno de los jugadores más interesantes de la NFL. Jugó durante 11 temporadas, nueve de las cuales fueron con los Bills, y se mantiene segundo en la historia de la franquicia con 10,183 yardas.

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While he was surpassed for that record by the great Thurman Thomas, Simpson was still the only Bills running back to lead the NFL in rushing yardage until this past season when James Cook accomplished the feat.

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Si bien fue superado en ese récord por el gran Thurman Thomas, Simpson seguía siendo el único corredor de los Bills que lideró la NFL en yardas terrestres hasta la temporada pasada, cuando James Cook logró la hazaña.

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Simpson earned the nickname 'Juice' during his playing days, and was the NFL MVP in 1973 when he rushed for 2,003 yards, which was an NFL record at the time. He was also a five-time All-Pro and the face of the organization throughout his tenure.

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Simpson se ganó el apodo de ‘Juice’ durante sus días como jugador y fue el Jugador Más Valioso de la NFL en 1973 cuando corrió para 2,003 yardas, que era un récord de la NFL en ese momento. También fue cinco veces All-Pro y la cara de la organización durante su mandato.

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Off the field, Simpson was highly controversial

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Fuera del campo, Simpson fue muy controvertido

OJ Simpson asiste a una audiencia de libertad condicional en el Centro Correccional Lovelock. | Jason Bean / RED USA TODAY

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Despite all of his success on the field, Simpson has been one of the more controversial players in NFL history. Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in 1994. He was found not guilty in a criminal trial, but a civil trial found him liable for their wrongful deaths.

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A pesar de todo su éxito en el campo, Simpson ha sido uno de los jugadores más controvertidos en la historia de la NFL. Simpson fue acusado de asesinar a su ex esposa Nicole Brown Simpson y a su amigo Ronald Goldman en 1994. Fue declarado inocente en un juicio penal, pero un juicio civil lo declaró responsable de sus muertes por negligencia.

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The Hall of Famer was also convicted of armed robbery in 2007 after he and five other men entered a hotel room in Las Vegas and took memorabelia that Simpson claimed belonged to him. With all the off-field concerns surrounding Simpson, many fans have called for the team to remove him from the Wall of Fame, and the organization is finally making that call with their new stadium.

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El miembro del Salón de la Fama también fue condenado por robo a mano armada en 2007 después de que él y otros cinco hombres entraron a una habitación de hotel en Las Vegas y se llevaron recuerdos que, según Simpson, le pertenecían. Con todas las preocupaciones fuera del campo que rodean a Simpson, muchos fanáticos han pedido que el equipo lo retire del Muro de la Fama, y ​​la organización finalmente está tomando esa decisión con su nuevo estadio.

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Simpson, who had become a Hollywood star before the accusation of murder, passed away in 2024 at the age of 76.

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Simpson, que se había convertido en una estrella de Hollywood antes de la acusación de asesinato, falleció en 2024 a la edad de 76 años.