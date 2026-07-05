Un contrato de Chargers que envejecerá mal en 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t really take major risks.

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Los Angeles Chargers realmente no toman grandes riesgos.

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Perhaps the biggest risk of all this offseason was one of the most well-received moves in the entire NFL: Jim Harbaugh left his comfort zone for the sake of Justin Herbert by moving away from friend Greg Roman to hire offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

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Quizás el mayor riesgo de toda esta temporada baja fue uno de los movimientos mejor recibidos en toda la NFL: Jim Harbaugh dejó su zona de confort por el bien de Justin Herbert al alejarse de su amigo Greg Roman para contratar al coordinador ofensivo Mike McDaniel.

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Otherwise, the conservative approach is the usual process for the Chargers, which especially includes making smart, measured moves in NFL free agency.

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De lo contrario, el enfoque conservador es el proceso habitual para los Chargers, que incluye especialmente hacer movimientos inteligentes y medidos en la agencia libre de la NFL.

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There, the Chargers signed new names at nearly every position group on offense, while keeping it simple on defense while bringing back Khalil Mack for another go.

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Allí, los Chargers firmaron nuevos nombres en casi todos los grupos de posición en la ofensiva, mientras mantenían las cosas simples en la defensa y traían de regreso a Khalil Mack para otra oportunidad.

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It’s one of those additions on offense, though, that might backfire and cause problems for the Chargers.

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Sin embargo, es una de esas incorporaciones a la ofensiva que podrían resultar contraproducentes y causar problemas a los Chargers.

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NFL free agent’s contract could backfire on Chargers

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El contrato del agente libre de la NFL podría resultar contraproducente para los Chargers

Jim Harbaugh | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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The last thing Chargers fans want to hear about is more possible problems on the interior of the offensive line in front of Herbert.

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Lo último que los fanáticos de los Chargers quieren escuchar es sobre más posibles problemas en el interior de la línea ofensiva frente a Herbert.

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Apologies.

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Disculpas.

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Of the contracts the Chargers dished this offseason, the one-year deal worth $13 million for guard Cole Strange feels the riskiest. That includes $7 million guaranteed and a $5.75 million signing bonus.

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De los contratos que los Chargers ofrecieron esta temporada baja, el contrato de un año por valor de $13 millones para el base Cole Strange se siente como el más riesgoso. Eso incluye $7 millones garantizados y un bono por firmar de $5,75 millones.

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Strange, after all, is a former first-round pick who has never really lived up to that billing, hence the Chargers technically being his fourth NFL team (he had a brief practice squad appearance in Cleveland in early 2025).

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Strange, después de todo, es un ex seleccionado de primera ronda que nunca estuvo a la altura de esa facturación, por lo que los Chargers son técnicamente su cuarto equipo de la NFL (tuvo una breve aparición en el equipo de práctica en Cleveland a principios de 2025).

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Last year in Miami, Strange registered a 54.9 Pro Football Focus grade over 808 snaps, ranking him 58th out of 81 guards in the NFL. His pass-blocking numbers landed him 75th.

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El año pasado en Miami, Strange registró una calificación de 54,9 en Pro Football Focus en 808 jugadas, ubicándolo en el puesto 58 entre 81 guardias en la NFL. Sus números de bloqueo de pases lo ubicaron en el puesto 75.

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This wouldn’t be so bad, but the Chargers have made it clear through their actions this offseason that there won’t really be any competition for Strange’s starting spot. It’s a risky play. Obviously, they’re counting on his familiarity with McDaniel’s scheme to help his play level and hoping that working in a Herbert offense will help, too.

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Esto no sería tan malo, pero los Chargers han dejado claro a través de sus acciones esta temporada baja que realmente no habrá competencia por el puesto titular de Strange. Es una jugada arriesgada. Obviamente, cuentan con su familiaridad con el esquema de McDaniel para mejorar su nivel de juego y esperan que trabajar en una ofensiva de Herbert también ayude.

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But it’s especially risky considering the Chargers took a ho-hum approach to the other guard spot. They drafted Jake Slaughter, a college center, to start there. But he’s losing reps to free-agent journeyman Kayode Awosika so far.

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Pero es especialmente arriesgado considerando que los Chargers adoptaron un enfoque aburrido en el otro puesto de guardia. Reclutaron a Jake Slaughter, un centro universitario, para comenzar allí. Pero hasta ahora está perdiendo repeticiones ante el oficial agente libre Kayode Awosika.

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The last thing the Chargers can really afford to have is another repeat of major guard struggles at both spots. Locking down at least one of the spots with a more guaranteed, sure thing, even if it was a bit more costly, might have made more sense.

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Lo último que los Chargers realmente pueden darse el lujo de tener es otra repetición de las grandes luchas de los escoltas en ambos lugares. Bloquear al menos uno de los lugares con algo más garantizado y seguro, incluso si fuera un poco más costoso, podría haber tenido más sentido.

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It’s not like the Chargers are hurting for cap space if Strange backfires. But that’s sort of the point: Getting a little pricier with the cap they’re not using on anything else could have avoided such a big risk.

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No es que los Chargers estén sufriendo por el espacio salarial si Strange fracasa. Pero ese es el punto: conseguir un precio un poco más alto con el límite que no están usando en nada más podría haber evitado un riesgo tan grande.

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In hindsight, concern about this will feel silly if Strange is a steady performer in a scheme he fits well and the Chargers contend while Herbert reaches those hoped-for new heights. But fans have heard the ifs and hopes before about the guard positions quite often in recent years, to say the least.

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En retrospectiva, la preocupación por esto parecerá una tontería si Strange tiene un desempeño constante en un esquema en el que encaja bien y los Chargers compiten mientras Herbert alcanza esas nuevas alturas esperadas. Pero los fanáticos han escuchado el si y esperanzas antes sobre las posiciones de guardia con bastante frecuencia en los últimos años, por decir lo menos.

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