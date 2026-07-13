NFL Executives Send Clear Message About Falcons Star Chris Lindstrom

<div on-document:qinit=”q-oYRKEVXC.js#_hW[0]” q:key=”QW_9″ q:id=”6w”><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=6x q:key=vcaa:https://vms-players.minutemediaservices.com/voltax_player_embed.html?contentId=01kw4f2gmfjvpzg5339q&orgId=6&subId=&playbackmethod=autoplay&sponsorship=–><!–qv q:id=6y q:key=b7Pq:mL_1–><!–qv q:id=6z q:key=wcUU:gr_1–><figure class=”mm-player-embed aspect-video relative w-full flex justify-center items-center” on-document:qinit=”q-CAl4p-kf.js#_hW[0]” q:key=”I1_0″ q:id=”70″><p/></figure><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=71 q:key=vcaa:<p>The <a href=”http://si.com/nfl/falcons/onsi” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><u>Atlanta Falcons</u></a> have one of the NFL&rsquo;s best offensive lines, and a crucial reason for their success is right guard Chris Lindstrom. ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=72 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-1″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”73″>The <a href=”http://si.com/nfl/falcons/onsi” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><u>Atlanta Falcons</u></a> have one of the NFL's best offensive lines, and a crucial reason for their success is right guard Chris Lindstrom.Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=74 q:key=vcaa:<p>As we approach training camp later this month, <a href=”https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/49285849/ranking-nfl-top-10-guards-centers-interior-offensive-linemen-2026-execs-coaches-scouts”><u><em>ESPN</em></u><u> has been slowly unveiling its rankings</u></a> for every NFL position group. To get their results, the worldwide leader surveyed 70 different league executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=75 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-2″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”76″>As we approach training camp later this month, <a href=”https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/49285849/ranking-nfl-top-10-guards-centers-interior-offensive-linemen-2026-execs-coaches-scouts”><u><em>ESPN</em></u><u> has been slowly unveiling its rankings</u></a> for every NFL position group. To get their results, the worldwide leader surveyed 70 different league executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions.Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=77 q:key=vcaa:<p>In the interior offensive line rankings, Lindstrom was ranked sixth (fifth among guards), up one from last season and down from his No. 1 billing from a few seasons ago. The former 2019 first-round pick has started 105 games for the franchise, locking in Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors over four consecutive seasons. ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=78 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-3″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”79″>In the interior offensive line rankings, Lindstrom was ranked sixth (fifth among guards), up one from last season and down from his No. 1 billing from a few seasons ago. The former 2019 first-round pick has started 105 games for the franchise, locking in Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors over four consecutive seasons.Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7a q:key=vcaa:<p>According to anonymous sources, the 29-year-old offensive lineman has overcome a reputation as an elite run blocker but an average pass blocker. ; ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=7b q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-4″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7c”>According to anonymous sources, the 29-year-old offensive lineman has overcome a reputation as an elite run blocker but an average pass blocker.Â Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7d q:key=vcaa:<p>&#34;Athleticism and explosiveness — his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit, but there really isn&#39;t anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do,&#34; one anonymous NFL coordinator said. &#34;They never ask him to pull, but he would open some eyes if he did.&#34;</p>–><!–qv q:id=7e q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-5″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7f”>”Athleticism and explosiveness — his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit, but there really isn’t anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do,” one anonymous NFL coordinator said. “They never ask him to pull, but he would open some eyes if he did.”</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7g q:key=vcaa:<p>Another anonymous coach said, &ldquo;He doesn&#39;t get enough recognition — he&#39;s been really good for a long time.&rdquo; ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=7h q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-6″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7i”>Another anonymous coach said, “He doesn’t get enough recognition — he’s been really good for a long time.â€Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7j q:key=vcaa:<p>He was ranked below Chicago&rsquo;s Joe Thuney, Denver&rsquo;s Quinn Meinerz, Kansas City&rsquo;s Creed Humphrey (the only center in the top six), Indianapolis&rsquo; Quentin Nelson, and Dallas&rsquo; Tyler Smith. All five of those players have peaked at No. 1 over the last several seasons, and all six received first-place votes. ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=7k q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-7″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7l”>He was ranked below Chicago's Joe Thuney, Denver's Quinn Meinerz, Kansas City's Creed Humphrey (the only center in the top six), Indianapolis' Quentin Nelson, and Dallas' Tyler Smith. All five of those players have peaked at No. 1 over the last several seasons, and all six received first-place votes.Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7m q:key=vcaa:<p>While Lindstrom slipped from the No. 1 spot in these rankings, the difference between that top group of interior linemen is razor-thin. His consistency may be his greatest strength, and Lindstrom has remained among the league&#39;s elite in both durability and production for four consecutive seasons, making him one of the safest offensive-line investments in football.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7n q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-8″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7o”>While Lindstrom slipped from the No. 1 spot in these rankings, the difference between that top group of interior linemen is razor-thin. His consistency may be his greatest strength, and Lindstrom has remained among the league’s elite in both durability and production for four consecutive seasons, making him one of the safest offensive-line investments in football.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7p q:key=vcaa:<p>Lindstrom signed a new deal with the Falcons in 2023 worth $102.5 million, and that contract remains the largest total value contract in NFL history for a guard. The deal extends through 2028 and carries an average annual value of $20.5 million, now the third-highest total in the league. ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=7q q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-9″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7r”>Lindstrom signed a new deal with the Falcons in 2023 worth $102.5 million, and that contract remains the largest total value contract in NFL history for a guard. The deal extends through 2028 and carries an average annual value of $20.5 million, now the third-highest total in the league.Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7s q:key=vcaa:<p>The right guard has earned every penny of that deal, serving as a team captain for the Falcons and allowing just one sack in 1,086 offensive snaps in 2025. As a whole, his unit allowed the fifth-lowest sack percentage (4.6%) and ranked fourth in sacks allowed (26) that season. ;</p>–><!–qv q:id=7t q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-10″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7u”>The right guard has earned every penny of that deal, serving as a team captain for the Falcons and allowing just one sack in 1,086 offensive snaps in 2025. As a whole, his unit allowed the fifth-lowest sack percentage (4.6%) and ranked fourth in sacks allowed (26) that season.Â </p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7v q:key=vcaa:<p>In terms of run blocking, Lindstrom is regarded as one of the NFL&rsquo;s best, and he was listed as <em>Pro Football Focus</em>&rsquo;s <a href=”https://www.pff.com/news/all-pff-team-ranking-the-best-nfl-players-at-every-position-over-the-last-20-years” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><u>starting right guard on its All-PFF team</u> </a>(effectively making him the NFL&rsquo;s best guard over the last 20 years). He has finished either first or second in season ratings among all guards on the site since 2021. There have been just four seasons in which a guard posted an overall grade of at least 94.0, and he is responsible for two of them.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7w q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-11″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”7x”>In terms of run blocking, Lindstrom is regarded as one of the NFL's best, and he was listed as <em>Pro Football Focus</em>'s <a href=”https://www.pff.com/news/all-pff-team-ranking-the-best-nfl-players-at-every-position-over-the-last-20-years” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><u>starting right guard on its All-PFF team</u> </a>(effectively making him the NFL's best guard over the last 20 years). He has finished either first or second in season ratings among all guards on the site since 2021. There have been just four seasons in which a guard posted an overall grade of at least 94.0, and he is responsible for two of them.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=7y q:key=vcaa:<p>For a franchise investing heavily in its offensive identity under Kevin Stefanski, having arguably the best guard of the last two decades anchoring that line is as good a foundation as any team in the NFL can ask for.</p>–><!–qv q:id=7z q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-12″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”80″>For a franchise investing heavily in its offensive identity under Kevin Stefanski, having arguably the best guard of the last two decades anchoring that line is as good a foundation as any team in the NFL can ask for.</p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:key=QW_6–><!–qv q:id=81 q:key=vcaa:<p><em><strong>Sign up for our ;</strong></em><a href=”https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/onsi/newsletter”><em><strong>free Atlanta Falcons newsletter</strong></em></a><em><strong> ;and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on ;</strong></em><a href=”https://www.facebook.com/FalconsOnSI/” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><em><strong>Facebook</strong></em></a><em><strong> ;and ;</strong></em><a href=”https://x.com/FalconsSI” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><em><strong>X</strong></em></a><em><strong> ;for the latest news!</strong></em></p>–><!–qv q:id=82 q:key=lY4S:mL_1–><p id=”inline-text-13″ class=”my-[18px] [&;_a]:text-secondary my-f-1.5″ q:key=”0″ q:id=”83″><em><strong>Sign up for ourÂ </strong></em><a href=”https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/onsi/newsletter”><em><strong>free Atlanta Falcons newsletter</strong></em></a><em><strong>Â and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans onÂ </strong></em><a href=”https://www.facebook.com/FalconsOnSI/” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><em><strong>Facebook</strong></em></a><em><strong>Â andÂ </strong></em><a href=”https://x.com/FalconsSI” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”><em><strong>X</strong></em></a><em><strong>Â for the latest news!</strong></em></p><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–/qv–><!–qv q:id=84 q:key=1jXG:QW_7–><!–qv q:id=85 q:key=9yVI:Ef_0–><div on:click=”q-PR6RmUkK.js#s_Ytib2zHV0Tc[0 1]” q:key=”WY_1″ q:id=”86″><!–qv q:s q:sref=85 q:key=–><div data-testid=”google-news-widget” class=”voltax-google-preferred-source my-5 p-4 flex items-center gap-4 rounded-lg bg-[#F0F0F0]”><div class=”flex min-w-0 flex-1 items-center gap-3″><img width=”22″ height=”22″ alt=”” src=”https://assets.minutemediacdn.com/platform/google_discover_icon.svg” class=”shrink-0″/><span class=”font-group-big text-black text-[16px]”>Add us as a preferred source on <span class=”font-bold”>Google</span></span></div><a aria-label=”Follow si.com on Google News” href=”https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer” class=”flex h-[30px] w-[30px] shrink-0 items-center justify-center rounded-full bg-primary font-group-large text-sm font-medium text-white transition-colors hover:bg-secondary focus:bg-secondary md:w-auto md:gap-2.5 md:px-4 md:py-[5px]”><span class=”hidden pt-[1px] leading-[1.4] md:inline”>Follow</span><svg viewbox=”0 0 4 8″ fill=”none” aria-hidden=”true” class=”h-[12px] w-[6px] md:h-[8px] md:w-[4px]”><path d=”M0.5 0.5L3.5 4L0.5 7.5″ stroke=”white” stroke-width=”1.5″/></svg></a></div><!–/qv–></div><!–/qv–><!–/qv–></div>