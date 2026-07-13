Home Deportes y Competencias. NFL Executives Send Clear Message About Falcons Star Chris Lindstrom

NFL Executives Send Clear Message About Falcons Star Chris Lindstrom

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Martina López
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<div on-document&colon;qinit&equals;”q-oYRKEVXC&period;js&num;&lowbar;hW&lbrack;0&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”QW&lowbar;9″ q&colon;id&equals;”6w”><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6x q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;https&colon;&sol;&sol;vms-players&period;minutemediaservices&period;com&sol;voltax&lowbar;player&lowbar;embed&period;html&quest;contentId&equals;01kw4f2gm&fjlig;vpzg5339q&orgId&equals;6&subId&equals;&playbackmethod&equals;autoplay&sponsorship&equals;–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6y q&colon;key&equals;b7Pq&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;6z q&colon;key&equals;wcUU&colon;gr&lowbar;1–><figure class&equals;”mm-player-embed aspect-video relative w-full flex justify-center items-center” on-document&colon;qinit&equals;”q-CAl4p-kf&period;js&num;&lowbar;hW&lbrack;0&rsqb;” q&colon;key&equals;”I1&lowbar;0″ q&colon;id&equals;”70″><p&sol;><&sol;figure><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;71 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The <a href&equals;”http&colon;&sol;&sol;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;falcons&sol;onsi” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><u>Atlanta Falcons<&sol;u><&sol;a> have one of the NFL&rsquo&semi;s best offensive lines&comma; and a crucial reason for their success is right guard Chris Lindstrom&period;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;72 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-1″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”73″>The <a href&equals;”http&colon;&sol;&sol;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;falcons&sol;onsi” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><u>Atlanta Falcons<&sol;u><&sol;a> have one of the NFL's best offensive lines&comma; and a crucial reason for their success is right guard Chris Lindstrom&period;Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;74 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>As we approach training camp later this month&comma; <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;espn&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;story&sol;&lowbar;&sol;id&sol;49285849&sol;ranking-nfl-top-10-guards-centers-interior-offensive-linemen-2026-execs-coaches-scouts”><u><em>ESPN<&sol;em><&sol;u><u> has been slowly unveiling its rankings<&sol;u><&sol;a> for every NFL position group&period; To get their results&comma; the worldwide leader surveyed 70 different league executives&comma; coaches&comma; and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions&period;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;75 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-2″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”76″>As we approach training camp later this month&comma; <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;espn&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;story&sol;&lowbar;&sol;id&sol;49285849&sol;ranking-nfl-top-10-guards-centers-interior-offensive-linemen-2026-execs-coaches-scouts”><u><em>ESPN<&sol;em><&sol;u><u> has been slowly unveiling its rankings<&sol;u><&sol;a> for every NFL position group&period; To get their results&comma; the worldwide leader surveyed 70 different league executives&comma; coaches&comma; and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions&period;Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;77 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>In the interior offensive line rankings&comma; Lindstrom was ranked sixth &lpar;fifth among guards&rpar;&comma; up one from last season and down from his No&period; 1 billing from a few seasons ago&period; The former 2019 first-round pick has started 105 games for the franchise&comma; locking in Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors over four consecutive seasons&period;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;78 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-3″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”79″>In the interior offensive line rankings&comma; Lindstrom was ranked sixth &lpar;fifth among guards&rpar;&comma; up one from last season and down from his No&period; 1 billing from a few seasons ago&period; The former 2019 first-round pick has started 105 games for the franchise&comma; locking in Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors over four consecutive seasons&period;Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7a q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>According to anonymous sources&comma; the 29-year-old offensive lineman has overcome a reputation as an elite run blocker but an average pass blocker&period;&nbsp&semi;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7b q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-4″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7c”>According to anonymous sources&comma; the 29-year-old offensive lineman has overcome a reputation as an elite run blocker but an average pass blocker&period;Â Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7d q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>&&num;34&semi;Athleticism and explosiveness — his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit&comma; but there really isn&&num;39&semi;t anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do&comma;&&num;34&semi; one anonymous NFL coordinator said&period; &&num;34&semi;They never ask him to pull&comma; but he would open some eyes if he did&period;&&num;34&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7e q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-5″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7f”>”Athleticism and explosiveness — his size makes him somewhat of a specific scheme fit&comma; but there really isn’t anyone who does a lot of the things that he can do&comma;” one anonymous NFL coordinator said&period; “They never ask him to pull&comma; but he would open some eyes if he did&period;”<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7g q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Another anonymous coach said&comma; &ldquo&semi;He doesn&&num;39&semi;t get enough recognition — he&&num;39&semi;s been really good for a long time&period;&rdquo&semi;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7h q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-6″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7i”>Another anonymous coach said&comma; &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;He doesn’t get enough recognition — he’s been really good for a long time&period;â€Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7j q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>He was ranked below Chicago&rsquo&semi;s Joe Thuney&comma; Denver&rsquo&semi;s Quinn Meinerz&comma; Kansas City&rsquo&semi;s Creed Humphrey &lpar;the only center in the top six&rpar;&comma; Indianapolis&rsquo&semi; Quentin Nelson&comma; and Dallas&rsquo&semi; Tyler Smith&period; All five of those players have peaked at No&period; 1 over the last several seasons&comma; and all six received first-place votes&period;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7k q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-7″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7l”>He was ranked below Chicago's Joe Thuney&comma; Denver's Quinn Meinerz&comma; Kansas City's Creed Humphrey &lpar;the only center in the top six&rpar;&comma; Indianapolis' Quentin Nelson&comma; and Dallas' Tyler Smith&period; All five of those players have peaked at No&period; 1 over the last several seasons&comma; and all six received first-place votes&period;Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7m q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>While Lindstrom slipped from the No&period; 1 spot in these rankings&comma; the difference between that top group of interior linemen is razor-thin&period; His consistency may be his greatest strength&comma; and Lindstrom has remained among the league&&num;39&semi;s elite in both durability and production for four consecutive seasons&comma; making him one of the safest offensive-line investments in football&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7n q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-8″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7o”>While Lindstrom slipped from the No&period; 1 spot in these rankings&comma; the difference between that top group of interior linemen is razor-thin&period; His consistency may be his greatest strength&comma; and Lindstrom has remained among the league’s elite in both durability and production for four consecutive seasons&comma; making him one of the safest offensive-line investments in football&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7p q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>Lindstrom signed a new deal with the Falcons in 2023 worth &dollar;102&period;5 million&comma; and that contract remains the largest total value contract in NFL history for a guard&period; The deal extends through 2028 and carries an average annual value of &dollar;20&period;5 million&comma; now the third-highest total in the league&period;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7q q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-9″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7r”>Lindstrom signed a new deal with the Falcons in 2023 worth &dollar;102&period;5 million&comma; and that contract remains the largest total value contract in NFL history for a guard&period; The deal extends through 2028 and carries an average annual value of &dollar;20&period;5 million&comma; now the third-highest total in the league&period;Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7s q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>The right guard has earned every penny of that deal&comma; serving as a team captain for the Falcons and allowing just one sack in 1&comma;086 offensive snaps in 2025&period; As a whole&comma; his unit allowed the fifth-lowest sack percentage &lpar;4&period;6&percnt;&rpar; and ranked fourth in sacks allowed &lpar;26&rpar; that season&period;&nbsp&semi;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7t q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-10″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7u”>The right guard has earned every penny of that deal&comma; serving as a team captain for the Falcons and allowing just one sack in 1&comma;086 offensive snaps in 2025&period; As a whole&comma; his unit allowed the fifth-lowest sack percentage &lpar;4&period;6&percnt;&rpar; and ranked fourth in sacks allowed &lpar;26&rpar; that season&period;Â <&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7v q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>In terms of run blocking&comma; Lindstrom is regarded as one of the NFL&rsquo&semi;s best&comma; and he was listed as <em>Pro Football Focus<&sol;em>&rsquo&semi;s <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;pff&period;com&sol;news&sol;all-pff-team-ranking-the-best-nfl-players-at-every-position-over-the-last-20-years” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><u>starting right guard on its All-PFF team<&sol;u> <&sol;a>&lpar;effectively making him the NFL&rsquo&semi;s best guard over the last 20 years&rpar;&period; He has finished either first or second in season ratings among all guards on the site since 2021&period; There have been just four seasons in which a guard posted an overall grade of at least 94&period;0&comma; and he is responsible for two of them&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7w q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-11″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”7x”>In terms of run blocking&comma; Lindstrom is regarded as one of the NFL's best&comma; and he was listed as <em>Pro Football Focus<&sol;em>'s <a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;pff&period;com&sol;news&sol;all-pff-team-ranking-the-best-nfl-players-at-every-position-over-the-last-20-years” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><u>starting right guard on its All-PFF team<&sol;u> <&sol;a>&lpar;effectively making him the NFL's best guard over the last 20 years&rpar;&period; He has finished either first or second in season ratings among all guards on the site since 2021&period; There have been just four seasons in which a guard posted an overall grade of at least 94&period;0&comma; and he is responsible for two of them&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7y q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p>For a franchise investing heavily in its offensive identity under Kevin Stefanski&comma; having arguably the best guard of the last two decades anchoring that line is as good a foundation as any team in the NFL can ask for&period;<&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;7z q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-12″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; &lbrack;&amp&semi;&lowbar;a&rsqb;&colon;text-secondary my-f-1&period;5″ q&colon;key&equals;”0″ q&colon;id&equals;”80″>For a franchise investing heavily in its offensive identity under Kevin Stefanski&comma; having arguably the best guard of the last two decades anchoring that line is as good a foundation as any team in the NFL can ask for&period;<&sol;p><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–&sol;qv–><&excl;–qv q&colon;key&equals;QW&lowbar;6–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;81 q&colon;key&equals;vcaa&colon;<p><em><strong>Sign up for our&nbsp&semi;<&sol;strong><&sol;em><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;si&period;com&sol;nfl&sol;falcons&sol;onsi&sol;newsletter”><em><strong>free Atlanta Falcons newsletter<&sol;strong><&sol;em><&sol;a><em><strong>&nbsp&semi;and follow us and 30&comma;000 Falcons fans on&nbsp&semi;<&sol;strong><&sol;em><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;facebook&period;com&sol;FalconsOnSI&sol;” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><em><strong>Facebook<&sol;strong><&sol;em><&sol;a><em><strong>&nbsp&semi;and&nbsp&semi;<&sol;strong><&sol;em><a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;x&period;com&sol;FalconsSI” rel&equals;”nofollow” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank”><em><strong>X<&sol;strong><&sol;em><&sol;a><em><strong>&nbsp&semi;for the latest news&excl;<&sol;strong><&sol;em><&sol;p>–><&excl;–qv q&colon;id&equals;82 q&colon;key&equals;lY4S&colon;mL&lowbar;1–><p id&equals;”inline-text-13″ class&equals;”my-&lbrack;18px&rsqb; 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