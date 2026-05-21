Lee acusa a Netanyahu de ser un criminal de guerra en medio de disputa por detención.

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í•˜ëŠ” ê²Œ ìžˆë‹¤â€ë©° â€œì›ì¹™ëŒ€ë¡œ í•˜ë¼. ê·¸ë™ì•ˆ ë„ˆë¬´ ë§Žì´ ì¸ë‚´ë¥¼ í–ˆë‹¤â€ê³ í–ˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”FPTERFGORFEZBHUJIS37JTRIJE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ê·¸ëŸ¬ë‚˜ ì „ë¬¸ê°€ë“¤ì€ â€œí•´ìƒ ë´‰ì‡„ì˜ í•©ë²•ì„±ì´ë‚˜ ICCì˜ ê´€í• ê¶Œì— ëŒ€í•´ ì—¬ëŸ¬ êµ­ì œë²•ì ìŸì ì´ ìžˆë‹¤â€ê³ ë§í•œë‹¤. ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜ì€ íŒ”ë ˆìŠ¤íƒ€ì¸ ë¬´ìž¥ ì •íŒŒ í•˜ë§ˆìŠ¤ê°€ ê°€ìžì§€êµ¬ë¥¼ ìž¥ì•…í•œ 2009ë…„ 1ì›”ë¶€í„° í•´ìƒ ë´‰ì‡„ë¥¼ ì‹œìž‘í–ˆë‹¤. â€˜ìžìœ„ê¶Œ'ì„ ì¸ì •í•œ ìœ ì—” í—Œìž¥ê³¼ â€˜ì ëŒ€êµ­ì— ëŒ€í•œ í•´ìƒ ë´‰ì‡„'ë¥¼ ìš©ì¸í•œ í•´ìƒ ë¬´ë ¥ ë¶„ìŸë²•(ì‚°ë ˆëª¨ ë§¤ë‰´ì–¼)ì— ë”°ë¼ í•©ë²•ì´ëž€ ê²ƒì´ ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜ì˜ ìž…ìž¥ì´ë‹¤. ë°˜ë©´ ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜ì´ í•­í–‰ì˜ ìžìœ ê°€ ìžˆëŠ” êµ­ì œ ìˆ˜ì—­ì—ì„œë„ ì œ3êµ­ ì„ ë°•ì„ ë‚˜í¬í•˜ëŠ” ê²ƒì€ ë¶ˆë²•ì´ëž€ ì£¼ìž¥ë„ ìžˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”542XEL6KIZDRRALU4WLT6AKZQI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ICCëŠ” ì§‘ë‹¨ì‚´í•´ì£„, ë°˜ì¸ë„ ë²”ì£„, ì „ìŸ ë²”ì£„, ì¹¨ëžµ ë²”ì£„ë¥¼ ì²˜ë²Œí•˜ê¸° 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ë¶€ê³¼í–ˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”WLOKG2GHPFC3DN6DTL6643HPKM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ìœ ëŸ½ êµ­ê°€ë“¤ì€ ì§‘ê¶Œ ì •ë‹¹ì´ë‚˜ ì •ìƒì˜ ìž…ìž¥ì— ë”°ë¼ ë‹¤ë¥¸ íƒœë„ë¥¼ ì·¨í•˜ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. íŽ˜ë“œë¡œ ì‚°ì²´ìŠ¤ ìŠ¤íŽ˜ì¸ ì´ë¦¬ëŠ” ë„¤íƒ€ëƒí›„ ì´ë¦¬ë¥¼ ì²´í¬í•´ì•¼ í•œë‹¤ëŠ” ìž…ìž¥ì´ì§€ë§Œ, í”„ë ˆë“œë¦¬ížˆ ë©”ë¥´ì¸ ë…ì¼ ì´ë¦¬ëŠ” ì·¨ìž„ ì§ì „ â€œë„¤íƒ€ëƒí›„ ì´ë¦¬ê°€ ì²´í¬ë˜ì§€ ì•Šê³ ë…ì¼ì„ ë°©ë¬¸í• ë°©ë²•ì„ ì°¾ì•„ë³´ê² ë‹¤â€ê³ í–ˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”F3SDMFARRFHJRH5K373XJKEVZQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”ì´ ëŒ€í†µë ¹ì€ ì§€ë‚œë‹¬ì—ë„ ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜êµ°ì˜ êµ­ì œë²• ìœ„ë°˜ì„ ì£¼ìž¥í•˜ëŠ” ê¸€ì„ X(ì˜› íŠ¸ìœ„í„°)ì— ì˜¬ë ¸ê³ , ë‹¹ì‹œ ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜ ì™¸êµë¶€ëŠ” â€˜ê·œíƒ„ ì„±ëª…'ì„ ëƒˆë‹¤. ë°•í˜„ë„ ì„œê°•ëŒ€ ìœ ë¡œë©”ë‚˜ì—°êµ¬ì†Œ êµìˆ˜ëŠ” â€œëŒ€í†µë ¹ì´ ìƒëŒ€êµ­ ì •ìƒê¹Œì§€ ê±°ë¡ í• í•„ìš”ê°€ ìžˆì—ˆëŠ”ì§€ ëª¨ë¥´ê² ë‹¤. ë¬´ìŠ¬ë¦¼ ì„¸ê³„ì™€ëŠ” ê´€ê³„ê°€ ì¢‹ì•„ì§€ê² ì§€ë§Œ ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜ë„ ë¬´ì‹œí• ìˆ˜ ì—†ëŠ” ë‚˜ë¼â€ë¼ê³ í–ˆë‹¤. ìž¥ì§€í–¥ ì•„ì‚°ì •ì±…ì—°êµ¬ì› ì§€ì—­ì—°êµ¬ì„¼í„°ìž¥ì€ â€œíŠ¸ëŸ¼í”„ ëŒ€í†µë ¹ì´ ë¶ˆíŽ¸í•´ í•˜ëŠ” ë¬¸ì œë¼ ëŒ€ë¯¸ ê´€ê³„ì— ì˜í–¥ì„ ì¤„ ìˆ˜ ìžˆê³ ì´ìŠ¤ë¼ì—˜ê³¼ ë°€ì°©í•œ ì•„ëžì—ë¯¸ë¦¬íŠ¸(UAE)ì™€ì˜ ë°©ì‚° í˜‘ë ¥ ë“±ì—ë„ ì˜í–¥ì´ ìžˆì„ ìˆ˜ ìžˆë‹¤â€ê³ ë§í–ˆë‹¤.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”IKXWJ7PUVZCIBNROCGVX6YXOOY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”êµ­ë¯¼ì˜íž˜ ì†¡ì–¸ì„ ì›ë‚´ëŒ€í‘œëŠ” íŽ˜ì´ìŠ¤ë¶ì— â€œëŒ€í•œë¯¼êµ­ ì™¸êµë¥¼ ë¶ˆí•„ìš”í•œ êµ­ì œ ë¶„ìŸì— ëŒì–´ë“¤ì´ê³ , í˜„ì§€ êµë¯¼ê³¼ ê¸°ì—… ì•ˆì „ì—ë„ ë¶€ë‹´ì„ ì¤„ ìˆ˜ ìžˆë‹¤â€ê³ í–ˆë‹¤. ê°œí˜ì‹ ë‹¹ ì´ì¤€ì„ ëŒ€í‘œë„ íŽ˜ì´ìŠ¤ë¶ì—ì„œ â€œì´ ëŒ€í†µë ¹ì˜ ê¸°ì¤€ì´ë¼ë©´ ê°€ìž¥ ë¨¼ì € ë°œë¶€ë¼ì•¼ í• ì²´í¬ì˜ìž¥ì€ (ì„œí•´ ê³µë¬´ì› í”¼ì‚´ ë“±ì— ì±…ìž„ ìžˆëŠ”) ê¹€ì •ì€ì— ëŒ€í•œ ê²ƒâ€ì´ë¼ê³ í–ˆë‹¤. ë˜ ICCê°€ 2023ë…„ ë¸”ë¼ë””ë¯¸ë¥´ í‘¸í‹´ ëŸ¬ì‹œì•„ ëŒ€í†µë ¹ì—ê²Œë„ ì „ìŸ ë²”ì£„ í˜ì˜ë¡œ ì²´í¬ì˜ìž¥ì„ ë°œë¶€í•œ ì ì„ ê±°ë¡ í•˜ë©° â€œí‘¸í‹´ ëŒ€í†µë ¹ì´ ë°©í•œí•˜ë©´ ì²´í¬í• ê±´ê°€â€ë¼ê³ í–ˆë‹¤. 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While the worst-case scenario of halting semiconductor production lines was avoided, analysts argue that the agreement does not fully resolve risks for management. Notably, the company is expected to bear structural cost burdens and investme…”},”display_date”:”2026-05-21T07:24:49.34Z”,”first_publish_date”:”2026-05-21T07:25:59.151Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Samsung Averts Strike, Faces 10-Year Bonus Costs”,”mobile”:””},”label”:{},”last_updated_date”:”2026-05-21T09:01:20.823Z”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”GBRWIMLEGQYTQYTBHBRTAYTDMI”,”additional_properties”:{“focal_point”:{“max”:[3107,2270],”min”:[3107,2270]}},”alt_text”:”20ì¼ ê²½ê¸°ë„ ìˆ˜ì›ì‹œ ìž¥ì•ˆêµ¬ ê²½ê¸°ê³ ìš©ë…¸ë™ì²­ì—ì„œ ì—´ë¦° ì‚¼ì„±ì „ìž ìž„ê¸ˆí˜‘ìƒì„ ë§ˆì¹œ í›„ ì—¬ëª…êµ¬ ì‚¼ì„±ì „ìž DS(ë””ë°”ì´ìŠ¤ì†”ë£¨ì…˜Â·ë°˜ë„ì²´ ì‚¬ì—… ë‹´ë‹¹) í”¼í”ŒíŒ€ìž¥ê³¼ ê¹€ì˜í›ˆ ê³ ìš©ë…¸ë™ë¶€ ìž¥ê´€, ìµœìŠ¹í˜¸ ì‚¼ì„±ê·¸ë£¹ ì´ˆê¸°ì—…ë…¸ë™ì¡°í•© ì‚¼ì„±ì „ìžì§€ë¶€ ìœ„ì›ìž¥ì´ ìž ì • í•©ì˜í•œì— ì„œëª…í•œ í›„ ì†ì„ ë§žìž¡ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. (ê³µë™ì·¨ìž¬) 2026.5.20 â“’ ë‰´ìŠ¤1 ê¹€ì˜ìš´ ê¸°ìž”,”caption”:”20ì¼ ê²½ê¸°ë„ ìˆ˜ì›ì‹œ ìž¥ì•ˆêµ¬ ê²½ê¸°ê³ ìš©ë…¸ë™ì²­ì—ì„œ ì—´ë¦° ì‚¼ì„±ì „ìž ìž„ê¸ˆí˜‘ìƒì„ ë§ˆì¹œ í›„ ì—¬ëª…êµ¬ ì‚¼ì„±ì „ìž DS(ë””ë°”ì´ìŠ¤ì†”ë£¨ì…˜Â·ë°˜ë„ì²´ ì‚¬ì—… ë‹´ë‹¹) í”¼í”ŒíŒ€ìž¥ê³¼ ê¹€ì˜í›ˆ ê³ ìš©ë…¸ë™ë¶€ ìž¥ê´€, ìµœìŠ¹í˜¸ ì‚¼ì„±ê·¸ë£¹ ì´ˆê¸°ì—…ë…¸ë™ì¡°í•© ì‚¼ì„±ì „ìžì§€ë¶€ ìœ„ì›ìž¥ì´ ìž ì • í•©ì˜í•œì— ì„œëª…í•œ í›„ ì†ì„ ë§žìž¡ê³ ìžˆë‹¤. 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