Crisis en Oriente Medio en vivo: Trump afirma que se podría llegar a un acuerdo de paz con Irán durante el fin de semana mientras Irán asegura que golpeó un barco de EE.UU.

Trump says Iran peace negotiations could be reached ‘over the weekend’ Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that Iran is â€œpretty closeâ€ to signing a peace agreement with the US and that â€œit could happen over the weekendâ€. â€œAnything can happen when you're dealing with Iran â€¦ That's a very volatile part of the world, probably the most volatile part of the world. The people are volatile. The leadership, you see what's going on,â€ he said. But he went on to say that negotiations were going well and that Tehran and Washington could reach an agreement within days. He maintained that the heart of the negotiations come down to Iran agreeing to never own, develop or buy a nuclear weapon. Trump said that given the strength of the US military, â€œwe could go another two, three weeks and just wipe everybody outâ€. â€œI'd rather not do that,â€ he said. â€œIt's very easy to do. They're ready to do it, they want to do it but if we can get something down in writing that can accomplish the same thing without killing everybody, I'd like to do that. Most of my people would like to do that. Some people wouldn't, but most people would.â€

Key events

Today so far Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that Iran peace negotiations could be reached within days â€œ and that Iran is â€œpretty closeâ€ to signing an agreement with the US. â€œIt could happen over the weekend,â€ he said.

Trump also said that he wanted to separate Lebanon from the Iran peace talks because â€œit's a very different kind of thingâ€. This came within hours after the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi , warned that any attack on Beirut would trigger a â€œfull-scale resumptionâ€ of the Middle East war.

The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday on a war powers resolution curbing Trump's authority on the war in Iran. The vote came nearly two weeks after House Republicans cancelled an earlier scheduled vote, on the grounds that they lacked the votes to defeat it.

Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Iran had targeted a US military ship approaching Iranian waters in the Gulf of Oman â€“ a claim that US Central Command disputed within minutes in a post on X. â€œIran is lying,â€ the post reads. â€œUS military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded.â€

One person was killed and several people were injured in an Iranian drone attack that targeted Kuwait's airport, according to authorities and state media. Kuwaiti authorities have denied Iranian claims that the US used Kuwaiti territory and airpace launch strikes and have summoned Iran's charge d'affaires over the matter. The Kuwait defence ministry said it had intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones launched by Iran on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Wednesday, after earlier announcing the interception of a â€œhostile aircraftâ€ that had also crossed into Israel. â€œFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Misgav Am, the Israeli Air Force intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory,â€ the military said, referring to a community on the northern border.

Lebanon's health ministry said two paramedics were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on the country's south, with at least 130 emergency and health workers now killed since the Israel-Hezbollah war began in March. A ministry statement said that â€œthe Israeli enemy directly targeted an ambulance belonging to the Risala Scouts Associationâ€, which is affiliated with Hezbollah ally the Amal movement, adding that â€œthis resulted in the martyrdom of two paramedics and left a third with highly critical injuries.

The Lebanese armed forces said a soldier was killed â€œas a result of being targeted by an Israeli raidâ€ while he was travelling between the towns of Nabatieh and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon. The state-run National News Agency reported at least six people in southern Lebanon were killed by Israeli drone strikes, while Israel said it intercepted a hostile aircraft likely fired by Hezbollah.

House passes war powers resolution to curb Trump's authority in Iran Robert Tait The US House of Representatives delivered a stunning rebuke to Donald Trump over his war on Iran on Wednesday, as representatives backed a move to force him to seek approval from Congress or withdraw US forces. The House voted 215 to 208 in favor of the war powers resolution, as four Republicans voted with Democrats. Wednesday's vote came nearly two weeks after House Republicans cancelled an earlier scheduled vote, on the grounds that they lacked the votes to defeat it. The Senate voted last month to advance a resolution forcing Trump to seek congressional approval after four Republican senators rebelled and voted with the Democrats. More here:

Israel, Netanayahu have been ‘a great partner’, Trump says Donald Trump continued his remarks on Wednesday by calling Israel and the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, â€œa great partnerâ€. â€œIsrael, hey look, they've been a great partner. Bibi Netanyahu's been, for me, a great partner. For other people, not so good. For me, he's been very good,â€ Trump said. Trump continued: â€œWe were very effective, what we've done. They needed us. They couldn't have done it without us, couldn't even come close. They needed us and they got us to help them with a real problem because Iran was a real problem, a big problem, a worldwide problem. They wouldn't have stopped with Israel. They would have blown up the Middle East.â€

Trump says he wants to separate Lebanon, Iran peace talks Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he wanted to separate Lebanon from the Iran peace talks because â€œit's a very different kind of thingâ€. Iran has long insisted that any deal to end the wider Middle East war â€“ which its ally Hezbollah joined on 2 March â€“ must also halt the fighting in Lebanon. â€We're trying to separate it. It's a very different kind of a thing. We actually spoke to Hezbollah for the first time ever. We didn't know they spoke,â€ Trump said. â€œThey agreed yesterday that they're not going to shoot, Israel isn't going to shoot. We're just going to see. But I'd like to separate it. I'd like to have a separate thing. Because it is separate.â€ On Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned that any attack on Beirut would trigger a â€œfull-scale resumptionâ€ of the Middle East war.

Trump says Iran peace negotiations could be reached ‘over the weekend’ Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that Iran is â€œpretty closeâ€ to signing a peace agreement with the US and that â€œit could happen over the weekendâ€. â€œAnything can happen when you're dealing with Iran â€¦ That's a very volatile part of the world, probably the most volatile part of the world. The people are volatile. The leadership, you see what's going on,â€ he said. But he went on to say that negotiations were going well and that Tehran and Washington could reach an agreement within days. He maintained that the heart of the negotiations come down to Iran agreeing to never own, develop or buy a nuclear weapon. Trump said that given the strength of the US military, â€œwe could go another two, three weeks and just wipe everybody outâ€. â€œI'd rather not do that,â€ he said. â€œIt's very easy to do. They're ready to do it, they want to do it but if we can get something down in writing that can accomplish the same thing without killing everybody, I'd like to do that. Most of my people would like to do that. Some people wouldn't, but most people would.â€

Iran claims to have hit US military ship, but US says ‘Iran is lying’ Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Iran has targeted a US military ship approaching Iranian waters in the Gulf of Oman. Within minutes, US Central Command (Centcom) disputed that claim on X. â€œIran is lying,â€ the post reads. â€œUS military assets at sea continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and unimpeded.â€

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any attack on Beirut would trigger a â€œfull-scale resumptionâ€ of the Middle East war, as Israel pressed its campaign against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Iran has repeatedly insisted that any deal to end the wider Middle East war â€“ which its ally Hezbollah joined on 2 March â€“ must also halt the fighting in Lebanon. â€œThe fate of the war between Iran and the Zionists [Israel] and Americans is inseparable from the fate of the battle in Lebanon, and these two fronts have been intertwined since day one,â€ Iranian news agencies quoted Araghchi as telling Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV, reports AFP. â€œAny attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and will lead to a full-scale resumption of the war,â€ he continued, adding Iran's â€œarmed forces are ready to strike Israel if it attacks Beirutâ€. He also insisted that for the war in Lebanon to end, Israeli forces must get out of the country. â€œThe end of the war in Lebanon also means the end of the occupation. That is, the end of the war must be accompanied by the withdrawal of the Zionist regime's forces from the areas they have occupied,â€ he told the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese broadcaster. His comments came as Israeli and Lebanese diplomats were to hold a second day of direct talks in Washington. They are part of a fourth round of talks since the fighting in Lebanon erupted when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader. Hezbollah is sharply opposed to the direct negotiations.

A meeting between Hamas and Gaza truce mediators in Egypt has been postponed until Sunday, a source close to the movement said, as it demanded Israel halt ongoing attacks in the Palestinian territory. The meeting had originally been planned for Wednesday in the Mediterranean city of El-Alamein, and was set to include a Hamas delegation headed by chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, along with Palestinian factions such as Islamic Jihad and mediators from Egypt, Turkey and Qatar. â€œHamas and the Palestinian factions are expected to begin consultative meetings in Cairo next Saturdayâ€ ahead of meetings between the Palestinian movements and the mediators on Sunday, a source close to the negotiations told AFP. The source said Hamas had â€œrequested to postpone the talksâ€, calling them meaningless amid â€œIsraeli intransigenceâ€. Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu said the movement was in â€œintense consultationsâ€ with the mediators to ensure â€œreal results on the groundâ€. â€œThe mediators must compel the occupation to halt the assassinations, bombardment and starvationâ€, and â€œexpedite the entry of the national committee for the administration of Gazaâ€, he said, referring to the 15-member board created under the truce deal, which has not yet been allowed to enter the territory it is charged with running. A transition to the second phase of the ceasefire, which was supposed to involve Hamas's disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army, has been stalled for months.

Iran foreign minister: Contact with Washington has not been cut off Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian foreign minister, said in an interview with the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen on Wednesday that Tehran's contacts with Washington have not been cut off, Reuters reports. However, no progress has been made in negotiations, Araqchi said. Earlier, Araqchi had posted on X that Iran's armed forces are conducting self-defense strikes on sites the US is permitted to use to attack civilian shipping and violate the ceasefire. Araqchi added that any hostile act will be met with an immediate, decisive response from Iran.

Here are some images coming out of Lebanon today: Mourners attend a funeral procession in Wardaniyeh on 3 June 2026. The funeral was for a displaced Lebanese family â€“ parents Hassan Abdullah and Hanan Shehab, along with their children Leen, Ali, Ibrahim and Julia â€“ who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Marwanieh, southern Lebanon. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images Mourners comfort each other as they attend a funeral procession in Wardaniyeh on 3 June 2026. Photograph: Wael Hamzeh/EPA Mourners attend a funeral procession in Wardaniyeh, Lebanon, on 3 June 2026. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike hit the town of Nabatieh, Lebanon, on 3 June 2026 during a ceasefire agreement. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

Sirens have sounded in northern Israel over a possible hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Zar'it, which is located near the Lebanese border, the IDF said. More details to come.